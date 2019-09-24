The Aftermath: Dolphins 6, Cowboys 31

Snap Counts, grades, draft order update, all things fallout from another lopsided loss

Foreword:

As we develop a weekly content schedule for the season, I wanted something to bridge the gap between the Sunday night game breakdown column and the Tuesday film review. So, here we are with a smorgasbord of information, statistics, snap counts, and whatever is prudent to the Dolphins game from the Sunday prior.

We’ll dive into the game data from Pro Football Focus, Pro Football Reference, grab some quotes from the player’s and coach’s pressers, and continue to provide the most comprehensive coverage on the Miami Dolphins you can find.

Dolphins–Cowboys

Team Stats

Six teams across the NFL landscape are without victory this NFL season (seven if you include 0-2-1 Arizona). Of those six teams, Miami possesses two of the first-round draft picks represented by the NFL’s doormats. Where Pittsburgh, Denver and Cincinnati were in it until the final moments, the Dolphins have made losing quite the spectacle.

At the moment, Miami is in no danger of losing the first pick — even at their best, this is a winless outfit.

When losing by 25 points is an improvement, the talent gap becomes obtrusively apparent. Even though the Dolphins were more competitive than the two games prior, the record-pacing data is still jaw-dropping.

The Dolphins point differential is projected to be, by far, the worst in league history. Miami are being outscored 133-16 this year — an average defeat of nearly 40 points.

Miami’s 44.3 points allowed per game, and 5.33 points scored per game would both be all-time NFL lows if the season concluded today. The negative 117-point differential is 80 points worse than the 31st-ranked team in the league (New York Jets).

Brian Flores’ team ranks last in team passer rating, red zone conversion rate, third down conversion rate, time of possession, yards allowed, rushing defense, and scoring on both sides of the ball.

The offense is free from total obscurity after Sunday’s strong first half. The unit climbed out of the last place ranks in total offense (31st, better than Adam Gase’s Jets), rushing (30th), and passing (29th). Yay, I guess.

Dolphins Offense:

Snap Counts

Player Snaps (% of Offensive Snaps) QB Josh Rosen 65 (93%) QB Ryan Fitzpatrick 5 (7%) RB Kenyan Drake 46 (66%) RB Kalen Ballage 23 (34%) WR Preston Williams 67 (96%) WR Devante Parker 67 (96%) WR Jakeem Grant 44 (63%) WR Allen Hurns 5 (7%) TE Durham Smythe 39 (56%) TE Mike Gesicki 30 (43%) TE Nick O’Leary 27 (39%) OL Daniel Kilgore 70 (100%) OL J’Marcus Webb 70 (100%) OL Michael Deiter 70 (100%) OL Evan Boehm 50 (71%) OL Shaq Calhoun 40 (57%) OL Danny Isidora 30 (43%) OL Jesse Davis 20 (29%)

Two injuries bucked Miami’s trend of surviving games with all five offensive linemen intact. Durham Smythe supplants Mike Gesicki as the top snap-taker among the tight ends for the first time this season, and the Dolphins used only two running backs — another first this year.

The Dolphins personnel alignments were limited because of injuries to Allen Hurns (leaving Miami with only three active WRs), and along the line.

Still, battered and bruised, it was the best effort from a Dolphins offensive line this season.

Although Josh Rosen was under pressure on 27 of his 47 drop backs, 20 of those were hurries. Two of the three sacks went to J’Marcus Webb in that dreadful second half, and the other to Michael Deiter (once moved to left tackle).

Webb, by the numbers, had an awful game. He allowed 10 total pressures on top of the two sacks. Deiter was second with six total pressures, and a host of Dolphins finished the game with two compromising snaps each.

Daniel Kilgore, Danny Isidora, Evan Boehm and Jesse Davis each pitched a shutout with regards to allowing a hit on the quarterback.

No Dolphins lineman graded better than 56.8 per PFF in the run game — a below-average grade. That distinction belonged to Isidora, with Deiter finishing bottom on the squad.

Josh Rosen hasn’t completed better than 50% of his passes in any of his three games this year. His 5.1 YPA yesterday brings his season average up to an even 5 yards per pass. He hasn’t thrown a touchdown pass, had two interceptions and a passer rating of 45.3 — 34th of 35 qualifying quarterbacks (the only one worse is Ryan Fitzpatrick).

A lot of those negative numbers come from a lack of help from his friends, like wide receivers dropping balls. Devante Parker, Preston Williams and Kenyan Drake all dropped one pass, the former two instances probably would’ve been touchdowns.

The highest passer rating on balls targeted in his direction among the WRs was Devante Parker at 82.6. Williams caught four of 10 targets, while Parker and Grant caught half of their opportunities.

