Miami Dolphins
The Aftermath: Ravens 59 – Dolphins 10
Snap counts, grades, the mutiny report, all things fallout from the worst home loss in franchise history
Foreword:
As we develop a weekly content schedule for the season, I wanted something to bridge the gap between the Sunday night game breakdown column and the Tuesday film review. So, here we are with a smorgasbord of information, statistics, snap counts, and whatever is prudent to the Dolphins game from the Sunday prior.
We’ll dive into the game data from Pro Football Focus,Pro Football Reference, grab some quotes from the player’s and coach’s pressers, and continue to provide the most comprehensive coverage on the Miami Dolphins you can find.
Dolphins–Ravens:
Team Stats
Miami’s 59 points-allowed is — obviously — dead last in the National Football League. The same is true for the 638 total yards, yards-per-play, first downs allowed, and the 265 rushing-yards-against was nearly 100 more than the next worst rushing defense from the weekend.
Baltimore converted on 63.6% of third downs; only Washington allowed a higher conversion rate than Miami on the money down.
The Dolphins 200 yards on offense ranks last. Miami is also bottom in first downs, rushing yards and rushing average. Miami’s 10 points scored tied for 29th with the Green Bay Packers. The 30% third down conversion rate ranks 19th in football.
Dolphins Offense:
Snap Counts
|Player
|Snaps (Percentage of Offense’s Snaps)
|QB Ryan Fitzpatrick
|45 (90%)
|QB Josh Rosen
|5 (10%)
|RB Kenyan Drake
|27 (54%)
|RB Kalen Ballage
|20 (40%)
|RB Mark Walton
|4 (8%)
|FB Chandler Cox
|3 (6%)
|WR Devante Parker
|38 (76%)
|WR Allen Hurns
|35 (70%)
|WR Jakeem Grant
|30 (60%)
|WR Preston Williams
|21 (42%)
|WR Albert Wilson
|6 (12%)
|TE Mike Gesicki
|34 (68%)
|TE Nick O’Leary
|20 (40%)
|TE Durham Smythe
|12 (24%)
|LT Jesse Davis
|50 (100%)
|LG Michael Deiter
|50 (100%)
|C Daniel Kilgore
|50 (100%)
|RG Danny Isidora
|50 (100%)
|RT Julie’n Davenport
|50 (100%)
The entirety of the Dolphins line went wire-to-wire, a rarity in recent years. The performance did not match the durability, however. Dolphins quarterbacks were under pressure 18 times, seven of those resulting in hits on the red shirt (QB). The only player to allow multiple hits was RT Julie’n Davenport, and the leader in pressures allowed was LT Jesse Davis, though all four were hurries.
The best run-blocking grades on the day went to Michael Deiter and Durham Smythe, with Davenport and Daniel Kilgore the low men in that department.
Eight of Kenyan Drake’s 12 yards came after contact (2.0 average), better than Kalen Ballage’s 0.6 YAC average.
Preston Williams’ touchdown put him atop the receiver leaderboard for passer rating on targets at 111.7. He caught 60% of his passes, but only good for 4.8 yards-per-target.
Devante Parker only caught 43% of his passes, but checked in with an impressive 10.7 yards-per-target.
The Miami receivers were the only position group with a grade above average.
Ryan Fitzpatrick’s 6.4 yards-per-attempt ranked 19th, and his 48.3% completion rate was last among quarterbacks that have played their week-one games.
Dolphins Defense:
Snap Counts
|Player
|Snaps (Percentage of Defense’s Snaps)
|LB Jerome Baker
|72 (94%)
|LB Sam Eguavoen
|68 (88%)
|LB Raekwon McMillan
|22 (29%)
|LB James Crawford
|14 (18%)
|LB Vince Biegel
|10 (13%)
|CB Eric Rowe
|72 (94%)
|CB Xavien Howard
|71 (92%)
|CB Jomal Wiltz
|15 (19%)
|DB Chris Lammons
|13 (17%)
|S Bobby McCain
|59 (77%)
|S Minkah Fitzpatrick
|49 (64%)
|S Reshad Jones
|32 (42%)
|S Walt Aiken
|18 (23%)
|S Steven Parker
|16 (21%)
|DT Christian Wilkins
|65 (88%)
|DE Charles Harris
|61 (79%)
|DE Jonathan Ledbetter
|51 (66%)
|DT John Jenkins
|47 (61%)
|DE Avery Moss
|47 (61%)
|DT Davon Godchaux
|45 (58%)
When the opposing quarterback strikes a perfect passer rating, pressure was likely not all that frequent on said passer. Miami pressured Baltimore quarterbacks 11 times, but only two of those were hits. Jonathan Ledbetter was credited with the lone sack and the only lineman with multiple pressures (2).
