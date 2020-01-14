Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins Need to Create More Holes
The Miami Dolphins enter the 2020 NFL draft with 12 draft picks at there disposal; 6 of which are in the top-75. Though the team may have plenty of holes to fill on their roster, none of them are more important (outside of the quarterback) than the offensive line.
For one, Miami’s new franchise quarterback will need to be protected, especially if it’s a certain prospect that’s coming off of a hip injury. Have you seen what Ryan Tannehill has been able to do when he has some time in the pocket? Now image what an elite quarterback can do when they have time to dissect the defense.
Of the 12 playoff teams in 2019, 10 of them had offensive lines that ranked in the top-half of the league in run blocking, and 8 of them had offensive lines that ranked in the top-half of the league in pass blocking.
If you’ve watched any Dolphins games this year, your eyes aren’t deceiving you, the Miami Dolphins offensive line is atrocious. But I wanted to see just how bad this offensive line really was. Was it really their fault or was the running game that weak? Take a look at these running numbers as they correlate to the offensive line:
Statistics courtesy of Football Outsiders. The statistic used is Adjusted Line Yards, which mathematically calculates the outcome of each RB carry and attributes an overall ranking to the offensive line based on down, distance, formation (shotgun vs under center) and more. Like with all statistics, take them with a grain of salt – math doesn’t tell you everything, but it does give us further insight:
In a roundabout way, you can look at those numbers as an offensive lineman’s yards-per-carry equivalent. Would you want any of those if you’re a running back?
# of RB Carries to each side:
- Left End: 17 (6%)
- Left Tackle: 31 (11%)
- Center/Guard: 166 (59%)
- Right Tackle: 37 (13%)
- Right End: 25 (9%)
Lots of us want to chastise Kalen Ballage or degrade Kenyan Drake due to their underwhelming performances, but was it really their fault they had no where to run?
Miami Dolphins running backs were “stuffed” 26% of the time they ran the ball. That means that more than 1 in every 4 runs resulted in 0 or negative yards. As you can imagine, that was worst in the league.
Hard to run the ball into a wall of defenders. It’s also hard to get the passing game going when it’s obvious your team is one-dimensional. If you think a porous offensive line solely affects the running game, you’re sorely misled.
Whether it was Josh Rosen or Ryan Fitzpatrick, the quarterback under center was rushed more often than most. As a fitting way to end the decade, the Dolphins allowed the most sacks in the league in 2019, tying the Carolina Panthers with 58 sacks allowed.
Can’t blame this one on Ryan Tannehill’s poor pocket awareness.
Dolphins Sacks Allowed by Year:
*Sacks Allowed (Rank)
2010: 38 (19th)
2011: 52 (30th)
2012: 37 (18th)
2013: 58 (32nd)
2014: 46 (23rd)
2015: 45 (24th)
2016: 30 (10th)
2017: 33 (11th)
2018: 52 (26th)
2019: 58 (31st)
— Jason Hrina (@MiamiDPunx) January 13, 2020
Other than the 2016-2017 stretch where we had three 1st-round picks on the offensive line (Laremy Tunsil, Mike Pouncey and Ja’Wuan James), the Dolphins offensive line ranked in the bottom-half of the league every year this past decade.
The worst or most-unfortunate part of all of this is that we ended the decade in the most-futile position we’ve been in since Bullygate.
Below is a breakdown of the starting OL (and their snap count) for 2019:
This season may have helped groom a few players for the future, but there are less solutions today than there were last season. Daniel Kilgore is most likely not going to be retained at his current $3.5m salary cap hit. If he is, it will be as a backup with a reduced salary (which I would be fine doing).
Jesse Davis has had an inconsistent (yet durable) two-year stretch, and if the Dolphins end up getting a left-handed quarterback the right tackle position is going to be even more-vital.
Miami doesn’t have a left tackle whatsoever, as J’Marcus Webb and Julien Davenport are depth pieces at best.
Shaq Calhoun and Evan Boehm show promise at right guard, but neither player is a trusted commodity going into 2020.
Right now, the Dolphins have two definitive starters heading into the new decade, though fans aren’t all that confident in either of them.
The hope is that Michael Deiter grows and solidifies the left guard position going forward; and while that’s likely to happen, it isn’t a guarantee, as his late-season benching would hint at.
Davis is most likely better-suited to play right guard, but spending a year and a half at right tackle negates years of experience and practice. Similar to what Miami is doing with Bobby McCain, the constant shuffling mitigates the strength of your overall unit. However, if you consider Deiter and Davis to be your starting offensive guards, arguably the two least important positions on the line, then using draft picks and/or an abundant amount of cap space on offensive linemen becomes even more of a priority.
Check out Travis’ offensive line preview from earlier in the week to see which free agents would transform this abysmal unit into a strength. Given Miami’s draft history of selecting offensive linemen outside of the 1st-round, and the possibility that they will need to use extra assets to trade up in the draft, free agency may be the most-optimal route to go. Thankfully, this occurs before the draft, so we should have a good idea where Miami’s offensive line stands before we have to maneuver draft picks around.
Granted, the Dolphins shouldn’t overpay for a veteran past their prime (similar to what the New York Giants did with Nate Solder in 2018, or what the St. Louis Rams did with Jake Long in 2013), but there are plenty of young (albeit, expensive) assets available on the open market. Don’t get cute and ignore a position that provides success across the entire offense, especially if Chan Gailey is going to run a smash-mouth style system.
We all know that the Miami Dolphins need a quarterback, but beyond that, the only way to get better with a roster full of holes is to create more holes.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins 2020 Roster Building Preview – Down Defensive Lineman
Looking back, looking ahead, and everywhere in between ahead of a critical Miami Dolphins offseason
Foreword:
This publication has always fancied itself as an unaffiliated extension of the Miami Dolphins operation. In an attempt to arm fans with the researched clues about the team might do — and commentary on what they should do — we like to follow the same timeline as the coaches and decision makers at the facility in Davie.
The time for reflection is now. The coaching staff will be reviewing the 2019 season with an eye on self-scouting, and evaluating the job of every member that donned the Dolphins logo this past fall. The college scouting staff is buried in draft prep, and the pro personnel side is under water searching for potential free agent targets.
