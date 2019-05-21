Miami Dolphins
The Book on Josh Rosen’s 2018 Rookie Campaign
The internet’s most detailed, comprehensive scouting report on new Miami Dolphins Quarterback Josh Rosen’s Rookie Season
Jump To:
Week 4 vs. Seattle
Week 5 at San Francisco
Week 6 at Minnesota
Week 7 vs. Denver
Week 8 vs. San Francisco
Week 10 at Kansas City
Week 11 vs. Oakland
Week 12 at LA Chargers
Week 13 at Green Bay
Week 14 vs. Detroit
Week 15 at Atlanta
Week 16 vs. LA Rams
Week 17 at Seattle
The 20th time’s a charm — at least that’s the hope for Josh Rosen among a Dolphins fan base starved for a solution at quarterback. Miami acquired the baby-faced, misunderstood UCLA product as a result of some clever draft-day dealings, and he now assumes that unenviable task that 20 others before him have failed to do — to replace Dan Marino.
Day-two of the 2019 NFL Draft began with a rumor that the Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals were finalizing a deal that would send the embattled 13-game starter of 2018’s worst team, to 2019’s projected last place finisher.
The value of that initial, reported trade was dubious, but General Manager Chris Grier orchestrated the deal of the weekend by extracting Rosen from the desert while acquiring future assets in the process. Part of a two-trade operation, Miami wound up spending the 62nd-pick, and a 2020 fifth-round pick, to acquire Rosen along with a 2020 second-rounder from the New Orleans Saints.
Conflating the value of multiple trades into one culminating dividend isn’t everybody’s cup of tea, but the end result is difficult to ignore. Grier, and his newly restructured front office, continues to maximize the remaining value of the previous regimes wrongdoings.
After years of offseason championships, met with criticism from the majority of national publications, the 2019 Dolphins ushered in a new era with unanimous approval.
2020 second-rounder.
If you're frustrated with the team you've been supporting & they're going in the wrong direction, I'd suggest becoming a #Dolphins fan. This rebuild is gonna be a lot of fun.https://t.co/OcAikmhzfb
— Evan Silva (@evansilva) April 27, 2019
Josh Rosen’s 16-game audition will ultimately decide the winner-loser-dynamic of the trade. The beauty of the NFL comes via its unpredictable nature. Extenuating circumstances bring validity to either side of the Great Tannehill Rosen Debate. Volume statistics paint an ominous forecast for Rosen in the aqua and orange; while the precarious situation in Arizona did little to mitigate Rosen’s own shortcomings.
Regardless of Rosen’s 2019 performance, the Dolphins have three years of club control, on a top-10 pick, for a fraction of the current market value for said asset. A worst-case scenario would result in a backup quarterback playing on a contract far more team-friendly than the current going-rate for clipboard-holder services.
Professionals far more intelligent than you or I insist that past performance is not indicative of future results. In this line of work, however, all we have to work on is the previous evidence.
Without further ado, this is the evidence Josh Rosen gave us in 2018:
The Analytical Data
The term charting refers to much more than plotting the passes on a football-field-style-graph. In addition to that aspect of the project, I chart personnel groupings, field/boundary throws, pressure metrics, play-action numbers — the entire gamut.
Those numbers are not kind to Josh Rosen’s rookie season.
Depth splits (does not include throwaways, clock plays, or no-plays via penalty):
|Portion of the Field
|Accurate Pass/Number of Passes
|20+ yards
|13/37 (35.1%)
|11-19 yards
|42/80 (52.5%)
|0-10 yards (or behind LOS)
|170/231 (73.6%)
|Total
|225/348 (64.7%)
Personnel Grouping Splits:
|Personnel
|Snaps
|Statistics
|11
|338
|186/278 (66.9%) 1,707 yards, 6 TDs, 12 INTs, 72.6 rating
|12
|54
|27/49 (55.1%) 421 yards, 5 TDs, 2 INTs, 100.8 rating
|21
|11
|6/11 (54.5%) 50 yards
|13
|6
|4/6 (66.7%) 88 yards
|20
|2
|1/2, 11 yards
|22
|1
|1/1, 1 yard
|23
|1
|0/1
Conversion Numbers:
|Situational Drop Backs
|Conversion Rate
|3rd and 4th Down
|39/138 (28.3%)
|All Downs
|116/413 (28.1%)
|Red Zone
|11/22 accuracy (4 TDs, 0 INTs)
Advanced contested, play-action and pressure numbers:
|Situational Drop Backs
|Statistics
|Contested Throws
|39/123 (31.7%) 545 yards, 1 TD, 4 INTs, 36.1 rating
|Play Action
|44/86 (51.2%) 655 yards, 5 TDs, 2 INTs, 86.1 rating
|Under Pressure
|48/114 (42.1%) 513 yards, 1 TD, 5 INTs, 40.6 rating
Additional Pressure Numbers:
|Situational Drop Backs
|Statistics
|Drop Back Pressure %
|40.1% of drop backs
|Sacks
|44
|Hits
|75
|Hurries
|40
|Average Snap-to-Pressure Time
|2.29 seconds
|Josh Rosen 2018 Air Yards Average
|8.20 Air Yards Per Throw
The All-22 Strengths
Mechanics, spin, and drive – Rosen arrived on the campus at UCLA with the moniker “The Chosen One” because of his mechanical refinement. A five-star recruit, raised in an environment of passing camps and year-round training, Rosen’s astute mechanics begin with his foundation – the feet.
