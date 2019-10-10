Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins Aren’t Tanking, They Just Suck
Plenty of people want to tell you that the Miami Dolphins are tanking, and depending on how they’re looking at it, they’re either entirely right or woefully wrong.
You see, each player on this football team is attempting to put forth their best effort. They are trotting onto the field branding aqua and orange with the intent of being as successful as they can be.
There may be particular instances where a player prioritizes their health over a few extra yards, but overall, they aren’t going out there just to collect a paycheck.
These people have played football their entire lives. It’s insulting to assume they aren’t trying to maximize the one thing they’ve passionately performed since they were a toddler.
It’s also insulting to assume that this fanbase is so oblivious and naive that rooting to lose means they are not a “real fan”.
When linebacker Jerome Baker called out Dolphins fans (that are actively rooting for a “tank”), he was making a fair point, but he did so without acknowledging what these fans are actually rooting for deep down.
There isn’t a single fan that genuinely enjoys losing. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to tell you that fans are rooting for one miserable season with the hope that it breeds 10 successful ones.
But Baker is right, the players are performing as hard as they can. They’re pridefully going out there and trying to build their resumes for the other 31 teams to see. These snaps will be meaningless in a few weeks (when the Dolphins are unofficially eliminated from the playoffs), but you can’t sell that to a person looking to boost (or, heck, just ensure) a paycheck going forward.
The thing is, the performance that these players are putting out there is the reason why Miami is not just 0-4, but historically one of the worst teams in NFL history.
The front office may have helped create this mess, but they aren’t the reason why people assume the players aren’t trying.
A Surprising Development
2019 was supposed to be a season filled with growth and progress. Establish who your building blocks are, and mold them into a youthful core that can lead the new franchise quarterback to victory.
But all of that growth and progress we expected to see has been virtually nonexistent. In fact, there have been more “surprises” than there have been developments that we can rely on. And while that’s great for the players we had lower expectations for, it speaks minimally for either the players we expected to develop, or the coaching staff we expected to develop them.
Raekwon McMillan has been Miami’s best linebacker so far this season. Though we have to provide the caveat that it comes with a limited snap count, McMillan has been a force in the running game. Did McMillan have too much on his plate last year? Did he finally (fully) recover from his torn ACL in 2017? Is he flourishing without the expectations? Is this really just a flash in the pan?
It’s hard to pinpoint why McMillan has improved so much this season, but this is a welcomed site to see. I’m not expected 2020 starting middle linebacker or even an elite talent from the former second-round pick, but McMillan has gone from an afterthought to a necessity on this 2019 team.
With just 121 snaps (compared to Sam Eguavoen‘s 251 and Jerome Baker’s 279), I hope defensive coordinator Patrick Graham finds a way to incorporate McMillan a bit more.
After watching the Washington Redskins and the Cincinnati Bengals for 5 weeks, fans are legitimately concerend that Josh Rosen will win too many games this year. While judging Rosen has always been one of the primary objectives of 2019, it was only 3 weeks ago that we expected Ryan Fitzpatrick to start a majority of the season because Rosen wasn’t picking up (or processing) the playbook well enough.
If it weren’t for so many dropped passes, Rosen would have a handful of highlights that make you think he’s the guy. Instead, those drops may be an omen that the Dolphins franchise quarterback isn’t currently on the roster.
But this is where the surprising storylines end. There have been plenty of other surprising developments in 2019, but none of them have been good. It’s these (lack of) developments that further explain why everyone believes the Dolphins are tanking.
Lack of Player Development
It all started somewhat shockingly before the season began when Vincent Taylor was cut. The former 6th-round pick was expected to be a starting defensive tackle for the next couple of years; instead, he was removed from the roster entirely with little explanation why.
Different coaching staffs have different philosophies and playing styles, but Taylor was a productive player with plenty of potential. Whether it was his attitude or the shape he was in when he reported to camp, Miami found a reason to remove a budding talent. Can’t blame the players for taking talent off the roster.
