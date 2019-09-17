The Aftermath: Patriots 43 Dolphins 0

Owner Stephen Ross attempted to give fans a pre-flight safety briefing back on 31st December 2018, informing them that for the Miami Dolphins – his 2.8 billion dollar baby – it’s going to be a difficult (but necessary) journey ahead.

Fast forward a little over 8 months and the NFL’s 100th season has taken off with Miami’s journey having already flown deep into significant turbulence. Despite Ross’ early warning, fans and media alike are split as to whether they should fasten their seatbelts and ride it out, destined for smooth sailing ahead; or whether the Dolphins are already tanking spiralling out of control towards inevitable doom.

Whatever their fate, the 2019 Miami Dolphins are 0-2 following a second deflating defeat at home.

After being outscored 102-10 through 2 games, you can tune into any NFL related media content and you’ll hear the endlessly repeated stats, the open mocking and a rising uncertainty as to whether the Dolphins have a plan of any kind to transform themselves into a future contender.

Many had assumed that the correct approach for Miami’s rebuild would be to grow around a core group of young players who were already present within the building – including Laremy Tunsil and Minkah Fitzpatrick – but grumbles and rumours quickly began to grow and circulate. GM Chris Grier and HC Brian Flores have claimed since Day 1 together that their vision for the team is aligned and Stephen Ross has openly supported the plan for the years ahead. Not weeks or even months ahead. For years ahead.

It might look that way right now, but they've got a very concise and interesting long term plan https://t.co/q2RmDgsZgG — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) September 15, 2019

One of the interesting things about the Miami Dolphins plan is that they figure the division will be open for the taking right as they want to be competitive, as they're guessing Tom Brady will be hanging it up in the next two years. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) September 15, 2019

By now, everyone should be aware that there will be no quick fix.

The trade of Laremy Tunsil, widely considered to be among the NFL’s top left tackles, proved that the franchise currently considers every player to have a price – a value by which the team must consider whether the future years of the Dolphins can be made brighter through trade or release, despite darkening the days and months ahead.

The plan also includes a fundamental requirement for players to buy into the teaching and coaching systems which Brian Flores and his staff have begun to put in place. Key word being ‘begun’. Whatever development of the coaching staff itself is needed will continue to take place behind closed doors. For so many years, the Dolphins have talked both publicly and privately about the need for an ever-elusive culture change – to one which establishes commitment, discipline and a ‘team above all’ mentality.

In today’s NFL, establishing that culture change is likely harder than it ever has been.

Yes, for many players, Miami is Distraction City. Rookies have burnt out amidst the glitz and glamor, whilst experienced veterans have taken advantage of the weighty paycheck – their primary goal having been achieved – happy to relax on the sandy shores of South Beach among the young, rich and beautiful. It almost seems that running an NFL franchise in a city such as Miami would be an impossible task.

For some players, the focus is on personal fame and money. To them, football isn’t so much about achieving team success, but about gaining single status as the ‘highest paid’ at their respective position, to the extent that fans and front offices increasingly see players hold-out from their contracts and on-field work.

For others, social media remains king. Building a brand, however socially toxic, is of utmost importance to them as a way of brainwashing supporters into believing that the player is always right. They can burn their feet, abandon practice, complain about helmets and continue to receive the vocal support of their coaches, yet still social media can be used to break from their previous contractual and promise-filled bonds. Make no mistake about it, those players hold a significant level of power over the franchise and cause nothing but team distraction and division.

So how does a team find success in this ever-changing world?

It all comes back to culture. A team must establish a culture to which it adheres for the longterm. It might not be an easy one to embrace, but it must also be one built upon the principal of working as a team.

One which doesn’t give full control and advantage to over-priced free agents.

One which might run practices hard, is demanding, but in which players know that the its sole purpose is to achieve team success.

We all know which franchise is constantly praised for its continuity at Head Coach, the discipline its system requires and the interchangeability of the roster pieces.

Hint : The Dolphins just lost to them 43-0.

And when players leave that team, you will hear about the difficult practices. It wasn’t fun, it was demanding. But that’s what it takes to find sustained success.

Back in Miami, one of 2018’s brightest acquisitions was Alabama star safety, Minkah Fitzpatrick. Praised coming out of college for his unparalleled work ethic, he was considered to be a versatile defensive piece and after the hire of ‘defensive mastermind’ Brian Flores, one which could be shaped into an NFL superstar.

Minkah’s unhappiness quickly came to light earlier this offseason. Granted, he had complained of former Dolphins’ DC Matt Burke’s scheme and the lateness with which he would know his role on a weekly basis. Last season, he had also confirmed directly to LockedOn Dolphins’ very own Travis Wingfield post-game that he embraced learning multiple positions, which helped him to understand the defense as a whole and to react instinctively. Despite his displeasure with the 2018 scheme, Minkah played well and was forecast to grow into one of the brightest shining stars on the roster.

Coaching changes of 2019 took place and Minkah’s mother soon enough took to Twitter to voice complaints on her son’s behalf that he didn’t feel he was in the ‘right position’ to be successful. Behind the scenes, experienced coaches requested that Minkah continued to learn multiple positions to ensure scheme flexibility – not to dilute his talents, but to enhance them. It requires a special talent to be able to absorb such a responsibility and the coaches believe he’s capable of doing it. They believe it will help the team.

But perhaps the task is too difficult for him. Perhaps arriving in the NFL on a rebuilding franchise from a National Champion college program is too tough to swallow.

