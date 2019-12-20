Miami Dolphins
The NFC East has been a blessing and a curse for the Miami Dolphins
MIAMI (Locked On Dolphins) – The NFC East is a little worse for wear this year.
With the poor state of the NFC East, there’s a double-edged sword as it pertains to the Miami Dolphins.
Depending on how it swings, the lackluster NFC East teams have provided windfalls, but they’ve also been a hindrance for the Dolphins getting the most favorable draft selection.
How it will ultimately affect the Dolphins and their draft selection remains to be set in stone, but it’s at the point where the Dolphins, indirectly, are at the mercy of the Giants, Eagles, Redskins, and Cowboys.
OK. That was overdramatic. The Dolphins can still come away with the second pick, which is significantly more achievable than holding out hope for the first, but the Giants and Redskins will surely make it a tall order.
As it stands, the Dolphins have the third overall pick, nestled between the Giants at two and the Redskins at four.
Now, all three teams have the same record: 3-11. Keep that in mind.
If you aren’t familiar with the next tiebreaking procedure and the ad nauseum tweets about it, the strength of schedule is the next go-to for determining the draft order.
The strength of schedule (SoS) was used in the Dolphins case to assign them the third pick. They currently have a 16-game extrapolated SoS of 0.491. The Giants have 0.473, and the Redskins have 0.493.
The Giants and Redskins are both in the NFC East. And their records have dragged down the overall record of the division.
It just so happens that the NFC East has the lowest divisional winning percentage of any other grouping at 0.357.
There haven’t been any clear-cut competitors in the NFC East divisions this year. All the teams have scratched and clawed for the division throne, and while the Giant and Redskins are out of that picture now, the Eagles and Cowboys are still trading punches at 7-7.
Since the Dolphins played all four of the NFC East teams, all four of their overall records will factor into the Miami SoS. Strength of schedule is the winning percentage of all the opponents played of a given club.
Earlier in the season and on paper, any NFC East team who lost would slightly decrease the Dolphins SoS, and the lower, the better for tiebreakers that come down to SoS.
But with a division that loses a lot of games, there’s bound to be teams that just straight-up have a terrible overall record. And that’s precisely the case. The Dolphins are in a round-robin with the Giants and Redskins in the top-five of the draft order.
And here’s the next problem.
While their overall records are not only terrible, the Redskins and Giants get a double bonus from the sad state of their division. They’ll end up playing each other twice. Therefore, all those losses will matter doubly for all the NFC East’s SoSs.
It’s a significant contributor to the Giants edging out the Miami Dolphins in the SoS race by 0.18, and the Redskins being right behind them by only 0.002. They could surpass the Dolphins depending on how Week 16’s games shake out.
The NFC East has played a role in the Dolphins landing slightly ahead of the Redskins in the draft order. But in the same swing, it has allowed the Redskins to stay within striking distance.
It’s almost paradoxical. Needless to say, other teams have helped establish the Dolphins SoS. Still, the Miami Dolphins have gotten four losses out of their four NFC East games and also been the beneficiary of the most-losingest division in 2019.
As I mentioned already, the Redskins, Giants, and Dolphins are all tied at 3-11, and there are two games left in the season.
The Dolphins still play the Bengals and the Patriots, the Giants play the Eagles in Week 17, and the Redskins play the Cowboys in Week 17.
The Giants and Redskins play each other this week. It’s the perfect microcosm of this article.
Let’s assume the Dolphins lose to the Bengals. The next best thing would be for the Giants to beat the Redskins. That would give the Giants a better overall record, and the Dolphins could leapfrog them based on that. I wouldn’t plan on the Dolphins getting a low enough SoS to pass them if they continue to have the same record.
But it’s up in the air whether the Dolphins or Redskins would get the second pick because of the proximity of their SoS to each other.
There are only intradivisonal games left for the NFC East, but while there was a time and place for the benefit of their overall records for the Dolphins tiebreakers, we’re now dealing with the trade-off.
The state of the NFC east is more a roadblock than it is a boon now. But it would’ve had more practical applications if there weren’t two 3-11 teams and two 7-7 teams.
Here’s the hope. It has nothing to do with the strength of schedule anymore. Any NFC East loss that would typically help the Miami Dolphins SoS will now be one step forward and two steps back.
Giants and Redskins wins are the most important thing. The second pick is still reasonably within reach since the low record variability between the Giants, Redskins, Eagles, and Cowboys could indicate an “any given Sunday” turnout.
Here’s a quick rundown of the NFC East factors that could shape the Dolphins most auspicious outcome:
- Giants beat Redskins in Week 16
- Eagles v. Cowboys in Week 16 can go either way
- Giants beat Eagles in Week 17
- Redskins beat Cowboys in Week 17
These are contingent on the Dolphins losing out, by the way. Dolphin wins will throw us all back into the whirlwind to Oz.
Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins Must Draft Their Elite Quarterback with a Top-2 Pick
The only chance the Miami Dolphins have of drafting prized quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in the 2020 NFL draft is if they have one of the top-2 overall draft picks.
With all of the skepticism surrounding Tua’s hip, as well as the potential he returns to college for his senior year, it’s fair to wonder if Tua is the right left-handed leader for this franchise.
Needless to say, IF he declares for the draft and WHEN his hip checks out, the original Heisman Trophy favorite is going to be a desired commodity. Drew Brees breaking Peyton Manning‘s all-time passing touchdowns record should further remind us all that elite quarterbacks shouldn’t slip out of your grasp.
Miami doesn’t necessarily have to finish with one of the worst two records in the league, but if that’s the case, don’t be surprised to see them pull a trade similar to when the Chicago Bears moved up one slot to select Mitch Trubisky in 2017.
Because someone is going to come up and poach Tua right before our eyes, and all we’re left to do is wonder, yet again: “what if”.
We should all hope that Chase Young is the generational talent he’s touted to be and someone like the New York Giants or Washington Redskins is so enamored that they can’t resist passing him up – regardless of the bounty offered for the draft pick – because that’s the only chance your quarterback is getting past the 2nd-overall pick.
Below are some realistic scenarios that will prevent the Dolphins from acquiring their savior:
Scenario 1: The Oakland Raiders
The Oakland Raiders are about to transform into Las Vegas’ newest attraction, and though Mark Davis is barely a step above James Dolan in terms of quality-ownership, you can bet they’re going to want to start their new endeavor with a bang.
#Raiders fans deserve more than this from an owner. Sad. pic.twitter.com/KdECPMbIOr
— Cameron Cleveland (@CamCleve2) December 16, 2019
What better way to sell a team to a new community than to sell them on the opportunity to grow with a Super Bowl-bound franchise quarterback. Having the Vegas Golden Knights in the Stanley Cup during their inaugural season…as a brand new team…helps drive the marketing for them.
After watching John Gruden on Monday Night Football for years, we’re aware he’s not a subtle guy. Derek Carr may be a good quarterback, but Tua Tagovailoa can be a great quarterback, and what better place to hedge your bets than Las Vegas.
Carr has two years remaining on his current contract, but his dead cap number for 2020 is only $5m compared to his $22.5m salary cap hit. We agree that Wins aren’t solely a quarterback statistic, but Carr’s career record is 38-54, with a 16-29 record over the past three seasons.
The foundation for desiring a franchise quarterback is all there, the only thing the Raiders need to do is afford the draft pick necessary to acquire him. Remember when we all mocked the Raiders for trading Khalil Mack? They might have been one-step ahead of everyone else the entire time.
Trade Details:
Bears receive; DE Khalil Mack, 2020 2nd Round Pick, 2020 5th Round Pick*
Raiders receive; 2019 1st Round Pick, 2019 6th Round Pick, 2020 1st Round Pick, 2020 3rd Round Pick.
Khalil Mack is Officially a Chicago Bear pic.twitter.com/HuHF3XzBNZ
— Max Markham (@MaxMarkhamNFL) September 1, 2018
Oakland still has additional 1st and 3rd-round draft picks remaining from the Mack trade. They also acquired another 3rd-round draft pick after trading Gareon Conley to the Houston Texans.
With plenty of ammunition in 2020 as well as their entire 2021 draft class available, the Raiders have enough pieces to make a trade.
Right now, no one is bringing up the Raiders, but this can change very quickly once the season is over.
Scenario 2: Jacksonville Jaguars
Nick Foles hasn’t looked liked the Super Bowl-caliber backup he was with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Dolphins fans know not to trust any quarterback coming out of Philadelphia (A.J. Feeley) – though we have to give them credit for constantly having productive quarterback production – and the Jacksonville Jaguars are learning this first-hand after shelling out $88m for Foles this past offseason.
Gardner Minshew has been a pleasant surprise, but he is better-suited as a stellar backup quarterback rather than an average starting quarterback.
After receiving a haul for cornerback Jalen Ramsey, the Jaguars have an extra 1st-round pick in 2020 and extra 1st and 4th-round picks in 2021 to accommodate their own draft classes.
Four 1st-round draft picks may be enough to seal the trade, and it’s not like it’ll even hinder the Jaguars’ future all that much. While they do need to “rebuild”, and can use the extra picks, they essentially only lose their 1st-round pick for 2021 by making this deal. If you look at all those extra picks as “extra”, then trading one, future 1st-round pick to jump up 6 slots and select your quarterback for the next decade is a pretty good deal.
Nick Foles staying in Jacksonville?
Two NFC front-office executives think the Jaguars will give Foles another shot next season after paying him $88M. There’s no guarantee coach Doug Marrone, EVP Tom Coughlin or GM Dave Caldwell return.
(via @MikeFreemanNFL) pic.twitter.com/K9Xmx44E3d
— B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) December 4, 2019
With Tom Coughlin gone, and a new leader ready to step in, it’s plausible the Jaguars begin this administration with an elite prospect.
