The Aftermath: Dolphins 24 Browns 41

Foreword:

As we develop a weekly content schedule for the season, I wanted something to bridge the gap between the Sunday night game breakdown column and the Tuesday film review. So, here we are with a smorgasbord of information, statistics, snap counts, and whatever is prudent to the Dolphins game from the Sunday prior.

We’ll dive into the game data from Pro Football Focus, Pro Football Reference, grab some quotes from the player’s and coach’s pressers, and continue to provide the most comprehensive coverage on the Miami Dolphins you can find.

Dolphins-Browns

Team Stats

There are five games left in 2019 for Miami. After a miserable first quarter of the season, an encouraging five-game run gave fans something to hang their hats on regarding Miami’s disciplined, progressing nature. Now, two games removed from the pair of victories, the Dolphins might be out of answers for this December stretch-run.

The secondary is beyond decimated, and might’ve lost another player Sunday to injury (Ken Crawley). The same is true of the Dolphins backfield. A stable of unproven backs that’re trying to create yardage behind an offensive line who’s only accolade this season has been its health.

Per ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe, Miami’s 63.2 rushing yards per game would be the lowest total in the NFL since the 1946 Detroit Lions. Sunday’s results brought Miami to the bottom in yards-per-carry as well — the 3.1 YPC is .1-point lower than Adam Gase’s New York Jets ground game.

Ryan Fitzpatrick celebrated his 37th birthday and 200th touchdown pass on Sunday. The Dolphins passing game ranks 26th with 201.7 yards-per-game. Miami still ranks bottom in team passer rating with a 71.0 mark in one of the game’s most important stats (a measure of the passing game in totality).

It gets worse.

Miami have allowed a league-worst 46 sacks, and the 3.9 adjusted net yards per pass attempt also brings up the rear.

There are some positives. Miami are now 30th in scoring (up from 32nd) with 14.8 points per game. The Phins are 8th in red zone touchdown conversion rate with an impressive 63% mark scoring touchdowns inside the 20-yard-line.

The Dolphins rank 24th on third downs with a 34% conversion rate.

The Browns game did not improve and of Miami’s defensive metrics. The Dolphins pass defense ranks 22nd, but that’s largely a function of the run defense getting ran over. Miami ranks 31stin rushing yards per game, and 25th in yards per rush.

The Phins’ 45 QB hits are last in the league, the same is true of Miami’s 14 quarterback sacks. Suddenly, Miami are missing more tackles. The 70 missed tackles ranks 16th, though two fewer missed tackles would rank Miami 10th in that department, with a logjam of teams in the 68-69 missed tackle range.

The Dolphins are tied for last in quarterback pressure rate (Seattle) at 17.3%, and are alone at the bottom in hurry rate (6.2%). Miami’s 7.7% quarterback knockdown rate ranks 10th in football.

Offense:

Snap Counts:

Player Snaps (% of Offensive Snaps) QB Ryan Fitzpatrick 63 (100%) RB Kalen Ballage 24 (38%) RB Patrick Laird 23 (37%) RB Myles Gaskin 16 (25%) FB Chandler Cox 3 (5%) WR Devante Parker 63 (100%) WR Allen Hurns 57 (90%) WR Albert Wilson 30 (48%) WR Jakeem Grant 3 (5%) TE Mike Gesicki 57 (90%) TE Durham Smythe 39 (62%) OL Julie’n Davenport 63 (100%) OL Michael Deiter 63 (100%) OL Daniel Kilgore 63 (100%) OL Shaq Calhoun 63 (100%) OL Jesse Davis 63 (100%)

Miami’s offensive creativity was challenged after a pair of in-game injuries prevented the team from any 11-personnel packages. That helped elevate Durham Smythe into a more prominent role in 12-personnel, one game after he played just eight snaps.

Smythe graded O.K. in the run-game and pitched a shutout in pass protection. He was targeted once as a receiver, but the pass was broken up.

Mike Gesicki got on the board with his first career touchdown. He only caught three of his seven targets and was charged with a drop.

It was Michael Deiter’s best day in pass protection. He allowed just one pressure (a hurry) keeping his quarterback clean throughout the day.

Julie’n Davenport received good news when it was learned that Myles Garrett would not play in the game, but that didn’t stop Davenport from struggling immensely. He allowed seven more QB pressures bringing his total up to 23 on the season in just three appearances.

The other tackle position has been a weak spot as well. Jesse Davis allowed four pressures (one of them a sack).

Miami’s best run-blocking grade went to Daniel Kilgore with a less-than-impressive 62.4 mark from PFF. Shaq Calhoun was last on the non-Davenport list for run-blocking, and allowed two pressures (both hurries).

Devante Parker continues to display consistency and big-play ability. Greedy Williams was the only one to get stops on Parker (2 catches on 5 targets). Parker’s 91 yards were spread nearly equal yards across four different players in coverage (25, 23, 22, and 21 respectively on the four players). Parker averaged 5.8 yards after the catch (35 total RAC yards).