Since Locked On Dolphins is the most comprehensive Miami Dolphins outlet in existence, we’ll tackle all three subjects.
1. Reviewing the incumbents
2. Identifying free agent targets
3. Stacking the draft board
And we’ll do it for every position. It’s 10 days of offseason preparation, here on Locked On Dolphins dot com, as well as the Locked On Dolphins Podcast.
Quarterbacks
Running Backs
Wide Receivers
Tight Ends
Offensive Line
Defensive Line (Nose to 5-technique)
The modern day NFL is making positional distinctions antiquated — particularly on the defensive side. In a league full of complex, versatile schemes, few defenses are more ambiguous than Brian Flores’ approach. Name the defensive front, odds are the Dolphins ran it at some point during the 2019 season.
Because of Miami’s multiplicity, branding any player is difficult. For that reason, we’ll split the defensive front into two categories — the down defensive lineman that play anywhere from head-up over the nose, all the way out to the 5-techinqe off the outside shoulder of the offensive tackle.
The Dolphins had three players sharing significant reps across those varietal positions between the 0 and 5-techniques. Rookie Christian Wilkins, in the most fluid role, led the way in snaps. For long stretches, Miami would call on its Bear front, which utilizes a pair of 2-techniques (head-up up over the guard) and a nose (head-up over the center). Wilkins, Davon Godchaux, and John Jenkins were the pillars of those fronts.
For Flores and the Dolphins to deploy more of the creativity that exists inside that massive playbook, a true base 5-techinque is an essential need. On top of the help off the edge, Miami needs depth both inside and outside.
The Incumbents:
Davon Godchaux
Stats: 75 tackles, 2 sacks, 18 QB pressures (7 hits), 33 run stops
PFF Grade: 64.6 (97 of 199)
Snaps: 717 (64.1%)
It’s difficult for a defensive tackle to regularly impact games or pop on the tape, but Godchaux shows up in the backfield with as much regularity as any interior lineman. Pass rushing still isn’t his strong suit, but he made strides in that area.
Whew boy. Davon Godchaux just gave Travis Fredric all he can handle. pic.twitter.com/Z7z1CgaxOs
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 22, 2019
Godchaux’s a run-stuffing maven, piling up better than two run-stops per game. He offers a strong initial punch and a powerful base to hold the point against double teams. He drew on his experience in a two-gap system in college to produce the best year of his professional career. Godchaux is a leader and loud voice in the locker room — he should be up for an extension this offseason.
Christian Wilkins
Stats: 56 tackles, 2 sacks, 30 QB pressures (4 hits), 29 run stops
PFF Grade: 64.4 (97 of 199)
Snaps: 730 (65.3%)
Christian Wilkins lead all rookie interior defensive lineman in tackles, and made a profound impact on that team behind the scenes — he’ll be a cornerstone for this franchise for years to come. Wilkins is exceptionally quick off the snap and made considerable strides in the crucial hand-fighting department of the game. Wilkins played the back-side 1, front-side three, he lined up as a 2-tech in bear fronts, and played plenty as the 4-tech as a big defensive end.
Christian Wilkins whacks Brandon Scherff. The rookie is getting better every week. Also, Raekwon doing his thing being the strongest dude on the field. pic.twitter.com/rF28jqEMHK
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 13, 2019
He’s consistent, he’s durable, and he’s an infectious leader. On top of consistently bubbling the offensive line (pushing it back), Wilkins was always the first player to greet touchdown scorers in the end zone with a full sprint from the sideline. He also showed his versatility catching a touchdown pass as a fullback in the goal line package against the Bengals.
Zach Seiler
Stats: 8 tackles, 1 sack, 4 QB pressures (1 hit), 6 run stops
PFF Grade: 76.2 (22 of 199)
Snaps: 78 (7.0%)
Keep this name at the front of your mind heading into camp, Sieler can play. He’s huge. The two-man sled was invented for players like Seiler for his ability to shoot the hands, lock out, and disengage as he reads the flow of the play. He was simply unblockable in the Cincinnati game.
Omg Zach Sieler pic.twitter.com/eNgBTAMutM
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 29, 2019
Ravens fans weren’t too happy about moving on from Sieler, and his immediate impact showed us why that was. He has the good to play multiple positions and really excel within the type of line-play Miami wants up front.
Jonathan Ledbetter
Stats: 4 tackles, 0.5 sack, 2 QB pressures (1 hit), 4 run stops
PFF Grade: DNQ
Snaps: 51 (4.6%)
Perhaps the most forgotten name in Miami, Ledbetter climbed from undrafted rookie at the bottom of the depth chart to opening day starter — and he played well in his brief stint. Ledbetter is another ideal big defensive end type with the ability to condense inside on rushing downs.
Look at the heavy hands from Ledbetter. pic.twitter.com/uX5fx3foLO
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 9, 2019
This is likely an indictment on the rest of the Miami defensive line, but Ledbetter was the best pure edge run-defender on the team; his loss was impactful.
Gerald Willis
Stats: 2 tackles, 0 sacks, 2 QB pressures (0 hits), 2 run stops
PFF Grade: DNQ
Snaps: 19 (1.7%)
The former Hurricane saw minimal action and looked out of shape on those 19 reps. A developmental year that was split between the 53-man roster and the practice squad, Willis has an uphill climb ahead of him this offseason.
Unrestricted Free Agents:
John Jenkins
Stats: 34 tackles, 1 sack, 12 QB pressures (2 hits), 21 run stops
PFF Grade: 70.8 (49 of 199)
Snaps: 479 (42.8%)
Another gem discovered on the scrap heap for this Dolphins team, Jenkins is the quintessential role player that this team covets, and will need a handful of like-minded players to get the most out of the scheme.
John Jenkins will not be denied on this rep. Sheer power. Carradine won off the edge too. pic.twitter.com/c3fKJPVAU0
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 15, 2019
Jenkins isn’t going to wow anybody with his pass rush, but he’s strong and can play anywhere from the nose all the way out to the 5-techinuqe.
