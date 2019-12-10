Miami Dolphins
The Aftermath: Dolphins 21 Jets 22
Snap Counts, Grades, Metrics, and Other Phins Notes
Foreword:
As we develop a weekly content schedule for the season, I wanted something to bridge the gap between the Sunday night game breakdown column and the Tuesday film review. So, here we are with a smorgasbord of information, statistics, snap counts, and whatever is prudent to the Dolphins game from the Sunday prior.
We’ll dive into the game data from Pro Football Focus, Pro Football Reference, grab some quotes from the player’s and coach’s pressers, and continue to provide the most comprehensive coverage on the Miami Dolphins you can find.
Dolphins-Jets
Team Stats
The Dolphins and Jets played a game Sunday that held no relevance to the playoff standings. The contest was an afterthought to the casual fan and the non-Dolphins or Jets fan. It was a classic back burner December game between two bad teams. And, yet, Brian Flores was irate at the conclusion, and rightfully so.
The game ended on the decision to assess pass interference that would bail the Jets out of a fourth-and-forever (18) situation, and instantly transport Adam Gase and his hapless offense into field goal range.
As far as the long-term impact goes, this was best case scenario for Miami. Outplay the Jets, but lose the game on utter tomfoolery by the league’s greatest epidemic — it’s officials — and retain top-five draft pick status.
Close losses don’t count in this league, but the fact that this Miami roster is as close as it is to playing better than .500 football since September is one of the most impressive facts in all of football. A failed two-point conversion and a bogus call at the end of the Jets game are all that stand in the way between a 5-4 post-bye record for the Dolphins — an unimaginable feat after the 0-4 start with a point differential of -137.
Miami’s claim to fame, its red zone scoring percentage, took a hit Sunday. Going 0-for-5 in the critical portion of the field brought Miami’s season total down to 56.8% conversion rate — 16th in the NFL. The Dolphins 34.4% third down conversion rate ranks 26th in football.
Ryan Fitzpatrick’s passing game averages 216.2 yards per game, 23rd in the NFL. The rushing attack, despite its best output, still ranks last at 67.3 yards per game. Now, at 17 points per, Miami ranks 30th in scoring offense.
The Dolphins held the Jets to less than a 50% drive success rate (5 of 11 drives scored points), including the pair of drives aided by questionable calls. The 22 points allowed was the lowest mark since the victory in Indianapolis a month ago.
Miami ranks 30th in total defense, 23rd in passing defense, 30th against the run and dead last in scoring at 30.7 points allowed per game.
The Dolphins are allowing 59.2% of red zone drives to end in touchdowns — 23rd lowest in the league. On third down, the opposition converts 43.9% of the time — 26th in football.
The Dolphins remain top 10 in missed tackle percentage. They’ve had the 6th-fewest penalty yardage assessed against them with the 5th-fewest penalties accepted.
Offense:
Snap Counts:
|Player
|Snaps (% of Offensive Snaps)
|QB Ryan Fitzpatrick
|72 (100%)
|RB Patrick Laird
|59 (82%)
|RB Myles Gaskin
|13 (18%)
|FB Chandler Cox
|7 (10%)
|WR Allen Hurns
|57 (79%)
|WR Isaiah Ford
|55 (76%)
|WR Devante Parker
|18 (25%)
|WR Albert Wilson
|17 (24%)
|WR Mack Hollins
|10 (14%)
|TE Mike Gesicki
|50 (69%)
|TE Durham Smythe
|41 (57%)
|TE Clive Walford
|33 (46%)
|OL Julie’n Davenport
|72 (100%)
|OL Daniel Kilgore
|72 (100%)
|OL Evan Boehm
|72 (100%)
|OL Jesse Davis
|72 (100%)
|OL Keaton Sutherland
|63 (88%)
|OL Michael Deiter
|9 (12%)
After his best statistical game of the season against Philadelphia, Ryan Fitzpatrick put together one of his worst against the Jets. Only one of several interceptable passes was picked off, his rating was 65.7 and he averaged less than seven yards per pass. Fitzpatrick completed 40% of his passes against pressure for a paltry for 5.1 YPA.
A lot of the issues stemmed from the skill positions, particularly wide receiver. Isaiah Ford had the best day of the bunch posting 92 yards on nine targets (better than 10 YPT). Ford averaged 5.5 yards after the catch on the day.