Here's a look at the AFC receiving leaders since Miami returned from the bye week…@DeVanteParker11 pic.twitter.com/VUaxpsv3cz — Brett Brecheisen (@bbrech) November 25, 2019

Parker is averaging a career-high in yards per target (8.37), and is on-track to beat both his reception and yardage high-water marks, both set in the 2016 playoff season.

Allen Hurns dropped another pass, but continues to provide Ryan Fitzpatrick with a dependable underneath target. Hurns caught four of seven targets for 42 yards and a touchdown.

Fitzpatrick dealt with drops and pressures all day (four drops and four sacks). He had a passer rating of 3.3 under pressure (3-of-10 with 38 yards and an interception).

The running game is getting no help from the backs. Kalen Ballage is on-track to be the first back in league history with over 100 carries and less than a 2.0 average. He picked up just 12 yards after contact and did not move the chains a single time Sunday.

Patrick Laird picked up 20 yards on three carries, 10 of those coming after contact for a 3.33 YAC average. He dropped the one pass thrown in his direction.

Defense:

Snap Counts:

Player Snaps (% of Defensive Snaps) DL Christian Wilkins 64 (84%) DL Davon Godchaux 60 (79%) DL John Jenkins 55 (72%) DL Avery Moss 23 (30%) DL Taco Charlton 15 (20%) DL Gerald Willis 8 (11%) LB Jerome Baker 76 (100%) LB Vince Biegel 69 (91%) LB Raekwon McMillan 67 (88%) LB Charles Harris 38 (50%) LB Sam Eguavoen 9 (12%) LB Andrew Van Ginkel 7 (9%) DB Steven Parker 69 (91%) DB Nik Needham 68 (89%) DB Eric Rowe 59 (78%) DB Jomal Wiltz 48 (63%) DB Ryan Lewis 48 (63%) DB Ken Crawley 36 (47%) DB Adrian Colbert 12 (16%) DB Chris Lammons 5 (7%)

Christian Wilkins’ progress from day-one of camp till now is encouraging. An 86% workload for an interior defensive lineman is no picnic, serving as a testament to his conditioning. And he’s not just taking up space, he’s making plays. He had four run-stops and three QB pressures Sunday, with the second best defensive grade on the team.

Top honors in that regard went to Taco Charlton, though he had one hurry and no run stops on 14 total reps.

Davon Godchaux made six more tackles, two good for run stops, and had four quarterback pressures (1 sack, 2 hits, 1 hurry).

Eric Rowe’s transition to safety continues to look like a great decision. He was targeted once in coverage (incompletion) and he made a tackle on his lone opportunity — a great play splitting a block and getting the back down in space.

Nik Needham came back down to earth. He allowed a pair of touchdowns and 87 receiving yards on 6-of-7 passing.

The linebacker play was dreadful. Raekwon McMillan, Jerome Baker and Vince Biegel combined to miss four tackles and all three of them graded 57.4 or worse, a well-below average grade on PFF. They combined for three QB pressures on 37 pass rush attempts and made just six run stops on 97 running downs.

Offensive Overhaul and the Quick Construction to Do So

The 2001 New England Patriots endured a massive rebuild ahead of their eventual two-decade-long run atop the AFC East, and the football world in general. Signing 23 free agents and drafting 10 rookies (three of the first four picks coming on the offensive and defensive lines) the Patriots began building Bill Belichick’s vision of a championship team.

During the course of the last 20 years, New England have had to remake itself on the fly several times. One of the many offensive archetypes the Patriots constructed was based around a pair of tight ends that perfectly complemented each other’s playing style. One of those tight ends is no longer with us — the other is now on television — but they might provide Miami with a blueprint for its own offense.

This team needs reinforcements in the worst way at quarterback, running back, and across the entire offensive line. That leaves Miami with Devante Parker, Preston Williams and Mike Gesicki to build around.

Allen Hurns received a two-year extension last week, and he’d serve nicely as the first man off the bench in Miami’s skill personnel. Number-three receivers don’t normally come off the bench, given that the NFL’s average for 11-personnel is roughly 60% of the league’s play calls. Hurns is suited perfectly to play 60% of the downs. There, he can utilize his strengths to uncover inside and against blitzes.

Miami would need its Rob Gronkowski (the run-blocking version) to fully unlock the potential of Gesicki. Perhaps that’s Durham Smythe, perhaps that player comes in free agency or the draft.

Operating under a 12-personnel base, Miami would then be left to focus its resources on the quarterback, running back and offensive line positions. The draft is littered with tailbacks, and the Phins figure to get a crack at the best quarterback in the draft with the soon-to-be top-five pick.

Miami might top the 23 free agents New England signed that year, and if training camp 2019 was any indication, Miami wants to be a power running team.

That’s just one of many, countless options the Dolphins will project ahead of the most important offseason in team history.

