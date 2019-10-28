Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins Face Minkah Fitzpatrick and Nobody Cares
When reports were surfacing that Minkah Fitzpatrick was unhappy with the Miami Dolphins and was seeking a trade, we were furious.
The “cleanest” prospect to come out of the 2018 NFL draft tarnished our trust and abolished any loyalty we felt towards him.
We were all fed the rhetoric that Fitzpatrick was a team-friendly player whose only focus was football. A 4-year starter and leader for Nick Saban‘s vaunted Alabama defense, it seemed impossible to sour on this selection.
Yet, less than 20 games into his NFL career, Fitzpatrick forced his way off of the Dolphins and onto the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Breaking: The Steelers have acquired Dolphins DB Minkah Fitzpatrick for a 2020 first-round pick, per multiple reports pic.twitter.com/r2tAcEY7LK
— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 17, 2019
How embarrassing.
How pathetic must an organization be to have the only player you felt you can trust publicly tell everyone they want nothing to do with you. This is what it’s like to have someone toss water in your face in the middle of the fanciest restaurant in town.
What a punch to the throat and a kick to the *ehem* wick.
Immediately after the trade we were all livid over Fitzpatrick’s betrayal…even if we genuinely understood that he didn’t want to “waste” his career on a tanking team that had no idea how to properly use a player that’s adequate at 4 different positions.
Now, just one month after Fitzpatrick is traded to the Steelers, we find him lining up against his former brethren on national television.
Disregarding the fact that this Monday Night Football game should be a national embarrassment, there are plenty of headlines to keep a variety of football fans plugged in to a game where the teams are a combined 2-10:
- What will the Steelers do at quarterback given Ben Roethlisburger‘s health, age and the status of the team?
- Will Miami land the #1 overall pick?
- How has Brian Flores looked as a head coach so far this year?
- How’s life without Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell for the Steelers?
But for Dolphins fans, none of them (should) seem larger than facing off against a disgruntled former 1st-round pick who (justified or not) had no problem burning this bridge as long as he was on the other side of the canyon.
This would normally be the moment where we grab our pitchforks and unite against a common enemy rather than engage in all the civil war we’re used to. Instead, do we even care that Minkah Fitzpatrick is going to line up opposite the quarterback who once tried to trademark his nickname?
We Once Expressed Feelings….
When Jarvis Landry left, we were enraged.
Dolphins fans all over social media immediately had an opinion on the situation. Whether you were for the trade or against it, you were passionate about what you felt. On one hand, he was a headcase that was going to demand too much money. On the other hand, he’s quite possibly your best draft pick since early 2000 – why would you let him walk?
Regardless of which side you stood on, you took the move personally. Plenty of us began to actively root against Landry, while others trolled him for any offseason comment he made.
When Landry mentioned how he never hung out with Ryan Tannehill during the offseason, this fanbase suddenly morphed into Sherlock Holmes and conjured up photographic evidence that Landry had no idea how to handle a live fish while hanging out with Tannehill on his boat.
During that stretch, Dolphins fans passionately united together because we felt our home was being attacked. It was a glorious site to see – something marketing minds in the Dolphins corporate office should take notice of.
Jay Ajayi going to the Philadelphia Eagles hurt.
We had Kenyan Drake in the wings, but Ajayi was a (proven) #1 running back that had an charismatic ego and a marketable smile.
For a period of time the Miami Dolphins actually had a player that the rest of the nation could gravitate towards. Average football fans were able to associate a player with the Miami Dolphins for a positive reason for once. People actually wanted to draft this dude in fantasy football. Internationally he was a star.
And for a little while, Dolphins fans could say he was ours.
Then, a mid-season trade (that we never wanted to admit seemed likely) took Ajayi, his immaturity, his infectious smile, his freelancing running style and his overall talent to a team that would go on to win the Super Bowl. All while the Dolphins would go on to be forgotten.
A fitting tale for this franchise.