Scenario 3: Indianapolis Colts
The Indianapolis Colts have a quarterback on their roster, but you never know what Jim Irsay is going to pull.
While I do believe that Jacoby Brissett is a good quarterback, I’m not convinced he’s going to lead a team through the playoffs. He’ll take a Super Bowl-caliber team further than Mark Sanchez, but the Colts aren’t assembled like those New York Jets teams were, and they’re going to need a quarterback in order to get there.
Missed reads and inexcusable inaccuracy highlighted the latest game from Jacoby Brissett. (via @NFLscheme) #Colts pic.twitter.com/MH7f08xiKL
— Locked On Colts Podcast (@LockedOnColts) December 17, 2019
With (a very high) extra 2nd-round pick in 2020 from the Washington Redskins, the Colts have some ammunition to make a move, but they’re going to have to mortgage plenty of their future assets to do it.
And with Jim Irsay making the final decision, I can see him trying to make a splash.
If I had to place a wager, I believe Irsay will settle for one of the 2nd-tier quarterbacks lower in the 1st-round. But if he’s convinced Tua Tagovailoa really is elite, then why bother mingling with all the other peasants.
Scenario 4: Denver Broncos
John Elway may not survive as the Denver Broncos general manager long enough to make a decision, but if they give him one more chance to get it right, you can bet he isn’t going to spare any resources.
With a few extra mid-round picks to supplement their own draft classes, the Broncos have the opportunity to pair draft picks with a budding player or two in order to land their franchise quarterback.
No one is saying it’ll be desirable, but the Broncos can dangle tight end Noah Fant, cornerback Chris Harris Jr., or possibly sell a team on defensive end Bradley Chubb – though his ACL injury makes this much tougher.
John Elway was asked if he’s determined Drew Lock is the guy(on KOA):
“I think he’ll continue to get better and we’re excited about that. Again, it’s going to take some time.” pic.twitter.com/TTSYZpUZDN
— Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) December 17, 2019
Still, it’s possible the Broncos can conjure up the right combination of players and picks to satisfy a team that’s content on obtaining more assets to plug their roster with.
Men in desperate situations do desperate things, and Elway couldn’t be any more desperate than he is now.
Scenario 5: Los Angeles Chargers / Detroit Lions / Carolina Panthers
These three teams will have a hard time competing with any of the teams mentioned above, simply because they lack the draft picks necessary to pull the trade off.
The Los Angeles Chargers are going to need to replace Philip Rivers very soon, but they can afford to wait a year, and don’t necessarily have to dissolve their roster in order to get their guy. This would mean they would have to trade players like Joey Bosa or Denzel Perryman, and I don’t think the Chargers are that desperate.
The Carolina Panthers are wondering what Cam Newton will become when he returns from his season-ending foot injury. Kyle Allen has shown that he can win a football game, but he can’t carry a franchise. If Newton isn’t their quarterback going forward, they’re going to need to find a replacement.
Just spoke to a source inside the @Panthers front office re: David Tepper’s position on Cam Newton.
Tepper has apparently made it clear that he prefers a healthy Cam to be his starting QB next season and that their relationship is an extremely positive one. #KeepPounding
— Kyle Bailey (@KyleBaileyWFNZ) December 11, 2019
Newton should still fetch a decent draft pick in return, meaning the Panthers will have some extra draft picks to play with along with the possibility of including a player. Would you trade Christian McCaffrey for the 2nd-overall pick in the draft?
The Detroit Lions are perpetually in limbo. Matt Stafford is a very good quarterback, but he’s been as successful as other elites like Calvin Johnson and Barry Sanders. Meaning, he’s gone nowhere.
Detroit may be inclined to trade Stafford, if the price is right. Which means they’re going to expect at least one high draft pick in return. Could they use this newfound leverage to move up a couple of spots and draft their quarterback of the future?
That quarterback is bound to fail like all the others, but that won’t stop the Lions from trying to obtain him. Since Detroit is expected to pick within the top-5, the team that elects to move down isn’t going to fall that far, and the extra draft picks they get from the trade are going to be well worth the minimal slide.
Miami Dolphins
Dolphins Bengals Week 16 Preview
The Tank Bowl arrives with little luster
Who: Dolphins (3-11) vs. Bengals (1-13)
When: Sunday December 22, 1:00 East
Where: Hard Rock Stadium — Miami Gardens, FL
Weather: 76 degrees, 90% precipitation, 18 MPH winds, 82% humidity
Vegas Slant: Dolphins -1
Dolphins–Bengals
In Sunday’s recap column I speculated about the levee breaking for a Dolphins team that has utilized more players (80) than any team in league history. Losing more players to injured reserve than all but one team has ushered in a weekly line-change, of sorts, with regards to the Dolphins roster.