Ledbetter also made four run-stops, tied for the team lead with newcomer John Jenkins.
Reshad Jones led the team in tackles and had three run-stops of his own. He allowed one reception — for six yards — on one target.
The Dolphins missed 11 tackles and committed nine penalties on the day. If this team wants to be competitive, those numbers must come way down.
Eric Rowe was the leader in missed tackles, he had three. He also allowed a perfect 6 for 6 passing day with 82 yards and two touchdowns.
Minkah Fitzpatrick was charged with three touchdowns against and Jomal Wiltz the other. To be fair to Fitzpatrick, he was charged with some plays that saw him trying to recover from breakdowns elsewhere on the defense, namely Bobby McCain as a single-high safety attempting to come down in run-support.
Raekwon McMillan led all linebackers in run-stops with three, and did so playing only 22 snaps. Sam Eguavoen has two run-stops and Jerome Baker made just one.
The Mutiny
Reports about Miami experiencing a mutiny just four quarters into a 64-quarter season are out there, though they remain unsubstantiated. We can confirm, however, that Xavien Howard, Jerome Baker and Davon Godchaux are ride-or-die dudes.
Howard confirmed to reporters after the game that he wants to be here, and Baker and Godchaux both tweeted their thoughts on the future of the team.
We will be back💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/fTaxK3bO5Y
— Davon Godchaux (@ChauxDown) September 8, 2019
I’ll go to war with this team everyday! #PhinsUp 🐬 pic.twitter.com/VPzTNaeJVj
— Jerome Baker Jr. (@Lastname_Baker) September 9, 2019
This season will be challenging. The Dolphins won’t be beaten by seven touchdowns every week, but if the sloppy mistakes continue (missed tackles, penalties, blown coverages), then it’ll be close.
The primary reason for watching is to identify scheme fits going forward. Yesterday, there were plenty of examples of square peg, round hole situations, and with some of Miami’s most promising players.
That’s the biggest concern at the moment.
Miami Dolphins
Blown Out by Baltimore Again – Miami Dolphins Week 1 Recap
Tanking might not be a strong enough word after the Dolphins endured its worst home defeat in franchise history
Odds makers had Miami as a touchdown underdog in the 2019 season opener. Playing at home is worth three points alone, and the Ravens — winners of eight of the last nine head-to-head matchups with Miami — have always given this Dolphins team fits.
None of those losses, even with most of them coming in embarrassing fashion, were as convincing as the beating Brian Flores and his team took in the Rookie Head Coach’s debut.
|Stat
|Dolphins
|Ravens
|Total Yards
|200
|643
|Rushing
|21
|265
|Passing
|179
|378
|Penalties
|9 for 64 yards
|4 for 40 yards
|3rd/4thDown
|3/10 (30%)
|9/13 (69.2%)
|Sacks For
|1
|3
|TOP
|19:53
|40:07
We knew the offensive line play was going to be bad — to the tune of three sacks, 12 additional quarterback pressure, and six tackles for loss.
We knew the quarterback play would be spotty — surprisingly decent after a truly terrible interception on Miami first drive.
It was the issues on defense, particularly in the back-seven, that were alarming. The alarms were allegedly going off in the Dolphins post-game locker room as well, as Pro Football Talk reported that multiple Miami veterans phoned their agents in hopes of getting out of town via a trade.
Many questions arise from this upsetting report, none bigger than those directed at the individuals attached to the rumor. And if these players were part of the 49-point loss, the biggest home defeat in franchise history, do we actually want those guys as part of the future? Especially if they can bring back draft compensation?
Speculation would point to veterans like Reshad Jones, Daniel Kilgore, Albert Wilson or Bobby McCain, but might Minkah Fitzpatrick be involved in that conversation? We’ll get to his performance in the position-by-position portion of this column, but complaints of misusage can be traced back to training camp.
Fitzpatrick made no qualms about his frustration on the field. Going from playing for college football’s national title every year, to the perpetually mediocre (and now basement dwellers) Dolphins is a difficult pill to swallow. Multiple occasions saw Fitzpatrick throwing his head back is disbelief of the defensive effort.
