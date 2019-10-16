Miami Dolphins
The Biggest Tease the Miami Dolphins Drafted
Has there been a bigger tease drafted by the Miami Dolphins this century than Cordrea Tankersley?
After starting 11 games his rookie season, Tankersley looked like he would find a permanent place starting opposite future Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard. Two young, excellent cornerbacks who could evolve and play alongside each other for years to come.
This was the resurrection of Patrick Surtain and Sam Madison, with Reshad Jones starring as Brock Marion at safety.
But instead of being able to rely on homegrown talent to lift the Dolphins’ defense out of mediocrity, Miami has spent the past two years desperately finding someone who can start in Tankerley’s place.
We Salute Your Solution
First, the team drafted Minkah Fitzpatrick with the 11th-overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft. He had a promising rookie season, and looked poised to be with Miami for the long haul.
Fitzpatrick hauled in two interceptions, defended nine passes, recorded two tackles-for-a-loss, and even scored his first career touchdown. Fans were absolutely giddy over Fitzpatrick’s future.
We 👀 you @minkfitz_21
— Stiller Gang (@StillerGang) October 9, 2019
But this team is so poorly built (or run), that Fitzpatrick demanded he be traded off of a tanking team. The one player we all felt we can rely on bailed on us because, in his eyes, all of these headaches weren’t worth hindering his career.
Though the team was able to receive a 1st-round pick in return for just one year of service, Miami is currently starving for talent and will still need to plug all of these holes in the future.
In a perfect world, you swap out Fitzpatrick with a new 1st-round cornerback and you’ve gained yourself a year of cheap labor. Though the reality is, you have about a 50% chance of hitting on the draft pick.
In the past 5 years, the following 1st-round cornerbacks have been drafted:
Indeed, there have been plenty of “hits”.
The 2015 class is excellent, the 2016 class has some adequate pieces, and 2018 featured a pair of top corners in the 1st-round. But overall, it’s a risky selection. If you end up with someone like Kevin Johnson or Adoree’ Jackon, no one will remember what Miami received in return for Minkah Fitzpatrick. It’ll always be viewed as a failure.
But we’re making assumptions on a topic that won’t have an answer until the end of the 2020 season – when we can finally judge the future 2nd-cornerback’s performance.
After drafting Fitzpatrick, the team extended Bobby McCain with the intent of locking up their secondary. Having Howard, Fitzpatrick, McCain and Jones in your defensive backfield looked pretty good on paper. Then came the calamity that was Matt Burke.
As we’ve come to learn, Fitzpatrick had been playing with too much on his plate. And from my perspective, I think McCain is swamped as well. Either the workload is too intense or the wishful thinking surrounding their potential position-versatility was too rich to obtain.
If the team would have left Fitzpatrick and McCain in their natural slot cornerback positions, their production probably would have matched the expectations.
Now, that first-round pick is in Pittsburgh, McCain looks like he’s outmaneuvered on almost every play, Jones is no longer an every-down player, and that second cornerback position opposite Howard is still barren.
I mean, it was only a year ago that Dolphins fans were clamoring for Tory McTyer to start for the team. An undrafted free agent that displayed an iota of potential was meant to solve our problems. His training camp story was impressive and gave us hope, but he is currently playing for his third team in the past two months. That’s how far this position has fallen.
DB Tory Mctyer has two interceptions so far this practice.
— Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) July 27, 2017
Eric Rowe was recently brought in to take that cornerback spot, and he has contributed more disappointing games than productive ones. Unless it’s in a rotational role, I don’t see Rowe being with the Dolphins for an extended period of time. He is set to become a free agent after this sesason.
Obviously, injuries have kept Tankersley from returning to the football field (let alone returning to form), and at this point, I doubt we will ever know what Tankersley could have became for this team.
After one very promising rookie season, Tankersley looked pedestrian in the 6 games he was active for (0 starts) during his sophomore season before tearing his ACL in practice. He has yet to recover from that injury.
It would have been nice if the former 3rd-round pick developed into a reliable cornerback; but instead, we’re trusting Chris Grier to find yet another solution towards the top of the draft. God speed, Chris.
Flirtatious Draft Picks
Cordrea Tankersley may be one of the first players that comes to mind when you think of Dolphins draft picks that should have developed and didn’t, but he certainly has some competition.
Jay Ajayi was essentially ousted from the team after being one of the most dominant running backs in 2016.