For awhile Dolphins fans poked and prodded at Ajayi on social media. His knees were a constant source of entertainment as fans tried to incite his immaturity online. After winning the Super Bowl and having the last laugh, Dolphins fans still came to the defense of the team because Ajayi was no longer one of us and we have to protect our own, right?
Yet again, we took the situation personally.
Jordan Phillips was released last season and we all rejoiced. Not a single fan was upset with the move.
Even while he was still with the Dolphins, fans had no trouble reminding him how much of a 2nd-round bust he is. Now that he was with a division rival, the comments and mockery came in full force. His idiotic taunting penalty against the Dolphins in Week 13 helped sink his Buffalo Bills, and we were able to laugh at his expense once again.
Buffalo Bills DL Jordan Phillips has 4 sacks this season. The Miami Dolphins have 5. pic.twitter.com/Qj1j4e9mwj
— Joe Schad (@schadjoe) October 15, 2019
FYI: Phillips currently has 5 sacks on the year. He had 5.5 throughout his entire Dolphins career.
We’ve jabbed Phillips plenty of times, and he’s punched right back. There was so much hatred spewed by the fans that the inconsistent defensive tackle still holds a grudge against the Dolphins to this this day (and, lets be honest, we all still hold a grudge against Phillips as well).
Hard to hold a grudge when a situation isn’t personal.
Do I even need to recap the entire Brent Grimes situation?
Voted one of the top-50 Miami Dolphins in club history, no one will deny he was once a fan favorite. Yet, from the moment Miko was tackled in the parking lot to the day Brent was released, it was a flurry of vitriol that pitted one side against the other.
It evolved so much that fans continued to battle Miko and taunt Brent months after the quiet cornerback signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Why? Because we actually gave a f*** about this team.
The point is not that we are a bunch of spiteful high school teenagers, but that we used to be so invested in our favorite team and the players on our roster that these moves affected us personally.
….Now, We’re RoboHenneHill
Now, just 42 days after Minkah Fitzpatrick is traded to the Steelers, the streets of Davie seem calm; it’s an eerie feeling that perfectly compliments the Halloween spirit.
I see no torches. Hear no screams. Witness no one bemoaning his departure.
At this point, have we just become apathetic to these types of transactions? Are we so engulfed in losing that we are numb to premium talent leaving?
Losing Laremy Tunsil was a huge shock, but you hear nothing about that move two months later. Initially, we followed his career on the Houston Texans – with some of us inexplicably wishing ill-will on a player that was exceptional for the Dolphins both on the field and in the locker room.
NEW @PFF Data Study 🎓: Finding the best young offensive tackles in the NFL
Includes a look at the recent dominance of Laremy Tunsil and whether that makes him the best at his position after a slow start to his career https://t.co/2pdQPnGYEK pic.twitter.com/j56mfhECtk
— Kevin Cole (@KevinColePFF) October 24, 2019
It wasn’t Tunsil’s fault the General Manager that’s been with the organization for 20 years – and ironically drafted him – wanted the picks more than the player.
But losing Tunsil started a trend that seems to have snowballed with the loss of Minkah Fitzpatrick. At this point, it doesn’t even matter. A few dismissive comments about Fitzpatrick’s loyalty later and we are horsed from all the disdain; we could care less about the disappointment.
Facing off against Fitzpatrick should fuel the Dolphins desire to win. Instead, we’re more worried about the Cincinnati Bengals.
Such is the life of a historically-bad team.
Once upon a time not long ago, this fanbase expressed their loyalty, displayed their passion, and vocally united against anyone that didn’t stand with them.
Now, it’s like we don’t even care.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins Trade Kenyan Drake To Arizona Cardinals
And the turnover continues, folks. Miami has agreed to send Kenyan Drake to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for a conditional 6th round draft pick in 2020.
