The Miami Dolphins Need to Create More Holes

Looking back, looking ahead, and everywhere in between ahead of a critical Miami Dolphins offseason

Foreword:

This publication has always fancied itself as an unaffiliated extension of the Miami Dolphins operation. In an attempt to arm fans with the researched clues about the team might do — and commentary on what they should do — we like to follow the same timeline as the coaches and decision makers at the facility in Davie.

The time for reflection is now. The coaching staff will be reviewing the 2019 season with an eye on self-scouting, and evaluating the job of every member that donned the Dolphins logo this past fall. The college scouting staff is buried in draft prep, and the pro personnel side is under water searching for potential free agent targets.

Since Locked On Dolphins is the most comprehensive Miami Dolphins outlet in existence, we’ll tackle all three subjects.

1. Reviewing the incumbents

2. Identifying free agent targets

3. Stacking the draft board

And we’ll do it for every position. It’s 10 days of offseason preparation, here on Locked On Dolphins dot com, as well as the Locked On Dolphins Podcast.

Quarterbacks

Running Backs

Wide Receivers

Tight Ends



Offensive Line (Tackle and Interior)

The offensive line was always going to be an issue in 2019, even before the departure of Pro-Bowl Left Tackle Laremy Tunsil. Brian Flores spoke about the importance of the line playing as a singular unit, and a single star player having a marginal impact if the rest of the group isn’t up to the challenge.

Losing Tunsil blew open a massive hole at the blindside protector spot, and it took the Dolphins multiple weeks to recover; if we’re willing to call it a recovery, that is. The line cumulatively finished dead last in both pass protection and run blocking grades on Pro Football Focus, but the Miami offense produced in spite of the shaky front wall.

Jesse Davis played wire-to-wire for the second straight season, this year at right tackle (right guard in 2018). He’s the leader of the room and a conduit for the message from the coaching staff to the players. As a result, Davis was rewarded with a team-friendly contract. It’s a big year for Davis, and for the right tackle position in general; he’s owed an annual $3.5 million over the next three years, but there’s an out for just $2 million in dead money after the 2020 season.

The other four spots will challenge the acumen of the Miami brass. Michael Deiter played a lot, but the results were sub-par. There were glimpses of hope from Evan Boehm, which corroborated his 2018 film in Indianapolis; those two players could factor in across the interior three positions.

The starting left tackle and swing tackle are not on the roster, and a whole lot of development has to happen for anyone else to garner legitimate consideration for playing time in the fall.

The Incumbents

Jesse Davis (Right Tackle, Guard Experience)

Stats: 42 Total Pressures (5 sacks, 4 hits, 33 hurries)

PFF Grade: 58.9 (89 of 126)

Snaps: 975 (90.4%)

What started off as a learning experience became the lone encouraging development across Miami’s 2019 offensive line. While Davis averaged 10 pressures allowed per month, his five-game run to close out the year kept Ryan Fitzpatrick mostly out of harm’s way (three hits, no sacks allowed).

Now, at tackle, the looper is a little easier to spot and Davis wipes him out. pic.twitter.com/cCE5W107Mo — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) March 21, 2019

Davis played 110 snaps at right tackle in 2017 before moving to right guard in 2018. Speed rushers still give him fits. He made the initial kick slide a focal point of his development this season, and it came to fruition in two matchups with burners off the edge. Davis allowed only one hit combined in the games against Philadelphia and Cincinnati, and parlayed that success into a promising finish to the year. Davis has the size/athleticism profile the Dolphins like at the position.

Michael Deiter (Left Guard, Center Experience)

Stats: 44 total pressures (6 sacks, 15 hits, 23 hurries)

PFF Grade: 42.5 (113 of 119)

Snaps: 995 (92.3%)

The moment Miami announced the selection of Deiter in last draft’s third-round, every fan wrote his name in sharpie as the starting left guard. That’s exactly what happened come September, but a slow burn of a developmental-year eventually landed Deiter on the bench for one game. He returned for the final three games, but with more mixed results.

