The Aftermath: Dolphins 38 Bengals 35
Snap Counts, Grades, Metrics, and Other Phins Notes
Foreword:
As we develop a weekly content schedule for the season, I wanted something to bridge the gap between the Sunday night game breakdown column and the Tuesday film review. So, here we are with a smorgasbord of information, statistics, snap counts, and whatever is prudent to the Dolphins game from the Sunday prior.
We’ll dive into the game data from Pro Football Focus, Pro Football Reference, grab some quotes from the player’s and coach’s pressers, and continue to provide the most comprehensive coverage on the Miami Dolphins you can find.
Dolphins-Bengals
Team Stats
During Adam Gase’s final two seasons at the helm of the Miami Dolphins, the team fluttered to a combined 5-15 finish in the back end of those respective years. Those rosters were built with the image of a playoff contender in mind.
Now, under Brian Flores, with a roster that saw its 81st and 82nd players take a snap in Sunday’s win over the Bengals, the Dolphins have put together a 3-5 stretch in the last eight games. That mark matches the team’s final home record for the 2019 season. In fact, Miami are just a two-point conversion attempt away from playing .500 ball during that eight-game period.
Learning has been the mantra of the season. Learn how to execute your job. Learn what it takes to be a professional. Learn how to have the back of the man next to you. Learn how to win.
These late-season teaching moments, in a winning effort, mean everything to Coach Flores.
“Winning is important,” Flores stated in his postgame presser. “I’m here to serve these guys, to make them better players, better people.” It’s a learning, nurturing atmosphere that’s steeped in tough love. This coach is the genuine article. The type of coach that deflects credit and accepts blame — the true mark of a leader.
Winning four of the last eight games is a testament to the growth of this team. And once the overall statistics are churned through the machine, it becomes even more apparent how impressive each of these victories have been.
Courtesy of Kyle Crabbs from The Dolphins Wire and The Draft Network, Ryan Fitzpatrick’s 2,774 passing yards — since his week-seven reinsertion back into the lineup — tracks to 4,500 yards on a prorated 16-game sample size. He’s also thrown 18 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions over that period.
As a result, the Dolphins passing offense ranks 15th in the NFL. Miami’s highest finish under Gase was 18th in 2017 with Jay Cutler. Miami are 27th in total offense, last in rushing, and have the 26th-ranked scoring offense.
Scoring touchdowns on 25-of-44 red zone trips is good for a 56.8% conversion rate — 18th in the league. Miami’s 33.8% third down rate ranks 27th in the NFL.
The rushing defense had its best game of the season Sunday, but the impact on Miami’s overall rankings was hardly noticeable. The Dolphins are four yards worse than Arizona at the bottom of the league in total defense, the passing defense is ranked 28th, and Miami are 27th in run defense.
The Dolphins are still last in scoring defense, and the only team in the league to allow better than 30 points per game (31.3).
Offense:
Snap Counts:
|Players
|Snaps
|QB Ryan Fitzpatrick
|90
|RB Patrick Laird
|49
|RB Myles Gaskin
|34
|RB DeLance Turner
|5
|FB Christian Wilkins
|1
|WR Devante Parker
|75
|WR Albert Wilson
|66
|WR Isaiah Ford
|38
|WR Allen Hurns
|32
|WR Mack Hollins
|5
|TE Mike Gesicki
|58
|TE Durham Smythe
|28
|TE Clive Walford
|28
|OL Julie’n Davenport
|90
|OL Michael Deiter
|90
|OL Daniel Kilgore
|90
|OL Shaq Calhoun
|90
|OL Jesse Davis
|90
|OL Adam Pankey
|4
Ryan Fitzpatrick’s 245 passing yards in the first half was the second most, in any given half, in team history. He came up short of Dan Marino’s god-like 315 yards in a 1984 game against the Rams. Fitzpatrick hit the four touchdown mark, the first time a Dolphins quarterback has achieved that since Ryan Tannehill in 2015.
