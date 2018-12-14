The LOD Staff Recalls the Miami Miracle

Who: Dolphins (7-6) at Vikings (6-6-1)

When: December 16 – 1:00 East

Where: US Bank Stadium – Minneapolis, MN

Weather: In Doors

Vegas Slant: Vikings -7

Dolphins-Vikings

One remarkable, unforgettable play has shifted the entire paradigm revolving around this Dolphins team. Resiliency, preparation, and a little bit of luck has propelled Miami from the despair of playing out the string of glorified exhibition games, to a legitimate playoff contender.

A victory Sunday in Minneapolis would put the Dolphins on the fast track to January football. But, in order to steal a win, Miami has to buck two negative recent trends:

1.) Winning against a quality team on the road

2.) Winning when there are expectations to do so

Miami have been up to the task in the role of spoiler in recent years. Adam Gase’s Dolphins find a way to get to the winner’s circle in one-score games (19-6 since 2016).

The big question for the opponent is the state of the offense. This will be the first time newly promoted Offensive Coordinator Kevin Stefanski will call plays in his career.

Both teams are in need of a win to keep their playoff hopes intact. The winner will feel great about their chances to make the final push, while the loser can start thinking about renting their U-Hauls and setting winter tee-times.

Vikings Scheme

Offense:

This portion of the column is essentially a blank canvas. Previously the Quarterbacks Coach, new play caller Kevin Stefanski has been on the Vikings staff since 2006. He began his stint in the same role held by Dwight Schrute of Dunder Mifflin (Assistant to the Head Coach).

Since his arrival 12 years ago, Stefanski has coached the quarterbacks, tight ends, running backs and the quarterbacks again. He’s clearly well-respected by the Vikings organization.

How do you plan for an offensive scheme that has literally never been published? The key for Matt Burke and the Dolphins defense will be focusing on the individuals. The Vikings will strip things down and put their star players in position to do the things that made them stars.

For Adam Thielen, this means working the perimeter of the field with out-breaking routes. Stefon Diggs will almost assuredly lean on his curl-route prowess to lull Miami into a false sense of security before trying his patented double move.

Lastly, Stefanski will put Kirk Cousins in advantageous situations. Expect the Vikings to make a concerted effort to run the football, create some rolling pockets and get the ball out Cousins’ hands quickly.

Defense:

The Seattle tape could be a misnomer because of the Seahawks’ antiquated offense. Extra linemen in the heavy package far more frequently than the norm, Minnesota played a stack-and-shed defense that allowed the linebackers to shoot gaps.

This would counter some of Miami’s more successful plays. The Dolphins have made haste on the inside trap with the tight end wham, but that only works against an aggressive one-gap penetrating defense.

Miami has also recently begun pulling the backside guard and tackle in more of a power-scheme. This would be effective in allowing Miami to climb to the second level and pick up chunk yardage on early downs.

One thing that hasn’t changed, in this Mike Zimmer defense, is the A-gap presence of the linebackers. They’ll bring Eric Kendricks and friends down into that position leaving it up to the offense to figure out if it’s legit or simply a bluff.

Interior pressure is the name of the game for this Vikings defense. Miami must find a way to mitigate that aspect of this swarming Vikings defense if they are to sustain offensive success.

Zimmer will always mix and disguise his coverages on the back end. The coverage revolves around the physicality and athleticism of All-Pro Safety Harrison Smith. He will rob the backside over-route, match the tight end man-up, cover the slot, drop into a two-deep look – he gives them ultimately flexibility.

The Players

Offense:

Kirk Cousins was signed to get the Vikings over the playoff hump. Ironically, Cousins’ biggest pitfalls come when the lights are the brightest – in primetime games. The embattled passer has been the brunt of fan criticism due in large part to his $84 million fully guaranteed contract.

Cousins greatest struggles come under pressure, something Minnesota does a poor job of preventing. He’s under duress more than any other quarterback in the NFL and has a pedestrian 83.4 passer rating when the heat is on.

Minnesota’s offensive line is, for lack of a better term, offensive. For starters, Right Tackle Brian O’Neill is questionable, giving Cam Wake a potential match-up against a backup. That backup, Rashod Hill has played just as much as the two starters, however. The threesome has surrendered 87 pressures on 1,204 pass pro reps (13.8% pressure rate). Comparatively, Ja’Wuan James and Laremy Tunsil’s combined pressure rate is 5%.