Trade: Arizona has reached agreement in principle to trade a conditional 2020 draft pick to Miami for RB Kenyan Drake, league sources tell ESPN.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 28, 2019
Adding to the array of draft picks over the next 2 off-seasons, the pick acquired by the Dolphins may improve into a fifth round pick, pending unknown terms.
The #AZCardinals have traded for #Dolphins RB Kenyan Drake, handing Miami a conditional 6th round pick in 2020 that can become a 5th rounder, source said. Given injuries to David Johnson and Chase Edmonds, AZ jumped in this morning.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 28, 2019
Early rumours regarding a potential trade had suggested that Miami were looking for a fourth round pick in return for Drake, but could not find a buyer willing to pay the asking price.
Talks regarding a possible contract extension reportedly fizzled out prior to the 2019 season and amidst widespread speculation about Drake’s availability all year, things have finally become official today. Miami continues their full-fledged rebuild by sending off the former 3rd round pick to the Arizona desert.
Kenyan showed promise in his 2017 year but lived on former head Coach Adam Gase’s bad side. Drake is entering his final year in his contract and it seems that Miami wasn’t going to resign him, instead they recoup some compensation. Mark Walton has shined in the last couple of weeks and most likely has cemented himself as the main back. Look at Walton to be part of Miami’s future plans, he has really distanced himself from Kalen Ballage and the others.
The Detroit Lions had been considered the early favourites to trade for Miami’s under-utilised RB after placing Kerryon Johnson on Injured Reserve. Add in the fact that in 2017 Kenyan Drake had 193 yards from scrimmage against a Matt Patricia led defense which includes a nasty spin move at 2:36:
However the Cardinals entered the bidding process in the late stages following injuries to both David Johnson (ankle) and Chase Edmonds (hamstring).
Add another pick to the arsenal that Miami currently has of draft picks for the 2020-2021 NFL draft.
Miami is most likely shopping some other players on their roster as well, so stay tuned ahead of tomorrow’s trade deadline at LockedOnDolphins.com
Fins Up
Thank you @kdx32 for everything you did in Miami, including the most miraculous #Dolphins play in recent history.
Fins Up.
🐬🏈 #fintroopers #nfl pic.twitter.com/qTSeccV4jO
— fintroopers (@fintroopers) October 27, 2019
Miami Dolphins
Dolphins Steelers Week Eight Preview
Is this the week Miami finally breaks through, or will the Steelers send the Phins back to old habits?
Who: Dolphins (0-6) at Steelers (2-4)
When: Monday October 28, 8:15 EST
Where: Heinz Field — Pittsburgh, PA
Weather: 55 degrees, cloudy
Vegas Slant: Dolphins +14.5
Dolphins-Steelers
The product of the last five quarters has improved considerably from the Josh Rosen experience, but Miami remain winless. The move to Ryan Fitzpatrick has energized the team and the locker room, but it wasn’t enough to secure the first victory of the 2019 season.
Sunday in Buffalo, against a top five defense, Miami has its best rushing, passing and scoring performance of the year. The three touchdowns from the offense nearly matched Miami’s season total (four) entering the contest.
The previous five quarters (full game in Buffalo, final period against Washington), Miami have crossed the goal line five times, three more touchdowns than the first 4.75 games combined. Improvement from this unit isn’t just making tankers nervous, it’s shining a positive light on some offensive talent that might be in the blossoming stage.
Better showings from Mike Gesicki and Devante Parker, breakout performances for Preston Williams and Mark Walton, plus an offensive line that only allowed Buffalo to touch Fitzpatrick on three drop backs, some confidence is brewing in South Florida.
The problem, however, is that this is likely the week things revert back to old ways. The Steelers defense is good, really good. Even without its best player — Stephon Tuitt — Pittsburgh turns up the heat on opposing quarterbacks, and is stingy when it comes to allowing points.
For the Dolphins, it’s a chance to continue the progress on defense. Mason Rudolph returns after a gruesome concussion three weeks ago, and the Steelers big-play offense could present some challenges for a defense that has shown marked improvements the last few weeks.