Free Agent Market:
The Guy — Jadeveon Clowney
The Dolphins were involved in the Clowney sweepstakes this summer, only to find out the former number-one overall pick wasn’t interested in playing for a team in transition. Now, if the Dolphins can sell the idea of a much more competitive outfit in 2020 and beyond, perhaps this idea re-circulates.
Jadeveon Clowney run-defense thread. Up first, Clowney works inside in a two-point over the nose and quickly disposed of him with a swim. pic.twitter.com/pDIJ5Al6LE
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 28, 2019
At his best, Clowney is the type of player this system was built for. An elite edge run-defender capable of holding the point, or completely collapsing the edge against strong left tackles, Clowney is far from a one-trick pony. He’ll stand up off the ball, drop in coverage as a two-point, and he’s even played interior ‘backer. His best trait is the early-down run defense, and the lateral rush ability he exhibits anywhere from the 7-technique all the way inside to a 2i-technique.
Clowney is the potential crown jewel, but he’ll cost upwards of $20 million per year — a risky deal for a guy that has missed games in five of six years as a professional.
The Reasonable Route — Shaq Lawson
It’s been a slow burn for Lawson to arrive as an impact player, but he showed up in a big way for the Bills this season. Lawson, like Clowney, has an inherent skill set to hold the edge against the run. He’s long (33-inch arm), thick (265 pounds), and uses his eyes and hands to keep his frame clean in a two-gap defense.
Shaq Lawson high-stepping to the sideline after the sack has me weak 😂😂 @Shaq_Lawson90 pic.twitter.com/nBszLwhmRE
— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 28, 2019
Lawson measures similarly to former Patriots Edge, Trey Flowers. Lawson will likely call for second-tier money this offseason, and his connection to the defensive line coach in Miami puts the Dolphins on the list of potential suitors. Lawson played for Marion Hobby at Clemson.
The Sleeper — Danny Shelton
A different position than Clowney and Lawson, Shelton would serve a specific function for this Dolphins defense. After a slow start in Cleveland, Shelton made good on his first-round potential in New England. He saw a considerable jump in workload this season and justified his coaches for the promotion with his performance.
Piling up run stops, and even adding some pass rush to his game, Shelton is an ideal candidate to take 400 snaps in specific situations for the Dolphins.
Other Notable Free Agent Defensive Tackles:
|Player
|2019 Team
|iDL Vernon Butler
|Panthers
|iDL Timmy Jernigan
|Eagles
|iDL A’Shawn Robinson
|Lions
|iDL Javon Hargrave
|Steelers
|iDL Adam Butler (RFA)
|Patriots
|DE Jabaal Sheard
|Colts
|DE Arik Armstead
|49ers
|DE Chris Jones
|Chiefs
|DE Mike Pennel
|Chiefs
The Draft
The Guy — A.J. Epenesa
Epenesa comes back with a first-round grade before the tape even goes on. He’s massive with unrelenting power, and smooth enough transitions to twist, slant and stunt inside, or win on pure outside rushes.
AJ Epenesa’s impact is incredible. The Gophs stayed away from him as much as possible, as he was doing whatever he pleased against their LT. That didn’t stop him from doing this. pic.twitter.com/s5M2Uuz4X9
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 17, 2019
Iowa played Epenesa everywhere, including dropping into the hook zone in coverage. At 6-6, 280 pounds, he’s going to measure with the longest arms at the position. He can line up in a two-point, three-point, four-point and explode off the football, dent the edge or force it to bubble, and run through chips and doubles as well as anyone.
The Reasonable Route — Curtis Weaver
Another big-bodied edge that can play all over the line, Weaver has a thick, powerful base that presents a strong anchor against the run, and a quality bull rush move. He’s not the most-fluid edge rusher, but his get-off often oversets the tackle allowing Weaver to go to work with his heavy hands to get underneath inside.
I will not rest until Curtis Weaver gets the attention he deserves. The man is WRECKING offensive lines.
Among CFB edge defenders through Week 3 (per @PFF), Weaver has the:
– Most total pressures
– 4th highest pass-rush grade
– 5th highest pass-rush win rate pic.twitter.com/agLifdbZP7
— Anthony Treash (@PFF_Anthony) September 19, 2019
He’ll need to work on his speed rush. Too many times Weaver runs right past inferior right tackles, and sometimes works himself out of the play altogether. In the NFL he’ll have to introduce more counter moves and stay true to his rush lane. Weaver is 6-3, 265 pounds.
The Sleeper — Bradlee Anae
Notice a theme here? Anae is another 6-foot-3, 260-plus-pound edge that Miami will covet in this year’s draft. He’s a refined rusher with multiple moves in the arsenal, and the ability to angle inside as a rusher to expand the stunt game on the defensive line.
Look at this chop-dip-rip by Bradlee Anae. Then flattens and closes for another violent finish. Some team is going to get a huge steal here. pic.twitter.com/nROSHbSMKu
— Jonah Tuls (@JonahTulsNFL) January 11, 2020
He’s not the most athletic rusher, but none of the guys in this portion are. New England never valued athleticism at end, and I don’t suspect Brian Flores will either. Dig-out or kick-out blocks are often a futile effort against Anae because of his long arms and ability to disengage quickly.
Travis Wingfield’s 2020 Down Defensive Lineman (5-tech and in) Draft Rankings:
|(Rank) Player
|School
|1. Derek Brown
|Auburn
|2. A.J. Epenesa
|Iowa
|3. Yetur Gross-Matos
|Penn State
|4. Neville Gallimore
|Oklahoma
|5. Curtis Weaver
|Boise State
|6. Javon Kinlaw
|South Carolina
|7. Bradlee Anae
|Utah
|8. Raekwon Davis
|Alabama
|9. Leki Fotu
|Utah
|10. Davon Hamilton
|Ohio State
This is Dolphins specific, so if you’re looking for Chase Young, K’Lavon Chaisson, Terrell Lewis and the like, they’ll be in tomorrow’s piece on stand-ups and on-ball linebackers.
