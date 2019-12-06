The Miami Dolphins had a huge week of roster moves

Dolphins seek to make it five straight over rival New York

Who: Dolphins (3-9) at Jets (4-8)

When: Sunday December 8, 1:00 East

Where: MetLife Stadium — East Rutherford, NJ

Weather: 42 degrees, partly cloudy

Vegas Slant: Dolphins +5.5

Dolphins–Jets

In the most Adam Gase event imaginable, the Jets followed up a three-game winning streak with an embarrassing, resounding defeat at the previously winless Bengals. Gase has been assured of job security until at least opening day 2020, but another run of losses to close out the season might change that thought.

The very fact that the Dolphins can leapfrog the Jets in the AFC East standings with a win — which would count for back-to-back sweeps of the Jets — is an indictment on the Gase program in New York. The Dolphins, a team made-up of 42% undrafted free agents, are within striking distance of a team that planned the offseason around the idea that they were a playoff outfit.

For the Dolphins, a victory over 8.5-point favorite Philadelphia Sunday has folks thinking Miami could rattle off a win streak down the stretch. A win could cost the Fins several spots in the draft next April, and three more December victories will take Miami out of the top 10 altogether.

With the once promising quarterback class inching closer to last year’s futile crop, maybe the best thing for Miami is to prove that they can beat these bad teams with their own short-handed roster.

Brian Flores has already won his rookie season with three victories. Miami’s preseason win-total projection from the books in Vegas was 4.5, and that was before the Laremy Tunsil and Minkah Fitzpatrick trades. With three victories to his credit, Flores has already exceeded expectations by developing talent, getting resurgence from several veterans, and improving this team nearly across the board from the first month of the season.

The key to a potential winning streak, is to do it convincingly. If Miami whips up on the Jets, Giants and Bengals, then Miami will be an offseason destination that attracts free agents. It will prove that Flores is capable of going 6-10 with indisputably the NFL’s worst roster, and provide the fan base with oodles of hope heading into the 2020 season.

The Scheme:

Offense:

This portion of the preview serves as a pleasant reminder that we don’t have to dissect Gase’s system any longer — at least not for the home team. The story is the same; minimal utilization of analytics, a conservative approach that replaces creativity in the run game with screen passes, and an offense that constantly throws the football short of the sticks.

All offseason, Gase talked about the abilities of Sam Darnold and how his presence afforded the coach to be more aggressive. Still, the Jets offense ranks near the bottom in air-yards, and every major offensive category.

Gase’s run scheme became more diverse in 2018 when the Phins hired Eric Studesville to coordinate the rushing attack, but with Le’Veon Bell in New York, Gase reverts back to exclusive zone concepts. Plenty of outside zone, complemented by split-zone, the Jets have operated in two-back sets this year, but mainly in short-yardage. That’s also the situation where the Jets unveil some gap-scheme runs.

The passing game will feature a lot of three-by-one alignments where the Jets will try to capitalize on backside isolation, and three-man combinations to the play-side that are designed to free up one receiver.

Late last season, Gase started deploying more 12-personnel, but was almost exclusively an 11-personnel offense prior to the bye week. This year, with the Jets, he’s back to the nearly-exclusive 11-personnel approach using one back and one tight end on 80% of the Jets snaps.

The Jets rank 31st in total offense, 30th in rushing, 31st in passing, and 28th in scoring offense.

Defense:

Gregg Williams might be the only NFL personality more stubborn than Gase. Operating primarily from a traditional 3-4 base, the Jets will often leave two or three linebackers on the field regardless of the offensive personnel.

The way Williams diversifies his proverbial portfolio comes through pressure packages. He’s going to blitz, blitz, and then blitz some more. Sending an extra rusher at a 38.4%-clip, only the Ravens, Browns, Cardinals and Bucs blitz more than Williams. He’ll dial up zero-pressure (no safety help), and use his best player (Jamal Adams) in a variety of roles down around the line-of-scrimmage.

Using edge pressure will create one-on-one opportunities inside for Quinnen Williams. Jordan Jenkins gets plenty of opportunities as the overhang, outside backer in odd fronts.