#Dolphins RB Jay Ajayi breaks two tackles in the backfield before finding the end zone!! #FinsUp #MIAvsBUF
— Chat Sports (@ChatSports) December 24, 2016
Hindsight tells us that Ajayi’s knees would have deteriorated shortly after leaving (which was the concern coming out of college), but after that 2016 season every Dolphins fan felt they had a top running game for the first time since Ricky Williams (or Reggie Bush, remember him?).
Instead, after 7 games, his attitude and freelancing running style irked Adam Gase, who traded him to the Philadelphia Eagles in the middle of the 2017 season for a mid-round pick.
Fans have always wondered “what could have been” with Ajayi. What if he had a better offensive line? What if he had better quarterback play? What if Adam Gase wasn’t so stubborn? What if his knees were just a ‘little’ healthier?
It’s not Ajayi’s fault we will never know these answers, but for one season, Ajayi was THE offensive player we all yearned for.
I think this one goes without saying, but going from a bonafide Hall of Fame candidate to public enemy number 1 (and subsequently out of the league a few years after leaving the team) lands Jake Long on this list.
For the first four years of his career, Jake Long had fans arguing that he was worth the #1 overall pick over quarterback Matt Ryan. He was a reliable force at left tackle, and most of us felt we could eventually find a QB worthy of being protected by Jake Long.
That quarterback never came.
Long then signed with the St. Louis Rams, his wife publicly celebrated getting off of the Miami Dolphins, and we were all left with Mike Pouncey and Richie Incognito as our offensive line leaders.
As the trend indicates, health is a main reason for these players not reaching their potential, but that doesn’t take away the fact that we don’t appreciate being teased like this.
Koa Misi was a very productive linebacker for Miami. He was never a dominant force, but he wasn’t going to make mistakes and you didn’t need to worry about the position – you could turn your sites elsewhere.
Shot 6 – More speed at LB, Koa Misi is the most disruptive player on this defense along w/ R. Jones & E. Mitchell
— Fran Duffy (@fduffy3) November 13, 2015
After four productive seasons, Misi was re-signed with the expectation that he would continue being your standard, productive player. After multiple, scary neck injuries/surgeries, Misi (rightfully so) prioritized health over playing time.
Misi could have rode off into the sunset as somewhat of a fan favorite; his legacy would resemble Channing Crowder as a linebacker who was good (not great) and reliable. A quintessential football player. Instead, he decided to reduce his salary (in order to guarantee it) even though he knew he would never play football again.
We’ll never know why Miami offered to guarantee his contract rather than cutting him – especially when Zach Brown was out there as a free agent for pennies on the dollar.
Vincent Taylor was extremely impressive in both 2017 and 2018. His statistics aren’t gaudy (due to the limited snaps he played), but if you projected that production going forward, you came to expect dominance.
We have released long snapper John Denney and waived defensive tackle Vincent Taylor.
Additionally, we have signed defensive tackle John Jenkins and long snapper Taybor Pepper.
Full Release: https://t.co/6G5iDCCZCN
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 2, 2019
A foot injury ended his 2018 season, and after a below average training camp, Taylor was released. This move is more surprising than it is a tease, but if I had to hazard a guess, I’d say just about every Dolphins fan felt duped (or confused) by what they saw on the field and what the end result of his tenure was.
Fellow cornerback Tony Lippett heeds a tail eerily similar to Tankersley.
Though Lippett never showed the same promise Tankersley did (meaning, we never expected Lippett to develop into the type of player Tankersley could have been), he was a decent starting cornerback before going down with a torn achilles in 2017.
Lippett never fully recovered from his injury, and was released before the 2018 season.
Is it too early to put Jerome Baker in this category? Personally, I believe it is; we still need to see how Baker develops. But there’s no denying this season has been very disappointing after an impressive rookie campaign.
It’s possible the coaching staff is asking him to do too much, or the lack-of-talent around him makes his job much harder (and thus, makes us believe he isn’t being as productive). For now, there isn’t too much to say regarding this, but if Baker continues to disappoint in 2019 – and does not bounce back in 2020 – he could make a good case for topping Tankersley as the most teasing player this team has drafted this century.
Josh Rosen 2019 Charting Project – Week 6 vs. Washington
Football, more so than any other sport, requires context to tell the full story. Box scores provide the casual fan with a general idea of the cumulative result of any given game, but without isolating each player’s performance, many details go unnoticed.