Linebacker Sam Eguavoen was expected to become a future starting linebacker for this team. And while he’s still raw, he hasn’t shown the same level of potential that fellow former CFL transfer Cameron Wake displayed when he joined Miami.
Next to John Denney, Jason Sanders was the only player you had unwavering confidence in.
Sanders has missed as many kicks through 4 games than he did in all of 2018. After making 18 of 20 kicks (and 35 of 36 PATs) in 2018, Sanders has made just 4 of 7 FGs so far this season. Are we adding kicker to the list of holes this team has to plug in 2020?
Jermoe Baker hasn’t lived up to the preseason hype. Is it the extra work stacked on his plate? Is it just a sophomore slump?
We expected Baker to be a jack-of-all-trades linebacker who could cover the pass, stunt the run and rush the quarterback. So far, he seems a bit over his head. Granted, he receives minimal help around him, but this defensive front isn’t that much weaker than last season’s.
It’s safe to say that we all expected Baker to be a bit better at this point. If you’re going to “call out” the fanbase for cheering on long term success at the expense of short term misery, you better make sure your performance gives those fans a reason to think otherwise.
If Baker was meant to do everything up front, Bobby McCain was expected to be a Swiss army knife in the secondary. Not only has that experiment been subpar, but it appears more and more like McCain is a player without a position rather than a player that can do it all. It just makes me wonder what McCain “could have been” if the coaching staff left him his natural slot cornerback position all these years.
After receiving a 4-year, $24m contract extension this offseason, Jakeem Grant has gone from a threatening #3 receiver – and a menacing kick returner – to a player that becomes cringeworthy when the ball is in the air. There isn’t a single person reading this that is confident when the ball is headed in Grant’s direction. Yet, just last month we felt we had a competent wide receiver for the next 3+ years.
There was LOTS of hype around Kalen Ballage when camp broke this offseason. He looked faster, quicker, more-toned and ready to take the #1 running back role from Kenyan Drake. Instead, Ballage has contributed more touchdowns to the opposing team than he has recorded himself. His 1.5 yards-per-carry (YPC) isn’t entirely his fault, as the offensive line in front of him is pedestrian at best, but that logic doesn’t seem to fit Drake’s 3.6 YPC or Mark Walton‘s 3.9 YPC.
I don’t need to tell you that Ballage has been a disappointment, I think we’ve all come to that conclusion the moment he ducked away from an RB screen pass coming his way.
What the Fans Want
Fans are tired of witnessing performances like this.
Every team has draft picks that flame out, but the Dolphins seem to load up on under-performing players. Is it this team’s “culture”? Is it terrible ownership? Is it terrible scouting?
Easily enough, 20 years of mediocrity can be summed up by the quarterback position. And right now, there are two entities that have identified that obtaining an elite quarterback solves ineptitude: fans and the Front Office.
If you were to say that the players are tanking, you’d be terribly wrong. If you were to say that the intellectual minds that make decisions for the Miami Dolphins are tanking, you are absolutely right.
You don’t trade away a cornerstone left tackle, your best wide receiver, your most-experience linebacker, and a handful of other assets if you’re trying to win as many games as possible.
Reshad Jones and Xavien Howard may not miss as many games if every game was crucial.
These are active decisions made (or heavily suggested) by the Front Office. They’re not asking the players to under-perform, they’re doing a good job of that themselves.
When all is said and done, it’s possible this coaching staff is the reason for the lack of development. They could all be in over their heads, and Brian Flores is just a temporary band-aid that allows the next coach to reap the benefits of stocked draft picks and abundant cap space.
I understand that it’s deflating to watch your team’s fanatics root against you, but their apathy isn’t the most disappointing part of the 2019. Give the fans a reason to cheer and you might actually be reciprocated with applause.
Miami-Washington Week Six Preview
The Most Captivating Game on Miami’s Schedule So Far Between a Pair of Winless Teams
Who: Dolphins (0-4) vs. Washington (0-5)
When: Sunday October 13, 1:00 East
Where: Hard Rock Stadium – Miami Gardens, FL
Weather: 84 degrees, 64% humidity, 14 MPH winds
Vegas Slant: Dolphins +3.5
As underdogs by a touchdown on opening day, Miami’s 49-point defeat quickly shifted the perception of this team in the eyes of the odds makers. After three weeks as three-score dogs, Miami aren’t favored Sunday at home, but it’s the most winnable game of the season in the eyes of Vegas.
