The Best Thing to Happen to the Miami Dolphins in 2018
With the Colts trailing at the Giants in the fourth quarter of week 16, Miami needed a touchdown in the final period of its own game to stay alive in the 2018 NFL Playoff race.
Quarterback Ryan Tannehill eluded a sack and attempted to rescue one of Miami’s remaining, precious possessions. Instead, the embattled signal caller broke the pocket and threw an ill-advised pass into the waiting arms of Jaguars Linebacker Telvin Smith.
As Smith high-stepped his way into the end zone, the CBS cameras panned to the owner’s suite at Hard Rock Stadium. Alongside Mike Tannenbaum sat the demoralized, capitulated Stephen Ross with his fingers draped across his forehead.
In that moment it became clear — change was coming, yet again, to Miami’s beloved Dolphins.
It was the second defeat of a three-game losing streak to close out 2018 — marking back-to-back December meltdowns under Adam Gase.
After the tantalizing Miracle in Miami, and a surge back into the postseason hunt, Gase’s job was thought to be safe. After all, Ross was hardly a stranger to emotional proclamations; he had announced the return of Gase’s predecessor, Joe Philbin, after a meaningless comeback in 2014’s penultimate contest.
That precarious announcement came one year after Jeff Ireland grossly misappropriated Miami’s deep free agent pockets and war chest of draft picks.
“I’ve got a lot of money and a lot of picks,” Ireland famously said before spending those resources on a litany of lemons. A combined $130 million in total contracts were handed out to Mike Wallace, Dannell Ellerbe, Phillip Wheeler and Brandon Gibson. Miami’s three draft picks in the top 54 selections equated to Dion Jordan and Jamar Taylor.
It’s safe to say 2013 was the worst offseason in franchise history. A franchise whose history includes a superstar running back retiring on the eve of training camp.
Five years later, the entirety of Miami’s deplorable offseason haul had been wiped clean from the roster. Finally, five years after the fact, Miami is back in the enviable position of an organizational remake.
At the conclusion of the 2019 season, the Dolphins become flush with draft capital and spending cash — roughly $120 million in cap space accompanied by 12 picks. This time it’s Chris Grier that will pull the strings on Miami’s fungible supply.
But what if Miami had pulled off the comeback on that fateful December day? What if the Giants didn’t blow that fourth quarter lead in Indianapolis? The Dolphins would’ve traveled to Western New York with a playoff bid still in the balance, and the impending changes may have never occurred.
Ross himself admitted that the philosophy, under Tannenbaum, was to utilize all those resources to plug the perceived holes on the roster, in an attempt to sneak into the January’s tournament. A practice in perpetuating mediocritiy and kicking today’s problems down the road for future consideration.
Wednesday brought Gase back to headlines across the league, again for dubious purposes. Given the past misgivings of the franchise, the lifelong ‘Phins supporter has to imagine how much different things could be today.
The Jets' plan, recapped:
1. Let Mike Maccagnan run a free agency period in which they spent $191.2M on Le'Veon Bell, C.J. Mosley, Jamison Crowder and Henry Anderson.
2. Let Maccaggnan run a draft in which they had the 3rd pick.
3. Fire Maccaggnan three weeks after the draft.
— Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 15, 2019
This universally applauded rebuild — at least the first phase of it — might’ve never been ignited. Grier, and Rookie Head Coach Brian Flores, have yet to accomplish anything in Miami, but the direction, the opportunity to make a change, hasn’t been this celebrated in decades.
If not for that narrow defeat, sandwiched between a pair of road drubbings by fellow, mediocre non-playoff teams in Minnesota and Buffalo, would Gase still be pulling the strings in Miami?
Would the Dolphins have all that spending cash, or would it have gone to players on minimal-impact positions in the mold of the Jets new operation? Would fans be looking at 12 draft picks and a roster gutted of over-paid, under-producing veterans?
Would Tannehill be preparing for his eighth season under-center in South Florida?
When Smith’s pick-six occurred, Dolphins fans dropped their collective foreheads into a pair of outstretched palms. The realization that football season was over, effective immediately, is the most unwelcomed thought in the sport.
In hindsight, however, that interception was the best thing that happened to the Dolphins in 2018, as it spawned new beginnings.