Rosen displays active feet in the pocket with hips hardwired to his eyes (allows him to maintain a threatening position as he scans through his progressions). He squares up to his target and typically transfers his weight seamlessly and successfully (except in one, unique instance that we’ll cover in the weaknesses portion).
Through these qualities, Rosen has developed a penchant for driving the ball to the field-side of the formation on deeper routes (comebacks, out-breaking routes, back-shoulder throws). He also displays the requisite spin to strategically get the ball over the top of underneath defenders, but with enough torque and spin to drop it in underneath the deep defender.
Variety of throws in the tool bag, and the knowledge for when to use each one – Different routes require different throws. Different defensive leverage can alter the appropriate times for said throws, and Rosen has an innate knowledge for when to use those different throws.
The wheel is a great example of one route that can require varying types of throws. If the deep safety rolls coverage away from the wheel, the QB can use touch and trajectory to drop the ball in deep down the field. If that window is tighter, however, the QB needs to stick the ball on the target with pinpoint accuracy and velocity (see Rosen’s TD pass at KC in Week 10).
Rosen showcases this skill on seam throws as well. These throws often come against bracket coverage that features a linebacker in trail technique with a safety over the top in cover-1, 2, 3, and 4. Rosen can effectively throw his target open despite the tight coverage in these instances.
Subtle movement to create clean platforms – The Arizona pass protection became so dire that Rosen began to anticipate breakdowns. Rosen could often find, and get to, clean areas of the pocket after failed protection, and deliver the ball on time.
Keeps eyes downfield under the rush – A byproduct of the above skill, Rosen doesn’t succumb to the same pitfalls that can consume young quarterbacks. He had plenty of opportunities to evade the rush immediately upon getting to the top of his drop. Rosen inherently looks to climb, opposed to escaping out the front-side or back-side, and has the required choppy footwork, and crossover step, to effectively get to cleaner platforms.
Even when presented with green grass ahead, after stepping up through the pressure, Rosen works laterally to survey his progressions. This combination of traits allows Rosen to effectively deliver the football under the face of pressure.
Post-snap defensive manipulation and ball-handling – One of Rosen’s biggest strengths comes from passing off of play-action. One way to force linebackers to overcommit to the dummy-run, is the validity of the ball fake from the quarterback. Rosen is trained in extending the football to imitate the same mechanics of a handoff.
But it’s Rosen’s work to displace zone coverage that stands out above all. He often uses pump fakes, subtle upper-body movement (shoulder shakes), and his eyes to keep the defense where he wants it.
Windows close as fast as they open at this level. Finding space in the hook zones often requires the QB to hold a safety with his eyes, or move a linebacker with that subtle body movement. Rosen showcased this ability in his very first start.
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) May 3, 2019
Gamer (third and long, fourth quarter) – On multiple occasions Rosen was having a difficult start to games during his rookie season. Then, when the Cards were behind on the scoreboard and the down-and-distance, Rosen’s play improved. Typically, he was at his best on third-and-long or in the fourth quarter with the game in the balance.
This trait tracks back to his final year at UCLA when he engineered one of college football’s greatest all-time comebacks against Texas A&M. These are unteachable traits that are either embedded in the player or not. It was not with Tannehill — it is with Rosen.
The All-22 Weaknesses
Accuracy in the short-intermediate areas – A trend developed over the course of 2018. Rosen would often sail passes in the short areas, in either direction, but more frequently to the left. On top of throwing the ball high, Rosen was culpable for miss-placing the football on the wrong hip/shoulder on basic flat routes, stick routes, and speed-outs preventing his target from creating after the catch — or worse – -resulting in drops.
The primary culprit for this flaw is a mechanical one. Rosen’s weight-transfer and gait is often very astute, but the quick set-ups (shotgun catch-rock-throw, or three-step drops from under-center) will see Rosen pull his front shoulder open because of the lead foot misdirecting his lead hip, and thus taking his upper-body of course. Again, it all starts with the foundation.
But then this is the next play. It kind of reminds me of when I graded every single throw from the 2016 season and Carson Wentz was routinely missing layups. Hopefully Rosen, like Wentz, can clean this up and become an elite quarterback. pic.twitter.com/Q3rHRQpnjJ
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) May 6, 2019
This mechanical flaw results in the arm-angle dropping, which causes the football to go high. Rosen works tirelessly on off-platform throws so this could improve with repetition.
Timing and anticipation – These are perhaps the two most crucial traits for NFL quarterbacks. Trusting the eyes, trusting the read, and throwing based on leverage and anticipation are qualities found in all the best QBs. Often times, Rosen is late to see the development of the route and pulls the trigger after the receiver has moved from the top (the stem) of the route.
This allows the defensive back to drive on throws and contest what would otherwise be an open window. Sprint rollouts, hitch and curl routes, and even throwing down the field with built-in shot plays showcased a shortcoming in this area for Rosen.
