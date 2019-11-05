Miami Dolphins
The Aftermath: Dolphins 26, Jets 18
Snap Counts, Grades, Odds of Landing the First Pick and Other Phins Notes
Foreword:
As we develop a weekly content schedule for the season, I wanted something to bridge the gap between the Sunday night game breakdown column and the Tuesday film review. So, here we are with a smorgasbord of information, statistics, snap counts, and whatever is prudent to the Dolphins game from the Sunday prior.
We’ll dive into the game data from Pro Football Focus, Pro Football Reference, grab some quotes from the player’s and coach’s pressers, and continue to provide the most comprehensive coverage on the Miami Dolphins you can find.
Dolphins-Jets
Team Stats
The converse of the previous few weeks, the Dolphins lost the box score battle against the Jets. The story of the game is not best told through numbers, as Miami took control of the game early, and never relinquished that stranglehold.
With 6:19 remaining in the second quarter, Miami captured the lead on a Preston Williams touchdown — his second of the game. With that score, the Dolphins led for the game’s final 36 minutes, and played with a two-score lead for longer than any other period of the season.
Miami made moves up the team-statistic-leaderboard in several categories. The Dolphins passing offense now ranks 29th in football. The nine touchdown passes rank tied for 24th, but the team passing still checks in dead last in completion percentage and 31st in yards per attempt.
Chad O’Shea’s offense ranks 30th in scoring, but 15th in red zone touchdown conversion rate. The third down offense has improved to 26th in the NFL.
The Dolphins rushing attack is still a work in progress. Miami ranks last in yards per carry and 31stin yards per game.
On defense, that’s where the true mind-blowing stats come into play. Let’s remove Buffalo’s onside kick returned for a touchdown because, well, that’s not a true measure of the defense’s performance. If we do that, Miami are allowing 21.5 points per game the last four weeks — which would rank 15th in the NFL.
On the season, the defense still ranks last with 32 points per game surrendered. The rushing defense is 31st in yards per game and 27th in yards per carry.
Miami’s pass defense ranks 20th in yards per game, but 29th in yards per pass. The Dolphins surrender the 4th highest passer rating against, but jumped to 27th in quarterback hits. They rank 30th in sacks and pressure rate.
The Dolphins are the best in football in one area — penalties. No team has committed fewer fouls, or been penalized fewer yardage than Miami.
Offense:
Snap Counts:
|Player
|Snaps (% of offensive snaps)
|QB Ryan Fitzpatrick
|69 (100%)
|RB Mark Walton
|51 (73.9%)
|RB Kalen Ballage
|21 (30.4%)
|FB Chandler Cox
|12 (17.4%)
|WR Devante Parker
|57 (82.6%)
|WR Preston Williams
|51 (73.9%)
|WR Allen Hurns
|30 (43.5%)
|WR Albert Wilson
|25 (36.2%)
|WR Jakeem Grant
|14 (20.3%)
|TE Mike Gesicki
|42 (60.9%)
|TE Durham Smythe
|25 (36.2%)
|TE Clive Walford
|10 (14.5%)
|OL J’Marcus Webb
|69 (100%)
|OL Michael Deiter
|69 (100%)
|OL Evan Boehm
|69 (100%)
|OL Jesse Davis
|69 (100%)
|OL Chris Reed
|51 (73.9%)
|OL Keaton Sutherland
|25 (36.2%)
Even though he started his first game as a Dolphin, Chris Reed still finds himself in a platoon — even without Shaq Calhoun inactive. He allowed two pressures, including a sack, but was the team’s third highest-graded run blocker.
The honors for best run blocker goes to Jesse Davis. His 80.5 grade was his personal best of the season, and he didn’t allow a pressure in pass protection. Evan Boehm scored a 71.1 as a run blocker in his third start at center. He allowed two pressures in pass protection (1 hit and 1 hurry).
PFF didn’t tab Michael Deiter with any pressures allowed, but I distinctly remember one sack coming right in front of him — perhaps that was the sack attributed to Boehm.
Ryan Fitzpatrick graded in the elite spectrum for this game. His 90.6 grade is by far the best mark for a Dolphins quarterback this season. He averaged eight yards per attempt and completed 66.7% of his passes.
It helps that four of his receivers graded out above average. Mike Gesicki led the way catching all six of his targets for an average of 15.8 yards per grab. He hauled in a 34-yarder, moved the chains four times, and averaged 2.8 yards after the catch.