Durham Smythe only had one target, but he did his best work in the running game. He’s adept at dig out and wham blocks — a focal point of Miami’s game plan Sunday. Mike Gesicki caught all three of his targets again, but only went for nine yards.

Smythe allowed two hurries in pass protection, but O’Leary pitched a shutout. They combined for 21 pass blocking reps — Gesicki wasn’t kept in to block once.

The Miami running backs are not getting the job done. Kenyan Drake’s pass protection was much better, but that’s where the praise ends. His yards after contact number was his usual at 2.58, but the fumble derails any positive.

Kalen Ballage continues to be the least imaginative runner in the league. Ballage averaged just 1.38 yards after contact, and his 1.2 YAC average ranks 82nd among 85 qualifying tailbacks.

Dolphins Defense:

Snap Counts:

Player Snaps (% of Defensive Snaps) DL Charles Harris 67 (93%) DL Christian Wilkins 45 (63%) DL Davon Godchaux 42 (58%) DL Avery Moss 39 (54%) DL Taco Charlton 30 (42%) DL John Jenkins 17 (24%) LB Jerome Baker 72 (100%) LB Sam Eguavoen 72 (100%) LB Raekwon McMillan 21 (29%) LB Trent Harris 17 (24%) LB Vince Biegel 11 (15%) CB Eric Rowe 71 (99%) CB Xavien Howard 70 (97%) CB Jomal Wiltz 29 (40%) CB Chris Lammons 23 (32%) S Bobby McCain 67 (93%) S Steven Parker 39 (54%) S Walt Aikens 39 (54%) S Johnson Bademosi 17 (24%)

Believe it or not, it’s possible for individuals to have good days despite the team stat sheet — Christian Wilkins was one of them. Miami’s first-round pick led the team in pressures with three, and he made four tackles, two of those qualifying as run stops. The big fella added two more assists and didn’t miss any tackles.

Davon Godchaux was almost as good. In addition to his lone pressure in the passing game, Godchaux made four tackles and one of those good for a run stop.

Charles Harris tied for the team-lead in pressures, but both of his hits on Dak Prescott were schemed unblocked rushes. He didn’t make any stops in the run game.

Taco Charlton graded out poorly, likely due to his seemingly snap-in, snap-out confusion with his responsibility (he’s only been here for three days).

Jerome Baker only made three tackles on 72 snaps. He missed a tackle and was often washed against the run — PFF gave him the worst run-defense grade on the team. His coverage was stellar, however, allowing just 29 yards on seven targets (only three completed).

Sam Eguavoen had his best day as a pro. He missed one of his nine tackle opportunities, but he’s still not getting it done in coverage — Dallas completed all three targets on him.

Raekwon McMillan continues to quietly get the job done in a limited role. He made all three of his tackle opportunities (one for a run stop) and put a pressure on the QB.

Xavien Howard had his worst game since his rookie season. He was beaten for two touchdowns, 100% completion (5 for 5), and 70 yards.

Bobby McCain earned the team’s highest coverage grade. His picked off his lone target and joined Johnson Bademosi and Eric Rowe as players with above average grades via PFF. Rowe allowed only one of his four targets to be completed and Bademosi allowed three yards on one-of-two passing.

Ideal Draft Order

We all watched the Niners pull together a sloppy performance and take down our biggest foe this season, the Pittsburgh Steelers. Despite generating five takeaways, the Pittsburgh operation is in such dire straits, it still lost the game.

Mason Rudolph struggled immensely in his first start. The Steelers tackles were beaten regularly. James Connor suddenly looks unimaginative as the bell cow and the defense has long been a disaster.

Pittsburgh has the makings of a team that wins no more than four games, which means the Dolphins could wind up picking twice in the top-five next April.

Most teams have to part with considerable draft capital to move up and select the guy they covet. We saw the Texans, Eagles, Rams, Chiefs, Jets and Bills all move up to select their presumed franchise quarterbacks.

With Miami’s current pace, they’ll secure the number one pick and use that singular pick on Tua Tagovailoa. But after that, with another pick coming down the line, Miami could be the beneficiary of another team making a move for the guy they covet at quarterback.

The best scenario would involve Adam Gase and the New York Jets. Assume Miami finishes with the first pick; from there, if the Jets picked second, and Miami’s pick from Pittsburgh wound up third, the Dolphins would hold the keys to the draft.

With Sam Darnold in New York, and Miami selecting the quarterback first, teams would be lining up to jump the presumed next team in the draft to select their quarterback. The Jets would lose all leverage to do so with Miami behind them because of their marriage to Darnold.

This is just the best of many draft day scenarios that could play out. As things stand right now, Miami is in position to land its franchise quarterback, and collect a ransom for another team to land their presumed franchise savior.