Devante Parker caught both of his targets for 28 yards but left early with a concussion.
Mike Gesicki only caught 25% of his targets for 1.5 YPT. To his credit, one of those misses was an inaccurate throw as Gesicki uncovered in the end zone.
Allen Hurns continues to contribute on a familiar plane. He picked up 68 yards on seven targets and moved the chains three times. Since he signed his extension (four games), Hurns has 196 yards on 25 targets, good for a 7.84 YPT.
Most of Patrick Laird’s damage came off-tackle. His two long runs (16 and 14) were both outside runs, including 12 yards after contact on a run off left-tackle. Of Laird’s 44 rushing yards, 34 came outside. He averaged 2.21 yards after contact and caught all four of his targets for 38 yards.
Julie’n Davenport had his best game as a pro Sunday. He pitched a shutout in pass protection, but graded deep in the “F” category against the run.
The most pressures came from up the gut. Daniel Kilgore led the way with five, but they were all hurries. Keaton Sutherland was next with four, but just one hit on the quarterback. Right Guard Evan Boehm had a tough reentrance back into the lineup. His three pressures were all hits on Fitzpatrick.
Jesse Davis allowed one pressure (a hit) on top of what I thought was one of his best run-blocking games at right tackle.
Defense:
Snap Counts:
|Player
|Snaps (% of Defensive Snaps)
|DL Christian Wilkins
|48 (68%)
|DL Davon Godchaux
|37 (52%)
|DL Avery Moss
|24 (34%)
|DL John Jenkins
|21 (30%)
|DL Gerald Willis
|11 (15%)
|LB Jerome Baker
|71 (100%)
|LB Vince Biegel
|59 (83%)
|LB Raekwon McMillan
|46 (65%)
|LB Andrew Van Ginkel
|35 (49%)
|LB Sam Eguavoen
|33 (46%)
|LB Charles Harris
|24 (34%)
|DB Nik Needham
|71 (100%)
|DB Eric Rowe
|71 (100%)
|DB Adrian Colbert
|71 (100%)
|DB Jomal Wiltz
|61 (86%)
|DB Ryan Lewis
|44 (62%)
|DB Ken Webster
|29 (41%)
|DB Steven Parker
|25 (35%)
Steven Parker led the way in PFF grades this week with an elite 90 score. I’m curious to know how his fatal decision on the final drive reflects that grade, because that was an atrocious play that gave the Jets 37 yards on the game’s most critical possession.
Christian Wilkins was next. He had four more pressures and three run stops earning “green” grades across the board.
Adrian Colbert had his best game, according to PFF, since joining the team. He didn’t allow a reception in his deep safety position, made one tackle and missed another.
Raekwon McMillan only made three tackles, but they were all run stops. His effectiveness was measured by attacking lead blocks and leading Miami to its best day stopping the run all season.
Davon Godchaux had a pressure and two run stops as his strong season continues. Gerald Willis picked up two QB pressures (both hurries) on just seven pass rushing reps.
Vince Biegel picked up two pressures and three run stops. He didn’t allow a reception in six coverage reps, to boot.
Nik Needham surrendered 54 yards on 3-of-6 passing (should have been 2-of-6 if not for the poor call on the TD reversal, which also would’ve taken the yardage total down to 28 yards). He made six tackles and two for run stops.
Eric Rowe allowed just 2-of-4 completions for 16 yards. He also made 10 total tackles (1 missed) and four of those for run-stops. He shut out the Jets tight ends to further bolster his impressive numbers covering the position that plagued Miami’s defense for a decade.
The Final Three Weeks and the Draft Implications
If Sam Ficken’s field goal would’ve sailed wide, Miami would’ve lost four position in the draft order. Now, with three games left to play, the Dolphins figure to land somewhere between fourth and eighth ahead of next April’s all-important draft.
This only matters if Tua Tagovailoa enters the draft and Miami intends to select the Alabama product. Otherwise, quarterback is not the play with the first pick. Keeping those options open would be nice, and staying ahead of teams like Detroit, Arizona, Jacksonville and Atlanta increases Miami’s flexibility.