ESPN’s Football Power Index gives Miami a 37% shot at victory. Since the turn of the century, no winless team with four or more games played has been favored to win on the road, until now.
Players are trained to block out the noise, but avoiding the chatter is impossible in 2019. That chatter crept into the Dolphins locker room, and reporters are getting genuine answers from all ends of the spectrum. Second-year pro, 22-year-old Linebacker Jerome Baker went as far as to say that fans rooting for a tank aren’t actually real fans.
Veteran Center Daniel Kilgore made his feelings known about the fan base’s desire to obtain the first pick.
For Washington, this might be the Dan Campbell moment. Promoting longtime Offensive Line specialist Bill Callahan comes with an attitude adjustment. Washington spent the week running gassers, utilizing more padded practices, and taking a throwback approach to this game.
We’ve seen first-hand the type of immediate impacts coaching changes can have, even if the message fades a few weeks down the line. Adam Gase infamously used the excuse that Minnesota changed coordinators prior to Dolphins-Vikings meeting last season, which harkens back to when Campbell brought a 1-3 Dolphins team back to life in 2015 with two emphatic wins.
This game is a conflicting one for the fan base. The Dolphins remain the odds-on-favorite for the number-one pick in next April’s draft, but a victory here gives Washington the inside track.
A quality performance speaks well for Brian Flores and his staff, but if the ultimate prize is the best available quarterback of the 2020 offseason, that isn’t the desired outcome.
The Scheme:
Offense:
This will be brief. With a new brain trust taking over for the dismissed Jay Gruden, it’s impossible to know what the Washington offense will look like. Or is it?
Despite the league’s fourth-highest first down run rate in the opening half, Callahan wants Washington to run it more. Despite the third-worst rushing average on these runs (3.3 YPC), Callahan insists that Gruden’s operation was too pass-friendly.
That information is made available by the venerable Warren Sharp.
The passing concepts are anybody’s guess. In the running game, there were variations of man and zone with Gruden in-house, and those calls were typically determined by which back was in the game. With Adrian Peterson, we’re likely to see more man-gap scheme. When it’s Chris Thompson, Washington is more likely to run zone.
Defense:
Washington’s defense is well-coached. Greg Manusky has been a coordinator in the league since 2007 (aside from his first year with Washington in 2016 when he was the OLB Coach). From the tape the last two weeks (one against Daniel Jones, the other against Tom Brady), Manusky’s plans are fluid.
Against the Patriots, Washington dropped eight into coverage with regularity and tried to win with a three-man rush — and they were successful. Three of the four sacks on Brady came from three-man rushes, while the fourth was a four-man rush.
They mix in zone and man-coverage, altering a lot between quarters and cover-4/cover-6 when in zone. Their man coverage usually comes in longer down-and-distances and plays with a single-high safety.
The Dolphins can attack the two-deep looks with the bigger-bodied X receivers (Preston Williams and Devante Parker).
The Players:
Offense:
Washington are currently fielding an offense that can compete with Miami for most feeble attack unit in the league. The good news (or bad, depending on which side you’re on) is that Case Keenum was a full participant in practice. He is set to return to the lineup this week.
The statuses of three limited practice participants loom large. Brandon Scherff, Morgan Moses and Vernon Davis should be ready to play Sunday, and that will go a long way towards Washington’s desire to grind the Dolphins defense into a pulp.
Terry McLaurin has been the best rookie receiver in the NFL this year. He’s currently PFF’s 15th-overall graded wide out. He’s averaging 3.6 yards after the catch with three touchdowns and 308 receiving yards. Washington quarterbacks are enjoying a 126.8 passer rating when shooting it towards the rook.
Xavien Howard will likely travel with McLaurin, provided X is healthy and ready to go (limited in Wednesday’s practice).