Fitzpatrick carved up Cincinnati when kept clean. He threw for 349 yards (9.2 YPA) when Cincinnati played coverage (four rushers or less). Two of his touchdowns came without a blitz, and he hit a passer rating of 112.7.
Jesse Davis was, again, Miami’s best offensive lineman. He allowed the fewest pressures with three, but only one hit on the quarterback.
Julie’n Davenport had his best game of the year. He led Miami in run-blocking grade and none of his four pressures allowed resulted in sacks.
All four of Shaq Calhoun’s pressures allowed were hurries, and he registered his second-best run blocking grade on the season.
Michael Deiter had a rough day from a grading standpoint, but he too allowed four pressures (two hits on Fitzpatrick).
Durham Smythe and Clive Walford both pitched clean sheets and had adequate run-blocking days.
Devante Parker was force-fed, and only caught five of his 13 targets. He made those five count, however, with an average of 22.2 yards per reception, and a more than respectable 8.54 yards per target mark.
Mike Gesicki had a similar game. He caught just six of his 11 targets, but did so at 13.7 yards per catch and a solid 7.45 yards per target. Each of his six catches came against a different Bengals defender.
Albert Wilson was the most efficient catching all seven of his targets for 79 yards.
Myles Gaskin continued to show progress as a potential fit next year for Miami. He left the game with what looked like a serious ankle injury, but picked up his first career touchdown, a career-high 56 rushing yards, and did so while averaging 2.75 yards after contact.
Defense:
Snap Counts:
|Players
|Snaps
|DL Christian Wilkins
|55
|DL Zach Sieler
|48
|DL Davon Godchaux
|44
|DL John Jenkins
|38
|LB Jerome Baker
|87
|LB Andrew Van Ginkel
|65
|LB Trent Harris
|60
|LB Sam Eguavoen
|48
|LB Vince Biegel
|41
|LB Calvin Munson
|36
|LB Jamal Davis
|9
|DB Nik Needham
|90
|DB Eric Rowe
|90
|DB Adrian Colbert
|84
|DB Tae Hayes
|67
|DB Montre Hartage
|46
|DB Jomal Wiltz
|33
|DB Nate Brooks
|34
|DB Steven Parker
|14
|DB Linden Stephens
|7
Zach Sieler was a man possessed. He registered three pressures (1 sack and 2 hurries), made a combined seven tackles and five of those were run stops (within two yards of the LOS). He also batted two passes down at the line of scrimmage.
Sam Eguavoen earned PFF’s highest grade for all Dolphins defenders. He applied pressure four times (all hurries), but his assignments were the most intriguing. Of his 48 reps, 40 were in a pass rushing capacity.
Calvin Munson had the third-highest grade with five tackles and two run-stops. He played 21 run defense downs and 15 in coverage without blitzing.
Davon Godchaux had two pressures, five tackles and two run stops.
Christian Wilkins had four pressures (a sack and three hurries) with three run stops. He also caught a pass and scored a touchdown as the fullback in goal line, 23-personnel.
Jerome Baker made 11 tackles, four for run stops and had two quarterback pressures (including a sack). He’s been balling out lately.
Andrew Van Ginkel had two pressures (a hit and a hurry) and both of his tackles were run stops.
Trent Harris had three pressures, including a sack fumble, four tackles and three run stops.
What’s Ahead for 2020
Sunday’s win has been the point of contention for plenty of upset Dolphins fans regarding the loss of draft positioning. The disappointment is valid; there’s no arguing about the loss of value. The question, however, comes from the value of the wins on this young roster and the growth for the future.
We’ve already established that Flores and his staff can plug new players into the system and find results immediately. We’ve established that this team’s improvement from week-one to now is one of the most fascinating turnarounds in the league this season. From a notoriously horrendous record-breaking start to the season, to competitive every Sunday, the Dolphins are not who people thought they were.