For four straight weeks, Miami have added at least two new players. The total body count for that month-long-period is 11 players (20.1%), a fitting bookend to a season that began with 24.5% overhaul prior to the opener with Baltimore.
Miami were embarrassed in those first two games — and hardly competitive in the next two. Then, after the bye week, the Dolphins were within two scores in six of the next eight games, with three victories to their credit.
Now, on the final leg of a three-game stretch that was supposed to result in a competitive product, one that would flirt with a three-game winning streak (four total when the Philadelphia win in week 13 is included), most are expecting Miami to limp to the finish line and end the season at 3-13.
The upshot, for an otherwise arduous season, is that Miami are essentially assured of a top three pick. They’re almost certainly assured to get a crack at the draft’s best quarterback (injured hip not withstanding), and they showed enough bite in a restructuring season to inspire hope about the coaching staff and direction of the organization.
Sunday brings the NFL’s worst record into the house of the NFL’s worst roster. Something has to give, just as it did last week in New York. Despite Brian Flores and Patrick Graham dialing confusing post-snap rotations to the tune of three Eli Manning interceptions, the Dolphins — and all their newcomers — couldn’t hang with the talented Giants receiving corps.
It’s a game that neither fan base wants to win in what’s supposed to be a soggy Sunday South Florida afternoon. This is one of the more aesthetically pleasing matchups the NFL offers, and some of the parallels these two teams share make the game — dare I say — kind of fascinating?
Let’s break it down.
The Scheme:
Offense:
Zac Taylor is a chip off the old Sean McVay block, and his offense is the best proof of that relationship. McVay’s Rams run 11-personnell at an 84% clip — tied for the most in football. Taylor’s Bengals are the team tied with the Rams for the least amount of variety in the personnel packaging on offense.
The scheme focuses on the same 10-15 plays dressed up with different alignments and pre-snap shifts and motion. The primary option in the offense is often the slot receiver (Cooper Kupp, Tyler Boyd) and both love to run stretch concepts off tackle (precisely where Miami are weakest).
Cincinnati does utilize 12-personnel at a 10% clip, but no other package exceeds 2% (02 the next highest).
The Bengals rank 26th in total offense, 22nd in passing, 27th in rushing, and last in points per game.
Defense:
If the name Zac Taylor sounds familiar, Lou Anarumo should too. The Bengals vetted multiple candidates for the Defensive Coordinator position and couldn’t give the job away — hence appointing a man that’s been bouncing around positional jobs since the 1980’s.
Anarumo was saddled with a roster that lacks speed and the traits required for modern day football in 2019. He’s a defensive backs coach by trade, but regularly has blown coverages (sound familiar?) and his secondary allows one of the worst separation rates in the league.
The Bengals will create pressure with a stout front-four, but are not resistant to sending an extra rusher. Cincinnati’s 32.9% blitz-rate is just .3% lower than Miami’s, and ranks 10th in football.
Cincinnati are 29th in total defense, 15th in passing, last in rushing, and 24th in scoring defense. Their best trait — the pressure created — ranks 12th in QB knockdown rate, but near the bottom in sack production. That has changed in recent weeks, however, as the Bengals have 13 sacks in the last five games.
The Players:
Offense:
Joe Mixon is the engine that drives what little success the Bengals offense has found this year. Of Mixon’s 39 missed tackles forced, 25 of them have come from off-tackle runs. His ability to stretch the defense, identify the hole, hit it and make the first man miss is what makes him special.
Mixon is not only scolding hot right now (282 rushing yards the last two weeks), his best runs come in Miami’s most vulnerable area — off either edge. With 64% of his missed tackles forced coming off the edge, a 5.4 yards per rush average off right end, and 4.8 average off left end, it’s seems inconceivable that Miami can stop the Bengals back.
If the Dolphins are to have success, it comes from the Bengals horrid offensive line. Pro Football Focus has the Bengals as the 31st-graded run blocking offensive line (only better than Miami), and the 28th-graded pass blocking line.
Wide Receiver Alex Erickson out-reps former 9th-overall draft pick John Ross, and both play a backseat to Tyler Boyd, the Bengals leader in receptions and yards. Cincinnati’s top tight end is C.J. Uzomah (70% player) with Tyler Eifert bumped to second duty from the rash of injuries he has endured through his career.
Defense:
Geno Atkins is the Bengals lone pro-bowler, but he’s not produced like he did in the past. Atkins’ sack total is the lowest it’s been since 2014, but he’s still a disrupting force that Miami will have to double in order to handle on the interior.
That creates further problems on the outside as neither tackle is equipped to deal with Carlos Dunlap’s get-off or length. Sam Hubbard needs one more sack to top his rookie year total of six, but he’s even more impressive against the run.
It would stand to reason that Miami finds itself behind the chains a lot, but the Dolphins have used tendency breakers to have success. Expect Miami to line up in plenty of 12-personnel, get the Bengals slower groupings onto the field, and go to work through that air from that normally run-heavy package.