The Scheme:
Offense:
No unit in the NFL has undergone a bigger transformation in the last calendar-year. Losing former all-pros at quarterback, running back and receiver created quite a challenge for Coordinator Randy Fichtner.
Pittsburgh demonstrated its faith in Rudolph by spending next year’s first-round draft pick on a defensive back just hours after the news that Ben Roethlisberger would miss the entire season came down. Then, in Rudolph’s first start, Fichtner dialed up the most conservative game plan the NFL has seen since Tim Tebow.
That’s not a typo. The last time a quarterback threw the ball beyond the line-of-scrimmage with such scarcity was when Tebow-Mania took over the 2011 season.
Pittsburgh has opted to go with the conservative and gimmick approach, but it’s been the big play that has been most effective for the Steelers offense. In the 49ers and Bengals games, Rudolph connected for scoring strikes of 76, 39, 21, and 43-yards.
In the Cincinnati game, the Wildcat was the formation of choice as Pittsburgh took advantage of the Bengals aging, slow defense with horizontal action and misdirection. Expect the Steelers to attack Miami’s weaknesses in a similar fashion — a heavy dose of the run game with play-action shots built into the plan.
Defense:
Keith Butler is my favorite whipping person in the league; his defensive plans tend to make Matt Burke look like Buddy Ryan. Despite using old Tampa-2 principles — principles that wind up leaving linebackers on slot receivers — the Pittsburgh defense is performing better this season.
Allowing the 14th fewest points per game, the Steelers are getting it done with terrific front-seven play. With a traditional 3-4 base defense, Butler capitalizes on two athletic edge rushers in T.J. Watt and Bud Dupree. Creating one-on-one matchups for either of those edge defenders is more difficult without Tuitt’s presence, so expect to see more pressure dialed up with the likes of Devin Bush and Minkah Fitzpatrick coming in on blitzes.
Blitzing at a 34% clip, only seven teams bring an extra rusher more than Butler’s Steelers. The Black and Yellow defense ranks 19th in QB hurry rate, but 5th in QB knockdown rate. They rank 8th in overall pressure rate.
The Players:
Offense:
Juju Smith-Schuster missed practice Thursday with an illness, but he’ll be ready to go Monday night. The emerging star has been slowed by a lack of continuity this season. Still, Smith-Schuster remains a threat to take the top off the defense on any given play. The Dolphins will almost certainly bracket Smith-Schuster and force Rudolph to find his yardage elsewhere, perhaps from rookie, Diontae Johnson.
Johnson is third on the team in receiving, but has the skill set to beat Miami’s press-man coverage for a big play.
James Connor is second on the team in receiving, and leads Pittsburgh in rushing. A lot of the Steelers conservative plan is based around early-down runs for Connor, and utilizing his patience and soft hands to set up screen plays. Pittsburgh will spell Connor with a pair of capable backups in Jaylen Samuels and Benny Snell.
The Pittsburgh offensive line is anchored by longtime stalwarts Maurkice Pouncey, David DeCastro and Ramon Foster. This is where the Steelers will win the game — with a relentless surge from this interior line against a run defense that has been vulnerable all season long.
Defense:
The talent on this side of the ball promises a bright future for a team long-known for its defensive legacy. We mentioned Tuitt and his season-ending injury, but it’s T.J. Watt who figures to remind Dolphins fans that the 2017 draft brought back the wrong player in the first round.
Watt already has four sacks and six TFLs for the season, and he’s going to require the Dolphins to give Jesse Davis some help off Fitzpatrick’s front side.
Devin Bush is already making an immediate impact, and he’ll have an eye on Fitzpatrick when he tucks the ball to scramble. His primary objective, however, will be new starting running back Mark Walton. Walton made most of his yardage by setting up his blocks behind the line-of-scrimmage, and it’ll be up to Bush to correctly key where the play is designed to run, and cut down the Dolphins back.