The odds that Tua Tagovailoa comes off the board before Miami are minimal. If he’s the target, he’s still entirely obtainable. The Dolphins might have to trade up to thwart off other suitors picking behind Miami, but the top four teams in the current draft present minimal threat.
Joe Burrow and Chase Young will go 1-2 to Cincinnati and Washington. The Giants aren’t taking a quarterback one year after selecting Daniel Jones and Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn are on the hottest of seats; can they afford to spend a top four pick on a player that’s unlikely to play in the 2020 season?
Is Tua even the best option at this point? Ryan Fitzpatrick has been a top 10 quarterback since the bye week. He’s done that behind the 32nd-ranked offensive line — according to PFF — with the most non-existent ground game in football. He’s done it with a revolving door at the integral slot position in this scheme, and he’s done without the services of his breakthrough rookie receiver post week-nine.
The defense, on the other hand, has a long way to go. The defensive backfield is a mess, the linebacker position has some players, but some that might be better suited in different schemes, and a defensive line that needs better edge play and more depth.
One potential direction exists that would solve a lot of the defensive issues. Clemson’s Isaiah Simmons will be in play with that fifth pick of the draft, and he improves multiple concerns on that side of the ball.
Then, with Fitzpatrick as the entrenched starter at 38-years-old, a developmental quarterback makes sense. Jordan Love has the best physical traits in this class, and possibly of any passer to ever enter the draft. Miami have been invested in Love’s junior season and would not be opposed to grooming the prototypical quarterback for a year or two.
From there, Miami can focus the rest of the assets bolstering the defense, remaking the offensive line, and adding reinforcements to the backfield. A semblance of a running game, a better line, and a defensive built more to the vision of Brian Flores could turn this team into a playoff outfit next season.
In order to accomplish that, Miami will have to overcome what looks like a daunting home schedule. The Dolphins 2020 opponents are official:
Home: Patriots, Jets, Bills, Chiefs, Chargers, Bengals, Seahawks, Rams
Road: Patriots, Jets, Bills, Raiders, Broncos, Jaguars, Cardinals, 49ers
We have four more quarters of football until this arduous season meets its conclusion. It’s been difficult, it’s been confusing, and its tested the unity of the fan base.
Fortunately, for Dolphins fans, the team hasn’t been in better hands since the 20th century. The real season for Miami, the offseason, begins in January at the Senior Bowl.
Dolphins Bengals Week 16 Recap
Dolphins finish 2019 season with a 3-5 record at Hard Rock Stadium in wild finish
“People are [going to] say, oh the Dolphins almost let one slip, but [instead] how about the Dolphins fought through a bunch of adversity and got the win?”
Adversity has been the theme of the Dolphins in a challenging season, and nobody emanated the mood of the victorious Dolphins locker room following a thrilling 38-35 victory than Mike Gesicki. Before seeing a 23-point lead evaporate in the final six minutes of regulation, Jason Sanders sent a field goal through the uprights as the overtime clock expired.
Gesicki, who caught six passes for 82 yards and a pair of touchdowns, was in a jovial mood during his post-game media availability. Perhaps it comes from the knowledge that, if Gesicki gains 64 receiving yards next week in New England, he’ll become the seventh tight end in team history to eclipse 600 yards in a single season.
But that mentality wasn’t exclusive to Gesicki. The entire locker room had the buzz of a playoff outfit, despite the team’s 4-11 record.
A young team, who’s record-breaking 82 players used includes two more newcomers this week to play significant reps, reverberates the message set forth by Brian Flores.
At his media ability, I asked Flores about the challenges of incorporating new players into the game plan nearly on a weekly basis. As he is won’t to do, Flores passed the praise onto to his coaching staff and his players, and that selfless mentality resonates in the locker room.