Communication, tackling, defeating blocks; all the core principles of Brian Flores program came up patently empty in the first rendition of the post-Adam Gase era.
The plan on either side of the ball was uninspiring. Working with a roster that was turned over by 20% just in the last week alone, and 60% from last season, Flores and company had to feel as if they were playing against a stacked deck — and it showed.
From the CBS broadcast on Miami’s overhaul. pic.twitter.com/vO6yPs4rtw
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 8, 2019
With busted coverages down the middle of the field, minimal safety-help any time the Ravens attacked vertically, zero pass rush to speak of, and run-fits that were reminiscent of old coaching staffs, this tape belongs securely in the fireplace.
Let’s go unit-by-unit
Quarterback
Ryan Fitzpatrick made about as much hay as one could’ve expected from the 36-year-old veteran. Completing less than 50% of his balls, winding up on his back nearly every play, Fitzpatrick managed to evade some of the consistently compromised pockets, and stretched the field a few times.
His interception was vintage Fitz, as he mis-identified a two-deep, post-snap rotation, and somehow failed to account for Earl Thomas, who made Fitzpatrick pay. He did, however, throw a touchdown pass, making him the first quarterback to ever do so for eight different teams.
Josh Rosen threw three passes. One hit the turf and two were caught, one by either team. His interception was a bad ball that turned into a turnover because the receiver (Jakeem Grant) didn’t come back to the football).
Running Back
So much for using Kenyan Drake early and often. Miami only rushed for 21 yards and never had a chance to get the run-game going because of the lopsided scoreboard, but it’s night and day which back offers more explosion.
Absolutely fantastic from Kenyan Drake. Can’t even carry out the fake before he has to locate and hit the free rusher. pic.twitter.com/tlVggkZ9Hp
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 8, 2019
Drake rushed for just 12 yards on four carries — not much, but substantially better than Kalen Ballage’s five carries for -1 yard — and caught two of his three targets for 15 yards. His most impressive work came in pass protection, however.
Wide Receiver
Devante Parker leaping to make full extension catches is a treat to watch. When Parker adds the vertical element to his game, he can be a more than viable option in 11-personnel sets. He caught less than 50% of his targets (3 of 7) but he posted 75 yards to double up the team’s second leading receiver.
OK, Devante. pic.twitter.com/pu8giI0oN4
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 8, 2019
Preston Williams owns the lone Dolphins touchdown on the year. It came in familiar fashion as Williams — as he did all camp long — worked the end-line in a goal-to-go situation for a gorgeous touchdown stab. The impressive part was the release, and consequent stacking of the defender.
They ran Preston Williams along the end line in every goal-to-go package I saw at camp. Here, he stacks his man and scores the first TD of the 2019 season. pic.twitter.com/akmmkeb22A
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 8, 2019
It’s unfair to speculate which veterans might be interested in a departure, but Albert Wilson’s body language certainly didn’t send an endorsing message — but who can blame him?
Albert Wilson’s body language says it all. It’s the first quarter of the first game. Can’t imagine rehabbing for 10 months for this. pic.twitter.com/EXaceXdJr3
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 8, 2019
Tight Ends
Durham Smythe opened the game as the starter, but he and Nick O’Leary were not targeted. Miami only rushed the ball 12 times, so the 12-personnel pairing was naturally uninvolved most of the game.
Mike Gesicki was the team’s second leading receiver. He caught only two of his six targets, but picked 31 yards (26 on one play). He continues to show his skill set as a flex, supped-up receiver type.
Offensive Line
It’s going to be an unbalanced evaluation for the skill players all year long, and we have the line to thank for it. We’ll get to the horrendous defense, but this unit was responsible for the measly 10 points and 12 first downs on 10 offensive possessions.
Jesse Davis signed an extension on Saturday, and moved to left tackle full-time starting with today’s game. We’ll have more on this in the podcast that coincides with this article, but Davis’ performance triggers some early buyer’s remorse. He doesn’t get off the football (kick-slide) smooth enough to deal with the speed rushers off that edge, letting up his fair share of pressures.
Jesse Davis’ kick slide is not one you typically see on a LT pic.twitter.com/cXJHXtkmpF
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 8, 2019
Daniel Kilgore has to be one of the trade requests — he has to be. We heard about a veteran of the line becoming very upset over the Tunsil trade, and the extra duty he has to pull to pick up the slack on this line is…. well it’s a lot.
