Miami Dolphins
The Value of Acquiring Josh Rosen
If Day 1 of the NFL draft taught us patience, Day 2 taught us both hope and bewilderment.
After initially trading down in the 2nd-round (originally 48th-overall), allowing the Miami Dolphins to obtain an additional 2nd-round pick in 2020 from the New Orleans Saints, the team went ahead and shipped that new 2nd-round pick (62nd-overall) along with their 5th-round pick in 2019 to the Arizona Cardinals for former first-round quarterback Josh Rosen.
Full terms:
Dolphins trade: Pick 62
Cardinals trade: QB Josh Rosen, a 2020 fifth-rounder.
There are so many aspects that play into this acquisition. What would have been an exciting draft night if Rosen was acquired last year turned into a somber occasion for some fans, and a reason to celebrate for others.
I guess it depends on how you personally view Rosen and how strongly you feel about the quarterback position. There are so many aspects that play into this trade, that I don’t think we’ll be able to judge if it’s successful or not for a few years.
Check out everything that goes into this acquisition down below:
History of Ineptitude, Future of Prosperity
Before we tackle the amazing value Miami received in this trade, let’s remind ourselves just how lost we’ve been as a franchise since Dan Marino.
I’m not going to list every incompetent quarterback this team has marched out there, but we are all aware that the only reason Miami has been mediocre the past two decades is due to the most prominent position on their roster being average at best.
It wasn’t too long ago that we were all clamoring for Miami to do whatever it took to solve the quarterback position. We were all done with Ryan Tannehill, fed up with the pathetic plug-and-plays like Jay Cutler, Trent Green and Joey Harrington, and tired of hoping our backup (Matt Moore mainly) could supplant our starter.
So Chris Grier went ahead and did something about it…and now there’s a large contingency of fans that are upset?
Unfollow your Ex in the morning and post a picture with your new girl the same night.
Josh Rosen, a straight savage. pic.twitter.com/x2G61bKLhC
This is where our inept history clashes with our hope for a prosperous future.
Without taking into account the 2020 QB class and the potential roster you need around them, acquiring Rosen can only be a good thing for Miami.
A former first-round pick who is projected to be a better player than most of the quarterbacks that came out in 2019, Rosen doesn’t have the shiny aura brand new draftees have, but unless previous scouting reports across the board are completely wrong, Rosen, on the surface, appears like the better player.
Add in a year of NFL experience along with a humbling journey from becoming widely desired (Arizona traded up to get him in 2018) to being largely unwanted, and you have a quarterback that is looking to instantly succeed so they can prove every doubter wrong.
We just wonder if Miami will even have the chance to properly evaluate him….
Playing with Players That Make Plays or “Playmakers”?
Out from all the dry heat in Arizona to the sunny and boisterous Miami beach, Rosen certainly upgraded his surroundings from yesterday morning to yesterday evening.
“It was an opportunity to add more competition and talent at the position in terms of creating that competitive environment,” – GM Chris Grier
Read More
But other than beautiful beaches and a wild nightlife, did Rosen really step into a better situation?
After a rookie season worse than all the other 1st-round picks from the 2018 quarterback class, most excused Rosen’s performance due to the team that was built around him.
- “No playmakers!”
- “How can he succeed with a porous offensive line!?”
- “There’s no way you can get a clear read on him after last season!”
So we all clamor to potential and hope while ignoring the evidence before us.
I don’t want to discredit his lack of playmakers and porous offensive line affecting his play, but what exactly is Rosen getting into when he comes to Miami?
We have no idea who will be stationed where on the right side of the offensive line. Daniel Kilgore is returning from tearing his triceps at the age of 31 and was average at his best before that. Michael Dieter can provide the Dolphins with a solid starter at left guard, but we have absolutely no idea how he’ll perform.
At best, we have two starters on the left side and one starter roaming the right side of the line (Jesse Davis). And you’re only confident in one of those 4 players anyway (Laremy Tunsil).
From a porous offensive line to a leaky offensive line, it already seems like we have to institute the same “he has no OL” excuse in 2019.
Inside the #AZCardinals organization, there was frustration about OC Mike McCoy’s lack of creativity, inability to get David Johnson going, questions about how much he was putting on Josh Rosen’s plate. Going into last night’s game, players knew it was time. McCoy fired today.
Playmakers?
Kenyan Drake is a pretty good running back, but David Johnson is better.
