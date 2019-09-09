The Aftermath: Ravens 59 – Dolphins 10

Tanking might not be a strong enough word after the Dolphins endured its worst home defeat in franchise history

Odds makers had Miami as a touchdown underdog in the 2019 season opener. Playing at home is worth three points alone, and the Ravens — winners of eight of the last nine head-to-head matchups with Miami — have always given this Dolphins team fits.

None of those losses, even with most of them coming in embarrassing fashion, were as convincing as the beating Brian Flores and his team took in the Rookie Head Coach’s debut.

Stat Dolphins Ravens Total Yards 200 643 Rushing 21 265 Passing 179 378 Penalties 9 for 64 yards 4 for 40 yards 3rd/4thDown 3/10 (30%) 9/13 (69.2%) Sacks For 1 3 TOP 19:53 40:07

We knew the offensive line play was going to be bad — to the tune of three sacks, 12 additional quarterback pressure, and six tackles for loss.

We knew the quarterback play would be spotty — surprisingly decent after a truly terrible interception on Miami first drive.

It was the issues on defense, particularly in the back-seven, that were alarming. The alarms were allegedly going off in the Dolphins post-game locker room as well, as Pro Football Talk reported that multiple Miami veterans phoned their agents in hopes of getting out of town via a trade.

Many questions arise from this upsetting report, none bigger than those directed at the individuals attached to the rumor. And if these players were part of the 49-point loss, the biggest home defeat in franchise history, do we actually want those guys as part of the future? Especially if they can bring back draft compensation?

Speculation would point to veterans like Reshad Jones, Daniel Kilgore, Albert Wilson or Bobby McCain, but might Minkah Fitzpatrick be involved in that conversation? We’ll get to his performance in the position-by-position portion of this column, but complaints of misusage can be traced back to training camp.

Fitzpatrick made no qualms about his frustration on the field. Going from playing for college football’s national title every year, to the perpetually mediocre (and now basement dwellers) Dolphins is a difficult pill to swallow. Multiple occasions saw Fitzpatrick throwing his head back is disbelief of the defensive effort.

Communication, tackling, defeating blocks; all the core principles of Brian Flores program came up patently empty in the first rendition of the post-Adam Gase era.

The plan on either side of the ball was uninspiring. Working with a roster that was turned over by 20% just in the last week alone, and 60% from last season, Flores and company had to feel as if they were playing against a stacked deck — and it showed.

From the CBS broadcast on Miami’s overhaul. pic.twitter.com/vO6yPs4rtw — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 8, 2019

With busted coverages down the middle of the field, minimal safety-help any time the Ravens attacked vertically, zero pass rush to speak of, and run-fits that were reminiscent of old coaching staffs, this tape belongs securely in the fireplace.

Let’s go unit-by-unit

Quarterback

Ryan Fitzpatrick made about as much hay as one could’ve expected from the 36-year-old veteran. Completing less than 50% of his balls, winding up on his back nearly every play, Fitzpatrick managed to evade some of the consistently compromised pockets, and stretched the field a few times.

His interception was vintage Fitz, as he mis-identified a two-deep, post-snap rotation, and somehow failed to account for Earl Thomas, who made Fitzpatrick pay. He did, however, throw a touchdown pass, making him the first quarterback to ever do so for eight different teams.

Josh Rosen threw three passes. One hit the turf and two were caught, one by either team. His interception was a bad ball that turned into a turnover because the receiver (Jakeem Grant) didn’t come back to the football).

Running Back

So much for using Kenyan Drake early and often. Miami only rushed for 21 yards and never had a chance to get the run-game going because of the lopsided scoreboard, but it’s night and day which back offers more explosion.

Absolutely fantastic from Kenyan Drake. Can’t even carry out the fake before he has to locate and hit the free rusher. pic.twitter.com/tlVggkZ9Hp — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 8, 2019

Drake rushed for just 12 yards on four carries — not much, but substantially better than Kalen Ballage’s five carries for -1 yard — and caught two of his three targets for 15 yards. His most impressive work came in pass protection, however.