Athleticism – Rosen isn’t going to threaten the defense with his scrambling ability. What’s more, he can get heavy-footed when these two events occur simultaneously: 1.) The pass rush closes in and, 2.) Coverage is tight. Rosen had a propensity to double and triple hitch during his climb up the pocket, and his feet go dead when indecision sets it. Most quarterbacks are going to get beat in this area. Few show the ability to escape these treacherous waters — Rosen is not one of those few.
There are instances where Rosen had an escape route, and attempted to flee accordingly, but was caught from behind by the pursuit. Designed runs are not an option with Rosen at the controls.
Making plays off script – A byproduct of the above trait, if Rosen has to evade a rush and make a play on a broken route, it’s not likely to happen. There are moments when Rosen does find the big play off-script, it’s just not a common occurrence — especially compared to some of his counterparts at the position — including the guy replacing him in Arizona.
Decision making – Rosen is normally adept at identifying pre-snap disguise, but he shows a penchant for panicking when things go off-schedule. A lot of young quarterbacks will press the issue in these situations and Rosen is no exception. A fair number of his interceptions came from failing to identify a robber or combination coverages.
Ball security – Rosen fumbled the ball 10 times on 438 drop backs. He doesn’t demonstrate a strong grip on the football amidst a pass rush that’s closing-in, and tends to get loose with the ball when attempting to evade pressure. Rosen was solely to blame for several sacks turning into turnovers last season.
Failing to take what the defense gives – As evidence by the lofty air-yards-per-throw figure, Rosen often plays for keeps on the deep pass. Multiple times, in 2018, Rosen had check downs available, yet still forced the football down the field into coverage. This is another easily correctable trait and one that the Dolphins Staff will certainly drill into the 22-year-old’s knowledge database.
How to Set Rosen up for Success
Line of scrimmage autonomy – Former NFL Quarterback, and current renowned QB analyst, Trent Dilfer has been raving about the fit for Rosen in Offensive Coordinator Chad O’Shea’s system. As Dilfer describes it, it’s an academic scheme that challenges the quarterback by empowering him as the most important player on the field.
From the Inside the Film Room piece from February, we learned the nuances of the new scheme coming from Foxboro to South Florida. Concise phrases that gives the quarterback full control over his pre-snap conditions will give the astute Rosen the keys to the offense.
12 personnel, play action heavy game – Miami made some considerable hay last year working with 12-personnel packages featuring the High-Five Bros, Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant. That pairing provides Rosen with speed on the edges, but the personnel grouping will accentuate his prowess attacking down the seams and throwing against matchup based looks, despite his less-than-stellar statistics in these areas.
The 12-personnel package’s (1 RB, 2 TE, 2 WR) primary objective is to keep the base defense on the field. Picture it this way, if you will. The Patriots run 12-personnel against the Dolphins because they knew it would often put Rob Gronkowski on Reshad Jones, and James White on Kiko Alonso.
Rosen excels at attacking linebackers in coverage with his refined ball placement on throws to larger targets in contested windows.
You see a pattern developing between what Josh Rosen does well and how the dolphins may have equipped for the roster to have offensive success this year. pic.twitter.com/gp0Z46sQ0g
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) April 27, 2019
Attempt to develop a rhythm early – Rosen was extremely streaky in 2018. When he heated up, there wasn’t a throw he couldn’t make. Frequent three-and-out’s and limited success in the run led to far-too-many possessions where Rosen had one opportunity to make a play.
Using the backs in the swing/flat game. Using the electric, game-breaking wide outs on tunnel, bubble and slip screens can help Rosen mitigate those cold streaks and develop his rhythm early in games.
Identify match-ups and go after them – That’s the crux of the entire offense and it plays into the strengths of the new Miami quarterback. Running backs in the passing game, linebackers chasing tight ends up the seam after re-route attempts, and dictating deep safety help with the speed on the perimeter, Rosen has a cupboard stocked full of matchup nightmares — the Dolphins would be wise to use them…unlike the previous staff.
What Rosen Must Do to Prevent the Dolphins from Drafting his Replacement
Develop a trusting relationship with Chad O’Shea – Although it’s probably trauma inducing, think back to the game in Indianapolis this past season. Adam Gase showed Dolphins fans his exact feelings about the quarterback position when he took the ball out of Ryan Tannehill’s hands in crunch time.
Chad O’Shea and Josh Rosen need to be a perfect pairing from the word go. The way they communicate, the mutual respect between the two, getting comfortable with the uncomfortable, these two men must challenge each other in ways that bring the best out of one another.
This isn’t something we can’t quantify as fans, or even journalists. It’s an organic development that will either occur — or not — behind closed doors. When Miami is up against it in a crucial spot on any given Sunday this fall, that’s when we’ll know how the relationship has developed and progressed.
Elevate the play of his teammates – Strengths have a way of mitigating weaknesses in sports. Yes, a team is often only as strong as its weakest links, but therein lies opportunities to minimize the peril of weak spots on a football team. By the same token, there are opportunities to put the onus on the play makers in the offense. Albert Wilson, Jakeem Grant, Kenny Stills, Kenyan Drake; all proven big-play threats at this level. Rosen would be wise to take on the role of distributor and let these play makers do what they do best.
Demonstrate growth from opening day to week 17 – Mistakes are inevitable just as impressionable throws are certain to excite the fan base. What Rosen needs to do, to prove to the coaching staff that he’s an ascending player, is to limit the mistakes as the year goes along and show growth in the positive areas from the beginning to the end of the season.