Then there’s Minkah Fitzpatrick; he’s going to have plenty of juice in this one. After producing two turnovers in his Steelers debut, Fitzpatrick’s only ball production comes via a pair of passes defensed, but he is playing every down for the Steelers. Miami would be wise to isolate Fitzpatrick in coverage and test him vertically.
The Medical:
Dolphins
Week 8 Saturday Injury & Game Status Reports#Steelers vs #Dolphins #FinsUp #HereWeGo
(*We can only assume that Nix is Questionable.) pic.twitter.com/55PgJOLCfV
— SteelCityBlitz (@SCBlitz) October 26, 2019
The Opportunities:
It all starts up front with this Pittsburgh team. The offensive line remains intact after losing immense firepower at all three skill positions. If Miami are to win, it’ll begin with solid run defense. Putting Rudolph behind the chains will create turnover opportunities, as Miami’s defense can confuse the young quarterback with some cover-0 blitz looks, and the newly minted amoeba rush look (defenders scattered about the formation with nobody in a down-stance).
The absence of Tuitt should free things for both facets of the Miami offense. Miami’s running scheme has been diverse this season, and perhaps some new bodies up front for Pittsburgh could lead to some leaks in the way they fit the run.
The Concerns:
The big play, the screen game, and running the football is the entirety of the Pittsburgh offense. In order to create the former two, the Steelers choose to require the latter to be in working order. If the Dolphins can’t keep Pittsburgh behind the chains on early downs, this game will get out of hand fast.
The Projected Outcome:
Weekly trajectory is not linear in the NFL. Many are assuming that Miami’s recent success — or improvement — is a sign of victories to come in windfall fashion. The truth is that Miami is far more likely to regress to the mean.
The Dolphins saw Ryan Fitzpatrick play his best game since last September. Defensively, Miami held the Bills to just 30% conversion on third down, and also converted a fake on special teams for the second consecutive week.
And still, it wasn’t enough for victory.
When Fitzpatrick played the Steelers last year, as a member of the Bucs, his hot start went up in flames. The same could well happen in primetime, this time on the road in a tough environment.
This game has four Fitzpatrick interceptions and a runaway beat down written all over it.
Dolphins 10
Steelers 37
NFL Draft
Scouting College Football’s Top 2020 QB Prospects – Week 9
Recapping Week 9 of the College Football Season
During the college season, here on Locked On Dolphins, we’re going to keep an eye on quarterbacks all throughout the country. Our primary focus will be on the big four, the options that Miami will likely choose from with an early pick in the 2020 draft.
Those quarterbacks are:
Tua Tagovailoa Scouting Report
Jake Fromm Scouting Report
Justin Herbert Scouting Report
Jordan Love Scouting Report
2019 Week 1 Recap
2019 Week 2 Recap
2019 Week 3 Recap
2019 Week 4 Recap
2019 Week 5 Recap
2019 Week 6 Recap
2019 Week 7 Recap
2019 Week 8 Recap
*LSU’s Joe Burrow has been added to the prospect watch list.
We’ll go in chronological order from when the games were played.
Week 9 Recap
Joe Burrow vs. Auburn, Win 23-13
Stats: 32/42(76.2%) 321 yards (7.64 YPA), 1 TD, 1 INT
After a slow start, Burrow sparked the Tigers offense with a first down scramble on 3rd and 12. In fact, Burrow made multiple plays with his legs against a man-heavy scheme of the Auburn defense after he was able to evade pressure. Burrow made a variety of plays after the rush forced him off of his spot, and did well to keep the LSU offense on the field.