Tuesday May 14 Miami Dolphins OTA Report
The NFL’s surge to the 24-7 limelight, for all 12 months on the calendar, breeds panic and over reaction. If Twitter is any indication, Josh Rosen, who opened camp as the number-two quarterback behind Ryan Fitzpatrick, has numbered days in Miami.
Josh Rosen with a pick 6 interception to linebacker Sam Eguavon. Right to him.
— Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) May 14, 2019
Brian Flores instituted a rule that doesn’t allow the media to speculate on starters and backups — quarterbacks excluded. Fitzpatrick was with the 1’s, Rosen with the 2’s, and Jake Ruddock with the 3’s.
The other big news from the day, the players not present at Dolphins Training Headquarters. Among them, starters Albert Wilson, Raekwon McMillan, and Reshad Jones.
Among those not spotted at Dolphins practice: McMillan, Jones, Wilson, Cordrea Tankersley, Chase Allen, Dwayne Allen, Ricardo Louis, Isaac Asiata.
— Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) May 14, 2019
The one period Jakeem Grant is working is special teams. He hasn’t taken a 7-on-7 snap that I’ve noticed.
— Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) May 14, 2019
Jakeem Grant, who ended 2018 on injured with reserve with an Achilles strain, was at practice, albeit in a limited capacity. Wilson and Grant figure to be integral parts to the Dolphins offense, primarily working at the two speedsters in 12-personel.
The goal for Wilson is full health come training camp at the end of July. Miami is on the field for practice on Thursday, and three times per week through the end of May. Those workouts remain voluntary up until mandatory minicamp on June 3rd and 4th.
According to Coach Flores, Reshad Jones will be at that camp.
Flores said Reshad Jones will not be at camp this week for voluntary OTAs. Said he has spoken to Jones and will keep those discussions private. But Flores said he expects him to attend June 4-6 mandatory minicamp.
— Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) May 14, 2019
As Flores and company attempt to cultivate a smarter, more disciplined team, a new punishment has arisen for mental mistakes. Players that jump offsides, miss an assignment, or anything else deemed worthy of punishment now have to “run to the wall.”
#Dolphins players have been doing a lot of running to this wall during OTAs today. TNT seems to be the new motto. (Photo via @MiamiDolphins) pic.twitter.com/aEVvQcnLlf
— Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) May 14, 2019
Today’s big takeaway from practice — things are going to be more discrete. Restrictions on what the media is allowed to report, coupled with vague pressers, suppresses the information-pipeline fans enjoyed under the Adam Gase regime.
That marks the end of practice number-two this May. The Dolphins will hit the field seven more times this month, with two of those practices available to members of the media.
As Coach Flores said, “everyone in the building is being evaluated today.” My recommendation, don’t read into anything. This is a discovery period for the 2019 season. Training camp, and more conservatively the end of summer’s camp, is the time when information will become more telling and more concreate.
Brian Flores Quotes from OTAs
If there’s one thing Brian Flores wants you to understand, it’s that the Miami Dolphins are not going to be a New England Patriots prototype.
Flores has been inundated with questions and comments comparing his Dolphins team to the evil empire up north. It seems trivial to continue traveling down that road, as any team is going to install it’s own unique brand, but we genuinely won’t know what this Dolphins team will look like until the season begins.
As Flores mentioned often during his press conference this morning, it’s only OTAs #2 and the evaluation process has barely begun. We are all clamoring for an answer at starting quarterback (it’ll be Josh Rosen) and where Minkah Fitzpatrick is going to line up; but none of us – not even Flores – will have an answer until training camp begins.
Until then, we impatiently wait and see how this franchise’s rebuilding efforts take shape. See everything Flores had to say at press conference earlier this morning:
On His Potential Starting Quarterbacks:
Ryan Fitzpatrick and his ‘status’ as a backup:
“(Ryan brings) a wealth of knowledge and a lot of experience. Again, there’s competition, but we’re trying to build a team. We’re all trying to help each other become the best version of ourselves on the field.”
“I expect him to be the leader that he is. He’s done a good job of that so far.”
Josh Rosen:
“Obviously he’s a talented player. Big arm.”
“Like everyone else, (Josh) has a long way to go. Fundamentals. Technique. Playbook. It’s so early…we’re not going to cut the roster today.”
“There’s an evaluation process here that’s ongoing. Until we get into the nitty-gritty of OTAs to veteran minicamp to training camp to preseason games…everyone kind of knows the schedule here.”