Ryan Fitzpatrick went to each of his offensive lineman to congratulate the big fellas for the win. The defensive lineman discussed their plans to hang out post-game as they changed into their civilian wear. The linebackers can be heard from the other side of the room in boisterous celebration.
This is a team that believes in one another, and believes in its head coach.
One of those newcomers, Zach Sieler, was simply unblockable in just his third week with the team. Arriving off waivers from Baltimore, Sieler saw his workload increase after an impressive showing last week in New York. Sieler made seven total tackles, picked up his first sack as a Dolphin, and batted down two passes.
Sieler talked postgame about the transition from going to Baltimore to Miami, and the similarities in his role. I asked him, what was the key factor in his immediate impact on this team, and he immediately referred to the learning atmosphere in Flores’ program.
“Just learning. The coaches have been very helpful. The players [too].” Sieler said. “[John] Jenkins has been great about teaching me the new techniques and the new plays.”
But it hasn’t all been new for Sieler. My next question was about the two-gap scheme the Dolphins play up front, and the multiplicity of the defense. “We did a little of that in Baltimore. Playing the 4-tech, everything’s been great, so we just [have to] keep improving.”
When Flores was hired, he brought a program that was built on teaching. A program that views no detail as too small, no matter how miniscule it may seem.
Sieler is a perfect example of how much of an impact a quick-study can have on this team. To take it one step further, it’s an endorsement about Miami’s vision for what type of player they want, and the persistent pursuit to overturn the roster until they find guys worthy of playing for the Miami Dolphins.
The entire Dolphins defensive front got after it, even after a concerning pre-game list of inactives. Miami scratched the presumed top three defensive ends on the roster in Taco Charlton, Charles Harris and Avery Moss.
With Joe Mixon in town, fresh off a pair games that saw the star tailback total 282 yards on the ground, Miami’s lack of edge defending (or run defensive prowess in general) was certain to face a difficult test Sunday.
Instead, Miami held the Bengals ground game to 59 yards on 25 carries.
The dominance was led by Sieler, but Davon Godchaux, Christian Wilkins and John Jenkins each took turns taking the interior Bengals offensive line to task.
Wilkins picked up his second sack of the season, and added his first career touchdown. Wilkins reported eligible on Miami’s first possession as the fullback, ran a route to the flat, caught the pass, fumbled into the end zone, and recovered for the score.
Post-game I asked Christian what it would take for us to get to see him do the splits again, as he did after Clemson won the 2017 National Championship Game.
“Win the Super Bowl,” Wilkins said.
So there you have it, Dolphins fans. A Lombardi trophy also leads to a large, athletic human showing off his flexibility.
That touchdown capped off a 75-yard scoring drive to begin the game. It was the first of back-to-back scoring drives from that distance, and the third touchdown of the first half (the third series traveled 83 yards).
Those lengthy scoring drives led to Ryan Fitzpatrick posting the second highest passing yardage total in the first half of a game in team history (Dan Marino 315 yards on September 28, 1984).
Fitzpatrick is the galvanizing force behind this spirted Dolphins roster; a roster that thoroughly enjoys playing for this coach, this quarterback, and this organization. Fitzpatrick was in an especially ecstatic mood post-game. He was the last player to get to the locker room. On his way down the tunnel, in a full sprint, he flashed a smile and two thumbs up to the media-well eagerly waiting to enter the party in the dressing room.
Despite constant duress and an offensive line that shuffles its parts almost weekly, Fitzpatrick continues to play the best ball of his career. His location throwing against leverage, the anticipation with which he play — it’s clear that the game has slowed down for him so much so, that he’s been playing like one of the 10 or 12 best quarterbacks in football since the week-six bye.
Fitzpatrick spread the ball throughout the receiving corps. Devante Parker posted his third 100-yard receiving game of the season, and eclipsed 1,000 yards for the first time in his career. Parker scored his ninth touchdown of the season, tied for the second most in the NFL.