This project is entirely based around isolating the play of Josh Rosen. Traditional data points can lead to false conclusions and misinterpretation of his actual performance. Watching each drop back multiple times over, breaking down the most impactful plays, and charting the data that tells the true story, this is the 2019 Josh Rosen charting project.
Josh Rosen 2019 Charting Project — week 6 vs. Washington (multiple videos on the thread)
We start with a sack compilation at the beginning of the game. For these plays, I’ll channel my inner Robin Williams (RIP) from Good Will Hunting. “It’s not your fault.” pic.twitter.com/RoKDURpJ1w
— Miami Dolphins Video Breakdowns (@PhinsBreakdowns) October 15, 2019
The plan to get an evaluation on Josh Rosen fell apart immediately in what was supposed to be his easiest opponent. Taking sacks on three of his first drop backs, and four on the first eight, the plan quickly morphed into one of passes behind the line-of-scrimmage.
Four of Rosen’s 15 completions traveled beyond the LOS — the distances for those four passes were 1, 5, 5, and 10 yards.
Dolphins receivers chewed up 105 yards after the catch with Rosen in the game. That total was 20 yards greater than Rosen’s passing total of 85 yards. Rosen only compiled 48 air yards for an average of 1.92 air yards per throw.
The Depth splits are as follows.
|Portion of the Field
|Accurate Passes/Number of Passes
|20+ yards
|0/1 (0%)
|11-20 yards
|0/2 (0%)
|0-10 yards (or behind LOS)
|17/22 (77.3%)
Miami tried everything it could to get Rosen into advantageous situations. Bringing in heavy-personnel (a sixth offense lineman), operating from 13-personnel with all three tight ends bunched into the formation for max protection, utilizing 21-personnel, but it all led to the same conclusion.
|11-personnel
|19
|21-personnel
|3
|12-personnel
|3
|20-personnel
|2
|11-heavy
|1
|10-heavy
|1
|03-personell
|1
Window dressing in order to find new ways to throw screens worked periodically, but the Washington defense quickly became privy to the plan. The few opportunities Rosen had wound up as late reads and ultimately one interception. Windows close fast in this league, Rosen is learning that the hard way.
That plan led to a lower pressure rate than usual. Rosen was under duress on seven of his 30 drops backs (4 sacks, 2 hits, 1 hurry) for an average time from snap to pressure of 3.01 seconds.
Rosen drop backs led to a 10% conversion rate (three first downs on 30 drop backs). The offense converted just 1-of-9 third or fourth down attempts and didn’t throw a pass in the red zone.
Rosen was in the gun for 27 of his drop backs and utilized play action just once (aside from the sacks). Throwing into contested windows yielded no results — 0-for-3.
In total, Rosen was tabbed with nine mistakes — four from inaccurate throws, four from poor timing and feel, and another with a poor decision. This was about as bad as it gets for a quarterback. He didn’t get a lot of help from his teammates and the design was quickly adapted just to protect him.
It’s just not good enough from Rosen. Consistently late in his reads. He’s not trusting the progressions, the designs of the concepts, or anticipating the coverage and leverage of the defense. Ryan Fitzpatrick came into the game and picked the defense apart because of his ability to excel in those areas. It’s black and white, Dolphins fans.
This was the easiest categorization of the season; no questions asked, a losing performance.
|2019 Performance Results
|Number of Games
|Winning Performance
|Inconsequential Performance
|1 (@DAL)
|Losing Performance
|2 (LAC, WSH)
The Aftermath: Dolphins 16, Washington 17
Snap Counts, Grades, Odds of Landing the First Pick and Other Phins Notes
Foreword:
As we develop a weekly content schedule for the season, I wanted something to bridge the gap between the Sunday night game breakdown column and the Tuesday film review. So, here we are with a smorgasbord of information, statistics, snap counts, and whatever is prudent to the Dolphins game from the Sunday prior.
We’ll dive into the game data from Pro Football Focus, Pro Football Reference, grab some quotes from the player’s and coach’s pressers, and continue to provide the most comprehensive coverage on the Miami Dolphins you can find.
Dolphins-Washington
Team Stats
A narrow defeat keeps the grand plan in place, but now the Dolphins can skip out on the historical comparisons of futility for one week. Granted, losing at home to the next worst team in the league is a difficult sell, but the progress on defense should encourage fans.
The defense held Washington to 13 first downs, 311 total yards and an 18% conversion rate on third down (2/11). Though both Washington touchdowns came through the air, Miami limited Case Keenum to 13-of-25 passing for just 166 yards (6.64 YPA).