Flores’ doing his patented “list every possibility” speak again.
Great to get back on the field and just play football #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/t519EATde9
— Josh Rosen (@josh3rosen) May 14, 2019
Quaterbacks in general:
“Looking for leadership. Looking for accuracy. Looking for an understanding of what we’re trying to do offensively from a protection standpoint; from an alignment standpoint. We’re looking for guys who can consistently move the ball down the field.”
Brian Flores sighing, rolling his eyes, and “entertaining” poor questions by reporters is going to be one of my favorite things going forward. There was another instance of this later on in the press conference, but when Flores was asked “what he’s looking for in a quarterback” it seemed like he had to hold back his laughter.
I understand reporters have to get their own unique content, but some of these questions are so cliche and basic that the answer is equally as cliche and basic. Flores is a good sport and answers the questions as sincerely as he can, but I wonder if Flores in Year 4 answers these questions with much more moxie than Flores currently does in Month 4.
I get the feeling he’s still trying to play nice.
On Minkah Fitzpatrick’s Evolving Role:
Greater need for Minkah at cornerback than Safety, given the lack of depth there?:
“We’re going to play guys in a lot of different roles. Minkah is obviously a very versatile payer. But we have a lot of versatile players in the backfield. We’ll move guys around and try and get the best 4-5 guys on the field at the same time.”
Accurate Minkah will get snaps at CB?:
“I’ll know what he’s doing, you guys probably won’t.”
Brian Flores, asked about Minkah Fitzpatrick at corner and lack of CB depth says “you answered it yourself.” So sounds like he might work all over.
— Joe Schad (@schadjoe) May 14, 2019
On the Rest of the Secondary:
Like what you have beyond Xavien Howard?:
“We like what we have, but it’s early – it’s OTA #2 – there’s time for players to get better, learn the system.”
“It’s so early in the process that it’s tough to make an evaluation.”
“We’re not there yet (to make true evaluations).”
Was Eric Rowe brought in because he’s a good fit?:
“Eric is smart. He’s tough. He has a lot of athletic ability. Tall. Long. Good speed. Tackles. There’s a lot of things we like about him.
“(He’s) doing everything he can to improve on a day-to-day basis.”
On Miami’s Offense Potentially Mimicking New England’s:
“From a format standpoint, a little bit of that. But each team is different. We have different types of players. To go out there and “copy and paste”….that (won’t) fit.”
“We’ll do what’s best for the team. If some of those things align with what we did in New England, so be it. But that’s not necessarily the case.”
Change verbiage or is verbiage the same:
“Yeah, we changed the language.”
If Flores thought he had a hard time containing his laughter when asked ‘what he looks for in a QB’, this question was an even bigger challenge. I’m not sure anyone reading this article assumed the team would use the exact same language, but in case you were wondering if the team would literally copy New England’s offense word-for-word, you now have your answer.
The Miami Media is going to breed Bill Belichick 2.0 with all of these questions….and I’m all for it.
On Signing Mark Walton – who was arrested multiple times in the past few months alone:
“Brought him in for a tryout, thought he did well in the tryout. Had multiple conversations with him and felt comfortable signing him to the team. Felt like he could help us”
Seems Adam Gase wasn’t the only coach keen on bringing in troubled talent as long as they can improve the football team (think Laremy Tunsil on draft day). Guess you can say the same about Belichick (Josh Gordon and Malcolm Floyd are two recent examples that come to mind).
Flores also seemed a bit skittish answering this question, as he knew the signing could reflect poorly from a public relations perspective. A solid follow-up question would have been to ask Flores about signing Walton and how it associates with his view on leaders, but no additional questions about Walton were asked.
Former Canes RB Mark Walton getting some work in today with his hometown Dolphins. pic.twitter.com/iOvfUwTgOx
— Christy Chirinos (@ChristyChirinos) May 14, 2019
On Leadership:
Who will be the leader of the clubhouse?:
“If I had a crystal ball and could predict the future, I would tell you that. I don’t know…I can’t tell you who that’s going to be.”
Are there certain guys that “must be leaders” or do you leave it up to the players:
“If you work hard and put the team first, you’re a leader. Some people think you need to be a rah-rah, emotional, get everyone hyped up to be a leader and that’s simply not the case.”