Larry Fitzgerald is 35 years old, yet he is still a better receiver than anyone on the Dolphins roster.
Miami has:
- Virtually no tight ends
- One reliable speed receiver (Kenny Stills)
- An unreliable big man (DeVante Parker)
And a whole lot of hope with the other positions (mainly Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant being able to return from their injuries without missing a step).
We can claim we have the better receiving options – and overall that is true – but going from one of the worst receiving rooms to a below-average receiving room may not be enough of an upgrade to benefit Rosen.
If Rosen threw for just 2278 yards and a 55.2 completion percentage last season, it better damn well be because of that offensive line, because Ryan Tannehill threw for 3294 yards and a 58.3 completion percentage his rookie year, and his best receiving options were Davone Bess and Brian Hartline.
Josh Rosen also had 3 college seasons under his belt while Tannehill had just one.
Miami Dolphins installed as 3/2 favorite to acquire Josh Rosen (https://t.co/WPHOXthwNo)
Each quarterback and each situation is different, but you can’t harp on Tannehill’s performance while excusing Rosen’s simply because one player offers hope and the other has already given us an answer.
My main reason for being skeptical of this trade centers around the same insane cycle we’ve been on throughout the Tannehill tenure.
What was our annual excuse with Tannehill? We couldn’t properly read the quarterback after 7 seasons because he never had more than 3 seconds to make a decision behind an anemic offensive line.
How are we going to properly evaluate Rosen after 1 season when he’s in the same boat Tannehill was in? How can you convince me we will be able to properly evaluate Rosen to the point that we can either skip on a QB in 2020 or confidently take one in next year’s draft?
Value
This is where the Dolphins won the trade. A former 1st-round quarterback obtained for a very low 2nd-round pick and a 5th-round pick the following year? I’ll make that trade nearly every time I want a potential franchise QB!
By trading those two picks, Miami obtained:
- Potential franchise QB
- (if not a franchise QB) Very good backup for cheap
- Future trade chip
Getting a potential franchise quarterback is the perfect reason to make the trade, but even when you take into account the “worst” outcome of this trade, it really isn’t all that dismal.
MIA got Rosen (#10 last yr) & a 5th in 2020
ARI got #62
ARI already paid all the big $ for Rosen. He'll cost MIA ONLY $6.3M over the next 3 yrs.
Miami MAULED the Cardinals in value. Absolutely INSANE.
All because people didn't understand the CONTEXT of Rosen's 2018 season.
Teddy Bridgewater was traded to the Saints for a 3rd-round pick last year, and that was after he failed to play meaningful NFL snaps for 2 full seasons. Sam Bradford continued to receive $20m contracts based off of potential alone. Guys like Matt Flynn and Mike Glennon make out like bandits – all because teams “hope” they found the right quarterback.
If Miami sits Rosen on the bench behind Ryan Fitzpatrick, his value seemingly grows. You have teams that will wonder “what if Rosen’s potential isn’t tapped” and try and make a play for a quarterback they know Miami doesn’t need.
So you traded a 2nd-round pick and a 5th-round pick for, say, a 4th-round pick in 2020? That’s not a win, but that’s not a terrible result either.
Where you have to weigh Rosen’s value is on how it affects the rest of the roster. Did Miami just screw themselves over by failing to put a “team” around Rosen?
Personally, I wanted to build the offensive line before getting ourselves a new quarterback.
I know that’s counter-productive to setting your franchise up for success (I did just post an article about Miami doubling-down in 2019 and 2020, so this fits right up that alley), but how successful can this franchise be with a “potential” quarterback when they can’t keep him upright long enough to complete more than a bubble screen?
This is the kind of logic that nets us Jake Long instead of Matt Ryan, but Josh Rosen isn’t anywhere near what Matt Ryan was coming out of college.
I’m getting flashbacks of Ryan Tannehill’s uncertainty all over again, except this time it comes at the expense of potential OL or DE solutions in round 2.
On the surface, the Miami Dolphins obtained Josh Rosen for PHENOMENAL value, but how valuable is a franchise quarterback without a team to protect him? We’re going to certainly find out this season…
What Does it Mean for 2020?
The fear most of us (that didn’t want Rosen) currently have is that acquiring Josh Rosen eliminates the opportunity to draft a quarterback in 2020.