Aside from QB-needy teams taking Tua ahead of Miami, the likelihood of a trade-up increases with each spot Miami falls. Tracking those teams — the four immediately behind Miami — is the new out-of-town scoreboard watching Dolphins fans will endure the next three weeks (trust me, I’m getting tired of this fan experience too).
If the Dolphins land in behind Cincinnati, Washington and the Giants, it stands to reason they will get a crack at Tagovailoa. Joe Burrow, Chase Young and Jerry Jeudy/Ceedee Lamb would make a lot of sense to come off the board in those spots, especially given the undeniable talent of the former two, and the Giants resistance towards trading down (or perhaps they just take the best ‘hog-molly’ available, you never know with a G.M. who decided Daniel Jones was the best they could between the 2018-2020 drafts).
The Lions, in all likelihood, are without Matthew Stafford (we’ll discuss his potential move from Detroit and the fit with Miami on today’s podcast) for the rest of the year. They’ll finish with home games dates against Green Bay and Tampa Bay sandwiched outside of a road date in Denver.
The Cardinals, with a slowed Kyler Murray (hamstring), are home for the Browns Sunday before road dates in Seattle and Los Angeles (Rams).
Jacksonville probably isn’t winning any of their final three, they’ve been the worst team in football since their bye week. They’ll finish up with games in Oakland and Atlanta before finishing at home with the Colts.
Atlanta is probably clear of danger with regards to jumping Miami in the draft. They finish up at San Francisco, then home for Jacksonville and at Tampa Bay to end the season.
Miami could be favored to win the next two weeks, and if they meet expectations and win those games, a 5-11 finish most likely keeps Miami inside the top 10 of the draft.
Two wins equals the seventh pick in the draft — projected, of course. One victory likely means picking 5th or 6th, and no wins will result in a position in the top three. A third win over New England almost certainly takes Miami out of the top 10 altogether.
Root accordingly.
Miami Dolphins
Fins Fall to Rivals, Officials – Dolphins Jets Week 14 Recap
Dolphins, Jets, officials all struggle Sunday in a walk-off winner for the home team
The decision to reverse an uncalled defensive pass interference on Cornerback Nik Needham is the story from an otherwise sloppy, forgettable game between two of the NFL’s oldest rivals. Yet, that call wasn’t even the most egregious decision adjudicated Sunday at the Meadowlands.
|Stat
|Dolphins
|Jets
|Total Yards
|362
|374
|Rushing
|122
|112
|Passing
|240
|262
|3rd / 4thDown
|4/13 (30.8%)
|5/14 (35.7%)
|Penalties
|5 (48 yards)
|5 (88 yards)
|Sacks For
|1
|2
|TOP
|30:06
|29:54
One of the just two touchdowns scored by either team was incorrectly ruled as such. Overturning an incompletion in which Demaryius Thomas failed to complete the catch on the way to the ground — because of a Needham pass break up — gave the Jets an extra four points and, ultimately, a victory.
Great play by Nik Needham, but somehow this is a touchdown. pic.twitter.com/d6oNjfR0pc
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 8, 2019
The foul on Needham was confirmed as the correct decision by the league. It probably was, but it bailed the undeserving Jets out of a certain loss. New York was stuck in 3rd and 18 from its own 44-yard-line after Andrew Van Ginkel’s first career sack. With only 60 seconds remaining, a reception there puts the Jets into a long field situation, at best. Instead, New York were awarded a fresh set of downs and would inch closer before a 44-yard winner from Sam Ficken.
The Dolphins had many chances to overcome the hometown help, but failed to do so repeatedly. Stunningly short-handed on the offensive side (each of Miami’s top four wide receivers were out for one reason or another) Ryan Fitzpatrick couldn’t get it going on four separate trips inside the Jets 10-yard-line.
Miami entered the week as the third best red zone outfit, but followed up last week’s perfect 4-for-4 showing with a goose egg in the game’s most critical area.
With drives spanning 92, 67, 65, 62, 45, 36, and 56 yards, Miami’s ability to move the ball was rather astonishing. If we’re talking about the starting lineup the team entered training camp with, the Dolphins were on running backs number 4 and 5 Sunday, and wide receivers 5-7. One of those receivers arrive in Miami this past Thursday.