Defense:
Tim Settle was a 320-pound space eater at Virginia Tech. Now, he’s a 308-pound versatile pass rusher that can win from a variety of techniques along the defensive line. He dumped Brady for a pair of sacks Sunday (both in the video thread). One of those sacks came from his natural nose position, another came as an end lined up over the tackle as a five-tech.
Da’ron Payne and Jonathan Allen were selected in back-to-back years out of Alabama, and both have been hits for Washington. They’re big enough to eat up blocks in the running game and offer enough explosiveness to win one-on-one matchups as pass rushers.
That front line funnels everything for this defense. Ryan Kerrigan is still a crafty edge rusher that will give [Miami’s Right Tackle] all he can handle. Kerrigan uses an explosive first step up field, and then shows his nuance to chop the hands and bend the edge.
Landon Collins is the best defensive back on the team and Washington will need him to make a play. Expect the high-priced safety to hang out in the middle of the field and try to rob Josh Rosen on the many crossing routes Miami runs.
The Medical:
The Opportunities:
Washington’s offensive operation has been an eyesore all year. The offensive line is just as bad as Miami’s — though it will improve with the return of their pro-bowl guard in Brandon Scherff — and the skill positions aren’t a whole lot better.
Colt McCoy was a disaster last week, and Dewayne Haskins was even worse the week prior. If Keenum can make it through the whole game, that gives Washington the best chance, but there are still opportunities for takeaways. The Dolphins will need a few to give the offense favorable starting field position.
Washington is going to run the football regardless of the looks they get. If Miami can consistently shut down the early down runs, Keenum will have no chance.
The Concerns:
The concern all year will start on Miami’s front line. Josh Rosen doesn’t get rid of the ball fast enough to mitigate Miami’s protection issues, and the Washington front-seven might be able to tee off in this game — they did against Brady for a half.
If Miami can’t establish any run game, or effectively get out in front of the chains on first down, it’ll be a nightmare performance for Rosen. This is the first time all season that he’s going to play in a competitive game, and the way he responds should be telling.
The Projected Outcome:
Fans of the tank ought to be thrilled with the presumed health of Case Keenum. Haskins simply isn’t ready to play and McCoy consistently bailed on quality pockets last week, giving the offense no chance.
Washington is going to line up and run the ball off the right side of the offensive line. That means a downhill approach right at Taco Charlton and Sam Eguavoen. When Charlton needs a breather, Charles Harris will check in at that position — hardly inspiring.
This is going to set football back a few decades. Special teams and the turnover battle will likely settle the winner. I’m taking Washington because I think this will be a disaster game for Rosen, and Keenum will manage the game effectively enough to support a dominant showing from the Washington defense.
Miami 9
Washington 16
Defining the Tank and Exploring the Alternatives
A Message from a Pro-Tanker
The season began as a quiet one for the Dolphins fan base through the four games in September. Social media or otherwise, supporters were mostly able to compartmentalize the 2019 season for what it is — a stepping stone.
Now, the Dolphins are set to host a fellow winless outfit, and the fan base is divided once more. The possibility of a win tantalizes some. The likelihood of a loss brings the others one step closer to the ultimate prize — the top pick in next year’s draft.
We’ll delve into the hypothetical alternative, and what it might have looked like this season, but it’s important to take the temperature of the collective. To self-govern ourselves (myself) by observing the rhetorical situation and how our ideas (tweets) are perceived by others.
One obstacle of covering this sport (this team) for a living is the development of rigid ideas. Inundating myself with the daily activity of the team, the analysis and the all-22; all of it can equate to a sense of entitlement. Platforms in this industry are hard-earned, but it’s equally difficult to avoid becoming a preachy prick that dismisses any idea other than his own.
While I’m adamantly behind the idea of doing whatever it takes to acquire the best quarterback available, I don’t ever think it’s fair to dismiss another’s feelings or emotion attached to the team. That’s entirely the right of the individual.
The sport is entertainment, an enjoyable hobby that we all digest in different ways. The last 20 years — which equates to nearly the entirety of my football fandom as a 31-year-old — has somewhat desensitized me to the idea of a losing season.
