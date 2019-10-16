The Biggest Tease the Miami Dolphins Drafted

Has there been a bigger tease drafted by the Miami Dolphins this century than Cordrea Tankersley?

After starting 11 games his rookie season, Tankersley looked like he would find a permanent place starting opposite future Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard. Two young, excellent cornerbacks who could evolve and play alongside each other for years to come.

This was the resurrection of Patrick Surtain and Sam Madison, with Reshad Jones starring as Brock Marion at safety.

But instead of being able to rely on homegrown talent to lift the Dolphins’ defense out of mediocrity, Miami has spent the past two years desperately finding someone who can start in Tankerley’s place.

First, the team drafted Minkah Fitzpatrick with the 11th-overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft. He had a promising rookie season, and looked poised to be with Miami for the long haul.

Fitzpatrick hauled in two interceptions, defended nine passes, recorded two tackles-for-a-loss, and even scored his first career touchdown. Fans were absolutely giddy over Fitzpatrick’s future.

But this team is so poorly built (or run), that Fitzpatrick demanded he be traded off of a tanking team. The one player we all felt we can rely on bailed on us because, in his eyes, all of these headaches weren’t worth hindering his career.

Though the team was able to receive a 1st-round pick in return for just one year of service, Miami is currently starving for talent and will still need to plug all of these holes in the future.

In a perfect world, you swap out Fitzpatrick with a new 1st-round cornerback and you’ve gained yourself a year of cheap labor. Though the reality is, you have about a 50% chance of hitting on the draft pick.

In the past 5 years, the following 1st-round cornerbacks have been drafted:

Indeed, there have been plenty of “hits”.

The 2015 class is excellent, the 2016 class has some adequate pieces, and 2018 featured a pair of top corners in the 1st-round. But overall, it’s a risky selection. If you end up with someone like Kevin Johnson or Adoree’ Jackon, no one will remember what Miami received in return for Minkah Fitzpatrick. It’ll always be viewed as a failure.

But we’re making assumptions on a topic that won’t have an answer until the end of the 2020 season – when we can finally judge the future 2nd-cornerback’s performance.

After drafting Fitzpatrick, the team extended Bobby McCain with the intent of locking up their secondary. Having Howard, Fitzpatrick, McCain and Jones in your defensive backfield looked pretty good on paper. Then came the calamity that was Matt Burke.

As we’ve come to learn, Fitzpatrick had been playing with too much on his plate. And from my perspective, I think McCain is swamped as well. Either the workload is too intense or the wishful thinking surrounding their potential position-versatility was too rich to obtain.

If the team would have left Fitzpatrick and McCain in their natural slot cornerback positions, their production probably would have matched the expectations.

Now, that first-round pick is in Pittsburgh, McCain looks like he’s outmaneuvered on almost every play, Jones is no longer an every-down player, and that second cornerback position opposite Howard is still barren.

I mean, it was only a year ago that Dolphins fans were clamoring for Tory McTyer to start for the team. An undrafted free agent that displayed an iota of potential was meant to solve our problems. His training camp story was impressive and gave us hope, but he is currently playing for his third team in the past two months. That’s how far this position has fallen.

DB Tory Mctyer has two interceptions so far this practice. — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) July 27, 2017

Eric Rowe was recently brought in to take that cornerback spot, and he has contributed more disappointing games than productive ones. Unless it’s in a rotational role, I don’t see Rowe being with the Dolphins for an extended period of time. He is set to become a free agent after this sesason.

Obviously, injuries have kept Tankersley from returning to the football field (let alone returning to form), and at this point, I doubt we will ever know what Tankersley could have became for this team.

After one very promising rookie season, Tankersley looked pedestrian in the 6 games he was active for (0 starts) during his sophomore season before tearing his ACL in practice. He has yet to recover from that injury.

It would have been nice if the former 3rd-round pick developed into a reliable cornerback; but instead, we’re trusting Chris Grier to find yet another solution towards the top of the draft. God speed, Chris.

Flirtatious Draft Picks

Cordrea Tankersley may be one of the first players that comes to mind when you think of Dolphins draft picks that should have developed and didn’t, but he certainly has some competition.

Jay Ajayi was essentially ousted from the team after being one of the most dominant running backs in 2016.