Miami should attack Linebacker Nick Vigil with the tight ends and backs, and look to isolate Cornerback B.W. Webb in one-on-one situations with Devante Parker.
The Medical:
(Available Friday)
The Opportunities:
Just as Miami took the football away from a turnover prone quarterback last week in New York, Flores should have enough up his sleeve to confuse Andy Dalton, who Joe Goodberry of Locked On Bengals said is having the worst year of his professional career. Cincinnati are thin at wide-out, and are often not on the same page with Dalton, so the opportunities for takeaways exists.
It’s difficult to carve out opportunities for the Dolphins offense. One thing the Miami attack has over the Cincinnati defense is speed. Look for Albert Wilson’s lateral agility and jet sweep activity to influence the way the Bengals defend everything Miami wants to accomplish.
The Concerns:
It starts and ends up front with the Bengals pass rush against Miami’s offensive line. Geno Atkins is headed back to the pro-bowl for the eighth time, and there is quite simply no one on this Dolphins roster that can handle future Hall of Fame Defensive Tackle. Carlos Dunlap and Sam Hubbard showed Dolphins fans how capable they are of wrecking a game last season, to boot.
Joe Mixon is quietly one of the best backs in football going up against the NFL’s 31st-ranked run defense. His balance, patience, speed and acceleration to the edge will prove problematic for Miami.
The Projected Outcome:
This is the first game in which Miami have been favored this season, but the 1-point spread tells us that the Bengals are a better football team because of the 3-point advantage given to the home side.
With Dalton back in the fold, a quality running game and pass rush to attack Miami’s two weakest areas, the only thing that will keep this game close is Miami’s coaching advantage.
But even that’s not enough as lug nuts are loose and the wheels are getting wobbly for this Dolphins team.
Dolphins 14
Bengals 20
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins 2010 All-Decade Team: Offense
The Miami Dolphins may have wasted the past decade of our lives with one lonely trip to the postseason, a 68-89 regular season record (0.433% winning percentage), and a rebuilding effort that has already occurred four times since 2000, but that doesn’t mean we can’t acknowledge and recognize the players that went above and beyond their civic duty as Miami Dolphins and actually excelled at their craft.
Check out who made our Offensive All-Decade team below and let us know if there’s anyone you’d replace:
Note: only stats that apply to the 2010-2019 seasons – as well as the player’s respective position – apply. For example, Laremy Tunsil’s stats at LG and Brian Hartline’s stats in 2009 are not included.
Left Tackle: Laremy Tunsil
Games Started: 30 (at LT)
Sacks Allowed: 7
QB Hits Allowed: 15
Hurries Allowed: 33
From public relations nightmare to the best young left tackle in the NFL, Laremy Tunsil has been riding a roller coaster career. Assuming he can stop moving before the ball is snapped, Tunsil is on his way to compiling a Hall of Fame career, and will probably go down as one of the best left tackles to play the game this century.
Teasing aside, Tunsil was an island on the left side of the offensive line. Both cheaper and younger than Branden Albert, Tunsil spent a year learning the position before taking over for the former prized free agent. Though he was never rewarded with a Pro Bowl berth in Miami, his skill level was so obvious that the Houston Texans had no trouble dangling more than two 1st-round picks for him.
Sure enough, his first year off of the Dolphins earns him a Pro Bowl nod with the Texans. Fitting for a player fans knew was a cornerstone for years to come.
This is why the Miami #Dolphins cut LT Branden Albert. Rookie Laremy Tunsil was exceptional at LT run blocking + pass protect vs CIN #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/5j1KZw1tXm
— Tom Like (@TomLike11) February 17, 2017
The only aspect that might be disappointing about Tunsil’s spot on this list is the lack of longevity. Having only played two seasons at the position, it speaks heavily about the other “contenders” more than it does Tunsil’s production.
Left Guard: Richie Incognito
Games Started: 55
Sacks Allowed: 17
QB Hits Allowed: 19
Hurries Allowed: 29
This may be the last player you expected to see pop up on this list, but when you have collectively sported one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL this decade there aren’t many options to choose from.
Richie Incognito got into plenty of trouble while a member of the Miami Dolphins. If he wasn’t feeling up a golf attendant’s leg with a golf club or instigating fights with opposing players on the field, he was busy causing the biggest scandal the Dolphins have endured in the history of their franchise.
The last time I remember some one doing what Myles Garrett did was when Antonio Smith ripped off Richie Incognito’s helmet and then swung it at his head. I can’t believe I found the video. pic.twitter.com/qFrSN5cWYC
— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) November 15, 2019
All of the headaches and potential legal actions aside, Incognito was the best offensive guard the Miami Dolphins have had this decade (partly by default, but mostly because he was a very good player).
If you can separate the human being from the football player, every team wants Richie Incognito on their offensive line. Given the ticking timebomb that came with acquiring Incognito, the Dolphins were somewhat fortunate enough that he lasted nearly 4 years with the team.