Albert Wilson has an option in his contract at the end of the season that will allow the team to get out of his hefty 2020 salary for a minimal penalty, but the jitterbug wide receiver finally looks healthy, and he’s producing. Wilson secured his season-high yardage total for the second consecutive week, posting 79 yards on seven receptions.
The prospect of Parker, Wilson, and Preston Williams as the receiving corps is ultra-intriguing.
Isaiah Ford chipped in with five receptions for 68 yards, and earned the praise of Coach Flores for his work down the stretch when the Dolphins needed it.
According to the majority of the fan base, the Dolphins didn’t need it. What they needed, the fan will tell you, is that Miami needed a loss in order to jump to the second pick in next year’s draft.
There is plenty of validity in that opinion. Picking higher in the first round unequivocally gives that particular team more value on draft day. But as Coach Flores says, “winning always matter. These guys put a lot into this. From a practice standpoint, from a preparation standpoint, it’s important to them. And it’s important to me.”
For now, the Dolphins will most like have to settle for the fifth pick in the draft, with the possibility of climbing anywhere between fifth and second come April, depending on next week’s results. Tua Tagovailoa will most likely be there for the Dolphins taking, if that’s the direction they choose to take.
Given what we’ve seen from the many surprise players to show their worth to the Dolphins in a rebuilding year, and given what we’ve seen from this coaching staff both in a technique and teaching standpoint, but also from the cleaver schemes and game plans, whichever direction they choose should put you — the Dolphins fan — at ease.
When you get to be around this team and this coach, it’s very easy to tell that they’re building something special.
The NFC East has been a blessing and a curse for the Miami Dolphins
MIAMI (Locked On Dolphins) – The NFC East is a little worse for wear this year.
With the poor state of the NFC East, there’s a double-edged sword as it pertains to the Miami Dolphins.
Depending on how it swings, the lackluster NFC East teams have provided windfalls, but they’ve also been a hindrance for the Dolphins getting the most favorable draft selection.
How it will ultimately affect the Dolphins and their draft selection remains to be set in stone, but it’s at the point where the Dolphins, indirectly, are at the mercy of the Giants, Eagles, Redskins, and Cowboys.
OK. That was overdramatic. The Dolphins can still come away with the second pick, which is significantly more achievable than holding out hope for the first, but the Giants and Redskins will surely make it a tall order.
As it stands, the Dolphins have the third overall pick, nestled between the Giants at two and the Redskins at four.
Now, all three teams have the same record: 3-11. Keep that in mind.
If you aren’t familiar with the next tiebreaking procedure and the ad nauseum tweets about it, the strength of schedule is the next go-to for determining the draft order.
The strength of schedule (SoS) was used in the Dolphins case to assign them the third pick. They currently have a 16-game extrapolated SoS of 0.491. The Giants have 0.473, and the Redskins have 0.493.
The Giants and Redskins are both in the NFC East. And their records have dragged down the overall record of the division.
It just so happens that the NFC East has the lowest divisional winning percentage of any other grouping at 0.357.
There haven’t been any clear-cut competitors in the NFC East divisions this year. All the teams have scratched and clawed for the division throne, and while the Giant and Redskins are out of that picture now, the Eagles and Cowboys are still trading punches at 7-7.
Since the Dolphins played all four of the NFC East teams, all four of their overall records will factor into the Miami SoS. Strength of schedule is the winning percentage of all the opponents played of a given club.
Earlier in the season and on paper, any NFC East team who lost would slightly decrease the Dolphins SoS, and the lower, the better for tiebreakers that come down to SoS.
But with a division that loses a lot of games, there’s bound to be teams that just straight-up have a terrible overall record. And that’s precisely the case. The Dolphins are in a round-robin with the Giants and Redskins in the top-five of the draft order.
And here’s the next problem.
While their overall records are not only terrible, the Redskins and Giants get a double bonus from the sad state of their division. They’ll end up playing each other twice. Therefore, all those losses will matter doubly for all the NFC East’s SoSs.