The Vikings interior pass protection is much better. That trio’s percentage is 5.7% pressure allowed, but they’ve also ushered one of the game’s worst ground attacks. Mike Remmers’ PFF run blocking grade is 75th among NFL guards. Center Pat Elflein is 42nd among centers via the ground game.

Receivers Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen are both all-pro candidates. The latter averages an astonishing 9.02 yards per target and is 11th in the NFL with 2.19 yards per route ran. There isn’t a route in the tree that either can’t win on any given snap.

Defense:

The front-seven is loaded. Danielle Hunter is a game-wrecker. He’s tied for third in the league with 13 sacks, he’s top-10 in pressure rate, and he more than holds his own against the run.

Hunter’s fellow sack-master on the other side is having a down year by his own standards (outside the top-100 in PRP). Everson Griffen had to step away from the game to deal with some mental health issues earlier this season, so the fact that he’s back doing what he loves is a win in and of itself.

Harrison Smith is the straw that stirs the drink for the Vikings. On consecutive snaps against the Patriots two weeks ago, Smith carried Josh Gordon up the seam step-for-step in man coverage, then chucked Rob Gronkowski at the line of scrimmage.

Smith is a punishing run defender that rarely misses a tackle. In coverage he allows a paltry passer rating against of just 68.1 on the season. His safety-mate, Anthony Harris, has three interceptions and has yet to allow a touchdown in coverage this season.

Xavier Rhodes has been playing through an injury all year and his production has suffered. He normally travels with team’s top receivers, but Miami doesn’t really feature a prominent number-one. Kenny Stills is the top option for Rhodes to attempt to lock out of the game and, frankly, that’s a match-up that stylistically favors Minnesota.

Eric Kendricks fits the bill of a modern day linebacker with elite coverage skills, but he’s not much of a thumper against the run.

Those run-stuffing duties fall on the shoulders of Linval Joseph and Sheldon Richardson. The pair have combined for 34 run stuffs – top five among interior D-linemen combinations.

While Kendricks is a menace in coverage, Anthony Barr has been exposed by offenses with similar personnel groupings as Miami.

The Medical:

Dolphins Wednesday Report:

DNP: WR Danny Amendola, CB Xavien Howard

Limited: QB Ryan Tannehill, RB Kenyan Drake, LT Laremy Tunsil, WR Devante Parker, RT Ja’Wuan James, CB Cornell Armstrong, SAF T.J. McDonald

Vikings Wednesday Report:

DNP: WR Chad Beebe

Limited: LB Eric Kendricks, CB Trae Waynes, TE David Morgan, RT Brian O’Neill, RG Mike Remmers, Sheldon Richardson

The Concerns:

Miami’s offensive line played perhaps its best game of the season in Sunday’s win over the Patriots. The front-five will have to match that effort against the terrorizing front of the Vikings. Interior pressure will wreck the Miami offense and make points impossible to come by.

On the other side, the possibility of Xavien Howard missing his second straight game could equal some considerable mismatches outside for Diggs and Thielen. Even if the Dolphins push Minnesota into third-and-long, the duo’s ability to separate quickly could lead to another frustrating money-down conversion rate for the opposing offense.

The Opportunities:

Pressure, pressure, pressure. Getting Cousins off his spot and forcing him into one of those bone-headed mistakes he seems to make on a weekly basis would go a long way towards a road upset.

Minnesota’s defense is stingy, but Miami has found ways to scheme yardage on the ground against some of the better run-stuffing teams in football. From there, Miami can roll out advantageous personnel packages and put the rabbit hat on LB Anthony Barr with passes to the backs (Kenyan Drake).

The Projected Result:

The set-up for this game is fascinating. Whoever comes away victorious heads towards Christmas feeling terrific about their playoff chances (both teams play games against inferior competition in week 16 (a home game for Miami)).

For Miami, the challenge will be getting back up after the most dramatic ending to a football game in the history of the NFL. It will be a testament to the coaching staff if Miami can start fast (after all, they have scored on three consecutive opening possessions).

On the flip side, the Vikings return home on a short week off a game against a physical Seattle team. Expectations of the new play caller are a total mystery, but this team should be desperate playing at in their loud building.

The Dolphins need an early lead and win on special teams. After some gaffes last week (two blocked punts), Darren Rizzi should have his unit rearing to go. This game will be decided by a field goal and with the Vikings issues at the position (Dan Bailey 16/23 vs. Jason Sanders 16/17), Miami wins another game in dramatic fashion.

Dolphins 20

Vikings 19

@WingfieldNFL