The Jets rank 6th in total defense, 1st in rushing, 19th in passing, and 19th in scoring defense.

The Players:

Offense:

Sam Darnold entered the NFL with the label of turnover prone quarterback. With 25 career interceptions and 10 fumbles, Darnold averages 1.59 potential turnovers per game. Seven of those interceptions came against the Dolphins, including an egregious decision inside the five-yard-line that led to a Jomal Wiltz interception in the first meeting this season.

Still, Darnold offers a sharp post-snap mind. Despite seeing ghosts against this same defensive scheme as Miami in that notorious Monday night New England game (with the opposite end of the spectrum from a talent standpoint), Darnold’s next good game against Miami will be his first. He’ll have to displace the Miami defenders with his eyes and body-positioning in the pocket, something he’s more than capable of doing. The Dolphins inability to create pressure all year should serve the Jets offense well.

The Jets are one of the few offensive lines in the league that makes Miami look decent up front. Adding three, past-their-prime veterans to the group was the most Adam Gase special, and he’s paid the price. Kelechi Osemele was cut after the team tried to force him to play through a serious shoulder injury, and Ryan Kalil and Alex Lewis are proving why they were cut (or about to be cut before a trade) by their former teams. Chuma Edoga is a rookie, so he has an excuse, but Brandon Shell has been a bad tackle for years.

Jamison Crowder had the best day of all Jets receivers last time around, and he figures to be in a position to do the same Sunday. He’s a shifty, savvy route runner from the slot and Miami’s secondary continues to lose players each week.

Defense:

Jamal Adams is New York’s best player, but he’s questionable for this game. Adams is a game-wrecker. He changes the way teams call protection up front, and acts as an additional ‘backer in the run-game. Ryan Fitzpatrick will have to I.D. Adams on every play.

Adams’ counterpart, Marcus Maye, has had a strong 2019 season. Teams are finding little success when targeting him in coverage, but he will miss his fair share of tackles.

Quinnen Williams and Steve McClendon are both mountains in the middle of the Jets defense. Daniel Kilgore is not a good matchup for these two players, and things could get dicey for Miami up the gut. Kilgore has always struggled with power and that pair for the Jets provides plenty of it. Miami will have to double either of these guys to move them off the point.

Rookie Folorunso Fatukasi has been one of the Jets quality acquisitions of the offseason. The 2018 sixth-round pick has been a rotational player, but he’s been among the Jets most efficient run defenders.

Trumaine Johnson and Daryl Roberts make up perhaps the league’s worst perimeter tandem, but Brian Poole has been one of the best in the league in the slot, but he’s in the concussion protocol.

The Medical:

The Opportunities:

It would be foolish to do anything other than going back to the well from last week, or the previous Jets game for that matter. The Jets perimeter corners and linebackers can’t cover, and with a hobbled — if at all — Jamal Adams, Devante Parker and Mike Gesicki are in for big days once more. Keep an eye on Allen Hurns as well. Gregg Williams is going to blitz a lot and Hurns’ ability to uncover quickly inside could be valuable to Ryan Fitzpatrick.

On the other side, getting Darnold to do what he does — turn the ball over — will be the key for Miami. Perhaps this is a chance for the Dolphins pass rush to get healthy, they sacked Darnold three times last go-round.

The Concerns:

The Jets run defense is stout and Miami can’t run the ball on anyone. That’s been the case all year, however, and that one dimensional offense won’t work weekly. Fitzpatrick has done well to protect the ball since the bye week, but poor weather has a way of bringing out the not-so-fun aspect of Fitzmagic.

If Darnold is afforded the opportunity to stand in the pocket and survey the Dolphins defense, it’ll make for a long day. The Jets line and Dolphins pass rush is the antithesis of an immovable object up against an unstoppable force.

The Projected Outcome:

Expect Gase to pull out his best game plan of the year. We thought that might be the case in Miami, but that was a road game, and we all know how Gase teams perform on the road. The Jets last home date was a drubbing of the Oakland Raiders, and Miami’s reliance on the passing game in cold weather could prove problematic.

This game could turn into another shootout with neither pass defense offering much resistance.

Dolphins 28

Jets 30

@WingfieldNFL