It’s a significant contributor to the Giants edging out the Miami Dolphins in the SoS race by 0.18, and the Redskins being right behind them by only 0.002. They could surpass the Dolphins depending on how Week 16’s games shake out.
The NFC East has played a role in the Dolphins landing slightly ahead of the Redskins in the draft order. But in the same swing, it has allowed the Redskins to stay within striking distance.
It’s almost paradoxical. Needless to say, other teams have helped establish the Dolphins SoS. Still, the Miami Dolphins have gotten four losses out of their four NFC East games and also been the beneficiary of the most-losingest division in 2019.
As I mentioned already, the Redskins, Giants, and Dolphins are all tied at 3-11, and there are two games left in the season.
The Dolphins still play the Bengals and the Patriots, the Giants play the Eagles in Week 17, and the Redskins play the Cowboys in Week 17.
The Giants and Redskins play each other this week. It’s the perfect microcosm of this article.
Let’s assume the Dolphins lose to the Bengals. The next best thing would be for the Giants to beat the Redskins. That would give the Giants a better overall record, and the Dolphins could leapfrog them based on that. I wouldn’t plan on the Dolphins getting a low enough SoS to pass them if they continue to have the same record.
But it’s up in the air whether the Dolphins or Redskins would get the second pick because of the proximity of their SoS to each other.
There are only intradivisonal games left for the NFC East, but while there was a time and place for the benefit of their overall records for the Dolphins tiebreakers, we’re now dealing with the trade-off.
The state of the NFC east is more a roadblock than it is a boon now. But it would’ve had more practical applications if there weren’t two 3-11 teams and two 7-7 teams.
Here’s the hope. It has nothing to do with the strength of schedule anymore. Any NFC East loss that would typically help the Miami Dolphins SoS will now be one step forward and two steps back.
Giants and Redskins wins are the most important thing. The second pick is still reasonably within reach since the low record variability between the Giants, Redskins, Eagles, and Cowboys could indicate an “any given Sunday” turnout.
Here’s a quick rundown of the NFC East factors that could shape the Dolphins most auspicious outcome:
- Giants beat Redskins in Week 16
- Eagles v. Cowboys in Week 16 can go either way
- Giants beat Eagles in Week 17
- Redskins beat Cowboys in Week 17
These are contingent on the Dolphins losing out, by the way. Dolphin wins will throw us all back into the whirlwind to Oz.
The Miami Dolphins Must Draft Their Elite Quarterback with a Top-2 Pick
The only chance the Miami Dolphins have of drafting prized quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in the 2020 NFL draft is if they have one of the top-2 overall draft picks.
With all of the skepticism surrounding Tua’s hip, as well as the potential he returns to college for his senior year, it’s fair to wonder if Tua is the right left-handed leader for this franchise.
Needless to say, IF he declares for the draft and WHEN his hip checks out, the original Heisman Trophy favorite is going to be a desired commodity. Drew Brees breaking Peyton Manning‘s all-time passing touchdowns record should further remind us all that elite quarterbacks shouldn’t slip out of your grasp.
Miami doesn’t necessarily have to finish with one of the worst two records in the league, but if that’s the case, don’t be surprised to see them pull a trade similar to when the Chicago Bears moved up one slot to select Mitch Trubisky in 2017.
Because someone is going to come up and poach Tua right before our eyes, and all we’re left to do is wonder, yet again: “what if”.
We should all hope that Chase Young is the generational talent he’s touted to be and someone like the New York Giants or Washington Redskins is so enamored that they can’t resist passing him up – regardless of the bounty offered for the draft pick – because that’s the only chance your quarterback is getting past the 2nd-overall pick.
Below are some realistic scenarios that will prevent the Dolphins from acquiring their savior:
Scenario 1: The Oakland Raiders
The Oakland Raiders are about to transform into Las Vegas’ newest attraction, and though Mark Davis is barely a step above James Dolan in terms of quality-ownership, you can bet they’re going to want to start their new endeavor with a bang.