And so Minkah becomes the latest Dolphin to bring added drama to the table, requesting and obtaining permission from the team to seek a trade. Although he stated that his usage in Week 2 was ‘more fun’, the extent to which Minkah’s relationship with the front office can now be repaired is debatable and several teams have already reportedly enquired about his availability and the potential cost of a trade.

If Minkah wants out, there’s nothing any of us can do to change his mind. Highlighted as Nick Saban’s favourite player he’d ever coached, Minkah can be a special talent, but if his mindset cannot be compatible with the requests of the coaching staff, perhaps he is not a right fit for the culture which they wish to establish. The time of players having leverage over the heads of the franchise must end in Miami in order for there to be positive result out of this recent roster demolition.

It seems that Stephen Ross finally acknowledges this. A man with notoriously deep pockets who has previously known little else other than success and is desperate for his team to be a perennial contender.

It seems that Chris Grier knows this, tasked with reducing the roster to its bare foundations and acquiring the draft capital and salary space needed to build it almost from scratch.

It seems that Brian Flores known this too. Let’s not forget where he’s come from, both professionally and personally as he has been brought in with a 5-year guaranteed contract to set the expectations, demands and work ethic to put this franchise on the right course.

Perhaps despite all the turbulence, their visions are indeed aligned and the Dolphins aren’t directionless as many others would have you believe.

Dolphins GM Chris Grier is playing chess. Knew that leaking they were seeking a 1st would limit market for Minkah. Authorized leak of "seeking a 1st, would take a 2nd" to get more teams involved, allow teams to drive up market price themselves. Over half the league has inquired — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) September 15, 2019

Stephen Ross made it loud and clear that they would no longer be in ‘win now’ mode. That mentality had brought nothing but years of mediocrity and failure. For a franchise that has discarded, traded and sold the vast majority of its old foundation blocks, focus will shift to finding the pieces who fit the talent and mindset requirements of the Dolphins’ new regime.

Speaking with the Sun Sentinel last week, Ross addressed the critics of the fans and the organization and reiterated his thoughts on the plan ahead:

“When we hired Brian Flores, we were looking for someone who had certain qualities and one of them was handling challenges and adversity… The goal isn’t to patch some holes to go 9-7 and make the playoffs. I want to compete for and win Super Bowls. We took an objective look at our situation at the end of last year and realized that we were a long way away from where we need to be. Our roster, salary-cap situation, everything… We have to approach things differently and think outside the box… We are trying to win every game we play and grow and improve every day, but we also have to balance making decisions that help us build a championship organization.

We have some young players on this team that Chris and Brian and their staffs have been evaluating that we’re excited about being part of this team for a long time. Guys who are on board, talented, team-first and love the game of football. Those guys that put the team first and want to be a part of building something special together, we want them here for a long time and will want to reward them for that.

We have tremendous fans and to them I say thank you. We said it wouldn’t be easy, but it was something we are committed to and believe it’s the only way to build a team to win continually. Nothing great in life was ever achieved easily. There are no shortcuts or magic formulas. This is the NFL.”

So it’s confirmed that a ‘win now’ mentality isn’t the right approach at this stage for the Miami Dolphins. A lot of work is yet to be done to bring in players and establish a new upturn by finding players willing to grind through the difficult days, to win it all together as a team.

Some of those players may be on the team already, a lot of them won’t be.

2019 will be an evaluation period for everyone on the field.

But not all is lost. This team isn’t completely devoid of talent, nor is it absent of leaders who can see the larger scope and the light at the end of the tunnel.

Bobby McCain, another player who has bounced around in the defensive backfield realizes it. When asked whether Flores’ program is too mentally and physically difficult stated “It’s football; if it’s too hard for you, you can go play [elsewhere]. We want mentally, physically tough players.”

Jerome Baker, a nominated a captain by his teammates at only 22 years old, instead of requesting a trade after the loss to Baltimore stated “I don’t want anybody to question that we’ll all stick together. It’s just one loss. We’ve got to bounce back and ultimately stick together.”

The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy. pic.twitter.com/qgywXZcIgg — Jerome Baker Jr. (@Lastname_Baker) September 14, 2019

Even Jesse Davis – a player tasked with switching sides on an already jumbled offensive line – when questioned by beat-writer Joe Schad as to whether the Dolphins are positioning themselves to take over the AFC East in the future stated: “I think so. Especially when we get guys that want to get in here in the door, and we get those guys brought in. The faster everybody buys in, it’s going to be a lot smoother. I mean yeah, we have hell days. But you have to do that just to get that game feel. And the faster we quit b****in’ about it, the smoother it’s going to be”.

So fans, take some solace in the fact that beyond the superficial mess, complaints and lopsided on-field losses it’s clear that some guys get it. It’s likely that the majority of the locker room gets it too. They’ve already bought in to Brian Flores’ methods, but the roster is too thin, too inexperienced and too raw to realistically compete in 2019.

When Stephen Ross told that this would likely be the case, fans seemingly embraced the concept of a full rebuild. It brought the possibility of the first overall pick and the acquisition of multiple others over the next two drafts to reinforce this team with an influx of talented players, each equipped with the mindset that a Brian Flores led team requires.

Media and casual fans might continue to mock and moan as the season progresses, but the plan was always going to be clear.

So in the end, is everything going to be alright? Will the plan work? No one can know for sure right now, but I applaud the Miami Dolphins for taking the difficult road and trying something different. It would have been too easy to maintain the course, sell the tickets, sell the jerseys and continue to fall flat at the end of the year.

Ross wants change. Grier wants change. And Flores has been brought in to ultimately deliver it – not now – but in the years ahead.

It’s going to be tough, but climbing down into the abyss may perhaps be the only way to save ourselves from perpetual disappointment.

You may as well try to embrace it.