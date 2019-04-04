Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins Could and Should Draft a Running Back
The Miami Dolphins have a nice running back stable on their roster. They have the enigmatic Kenyan Drake and they have former rookie, Kalen Ballage. The two, in theory, should quantify as your projected two starters at the position slated to share time.
However, this is a new regime, a new regime that no doubt has the faith from the fans to utilize Kenyan Drake much more than Adam Gase could ever dream. Also, with Ballage’s effective end to last season, you would think he’s going to get a lot of opportunity to display that and more this upcoming season. My point here is, that none of that matters.
This is Brian Flores and Chad O’Shea. Do I think they see promise with Drake and Ballage? Without a doubt, but it doesn’t mean they won’t want to draft someone that fits their ideology of what they want from the running back position. It’s not a top priority, but it’s more of a need than I think most draftniks realize.
The earliest I could see us add to our backfield would be maybe round 3 but most likely round 4. Below I have listed some potential targets you could see Chris Grier target for the new Miami staff to add to their running back by committee approach. The same approach we have seen over the years in New England. I have listed their height, weight and 40 time.
- David Montgomery, Iowa State, 5’10 222lbs, 4.63
- Montgomery is cannon ball of a runner. He reminds me oddly of Ray Rice or Maurice Jones- Drew with his thick lower half. He isn’t going to break away for long runs, but he is effective as ever in gaining yards after contact and breaking tackles. With that he also has solid hands, 71 catches in 37 career games, out of the backfield so he gives you the flexibility of being in on obvious passing situations. He could easily provide a LeGarrette Blount type of role on this Dolphins roster. Admittedly, I am not sure he will be there in the 3rd
- Damien Harris, Alabama, 5’10 216lbs, 4.57
- Damien Harris was a 4-year player from Alabama. He never rushed for less than 875 yards per season and his avg yards per carry over his college career was a vast 5.8. For whatever reason, as long as he was at ‘Bama it always felt as if he never got the shine he deserved. In his senior year he also showed he can catch the ball bringing in 22 catches on the season for 204 yards. The biggest trait that will have Miami’s staff interested is security; Harris had never lost one fumble over the course of his illustrious career. That is something that I’m sure is engrained in Brian Flores’ brain after being with Bill Belichick for all those years. If he’s there Miami may consider him in the 3rd. I think Harris has Nick Chubb potential this upcoming season.
- Devin Singletary, Florida Atlantic, 5’8 203, 4.66
- The man they call “Motor.” Now, as a FAU alum I may be a little biased but also as a lifeloing Hurricanes fan, this guy reminds me of Frank Gore. He’s got that “small” label that follows him around but that does not define him. You don’t get a nickname like “Motor” for going with the flow. He’s finished his career at FAU with 3 straight 1,000 yard season. The negatives to him are his usage at FAU and his lack of receiving ability. Singletary had a lot of use at FAU coming in with 714 carries, that’s a lot. However, for a day 2 or day 3 pick, you’d be hard pressed to find someone that’s going to give you all they got like Singletary. Assuming Kenyan Drake is our number 1 receiving back, you can pair “Motor” and Ballage as your grind down running backs. As long as his pass protection is up to par, Singletary will find playing time with any team that drafts him.
- Miles Sanders, Penn St, 5’10 211, 4.49
- Going off my gut feeling as to what the current Miami staff think they need from the backfield; Miles Sanders is the guy. Will he be there? That’s the biggest question as his combine performance put him on the radar and many draftniks have him shooting up draft boards. Sanders is one of those prospects that does everything really, really well but isn’t a superstar with any one attribute. He’s an elusive runner that can catch the ball out of the backfield with the best of them. He reminds me a lot of James White from New England, he’s old reliable in the sense of catching the ball or pass protecting for your QB. His one issue is fumbling, it’s happened more than you like so you must wonder how much that will matter with his recent rise on draft boards. If Sanders is on the board come round 3 or 4, rest assured I’ll be banging the drum for him.