Michael Dieter meets Myles Jack in the hole pulling to the play side. pic.twitter.com/QkGLh8i22O — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 23, 2019

Reliability and quality college tape will keep Deiter in the fold, but he has to make an improvement in year-two. He never missed a snap, aside from his benching, proving his college durability to be no fluke (53 consecutive starts at Wisconsin). He’s technically proficient but can be coaxed into shooting his hands too early, and often gets out over his skis. He struggled with games (stunts, twists, slants, delayed blitzes), and fell off far too many blocks.

The hope is better, more consistent play next to him (at both positions) and a year of strength-training can return an improved product for training camp in July.

Daniel Kilgore (Center)

Stats: 19 total pressures (3 sacks, 4 hits, 12 hurries)

PFF Grade: 66.3 (19 of 50)

Snaps: 877 (81.3%)

The second-most reliable lineman after Davis, Kilgore provided Miami with a proficient communicator and trusted veteran in the middle of the line. Once the ball was snapped, however, that stability was as shaky as the other spots.

Working up the Rosen chart, but wanted to give some love to Daniel Kilgore and Evan Boehm for this awesome screen execution. Boom! Tough Actin’ Tenactin. pic.twitter.com/mDIdYhLsve — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 1, 2019

Power players give Kilgore a lot of fits, and reach blocks are problematic for a less-than-stellar athlete. The Dolphins can cut ties from the $3.5 million cash commitment to Kilgore this year with no penalty, and they can exercise that flexibility any time before the season — there are no roster bonus incentives in Kilgore’s 2020 deal.

Deion “Shaq” Calhoun (Right Guard)

Stats: 18 total pressures (2 sacks, 3 hits, 13 hurries)

PFF Grade: 44.2 (109 of 119)

Snaps: 471 (43.6%)

Sometimes undrafted rookies hit straight away (see Preston Williams). Most times, however, it’s a sign of a thin position, and that was the case for Miami and the right guard spot all season. Calhoun earned a promotion into the starting lineup early in camp, but never popped while watching tape.

Calhoun struggled to create any push in the running game. Any sort of nuance in terms of disguised blitzes, or gifted pass rushers for that matter, put the right side B gap in constant peril.

Julie’n Davenport (Left Tackle)

Stats: 31 total pressures (6 sacks, 9 hits, 16 hurries)

PFF Grade: 56.5 (98 of 126)

Snaps: 534 (49.5%)

Part of the lottery-sized draft haul return for Laremy Tunsil, Davenport checked off nearly all negative boxes in his debut season with the Fins. Davenport was injured multiple times — forcing him to miss eight games — and the performance left a lot to be desired.

Some of the pressures attributed to Davenport came from scheme and communication breakdowns, but he’s been beaten regularly throughout his career.

Keaton Sutherland (Guard)

Stats: 5 total pressures (0 sacks, 1 hits, 4 hurries)

PFF Grade: 46.4 (106 of 119)

Snaps: 93 (8.7%)

The replacement for Deiter in the Jets game, and frequent sixth-lineman to enter in heavy packages, Sutherland fared similarly to any poor soul that try to solve the right guard issue in Miami. Sutherland should be back for camp, but he’s got an uphill climb to make the roster.

Danny Isidora (Guard)

Stats: 5 total pressures (0 sacks, 1 hit, 4 hurries)

PFF Grade: 53.7 (85 of 119)

Snaps: 127 (11.8%)

One of the more intriguing members of the group, Isidora returned to his college stomping grounds, but was lost for the year after three games. The former Miami Hurricane was selected in the fifth-round by the Minnesota Vikings, but his development went so poorly that a team with a shaky line in its own right cut bait after two years.

Isidora is thick with sweet feet, but he struggles against any semblance of a bull rush. He has the makeup to develop into a quality player, it just hasn’t happened.