Concussions knocked Devante Parker and Albert Wilson out of the game. Michael Deiter played, but didn’t start the game, and Patrick Laird and Myles Gaskin are making a case for more significant roles in 2020.
The defense executed a bend-but-don’t-break game plan. New York put together drives of 74, 77, 62, 51 and 49 yards, but Miami also forced three punts (two three-and-outs), a turnover-on-downs, and picked off Sam Darnold for the eighth time in four career head-to-head games.
For the second time this season, Miami and its band of misfits outplayed a New York roster that was assembled for playoff contention. This time, however, Miami came up short, and it’s probably for the best. The Dolphins retain the fourth position in the 2020 NFL Draft, where a victory would have seen Miami slide all the back to the eighth spot at the close of week 14 business.
Let’s get to the individuals.
Quarterbacks
This was the worst game Ryan Fitzpatrick played in several weeks, even after it started off so strongly. Fitzpatrick was constantly under duress, and was forced to create improvisational success.
Sign Ryan Fitzpatrick to a lifetime extension. pic.twitter.com/klsuUhFnjh
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 8, 2019
Fitzpatrick led the way in rushing with 65 yards on the ground. That brings his season total to 186 yards, just 15 behind the team’s leader in Mark Walton. Fitzpatrick aside, Miami’s three leading rushers on the season won’t contribute another yard (Kenyan Drake, Kalen Ballage and Walton) for the Dolphins this season.
Accounting for 16 of the offense’s 22 touchdowns, the only things Fitzpatrick isn’t doing are cooking the meals and flying the plane. Still, this was not his best showing. He was late and off-target on several occasions, and threw a number of interceptable passes.
The creativity off-script kept Miami in the game, just as did Fitzpatrick’s ability to quickly process the coverage, and make the corresponding play. He recognizes man coverage and a free rusher well enough to make the opposition pay with his legs, and he’s very deadly against zone looks. More on this in the wide receivers portion.
Running Backs
Patrick Laird has been a welcomed shot in the arm to a running game that’s dead on the vine. Miami’s run blocking leaves plenty to be desired, but The Intern (A.K.A. White Lightning) put together 48 yards on the ground. But he was also in the air, and everywhere, to the tune of 38 receiving yards, including an ankle-breaking sluggo route.
The sluggo and The Intern is by youuuuuu! pic.twitter.com/oMXiqHTdrR
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 8, 2019
That was the only set of ankles Laird broke — quite literally.
Nasty jump cut by The Intern, AKA White Lightning. pic.twitter.com/gsyKugVr6f
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 8, 2019
Myles Gaskin didn’t have the production this week, but he showed the patience, vision and burst that made him a four-time 1,200-yard rusher at Washington. He’s a viable option next year as a change-of-pace back that can correctly identify the lanes on outside or inside zone.
Wide Receivers and Tight Ends
Devante Parker helps Fitzpatrick beat man coverage with his leaping and big-play ability, which was on display for Parker’s second and final catch of the game. When Fitzpatrick can identify his matchups, it makes the passing game dangerous against any coverage. But when the offense is down so many players, the matchups become few-and-far between.
Devante Parker continues to force teams out of man coverage. pic.twitter.com/7X0Ww90jhw
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 8, 2019
Parker would leave the game after his head slammed to the turf. Devante tried to shake it off, but he was clearly woozy, and would not return.
Allen Hurns is the usual security blanket for Fitzpatrick against zone coverage, and he made a number of big plays despite playing through an ailment of his own. Hurns piled up 68 yards on five catches.
Isaiah Ford received an unexpected opportunity this week and ran with it. He made some noise after the catch and picked up 92 yards on six receptions. He displayed strong hands and toughness on a number of bang-bang receptions.
Mike Gesicki did not do well to follow up his career-day against the Jets in November, but that was more of a function of New York’s defense. Gesicki ran into brackets throughout the game, and Fitzpatrick missed him the one time he uncovered in the end zone.
Offensive Line
Michael Deiter saw his 100% snap record broken Sunday by losing the starting job to Keaton Sutherland. Sutherland had some moments in the run game; he shows a penchant for engaging, turning and sealing off some nice gaps in the run game.
Deiter returned to the lineup and got some work late, including a big hold that momentarily backed Miami out of field goal range.