This is one of the best plays I’ve seen a Dolphins offensive lineman make in some time (Dan Kilgore). pic.twitter.com/d9Xhxsiaoq
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 8, 2019
Julie’n Davenport was a tire fire in Houston, and he brought the show to Miami today. Miami’s new right tackle frequently put his teammates in danger because of his shortcomings, but also a fuzzy understanding of his assignments (can you blame him? He’s been here for a week).
This is the part of all these new players — of the tank — I don’t like. Julie’n Davenport either didn’t know his landmark or he’s just not good enough to get to it, but you can’t stand there and watch the edge tee off on your RB like this. pic.twitter.com/XU7Ez1rXcb
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 8, 2019
Danny Isidora wiped a booger on Pernell McPhee on one inside rush, but it only slowed McPhee’s move down by a fraction of a second.
Pernell McPhee gets in on Fitz by simply saying “excuse me, sir” to new Dolphins RG Danny Isidora. pic.twitter.com/RWdrbxP7lN
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 8, 2019
Michael Deiter pitched in with his own pass protection issues.
Lets check in on Michael Deiter. Legitimately feel bad for Fitz. pic.twitter.com/CURceBxEFD
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 8, 2019
Defensive Line
Two players in this group were issued playbooks last week, and deployed for significant workloads Sunday. John Jenkins and Avery Moss are unrecognizable to the fans (first time wearing their new jerseys today) but they both became quickly acquainted, and did so for all the wrong reasons.
Christian Wilkins was knocked back badly on one of Baltimore’s touchdown runs, but he responded and played one of the better games up front.
The same was true of Davon Godchaux, who made his feelings about a potential locker room mutiny known after the game
We will be back💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/fTaxK3bO5Y
— Davon Godchaux (@ChauxDown) September 8, 2019
Charles Harris’ preseason looked like fool’s gold in this game, he was back on the milk carton.
Jonathan Ledbetter is a fit and a find from this scouting staff. In addition to falling in-line with the expectation for playing the edge (as well as condensing inside), Ledbetter made a number of hustle plays in the game.
Linebackers
What a swift departure this was from the preseason and camp this unit had. Sam Eguavoen was exposed big time in this game. He was regularly tossed aside in his attempts to set the edge or fill inside, and was a beat late in coverage on a few occasions.
The same was true for Raekwon McMillan. He made one nifty run-stuff early in the game, but got caught in coverage, had a terrible run fit on a Ravens touchdown run, and eventually left with an injury.
Minkah attacks the pull, Baker has the B-gap fill, but McMillan doesn’t scrape and it’s a massive lane for a walk-in. pic.twitter.com/WvL3O8QVvc
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 8, 2019
Jerome Baker’s hot camp and preseason didn’t translate. A few folks are concerned about his fit in this defense because of his size, and those limitations showed up in this game — he still needs to get stronger.
Defensive Backs
Xavien Howard was targeted one time that I remember, and he damn near picked it off. He’s still elite.
Putting your 80 million dollar man on the rookie with 2 TDs and 4,000 yards in the first quarter seems like a good idea. pic.twitter.com/yPOERyCuws
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 8, 2019
The rest of Miami’s corners had a dreadful game. Eric Rowe got lost in coverage multiple times and, on more than one occasion, didn’t appear all that interested in helping his team.
Minkah Fitzpatrick was slow roasted. He was put in some precarious positions, including in man-coverage against Hollywood Brown with a 12-yard cushion and no safety help. This sounds normal, but Minkah had to close down in a quasi-robber role on the over route, and once Brown caught Fitzpatrick leaning, it was game over.
Jomal Wiltz was burnt for at least two touchdown that will go against him. He was overmatched, especially on a vertical route from Willie Snead, who is not known for his blazing speed.
This time it’s Willie Snead on Jomal Wiltz. Widen the slot take-off with a step to the flag, turns Wiltz’s hips… see ya. pic.twitter.com/zzKHYwKlQg
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 8, 2019
Reshad Jones had a pretty typical Reshad Jones game. He made a weak-side C-gap run-stuff down around the goal line, and made three additional tackles.
The Bobby McCain free safety experiment might already be over. The insult came via multiple coverage busts and vacated zones in the middle of the field; the injury came when McCain aggravated the shoulder that listed him on the injury report this week.