Devante Parker picked up four first downs and averaged 3.8 yards after the catch. Each catch moved the chains, and he finished with an 80% catch rate (4 for 5). Parker registered a perfect 158.3 passer rating on passes targeted in his direction.
Preston Williams had five first downs (or touchdowns). His passer rating on targets was next best at 123.1, and he averaged 14.3 yards per catch.
Mark Walton averaged 2.17 yards after contact, but averaged just 2.4 yards per carry.
Defense:
Snap Counts:
|Player
|Snaps (% of defensive snaps)
|DL Taco Charlton
|51 (76.1%)
|DT Davon Godchaux
|46 (68.7%)
|DT Christian Wilkins
|37 (55.2%)
|DT John Jenkins
|28 (41.8%)
|DT Robert Nkemdiche
|2 (3%)
|LB Jerome Baker
|67 (100%)
|LB Vince Biegel
|54 (80.6%)
|LB Sam Eguavoen
|34 (50.7%)
|LB Raekwon McMillan
|30 (44.8%)
|LB Trent Harris
|15 (22.4%)
|CB Nik Needham
|63 (94%)
|CB Ryan Lewis
|60 (89.5%)
|CB Jomal Wiltz
|59 (88%)
|CB Chris Lammons
|34 (50.7%)
|CB Ken Crawley
|7 (10.4%)
|CB Xavier Crawford
|4 (6%)
|FS Bobby McCain
|67 (100%)
|SS Eric Rowe
|65 (97%)
Another week, another big Vince Biegel game. The September 1st acquisition — for Kiko Alonso — led the team in pressures once again. He hit Darnold four times and hurried him on two more occasions. He made a run stop and was not targeted in pass coverage.
Charles Harris had his best game of the year. His 85.3 PFF grade was second on the team, and by far his best mark of the season. He did it with steady run defense (two run stops), and two pressures as a rusher.
Raekwon McMillan had the best grade on the day — and elite 92.2 (out of 100). McMillan had three run stops and two pressures; the hit resulting in an interception.
Jerome Baker continues his weekly progress after a slow start to the season. He pitched in with two pressures and allowed just 25 yards on four pass targets.
Christian Wilkins balled out. He picked up four pressures (1 sack, 1 hit, 2 hurries) and made three run stops, with no missed tackles.
Eric Rowe might’ve found a home as a safety. He made seven tackles, two for run stops, and didn’t miss any tackles. He hurried Darnold once and allowed just 29 yards on five pass targets.
Nik Needham and Jomal Wiltz were both part of nine total tackles. Needham picked up his first career sack and Wiltz — who is playing the role Miami had in mind for Minkah Fitzpatrick — intercepted his first career pass.
The Anatomy of a Win
Few head coaches have been handicapped by their roster in the fashion of Brian Flores and his 2019 team. Entering the season with three perceived blue chip players — all now gone or done for the season — and the largest contingency of undrafted free agents and September 1st additions in football, Flores is keeping games competitive.
Once a player enters the league, his path becomes irrelevant to his success in the league, but there’s a reason first-round picks and top-tier free agents are so coveted. Every team is allotted one, original first-round pick, and only a few teams are capable of fixing problems with a pile of cash, but it’s the best teams who curate success from every conceivable nook and cranny.
Let’s take a look at Miami’s starters from yesterday’s victory, and how they arrive in Miami.
|Player
|Path to Miami
|Ryan Fitzpatrick
|Middle-tier free agent
|Mark Walton
|Street free agent, signed in May
|Allen Hurns
|In-camp street free agent
|Clive Walford
|Added last week
|Durham Smythe
|2018 4th round pick
|J’Marcus Webb
|In-season street free agent
|Michael Deiter
|2019 3rd round pick
|Evan Boehm
|Acquired for a conditional pick
|Keaton Sutherland
|Street Free Agent
|Chris Reed
|Bottom-tier free agent
|Jesse Davis
|Former UDFA, signed as camp invite 2016
|Taco Charlton
|Waiver claim
|Davon Godchaux
|2017 5th round pick
|John Jenkins
|September 1st pick up
|Jerome Baker
|2018 3rd round pick
|Vince Biegel
|September 1st pick up – Alonso trade
|Raekwon McMillan
|2017 2nd round pick
|Jomal Wiltz
|FA, formerly on NE practice squad, UDFA
|Eric Rowe
|Bottom-tier FA signing
|Ryan Lewis
|In-season street free agent
|Nik Needham
|2019 UDFA
|Bobby McCain
|2015 5th round pick
Granted, that started lineup comes courtesy of a heavy, 12-personnel package on offense. Even still, replacing some of these players with the undrafted Preston Williams, second-round pick Mike Gesicki and first-round pick Devante Parker doesn’t do a lot to move the needle into a squad full of premium assets.