“So I want to have 53 leaders on my team. I want 90 on my team right now. That’s something you can develop…something you can talk about.”
“So Pro Bowls….you can be a pro bowler and (be) lazy. And if that’s the case, you’re not a leader. You’re an elite talent.”
Love the way Flores views the players on his roster. I’ve said this before, while I don’t think Adam Gase (and all the other failed former head coaches) necessarily wanted anything different from their players, there’s something about Flores’ demeanor that commands more respect than the demeanor Gase put forth.
Does showing up (or not showing up) to Voluntary Minicamp affect status of being a “leader”?:
“(There are) players that have shown leadership over a long period of time that haven’t shown up to the voluntary camps – I wouldn’t say that (not showing up doesn’t mean you’re a leader).”
“I would say every situation is different.”
Reshad Jones has been a common topic during these press conferences, and rightfully so. Jones enters 2019 as the most-expensive Miami Dolphin. His cap hit ($17.2m) is nearly double the next-most expensive player on the team (Xavien Howard – $10.35m).
This question came at the end of the press conference and implies that it’s directed at Jones’ absence from Voluntary Minicamp a couple weeks ago – as well as his absence today.
It actually brings the press conference full circle as the session opened with the media asking Flores about Jones’ overall absence from the team.
Reshad Jones is skipping OTAs. “We’ve had a few conversations but I’m going to keep that between he and I,” Brian Flores said. “I expect him at the mandatory minicamp.”
— Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) May 14, 2019
On Specific Players:
Reshad Jones’ absence from OTAs:
“We’ve had a few conversations. I’m going to keep those conversations between he and I.”
“I expect him to be at the mandatory minicamp.”
Kalen Ballage:
“Very impressed with him. Smart. He’s talented. But he has humility and a work ethic I really like. He’s doing everything he can to improve on a day-to-day basis.
“You see the improvement. From April 1st through yesterday’s practice, he’s continued to improve everyday. I’m looking forward to working with him….good young player.”
Flores is like Jon Gruden when he was in the booth for Monday Night Football. He loves every player, and you walk away believing he struck gold with each one.
Albert Wilson’s health:
“Albert is working. He’s been very diligent. He’s working hard to get back. He won’t be out there today, but he’s doing a good job from a rehab standpoint.”
Jakeem Grant’s health:
“He’s doing well. He’s been out there a little bit, we’ll see what that looks like today.”
“All those guys (that are dealing with stuff) are doing what they can to get back on the field.”
Jakeem Grant seems to be in a much better position than Albert Wilson does at the moment.
We all love the electricity Wilson brings to the offense, but after suffering a nasty hip injury last year, it’s tough to gauge how productive he’ll be this year. We hope he’ll be able to return at 100% by the time the season begins.
Dolphins Live: Coach Flores meets with the media ahead of OTAs. https://t.co/934SZviSWe
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 14, 2019
Chandler Cox, 21-Personnel, and the Miami Dolphins New Identity
“We’re going to have a fullback one way or another. We’re going to have a tough, physical team.”
Aside from resurrecting the old logo, and making the throwback uniforms permanent, nothing will satisfy the senior generation of Dolphins fans more than that quote from new Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores. Throwing the game back to the days of Larry Csonka, Mercury Morris, and Jim Kiick, the Dolphins intend to zig where the rest of the league zags.
“As things transition more to the spread [offense], not a lot of teams know how to defend a two-back run game,” Flores said. “Having the ability to do that may be an advantage.”
Flores’ history with the Patriots is living proof of the successes that can come from 21-personnel, and the utilization of the NFL’s endangered fullback. Over the course of New England’s nine-game, post-bye stretch that culminated in a sixth Lombardi Trophy, the Patriots ran the football to the tune of 159.7 yards per game.
For comparison’s sake, the Seattle Seahawks led the NFL in rushing in 2018 with 160 yards per game on the nose.
Fullback James Develin averaged 21.5 snaps per game prior to the bye week; New England averaged 108.5 rushing yards per game during that stretch. The 50-yard increase in average rushing yards coincided with Develin’s workload jumping from 21.5 snaps per game up to 30.5.