Center: Mike Pouncey
Games Started: 81
Sacks Allowed: 10
QB Hits Allowed: 17
Hurries Allowed: 50
A former 1st-round pick selected 15th-overall, Mike Pouncey began his career dominating opposing defenders. As his hips began to deteriorate, and the team’s shoddy camaraderie started to come to light, Dolphins fans began to wane on Pouncey’s performance as a player.
On the surface, the Dolphins received a lesser version of his twin brother, Maurkice Pouncey. Though if you dig deeper into their careers, you find that the Dolphins are once again stifled by the stigma that plagues their organization.
Raise your hand if you think Maurkice is the “better” Pouncey (I know I did)? Take note of Pouncey’s stats above as you compare them to Maurkice’s first 6 seasons in the NFL (77 total games) in which he allowed 12 sacks, 13 QB hits and 73 hurries.
Pouncey’s reputation may be stained by the “Free (Aaron) Hernandez” hat, Bullygate, or the occasional off-the-field incident (all things he brought onto himself), but he’s the best center the Miami Dolphins have had in decades, and you can make a very good argument that he was underappreciated during his time in Miami.
Clear picture: Mike Pouncey showing off his "Free Hernandez" hat pic.twitter.com/obBIFKzPyH (via @fguzmanon7)
— Andy Slater (@AndySlater) July 14, 2013
Right Guard: John Jerry
Games Started: 32
Sacks Allowed: 10
QB Hits Allowed: 12
Hurries Allowed: 55
Ask any Miami Dolphins fan who they would rather have, and I’m sure the answer is going to be Jesse Davis. But between the constant position changes and inconsistent play, it’s hard to put the three-year veteran ahead of John Jerry.
This is probably the one honor that genuinely goes to a player by default rather than his actual accomplishments, though honestly, I implore you to find a better RG this decade than Jerry – it’s not possible.
You know that narrative about former Dolphins going on to play well when they leave the Dolphins. John Jerry is an exception.
— Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) December 15, 2015
Tony Sparano and his staff coached the South Team in the 2010 Senior Bowl, which John Jerry was part of. Sparano was so enamored with Jerry’s athletic and physical attributes that the former offensive line coach made drafting Jerry a priority in the 2010 NFL Draft – eventually selecting him in the 3rd-round, 73rd-overall.
The potential and growth may have been there, but it never came to fruition with the Dolphins. Admirable enough to avoid imminently replacing him, the Dolphins spent plenty of assets plugging other offensive line holes before succumbing to the fact that this team could not continue with the combination of Incognito, Pouncey, Jerry and Jonathan Martin on their offensive line.
Given Incognito’s involvement in Bullygate, Jerry’s lackluster skillset and Martin’s unstable health, the Dolphins used this time to purge everyone except for Mike Pouncey. Needless to say they still haven’t figured this thing out.
Oh, and for those that are wondering, here are Jesse Davis’ stats at RG: 9 sacks, 9 QB hits and 36 hurries (in 2 years).
Right Tackle: Ja’Wuan James
Games Started: 54 (at RT)
Sacks Allowed: 20
QB Hits Allowed: 19
Hurries Allowed: 79
Every right tackle that has started for the Miami Dolphins this decade has been putrid, except for Ja’Wuan James.
Although every other year was a trip to injured-reserve waiting to happen, James was a very good player….when everything came together. For every top-notch game the former 1st-round pick had, there’s an equally embarrassing highlight of him completely whiffing on the competition.
I have no idea what the intended play on this was, but I hope it featured Ja'Wuan James releasing Cameron Jordan, who got the sack & FF? pic.twitter.com/r9mvvxDxuP
— Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) October 3, 2017
Overall, James’ five-year tenure was marred with annual inconsistency; enough to justify an expensive contract extension while simultaneously being a risky endeavor to offer. Given the 13 games he’s missed this season for the Denver Broncos, I’d say the Dolphins made the right decision with their money.
Of course, this trend means that James is going to be a dominant RT for the Broncos next year and we’ll probably wonder why we didn’t extend him, but don’t let that facade fool you. The number of hurries he let up as a tackle are troublesome, and if Miami is going to have a certain left-handed quarterback going forward, you need a more-stabilizing blocker than this.
Still, it’s hard to say James is a busted 1st-round pick when he provided 5 (somewhat adequate) years of service. Frankly, it’s more than what most other 1st-round picks have contributed in recent history.
Wide Receiver: Jarvis Landry
Games Active: 64
Receptions: 400
Receiving Yards: 4,038
Touchdowns: 22
If there was one player that brought attention to an organization that hasn’t had national respect since the 20th century, it was Jarvis Landry.
His enthusiastic passion for the game sometimes got him in trouble with the league, his coaching staff, or the referees, but it was a refreshing sight to see. He wanted to win. He craved winning. And instead of trying to harness and maintain all of his energy, they decided to let him go.