The fact that Brian Flores is competing against NFL rosters that have multiple high picks and blockbuster free agent contracts speaks to his ability to out-coach the opposition, and prepare his team to take care of the little things.
The foundation is under construction, and it’s being reinforced with rebar and concrete. No longer will the Miami Dolphins look to meld a roster constructed for previous, dismissed schemes and coaching staffs to a new system that requires a different type of player. The Franken-roster approach failed every time in the post-Shula era.
The Dolphins tore this thing down to ensure that each acquisition going forward falls into one specific criteria — the criteria I’m officially dubbing as “a Brian Flores guy.”
What’s a Brian Flores guy? A Brian Flores guy works his ass off. He pays attention to every detail, no matter how small. A Brian Flores guy is accountable and has the back of the man next to him.
A team full of Brian Flores guys will restore Miami Dolphins football to prominence, and it might not take as long as you think.
Miami Dolphins
Preston Williams Suffers Season-Ending Injury; Mark Walton Suspended
Tank supporters worried about the relative success of the Miami Dolphins’ offensive display against the New York Jets might be able to relax just a little.
Preston Williams, who had quickly been developing into one of the brightest spots on the team entering the league as an undrafted free agent, suffered a knee injury on a punt return during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 26-18 victory.
An MRI scan on Monday confirmed a torn ACL, ending his debut season.
Williams had shown flashes of playmaking ability, hauling in 32 catches for 428 yards and 3 TD through the first 8 games.
Whilst Williams will likely undergo surgery and extensive rehabilitation in order to prepare him for the 2020 season, the impact of this injury upon his development should not be understated. Alongside a reel of highlight plays, Williams has had a number of drops and will now only see mental reps until the team takes to field in training camp – possibly with a new quarterback.
Discussing the loss of a key piece of the WR group, Brian Flores stated “He’s done an incredible job, really. He came to us as a free agent and has really grown over the last six months, seven months. I was devastated for the kid. He was as well, but I told him this is just a bump in the road. He’ll be back. I believe if he attacks his rehab and training like he did from the time he got here, he’ll be just fine. He can be a very good player in the league, but it’s up to him. There’s a lot of players in this league with a lot of potential, a lot of talent. But it’s up to him to put in the work, the preparation, the training, the diet, the sleep – all of it, it all counts. I think he’s definitely on the right track to get the most of of his talent and ability. In some cases a setback is a good thing, allow him to train and lock in on all those other things a little bit earlier than he would have if he’d played the entire season. I think that’s the kind of approach he needs to take on it.”
A short time later, a further blow to Miami’s offensive group landed, as it was announced that starting RB, Mark Walton is to receive an immediate 4-game suspension imposed by the league, stemming from a number of off-season arrests in violation of the NFL’s conduct policy.
Statement from Head Coach Brian Flores on the suspension of Mark Walton. pic.twitter.com/7LxKyimD4M
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 4, 2019
The proximity of the suspension news to the trade of Kenyan Drake last week means it is likely that the Dolphins were already aware of the situation. Expect them to place more reliance on Kalen Ballage (who has largely underwhelmed so far in 2019) and rookies Patrick Laird and Myles Gaskin.
Neither Gaskin nor Laird have seen any regular season playing time and Kalen Ballage had seen his role reduce after a number of poor performances. He currently has 35 rushes for 70 yards (2.0 YPC) and 2 TDs – his 231lb frame being the preferred option at the goal line.
Ballage also has 4 catches on 12 targets (33.3% catch rate) for 40 yards, which is a concern considering how Miami wishes to implement the running backs in the passing game.
For those fans viewing 2019 as an extended pre-season, the Dolphins will no get a chance to see what future potential exists in their fresh-faced RB room, starting next Sunday on the road against the Indianapolis Colts.
Miami Dolphins
Phins Finally Break Through – Dolphins Jets Recap
Adam Gase’s return results in a similar ending, only this time, for the opposition
Parades don’t run for teams that win one game in eight tries. They certainty don’t construct a collection of extravagant floats for hard-fought, narrow defeats. But the last three games were a testament to Brian Flores and his coaching staff, a sign that this team was improving with each game.