Wide Receiver

Devante Parker leaping to make full extension catches is a treat to watch. When Parker adds the vertical element to his game, he can be a more than viable option in 11-personnel sets. He caught less than 50% of his targets (3 of 7) but he posted 75 yards to double up the team’s second leading receiver.

Preston Williams owns the lone Dolphins touchdown on the year. It came in familiar fashion as Williams — as he did all camp long — worked the end-line in a goal-to-go situation for a gorgeous touchdown stab. The impressive part was the release, and consequent stacking of the defender.

They ran Preston Williams along the end line in every goal-to-go package I saw at camp. Here, he stacks his man and scores the first TD of the 2019 season. pic.twitter.com/akmmkeb22A — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 8, 2019

It’s unfair to speculate which veterans might be interested in a departure, but Albert Wilson’s body language certainly didn’t send an endorsing message — but who can blame him?

Albert Wilson’s body language says it all. It’s the first quarter of the first game. Can’t imagine rehabbing for 10 months for this. pic.twitter.com/EXaceXdJr3 — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 8, 2019

Tight Ends

Durham Smythe opened the game as the starter, but he and Nick O’Leary were not targeted. Miami only rushed the ball 12 times, so the 12-personnel pairing was naturally uninvolved most of the game.

Mike Gesicki was the team’s second leading receiver. He caught only two of his six targets, but picked 31 yards (26 on one play). He continues to show his skill set as a flex, supped-up receiver type.

Offensive Line

It’s going to be an unbalanced evaluation for the skill players all year long, and we have the line to thank for it. We’ll get to the horrendous defense, but this unit was responsible for the measly 10 points and 12 first downs on 10 offensive possessions.

Jesse Davis signed an extension on Saturday, and moved to left tackle full-time starting with today’s game. We’ll have more on this in the podcast that coincides with this article, but Davis’ performance triggers some early buyer’s remorse. He doesn’t get off the football (kick-slide) smooth enough to deal with the speed rushers off that edge, letting up his fair share of pressures.

Jesse Davis’ kick slide is not one you typically see on a LT pic.twitter.com/cXJHXtkmpF — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 8, 2019

Daniel Kilgore has to be one of the trade requests — he has to be. We heard about a veteran of the line becoming very upset over the Tunsil trade, and the extra duty he has to pull to pick up the slack on this line is…. well it’s a lot.

This is one of the best plays I’ve seen a Dolphins offensive lineman make in some time (Dan Kilgore). pic.twitter.com/d9Xhxsiaoq — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 8, 2019

Julie’n Davenport was a tire fire in Houston, and he brought the show to Miami today. Miami’s new right tackle frequently put his teammates in danger because of his shortcomings, but also a fuzzy understanding of his assignments (can you blame him? He’s been here for a week).

This is the part of all these new players — of the tank — I don’t like. Julie’n Davenport either didn’t know his landmark or he’s just not good enough to get to it, but you can’t stand there and watch the edge tee off on your RB like this. pic.twitter.com/XU7Ez1rXcb — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 8, 2019

Danny Isidora wiped a booger on Pernell McPhee on one inside rush, but it only slowed McPhee’s move down by a fraction of a second.

Pernell McPhee gets in on Fitz by simply saying “excuse me, sir” to new Dolphins RG Danny Isidora. pic.twitter.com/RWdrbxP7lN — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 8, 2019

Michael Deiter pitched in with his own pass protection issues.

Lets check in on Michael Deiter. Legitimately feel bad for Fitz. pic.twitter.com/CURceBxEFD — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 8, 2019

Defensive Line

Two players in this group were issued playbooks last week, and deployed for significant workloads Sunday. John Jenkins and Avery Moss are unrecognizable to the fans (first time wearing their new jerseys today) but they both became quickly acquainted, and did so for all the wrong reasons.

Christian Wilkins was knocked back badly on one of Baltimore’s touchdown runs, but he responded and played one of the better games up front.