It sounds obvious, but there needs to be a discernible difference between the Rosen we see in September, and the Rosen we see in December. Unless, of course, he comes out like an MVP from day-one — in that case, who cares?
The Upshot
Football fandom has undergone an evolution in the social media age. Victory is rivaled by the fan’s own individual nefarious purpose, i.e. hitting for a high average on the proverbial hot take machine.
Fans would be wise to put aside their preconceived notions with this 22-year-old quarterback. If Rosen is in fact the chosen one, the Dolphins will enter the 2020 offseason flush with resources, and a solution at the most important position in sports.
If Rosen is in fact the answer to the two-decade long search, Miami goes from bottom-barrel, tanking-accused, to offseason darling with unlimited upside in the span of one year — a turnaround that bests even the 2008 Miami Dolphins.
After nearly 20 years of torture, and living in the glow of division rival New England, which Dolphins fan wouldn’t want that?
Miami Dolphins
Patriots-Dolphins Scheme Brief and Player Analogs
With the Draft complete and undrafted free agents added, with a few other moves in the mix, we’ve finally got our first glimpse of Miami’s 90 (really 91) man roster as we head into summer OTAs and mandatory mini-camp. If I were a betting man, I’d guess that Miami may not be quite done with roster additions. I imagine we’ll see something between June 1st and the start of Training Camp. With all that in mind there’s been a lot of speculation about Miami’s defense and how it will look.
This offseason has provided us with a few interesting bits about what we’ll see. John Congemi state on “The Audible”, the Dolphins own podcast, that Raekwon McMillan asked Brian Flores about watching film and was told to look at Dont’a Hightower. Eric Rowe also said that the scheme is the same as what he ran last year with the Patriots. We also had Brian Flores answering a question during his OTA media availability saying that the formatting of defense would be different. I would expect that answer given the personnel differences, perhaps better spelled “deficiencies” that Miami has in comparison to the Patriots defense from a year ago. This is why I wanted to put together this piece – to examine what we’re likely to see and who from Miami’s roster is an analog of a Patriot defender from 2018.
The Scheme
Let’s get something out of the way right off the bat. This isn’t a 4-3 defense. This isn’t a 3-4 defense. Forget about those ideologies. This defense is multiple. Very multiple. As I detailed in my piece earlier this year, New England is in a sub-package more than anything. The top three personnel groupings the Patriots used last year were all sub-packages sets: 4-2-5 (307 snaps), 3-3-5 (226 snaps) and 3-2-6 (162 snaps). The Patriots were in a 4-3 (97 snaps) and 3-4 (13 snaps) much, much less.
Looking at the Pats top two formations, I think we’re likely to see these used by the Dolphins as well. A good barometer for how the Patriots used them would be that if they were facing 12 or 21 personnel, they were in a 4-2-5 with three safeties instead of a slot corner. If they were facing 11 personnel, they were in a 4-2-5 with two safeties and a slot corner or used a 3-3-5 formation. Often times that formation saw one of the linebackers, often Kyle Van Noy, walked-up on the line of scrimmage effectively playing as a stand-up defensive end.
This defense will be versatile in that we’ll see some different things than what we saw under Matt Burke and Vance Joseph. We’ll likely see more even fronts.
https://docs.google.com/drawings/d/sSpkRMR5QZSgWDvC-RHR8Hw/image?w=624&h=352&rev=5&ac=1
We’re likely to see their Diamond (nickel – 3-3-5) and Ruby (dime – 3-2-6) fronts quite a bit.
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVOxHjUW0AE-_sj.jpg (Courtesy of James Light – @JamesALight)
Coach Flores has often talked about wanting to see what players can and can’t do, and slot them into roles based on those results. Rather than trying to find prototype players, the Patriots have searched for phenotypes – particular skillsets that players possess – and have plugged them into their scheme. For example as it relates to Miami, there really wasn’t a player in this year’s Draft that was a direct analog of Kyle Van Noy. There just wasn’t. Jahlani Tavai was probably the closest and Detroit snatched him in the second round.
With that let’s take a look at the various positions Miami will use and who might be fits – and those who are close analogs with Pats players. To help digest this I’ll break it down into: Position – what they ask those players to do; Analogs – if any; and Players – guys Miami has on the roster that will likely get a crack at the role.
Position: Defensive Ends – Let’s start here. Miami’s defense has undergone a seismic shift philosophically. What was once the focal point of the wide-9, Miami’s no longer going to be in the market for defensive ends that could potentially hit double-digit sacks on a regular basis. The Patriots have used different body type over the years, ranging from Rob Ninkovich to Chandler Jones to Trey Flowers to Deatrich Wise all in order to help set the edge against the run and be cogs in the machine in the pass-rush scheme, not the focal point.
Analogs: Miami doesn’t have a guy who can replicate what Trey Flowers offered the Patriots. It’s why Miami were in on him in free agency and were outbid by Detroit, where another Belichick disciple resides as head coach, in free agency. They do have several guys who can be used the way Adrian Clayborn and Deatrich Wise were used, but until we see it on the field, I’m not comfortable labeling any as direct analogs.