Jesse Davis had his best game at right tackle last week, and did not put together back-to-back performances. He struggled once again to wall off the edge in the passing game, but he did seal the edge in the ground game a few times.
Davis seal
Smythe and Kilgore climb
Cox lead pic.twitter.com/rrcVF2qpIg
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 8, 2019
Evan Boehm was back in at right guard for Shaq Calhoun, but he had his worst game as a Dolphin. Boehm was constantly over-powered or beaten with quickness.
The same was true of Daniel Kilgore at center. Kilgore is asked to reach a lot and it’s a 50/50 proposition if he’s going to get there on any given play.
Defensive Line
Just as the run game got going for the first time since October, Miami had its best run-defense day of the year. The Jets ran the ball 32 times for an average of 3.5 yards per rush.
Davon Godchaux was at the forefront of the quality day from the front. He continues to overpower guards and centers in one-on-one situations and hold the point against doubles. He also walked the Jets guards into the quarterback a couple of times.
Hey @ChauxDown, that man has a family. pic.twitter.com/HySmFudJWN
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 8, 2019
Christian Wilkins was in on five stops, but had a lot of bad reps getting rolled out of the gap.
Gerald Willis was involved a few times putting together his best showing in his young Dolphins career. He added his first QB hit.
Charles Harris still isn’t playing very much, but he made a play possible for Vince Biegel with a strong edge forcing the split zone tight end into the ball carrier.
Damn fine rep from Charles Harris to condense the lane and allow Biegel to close that backside. pic.twitter.com/YIQpWrZiLD
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 8, 2019
Linebackers
Raekwon McMillan was back to doing his thing in this game. McMillan played his best, fastest game in a number of weeks. He constantly timed up the Jets snaps and knifed into the backfield to blow up a lead block, or go directly to the source and get the ball carrier.
Hell yeah, Bake. What a play to spill the FB. pic.twitter.com/FWAhJi9eEB
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 8, 2019
Jerome Baker was off to a miserable start, but really turned things around in the second half. He took after McMillan with the aggressive, reckless abandon flying in against the run and blowing up blocks.
Baker is having a hell of a second half. Stack em up, disengage, make the tackle. pic.twitter.com/UQgRwOOcFv
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 8, 2019
Vince Biegel has been the most pleasant surprise to this Dolphins team. He was in on nine stops, closed down the backside on runs away from him, and held the point on runs in his direction.
Andrew Van Ginkel showed the type of rush traits this scheme calls for on his first career sack. He worked up field, engaged the blocker, kept his eyes on the quarterback, and came off to get Sam Darnold to the ground when he tried to escape.
Andre Van Ginkel’s first career sack is a potential game winner against the Stej. pic.twitter.com/0yPzVASOMx
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 8, 2019
Defensive Backs
Nik Needham was involved on two plays that arguably proved to be the difference in the game, which is unfortunate because he was excellent otherwise. Needham was involved as a tackler, he undercut routes for big break ups on third down, and he played the ball extremely well.
Well-timed corner blitz and Needham makes the play. pic.twitter.com/ZPfQBgJDSq
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 8, 2019
Steven Parker made two huge plays in this game — one for the Dolphins, and one for the Jets. He picked off Darnold driving out of his deep half position for Miami’s lone takeaway. He also inexplicably gambled on the play that put the Jets in position for a game-winning field goal.
Steven Parker takes advantage of a terrible throw from Darnold to make it 8 picks on four career games against Miami. pic.twitter.com/P0itD0PYWT
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 8, 2019
Ken Webster had a difficult day. The Jets went after Webster relentless and he was regularly a step late.
Jomal Wiltz continues to tackle efficiently, but he too was often a step late in coverage. The same was true of Ryan Lewis.
Recap
The passion Brian Flores showed at the end of the game is difficult to ignore. Far be it from me to compare myself to Coach, but passion has fueled the entire Locked On Dolphins venture and watching that man bear his heart and soul into this is the most admirable trait I’ve seen in a Dolphins Head Coach since the Don.
Flores cares. This stuff matters to him. It effects his pride and his spirit with the Dolphins lose games, and that personality is rubbing off on his team. This Miami Dolphins squad, the one that is comprised of nearly 50% undrafted free agents — because of shipping off or losing almost half the original starters to injury — is a two-point conversion and botched officiating away from a 5-4 record post-bye.