The same was true of Davon Godchaux, who made his feelings about a potential locker room mutiny known after the game

We will be back💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/fTaxK3bO5Y — Davon Godchaux (@ChauxDown) September 8, 2019

Charles Harris’ preseason looked like fool’s gold in this game, he was back on the milk carton.

Jonathan Ledbetter is a fit and a find from this scouting staff. In addition to falling in-line with the expectation for playing the edge (as well as condensing inside), Ledbetter made a number of hustle plays in the game.

Linebackers

What a swift departure this was from the preseason and camp this unit had. Sam Eguavoen was exposed big time in this game. He was regularly tossed aside in his attempts to set the edge or fill inside, and was a beat late in coverage on a few occasions.

The same was true for Raekwon McMillan. He made one nifty run-stuff early in the game, but got caught in coverage, had a terrible run fit on a Ravens touchdown run, and eventually left with an injury.

Minkah attacks the pull, Baker has the B-gap fill, but McMillan doesn’t scrape and it’s a massive lane for a walk-in. pic.twitter.com/WvL3O8QVvc — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 8, 2019

Jerome Baker’s hot camp and preseason didn’t translate. A few folks are concerned about his fit in this defense because of his size, and those limitations showed up in this game — he still needs to get stronger.

Defensive Backs

Xavien Howard was targeted one time that I remember, and he damn near picked it off. He’s still elite.

Putting your 80 million dollar man on the rookie with 2 TDs and 4,000 yards in the first quarter seems like a good idea. pic.twitter.com/yPOERyCuws — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 8, 2019

The rest of Miami’s corners had a dreadful game. Eric Rowe got lost in coverage multiple times and, on more than one occasion, didn’t appear all that interested in helping his team.

Minkah Fitzpatrick was slow roasted. He was put in some precarious positions, including in man-coverage against Hollywood Brown with a 12-yard cushion and no safety help. This sounds normal, but Minkah had to close down in a quasi-robber role on the over route, and once Brown caught Fitzpatrick leaning, it was game over.

Jomal Wiltz was burnt for at least two touchdown that will go against him. He was overmatched, especially on a vertical route from Willie Snead, who is not known for his blazing speed.

This time it’s Willie Snead on Jomal Wiltz. Widen the slot take-off with a step to the flag, turns Wiltz’s hips… see ya. pic.twitter.com/zzKHYwKlQg — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 8, 2019

Reshad Jones had a pretty typical Reshad Jones game. He made a weak-side C-gap run-stuff down around the goal line, and made three additional tackles.

The Bobby McCain free safety experiment might already be over. The insult came via multiple coverage busts and vacated zones in the middle of the field; the injury came when McCain aggravated the shoulder that listed him on the injury report this week.

Recap

This is probably going to be the painstaking norm this season. The Dolphins lopped off most of the talent it had back in the winter, and continued that purge over the last couple of weeks, with no real regard for winning football games this season.

Repairing years of poor management — which put the balance sheets out of whack, without much talent to account for the expenses — is an arduous process. A process that we are smack-dab in the middle of.

The light at the end of the tunnel comes by-way of the 2020 draft class — which is 227 days away, for those scoring at home.

This year’s class is impressive, and it’s spearheaded by a generational talent. Miami’s moves — namely the left tackle extension for Davis (more in the podcast) — suggest that Tua is the target. In fact, I can confirm that Tua Tagovailoa is the target.

In case you aren’t convinced about what an electrifying, upstart quarterback can do for a bad football team, take a look at Kyler Murray in Arizona. After a dreadful first half of his own, Kyler went 17 of 21 in the fourth quarter, and engineered an 18-point comeback in the process (the game would end in a tie after the Cardinals defense gave the overtime field back to the Lions).

We will track the college quarterbacks each week here on Locked On Dolphins.

For now, we are Andy Dufresne in the middle of that sewage-filled pipe. On the other side, freedom.

We hope.

@WingfieldNFL