Players: For this defense, I think we’re likely to see guys classified as “Closed Ends” and “Open Ends” rather than left and right. Closed meaning the strongside end, often with a LB outside or playing off of that player, and open side meaning the guy on the weakside of the formation, sometimes with no one outside of him.
Closed Ends: Tank Carradine, Jonathan Woodard, Jonathan Ledbetter
Open Ends: Charles Harris, Dewayne Hendrix, Jayrone Elliott*
*Jayrone Elliott may be more of a pass-rushing specialist in the mold of John Simon, whom the Patriots listed as a LB but played as a defensive end, sometimes standing up. This is where I think Elliott slots in and he very well may have a shot to earn a roster spot. He’s #91 for the Packers in the GIF below.
https://i2.wp.com/titletownsoundoff.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/09/12_elliott.gif
Position: Defensive Tackles – The Patriots last year under Brian Flores used a rotation of four primary guys. They also used DEs Trey Flowers and Deatrich Wise as 3-techniques quite a bit, but the primary four were Malcom Brown as a 1-technique and shade NT, Lawrence Guy as a 3-technique, Danny Shelton as a true 0 and shade NT, and Adam Butler as a 0, 1, 2i or 3 technique – he was involved in a lot of the Pats’ pass-rush packages. The Patriots would also use some packages with 3 DTs on the field at the same time, often having Lawrence Guy play as a “Big DE” as Brian Flores labeled it last week.
Analogs: Davon Godchaux compares pretty favorably to Malcom Brown, in my opinion. He’s country strong and has been Miami’s primary 2i-technique the past two seasons. That’s not much of a variation from playing the 1-technique NT spot, which many fans seem to forget Godchaux played at LSU for two seasons before switching to 3-4 DE his final year in Baton Rouge.
Players: For Miami, I think Davon Godchaux slots in as the primary 1-technique player. Christian Wilkins and Vincent Taylor figure to handle the 3-technique snaps of Lawrence Guy, as well as potentially doing some of the 4i and 5-tech stuff, especially Wilkins. Miami at the moment has setup a nice competition for that true NT spots. They don’t really have a guy as yet but figure on a competition between Jamiyus Pittman, Joey Mbu, Kendrick Norton and Cory Thomas. I think Wilkins will likely eat up the snaps that Adam Butler took, but Miami may keep Akeem Spence for that role. Remember, Akeem Spence was traded to Miami last year by Matt Patricia because he didn’t fit the defense. That’s Miami’s defense.
I do think there’s an opportunity for both Wilkins and Taylor to grab some snaps at 3-technique in the 3-3-5 “Bear” front with New England runs quite a bit *IF* Miami can find the OLBs to make this work.
https://cdn-images-1.medium.com/max/1200/1*VBysJsaw3lxF0Mduc7-Ueg.png
Position: Linebackers – The Pats primarily used two linebackers on the field in most of their packages, except on third downs. Those two guys were their Mac (Mc) and Money ($) LBs – Dont’a Hightower and Kyle Van Noy. Their responsibilities vary by formation and personnel grouping. They’ll also use a Buck (B) when they have three linebackers on the field. I’ll be working on a preview article as we get into Training Camp and preseason where I’ll do a deep dive on how they use these positions in each personnel package. For now, I’ll summarize these parts.
Mac – This is Dont’a Hightower’s spot. In the 4-2-5 and any 4-3 formations, Hightower is an off-ball LB or MLB in the 4-3 most of the time. There are various formations, like the 3-3-5 picture above (see OLB Lee as Hightower was injured for this game), will line up on the ball in a position akin to where a 3-4 OLB would be, even though there’s only 3 LBs on the field.
$ – This is Kyle Van Noy. Van Noy will line up off the ball in 4-3 formations or will be the SAM if they use an Under look – which is rare. In the 4-2-5 groupings he and Hightower are the two main off-ball linebackers. In the 3-3-5 “Bear” fronts, Van Noy is often at the MLB spot, with Hightower and John Simon as the OLBs. However, he will also line up on the line of scrimmage as a stand-up DE in their Diamond and Ruby sets that were shown before. In these spots, he’ll 1) pass-rush 2) cover a RB or TE 3) cover the hook, curl or flat, or 4) act as a blitzer – either in a green dog capacity, or as looper coming through the backside A or B gap. See the formation below:
Notice that Hightower is off-the-ball as it looks like a 4-2-5 formation. This is one of the subtleties that the Patriots will use.
Buck – This role is sort of two-fold. It is essentially the WILL LB in 4-3 spots, but can be an off-ball ILB in 4-2-5 fronts, and on the line of scrimmage edge rusher in the 3-3-5 and other sub fronts.
Analogs: None. The closest one, in my opinion, is Raekwon McMillan to Dont’a Hightower. As indicated by John Congemi, McMillan was told by Brian Flores to watch film on Hightower. I think McMillan will likely fill the Mac role in the 4-2-5 and he had some experience playing SAM at Ohio State, so we may see him as a stand-up on the LOS edge LB in some of the 3-3-5 “Bear” fronts. Though the fit in the “Bear” package may be dubious at best. I do, however, think that Raekwon can line up as an on the line of scrimmage or “mugged up” ILB in the Patriots sub-fronts. He’s got some familiarity with this playing “Nose-backer” in the wide-9 at times last year under Matt Burke. I think Raekwon is big and strong enough to be used as a blitzer and “pin” player on stunts, much like this GIF of Hightower below, courtesy of Pro Football Focus:
https://media.profootballfocus.com/2019/02/HIGHT-GIFY-3.0.gif
Notice the stunt by Adrian Clayborn following Hightower, essentially a T-E stunt. Miami’s defensive line coach Marion Hobby gives a great breakdown of those stunts here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n2X2HjiynI0&t=5s
I included this here as Miami will likely have some of their linebackers playing on the edges or mugged up inside executing these pass-rush games and blitzes.