The NFL average for points-per-drive is a smidge over 2.3 PPD. Washington scored 17 points on 12 possessions — an average of 1.42 points-per-drive.
On the season, the Dolphins defense ranks 25th in yards-per-carry, but 31st in rushing yards per game. The passing defense is dead last in yard-per-pass, but 26th in passing yards per game.
The offense is an unmitigated disaster. Despite its best offensive showing, Miami failed to surpass 300 total yards for the fifth-straight game. Miami’s passing game averaged just 5.05 yards per pass and committed two more turnovers.
Despite running the second fewest plays in the league, only three teams have taken more sacks, and one team has thrown more interceptions than Miami. The Dolphins 2.6 ANY/A (measures the efficiency of the passing game charting all drop backs, even sacks) is a full 1.1 yard worse than the 31st-ranked Jets.
The Dolphins are 31st in rushing yards per game and 30th in average yards per carry.
Dolphins Offense:
Snap Counts:
|Player
|Snaps (% of Offensive Snaps)
|QB Josh Rosen
|49 (64%)
|QB Ryan Fitzpatrick
|27 (36%)
|RB Kenyan Drake
|46 (61%)
|RB Mark Walton
|32 (42%)
|RB Kalen Ballage
|4 (5%)
|WR Preston Williams
|67 (88%)
|WR Devante Parker
|67 (88%)
|WR Albert Wilson
|29 (38%)
|WR Allen Hurns
|27 (36%)
|WR Isaiah Ford
|9 (12%)
|TE Mike Gesicki
|44 (58%)
|TE Durham Smythe
|27 (36%)
|TE Nick O’Leary
|19 (25%)
|OT J’Marcus Webb
|76 (100%)
|OG Michael Deiter
|76 (100%)
|OG Evan Boehm
|76 (100%)
|OT Jesse Davis
|76 (100%)
|C Daniel Kilgore
|75 (99%)
|OT Isaiah Prince
|9 (12%)
|OG Shaq Calhoun
|1 (1%)
For the fourth time in five games, Miami completed a contest with the same offensive line intact — sans one snap by Daniel Kilgore at the end of the game. And yet, the pass rush of the Washington defense was unrelenting.
Dolphins quarterbacks were under pressure on 15 of 43 drop backs. Michael Deiter and Jesse Davis allowed four each, though all of Davis’ were hurries — two sacks and one hit for Deiter.
J’Marcus Webb, Mark Walton and Josh Rosen were all tabbed with a sack allowed from PFF. Both of Evan Boehm’s pressures were hurries and Daniel Kilgore almost pitched a perfect game in pass pro — he allowed one hit.
Run blocking remains an insurmountable weakness. The highest graded run-blocker was Deiter, but his grade was still below the break-even line (average). Kilgore was the worst among the offensive line and Isaiah Prince — the 6th lineman in the heavy formation — graded at a 49.1 on five run-blocking downs.
Josh Rosen is in a bad way right now. We detailed his mechanical issues in yesterday’s column, but his statistics are hard to look at.
Rosen is league-worst in passing rater, QBR, touchdown percentage, completion percentage, yards-per-attempt and second from bottom in interception percentage.
Devante Parker and Preston Williams scored deep in the red as run-blockers, but neither dropped a pass. Still, their respective catch percentages continue to struggle — Williams caught two of six targets. Parker caught three of four, bringing his season catch rate to 48.1% (48.6% for Williams).
Albert Wilson caught five of his six targets, but gained just 15 yards.
Dolphins Defense:
Snap Counts:
|Player
|Snaps (% of Defensive Snaps)
|DL Taco Charlton
|55 (93%)
|DL Davon Godchaux
|49 (83%)
|DL Christian Wilkins
|40 (68%)
|DL John Jenkins
|20 (34%)
|DL Avery Moss
|18 (31%)
|LB Jerome Baker
|48 (81%)
|LB Vince Biegel
|41 (69%)
|LB Raekwon McMillan
|30 (51%)
|LB Sam Eguavoen
|19 (32%)
|LB Trent Harris
|13 (22%)
|CB Eric Rowe
|59 (100%)
|CB Ken Webster
|44 (75%)
|CB Jomal Wiltz
|33 (56%)
|CB Nik Needham
|29 (49%)
|CB Chris Lammons
|14 (24%)
|S Bobby McCain
|58 (98%)
|S Reshad Jones
|44 (75%)
|S Steven Parker
|18 (31%)
|S Walt Aikens
|5 (8%)
The Dolphins were led once again by Linebacker Raekwon McMillan. He made nine more tackles and led the way with four run-stops. He was in coverage for three snaps, rushed the passer another three, and played the run on his 24 other reps. McMillan didn’t miss a tackle, meaning he has just one on the season compared to 29 successful tackles.