This position group is loaded with plug-and-play options. Of the 10 on that list, there is a role on the Dolphins front to take 70-80% of the snaps straight away in the 2020 rookie campaign. Epenesa, Gross-Matos, and Weaver are first-round options — likely in listed order for each of Miami’s three first-round picks — to take on a similar workload that Christian Wilkins saw this season.
Those three players start outside at the five, and condense inside based upon the defensive package. Derek Brown is the best player out of all of them, and he spearheads a strong group of players that start inside — from play-side 3-technique to a back-side 1-shade, or straight up over the nose — and could fill valuable reps in Miami next season.
The depth of the class creates value. With all of Miami’s premium picks, and the need for versatile parts on the defensive front like the ones this draft offers, it would be a surprise to come away from Vegas without one of these college stars.
2020 Down Defensive Line Prediction (Listed in Order of Snaps):
1. Christian Wilkins
2. Shaq Lawson
3. Davon Godchaux
4. Bradlee Anae
5. John Jenkins
6. Zach Sieler
7. Bravvion Roy
Tomorrow: Edge (Ends, Stand-Up/On-Ball Linebackers)
Miami Dolphins
An Ode to Reshad Jones
Happy New Year Dolfans! 2019 ended on a high note with the win in Foxboro – you must be pretty pumped about that, especially considering it had no bearing on the Dolphins top draft selection. Kudos to Brian Flores and that coaching staff. It was very cool for me to see that win a week after getting to see them up close when Travis and I were down in Miami for the victory over the Bengals. I was thrilled and had a nice end to the year. With that said, I hope 2020 brings good tidings to you and yours.
As with any new year, the nature of business in the NFL dictates that there will be changes coming. A quick glance at the Dolphins 2020 salary cap commitments shows that they only have three players on the books with a base salary over eight million. Carte blanche for an up-and-coming tea to adjust their roster. Those three players are: Xavien Howard, fresh off becoming the highest paid corner in the league; Albert Wilson whose strong finish to 2019 hopes to stay a Dolphin; and Reshad Jones, who has the highest salary number on the roster next year at $11,485,000.00 plus bonuses of $1.84M (signing bonus) and $2.2M (restructure bonus) for a total cap hit of just over $15.5M.
Because of his salary, age (will be 32 in February), recent injuries, and questionable behavior over the past two seasons, Reshad could very well be gone when the 2020 Miami Dolphins suit up in week one. If taking the temperature of our Locked on Dolphins group chat is an accurate barometer of all of Miami Dolphins Fandom, then it seems most fans are ready to move on and that Reshad has become PNG’d since that second Jets game in 2018 where he refused to play after Matt Burke wanted to rotate him out for a series. I get it. That was weird. But people seem to so easily forget just how fucking good Reshad Jones has been for Miami throughout his career.
So, while I don’t know if he will or won’t be on the roster in 2020, I wanted to remind Dolfans everywhere what he’s been for the team. If in fact we’ve seen the last of Reshad in a Dolphins uniform, I will truly miss him. I haven’t bought a Dolphins jersey since buying a Jake Long authentic one in 2009. But if he’s done, I would buy a 20 jersey in a heartbeat and hope to have it signed and framed. Reshad was a damn good one.
Reshad Jones was a late 5th round pick by the Dolphins in the 2010 Draft; the last pick before 5th round compensatory selections started. Drafted after the likes of John Jerry and A.J. Edds, by Miami, and after safeties: Larry Asante, Robert Johnson, Kendrick Lewis, Darrell Stuckey, Chad Jones, Major Wright, Morgan Burnett, Taylor Mays, T.J. Ward, Nate Allen. Of the safeties drafted in 2010 that put up comparable careers, only Earl Thomas, Kam Chancellor and Eric Berry, pre-cancer, had better or were on pace to equal Jones’ career. More on this later.
Jones started primarily as a special-teamer as a rookie, until he broke out against the Titans helping salt away a 29-17 victory with 3 tackles, 1 sack, 1 interception, and 2 PBUs. From that point on, Reshad’s career started to take off.
G5 Era
Like him or loath him, Kevin Coyle’s defense unlocked Reshad Jones star potential in 2012. For the first time in his career Reshad started all 16 games and paid major dividends. That year saw Jones rack up 73 solo tackles, 21 assists, 1 sack, 9 PBUs, 4 INTs, and 2 forced fumbles.
Jones started every game he played in 2013 in 2014 racking up a combined: 187 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 11 PBUs, 4 INTs – including a pick six, and a forced fumble. Jones was a rising star at strong safety for three years in Coyle’s defense prior to the 2015 season. That’s when the G5 Era began. Just let the footage roll…
2015, 2016 & 2017 Seasons
Obviously the 2016 season was a roller coaster ride. Miami started off 1-4, discovered Jay Ajayi was their best runner and ripped off six straight dubs and seven of eight. Then Tannehill got hurt and Miami limped into the playoffs – literally and figuratively – with Matt Moore starting at QB and with a safety duo of Michael Thomas and Bacarri Rambo. It must be said that Reshad Jones was absolutely balling until he got hurt in the win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. To that point, Reshad had racked up 51 total tackles (31 solo – about 5.2 per game), half a sack, 4 PBUs and an INT off Roethlisberger before being shut down for the year. If we were to extrapolate* numbers here, at Jones’s averages to that point, he’d have finished with roughly 83 solo tackles and another 53 assists, for a total of 135.6 total tackles, the same pace he was on in 2015. Think about that. Those are incredible numbers for a safety, as he had 135 in 2015 and 122 in 2017.
2015: 135 combined tackles (106 solo), 2 sacks, 10 PBUs, 5 INTs, 2 TDs
2016*: 135 combined tackles (83 solo), 2 sacks, 10 PBUs, 4 INTs
2017: 122 combined tackles (94 solo), 1.5 sacks, 5 PBUs, 2 INTs
That’s an incredible three year span, for really anyone at the safety position.
2018 Season
Jones got injured again in 2018 and was forced into more of a FS role; more so than he’d ever played before, mostly due to T.J. McDonald’s presence. Reshad still managed to tally 72 tackles, 9 PBUs, 3 INTs and a TD in 14 games. Most of this playing with a torn labrum in his shoulder.