- Bryce Love, Stanford, 5’8 200, 4.40 (DNP @ Combine)
- Bryce Love had one of the worst-case scenarios happen when it comes to a draft prospect. He absolutely killed in 2017 with 2,118 yards rushing, 19 touchdowns, and an 8.1ypc. Then he started breaking down in 2018 with a slew of ankle injuries and ultimately a torn ACL. When healthy and able to get past the line of scrimmage, Love can be one of the most electrifying runners in this class. His main concern for teams is durability. But come the 6th or 7th round, look for Miami to take a risk on him late and see if they can help him reclaim that 2017 form.
Locked On Dolphins 2019 Draft Big Boards – Linebackers
Since you can gather general draft ideas from just about anywhere, we want to focus our coverage solely on the Dolphins. What will Miami look for at each position as the rebuild begins in 2019? This series is a collection of three things:
1.) Job-descriptions required for each position to be a Miami Dolphin
2.) Travis’ personal Dolphins-centric big-board for each position
3.) Confirmed player visits (Shrine, Senior Bowl, Combine, Pro-Day, 30 visit)
Linebackers
Job Description:
This is possibly the most unique position in terms of specificity to the scheme. In Raekwon McMillan, Miami has its banger between the tackles. In Jerome Baker, the number-two linebacker that can help in coverage, blitz from any position, and outrace the outside zone attempts.
What’s missing is the Kyle Van Noy type. Miami desperately needs a player of his caliber (size, length, contributions to the run-game and an effective blitzer).
Dont’a Hightower 260 lbs. 4.68 40-yard dash, 7.55 3-cone, 32.5 arm, 32 vert, 117 broad
Kyle Van Noy 250 lbs. 4.71 40-yard dash, 7.22 3-cone, 31.5 arm, 32.5 vert, 112 broad
Brandon King 220 lbs. 4.49 40-yard dash, 7.28 3-cone, 38 vert, 127 broad
Albert McClellan 235 lbs. 4.81 40-yard dash, 7.24 3-cone, 36.5 vert, 119 broad
Elandon Roberts 238 lbs. 4.60 40-yard dash, 7.23 3-cone, 36 vert, 120 broad
The two Devins will be omitted from this section.
Linebackers Big Board
|Rank
|Player
|School
|Round Projection
|1
|Juston Hollins
|Oregon
|3-4
|2
|Ben Banogu
|TCU
|2-3
|3
|Mack Wilson
|Alabama
|2-3
|4
|Blake Cashman
|Minnesota
|3-4
|5
|Bobby Okereke
|Stanford
|4-5
Reported Dolphins Meetings:
Justin Hollins – Oregon
Ben Banogu – TCU
Sione Takitaki – BYU
Joe Dineen – Kansas
Locked On Dolphins 2019 Draft Big Boards – Interior Defensive Line
Since you can gather general draft ideas from just about anywhere, we want to focus our coverage solely on the Dolphins. What will Miami look for at each position as the rebuild begins in 2019? This series is a collection of three things:
1.) Job-descriptions required for each position to be a Miami Dolphin
2.) Travis’ personal Dolphins-centric big-board for each position
3.) Confirmed player visits (Shrine, Senior Bowl, Combine, Pro-Day, 30 visit)
Interior Defensive Line:
Job Description:
The heavy hands and eye discipline traits apply even more on the inside than they do off the edge. Two-gap specialists with power in their base and the ability to collapse the pocket from the interior in one-on-one opportunities will be an emphasis.
Again, we look at the build of the 2018 Patriots interior front.
Malcolm Brown 320 lbs. 5.05 40-yard dash, 7.84 3-cone, 32.5 arms, 98 broad, 29.5 vert
Lawrence Guy 315 lbs. 4.96 40-yard dash, 7.6 3-cone, 32.75 arm, 29 vert
Danny Shelton 345 lbs. 5.64 40-yard dash, 7.99 3-cone, 32 arm, 30.5 vert, 95 broad
Adam Butler 300 lbs. 5.23 40-yard dash, 7.51 3-cone, arm, 28.5 vert, 101 broad
Quinnen Williams is the only player we are omitting from this group.