Recap
This is probably going to be the painstaking norm this season. The Dolphins lopped off most of the talent it had back in the winter, and continued that purge over the last couple of weeks, with no real regard for winning football games this season.
Repairing years of poor management — which put the balance sheets out of whack, without much talent to account for the expenses — is an arduous process. A process that we are smack-dab in the middle of.
The light at the end of the tunnel comes by-way of the 2020 draft class — which is 227 days away, for those scoring at home.
This year’s class is impressive, and it’s spearheaded by a generational talent. Miami’s moves — namely the left tackle extension for Davis (more in the podcast) — suggest that Tua is the target. In fact, I can confirm that Tua Tagovailoa is the target.
In case you aren’t convinced about what an electrifying, upstart quarterback can do for a bad football team, take a look at Kyler Murray in Arizona. After a dreadful first half of his own, Kyler went 17 of 21 in the fourth quarter, and engineered an 18-point comeback in the process (the game would end in a tie after the Cardinals defense gave the overtime field back to the Lions).
We will track the college quarterbacks each week here on Locked On Dolphins.
For now, we are Andy Dufresne in the middle of that sewage-filled pipe. On the other side, freedom.
We hope.
NFL Draft
Scouting College Football’s Top 2020 Quarterbacks – Week 2
Recapping Week 2 for College Football’s Top QB Prospects
The news that Ryan Fitzpatrick beat out Josh Rosen for the opening day start in Miami is a tough pill to swallow. Easing the blow to Rosen’s long-term franchise answer probability, is the fact that Miami is staring down the barrel of a loaded quarterback class set to hit the draft next April.
During the college season, here on Locked On Dolphins, we’re going to keep an eye on quarterbacks all throughout the country. Our primary focus will be on the big four, the options that Miami will likely choose from with an early pick in the 2020 draft.
Those quarterbacks are:
Tua Tagovailoa Scouting Report
Jake Fromm Scouting Report
Justin Herbert Scouting Report
Jordan Love Scouting Report
2019 Week 1 Recap
We’ll go in chronological order from when the games were played. Up first, QB1.
Tua Tagovailoa vs. New Mexico State, Win 62-10
Stats: 16/25 (64%) 227 yards (9.1 YPA), 3 TDs (1 rushing, 4 total)
More misses than usual for the career 70% passer, Tagovailoa wasn’t as sharp as he typically is, yet he still posted gaudy stats towards his Heisman pursuit. Aside from the explosive passing game — and one long touchdown rush — Tagovailoa missed a pair of short throws and was a little too aggressive in the deep passing game.
Still, the traits that make him QB1 were on display. The light feet, the manipulation of the defense with eye and body positioning, elite accuracy and spatial awareness to create windows and thread tight lanes, this quarterback is a marvel to watch each week.
Tua Tagovailoa vs. New Mexico State thread.
NMS gets pressure off both edges, Tua quickly gets off the spot and climbs through the pocket to give his guy a chance. Ruggs does the rest pic.twitter.com/gORG9XuYlY
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 7, 2019
Tua rarely misses layups, but when he is responsible for putting the offense behind the chains, he typically bails the unit out with third-down mastery. The Alabama protection wasn’t great in the first half, but the quarterback’s ability to find clean platforms and deliver the ball from multiple arm angles never ceases to amaze.
Jake Fromm vs. Murray State – Win 63-17
Stats: 10/11 (90.1%) 166 yards (15.1 YPA) 1 TD
Tagovailoa stands to get dinged for the surrounding talent he plays with more than anybody, but its Georgia’s talent and style that limits the evaluation of Fromm even more. Fromm made one bad throw (decision) in this game, and it could’ve been picked off. He completed every other pass he threw, however, and continues to lean on the nation’s strongest ground game.
Fromm’s services were no longer needed by the end of the second quarter, and his intermediate and deep passing were a big reason why he earned the right to hold the clipboard in the second half.
Jake Fromm thread vs Murray State. Doesn’t account for the corner who falls off after the field side short motion flanker runs a crosser, and almost gets picked. pic.twitter.com/0DRo1skpSD
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 7, 2019
During the broadcast, the announcers referred to a pre-game conversation they had with the noble quarterback. Fromm discussed the action-reaction relationship between the defense’s plan, and the offense’s reaction to that plan. “Every time the defense moves, there’s a solution to that movement, and I’ve got to find that answer.”