Unfortunately, what most fans remember is Jones pulling himself out of a home victory over the Jets because he didn’t want to be rotated off the field. Then Head Coach Adam Gase, rather unsurprisingly, had little or no idea about this:
http://www.nfl.com/news/story/0ap3000000984875/article/reshad-jones-pulled-himself-from-jetsdolphins-game
Most Dolfans rail and rail and rail against Matt Burke, Miami’s Defensive Coordinator that year. I’ve always wondered why Reshad Jones gets such a bad rap for this incident among fans. Reshad was playing out of position, injured, for a coaching staff that by contrast to Brian Flores’ staff, seems quite ridiculous. Yes, I’d have been mad if I were Reshad.
2019 Season
Reshad stayed away from the team’s offseason conditioning program in order to rehab his surgically repaired shoulder.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BtoE2ETHEPz/?utm_source=ig_embed
He also skipped out on some OTAs, and as a consequence, ended up a second-teamer on the depth chart heading into 2019 Training Camp. He was put on IR in 2019 playing in only 4 games, racking up 27 tackles and a PBU.
Present Day
As I write this article, Miami has promoted Josh Boyer to Defensive Coordinator after letting Patrick Graham move onto the Giants to become their Defensive Coordinator. Reshad is in the midst of a 5-year $60M deal given to him in 2017; there are two seasons left on it. Jones has a 2020 cap hit just north of $15.5M, the highest of any player on currently on the Dolphins roster.
Brian Flores said last year, when asked about Reshad going on IR with his contract, “I haven’t thought about that to be quite honest. This is a guy who has showed he can still play in this league and we’ll see how that goes.”
https://www.upi.com/Sports_News/NFL/2019/11/20/Miami-Dolphins-place-Pro-Bowl-safety-Reshad-Jones-on-season-ending-IR/3531574297459/
Given Miami’s rebuild-mode and trends from last year about moving on from highly paid veteran players, the prospects for Reshad’s future in Miami seem grim at best.
If in fact we’ve seen the last of Reshad Jones in the number 20 aqua and white jersey, I’ve got but two words to say:
Thank You.
Many Dolfans and beat writers have taken to calling the 2010-2020 years “The Lost Decade”. Reshad Jones was one of the very few Dolphins success stories to come out of that era. As mentioned, he came to the Dolphins from Georgia as a late 5th round pick. Jones progressed from backup to starter to Pro Bowler to “should-have-been All-Pro”, to someone seemingly scorned by Dolfans – perhaps mainly out of recency-bias. But ask yourselves, other than Cameron Wake, was there a better success story this past decade?
Reshad’s final tallies in a Dolphins uniform if 2019 was the end will include 776 total tackles, 599 solo, 10.5 sacks, 55 PBUs, 21 INTs, 3 FFs, and 4 TDs.
In terms of All-Time Dolphins greats, the best reference for stats I could find tracked solo tackles back to 1988. During that time, only one Dolphin – Zach Thomas – has more solo tackles than Reshad. Reshad comes in 8th in INTs over that span, and only Jason Taylor has more defensive touchdowns 9, to Jones’s 4 which is tied with Zach Thomas.
Most Dolfans probably don’t realize just how good Reshad Jones has been. So, while his tenure may have ended on a bit of a down…or sour…note, to some, in my humble opinion, he should damn well be considered for the Dolphins Ring of Honor when his career comes to an end. Reshad’s greatness has been lost in a lost decade. I hope Dolfandom finds it in the coming years.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins 2020 Roster Building Preview – Offensive Line
Looking back, looking ahead, and everywhere in between ahead of a critical Miami Dolphins offseason
Foreword:
This publication has always fancied itself as an unaffiliated extension of the Miami Dolphins operation. In an attempt to arm fans with the researched clues about the team might do — and commentary on what they should do — we like to follow the same timeline as the coaches and decision makers at the facility in Davie.
The time for reflection is now. The coaching staff will be reviewing the 2019 season with an eye on self-scouting, and evaluating the job of every member that donned the Dolphins logo this past fall. The college scouting staff is buried in draft prep, and the pro personnel side is under water searching for potential free agent targets.
Since Locked On Dolphins is the most comprehensive Miami Dolphins outlet in existence, we’ll tackle all three subjects.
1. Reviewing the incumbents
2. Identifying free agent targets
3. Stacking the draft board
And we’ll do it for every position. It’s 10 days of offseason preparation, here on Locked On Dolphins dot com, as well as the Locked On Dolphins Podcast.
Quarterbacks
Running Backs
Wide Receivers
Tight Ends
Offensive Line (Tackle and Interior)
The offensive line was always going to be an issue in 2019, even before the departure of Pro-Bowl Left Tackle Laremy Tunsil. Brian Flores spoke about the importance of the line playing as a singular unit, and a single star player having a marginal impact if the rest of the group isn’t up to the challenge.
Losing Tunsil blew open a massive hole at the blindside protector spot, and it took the Dolphins multiple weeks to recover; if we’re willing to call it a recovery, that is. The line cumulatively finished dead last in both pass protection and run blocking grades on Pro Football Focus, but the Miami offense produced in spite of the shaky front wall.
Jesse Davis played wire-to-wire for the second straight season, this year at right tackle (right guard in 2018). He’s the leader of the room and a conduit for the message from the coaching staff to the players. As a result, Davis was rewarded with a team-friendly contract. It’s a big year for Davis, and for the right tackle position in general; he’s owed an annual $3.5 million over the next three years, but there’s an out for just $2 million in dead money after the 2020 season.
The other four spots will challenge the acumen of the Miami brass. Michael Deiter played a lot, but the results were sub-par. There were glimpses of hope from Evan Boehm, which corroborated his 2018 film in Indianapolis; those two players could factor in across the interior three positions.
The starting left tackle and swing tackle are not on the roster, and a whole lot of development has to happen for anyone else to garner legitimate consideration for playing time in the fall.