Coach is hot pic.twitter.com/Oc4f9i1JrQ
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 8, 2019
There are still a lot of areas to fix on this roster, especially to fully execute the defensive vision of Flores, but once he gets those parts, this will be a fun team to watch.
The Dolphins are already tough, smart, and disciplined. The last piece of that puzzle is some more talent.
With 14 draft picks (6 in the top 60) and nearly $130 million in cap space, those final ingredients will arrive in March and April.
Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins had a huge week of roster moves
MIAMI (Locked On Dolphins) – Miami Dolphins make a myriad of roster moves
The Miami Dolphins made another handful of roster moves, which has been par for the course this year.
The Miami Dolphins have not been shy about their presence on the waiver wire. And leading into Week 14’s games, the team has once again claimed several new players to add into the mix.
Let’s address the moves in chronological order.
The first flurry of transactions included claiming and being awarded wide receiver Trevor Davis from the Oakland Raiders and running back Zach Zenner from the Arizona Cardinals.
The Green Bay Packers drafted Davis in the fifth round of 2016’s draft out of California, and he spent three seasons with the Packers before being traded to the Raiders for a 2020 sixth-round pick.
The Raiders waived Davis earlier this month.
Zenner, on the other hand, went undrafted in 2015, coming out of South Dakota State. He spent a bulk of his five-year career with the Detroit Lions but also spent time with the New Orleans Saints and Cardinals.
In the corresponding moves, running back Kalen Ballage was added to the Injured Reserve list, thus ending his season, and safety Montre Hartage was waived.
The Miami Dolphins Twitter account confirmed these transactions (and all others mentioned).
The league ratified the moves on December 3.
We have been awarded WR Trevor Davis off waivers from Oakland and RB Zach Zenner off waivers from Arizona.
We have placed RB Kalen Ballage on injured reserve and waived S Montre Hartage. pic.twitter.com/DZ6SFz733w
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 3, 2019
On December 4, the Miami Dolphins continued their roster churning with another claim and a practice-squad poach.
The team signed interior offensive lineman Evan Brown from the New York Giants practice squad.
Brown is in the midst of his second season in the NFL after the Giants originally signed him an undrafted free agent in 2018.
The Dolphins were also awarded wide receiver Mack Hollins from the Philadelphia Eagles.
Hollins spent his college career at the University of North Carolina before the Eagles drafted him the 2017 Draft’s fourth round.
To make room for Brown and Hollins, cornerback Ken Crawley, who was awarded to the Dolphins off the waivers at the end of October, and interior offensive lineman Chris Reed were waived.
We have signed C/G Evan Brown off the N.Y. Giants practice squad and were awarded WR Mack Hollins off waivers from Philadelphia.
We have waived/injured CB Ken Crawley and waived C/G Chris Reed.
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 4, 2019
The most recent move occurred on December 5 and included the release of sixth-round rookie offensive tackle Isaiah Prince.
The Dolphins drafted Prince out of Ohio State.
This move was made to clear a spot for another claimed player, Zach Sieler, from the Baltimore Ravens.
Sieler is a defensive tackle and was initially taken by the Ravens in the seventh round of the 2018 Draft.
We have been awarded defensive tackle Zach Sieler off waivers from Baltimore and waived tackle Isaiah Prince.
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 5, 2019
All these moves, which featured four players being claimed and won off the waiver wire, are apropos of the Dolphins’ 2019 season.
The team has scoured the waiver wire every week with a fine-tooth comb, looking for hidden gems that could be developmental investments.
Miami Dolphins
Dolphins Jets Week 14 Preview
Dolphins seek to make it five straight over rival New York
Who: Dolphins (3-9) at Jets (4-8)
When: Sunday December 8, 1:00 East
Where: MetLife Stadium — East Rutherford, NJ
Weather: 42 degrees, partly cloudy
Vegas Slant: Dolphins +5.5
Dolphins–Jets
In the most Adam Gase event imaginable, the Jets followed up a three-game winning streak with an embarrassing, resounding defeat at the previously winless Bengals. Gase has been assured of job security until at least opening day 2020, but another run of losses to close out the season might change that thought.