There are plenty of positive reasons for doing so: less drama, more money and extra draft picks. But we’re also left wondering why we’re irrelevant again. If this team can’t properly handle an ego or two, they’re going to be abysmal forever.
Landry’s intense playing style and no-holds-barred attitude made him a fan favorite. It gave this team a passion that hadn’t existed since the Jason Taylor and Zach Thomas days. You wanted to play for Jarvis Landry, and Jarvis Landry wanted to play for the Miami Dolphins.
Another angle on #Dolphins Jarvis Landry's catch pic.twitter.com/rs9nTrT3jS
— The Sports Daily (@SportsDailyBlog) December 27, 2015
Some vehemently argue that Landry is a possession receiver, but if you’ve watched at least one of his seasons in Miami you’d know that’s simply not true.
While his contract is expensive, his electrifying performance warrants the heavy price tag. Miami is going to spend a ton of money on “play makers” going forward, and it’s likely going to be awhile until we see another one like Landry.
Wide Receiver: Brian Hartline
Games Active: 76
Receptions: 267
Receiving Yards: 3,737
Touchdowns: 9
Brian Hartline was as steady as they came.
If he was able to get his hands on the ball, he was probably going to haul it in. Staying on his feet is another story, but Ryan Tannehill‘s original security blanket ran the crispest routes on the field, and if he were paired up with Tom Brady instead of Julian Edelman, you’d probably hear his name floating around as one of the best receivers in the league.
Both durable (active for 76 out of 80 potential regular season games) and reliable, Hartline isn’t going to make the kind of plays DeAndre Hopkins makes, but every single organization needs someone like him on their team.
Dolphins standout WR @brianhartline Brian Hartline (09-14).1,000 yds receiving 2012-13. Set team record with 253 rec yards vs Cards in 12 pic.twitter.com/yDaANrHJ9s
— Dolphins History (@DolphinsHistory) March 15, 2017
Hartline was rewarded with a 5-year, $31m contract extension prior to the 2013 season before Miami released him for financial reasons after the 2014 season.
For some, Hartline was viewed as a #3 receiver being paid like a #1. For others, they saw a reliable target that was going to enhance this offense rather than hurt it.
If anything, Hartline proved you don’t need to be the “best” receiver on the field, you just need to be the smartest.
Wide Receiver: DeVante Parker*
*Stats as of Week 15, 2019
Games Active: 68
Receptions: 222
Receiving Yards: 3,171
Touchdowns: 17
When I started writing this article a few weeks ago, I had DeVante Parker as an honorable mention…behind both Brandon Marshall and Kenny Stills.
Though Parker’s statistics may have been better to some degree, he needed 4+ years to get there while Marshall was nearly-dominant in the 2 seasons he was in Miami and Stills was a touchdown machine for an anemic offense.
After a dominant month and a 4-year, $40m contract extension, Parker has solidified himself as Miami’s true #1 receiver.
We may all be gritting our teeth that he stays healthy, but we can’t deny that the skillset is there. He’s a near-lock to outplay a defender on a 50/50 ball, his catch-radius is insane and his hands are pretty reliable. It only took the Dolphins 5 years to realize that all you need to do is throw it up in Parker’s direction and he’ll come down with it.
Barring an unforseen meltdown or decline in Parker’s potential, you’re looking at Miami’s best wide receiver since Chris Chambers or the Marks Brothers.
DeVante Parker’s best career catches rivals any other player’s.
It’s your time. @DeVanteParker11 pic.twitter.com/pNHTvDNF9E
— Yung Mayo (@YungMayoYT) March 10, 2018
Tight End: Charles Clay
Games Active: 58
Receptions: 161
Receiving Yards: 1,809
Touchdowns: 14
Charles Clay is the one athletic project that a Dolphins’ coaching staff got right.
Though it took a couple of seasons before Clay flourished on the field, he eventually developed into a playmaking receiver and a reliable blocker. His versatility as an H-Back (tight end, fullback hybrid) opened up Miami’s playbook and forced defenses to fear the tight end position for what seems like the only time this decade.
His production was so well-respected by Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan, that he wildly outbid the Dolphins the year Clay hit free agency under the premise that he would secure his seam threat and diminish a division rival.
Dolphins are NOT matching 5-year, $38 million offer sheet that Buffalo gave TE Charles Clay, per sources. Bills have a new TE.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2015
Though Clay has never made a Pro Bowl, and his career production won’t earn him any lifelong accolades, the former 6th-round pick will go down as one of the Dolphins’ best draft picks in the history of their franchise.
If you ever wonder how beloved Clay is by this fanbase, just see how the fans reacted when he signed with the Bills.
Running Back: Lamar Miller
Games Active: 61
Rushing Yards: 2,930
Rushing Yards-per-Attempt: 4.6
Total Touchdowns: 19
Lamar Miller is a quintessentially good running back. Drafted one round after fellow University of Miami standout Olivier Vernon in 2012, Miller was selected under the guise that he would soon develop into a a #1 running back.