The Incumbents
Jesse Davis (Right Tackle, Guard Experience)
Stats: 42 Total Pressures (5 sacks, 4 hits, 33 hurries)
PFF Grade: 58.9 (89 of 126)
Snaps: 975 (90.4%)
What started off as a learning experience became the lone encouraging development across Miami’s 2019 offensive line. While Davis averaged 10 pressures allowed per month, his five-game run to close out the year kept Ryan Fitzpatrick mostly out of harm’s way (three hits, no sacks allowed).
Now, at tackle, the looper is a little easier to spot and Davis wipes him out. pic.twitter.com/cCE5W107Mo
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) March 21, 2019
Davis played 110 snaps at right tackle in 2017 before moving to right guard in 2018. Speed rushers still give him fits. He made the initial kick slide a focal point of his development this season, and it came to fruition in two matchups with burners off the edge. Davis allowed only one hit combined in the games against Philadelphia and Cincinnati, and parlayed that success into a promising finish to the year. Davis has the size/athleticism profile the Dolphins like at the position.
Michael Deiter (Left Guard, Center Experience)
Stats: 44 total pressures (6 sacks, 15 hits, 23 hurries)
PFF Grade: 42.5 (113 of 119)
Snaps: 995 (92.3%)
The moment Miami announced the selection of Deiter in last draft’s third-round, every fan wrote his name in sharpie as the starting left guard. That’s exactly what happened come September, but a slow burn of a developmental-year eventually landed Deiter on the bench for one game. He returned for the final three games, but with more mixed results.
Michael Dieter meets Myles Jack in the hole pulling to the play side. pic.twitter.com/QkGLh8i22O
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 23, 2019
Reliability and quality college tape will keep Deiter in the fold, but he has to make an improvement in year-two. He never missed a snap, aside from his benching, proving his college durability to be no fluke (53 consecutive starts at Wisconsin). He’s technically proficient but can be coaxed into shooting his hands too early, and often gets out over his skis. He struggled with games (stunts, twists, slants, delayed blitzes), and fell off far too many blocks.
The hope is better, more consistent play next to him (at both positions) and a year of strength-training can return an improved product for training camp in July.
Daniel Kilgore (Center)
Stats: 19 total pressures (3 sacks, 4 hits, 12 hurries)
PFF Grade: 66.3 (19 of 50)
Snaps: 877 (81.3%)
The second-most reliable lineman after Davis, Kilgore provided Miami with a proficient communicator and trusted veteran in the middle of the line. Once the ball was snapped, however, that stability was as shaky as the other spots.
Working up the Rosen chart, but wanted to give some love to Daniel Kilgore and Evan Boehm for this awesome screen execution. Boom! Tough Actin’ Tenactin. pic.twitter.com/mDIdYhLsve
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 1, 2019
Power players give Kilgore a lot of fits, and reach blocks are problematic for a less-than-stellar athlete. The Dolphins can cut ties from the $3.5 million cash commitment to Kilgore this year with no penalty, and they can exercise that flexibility any time before the season — there are no roster bonus incentives in Kilgore’s 2020 deal.
Deion “Shaq” Calhoun (Right Guard)
Stats: 18 total pressures (2 sacks, 3 hits, 13 hurries)
PFF Grade: 44.2 (109 of 119)
Snaps: 471 (43.6%)
Sometimes undrafted rookies hit straight away (see Preston Williams). Most times, however, it’s a sign of a thin position, and that was the case for Miami and the right guard spot all season. Calhoun earned a promotion into the starting lineup early in camp, but never popped while watching tape.
Calhoun struggled to create any push in the running game. Any sort of nuance in terms of disguised blitzes, or gifted pass rushers for that matter, put the right side B gap in constant peril.
Julie’n Davenport (Left Tackle)
Stats: 31 total pressures (6 sacks, 9 hits, 16 hurries)
PFF Grade: 56.5 (98 of 126)
Snaps: 534 (49.5%)
Part of the lottery-sized draft haul return for Laremy Tunsil, Davenport checked off nearly all negative boxes in his debut season with the Fins. Davenport was injured multiple times — forcing him to miss eight games — and the performance left a lot to be desired.
Some of the pressures attributed to Davenport came from scheme and communication breakdowns, but he’s been beaten regularly throughout his career.
Keaton Sutherland (Guard)
Stats: 5 total pressures (0 sacks, 1 hits, 4 hurries)
PFF Grade: 46.4 (106 of 119)
Snaps: 93 (8.7%)
The replacement for Deiter in the Jets game, and frequent sixth-lineman to enter in heavy packages, Sutherland fared similarly to any poor soul that try to solve the right guard issue in Miami. Sutherland should be back for camp, but he’s got an uphill climb to make the roster.
Danny Isidora (Guard)
Stats: 5 total pressures (0 sacks, 1 hit, 4 hurries)
PFF Grade: 53.7 (85 of 119)
Snaps: 127 (11.8%)
One of the more intriguing members of the group, Isidora returned to his college stomping grounds, but was lost for the year after three games. The former Miami Hurricane was selected in the fifth-round by the Minnesota Vikings, but his development went so poorly that a team with a shaky line in its own right cut bait after two years.
Isidora is thick with sweet feet, but he struggles against any semblance of a bull rush. He has the makeup to develop into a quality player, it just hasn’t happened.
Adam Pankey (Tackle, Guard Experience)
Stats: 0 pressures
PFF Grade: 63.1 (DNQ)
Snaps: 12
He matches the size and versatility prototype for Miami — hence the decision to pluck him from Green Bay’s practice squad — but he’s tight in everything he does. He could move inside to guard (played three positions in college) but served exclusively as the sixth-lineman in heavy packages on his 12 reps. Pankey is listed as a tackle.
J’Marcus Webb (Left Tackle)
Stats: 39 total pressures (7 sacks, 6 hits, 26 hurries)
PFF Grade: 34.4 (126 of 126)
Snaps: 543 (50.3%)
Webb was an emergency addition after the Tunsil trade, and was quickly called into action in week two. He was PFF’s lowest-graded tackle in 2019.
