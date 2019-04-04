The Miami Dolphins Could and Should Draft a Running Back

The Miami Dolphins have a nice running back stable on their roster. They have the enigmatic Kenyan Drake and they have former rookie, Kalen Ballage. The two, in theory, should quantify as your projected two starters at the position slated to share time.

However, this is a new regime, a new regime that no doubt has the faith from the fans to utilize Kenyan Drake much more than Adam Gase could ever dream. Also, with Ballage’s effective end to last season, you would think he’s going to get a lot of opportunity to display that and more this upcoming season. My point here is, that none of that matters.

This is Brian Flores and Chad O’Shea. Do I think they see promise with Drake and Ballage? Without a doubt, but it doesn’t mean they won’t want to draft someone that fits their ideology of what they want from the running back position. It’s not a top priority, but it’s more of a need than I think most draftniks realize.

The earliest I could see us add to our backfield would be maybe round 3 but most likely round 4. Below I have listed some potential targets you could see Chris Grier target for the new Miami staff to add to their running back by committee approach. The same approach we have seen over the years in New England. I have listed their height, weight and 40 time.

David Montgomery, Iowa State, 5’10 222lbs, 4.63

Montgomery is cannon ball of a runner. He reminds me oddly of Ray Rice or Maurice Jones- Drew with his thick lower half. He isn’t going to break away for long runs, but he is effective as ever in gaining yards after contact and breaking tackles. With that he also has solid hands, 71 catches in 37 career games, out of the backfield so he gives you the flexibility of being in on obvious passing situations. He could easily provide a LeGarrette Blount type of role on this Dolphins roster. Admittedly, I am not sure he will be there in the 3rd

Damien Harris, Alabama, 5’10 216lbs, 4.57

Damien Harris was a 4-year player from Alabama. He never rushed for less than 875 yards per season and his avg yards per carry over his college career was a vast 5.8. For whatever reason, as long as he was at ‘Bama it always felt as if he never got the shine he deserved. In his senior year he also showed he can catch the ball bringing in 22 catches on the season for 204 yards. The biggest trait that will have Miami’s staff interested is security; Harris had never lost one fumble over the course of his illustrious career. That is something that I’m sure is engrained in Brian Flores’ brain after being with Bill Belichick for all those years. If he’s there Miami may consider him in the 3rd. I think Harris has Nick Chubb potential this upcoming season.

Devin Singletary, Florida Atlantic, 5’8 203, 4.66

The man they call “Motor.” Now, as a FAU alum I may be a little biased but also as a lifeloing Hurricanes fan, this guy reminds me of Frank Gore. He’s got that “small” label that follows him around but that does not define him. You don’t get a nickname like “Motor” for going with the flow. He’s finished his career at FAU with 3 straight 1,000 yard season. The negatives to him are his usage at FAU and his lack of receiving ability. Singletary had a lot of use at FAU coming in with 714 carries, that’s a lot. However, for a day 2 or day 3 pick, you’d be hard pressed to find someone that’s going to give you all they got like Singletary. Assuming Kenyan Drake is our number 1 receiving back, you can pair “Motor” and Ballage as your grind down running backs. As long as his pass protection is up to par, Singletary will find playing time with any team that drafts him.

Miles Sanders, Penn St, 5’10 211, 4.49

Going off my gut feeling as to what the current Miami staff think they need from the backfield; Miles Sanders is the guy. Will he be there? That’s the biggest question as his combine performance put him on the radar and many draftniks have him shooting up draft boards. Sanders is one of those prospects that does everything really, really well but isn’t a superstar with any one attribute. He’s an elusive runner that can catch the ball out of the backfield with the best of them. He reminds me a lot of James White from New England, he’s old reliable in the sense of catching the ball or pass protecting for your QB. His one issue is fumbling, it’s happened more than you like so you must wonder how much that will matter with his recent rise on draft boards. If Sanders is on the board come round 3 or 4, rest assured I’ll be banging the drum for him.

Bryce Love, Stanford, 5’8 200, 4.40 (DNP @ Combine)