The very fact that the Dolphins can leapfrog the Jets in the AFC East standings with a win — which would count for back-to-back sweeps of the Jets — is an indictment on the Gase program in New York. The Dolphins, a team made-up of 42% undrafted free agents, are within striking distance of a team that planned the offseason around the idea that they were a playoff outfit.
For the Dolphins, a victory over 8.5-point favorite Philadelphia Sunday has folks thinking Miami could rattle off a win streak down the stretch. A win could cost the Fins several spots in the draft next April, and three more December victories will take Miami out of the top 10 altogether.
With the once promising quarterback class inching closer to last year’s futile crop, maybe the best thing for Miami is to prove that they can beat these bad teams with their own short-handed roster.
Brian Flores has already won his rookie season with three victories. Miami’s preseason win-total projection from the books in Vegas was 4.5, and that was before the Laremy Tunsil and Minkah Fitzpatrick trades. With three victories to his credit, Flores has already exceeded expectations by developing talent, getting resurgence from several veterans, and improving this team nearly across the board from the first month of the season.
The key to a potential winning streak, is to do it convincingly. If Miami whips up on the Jets, Giants and Bengals, then Miami will be an offseason destination that attracts free agents. It will prove that Flores is capable of going 6-10 with indisputably the NFL’s worst roster, and provide the fan base with oodles of hope heading into the 2020 season.
The Scheme:
Offense:
This portion of the preview serves as a pleasant reminder that we don’t have to dissect Gase’s system any longer — at least not for the home team. The story is the same; minimal utilization of analytics, a conservative approach that replaces creativity in the run game with screen passes, and an offense that constantly throws the football short of the sticks.
All offseason, Gase talked about the abilities of Sam Darnold and how his presence afforded the coach to be more aggressive. Still, the Jets offense ranks near the bottom in air-yards, and every major offensive category.
Gase’s run scheme became more diverse in 2018 when the Phins hired Eric Studesville to coordinate the rushing attack, but with Le’Veon Bell in New York, Gase reverts back to exclusive zone concepts. Plenty of outside zone, complemented by split-zone, the Jets have operated in two-back sets this year, but mainly in short-yardage. That’s also the situation where the Jets unveil some gap-scheme runs.
The passing game will feature a lot of three-by-one alignments where the Jets will try to capitalize on backside isolation, and three-man combinations to the play-side that are designed to free up one receiver.
Late last season, Gase started deploying more 12-personnel, but was almost exclusively an 11-personnel offense prior to the bye week. This year, with the Jets, he’s back to the nearly-exclusive 11-personnel approach using one back and one tight end on 80% of the Jets snaps.
The Jets rank 31st in total offense, 30th in rushing, 31st in passing, and 28th in scoring offense.
Defense:
Gregg Williams might be the only NFL personality more stubborn than Gase. Operating primarily from a traditional 3-4 base, the Jets will often leave two or three linebackers on the field regardless of the offensive personnel.
The way Williams diversifies his proverbial portfolio comes through pressure packages. He’s going to blitz, blitz, and then blitz some more. Sending an extra rusher at a 38.4%-clip, only the Ravens, Browns, Cardinals and Bucs blitz more than Williams. He’ll dial up zero-pressure (no safety help), and use his best player (Jamal Adams) in a variety of roles down around the line-of-scrimmage.
Using edge pressure will create one-on-one opportunities inside for Quinnen Williams. Jordan Jenkins gets plenty of opportunities as the overhang, outside backer in odd fronts.
The Jets rank 6th in total defense, 1st in rushing, 19th in passing, and 19th in scoring defense.
The Players:
Offense:
Sam Darnold entered the NFL with the label of turnover prone quarterback. With 25 career interceptions and 10 fumbles, Darnold averages 1.59 potential turnovers per game. Seven of those interceptions came against the Dolphins, including an egregious decision inside the five-yard-line that led to a Jomal Wiltz interception in the first meeting this season.
Still, Darnold offers a sharp post-snap mind. Despite seeing ghosts against this same defensive scheme as Miami in that notorious Monday night New England game (with the opposite end of the spectrum from a talent standpoint), Darnold’s next good game against Miami will be his first. He’ll have to displace the Miami defenders with his eyes and body-positioning in the pocket, something he’s more than capable of doing. The Dolphins inability to create pressure all year should serve the Jets offense well.