Sunday, with Adam Gase standing on the exposed visitor’s sideline at Hard Rock Stadium, the Miami Dolphins broke through like screaming banshees with an emphatic victory — the first in the career of Coach Flores.
|Stat
|Dolphins
|Jets
|Total Yards
|316
|321
|Rushing
|50
|83
|Passing
|266
|238
|Penalties
|6 (51 yards)
|10 (105 yards)
|3rd / 4thDown
|6/12 (50%)
|7/16 (43.8%)
|Sacks For
|3
|4
|TOP
|31:14
|28:46
This week’s recap column will be a departure from the norm. Sitting in the press box, I don’t have the luxury of rewinding and breaking down the individual plays. I did, however, gain access to the Dolphins locker room post-game, Brian Flores’ presser, and best of all…Adam Gase deflecting legitimate questions…from the visitor’s press room.
The Game
Offense
For the longest time, the Miami Dolphins were short on talent at the offensive skill positions. Chris Chambers and O.J. McDuffie are great Dolphins, but those two are essentially the only blips on the receiver-radar since the days of Clayton and Duper.
Enter Preston Williams. Re-enter Devante Parker.
The Dolphins have a pair of long, athletic, sneaky-fast leapers that play above the rim. Williams was uncoverable prior to a knee injury that has been classified as a sprain. He left the game — before the knee injury — with an apparent wrist sprain. Williams returned to make another catch, and draw a pass interference to extend a Dolphins field goal drive in the third quarter.
Williams finished five catches, 72 yards and two touchdowns.
Devante Parker caught the other Ryan Fitzpatrick touchdown pass (3 for the day). Parker was rolling with a 100% catch rate prior to a drop in the middle of the second quarter. Then, with a play designed to expose a one-on-one matchup for Parker into the boundary, the former first-round pick made a one-handed touchdown catch by the pylon.
Devante Parker last five games
4-70-1
3-28-1
5-55-1
6-59-0
4-57-1
Suddenly, he's a model of consistency. Those are very solid #2 WR totals. (70 catches, 860 yards, 13 TDs prorated).
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 4, 2019
Parker caught four for 57 yards and the one score.
Speaking of mismatches, welcome to dominance, Mike Gesicki. Post-game, I asked the six-foot-six Adonis how much confidence it gives him to know the Jets were rotating players in to try to stop him. He said his confidence level is growing each week this season, and it shows.
Gesicki caught all six of his targets for 95 yards, has surpassed his 2018 yardage total, and is one reception away from matching his rookie-season total. The Jets started with linebacker James Burgess, then tasked their best cover-corner (slot, Bryan Poole), to slow the tight end, but the result didn’t change.
Defense
My Twitter mentions were flooded with comments about Adam Gase out-coaching Brian Flores immediately after the Jets opening drive ended in the end zone, but that would be the last time Gase ever saw his team cross the goal line at Hard Rock Stadium (safe to say — he gone! at the end of the year).
Flores’ defense responded with three sacks, nine QB hits, 18 points allowed and an 85.4 passer rating for the Jets turnover-prone quarterback.
One of those sacks came from Christian Wilkins, the first of his career. He dominated for sixty minutes, but it was his personality that was most recognizable. Wilkins sprinted from the sideline to greet Williams in the end zone after his first touchdown. He failed in an attempt to high-hurdle Nik Needham after the rookie cornerback’s first career sack, and he threw a chest bump Matt Haack’s way after the lefty pinned a punt inside the 10-yard-line.
Davon Godchaux was the third Dolphin to sack Sam Darnold, but it was a clean rush from Linebacker Raekwon McMillan that spooked Darnold into an end zone interception.
Jomal Wiltz snagged his first career pick, and the Dolphins makeshift secondary limited the Jets’ passing game to 6.67 yards-per-pass.
Wiltz only plays at one speed — pedal to the metal — and had the best game of his career. In addition to the interception, he made six solo tackles and assisted on three others. Needham also had six solo tackles and three assists.
The tackling machine on the team remains McMillan. He was a part of eight tackles and found himself as the focal point of a few pressure packages.
Coaches Post-Game
Entering Adam Gase’s post-game presser, I had an idea what I was walking in to, but I didn’t expect it to be a verbatim, carbon copy of transcripts from his Miami days.