Players: Separating these by position for simplicity:
Mac – Raekwon McMillan is your starter here. As far as depth goes, I think we could see Chase Allen, Tre’ Watson and Quentin Poling compete here for the reps that are between-the-tackles. I think guys like Charles Harris and Andrew Van Ginkel could very well get opportunities for some of the stand-up edge reps. That said, the Patriots have always liked to find guys who can fulfill the entire role rather than piecemealing it. Miami may not have that player in this case, but I think McMillan can handle the bulk of these duties and should thrive in this defense.
$ – Jerome Baker is likely who Miami starts with at this spot. Baker recently reported on The Audible he’s trying to bulk up to 230lbs after playing last year at 220lbs. This fit is dubious, in my opinion. I know many Dolfans won’t like to read that, but it is what it is. I think Baker can likely handle this role in the 4-2-5 looks and would likely be the lone off-ball MLB in the 3-3-5 “Bear” fronts. But Baker is more of a blitzer than true pass-rusher. He’s also 6’1” and 227lbs currently. Kyle Van Noy is a full 6’3” 250lbs. Perhaps Baker’s speed is the equalizer here, but that length will be important. I think this is where Andrew Van Ginkel could absolutely thrive. He did the on the line of scrimmage stuff all the time at Wisconsin. Charles Harris should, in my opinion, get a shot here with the edge stuff; Miami might be able to squeeze some football out of him this way.
Buck – Travis and I discussed this on the podcast on Sunday. If Miami had limited Kiko Alonso’s role in last year’s defense he’d have been a pretty effective, albeit overpaid, third linebacker. I see him here, though perhaps not right away. The new staff may be more inclined to give him a shot at the $ linebacker spot given his veteran experience. That’d be regrettable in my opinion. If they can pare down his snaps, he could likely handle a lot of the duties the Buck LB spot handles on first and second downs…that is for what snaps there are. The Patriots would often use John Simon in this role for their 3rd down packages or as an extra DE. This is where I mentioned Jayrone Elliott fitting in, purely in the pass-rushing role.
In short, Miami just doesn’t have the horses that the Patriots have at linebacker, and though they may not want to, I think the coaching staff will be forced to piecemeal these LB roles with multiple parts. Gun to my head, I’d expect we’ll see McMillan, Baker, Alonso, Van Ginkel all playing at least solid snaps, with perhaps Charles Harris and Jayrone Elliott having niche roles.
Position: Safety – I’m skipping the corner position for right now as I want to do a little more research on that. Let’s just get this out of the way, Xavien Howard looks like an analog for Stephon Gilmore. X got the bag, deservedly so, and will hopefully be around to see this rebuild take flight.
At Safety, Miami have some fits, but I’m very, very curious to see how the players are slotted into roles. New England often employs three safeties in their 4-2-5 looks, most often against 12 and 21 personnel rather than playing a third linebacker. Those roles seem to stack up in the following spots:
SS – Strong safety – This is Patrick Chung, and he’ll often be lined up on the edge or in the box, where a linebacker would often be. They’ll also use him as a robber in split safety looks, or in disguised looks with a deep safety dropping bac.
* – Star – This is Devin McCourty. He’ll line up EVERYWHERE. He’s often a FS in split safety looks, but he’ll find his way to the slot as an overhang defender. He’ll cover Flexed tight ends man-to-man. He’ll cover them split out wide. He handles a lot of the single-high safety responsibilities when they have two safeties on the field, but on 3rd downs, he’s often lined up in the slot or in the box with a coverage responsibility close to the line of scrimmage.
FS – Free Safety – this is played by McCourty in two safety looks, but is also played by Duron Harmon when they bring a third safety onto the field.
This video, courtesy of Samuel Gold, is required defensive study viewing. Samuel does an outstanding job of breaking down how the Patriots shut down the Rams in the Super Bowl. You can see a lot of the versatility among the safeties in this video.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qLmyRYJHt4o&t=202s
Analogs: Minkah Fitzpatrick is our second true analog. While we haven’t seen him do everything that the Patriots ask Devin McCourty, in large part due to Matt Burke using Minkah at three different spots as a rookie, if you view his Alabama tape and Dolphins tape, it’s not hard to see the match here at all. While most football fans acknowledge that Derwin James was just a freaking monster as a rookie, he was used EXACTLY has he should have been. Kudos to the Chargers for doing so. Minkah Fitzpatrick was, well, not used that way. He was still outstanding but received much less notoriety. That should change in 2019.
Players: Reshad Jones caught a lot of flak for “quitting” on the team during the Jets game last year. I don’t care. He’s been one of the top two or three Dolphins players since 2012. He should be in the Ring of Honor, and if you’re in favor of putting Ricky Williams there, you damn sure better vote for Reshad.