Adam Pankey (Tackle, Guard Experience)

Stats: 0 pressures

PFF Grade: 63.1 (DNQ)

Snaps: 12

He matches the size and versatility prototype for Miami — hence the decision to pluck him from Green Bay’s practice squad — but he’s tight in everything he does. He could move inside to guard (played three positions in college) but served exclusively as the sixth-lineman in heavy packages on his 12 reps. Pankey is listed as a tackle.

J’Marcus Webb (Left Tackle)

Stats: 39 total pressures (7 sacks, 6 hits, 26 hurries)

PFF Grade: 34.4 (126 of 126)

Snaps: 543 (50.3%)

Webb was an emergency addition after the Tunsil trade, and was quickly called into action in week two. He was PFF’s lowest-graded tackle in 2019.

Futures Contracts: OT Chidi Okeke, iOL Durval Neto

Exclusive Rights Free Agents:

Evan Boehm (Right Guard, Center)

Stats: 24 total pressures (1 sacks, 9 hits, 14 hurries)

PFF Grade: 47.4 (104 of 119)

Snaps: 595 (55.1%)

Boehm filled in admirably for Ryan Kelly in Indianapolis on one of 2018’s best offensive lines, but PFF didn’t like his performance this season. He was up-and-down, but his versatility and past success should make for an easy decision to bring Boehm back. He’ll compete for work at center and right guard in camp.

Evan Brown (Guard)

Stats: 1 pressure (hit)

PFF Grade: 60.6 (53 of 119)

Snaps: 38 (3.4%)

Another late-season waiver claim, Brown joins the glut of interior lineman heading into the offseason. Brown is a high-motor player that goes whistle-to-whistle, but his limited athleticism shows up regularly.

Free Agent Market (Tackles):

The Guy — Anthony Castonzo

The only premier left tackle set to his free agency, Castonzo has endured an up-and-down career, but with far more peaks than valleys. He has the size-length-athletic combination desired for a premier left tackle, and has done well to quiet the concerns over his lack of power at the point-of-attack coming out of Boston College.

Castonzo is going to fetch top-of-the-market money, whether it’s with the Colts, or on the open market. Given the quality of the left tackle draft class, it makes more sense for Miami to pursue its solution that way, and focus free agent dollars on the interior.

The Reasonable Route — George Fant

George Fant is a mountain of a man. A college hooper, his first snap with the Seahawks was his first organized football game since the eighth grade. At 27, it’s entirely feasible that he’s just now unlocking his true potential, though he’s been the Seattle swing tackle for the majority of his career.

Fant is Seattle’s swing tackle, though he’s filling in for the injured Duane Brown, and plays a lot in heavy-package personnel. He’s the mid-range free agent buy that should pique Miami’s interest as he can play both sides. Fant provides a nice surge off the edge in the ground game and has steadily progressed as a pass blocker.

The Sleeper — LaAdrian Waddle

Missing the entirety of 2019 with an injury, LaAdrian Waddle will come at a bargain this March. He last played in New England when Miami’s former Pats coaches were still with the organization. Waddle — a career backup — amassed over 2,200 snaps since his 2013 debut, committing just 15 penalties. During the 2017-2018 seasons, Waddle was flagged a combined three times.

Only 120 of Waddle’s career snaps came at left tackle, but he’s a capable swing tackle and starting right tackle in a pinch.

Other Notable Free Agent Tackles:

Player 2019 Team Jack Conklin Titans Andrew Whitworth Rams Kelvin Beachum Jets Bryan Bulaga Packers Greg Robinson Browns Marcus Gilbert Cardinals Demar Dotson Buccaneers Daryl Williams Panthers Germain Ifedi Seahawks

The Draft (Tackles)

The Guy — Tristan Wirfs

Landing 2020’s best draft eligible tackle will require Miami to use the fifth pick. Wirfs is unicorn. He combines an unbelievably thick trunk with elite movement skills. He can washout or condense down the edge in the run game, and mirror and redirect on an island in pass protection.