Joe Burrow vs Auburn
It was a tough first quarter for the LSU offense. Taking away Burrow’s first read and sending pressure led to some sacks. Burrow jump starts the second quarter with a 3rd and long scramble. Bounces up from a huge hit. pic.twitter.com/sqX1qJHKFo
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 26, 2019
The extended play got things going for LSU in the second and third quarter, but Burrow’s inability to adapt to the post-snap rotation, and blitz-heavy attack caused the slow start. Burrow had to tuck the football after his initial read was covered a couple of times, and he wasn’t able to escape Derek Brown and the rest of that Auburn front.
Burrow’s big plays came via the deep shot in one-on-one coverage. Burrow trusts his wide outs, and the chemistry is evident by the number of contested completions LSU hit in this game. Burrow made one mistake on a back-shoulder ball that was intercepted. The ball was slightly underthrown.
Burrow is playing some of his best ball in the most critical situations this year, and there’s something to be said for that invaluable skill. Scouts continue to talk about the tremendous jump Burrow made from 2018 to 2019. There’s no doubting Burrow’s climb up the quarterback big board this year, he’s proven plenty for one season.
The big question with Burrow will ask, why wasn’t he this quarterback his entire college career?
Jordan Love at Air Force, Loss 31-7
Stats: 14/23 (60.9%) 11 4 yards (4.96 YPA) 1 TD,
I’d love to see Love and Justin Herbert switch places. Love is so an intriguing ball-handler with exceptional off-platform ability, and a better penchant for manipulating defenses post-snap. His Aggie teammates drop a lot of passes — more than Josh Allen’s Wyoming squads from a couple of years ago.
Love is consistently behind the chains, throwing to receivers that lack any ability to separate, and usually doing so under immense pressure.
Jordan Love at Air Force
It’s tough to evaluate Love. The Aggie defense is bad, the run game is bad, and the receivers drop several balls every game.
Up first, an audio breakdown of Love’s strength and post snap manipulation. pic.twitter.com/rZoTeffXvA
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 27, 2019
Those adverse circumstances have caused Love to take chances he didn’t risk last season. As a result, his numbers have been terrible. In this game, Love played far more conservatively, and the result is a boring offense that can’t do much.
Still, there were some impressive decisions and big time throws on display for Love — as is the case every week. The more we go along this season, the more it would make sense that Love returns to school for his senior season.
Justin Herbert vs. Washington State, Win 35-34
Stats: 21/30 (70%) 222 yards (7.4 YPA) 0 TDs, 0 INTs
For as much as we like to bring up Tua’s receivers, Justin Herbert is quietly humming along behind the best offensive line in the country. There’s always an evaluation to be had for every player in every game, but Herbert’s truly is more challenging because of his circumstances. Oregon runs the football a lot, and effectively. Then, when they pass, it mostly happens behind the line of scrimmage.
Justin Herbert vs Washington State
There just isn’t a lot to look at. Most of Oregon’s offense comes the ground or passes behind the LOS. Here, Herbert shows you the athleticism to extend and make tacklers miss. pic.twitter.com/1vi7wSNmDa
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 27, 2019
Every week there are examples of Herbert’s ridiculous arm strength and the plus-athleticism. He manages off-script plays and move the sticks with his legs regularly, but the adverse circumstances just don’t happen enough to erase Herbert’s biggest concern — his perceived lack of ability to rise the tide, and be the best player on the field.
There’s a video in the thread where Herbert slides down short of the first down marker on third down. That lack of situational awareness continues to plague Herbert’s evaluation.
Week 9 Takeaways
All things told, it was a boring week for the quarterback class. A week that was without my top two QB prospects (Tua’s injury, Fromm on bye) allowed Joe Burrow to shine once more.
Burrow struggled early, but showed the poise and leadership to get his Tigers offense cranking when they needed it most — especially some of those third down scrambles.
If I’m going to knock Justin Herbert for playing a complimentary role, then the same should be said for Burrow — Clyde Edwards-Helaire ran for 136 yards including an entire four-play drive that was exclusive to talented back.