The Jets are one of the few offensive lines in the league that makes Miami look decent up front. Adding three, past-their-prime veterans to the group was the most Adam Gase special, and he’s paid the price. Kelechi Osemele was cut after the team tried to force him to play through a serious shoulder injury, and Ryan Kalil and Alex Lewis are proving why they were cut (or about to be cut before a trade) by their former teams. Chuma Edoga is a rookie, so he has an excuse, but Brandon Shell has been a bad tackle for years.
Jamison Crowder had the best day of all Jets receivers last time around, and he figures to be in a position to do the same Sunday. He’s a shifty, savvy route runner from the slot and Miami’s secondary continues to lose players each week.
Defense:
Jamal Adams is New York’s best player, but he’s questionable for this game. Adams is a game-wrecker. He changes the way teams call protection up front, and acts as an additional ‘backer in the run-game. Ryan Fitzpatrick will have to I.D. Adams on every play.
Adams’ counterpart, Marcus Maye, has had a strong 2019 season. Teams are finding little success when targeting him in coverage, but he will miss his fair share of tackles.
Quinnen Williams and Steve McClendon are both mountains in the middle of the Jets defense. Daniel Kilgore is not a good matchup for these two players, and things could get dicey for Miami up the gut. Kilgore has always struggled with power and that pair for the Jets provides plenty of it. Miami will have to double either of these guys to move them off the point.
Rookie Folorunso Fatukasi has been one of the Jets quality acquisitions of the offseason. The 2018 sixth-round pick has been a rotational player, but he’s been among the Jets most efficient run defenders.
Trumaine Johnson and Daryl Roberts make up perhaps the league’s worst perimeter tandem, but Brian Poole has been one of the best in the league in the slot, but he’s in the concussion protocol.
The Medical:
Update Friday
The Opportunities:
It would be foolish to do anything other than going back to the well from last week, or the previous Jets game for that matter. The Jets perimeter corners and linebackers can’t cover, and with a hobbled — if at all — Jamal Adams, Devante Parker and Mike Gesicki are in for big days once more. Keep an eye on Allen Hurns as well. Gregg Williams is going to blitz a lot and Hurns’ ability to uncover quickly inside could be valuable to Ryan Fitzpatrick.
On the other side, getting Darnold to do what he does — turn the ball over — will be the key for Miami. Perhaps this is a chance for the Dolphins pass rush to get healthy, they sacked Darnold three times last go-round.
The Concerns:
The Jets run defense is stout and Miami can’t run the ball on anyone. That’s been the case all year, however, and that one dimensional offense won’t work weekly. Fitzpatrick has done well to protect the ball since the bye week, but poor weather has a way of bringing out the not-so-fun aspect of Fitzmagic.
If Darnold is afforded the opportunity to stand in the pocket and survey the Dolphins defense, it’ll make for a long day. The Jets line and Dolphins pass rush is the antithesis of an immovable object up against an unstoppable force.
The Projected Outcome:
Expect Gase to pull out his best game plan of the year. We thought that might be the case in Miami, but that was a road game, and we all know how Gase teams perform on the road. The Jets last home date was a drubbing of the Oakland Raiders, and Miami’s reliance on the passing game in cold weather could prove problematic.
This game could turn into another shootout with neither pass defense offering much resistance.
Dolphins 28
Jets 30
LATEST
- The Aftermath: Dolphins 21 Jets 22 December 10, 2019
- Fins Fall to Rivals, Officials – Dolphins Jets Week 14 Recap December 8, 2019
- The Miami Dolphins had a huge week of roster moves December 6, 2019
- Dolphins Jets Week 14 Preview December 5, 2019
- Chase Your Young Quarterback, Not Elite Pass Rushers December 4, 2019
Trending
-
Miami Dolphins2 weeks ago
Why there are discrepancies in the Miami Dolphins projected draft picks
-
Miami Dolphins4 days ago
The Miami Dolphins had a huge week of roster moves
-
Miami Dolphins6 days ago
Chase Your Young Quarterback, Not Elite Pass Rushers
-
Miami Dolphins1 week ago
Dolphins Aerial Assault Beats Birds – Dolphins Eagles Week 13 Recap