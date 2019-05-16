The Best Thing to Happen to the Miami Dolphins in 2018

If there’s one thing Brian Flores wants you to understand, it’s that the Miami Dolphins are not going to be a New England Patriots prototype.

Flores has been inundated with questions and comments comparing his Dolphins team to the evil empire up north. It seems trivial to continue traveling down that road, as any team is going to install it’s own unique brand, but we genuinely won’t know what this Dolphins team will look like until the season begins.

As Flores mentioned often during his press conference this morning, it’s only OTAs #2 and the evaluation process has barely begun. We are all clamoring for an answer at starting quarterback (it’ll be Josh Rosen) and where Minkah Fitzpatrick is going to line up; but none of us – not even Flores – will have an answer until training camp begins.

Until then, we impatiently wait and see how this franchise’s rebuilding efforts take shape. See everything Flores had to say at press conference earlier this morning:

On His Potential Starting Quarterbacks:

Ryan Fitzpatrick and his ‘status’ as a backup:

“(Ryan brings) a wealth of knowledge and a lot of experience. Again, there’s competition, but we’re trying to build a team. We’re all trying to help each other become the best version of ourselves on the field.”

“I expect him to be the leader that he is. He’s done a good job of that so far.”

Josh Rosen:

“Obviously he’s a talented player. Big arm.”

“Like everyone else, (Josh) has a long way to go. Fundamentals. Technique. Playbook. It’s so early…we’re not going to cut the roster today.”

“There’s an evaluation process here that’s ongoing. Until we get into the nitty-gritty of OTAs to veteran minicamp to training camp to preseason games…everyone kind of knows the schedule here.”

Flores’ doing his patented “list every possibility” speak again.

Great to get back on the field and just play football #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/t519EATde9 — Josh Rosen (@josh3rosen) May 14, 2019

Quaterbacks in general:

“Looking for leadership. Looking for accuracy. Looking for an understanding of what we’re trying to do offensively from a protection standpoint; from an alignment standpoint. We’re looking for guys who can consistently move the ball down the field.”

Brian Flores sighing, rolling his eyes, and “entertaining” poor questions by reporters is going to be one of my favorite things going forward. There was another instance of this later on in the press conference, but when Flores was asked “what he’s looking for in a quarterback” it seemed like he had to hold back his laughter.

I understand reporters have to get their own unique content, but some of these questions are so cliche and basic that the answer is equally as cliche and basic. Flores is a good sport and answers the questions as sincerely as he can, but I wonder if Flores in Year 4 answers these questions with much more moxie than Flores currently does in Month 4.

I get the feeling he’s still trying to play nice.

On Minkah Fitzpatrick’s Evolving Role:

Greater need for Minkah at cornerback than Safety, given the lack of depth there?:

“We’re going to play guys in a lot of different roles. Minkah is obviously a very versatile payer. But we have a lot of versatile players in the backfield. We’ll move guys around and try and get the best 4-5 guys on the field at the same time.”

Accurate Minkah will get snaps at CB?:

“I’ll know what he’s doing, you guys probably won’t.”

Brian Flores, asked about Minkah Fitzpatrick at corner and lack of CB depth says “you answered it yourself.” So sounds like he might work all over. — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) May 14, 2019

On the Rest of the Secondary:

Like what you have beyond Xavien Howard?:

“We like what we have, but it’s early – it’s OTA #2 – there’s time for players to get better, learn the system.”

“It’s so early in the process that it’s tough to make an evaluation.”

“We’re not there yet (to make true evaluations).”

Was Eric Rowe brought in because he’s a good fit?:

“Eric is smart. He’s tough. He has a lot of athletic ability. Tall. Long. Good speed. Tackles. There’s a lot of things we like about him.

“(He’s) doing everything he can to improve on a day-to-day basis.”

On Miami’s Offense Potentially Mimicking New England’s:

“From a format standpoint, a little bit of that. But each team is different. We have different types of players. To go out there and “copy and paste”….that (won’t) fit.”

“We’ll do what’s best for the team. If some of those things align with what we did in New England, so be it. But that’s not necessarily the case.”

Change verbiage or is verbiage the same:

“Yeah, we changed the language.”