SS – That aside, I’d like to think that if Reshad’s fully recovered from offseason shoulders surgery – he was boxing in a video on Instagram last week – that he’d be the strong safety. He did a lot of what Patrick Chung does in 2017 and had a Pro Bowl season. He’s best attacking downhill or playing close to the line of scrimmage, so I think he fits that role well. However, if his shoulders are still balky, we may see T.J. McDonald here. I have another theory on him.
* – We already talked about Minkah Fitzpatrick filling in this role. It’s his. Leave him in this role. Watch him flourish.
FS – This should really be spelled out as third safety. My guess for now is that T.J. McDonald is penciled, lightly, into this role. Barry Jackson reported a while back that T.J. wanted to drop weight from the 230lbs he played at a year ago and get down to 215lbs. He had a little bit of success as a deep safety in 2017 when he came back from suspension. That being said, I don’t think he or Reshad Jones, again if Jones’ shoulders are balky, are great fits for this role. Their contract situations are, how to put it…not team friendly. So, unless there’s a trade that develops, I expect they’ll be given opportunities
Also in consideration for this role should be Maurice Smith and Walt Aikens. One has been a fringe roster player and the other is our best special teamer (and one of the top 5 special teamers in the entire NFL – Walt’s really good), but I’d imagine they’ll get a trial run here. Aikens looks the part and is athletic, but wasn’t able to put it together when given a shot as a starting safety back in 2015 when Louis Delmas tore his ACL in preseason. I do wonder if safeties coach Tony Oden may try to convert one of the myriad cornerbacks Miami have on their 90 man roster to safety. He did so with Charles Washington while with Detroit in 2016. The Patriots did it with Teez Tabor last year. Perhaps someone will emerge for Miami here if McDonald or Jones falter.
We’ve covered quite a lot of ground in this piece already, so I’m going to wrap this up without taking up any more time until my next piece. Overall, Dolfans are going to be wide-eyed trying to catch up with the philosophical seismic shift we’re going to see with the defense this year. It’ll be multiple. It’ll use a lot of players. It’ll be different in some capacities on a weekly basis given opponents’ strengths.
All of this should be welcomed with open arms.
Miami Dolphins
Josh Rosen 2018 Passing Chart – Week 17 at Seattle
Football, more so than any other sport, requires context to tell the full story. Box scores provide the casual fan with a general idea of the cumulative result of any given game, but without isolating each player’s performance, many details go unnoticed.
This project is entirely based around isolating the play of Josh Rosen. Traditional data points will tell you that his rookie season was one of the worst in the history of the league. Watching each drop back multiple times over, breaking down the most impactful plays, and charting the data that tells the true story, this is the 2018 Josh Rosen charting project.
Jump To:
Week 4 vs. Seattle
Week 5 at San Francisco
Week 6 at Minnesota
Week 7 vs. Denver
Week 8 vs. San Francisco
Week 10 at Kansas City
Week 11 vs. Oakland
Week 12 at LA Chargers
Week 13 at Green Bay
Week 14 vs. Detroit
Week 15 at Atlanta
Week 16 vs. LA Rams
Week 17 at Seattle
Week 17 at Seattle –
Locked On Dolphins 2018 Josh Rosen Charting Project — Week 17 at Seattle pic.twitter.com/XykTI1nGJd
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) May 16, 2019
By the time this season finale came to an end the entire Cardinals operation had to breathe a sigh of relief. A disaster season, that came to a crashing conclusion, was finally in the rearview. For Josh Rosen, the last month of the season was a recurring nightmare. Rosen threw 146 passes in December and the only one that crossed pay dirt was a busted coverage in this Seattle game.
Some of Rosen’s strong suits didn’t travel to the Pacific Northwest. Throwing into contested windows, play-action passing, and third down conversions each brought back less than satisfactory returns.
The Cardinal passing offense converted 3-of-14 3rd downs. Rosen was 2-of-14 for 23 yards on contested throws and 5-of-10 for 56 yards on play pass.
Rosen was chucking-and-praying once again. The average air yards per throw tallied 10.8 yards, while the Arizona receivers only amassed 51 yards after the catch (34.2% of Rosen’s passing total).
The short passing game was far more fruitful than the vertical attacks.
|Portion of the Field
|Accurate Pass/Number of Passes
|20+ yards
|0/3 (0%)
|11-19 yards
|0/3 (0%)
|0-10 yards (or behind LOS)
|11/16 (68.8%)
The game was littered with mistakes from the Cardinals QB. Rosen registered 14 mistakes (11 from accuracy, 2 ball security issues, and 1 poor read). Rosen lost two fumbles and had two would-be interceptions dropped by the Seattle defense.
The personnel deployment featured more versatility than recent weeks. Rosen’s passes were supplemented by the following personnel packages.
|11-personnel
|31 snaps
|12-personnel
|3 snaps
|21-personnel
|4 snaps
As has been the case all season, Rosen was under frequent pressure. Seattle arrived for 11 pressures (6 sacks, 3 hits, 2 hurries) at an average time from snap-to-pressure of 2.19 seconds.
The busted coverage touchdown was Rosen’s one red-zone completion (1-of-3). He was in the gun for 25 snaps and under-center for 13.