#Dolphins RB Jay Ajayi breaks two tackles in the backfield before finding the end zone!! #FinsUp #MIAvsBUF pic.twitter.com/PhXU7CqAJf — Chat Sports (@ChatSports) December 24, 2016

Hindsight tells us that Ajayi’s knees would have deteriorated shortly after leaving (which was the concern coming out of college), but after that 2016 season every Dolphins fan felt they had a top running game for the first time since Ricky Williams (or Reggie Bush, remember him?).

Instead, after 7 games, his attitude and freelancing running style irked Adam Gase, who traded him to the Philadelphia Eagles in the middle of the 2017 season for a mid-round pick.

Fans have always wondered “what could have been” with Ajayi. What if he had a better offensive line? What if he had better quarterback play? What if Adam Gase wasn’t so stubborn? What if his knees were just a ‘little’ healthier?

It’s not Ajayi’s fault we will never know these answers, but for one season, Ajayi was THE offensive player we all yearned for.

I think this one goes without saying, but going from a bonafide Hall of Fame candidate to public enemy number 1 (and subsequently out of the league a few years after leaving the team) lands Jake Long on this list.

For the first four years of his career, Jake Long had fans arguing that he was worth the #1 overall pick over quarterback Matt Ryan. He was a reliable force at left tackle, and most of us felt we could eventually find a QB worthy of being protected by Jake Long.

That quarterback never came.

Long then signed with the St. Louis Rams, his wife publicly celebrated getting off of the Miami Dolphins, and we were all left with Mike Pouncey and Richie Incognito as our offensive line leaders.

As the trend indicates, health is a main reason for these players not reaching their potential, but that doesn’t take away the fact that we don’t appreciate being teased like this.

Koa Misi was a very productive linebacker for Miami. He was never a dominant force, but he wasn’t going to make mistakes and you didn’t need to worry about the position – you could turn your sites elsewhere.

Shot 6 – More speed at LB, Koa Misi is the most disruptive player on this defense along w/ R. Jones & E. Mitchell pic.twitter.com/pVmQh01jbi — Fran Duffy (@fduffy3) November 13, 2015

After four productive seasons, Misi was re-signed with the expectation that he would continue being your standard, productive player. After multiple, scary neck injuries/surgeries, Misi (rightfully so) prioritized health over playing time.

Misi could have rode off into the sunset as somewhat of a fan favorite; his legacy would resemble Channing Crowder as a linebacker who was good (not great) and reliable. A quintessential football player. Instead, he decided to reduce his salary (in order to guarantee it) even though he knew he would never play football again.

We’ll never know why Miami offered to guarantee his contract rather than cutting him – especially when Zach Brown was out there as a free agent for pennies on the dollar.

Vincent Taylor was extremely impressive in both 2017 and 2018. His statistics aren’t gaudy (due to the limited snaps he played), but if you projected that production going forward, you came to expect dominance.

We have released long snapper John Denney and waived defensive tackle Vincent Taylor. Additionally, we have signed defensive tackle John Jenkins and long snapper Taybor Pepper. Full Release: https://t.co/6G5iDCCZCN — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 2, 2019

A foot injury ended his 2018 season, and after a below average training camp, Taylor was released. This move is more surprising than it is a tease, but if I had to hazard a guess, I’d say just about every Dolphins fan felt duped (or confused) by what they saw on the field and what the end result of his tenure was.

Fellow cornerback Tony Lippett heeds a tail eerily similar to Tankersley.

Though Lippett never showed the same promise Tankersley did (meaning, we never expected Lippett to develop into the type of player Tankersley could have been), he was a decent starting cornerback before going down with a torn achilles in 2017.

Lippett never fully recovered from his injury, and was released before the 2018 season.

Is it too early to put Jerome Baker in this category? Personally, I believe it is; we still need to see how Baker develops. But there’s no denying this season has been very disappointing after an impressive rookie campaign.

It’s possible the coaching staff is asking him to do too much, or the lack-of-talent around him makes his job much harder (and thus, makes us believe he isn’t being as productive). For now, there isn’t too much to say regarding this, but if Baker continues to disappoint in 2019 – and does not bounce back in 2020 – he could make a good case for topping Tankersley as the most teasing player this team has drafted this century.