Futures Contracts: OT Chidi Okeke, iOL Durval Neto
Exclusive Rights Free Agents:
Evan Boehm (Right Guard, Center)
Stats: 24 total pressures (1 sacks, 9 hits, 14 hurries)
PFF Grade: 47.4 (104 of 119)
Snaps: 595 (55.1%)
Boehm filled in admirably for Ryan Kelly in Indianapolis on one of 2018’s best offensive lines, but PFF didn’t like his performance this season. He was up-and-down, but his versatility and past success should make for an easy decision to bring Boehm back. He’ll compete for work at center and right guard in camp.
Evan Brown (Guard)
Stats: 1 pressure (hit)
PFF Grade: 60.6 (53 of 119)
Snaps: 38 (3.4%)
Another late-season waiver claim, Brown joins the glut of interior lineman heading into the offseason. Brown is a high-motor player that goes whistle-to-whistle, but his limited athleticism shows up regularly.
Free Agent Market (Tackles):
The Guy — Anthony Castonzo
The only premier left tackle set to his free agency, Castonzo has endured an up-and-down career, but with far more peaks than valleys. He has the size-length-athletic combination desired for a premier left tackle, and has done well to quiet the concerns over his lack of power at the point-of-attack coming out of Boston College.
Castonzo is going to fetch top-of-the-market money, whether it’s with the Colts, or on the open market. Given the quality of the left tackle draft class, it makes more sense for Miami to pursue its solution that way, and focus free agent dollars on the interior.
The Reasonable Route — George Fant
George Fant is a mountain of a man. A college hooper, his first snap with the Seahawks was his first organized football game since the eighth grade. At 27, it’s entirely feasible that he’s just now unlocking his true potential, though he’s been the Seattle swing tackle for the majority of his career.
George Fant is a weapon. 💪#MINvsSEA pic.twitter.com/SdZxj6YrNG
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) December 11, 2018
Fant is Seattle’s swing tackle, though he’s filling in for the injured Duane Brown, and plays a lot in heavy-package personnel. He’s the mid-range free agent buy that should pique Miami’s interest as he can play both sides. Fant provides a nice surge off the edge in the ground game and has steadily progressed as a pass blocker.
The Sleeper — LaAdrian Waddle
Missing the entirety of 2019 with an injury, LaAdrian Waddle will come at a bargain this March. He last played in New England when Miami’s former Pats coaches were still with the organization. Waddle — a career backup — amassed over 2,200 snaps since his 2013 debut, committing just 15 penalties. During the 2017-2018 seasons, Waddle was flagged a combined three times.
Only 120 of Waddle’s career snaps came at left tackle, but he’s a capable swing tackle and starting right tackle in a pinch.
Other Notable Free Agent Tackles:
|Player
|2019 Team
|Jack Conklin
|Titans
|Andrew Whitworth
|Rams
|Kelvin Beachum
|Jets
|Bryan Bulaga
|Packers
|Greg Robinson
|Browns
|Marcus Gilbert
|Cardinals
|Demar Dotson
|Buccaneers
|Daryl Williams
|Panthers
|Germain Ifedi
|Seahawks
The Draft (Tackles)
The Guy — Tristan Wirfs
Landing 2020’s best draft eligible tackle will require Miami to use the fifth pick. Wirfs is unicorn. He combines an unbelievably thick trunk with elite movement skills. He can washout or condense down the edge in the run game, and mirror and redirect on an island in pass protection.
Tristan Wirfs is the best right tackle prospect in the 2020 class. He pairs ridiculous size (6-5, 320) with a pair of light feet. Watch him reset with a quick vertical shuffle after the initial punch. pic.twitter.com/TCLuNgcxVW
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 26, 2019
He’s played both tackle positions in college (almost exclusively on the right side this year), and that experience shows up in the quickness of his kick-slide, and also how much ground he covers with his first step.
The Reasonable Route — Mekhi Becton
Watching tackle tape might not be the most entertaining for the casual fan, but Becton does his best to make it fun. He’s huge. This six-foot-seven, 370-pound monster somehow glides laterally like an elite pass rusher. He’s got plenty of reach, a powerful punch, and has some of the most comical tape you’ll see in college football when he’s out in space on poor, unassuming defensive backs.
Mekhi Becton is a mountain of a left tackle. The Louisville Junior goes 6-7, 370, and plays with the power you’d expect from someone that large. pic.twitter.com/vSYJL6vqJ5
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 19, 2019
Tua Tagovailoa is probably the favorite of the entire draft to wind up in Miami; Becton is second, for my money. He fits everything the Dolphins tried to find with all the tackle acquisitions last season.
The Sleeper — Lucas Niang
A potential first-rounder in October, Niang suffered a torn ACL, and will surely be available late on day-two, if not day-three. Injuries are a bit of a concern as he opened the season with a hip injury. Keeping up with the theme, he matches the size-length-athleticism profile that Miami will covet.
TCU RT Lucas Niang is a large, large man. 6-7, long wingspan, sneaky athletic. Started all 13 games last year, has played in 40 total career games now into his senior year.
Two-play sequence where he latches on and goes for a ride, then they pull him playside to wipe out a LB. pic.twitter.com/JmVZfT5pVJ
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 28, 2019
Niang has immense power at the point-of-attack and plenty of athleticism to pull play-side or come across on counter trey. His medical prognosis projects Niang will be available for camp, and that could result in an opening day starting gig.
Travis Wingfield’s 2020 Tackle Draft Rankings:
|(Rank) Player
|School
|1. Tristan Wirfs
|Iowa
|2. Jedrick Wills
|Alabama
|3. Andrew Thomas
|Georgia
|4. Mekhi Becton
|Louisville
|5. Lucas Niang
|TCU
|6. Austin Jackson
|USC
|7. Prince Tega Wanogho
|Auburn
|8. Josh Jones
|Houston
|9. Calvin Throckmorton
|Oregon
|10. Jack Driscoll
|Auburn
Free Agent Market (Guards):
The Guy — Joe Thuney
If the Dolphins are going to make any day-one splash signings, it has to be the Patriots Left Guard. Thuney’s missed 15 snaps in the last three seasons. He’s one of the game’s best pass protecting guards, and his leadership and intelligence profile grade as well as any in football.