Gase deflected blame at every turn. He excused the Jets poor performance as a result of negative plays, second-down-and-long, and… wait for it… penalties, which are a direct reflection of the Head Coach. Details matter, and so when you see a team lack organization, even in the way they line up to stretch pre-game, it makes sense that you have an undisciplined football team.
Coach Gase speaks to the media. #NYJvsMIA https://t.co/LIMCojNSVx
— New York Jets (@nyjets) November 3, 2019
On the other side, the Dolphins Head Coach is the antithesis of the coach roaming the visitor’s sideline. On Thursday’s Locked On Dolphins, I talked about Flores’ ability to relate to his players, and how his message resonates with the team. Flores’ message certainly resonates with yours truly, as he dedicated this victory to his late mother, and it certainly made me tear up as I thought about my mom and her untimely death.
The gravitational pull Flores has on his players was never more apparent than in his post-game locker room address. In the video below, you’ll hear coach ask the players a rhetorical question, and the entire 53-man roster responds with an emphatic, “yes sir!”
If you’ve ever seen Joe Philbin, Adam Gase, or most coaches in the league ask those types of questions, participation is usually voluntary, and mostly ignored.
Stephen Ross presents Coach Flores with the game ball following our win!#FinsUp pic.twitter.com/rIdxFQWAPQ
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 3, 2019
Locker Room and Channing Crowder
Channing Crowder is the coolest human being I have ever met. Fun, jovial, and full of great stories, he fulfilled his promise to tell me the details behind the 2008 fight with Patriots Tackle Matt Light, which led to Crowder’s ejection from that game.
Unfortunately, I’m unable to relay the details of that story, but let’s just say that Channing came to each game equipped with specific, tailored smack talk, and his homework on Light’s backstory paid off.
Christian Wilkins exuberance is no joke, and entirely genuine. His on-field celebration led down the tunnel and into the locker room, where he was letting everyone know the speakers in the dressing room belonged to the rookie. We didn’t get to hear the song, but even 15 minutes after entering, the players were still bouncing around when media were finally granted access.
Vince Biegel is just as entertaining behind the microphone as he is on the field. Biegel accessed full-on psycho mode prior to kick off by jumping around and slapping himself on the helmet. Then, during a television timeout, the Hard Rock Stadium audio engineer played House of Pain’s Jump Around. If you’re unfamiliar with Wisconsin Badger football, they play that song between the third and fourth quarters at Camp Randall Stadium, and the entire audience participates in “jumping around.”
I asked Biegel what it was like to hear that song in the pro’s, and an ear-to-ear grin broke out on his face. I’ll have more details on his audio from the locker room on today’s coinciding podcast.
The Plan
The downside of this season has been the 1-7 record, and that is still exactly who this Dolphins team are, a bad football team. The upside comes via experience for the young players. That, in addition to establishing a culture of “next man up,” is the foundation this youthful squad requires.
See, where the Cleveland Browns went wrong, was in dropping the star players into the lineup before the leadership had been developed. Freddie Kitchens is rumored to be on the hot seat as the Browns close up the first half of the season with a porous 2-6 record, as his team is one of the league’s least disciplined units.
Miami is in the process of developing the bottom end of the roster; a portion of the roster that can round out the special teams’ units, and provide the ‘Phins with capable players that can step in, in the event of an injury to a starter.
Then, from the top, Miami can use it’s $130 million in available cap space, and multiple premium draft picks to import star power, creating a perfect meld of widespread experience with a singular mission.
It’s a linear approach that exemplifies ownership’s desire to build a sustained winner.
That, coupled with the fact that hiring Brian Flores was unequivocally (my opinion) the right decision, leads me to believe the other side of this rebuild is going to result in the most glorious professional football South Florida has seen since Dan Marino was turning Jim Carey into a movie star.
Miami Dolphins
Dolphins Jets Week Nine Preview
Football’s Most Futile Operations Clash in South Florida
Who: Dolphins (0-7) vs. Jets (1-6)
When: Sunday November 3, 1:00 East
Where: Hard Rock Stadium — Miami Gardens, FL
Weather: 83 degrees, scattered thunderstorms (40% precipitation)
Vegas Slant: Dolphins +3
Dolphins–Jets
Several shades of green and nearly the entirety of America’s eastern coast separate two of the NFL’s longest, most bitter rivals — the Miami Dolphins and the New York Stej.