#Raiders fans deserve more than this from an owner. Sad. pic.twitter.com/KdECPMbIOr
— Cameron Cleveland (@CamCleve2) December 16, 2019
What better way to sell a team to a new community than to sell them on the opportunity to grow with a Super Bowl-bound franchise quarterback. Having the Vegas Golden Knights in the Stanley Cup during their inaugural season…as a brand new team…helps drive the marketing for them.
After watching John Gruden on Monday Night Football for years, we’re aware he’s not a subtle guy. Derek Carr may be a good quarterback, but Tua Tagovailoa can be a great quarterback, and what better place to hedge your bets than Las Vegas.
Carr has two years remaining on his current contract, but his dead cap number for 2020 is only $5m compared to his $22.5m salary cap hit. We agree that Wins aren’t solely a quarterback statistic, but Carr’s career record is 38-54, with a 16-29 record over the past three seasons.
The foundation for desiring a franchise quarterback is all there, the only thing the Raiders need to do is afford the draft pick necessary to acquire him. Remember when we all mocked the Raiders for trading Khalil Mack? They might have been one-step ahead of everyone else the entire time.
Trade Details:
Bears receive; DE Khalil Mack, 2020 2nd Round Pick, 2020 5th Round Pick*
Raiders receive; 2019 1st Round Pick, 2019 6th Round Pick, 2020 1st Round Pick, 2020 3rd Round Pick.
Khalil Mack is Officially a Chicago Bear pic.twitter.com/HuHF3XzBNZ
— Max Markham (@MaxMarkhamNFL) September 1, 2018
Oakland still has additional 1st and 3rd-round draft picks remaining from the Mack trade. They also acquired another 3rd-round draft pick after trading Gareon Conley to the Houston Texans.
With plenty of ammunition in 2020 as well as their entire 2021 draft class available, the Raiders have enough pieces to make a trade.
Right now, no one is bringing up the Raiders, but this can change very quickly once the season is over.
Scenario 2: Jacksonville Jaguars
Nick Foles hasn’t looked liked the Super Bowl-caliber backup he was with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Dolphins fans know not to trust any quarterback coming out of Philadelphia (A.J. Feeley) – though we have to give them credit for constantly having productive quarterback production – and the Jacksonville Jaguars are learning this first-hand after shelling out $88m for Foles this past offseason.
Gardner Minshew has been a pleasant surprise, but he is better-suited as a stellar backup quarterback rather than an average starting quarterback.
After receiving a haul for cornerback Jalen Ramsey, the Jaguars have an extra 1st-round pick in 2020 and extra 1st and 4th-round picks in 2021 to accommodate their own draft classes.
Four 1st-round draft picks may be enough to seal the trade, and it’s not like it’ll even hinder the Jaguars’ future all that much. While they do need to “rebuild”, and can use the extra picks, they essentially only lose their 1st-round pick for 2021 by making this deal. If you look at all those extra picks as “extra”, then trading one, future 1st-round pick to jump up 6 slots and select your quarterback for the next decade is a pretty good deal.
Nick Foles staying in Jacksonville?
Two NFC front-office executives think the Jaguars will give Foles another shot next season after paying him $88M. There’s no guarantee coach Doug Marrone, EVP Tom Coughlin or GM Dave Caldwell return.
(via @MikeFreemanNFL) pic.twitter.com/K9Xmx44E3d
— B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) December 4, 2019
With Tom Coughlin gone, and a new leader ready to step in, it’s plausible the Jaguars begin this administration with an elite prospect.
Scenario 3: Indianapolis Colts
The Indianapolis Colts have a quarterback on their roster, but you never know what Jim Irsay is going to pull.