Alabama and LSU are off next week, and then it’s the big battle of #1 vs. #2. We’ll have that game covered from every angle. Locked On Dolphins college scouting is taking next Saturday off — I’ll be in South Florida for the Dolphins-Jets game.
We’ll see you in two weeks.
Week 10 Schedule
Fromm vs. Florida, 3:30 CBS
Herbert @ USC, 8:00 FOX
Love vs. BYU, 10:00 ESPN2
Tagovailoa – BYE Week
Burrow – BYE Week
Additional Prospect Scouting (Non QBs)
Tylan Wallace – Oklahoma State Wide Receiver
Tylan Wallace is just another terrific receiver prospect in 2020, here’s a taste. pic.twitter.com/mLeFII4yl4
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 26, 2019
Chuba Hubbard – Oklahoma State Running Back
Chuba Hubbard only needs a crease to hit a home run. This running back class is absurd. pic.twitter.com/VKBKCpgTw0
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 26, 2019
Kristian Fulton – LSU Cornerback
Kristian Fulton (far right) driving out of his zone turn, probably grabs a pick of the ball is in the right spot. pic.twitter.com/o9eUKNSEUG
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 26, 2019
K’Lavon Chaisson – LSU Edge
Someone asked me the other day why I think K’Lavon Chaisson can fit in Miami. I think you can stand him up as a weak side backer in an odd front and count on him to set your edge. Or you can line him up as the 7 in your even front and let him hunt QBs. pic.twitter.com/ODpWrShUjG
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 26, 2019
Grant Delpit – LSU Safety
Grant Delpit two-play sequence. First, bottom of the screen slot, run fits the gap and makes a run stop.
Second, top of screen slot, attacks the edge and disrupts two blockers. Forces the back to get wide before he cuts up. pic.twitter.com/18g1l6UQwW
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 26, 2019
J.K. Dobbins – Ohio State Running Back
J.K. Dobbins, RB1 pic.twitter.com/yBipkws5UB
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 26, 2019
Shaun Wade – Ohio State Nickel Corner/Safety
Ohio State’s Shaun Wade allows the Buckeye D to roll with 3 CBs and 1 SAF on base D.
He’s a quick-twitch slot that can run fit, blitz, and play in any scheme you ask. He loves taking on blockers and spilling out runs. Flores DB written all over this guy. 6-1, 193. pic.twitter.com/tSD8L5RTfI
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 26, 2019
Tyler Biadasz – Wisconsin Center
Tyler Biadasz is an athletic captain of the Wisconsin OL. Here he shows his ability to climb to the second level and get out in space. pic.twitter.com/AyF2yFLe1U
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 26, 2019
Tristan Wirfs – Iowa Right Tackle
Tristan Wirfs is the best right tackle prospect in the 2020 class. He pairs ridiculous size (6-5, 320) with a pair of light feet. Watch him reset with a quick vertical shuffle after the initial punch. pic.twitter.com/TCLuNgcxVW
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 26, 2019
Wyatt Hubert – Kansas State Edge
Wyatt Hubert is a 260-pound end for Kansas State. He made the freshman All-American team last year as a RS frosh.
Here’s a two-play sequence where Hubert forced back-to-back fumbles of Jalen Hurts. pic.twitter.com/To8Klw6RmY
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 26, 2019
Trey Smith – Tennessee Left Guard
Tennessee LG Trey Smith was recommended to me. Two plays in, I’m sold. pic.twitter.com/srVNZcr6xv
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 26, 2019
Rich McQuillen
October 28, 2019 at 11:54 am
Although Pittsburgh is a 14 point favorite, they aren’t a very good team. This is a winnable game. If we happen to win this, so soon after this trade, it would seem to show that we made a good trade, and Minkah made a mistake.
It’s a little bit more complicated than that. Minkah always wanted to play FS. He is a starting FS for Pittsburgh now. We gave that position to Bobby McCain.
So if Minkah eventually turns into a probowler at FS, this deal could eventually turn bad for us, even if we win this game.