The last fullback to grace Miami’s roster was Jorvorski Lane in 2012. The Dolphins transitioned from a two-back, and two-tight end heavy offense, to a more spread-out, 11-personnel-base offense in Joe Philbin’s second year. Signing Brandon Gibson and Mike Wallace ushered Miami into the modern age of the NFL.
Then, after hiring Adam Gase, the fullback crossed over the endangered line to full-blown extinction between the 2016-2018 seasons.
Now, under Brian Flores, the throwback position returns in the form of a bubblegum chewing, ass-kicking young man called Chandler Cox.
Cox, who was honored at Auburn’s Unsung Hero banquet last month, arrives back in his home-state to begin his NFL career. The former Apopka High School Football star took his many talents to U of A where he lined up all over the offensive formation.
Chandler Cox last season at Auburn:
FB – 284 snaps
TE – 112 snaps
WR – 52 snaps (48 slot)
HB – 47 snaps
QB – 2 snaps
Not your typical fullback#Dolphins #NFLDraft
— Ryan Smith (@PFF_RyanSmith) April 27, 2019
“Chandler has always been passionate about football,” said Larry Porter, Auburn’s Tight End and H-backs Coach. “[Cox] would play so hard in practices throughout the week that I would have to pull him out because I needed him on Saturday.”
A prep standout for his work carrying the football, Cox quickly transitioned into his new role at the collegiate ranks. From an article written by the Palm Beach Post’s Joe Schad over the weekend, “I’d much rather block for someone than go score a touchdown,” said Cox, “I just want to move somebody out of the way.”
It’s comments like that, that will bring Dolphins fans back to the days of Rob Konrad, Lousaka Polite, and even Reagan Maui’a — better known as the Juggernaut.
Chris Kouffman put together some clips showcasing Cox’s best traits. From the aforementioned PFF data, Cox functioned as a multi-faceted feature of Auburn’s offense; though his work as a lead blocker and short yardage pass catcher will serve as his primary duties.
Here’s a clip of Dolphins FB Chandler Cox playing against the best defense in college football, putting 6’2” & 310 lbs Mississippi State DT Autry Lee on his knees and then going out for a pass, getting a first down. pic.twitter.com/Sq39dQLtbT
— Chris Kouffman (@ckparrot) May 5, 2019
Nice movement near the goal one here from Braden Smith & Chandler Cox. pic.twitter.com/PoaYPxCqHu
— Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) September 25, 2017
Cox will have to carve out a role in a scheme that promises to adapt to its opponent each week. The Dolphins offense, under Chad O’Shea, will take on the form of the best personnel that coach has at his disposal.
Therein lies an issue with regards to roster numbers, as well as contingency plans behind Cox. Even if Cox proves his mettle from the word go, the position is such a rarity, that one injury could potentially cripple a staple of Miami’s playbook (21-personnel).
That’s where Nick O’Leary comes in. Again, thanks to Kouffman, we get a side-by-side look at the work O’Leary did in 2018, and how it aligns with the skillset of Cox.
If you ask me, the barrier to Chandler Cox making it through final cuts onto the roster is Nick O’Leary. Dolphins had some success last year using O’Leary in ways they’d use Cox. Will be an interesting battle. pic.twitter.com/9mrVbVtd2V
— Chris Kouffman (@ckparrot) May 5, 2019
This shift coincides with Miami’s emphasis at the tight end position this offseason — another spot Cox is familiar with. In March, Miami penned a deal with former Patriots Tight End Dwayne Allen. Allen, once known as an athletic pass-catching matchup nightmare, made a mid-career transition to an inline, earth-moving run blocker. Allen played 69.4% of his snaps in 2018 inline or in the backfield and 30% of his work came as a route runner in the passing game.
Add 2018 fourth-round pick Durham Smythe — essentially an extra lineman in Notre Dame’s nation-leading ground game in 2017 — and Miami have certainly developed a prototype at the position.
The offensive line follows that same mold. Jordan Mills, Michael Deiter, and Isaiah Prince each made their names in the running game. Even Miami’s undrafted free agents, as well as the players plucked from the defunct AAF, all arrive with a mauling mentality.
None of this work in the spring will guarantee Miami another undefeated season, or back-to-back Super Bowl victories. So while the identity shift back to the franchise’s glory days is a breath of fresh air, it’ll be on the Dolphins coaching staff get the most out of this revamped roster.
One thing is for sure, this IS your grandpa’s Dolphins team.