Jerome Baker didn’t fill up the stat sheet, but he was good in coverage — he wasn’t targeted on 18 coverage reps. He made just two tackles — one for a run-stop — and had just one pressure (a hurry) on 8 pass rush reps.
Vince Biegel’s promotion comes at the expense of Sam Eguavoen. Biegel led the team in pressures and QB hits (3 and 2). He made four tackles and wasn’t targeted in four coverage reps.
Taco Charlton took Charles Harris’ job, and is leading the audition for work in 2020. Charlton had two hurries on 24 pass rush reps, and three run-stops on 28 run-down snaps. He’s played well since coming over from Dallas.
Davon Godchaux only made one tackle, a run-stop. He missed one as well, which killed his tackling grade for the week.
Christian Wilkins’ stat sheet was pretty bare (one tackle, one pass batted, one hurry) but he did well to control the point in this game.
Nik Needham led Dolphins defensive backs in coverage grade — his 88.0 score is the lone blue mark (elite) from PFF this week. Washington targeted Needham three times with zero success.
Bobby McCain was next, though his two missed tackles prevented him from a sterling grade in this game. McCain did allow 46 yards on five pass targets and a touchdown.
Three of Reshad Jones’ eight tackles were run-stops, and Jomal Wiltz only allowed eight yards on four pass targets.
Eye On the Prize
The audition continues for a team playing for a brighter tomorrow. The emergence of Vince Biegel, Taco Charlton and Mark Walton are all promising developments, but nothing will change with this team until it gets viable quarterback play.
And Miami are in position to land the biggest fish to enter the draft since Andrew Luck. A Dolphins scout recently told me that Tua Tagovailoa, although a special, unique talent, is just one notch below Andrew Luck as a college prospect.
I think any Dolphins fan would take that.
According to @JayGlazer, several NFL GMs and head coaches say the Dolphins should aim to draft Tua. For the Redskins? It's more complicated:
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 13, 2019
According to ESPN’s Football Power Index, Miami has an 89% chance of securing that first pick.
What Went Right in Week 6
In a year in which our biggest concern was beating the Washington Redskins, there isn’t too much Miami Dolphins fans can get excited about.
But after 5 weeks, there are a few bright spots that can help us get through the doldrums of this football season.
Though this fan base is torn between winning and losing, it’s safe to say that we all want this organization to rise out of this mediocrity and land back into relevancy once again. And to do that, you just might have to lose the most irrelevant game so far this season.
See what actually went right for the Dolphins in Week 6 down below:
Winning the #1-Overall Pick
This game against the Washington Redskins could have had disastrous repercussions on the Miami Dolphins franchise.
At 0-5, and after firing their head coach, Jay Gruden, last week, the Redskins looked poised to take over as the worst team in the NFL.
Thankfully, Miami prepared for such a lackluster opponent by ensuring Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard was inactive with an “injury”.
Sure, he had been nursing a knee “injury” all week, but let’s be honest, if the Dolphins were competing for a playoff spot this year, Howard would have started and finished that game.
On the two point conversion the Dolphins practiced it with Mark Walton not Kenyan Drake during the week.
— Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) October 13, 2019
But that could have meant that the Dolphins would record a win, and after spending the past 20 years chugging along the railroads of mediocrity, it’s about time we sacrifice one worthless win for the opportunity to finally emerge successful.
Thankfully, Kenyan Drake channeled his inner Kalen Ballage and dropped a screen pass that was right in his hands on the Dolphins’ final offensive play of the day.
When all is said and done, I think this is what most fans are looking for: play competitive football without ruining the #1 overall pick. It would be nice for the Dolphins to get one win this year, just don’t do it against the Redskins or Cincinnati Bengals, please.
Don’t Say My Name
Normally, you want to hear your players praised for the productive plays they make. But in some instances, not hearing anything at all can be equally as promising.
On a day where the Dolphins run defense allowed an average of 4.39 yards-per-carry, it’s tough to say the defensive line did well. But overall, it looks like Christian Wilkins is going to be a solid defensive tackle for this team.