Another week, another low conversion rate. The Cardinal passing game converted 8-of-38 plays into first downs (21.1%)
It’s difficult to imagine a more trying rookie season than the one Rosen experienced. The offensive line play was poor, the only consistent pass catcher was Larry Fitzgerald, and Rosen had his own share of rookie mistakes to compound things.
This game goes into the losing performance category marking eight consecutive games that Rosen failed to reach the winning performance category.
|2018 Performance Results
|Number of Games
|Winning Performance
|2 (SEA, SF)
|Inconsequential Performance
|3 (@MIN, @LAC, @ATL)
|Losing Performance
|7 (@SF, DEN, @KC, OAK, @GB, DET, LAR, @SEA)
Winning Performance – The QB played well enough to garner a victory. He limited mistakes and made plays in crucial situations.
Inconsequential Performance – More of a game-managing role, the QB didn’t have the big plays, but mistakes were limited.
Losing Performance – The QB limited his team’s ability to win the game with his performance.
Miami Dolphins
Josh Rosen 2018 Passing Chart – Week 16 vs. LA Rams
Football, more so than any other sport, requires context to tell the full story. Box scores provide the casual fan with a general idea of the cumulative result of any given game, but without isolating each player’s performance, many details go unnoticed.
This project is entirely based around isolating the play of Josh Rosen. Traditional data points will tell you that his rookie season was one of the worst in the history of the league. Watching each drop back multiple times over, breaking down the most impactful plays, and charting the data that tells the true story, this is the 2018 Josh Rosen charting project.
Jump To:
Week 4 vs. Seattle
Week 5 at San Francisco
Week 6 at Minnesota
Week 7 vs. Denver
Week 8 vs. San Francisco
Week 10 at Kansas City
Week 11 vs. Oakland
Week 12 at LA Chargers
Week 13 at Green Bay
Week 14 vs. Detroit
Week 15 at Atlanta
Week 16 vs. LA Rams
Week 17 at Seattle
Week 16 vs. LA Rams –
Locked On Dolphins 2018 Josh Rosen Charting Project — Week 16 vs. LA Rams pic.twitter.com/XXBj4KhqUE
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) May 15, 2019
For the second consecutive game Josh Rosen didn’t finish under-center for the Cardinals. In a blowout loss, where it seemed like the entire game plan revolved around making life easy on Josh Rosen, Arizona still managed to get ran out of the building. Mike Glennon completed the final series for the Red Birds offense.
Rosen threw the ball only 23 times, but scrambled more than he has all season. The game plan also featured the least amount of variety, from a personnel grouping standpoint, all season.
|11-personnel
|30 snaps
|12-personnel
|1 snap
Rosen’s typical third down heroics didn’t show up. The Cardinals converted only 2-of-10 third downs in the passing game (one a QB scramble). Converting, as it has been all season, was a challenge in general — Arizona converted just 6-of-31 drop backs (19.4%).
Rosen was in the shotgun almost exclusively (3 under-center, 28 in the gun). This led to a limited play-action passing game (only one throw from play pass).
The four mistakes attributed to Rosen were largely deep shots. He missed on short pass, but two of the three inaccuracies came on balls down the field. One of those deep shots was an ill-advised throw into coverage despite a wide open Larry Fitzgerald coming across the formation (seen in the video thread).
Rosen’s depth splits were as follows:
|Portion of the Field
|Accurate Pass/Number of Passes
|20+ yards
|0/3 (0%)
|11-19 yards
|0/3 (0%)
|0-10 yards (or behind LOS)
|11/16 (68.8%)
More than half of Rosen’s 87 passing yards came from YAC (54%). The average depth of Rosen’s passes was 9.22 air yards per throw.
Throwing into tight window was a futile effort. Rosen completed 1-of-7 contested throws for 7 yards. Pressure was a regular fixture, yet again, as Rosen was under duress on 11 drop backs (4 sacks, 5 hits, 2 hurries). The average time from snap-to-pressure was 2.30 seconds.
The war of attrition seems to have finally broken the Cardinals spirit. The team’s execution was lacking all year, but this game was something of a “white flag” effort from the coaching staff. Rosen gets tabbed with a losing performance for a lack of big-time plays, a few mistakes, and an awful holistic result.
|2018 Performance Results
|Number of Games
|Winning Performance
|2 (SEA, SF)
|Inconsequential Performance
|3 (@MIN, @LAC, @ATL)
|Losing Performance
|6 (@SF, DEN, @KC, OAK, @GB, DET, LAR)
Winning Performance – The QB played well enough to garner a victory. He limited mistakes and made plays in crucial situations.
Inconsequential Performance – More of a game-managing role, the QB didn’t have the big plays, but mistakes were limited.
Losing Performance – The QB limited his team’s ability to win the game with his performance.
LATEST
- The Book on Josh Rosen’s 2018 Rookie Campaign May 21, 2019
- Patriots-Dolphins Scheme Brief and Player Analogs May 20, 2019
- Josh Rosen 2018 Passing Chart – Week 17 at Seattle May 19, 2019
- Josh Rosen 2018 Passing Chart – Week 16 vs. LA Rams May 19, 2019
- Josh Rosen 2018 Passing Chart – Week 15 at Atlanta May 19, 2019