If Flores thought he had a hard time containing his laughter when asked ‘what he looks for in a QB’, this question was an even bigger challenge. I’m not sure anyone reading this article assumed the team would use the exact same language, but in case you were wondering if the team would literally copy New England’s offense word-for-word, you now have your answer.

The Miami Media is going to breed Bill Belichick 2.0 with all of these questions….and I’m all for it.

On Signing Mark Walton – who was arrested multiple times in the past few months alone:

“Brought him in for a tryout, thought he did well in the tryout. Had multiple conversations with him and felt comfortable signing him to the team. Felt like he could help us”

Seems Adam Gase wasn’t the only coach keen on bringing in troubled talent as long as they can improve the football team (think Laremy Tunsil on draft day). Guess you can say the same about Belichick (Josh Gordon and Malcolm Floyd are two recent examples that come to mind).

Flores also seemed a bit skittish answering this question, as he knew the signing could reflect poorly from a public relations perspective. A solid follow-up question would have been to ask Flores about signing Walton and how it associates with his view on leaders, but no additional questions about Walton were asked.

Former Canes RB Mark Walton getting some work in today with his hometown Dolphins. pic.twitter.com/iOvfUwTgOx — Christy Chirinos (@ChristyChirinos) May 14, 2019

On Leadership:

Who will be the leader of the clubhouse?:

“If I had a crystal ball and could predict the future, I would tell you that. I don’t know…I can’t tell you who that’s going to be.”

Are there certain guys that “must be leaders” or do you leave it up to the players:

“If you work hard and put the team first, you’re a leader. Some people think you need to be a rah-rah, emotional, get everyone hyped up to be a leader and that’s simply not the case.”

“So I want to have 53 leaders on my team. I want 90 on my team right now. That’s something you can develop…something you can talk about.”

“So Pro Bowls….you can be a pro bowler and (be) lazy. And if that’s the case, you’re not a leader. You’re an elite talent.”

Love the way Flores views the players on his roster. I’ve said this before, while I don’t think Adam Gase (and all the other failed former head coaches) necessarily wanted anything different from their players, there’s something about Flores’ demeanor that commands more respect than the demeanor Gase put forth.

Does showing up (or not showing up) to Voluntary Minicamp affect status of being a “leader”?:

“(There are) players that have shown leadership over a long period of time that haven’t shown up to the voluntary camps – I wouldn’t say that (not showing up doesn’t mean you’re a leader).”

“I would say every situation is different.”

Reshad Jones has been a common topic during these press conferences, and rightfully so. Jones enters 2019 as the most-expensive Miami Dolphin. His cap hit ($17.2m) is nearly double the next-most expensive player on the team (Xavien Howard – $10.35m).

This question came at the end of the press conference and implies that it’s directed at Jones’ absence from Voluntary Minicamp a couple weeks ago – as well as his absence today.

It actually brings the press conference full circle as the session opened with the media asking Flores about Jones’ overall absence from the team.

Reshad Jones is skipping OTAs. “We’ve had a few conversations but I’m going to keep that between he and I,” Brian Flores said. “I expect him at the mandatory minicamp.” — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) May 14, 2019

On Specific Players:

Reshad Jones’ absence from OTAs:

“We’ve had a few conversations. I’m going to keep those conversations between he and I.”

“I expect him to be at the mandatory minicamp.”

Kalen Ballage:

“Very impressed with him. Smart. He’s talented. But he has humility and a work ethic I really like. He’s doing everything he can to improve on a day-to-day basis.

“You see the improvement. From April 1st through yesterday’s practice, he’s continued to improve everyday. I’m looking forward to working with him….good young player.”

Flores is like Jon Gruden when he was in the booth for Monday Night Football. He loves every player, and you walk away believing he struck gold with each one.

Albert Wilson’s health:

“Albert is working. He’s been very diligent. He’s working hard to get back. He won’t be out there today, but he’s doing a good job from a rehab standpoint.”

Jakeem Grant’s health:

“He’s doing well. He’s been out there a little bit, we’ll see what that looks like today.”

“All those guys (that are dealing with stuff) are doing what they can to get back on the field.”

Jakeem Grant seems to be in a much better position than Albert Wilson does at the moment.

We all love the electricity Wilson brings to the offense, but after suffering a nasty hip injury last year, it’s tough to gauge how productive he’ll be this year. We hope he’ll be able to return at 100% by the time the season begins.