Tristan Wirfs is the best right tackle prospect in the 2020 class. He pairs ridiculous size (6-5, 320) with a pair of light feet. Watch him reset with a quick vertical shuffle after the initial punch. pic.twitter.com/TCLuNgcxVW — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 26, 2019

He’s played both tackle positions in college (almost exclusively on the right side this year), and that experience shows up in the quickness of his kick-slide, and also how much ground he covers with his first step.

The Reasonable Route — Mekhi Becton

Watching tackle tape might not be the most entertaining for the casual fan, but Becton does his best to make it fun. He’s huge. This six-foot-seven, 370-pound monster somehow glides laterally like an elite pass rusher. He’s got plenty of reach, a powerful punch, and has some of the most comical tape you’ll see in college football when he’s out in space on poor, unassuming defensive backs.

Mekhi Becton is a mountain of a left tackle. The Louisville Junior goes 6-7, 370, and plays with the power you’d expect from someone that large. pic.twitter.com/vSYJL6vqJ5 — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 19, 2019

Tua Tagovailoa is probably the favorite of the entire draft to wind up in Miami; Becton is second, for my money. He fits everything the Dolphins tried to find with all the tackle acquisitions last season.

The Sleeper — Lucas Niang

A potential first-rounder in October, Niang suffered a torn ACL, and will surely be available late on day-two, if not day-three. Injuries are a bit of a concern as he opened the season with a hip injury. Keeping up with the theme, he matches the size-length-athleticism profile that Miami will covet.

TCU RT Lucas Niang is a large, large man. 6-7, long wingspan, sneaky athletic. Started all 13 games last year, has played in 40 total career games now into his senior year. Two-play sequence where he latches on and goes for a ride, then they pull him playside to wipe out a LB. pic.twitter.com/JmVZfT5pVJ — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 28, 2019

Niang has immense power at the point-of-attack and plenty of athleticism to pull play-side or come across on counter trey. His medical prognosis projects Niang will be available for camp, and that could result in an opening day starting gig.

Travis Wingfield’s 2020 Tackle Draft Rankings:

(Rank) Player School 1. Tristan Wirfs Iowa 2. Jedrick Wills Alabama 3. Andrew Thomas Georgia 4. Mekhi Becton Louisville 5. Lucas Niang TCU 6. Austin Jackson USC 7. Prince Tega Wanogho Auburn 8. Josh Jones Houston 9. Calvin Throckmorton Oregon 10. Jack Driscoll Auburn

Free Agent Market (Guards):

The Guy — Joe Thuney

If the Dolphins are going to make any day-one splash signings, it has to be the Patriots Left Guard. Thuney’s missed 15 snaps in the last three seasons. He’s one of the game’s best pass protecting guards, and his leadership and intelligence profile grade as well as any in football.

Joe Thuney fan account here. An OG you can win with who won't wow you anywhere but plays with excellent leverage and base. Smart & tough. pic.twitter.com/bWRmMqVufn — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) September 22, 2017

Thuney was advised to skip a portion on the 50-question Wonderlic exam given to every prospect at the combine. Thuney left 11 questions blank, but hit 1.000 on the 39 questions he answered. Given his familiarity with Brian Flores and several Dolphins coaches, this move makes as much sense as any potential offseason acquisition across the league.

The Reasonable Route — Graham Glasgow

It’s been reported that Glasgow will test the free agent market in March, and Stephen Ross might have some interest in bringing his fellow Michigan alum down to South Florida. Glasgow has 3,748 snaps under his belt in a four-year career, nearly identically split across left guard, center and right guard.

Not sure if Lions RG Graham Glasgow went too far inside on this particular protection but he made one hell of a play to pick up the looper pic.twitter.com/OgWkAtOR3l — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) August 9, 2019

The 2019 season was his best. Glasgow committed four fouls, didn’t allow a sack, and only put his QB in harm’s way five times (5 QB hits allowed). Glasgow finished as PFF’s seventh-ranked run-blocking guard.