Growing up directly in the middle of the century of mediocre Dolphins football has allowed me to open myself up to drastic measures to get this thing fixed. I have longed for even the imaginary scenario where Miami are 10-3 heading into a December game with the Pats, and a chance to clinch home field. How sad is that fantasy? No grand illusions of winning the big game, but rather settling for entering January with expectations. Something that simply hasn’t happened since Lamar Smith’s epic, overtime touchdown run in the 2000 playoffs.
It’s not as though the pro-tank crowd is taking solace in Miami’s defeats; it’s the foresight to recognize that this is beneficial to expediting the rebuild. It’s no different than rooting against the Steelers in pursuit of that draft pick climbing up the board. Of course, there are more preferable routes to get back to the glory that this franchise used to enjoy, nobody is arguing otherwise. It’s the belief that either outcome — winning five games, compared to winning no games — leaves the team in the exact same place, but with one caveat.
A higher draft pick.
There’s no thought about 2019 in this pursuit. It’s entirely, 100%, unequivocally about 2020, and beyond. It always has been. If it all works, this will be a mere, comedic footnote to a new era of Dolphins football.
Alternatives to the Tank
These two topics could’ve stood on their own as independent articles, but I think they work best in tandem. To support the argument of the tank I’d like to look at the likely alternatives had Miami taken an alternative route.
The route defined as maximizing market opportunities. If Miami continues to properly assess it’s own assets, then the likelihood of building a roster capable of sustaining postseason and championship success increases.
Market opportunities. That term should stand out as you comb through that description. Nobody will argue against losing Laremy Tunsil and Minkah Fitzpatrick, and those departures certainly prolong the rebuild. The Dolphins negotiated the situation to capitalize on a rare opportunities (Houston desperate for OL help, Pittsburgh dealing a R1 pick with a backup QB at the reins), to sell commodities for a price much greater than what Miami paid to initially acquire said players.
The Minkah Fitzpatrick pick is on its way to turning into a top five selection, while Laremy Tunsil brought back more draft picks than some blockbuster quarterback moves.
Those deals should be viewed on a unanimous plane by the fan base. Difficult pills to swallow as talent exits, but an acknowledgement that Miami seized unusually above-market value assets in return.
We good with that?
Then, the issue of the rest of the roster.
Miami’s biggest free agent buy — aside from the unrivaled salary at the quarterback position — didn’t break camp with the team. Nobody received a bigger free agent contract to bring their respective talents to South Beach than Dewayne Allen. He was cut at the conclusion of August.
Devante Parker was brought back, though hit deal was greater than Allen’s, but as far as incoming free agents not named Ryan Fitzpatrick, Allen was the gem of the class, financially speaking.
The Dolphins entertained current Saints fill-in Teddy Bridgewater, but the Miami native opted to stay in New Orleans as Drew Brees’ backup. Losing games was never the driving point of the offseason model, but rather setting a price point and committing to a linear mode of operation.
The opposing approach is exactly the route Miami took to wind up in this mess. Undoing the nearly $100 million in guaranteed money signed over to the likes of Andre Branch, Kiko Alonso, T.J. McDonald, Ryan Tannehill and Robert Quinn required some accounting gymnastics to reset the books, and give the team a fighting chance in the future.
Eric Rowe, Chris Reed, Tank Carradine — this was store from which Miami were shopping. These players — and their contract demands — jived with the Dolphins first priority of a hard financial reset.
It started with the firing of Adam Gase. In his 2018 season debrief with Stephen Ross, Gase was informed of the new direction. He didn’t agree with it, and the two sides parted company.
So, what if Gase persuaded Ross to maintain the status quo? What would that look like? Of course, the Dolphins could’ve axed Gase, then continued the Band-Aid approach with a new regime. But the jimmies and joes were still lacking, even with better X’s and O’s.
Let’s go name-by-name.
Ryan Tannehill – I don’t think this one requires a lot of explanation. It was time for the organization to end this relationship. If Tannehill had been brought back, the team’s on-field performance improves from what we’ve seen through four games, but the win total doesn’t. The additional $13 million of cash compensation would’ve prevented Miami from rolling money into next offseason by paying the debt in this rebuild season.
