The Miami Dolphins Face Minkah Fitzpatrick and Nobody Cares

When reports were surfacing that Minkah Fitzpatrick was unhappy with the Miami Dolphins and was seeking a trade, we were furious.

The “cleanest” prospect to come out of the 2018 NFL draft tarnished our trust and abolished any loyalty we felt towards him.

We were all fed the rhetoric that Fitzpatrick was a team-friendly player whose only focus was football. A 4-year starter and leader for Nick Saban‘s vaunted Alabama defense, it seemed impossible to sour on this selection.

Yet, less than 20 games into his NFL career, Fitzpatrick forced his way off of the Dolphins and onto the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Breaking: The Steelers have acquired Dolphins DB Minkah Fitzpatrick for a 2020 first-round pick, per multiple reports pic.twitter.com/r2tAcEY7LK — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 17, 2019

How embarrassing.

How pathetic must an organization be to have the only player you felt you can trust publicly tell everyone they want nothing to do with you. This is what it’s like to have someone toss water in your face in the middle of the fanciest restaurant in town.

What a punch to the throat and a kick to the *ehem* wick.

Immediately after the trade we were all livid over Fitzpatrick’s betrayal…even if we genuinely understood that he didn’t want to “waste” his career on a tanking team that had no idea how to properly use a player that’s adequate at 4 different positions.

Now, just one month after Fitzpatrick is traded to the Steelers, we find him lining up against his former brethren on national television.

Disregarding the fact that this Monday Night Football game should be a national embarrassment, there are plenty of headlines to keep a variety of football fans plugged in to a game where the teams are a combined 2-10:

What will the Steelers do at quarterback given Ben Roethlisburger ‘s health, age and the status of the team?

‘s health, age and the status of the team? Will Miami land the #1 overall pick?

How has Brian Flores looked as a head coach so far this year?

looked as a head coach so far this year? How’s life without Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell for the Steelers?

But for Dolphins fans, none of them (should) seem larger than facing off against a disgruntled former 1st-round pick who (justified or not) had no problem burning this bridge as long as he was on the other side of the canyon.

This would normally be the moment where we grab our pitchforks and unite against a common enemy rather than engage in all the civil war we’re used to. Instead, do we even care that Minkah Fitzpatrick is going to line up opposite the quarterback who once tried to trademark his nickname?

We Once Expressed Feelings….

When Jarvis Landry left, we were enraged.

Dolphins fans all over social media immediately had an opinion on the situation. Whether you were for the trade or against it, you were passionate about what you felt. On one hand, he was a headcase that was going to demand too much money. On the other hand, he’s quite possibly your best draft pick since early 2000 – why would you let him walk?

Regardless of which side you stood on, you took the move personally. Plenty of us began to actively root against Landry, while others trolled him for any offseason comment he made.

When Landry mentioned how he never hung out with Ryan Tannehill during the offseason, this fanbase suddenly morphed into Sherlock Holmes and conjured up photographic evidence that Landry had no idea how to handle a live fish while hanging out with Tannehill on his boat.

During that stretch, Dolphins fans passionately united together because we felt our home was being attacked. It was a glorious site to see – something marketing minds in the Dolphins corporate office should take notice of.

Jay Ajayi going to the Philadelphia Eagles hurt.

We had Kenyan Drake in the wings, but Ajayi was a (proven) #1 running back that had an charismatic ego and a marketable smile.

For a period of time the Miami Dolphins actually had a player that the rest of the nation could gravitate towards. Average football fans were able to associate a player with the Miami Dolphins for a positive reason for once. People actually wanted to draft this dude in fantasy football. Internationally he was a star.

And for a little while, Dolphins fans could say he was ours.

Then, a mid-season trade (that we never wanted to admit seemed likely) took Ajayi, his immaturity, his infectious smile, his freelancing running style and his overall talent to a team that would go on to win the Super Bowl. All while the Dolphins would go on to be forgotten.

A fitting tale for this franchise.

For awhile Dolphins fans poked and prodded at Ajayi on social media. His knees were a constant source of entertainment as fans tried to incite his immaturity online. After winning the Super Bowl and having the last laugh, Dolphins fans still came to the defense of the team because Ajayi was no longer one of us and we have to protect our own, right?

Yet again, we took the situation personally.

Jordan Phillips was released last season and we all rejoiced. Not a single fan was upset with the move.

Even while he was still with the Dolphins, fans had no trouble reminding him how much of a 2nd-round bust he is. Now that he was with a division rival, the comments and mockery came in full force. His idiotic taunting penalty against the Dolphins in Week 13 helped sink his Buffalo Bills, and we were able to laugh at his expense once again.

Buffalo Bills DL Jordan Phillips has 4 sacks this season. The Miami Dolphins have 5. pic.twitter.com/Qj1j4e9mwj — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) October 15, 2019

FYI: Phillips currently has 5 sacks on the year. He had 5.5 throughout his entire Dolphins career.

We’ve jabbed Phillips plenty of times, and he’s punched right back. There was so much hatred spewed by the fans that the inconsistent defensive tackle still holds a grudge against the Dolphins to this this day (and, lets be honest, we all still hold a grudge against Phillips as well).

Hard to hold a grudge when a situation isn’t personal.

Do I even need to recap the entire Brent Grimes situation?

Voted one of the top-50 Miami Dolphins in club history, no one will deny he was once a fan favorite. Yet, from the moment Miko was tackled in the parking lot to the day Brent was released, it was a flurry of vitriol that pitted one side against the other.

It evolved so much that fans continued to battle Miko and taunt Brent months after the quiet cornerback signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Why? Because we actually gave a f*** about this team.

The point is not that we are a bunch of spiteful high school teenagers, but that we used to be so invested in our favorite team and the players on our roster that these moves affected us personally.

….Now, We’re RoboHenneHill

Now, just 42 days after Minkah Fitzpatrick is traded to the Steelers, the streets of Davie seem calm; it’s an eerie feeling that perfectly compliments the Halloween spirit.

I see no torches. Hear no screams. Witness no one bemoaning his departure.

At this point, have we just become apathetic to these types of transactions? Are we so engulfed in losing that we are numb to premium talent leaving?

Losing Laremy Tunsil was a huge shock, but you hear nothing about that move two months later. Initially, we followed his career on the Houston Texans – with some of us inexplicably wishing ill-will on a player that was exceptional for the Dolphins both on the field and in the locker room.

NEW @PFF Data Study 🎓: Finding the best young offensive tackles in the NFL Includes a look at the recent dominance of Laremy Tunsil and whether that makes him the best at his position after a slow start to his career https://t.co/2pdQPnGYEK pic.twitter.com/j56mfhECtk — Kevin Cole (@KevinColePFF) October 24, 2019

It wasn’t Tunsil’s fault the General Manager that’s been with the organization for 20 years – and ironically drafted him – wanted the picks more than the player.

But losing Tunsil started a trend that seems to have snowballed with the loss of Minkah Fitzpatrick. At this point, it doesn’t even matter. A few dismissive comments about Fitzpatrick’s loyalty later and we are horsed from all the disdain; we could care less about the disappointment.

Facing off against Fitzpatrick should fuel the Dolphins desire to win. Instead, we’re more worried about the Cincinnati Bengals.

Such is the life of a historically-bad team.

Once upon a time not long ago, this fanbase expressed their loyalty, displayed their passion, and vocally united against anyone that didn’t stand with them.

Now, it’s like we don’t even care.