While I do believe that Jacoby Brissett is a good quarterback, I’m not convinced he’s going to lead a team through the playoffs. He’ll take a Super Bowl-caliber team further than Mark Sanchez, but the Colts aren’t assembled like those New York Jets teams were, and they’re going to need a quarterback in order to get there.
Missed reads and inexcusable inaccuracy highlighted the latest game from Jacoby Brissett. (via @NFLscheme) #Colts pic.twitter.com/MH7f08xiKL
— Locked On Colts Podcast (@LockedOnColts) December 17, 2019
With (a very high) extra 2nd-round pick in 2020 from the Washington Redskins, the Colts have some ammunition to make a move, but they’re going to have to mortgage plenty of their future assets to do it.
And with Jim Irsay making the final decision, I can see him trying to make a splash.
If I had to place a wager, I believe Irsay will settle for one of the 2nd-tier quarterbacks lower in the 1st-round. But if he’s convinced Tua Tagovailoa really is elite, then why bother mingling with all the other peasants.
Scenario 4: Denver Broncos
John Elway may not survive as the Denver Broncos general manager long enough to make a decision, but if they give him one more chance to get it right, you can bet he isn’t going to spare any resources.
With a few extra mid-round picks to supplement their own draft classes, the Broncos have the opportunity to pair draft picks with a budding player or two in order to land their franchise quarterback.
No one is saying it’ll be desirable, but the Broncos can dangle tight end Noah Fant, cornerback Chris Harris Jr., or possibly sell a team on defensive end Bradley Chubb – though his ACL injury makes this much tougher.
John Elway was asked if he’s determined Drew Lock is the guy(on KOA):
“I think he’ll continue to get better and we’re excited about that. Again, it’s going to take some time.” pic.twitter.com/TTSYZpUZDN
— Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) December 17, 2019
Still, it’s possible the Broncos can conjure up the right combination of players and picks to satisfy a team that’s content on obtaining more assets to plug their roster with.
Men in desperate situations do desperate things, and Elway couldn’t be any more desperate than he is now.
Scenario 5: Los Angeles Chargers / Detroit Lions / Carolina Panthers
These three teams will have a hard time competing with any of the teams mentioned above, simply because they lack the draft picks necessary to pull the trade off.
The Los Angeles Chargers are going to need to replace Philip Rivers very soon, but they can afford to wait a year, and don’t necessarily have to dissolve their roster in order to get their guy. This would mean they would have to trade players like Joey Bosa or Denzel Perryman, and I don’t think the Chargers are that desperate.
The Carolina Panthers are wondering what Cam Newton will become when he returns from his season-ending foot injury. Kyle Allen has shown that he can win a football game, but he can’t carry a franchise. If Newton isn’t their quarterback going forward, they’re going to need to find a replacement.
Just spoke to a source inside the @Panthers front office re: David Tepper’s position on Cam Newton.
Tepper has apparently made it clear that he prefers a healthy Cam to be his starting QB next season and that their relationship is an extremely positive one. #KeepPounding
— Kyle Bailey (@KyleBaileyWFNZ) December 11, 2019
Newton should still fetch a decent draft pick in return, meaning the Panthers will have some extra draft picks to play with along with the possibility of including a player. Would you trade Christian McCaffrey for the 2nd-overall pick in the draft?
The Detroit Lions are perpetually in limbo. Matt Stafford is a very good quarterback, but he’s been as successful as other elites like Calvin Johnson and Barry Sanders. Meaning, he’s gone nowhere.
Detroit may be inclined to trade Stafford, if the price is right. Which means they’re going to expect at least one high draft pick in return. Could they use this newfound leverage to move up a couple of spots and draft their quarterback of the future?
That quarterback is bound to fail like all the others, but that won’t stop the Lions from trying to obtain him. Since Detroit is expected to pick within the top-5, the team that elects to move down isn’t going to fall that far, and the extra draft picks they get from the trade are going to be well worth the minimal slide.