Joe Thuney fan account here. An OG you can win with who won't wow you anywhere but plays with excellent leverage and base. Smart & tough. pic.twitter.com/bWRmMqVufn
— Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) September 22, 2017
Thuney was advised to skip a portion on the 50-question Wonderlic exam given to every prospect at the combine. Thuney left 11 questions blank, but hit 1.000 on the 39 questions he answered. Given his familiarity with Brian Flores and several Dolphins coaches, this move makes as much sense as any potential offseason acquisition across the league.
The Reasonable Route — Graham Glasgow
It’s been reported that Glasgow will test the free agent market in March, and Stephen Ross might have some interest in bringing his fellow Michigan alum down to South Florida. Glasgow has 3,748 snaps under his belt in a four-year career, nearly identically split across left guard, center and right guard.
Not sure if Lions RG Graham Glasgow went too far inside on this particular protection but he made one hell of a play to pick up the looper pic.twitter.com/OgWkAtOR3l
— Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) August 9, 2019
The 2019 season was his best. Glasgow committed four fouls, didn’t allow a sack, and only put his QB in harm’s way five times (5 QB hits allowed). Glasgow finished as PFF’s seventh-ranked run-blocking guard.
The Sleeper — Ted Karras
With the depletion of the center market (Creed Humphrey returning to school), Miami’s best course of action might be to stay the status quo and develop Michael Deiter and Evan Boehm for the position.
Or they can import another player familiar with the program from New England via Ted Karras.
Karras filled in admirably for the unavailable David Andrews this season, giving the Pats 1,040 snaps. He’s likely to find a starting job elsewhere, as Andrews will assume his original spot next year. Karras allowed 14 pressures and committed just three fouls on the season.
Other Notable Free Agent Guards/Centers:
|Player
|2019 Team
|G Brandon Scherff
|Washington
|G Andrus Peat
|Saints
|G Mike Iupati
|Seahawks
|G Ereck Flowers
|Washington
|G Quinton Spain
|Bills
|C Brett Jones
|Vikings
|Stefan Wisniewski
|Chiefs
|Jon Halapio
|Giants
The Draft (Guards/Centers)
The Guy — Nick Harris (Center)
Last year, Garrett Bradbury blew scouts away at the Senior Bowl for his football acumen, and incredible work in space. Harris might be even better operating in the open field, and in the football IQ department. He’s a three-year starter with guard and center experience, including three straight Apple Cup displays of dominance.
Watching Washington C Nick Harris film – especially his work in space – has been a delightful start to today's film work. Look at him seal pursuit on this rep to allow for the big gain. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/Z1sRIjqllp
— Joe Marino (@TheJoeMarino) December 3, 2019
He’s squatty at a smidge over 300 pounds, but can unlock his hips and uses functional strength and flexibility to hit and hold reach blocks, and anchor against powerful pass rushers. Exporting Harris to a man/gap scheme would be limiting the traits that make him the best center in the class — zone player all the way.
The Reasonable Route — Shane Lemieux (Left Guard)
Shane Lemieux had the most impressive series for any guard I watch this season in the Arizona State game. He’s never missed a game, and that experience shows for his ability to perfectly execute combination blocks and climb to the second level.
Shane Lemieux is technical, composed in space, and plays with an imposing mean streak. Keep an eye on him this spring, Dolphins fans. pic.twitter.com/Ds5MSTY9Pt
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 24, 2019
Lemieux has seen all the exotic blitz and game packages a defensive front can throw at him, a product of his consecutive starts streak that spans four years and 51 games. He’s not the most-fluid athlete and probably won’t do a lot of pulling at the next level.
The Sleeper — Cesar Ruiz (Center)
Quickly rising up pundit’s boards in the post-season tape evaluation period, Ruiz arrived in Ann Arbor as the nations’ top-rated center recruit. His best trait is the ability to reset and anchor after the initial move of the rusher, and he pairs functional strength with plus-athleticism. Ruiz is an arrow-up player who improved significantly during his junior season.
Travis Wingfield’s 2020 Interior O-Line Draft Rankings:
|(Rank) Player
|School
|1. Nick Harris
|Washington
|2. John Simpson
|Clemson
|3. Cesar Ruiz
|Michigan
|4. Darryl Williams
|Mississippi State
|5. Jake Hanson
|Oregon
This is the most critical area for Miami in a critical offseason — outside of the quarterback decision, obviously. If it’s Tua, or another QB the team uses the fifth selection to anoint as the savior, protecting said QB would be a wise decision.
There are scheme fits littered throughout the draft at tackle, a couple at guard, and minimal options at center. The free agency class is loaded at guard, but weak at tackle and center. The Dolphins have the resources to import a new line, and could conceivably do so utilizing both free agency and the draft.
Things are buttoned up pretty tightly in Davie these days, but it’s safe to assume some moves will happen up front. The offensive line, and backfield after injuries and trades, were the only portions of the offense that didn’t function at a level above league-average.
The Dolphins can, and should, fix that this winter/spring.
2020 Offensive Line Prediction:
Left Tackle — Mekhi Becton
Left Guard — Joe Thuney
Center — Michael Deiter
Right Guard — Shane Lemieux
Right Tackle — Jesse Davis
Swing Tackle — George Fant
Swing Interior — Evan Boehm
Off the Bench — Shaq Calhoun
Tuesday: Defensive Line
LATEST
- The Miami Dolphins Need to Create More Holes January 14, 2020
- Miami Dolphins 2020 Roster Building Preview – Down Defensive Lineman January 14, 2020
- An Ode to Reshad Jones January 12, 2020
- Miami Dolphins 2020 Roster Building Preview – Offensive Line January 12, 2020
- Miami Dolphins 2020 Roster Building Preview – Tight End January 10, 2020
Trending
-
Miami Dolphins5 days ago
Dolphins Hire New, Fresh-Faced OLB Coach
-
Miami Dolphins6 days ago
Miami Dolphins 2020 Roster Building Preview — Running Back
-
Miami Dolphins1 week ago
Miami Dolphins 2020 Roster Building Preview – Quarterback
-
Miami Dolphins2 days ago
Miami Dolphins 2020 Roster Building Preview – Offensive Line