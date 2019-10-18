The Miami Dolphins Will Trade Away Value at the Deadline

Tanking can be hard. It can be even harder to keep up with all the movers and shakers that go with it. Tank Tracker is here to keep you updated with all the newest headlines as it pertains to the Miami Dolphins tank as they walk through the valley of the shadow of death. Let’s keep things rolling with Volume 5; this week, we’ll talk about Rosen’s future, Fitzmagic, and an undrafted rookie getting a chance at the limelight.

By the “Skin” of Their Teeth

The Miami Dolphins, at 0-4, and Washington Redskins, at 0-5, were both winless going into their epic matchup this past Sunday. Some, like Locked on Dolphins’s Chris Kowalewski, had dubbed it the Tua Bowl I (the future Bengals game is Tua Bowl II). For the tank truthers, this game was a significant hurdle for an 0-16 record, and it delivered some unexpected dramatics.

Terry McLaurin was the definite X-Factor in this game. He was responsible for both of the Redskins touchdowns and helped stabilize hapless play from Case Keenum.

The Dolphins were losing 3-17 in the fourth quarter, but as Josh Rosen was benched for lame-duck Ryan Fitzpatrick, he became the impetus for a Fitz-magical rally that almost sealed a Fins win. It came down to a two-point conversion for the win with a score of 16-17. The team came up short as Kenyan Drake dropped the pass, which abruptly and anticlimactically ended the Dolphins’ exciting comeback.

Both Josh Rosen and Ryan Fitzpatrick saw playing time in the loss, but it was a night-and-day difference. Fitzpatrick ended the game with 36% of the offensive snaps, while Rosen had 64%.

#TankForTua #SuckForTua

It was a change of pace seeing the Dolphins going for the dagger that would’ve won them a game considering the tank movement has been an idee fixe for me and many other fans over the past several months.

Unfortunately, the will to win is only part of the equation. There still needs to be a certain amount of talent to make it manifest. The Dolphins aren’t there yet, as LOD’s Jason Hrina writes in a recent article about how the Dolphins are just not a good team, regardless of any tanking.

Not the Chosen One

Every week, I’m more and more convinced that Josh Rosen isn’t the guy to lead the franchise onward and upward. I was on board with the trade back in April, but I’ve started to wonder why the deal came to fruition in the first place. It was a good value, sure. And initially, I thought it was a creative way to find a franchise quarterback since Rosen was one year removed from being the tenth overall pick.

I don’t think that’s why the Dolphins front office traded for him, though. I think this is more about the Cardinals than Josh Rosen’s potential. It’s just a conspiracy theory idea that I had, but if the Dolphins want Tua Tagovailoa, it will likely require the first overall pick.

And how do you go about procuring the first pick? Look at the Cardinals from last year; that’s one of the places where I would start. Who was the predominant starter at QB, and what were the circumstances surrounding his success, or lack thereof? How much of those components for the Dolphins are substantially different from the Cardinals a year ago?

You can take your tin foil hats off now if you want, but IF a team is trying to get the first pick in the draft, then it makes sense that they might try to replicate the circumstances that have proven effective in the past.

Not the Chosen One Pt. 2

When Ryan Fitzpatrick entered the game against the Redskins, the water started flowing, and the Dolphins started moving the ball. Fitzpatrick brought the Fins back into the game on two touchdown-scoring drives, and he almost brought home a win when the Dolphins went for the two-point conversion with six seconds left in the game.

The disparity between Fitzpatrick and Rosen’s effectiveness in the same game is not a great bellwether for Rosen’s Dolphins’ future. The Dolphins were on the brink of winning in a smaller, shorter span when Fitzpatrick was in the game

The second red flag that I’ve seen comes from a graphic that new-age analytical tweeted out regarding quarterback efficiency.

Here's another *gasp* visualization, this time looking at QB efficiency. Kyler Murray being average represents a **huge** improvement over where the team was last year. pic.twitter.com/ZTt2DMz21W — new-age analytical (@benbbaldwin) October 15, 2019

Many counterarguments for Rosen’s performances in the league brings up the weak offensive lines he’s played behind. This point has been driven into the ground, in my opinion, and I think it gets over-glorified as to why Rosen has failed to take off. And 3 Yards Per Carry’s Chris Kouffman brings up a pertinent point about it.

Whenever anyone would “Yeah, but” me about Josh Rosen’s time in Arizona, I always pointed out he was kept clean of pressure on 60% of his plays in 2018 and had the 2nd-lowest passer rating of anyone in the NFL on those pressure-less plays. This year? Lowest. 36th out of 36. — Chris Kouffman (@ckparrot) October 15, 2019

For a deeper dive into Rosen’s game, check out this week’s Charting Project.