As the century unfolds, my own personal disdain for teams around the league has dissipated. Maturity, the Dolphins’ own futility, and working in the journalism field all probably play a part in my softened edges as a football fan, but one particular team still evokes a feeling of utter revulsion.
The Stej.
So much so, that I can’t even bring myself to correctly spell the name. From the empty promises of Rex Ryan, to the current laughing stock under a former Dolphins Head Coach, it’s simply too easy to hate the AFC East’s most perennial bottom-feeder.
This rivalry has seen everything. AFC Championship Games, the Fake Spike, the Monday Night Meltdown — after 106 meetings, only three games separate the all-time score of this series (54-51-1, in favor of the Jest).
Yet, Sunday in Miami, the rivalry takes on a whole new meaning. Dolphins fans have their eyes set steadfast on next April’s first pick.
Jets fans want Adam Gase gone worse than Miami wanted Cam Cameron’s dismissal at the conclusion of the 2007 season. And if Gase loses this one, as a road favorite, it could be the last game he ever serves in the big chair in this league.
The Dolphins are up first in a six-game stretch of very winnable games for the Stej. A win on Sunday could spark a mini-run and accomplish two goals for Miami:
1.) Puts the team closer to the first pick in the draft, and
2.) Keeps Gase in charge in Jersey for another year
Nobody holds a grudge quite like Adam Gase — evident by his 2017 decision to attempt an onside-kick in a blowout over his former boss in Denver — and he will surely bring his best effort with him for the reunion trip to South Florida.
The Scheme:
Offense:
This portion of the preview serves as a pleasant reminder that we don’t have to dissect Gase’s system any longer — at least not for the home team. The story is the same; no utilization of analytics, a conservative approach that replaces creativity in the run game with screen passes, and an offense that constantly throws the football short of the sticks.
All offseason, Gase talked about the abilities of Sam Darnold and how his presence afforded the coach to be more aggressive. Still, the Jets offense ranks near the bottom in air-yards, and every major offensive category.
Gase’s run scheme became more diverse in 2018 when the Phins hired Eric Studesville to coordinate the rushing attack, but with Le’Veon Bell in New York, Gase reverts back to exclusive zone concepts. Plenty of outside zone, complemented by split-zone, the Jets have operated in two-back sets this year, but mainly in short-yardage. That’s also the situation where the Jets unveil some gap-scheme runs.
The passing game will feature a lot of three-by-one alignments where the Jets will try to capitalize on backside isolation, and three-man combinations to the play-side that are designed to free up one receiver.
Late last season, Gase started deploying more 12-personnel, but was almost exclusively an 11-personnel offense prior to the bye week. This year, with the Jets, he’s down to 68% in 11-personnel. The second most-frequent package is 12-personell, checking in at a clip of 12% of the offensive calls.
Defense:
Gregg Williams might be the only NFL personality more stubborn than Gase. Operating primarily from a traditional 3-4 base, the Jets will often leave two or three linebackers on the field regardless of the offensive personnel.
The way Williams diversifies his proverbial portfolio comes through pressure packages. He’s going to blitz, blitz, and then blitz some more. Sending an extra rusher at a 41.6%-clip, only the Ravens and Bucs blitz more than Williams. He’ll dial up zero-pressure (no safety help), and use his best player (Jamal Adams) in a variety of roles down around the line-of-scrimmage.
Using edge pressure will create one-on-one opportunities inside for Quinnen Williams. Jordan Jenkins gets plenty of opportunities as the overhang, outside backer in odd fronts.
The Players:
Offense:
Sam Darnold entered the NFL Draft with one big question mark — ball security. Darnold has played in 17 games as a pro, and he’s committed 31 turnover opportunities (interceptions and fumbles). The only way Miami can stay in games, with this current roster, is to take the football away, and Darnold is the man to oblige them.
Still, Darnold offers a sharp post-snap mind. Despite seeing ghosts against this same defensive scheme as Miami (with the opposite end of the spectrum from a talent standpoint), Darnold could have a bounce back game. He’ll have to displace the Miami defenders with his eyes and body-positioning in the pocket, something he’s more than capable of doing. The Dolphins inability to create pressure all year should serve the Jets offense well.