Although Wilkins has just 9 solo tackles on the year (to go along with 0 sacks, 0 QB hits, and 0 tackles-for-a-loss), he has shown steady improvement and has yet to be a detriment to this defense.
Christian Wilkins whacks Brandon Scherff. The rookie is getting better every week. Also, Raekwon doing his thing being the strongest dude on the field.
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 13, 2019
We’ve said this before, but when you’re working with practice squad players around you, it’s tough to shine – especially when the opposing offensive line puts an extra man on you.
Between Davon Godchaux and Wilkins, Miami has two good, young defensive tackles that should be here for the foreseeable future (then again, we thought that about Vincent Taylor as well).
We could sing Godchaux’s praises, but he seems to be the only player living up to the potential placed before them. If he wasn’t so damn good the past two years, he might actually be a pleasant surprise. Instead, this is what we’ve come to expect from Godchaux. Next to Xavien Howard, I think it’s safe to say Godchaux is the best defender on this team.
Greener Pastures
If the transaction solely revolved around dealing Kiko Alonso for Vince Biegel, it would still be considered a win. Now add in the fact that Miami was able to shed cap space, upgrade a draft pick and obtain a player who’s both younger and better, and you have one of best trades Chris Grier has made as General Manager.
Not the outcome we wanted, but proud of the way we came out and competed. #FinsUp
— Vince Biegel (@VinceBiegel) October 13, 2019
Now, it’s only been 5 games, and Biegel may very well slow down a little bit, but for all the times we chastise Grier for making the wrong move in this situation, we need to acknowledge that he essentially conned the New Orleans Saints in this deal. Some times Jeff Ireland taketh, and some times Jeff Ireland giveth right back. But no, this still doesn’t make up for Dion Jordan (or the Dez Bryant embarrassment).
Are we about to witness DeVante Parker‘s best season in a Dolphins’ uniform? Though this is partly by default (due to the underwhelming years previously), Parker has been a productive player for the Dolphins this year.
No, he hasn’t entirely evolved into a threatening #1 receiver, but I’m going to pin that on the atrocious quarterback play more than Parker. He has had some inexcusable drops so far this season, but he has a few highlight-reel catches that overshadow his misplays.
Fitzmagic? @DeVanteParker11 hauls it in! #FinsUp #WASvsMIA
📺: FOX
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app
Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/xLc7ljuEnj pic.twitter.com/lU0jkGXurn
— NFL (@NFL) October 13, 2019
Parker is currently on pace to have the second-most receiving yards of his career (by a slim margin; 732 projected yards vs 744 receiving yards in 2016) and the most touchdowns of his career (by a relatively wide margin; projected 7 TDs vs 4 TDs in 2016).
Not sure if it’s Chad O’Shea‘s play calls, the rehabilitation, the different quarterbacks under center, or Parker’s evolution, but Albert Wilson has been virtually nonexistent in this offense while Parker (and Preston Williams) has been the focal point. I expect Parker and Williams to both be here in 2020, with Jakeem Grant being the #3 receiver (due to his recent extension). As for Wilson? I expect him and his $10.83m salary cap hit to be gone by 2020 (it comes with a $1.3m dead cap hit).
Run Right Back
Local product Mark Walton has been a pleasant surprise for Miami this year. While most of us expected Kalen Ballage to snatch the starting role away from Kenyan Drake, it’s Walton who has given Drake the most run for his money.
Drake is quietly having a solid season, even if the explosive plays are nonexistent and his two-point conversion attempts are deflating.
Currently, Drake is averaging 3.7 yards-per-carry (YPC) and 7.2 yards-per-reception (YPR). These aren’t gaudy numbers, but when you stack them up against this offensive line and quarterback play, you can’t ask for much more.
Although Walton hasn’t seen as many touches as Drake, he’s been just as productive. With 4.44 YPC and 8.25 YPR, Walton has proven that he can handle himself in the NFL.
If the number of snaps each RB has received over the past few weeks is any indication of how the coaching staff views these players, it’s clear Walton is well above Ballage.
While it’s possible these numbers diminish with more touches, Walton can also flourish and solidify himself as the #1 running back going into 2020. Right now, it certainly isn’t going to be Ballage, and the chances Drake remains in Miami after this season (when he becomes a free agent) is slim-to-none.
If you thought Minkah Fitzpatrick was disgruntled with how the coaches used him, imagine how Drake must feel.