Taking Offense

A successful offensive line is part of the equation, but I’ve still seen numerous people on Twitter or other social media refuse to believe that Rosen is anything but a messianic figure meant to save the franchise from a stygian perpetuation of mediocrity.

It’s a hasty generalization, in which people are loading all of the faults on to the offensive line automatically because good line play has been sparse this season and in years past and because Josh Rosen hasn’t played well.

The real problem with this mindset occurs with the fallacious extrapolation that comes with it. If the offensive line is terrible and Josh Rosen looks terrible behind it, then the inverse must also be correct. If the offensive line is great, then Josh Rosen will also look great. It’s not right or fair to think this.

Maybe Rosen is better behind an offensive line with five All-Pros, but fans should also prepare for Rosen not being good independent of the offensive line.

In the Nik of Time

In one of the most significant injury headlines leading up to the Week 6 games, Xavien Howard was a scratch as he had been fighting a knee injury.

With Howard’s sitting out, the first-year cornerback, Nik Needham, was promoted off of the practice squad. Needham might be a familiar name to the hardcore Dolphins fans that watched all the preseason games. The undrafted corner out of UTEP drew the ire of many fans for giving up chunk plays in his starting role during the preseason.

Needham had a baptism by fire for the exhibition games, so when he got bumped up to the 53-man roster, it was encouraging to see him play better in the Redskins game.

On The Clock Mock 4

Here is this week’s On The Clock mock. This is the fourth rendition, and I’ve added the fifth round. If you want to make your own, Fanspeak offers a free-to-use mode and a premium package. Both are great ways to kill some time and put together the draft of your dreams. I used the NFL Draft Diamonds big board, Classic difficulty, and the Fanspeak team’s needs.

Having Two Pennies to Rub Together

It’s not the kind of stat or record that many fans would think to look at for some validation this season, but the Miami Dolphins have an impressive coin toss record this year so far. Adam Beasley unleashed the impressive factoid as the Dolphins moved to 4-1 before the kickoff of the actual game against the Redskins.

The Dolphins win the toss. They are now 4-1 in coin tosses this season. — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) October 13, 2019

40 Winks

I doubt I’m the only one to pick up on this, but the Tua winking GIF has become extremely ubiquitous. It’s clear that it’s the lowest hanging of all the Tua GIF fruits, so it’ll likely be beaten into the ground by the time next year’s draft rolls around.

I’ve seen it so many times that I’ve started a tally. It’s currently up to 16 times that I’ve seen it. Over half of those are from one person, too. Stay tuned for more updates as the GIF reaches new milestones.

Update: I saw it a 17th time during the time of this writing.

Unlocking the Vault

Last week LOD’s Travis Wingfield asked for #TankSZN analogies. So, it got me thinking about how I would describe the tank, and I took an out-of-the-box but modern approach to the prompt.

Let’s have your best #TankSzn analogies. Mine: It’s like going to the dentist. I know it’s gonna suck. I know it’s going to be painful. But I endure it because I know I’ll be better off for it. Now you. I’ll read some of my favorites on the Friday podcast. — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 9, 2019

I have been playing Borderlands 3, which came out last month. I’ve been a fan of the series for ten years, so some of these concepts are second nature, but I’ll break them down for the layman.

In the game, your character has both a shield bar and a health bar, visualized with blue and red meters, respectively. Like most shooters, as you take damage, the bars will deplete. The shield bar empties first, then the health. But in a feature that’s unique to the Borderlands games, you won’t instantly die and respawn when both your bars hit zero.

When that does happen, you’ll enter a mode called Fight For Your Life. Your character will take a knee with limited movement, and a new “death meter” will start to tick down. It’s around 10 seconds for the first one in a sequence.

You have the remainder of that time to get a kill, or you will respawn at the last checkpoint. If you notch a kill, though, you get what’s called a Second Wind, and the player restores a large chunk of both their health and shields. Here’s a YouTube video from IcyIggy04showcasing this feature.

Now here’s my actual analogy. During boss battles and larger royales, it’s impossible to evade all the damage, so it’s beneficial to keep around some of the cronies specifically for Second Winds.

Bosses will summon waves of lesser enemies, and you must keep the minions hanging around so that you can blast them whenever you inevitably lose all your health.

That’s how I view the 2019 season for the Dolphins. It was a long-winded explanation, but the Dolphins are aligning themselves in a strategic place to get that “Second Wind,” which in this case would be drafting Tua Tagovailoa.

Having spatial awareness of the henchman and positioning yourself accordingly will be an essential tactic in defeating some of the tougher bosses in Borderlands. Likewise, the Dolphins have entered this season and even started this plan before kickoff, with an awareness of where it’s at in the league and consciousness and willingness of what it takes to be successful moving forward.

Thanks for coming to my TED talk.