That cerebral approach will entice the Miami brain trust, even though Fromm is the least physically impressive passer of this foursome. The advanced processing and ball placement are Fromm’s two greatest traits, and he showcased both in the romp over Murray State.
Justin Herbert vs. Nevada, Win 77-6
Stats: 19/26 (73.1%) 310 yards (11.9 YPA) 5 TDs
Through two games Herbert is exactly who has been throughout his career. Moments of jaw-dropping brilliance, followed up by inconsistencies in his mechanics, accuracy, and under duress, clouds the evaluation. Herbert saw some ghosts in that Auburn opener, and that’s understandable, but he exhibits that urgency in a panicky fashion with regularity.
The aforementioned sloppy mechanics leaves balls scattered all over the passing chart, but once he finally settles in, he paints some of the prettiest pictures in college football.
Justin Herbert vs. Nevada thread
Missed a second down throw, then comes back with this high pass under duress on 3rd. pic.twitter.com/HnYKnM60sm
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 7, 2019
Herbert got it cranking after Oregon’s first two series stalled. He responded with fastballs down the seam that are simply uncoverable. He took the Ducks down the field on the five next drives — each capped by a Herbert touchdown.
If Herbert develops consistency as the season goes along, he’ll solidify his top-five draft status. Even if he doesn’t, the lofty upside is going to entice the coach of one quarterback-needy franchise next April.
Jordan Love vs. Stony Brook, Win 62-7
Stats: 25/34 (73.5%) 294 yards (8/65 YPA) 1 TD
His performance will carry the burden of a Stony Brook caveat, but the eye-popping, highlight plays were on display Saturday night for Love. First, the arm-talent. The natural elasticity to whip the football with velocity and spin — regardless of the angle — is the reason scouts are so high on Jordan Love. Height, weight, arm strength, it’s all there, but when you factor in the mobility (both as a running threat and within the pocket) and recognition of the “why” behind the offense, you’re working with endless potential.
Jordan Love vs. Stony Brook thread
Oh, OK, then. pic.twitter.com/jFDQPGIHp1
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 8, 2019
Nobody is confusing Stony Brook’s defense for a Vic Fangio squad, but Love’s ability to read the entire field, and trust his eyes based on his preparation was apparent Saturday. He scans the first read in the progression, and because of the information that particular side of the defense affords him, he’s able to come back and rip it with trust that he’s got his man.
The needle was never going to move this week given the competition of the four QB’s in week-two. Fromm managed another dominant rushing performance from Georgia, Tua missed more throws that usual, but was still spectacular, Love was all over the highlight reel and Herbert dominated after a slow start.
Next week, it’s a bye week, two more cupcakes, and our first conference game for QB1.
Week 3 Schedule
Tagovailoa – @ South Carolina, 3:30 CBS
Fromm – Arkansas State, 12:00 (N/A)
Herbert – vs. Montana, 10:45 PAC12 Network
Love – BYE
Miami Dolphins
Dolphins Sign OL Jesse Davis to 3-Year Extension
On the eve of the Dolphins’ 2019 season, the team makes another announcement – this time not a cut, but an extension for offensive lineman Jesse Davis.
The new contract for Miami’s versatile guard/tackle is reported to be a 3 year deal worth a total of $15 million, comprised of $8.5m fully guaranteed and a $4m signing bonus.
At $5M APY, Jesse Davis would be the 13th highest-paid RT this year, 15th next, and 16th in 2021. Its 17th in total value among all RTs.
His guarantees come in at 14th most among RTs.
As a right guard, he’s the 20th-highest paid on an annual basis.
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 7, 2019
Davis played every offensive snap for the Miami Dolphins in 2018 and stands as one of the few staple players on the frontline – a group which has seen significant turnover recently with the trade of Laremy Tunsil.
The deal should see Davis as a key member of the offensive line through the 2022 season.
During his career with the Dolphins, Jesse Davis has seen starting roles at both guard and tackle positions along the line. His versatility figures to be one of his primary strengths in Brian Flores’ scheme and Davis will reportedly fill the starting LT spot following Tunsil’s departure for the opening game at least.
Per source, Dolphins gave Jesse Davis a 4 M signing bonus. 3 yr, 15 M deal with 8.5 M guaranteed. Has been working at LT this week after playing RT in preseason. Now signed through 2022
— Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) September 7, 2019