Saving money and preventing another seven or eight-win season sounds like a win-win. Tannehill is the Titans backup and has not seen regular season action.
Robert Quinn – Miami also ate dead money on Quinn’s trade, but the cash savings were considerable with the pass rusher’s departure. Miami finagled another draft pick (4th for Tannehill, 6th for Quinn) in addition to clearing out more cash commitments — $20 million between the two.
Quinn has appeared in three games for the Cowboys with four QB hits (he had 15 all of 2018).
Josh Sitton – The team cut Josh Sitton in March. The guard promptly retired from football two months later.
Danny Amendola – Lopping off Amendola’s salary saved the team $6 million in 2019 cash commitments. The receiver has 11 receptions and 147 yards through four games in Detroit.
Ja’Wuan James – James is a good player, but the concerns with him were always about injuries. After inking a deal with Denver that made him the second highest-paid right tackle in football, James played one game and has been on the shelf since the opener. That brings his games-played-total to 47 out of 69 over the last five seasons. If Miami matched Denver’s offer, they would’ve owed James $17 million in cash this season, and been on the hook for another $15 million in guaranteed cash over the coming years.
Akeem Spence – Spence was a surprise survivor of the original purge, but didn’t make it past camp with the Dolphins. Now, in Philadelphia, the defensive tackle has four tackles and no sacks, or tackles-for-loss, through four games. Miami saved more than $3 million by cutting Spence.
Kiko Alonso – Alonso personified faulty self-scouting among football fan bases. For three years, Alonso was a liability, yet he ate up hefty portions of the cap. Trading Alonso relieved Miami of $3 million in guaranteed money. Alonso has six tackles in five games for the Saints.
T.J. McDonald – Cutting McDonald penalized the Dolphins more than it saved ($1.4 million in total savings), but it removed a player that was not a scheme fit. McDonald worked out for the Raiders in September, but remains a free agent.
Tunsil, Fitzpatrick and Kenny Stills are all performing well in their new cities. Excusing those three players would be disingenuous to the exercise. The point remains, however, that retaining those players wouldn’t have moved the needle beyond a few games for a team that benefitted from cap relief (present and future) and acquired a ransom of draft picks.
Miami saved more than $45 million by parting ways with Quinn, Alonso, Amendola, Spence, McDonald, James and Tannehill.
Together, these 7 players respectively rank 48th, 103rd, 48th, 140th, and three DNQ’s (Tannehill, McDonald and James) at their positions according to Pro Football Focus. With them, Miami was still in need of a roster reconstruction project. With a reward for what? Six, maybe seven wins?
Is that satisfactory?
It’s up to you to embrace the new operating procedure in Miami. It’s nuanced, it’s consistent, and yet it promises nothing — but after two decades of enduring positively nothing, I’m willing to try something new.
Tank Tracker Vol. 4: Miami Dolphins coming off bye, Redskins a threat?
Tanking can be hard. It can be even harder to keep up with all the movers and shakers that go with it. Tank Tracker is here to keep you updated with all the newest headlines as it pertains to the Miami Dolphins tank as they walk through the valley of the shadow of death. Let’s keep things rolling with Volume 4; we’ll talk about a compensatory update, Washington possibly joining the tank race and the new draft order.
Draft Order Update
This week’s draft order update sees the Miami Dolphins take a hit, but it’s by no fault of the Fins, though. Since they were on a bye, it allowed the Bengals and Redskins to rush ahead with more losses. Both the Bengals and Redskins are sitting at 0-5, and they take the first and second slots, respectively.
The Miami Dolphins currently have the third spot, according to NFL.com. The New York Jets have the same overall record but have the fourth pick. There’s nothing particularly interesting in this case since the strength of the schedule cleared up the order. I’ve mentioned the strengths of their schedules before, and it gave the Dolphins the edge in this case since they had the lower of the two, .650. The Jets have an SoS of .700.