The Sleeper — Ted Karras

With the depletion of the center market (Creed Humphrey returning to school), Miami’s best course of action might be to stay the status quo and develop Michael Deiter and Evan Boehm for the position.

Or they can import another player familiar with the program from New England via Ted Karras.

Karras filled in admirably for the unavailable David Andrews this season, giving the Pats 1,040 snaps. He’s likely to find a starting job elsewhere, as Andrews will assume his original spot next year. Karras allowed 14 pressures and committed just three fouls on the season.

Other Notable Free Agent Guards/Centers:

Player 2019 Team G Brandon Scherff Washington G Andrus Peat Saints G Mike Iupati Seahawks G Ereck Flowers Washington G Quinton Spain Bills C Brett Jones Vikings Stefan Wisniewski Chiefs Jon Halapio Giants

The Draft (Guards/Centers)

The Guy — Nick Harris (Center)

Last year, Garrett Bradbury blew scouts away at the Senior Bowl for his football acumen, and incredible work in space. Harris might be even better operating in the open field, and in the football IQ department. He’s a three-year starter with guard and center experience, including three straight Apple Cup displays of dominance.

Watching Washington C Nick Harris film – especially his work in space – has been a delightful start to today's film work. Look at him seal pursuit on this rep to allow for the big gain. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/Z1sRIjqllp — Joe Marino (@TheJoeMarino) December 3, 2019

He’s squatty at a smidge over 300 pounds, but can unlock his hips and uses functional strength and flexibility to hit and hold reach blocks, and anchor against powerful pass rushers. Exporting Harris to a man/gap scheme would be limiting the traits that make him the best center in the class — zone player all the way.

The Reasonable Route — Shane Lemieux (Left Guard)

Shane Lemieux had the most impressive series for any guard I watch this season in the Arizona State game. He’s never missed a game, and that experience shows for his ability to perfectly execute combination blocks and climb to the second level.

Shane Lemieux is technical, composed in space, and plays with an imposing mean streak. Keep an eye on him this spring, Dolphins fans. pic.twitter.com/Ds5MSTY9Pt — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 24, 2019

Lemieux has seen all the exotic blitz and game packages a defensive front can throw at him, a product of his consecutive starts streak that spans four years and 51 games. He’s not the most-fluid athlete and probably won’t do a lot of pulling at the next level.

The Sleeper — Cesar Ruiz (Center)

Quickly rising up pundit’s boards in the post-season tape evaluation period, Ruiz arrived in Ann Arbor as the nations’ top-rated center recruit. His best trait is the ability to reset and anchor after the initial move of the rusher, and he pairs functional strength with plus-athleticism. Ruiz is an arrow-up player who improved significantly during his junior season.

Travis Wingfield’s 2020 Interior O-Line Draft Rankings:

(Rank) Player School 1. Nick Harris Washington 2. John Simpson Clemson 3. Cesar Ruiz Michigan 4. Darryl Williams Mississippi State 5. Jake Hanson Oregon

This is the most critical area for Miami in a critical offseason — outside of the quarterback decision, obviously. If it’s Tua, or another QB the team uses the fifth selection to anoint as the savior, protecting said QB would be a wise decision.

There are scheme fits littered throughout the draft at tackle, a couple at guard, and minimal options at center. The free agency class is loaded at guard, but weak at tackle and center. The Dolphins have the resources to import a new line, and could conceivably do so utilizing both free agency and the draft.

Things are buttoned up pretty tightly in Davie these days, but it’s safe to assume some moves will happen up front. The offensive line, and backfield after injuries and trades, were the only portions of the offense that didn’t function at a level above league-average.

The Dolphins can, and should, fix that this winter/spring.

2020 Offensive Line Prediction:

Left Tackle — Mekhi Becton

Left Guard — Joe Thuney

Center — Michael Deiter

Right Guard — Shane Lemieux

Right Tackle — Jesse Davis

Swing Tackle — George Fant

Swing Interior — Evan Boehm

Off the Bench — Shaq Calhoun

@WingfieldNFL

Tuesday: Defensive Line