Interior DL Big Board
|Rank
|Player
|School
|Round Projection
|1
|Ed Oliver
|Houston
|1
|2
|Jeffery Simmons
|Mississippi State
|1
|3
|Christian Wilkins
|Clemson
|1
|4
|Charles Omenihu
|Texas
|3
|5
|Dexter Lawrence
|Clemson
|1-2
|6
|Jerry Tillery
|Notre Dame
|1-2
|7
|Dre’Mont Jones
|Ohio State
|2
|8
|Khalen Saunders
|Western Illinois
|2-3
|9
|Renell Wren
|Arizona State
|3-4
|10
|Daylon Mack
|Texas A&M
|3-4
|11
|Gerald Willis
|Miami
|3-4
|12
|Daniel Wise
|Kansas
|3-4
|13
|Isaiah Buggs
|Alabama
|4-5
|14
|Armon Watts
|Arkansas
|4-6
|15
|Dontavius Russell
|Auburn
|5-7
Reported Dolphins Meetings:
Quinnen Williams – Alabama
Ed Oliver – Houston
Dexter Lawrence – Clemson
Jerry Tillery – Notre Dame
Armon Watts – Arkansas
Terry Breckner – Missouri
Jordan Bradford – Louisiana Tech
Locked On Dolphins 2019 Draft Big Boards – Defensive Edge
Since you can gather general draft ideas from just about anywhere, we want to focus our coverage solely on the Dolphins. What will Miami look for at each position as the rebuild begins in 2019? This series is a collection of three things:
1.) Job-descriptions required for each position to be a Miami Dolphin
2.) Travis’ personal Dolphins-centric big-board for each position
3.) Confirmed player visits (Shrine, Senior Bowl, Combine, Pro-Day, 30 visit)
Defensive Edge
Job Description:
Patrick Graham spoke about the Dolphins desire to transition from a one-gap penetrating style to more of a read-and-react two-gap defense. Heavy-handed with the ability to disengage based on the eye discipline to correctly identify the direction of the offensive play call is paramount.
The ends have to contribute in the running game more than before. Keeping the linebackers free to flow sideline-to-sideline, and holding the point of attack, will be a new point of emphasis. Additionally, players that can play multiple positions (7, 5, and even 3 technique) will be a requirement.
The build of the Patriots defensive line is a good indicator of what Miami might want.
Adrian Clayborn 280 lbs. 4.83 40-yard dash, 7.30 3-cone,32.5 arm, 113 broad, 33 vert
Trey Flowers 265 lbs. 4.93 40-yard dash, 7.34 3-cone, 34.25 arm, 121 broad, 36.5 vert
Derek Rivers 250 lbs. 4.61 40-yard dash, 6.94 3-cone, 32.75 arm, 35 vert, 123 broad
John Simon 260 lbs. 4.62 40-yard dash, 7.10 3-cone, 34.25 arm, 34 vert, 121 broad
Dietrich Wise 275 lbs. 4.92 40-yard dash, 7.07 3-cone, 35.5arm, 33 vert, 125 broad
Edge Big Board
|Rank
|Player
|School
|Round Projection
|1
|Clelin Ferrell
|Clemson
|1
|2
|Chase Winovich
|Michigan
|2
|3
|Rashan Gary
|Michigan
|1
|4
|L.J. Collier
|TCU
|3
|5
|Christian Miller
|Alabama
|2
|6
|D’Andre Walker
|Georgia
|2-3
|7
|Zach Allen
|Boston College
|3-4
|8
|Maxx Crosby
|Eastern Michigan
|5-6
|9
|Wyatt Ray
|Boston College
|3-4
|10
|Oshane Ximines
|Old Dominion
|4-5
Reported Dolphins Meetings:
Nick Bosa – Ohio State
Montez Sweat – Mississippi State
Jachai Polite – Florida
Jaylon Ferguson – Louisiana Tech
Charles Omenihu – Texas
L.J. Collier – TCU (30 Visit)
Zach Allen – Boston College
Jordan Brailford – Oklahoma State
Immanuel Turner – Louisiana Tech
Chase Winovich – Michigan
Jalen Jelks – Oregon