Long Division
Let’s pretend that both teams have the same strength of schedule. Things get chaotic very fast since they’re division rivals. The next determinant after the strength of the schedule is conditional based on the teams being in the same division or conference. When that’s the case, the order determination would have to go to the second tiebreaking protocol to determine the order, which is also the playoff qualifying tiebreaking methodology. It would be used inversely for the draft order, though.
Since the Jets and Dolphins are in the same division, the conditions are met for the actuation of the second (divisional) tiebreaker. Hold on, now things get confusing. The first subparameter for the second tiebreaker is head-to-head records between the two teams.
The Dolphins and Jets haven’t played, so they’re both 0-0, and now we have to go to the second subparameter. This will not always be the case, and sometimes one team will have swept the two-game series between their interdivisional rival. But teams with the same interdivisional record would then have to move on to the interconference records (third tiebreaker).
Luckily, that’s where things end. The Jets have a worse divisional record than the Dolphins. The Jets are 0-2 in the AFC East after losses to the Bills in Week 1 and the Patriots in Week 3. The Dolphins are only 0-1 in the AFC East with their Week 2 loss to the Patriots.
S0, if it came down to it and the Jets and Dolphins had the same SoS, the Jets would end up with the third pick, and the Dolphins would have the fourth.
TankSZN
The Washington redskins fired Jay Gruden on Monday after five seasons and a 0-5 start to the season. That, of course, brought up the topic of a Washington tank. It appears that with no wins, that the Redskins could pose a threat to the Dolphins plans.
Tua Bowl I is scheduled for this Sunday, October 13, at 1 p.m. EST. While the Redskins might not be trying to lose, they’re also not very good and could cause the Dolphins to “drop” from first-overall consideration in the draft order if they best the Fins.
If the Dolphins lose, though, then carry on your merry way. As long as the tank is in full swing, then keep yourself up to date with the LOD’s scouting reports on the most prominent quarterbacks and a mock free agency. Win or loss this week, the Dolphins are still taking a first-round quarterback and spending big in the FA market.
Comp and Circumstance
Are the Miami Dolphins in danger of losing their third-round compensatory projection for Ja’Wuan James? The short answer is yes. James left during the Broncos’ Week 1 game, and it doesn’t look like he’ll be back this week after being off the field since Week 2. Nick Korte of Over the Cap has projected the line of demarcation at six games missed for James. According to Korte’s formula, if James is out for six games in 2019, then the Dolphins third-round comp would become a fourth-rounder.
While no one has perfectly replicated the NFL’s official compensatory formula, Over the Cap has done an excellent job of re-creating it, and have often been right on their predictions. I am mentally preparing myself for the fourth and not a third since James will be missing another game this week against the Chargers.
On the Clock Mock 3
OK, we’re back with a new mock. I added a fourth-round this week, and I kept the Classic setting and used the Fanspeak big boards, which was just updated. Here’s the link if you want to make your own on Fanspeak’s free-to-use simulator, but there is also a premium model that adds new features and settings. It’s a fun way to play GM and draft the guys you want. Here’s who I took in the third rendition.
The Miami Dolphins have the first pick in this draft order, but I’m rolling with it. Tua Tagovailoa is my first pick again. That will be the case as long as he’s available to the Dolphins. The second first-rounder, the pick from the Steelers and eighth overall, is Tristan Wirfs. That was a no-brainer in my books; he’ll start Day 1. The third first-rounder, the Texans pick and 25th overall, ended up being Jeffrey Okudah.
As much as I want to believe that Okudah could be available at 25, I don’t think there’s any shot he drops that far. He’s, in my opinion, the best cornerback of the class.
Tyler Biadasz is another guy I want on the Miami Dolphins. He’s a plug-and-play guy, and I want to leave the 2020 Draft with at least two of those guys to instantly start on the offensive line. Shaq Quarterman was a BPA pick, but I’d like for the Dolphins to pick up a linebacker at some point, so why not?
Locked On Dolphins Podcast
On Tuesday’s Locked On Dolphins podcast, host Travis Wingfield has a special guest, Ian Wharton. Subscribe and give it a listen!