Miami’s offensive line issues may have kept Miller from really excelling in South Florida, but his 2013 season was very impressive all things considered. With a 5.1 yards-per-attempt average, 1,099 rushing yards and 8 touchdowns, Miller was the kind of running back that could take the pressure of his quarterback and keep the offense two-dimensional.
A workhorse throughout his time in Miami, Miller did everything right for this team. He may not have been the flashy running back fans yearn to see, but he was going to win you football games, and that’s all you can ask for from your players.
#Dolphins Lamar Miller slips through tackles and bursts through the lane for the TD pic.twitter.com/u4Z5jdbnGQ
— The Sports Daily (@SportsDailyBlog) December 15, 2015
Quarterback: Ryan Tannehill
Games Started: 88
Passing Yards: 20,434
Completion %: 62.8%
Passing Touchdowns: 123
There really isn’t any other option for this position. When you spend 7 seasons evaluating one player, it’s tough to anoint anyone else, and thus, here we are.
Ryan Tannehill’s performance this season with the Tennessee Titans leaves Dolphins’ homers and haters equally perplexed. For awhile, we felt this team had the wrong players. As more time passes, and more players end up on other teams, the more we come to realize that our coaching staffs have been extremely incompetent all of these years.
Then again, if the Dolphins were adept at scouting quarterbacks, they could have had Russel Wilson, Patrick Mahomes, DeShaun Watson or Lamar Jackson. Instead, we have nobody.
Tannehill with a dime to stills pic.twitter.com/CxJNlDjqsZ
— DFSDAILYBEST (@DFSDAILYBEST) November 13, 2016
Honorable Mentions:
Brandon Marshall:
Games Active: 30
Receptions: 167
Receiving Yards: 2,228
Touchdowns: 9
Brandon Marshall’s tumultuous time with the Dolphins has left a stain on his legacy in Miami.
Acquired for two 2nd-round draft picks, the Dolphins finally found themselves a vintage #1 receiver. Miami knew there were some maturity issues involved, but his skillset outweighed the attitude.
While it’s absolutely fair to have wanted more from Marshall (given his dominance at the position and the price tag it cost to obtain him), we still have to give him the respect he’s due. If it weren’t for a befuddling altercation he had with his wife that involved a knife and plenty of cop cars, Marshall may have been with the team longer.
Still, in his two-year stint, Marshall caught 167 passes for 2,228 yards and 9 Touchdowns. There are plenty of “what-ifs” that surround Brandon Marshall’s career, but in a futile and almost nonexistent decade for the Miami Dolphins, Marshall still shines bright.
according to his IG, #dolphins’ WR preston williams was apparently working out with brandon marshall yesterday. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZK3XDRC4Sb
— josh houtz (@houtz) June 9, 2019
Reggie Bush:
Games Active: 31
Rushing Yards: 2,072
Rushing Yards-per-Attempt: 4.7
Total Touchdowns: 12
Reggie Bush may be famous for his flirtatious flings with Kim Kardashian, or for his legendary college prowess as a former Heisman Trophy winner, but these things shouldn’t overshadow his production in his limited time in Miami.
Under contract for only two seasons, Bush came to Miami with a reputation as a “change of pace” back who hadn’t received more than 157 rushing attempts in his career.
The Dolphins bulldozed that logic and rushed Bush 216 times in 2011 and 227 times in 2012, both with excellent results.
The only thing preventing Bush from making this list is longevity. The electricity, playmaking ability, leadership and star power was all there – Miami just chose to let it go.
Kenny Stills:
Games Active: 63
Receptions: 164
Receiving Yards: 2,566
Touchdowns: 24
With off-the-field interactions taking precedence over his on-the-field performance, we often overlook just how good Kenny Stills was for the Miami Dolphins.
Acquired from the New Orleans Saints for a 3rd-round pick, and then rewarded with a 4-year, $32m contract, Kenny Stills earned every bit his overall cost. Some argued that Stills was solely a deep threat on a team that couldn’t hit the deep pass, and while his 15.6 yards-per-reception supports that number, his reliability shouldn’t be overlooked.
Outside of a horrendous wide-open drop in Seattle that could have given the Dolphins the victory, Stills would make touchdown catches in pockets of space that didn’t exist. If the Miami Miracle didn’t happen, his San Diego Chargers highlight (shown under Tannehill’s section of the article) or the one shown below would make a good case as the play-of-the-decade.
Early leader in the clubhouse for best throw of the weekend. Tannehill to Stills makes that a pretty regular occurrence. pic.twitter.com/aJmP15Bky5
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 23, 2018
Even when Stills came down with the ball, not a single person thought this was a touchdown because, duh, there’s only about 6 inches of space between the heel of his foot and the back of the endzone.
His 2,566 yards over 4 years isn’t eye opening, but his 24 touchdowns are. If DeVante Parker hadn’t come into his own recently, Stills would be the 3rd-receiver on this list.