The Jets are one of the few offensive lines in the league that makes Miami look decent up front. Adding three, past-their-prime veterans to the group was the most Adam Gase thing ever, and now he’s paying the price. Kelechi Osemele was cut after the team tried to force him to play through a serious shoulder injury, and Ryan Kalil and Alex Lewis are proving why they were cut (or about to be cut before a trade) by their former teams. Chuma Edoga is a rookie, so he has an excuse, but Brandon Shell has been a bad tackle for years. Kelvin Beachum could return to the lineup this week.
Robbie Anderson was not dealt at the deadline, and that could be the most consequential aspect of the week as it relates to the game Sunday. Anderson is a dangerous deep threat, and running on a secondary that has been stripped down to its bare bones could create vertical opportunities.
The forecast calls for rain, and that should mean a considerable workload for Le’Veon Bell. Gase once had to force an assistant to remind him to feed Jay Ajayi during a two-game stretch where the back picked up nearly 450 rushing yards, so who knows if Gase will figure it out?
Defense:
Jamal Adams is New York’s best player, and he was almost shipped off on Tuesday. Fortunately, for the fans of the tank, he’ll play Sunday, and very likely destroy multiple plays. Adams is a game-wrecker. He changes the way teams call protection up front, and acts as an additional ‘backer in the run-game. Ryan Fitzpatrick will have to I.D. Adams on every play.
Adams’ counterpart, Marcus Maye, has had a strong 2019 season. Teams are finding little success when targeting him in coverage (47.9 passer rating against), but he will miss his fair share of tackles.
Quinnen Williams and Steve McClendon are both mountains in the middle of the Jets defense. If Daniel Kilgore returns to the lineup, things could get dicey for Miami up the gut. Kilgore has always struggled with power and that pair for the Jets provides plenty of it. Miami will have to double either of these guys to move them off the point.
McClendon is a questionable to play, and in his place is the Jets highest-graded player (PFF) this season, Folorunso Fatukasi. The 2018 sixth-round pick has only given the Jets 151 snaps this season, with six of his seven tackles coming on run stops.
Trumaine Johnson and Daryl Roberts make up perhaps the league’s worst perimeter tandem, but Brian Poole has been steady in the slot.
The Medical:
25 of the 53 players on the Jets’ active roster appear on the injury report.
That’s just absurd. pic.twitter.com/8QQ8cZRtVd
— Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) October 31, 2019
The Opportunities:
Preston Williams and Devante Parker have been two of Miami’s best performers this season, operating primarily outside. Those matchups against the Jets horrendous cornerback play could provide some shot-plays for an offense that ranks last in scoring.
Defensively, if the Phins are to win, they’ll have to take the ball away. Getting pressure on Darnold is the first step, and Miami’s varietal blitz package will have to make up for a lack of pure pass rushers up front.
The Concerns:
Running the ball is going to be a challenge. The matchup for Miami inside is not beneficial for the home team, and neither is Miami’s defensive matchup against the Jets skill players. Jamison Crowder is going to be force-fed while Gase looks to scheme up deep shots to Robbie Anderson, building off of that short game.
The Projected Outcome:
The rain in the forecast is entirely fitting for this game. A pair of hated rivals that probably prefer the other side to come out victorious, the motivation might be the deciding factor in this one. Just like he did when he was in Miami, Gase tends to save a lot of his best stuff for the game he perceives to be most important (Patriots all three years here, and now this one for a self-serving ego-maniac).
The grudge, the conditions, and Miami coming off a short week — plus an emotional letdown — points in favor of the road team.
I see no reason to expect this game to follow any other script than the one we’ve seen the last two weeks. Miami starts off strong, and the game slowly fades out of reach by the middle of the fourth quarter.
Dolphins 13
Jets 26
LATEST
- The Aftermath: Dolphins 26, Jets 18 November 5, 2019
- Preston Williams Suffers Season-Ending Injury; Mark Walton Suspended November 5, 2019
- Phins Finally Break Through – Dolphins Jets Recap November 3, 2019
- Dolphins Jets Week Nine Preview November 1, 2019
- Reassessing Defensive Concerns October 31, 2019
Trending
-
Miami Dolphins2 weeks ago
Tank Tracker Vol. 6: Fins move to 0-6, Tua slipping away?
-
Miami Dolphins1 week ago
The Miami Dolphins Face Minkah Fitzpatrick and Nobody Cares
-
News6 days ago
Miami Dolphins claim former Saints CB Ken Crawley, waive Isaiah Ford
-
Miami Dolphins6 days ago
16 People You Forgot Played for the Miami Dolphins