"This is singlehandedly the worst trade in the history of the Miami Dolphins." 🗣️
Safe to say that this Dolphins (Now Panthers) fan is NOT happy with the Josh Rosen news. 😠#NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/nYXvr3RkH6
While it does “hurt” that idea somewhat, it doesn’t eliminate Miami from taking a new QB in next year’s draft.
With a treasure trove of draft picks (counting for compensatory picks, Miami is up to 13 picks in 2020), the Dolphins should have the ability to trade up and select a quarterback – assuming they find a trade partner willing to give up the chance to draft one of those quarterback prospects. Not the safest of assumptions.
If they do find a trade partner, or find themselves drafting high enough to begin with, you’re right back to where you started with the plan 48 hours ago. Except now you have a potential franchise quarterback (2020 pick) with a phenomenal backup in tow.
What you don’t have is a team around that 2020 quarterback – and that’s where things can get interesting. How many of those 2020 draft picks did they have to give up to move up for their QB?
I assume they’ll be able to build their roster next year, but if 6 of those 13 picks go to the new team in 2020, what kind of roster are we going to build?
Did we not only waste Rosen’s 1 year trying to settle down the rest of our lineup, but the rookie year of our new franchise quarterback as well?
There are so many questions heading into the 2019 season. Most of us feared we would be in for a boring ride; instead, we’re all biting our fingernails hoping the Dolphins have a legitimate plan to get out of this mediocrity. For now, that plan starts with rooting for Josh Rosen.
Miami Dolphins
Josh Rosen Inside the Film Room
Assessing Miami’s Acquisiton of Josh Rosen
After passing up Dwayne Haskins on Thursday night, the Dolphins found the quarterback of their liking on the draft’s second day.
Maneuvering down the board 14 spots in the second round, Miami eventually sent pick-62, along with a 5th-rounder in 2020, to the Arizona Cardinals for the embattled quarterback.
Josh Rosen was a five-star recruit out of high school earning the nickname “The Chosen One.” But his UCLA career was spoiled by losing seasons, multiple injuries, and performances that would challenge the validity of the “Chosen One” alias.
Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller reported, via a story on FanSided.com, that Rosen was deemed “uncoachable” and a “prick that thinks he’s smarter than everyone,” according to an anonymous NFL Executive.
The debate over Rosen’s personality, locker room presence, and overall work ethic falls into the category of he-said-she-said. Instead of exploring that further, we’ll turn on the tape and evaluate Rosen’s game between the lines.
Before we dive into the tape, some housekeeping. The rumors of New England’s infatuation with Rosen a year ago appear to be confirmed by this move. With a pair of former Patriots now calling the shots in Miami — Offensive Coordinator Chad O’Shea (former Pats Wide Receivers Coach) and Quarterbacks Assistant Coach Jerry Schuplinski (former Pats QB Assistant) — Rosen will need to display sharp mental processing and short-area accuracy to prevent the Phins from drafting his replacement in 2020.
Financial considerations in this deal are significant. Arizona are already on the hook for the majority of Rosen’s rookie contract. Miami picks up three years of Rosen’s deal, with a fifth-year option, for the cost of a mid-second-round pick.
–Josh Rosen's contract via trade: 3 years, $6.24M, fully guaranteed, plus option in 2022.
–48th overall selection's contract: 4 years, $6.09M, $2.45M signing bonus.
Other than the guarantees, the contracts are very similar in value.
Ryan Fitzpatrick was signed to a two-year deal in March worth $11 million. Fitzpatrick carries a $7 million cap figure in 2019, but that number drastically reduced to $1.5 million in 2020. If Miami retains the Harvard grad in 2020, the contract will carry a $5.5 million cap hit.
The psychological battle occurring between the ears of Rosen is perhaps the most fascinating aspect of this deal. Rosen, dumped by his first NFL employer after one trip around the sun, now moves on with a chance to make the Cardinals pay. On the other hand, if Rosen doesn’t convince the Dolphins that he is the unequivocal, long-term solution for Miami at quarterback, Chris Grier is loaded with draft capital in 2020.
Rosen’s college resume was a mixed bag. He started all 13 games his freshman year, but missed seven games in 2016 and two more in 2017 — this includes two separate concussions. Below, his college statistics and scouting report via NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah.
His less than stellar rookie year in Arizona, along with the worst possible head coach/best available QB in the draft combination, put Rosen on the outs.
When Josh Rosen laces it up for OTAs in May, he’s going to impress everyone in attendance. When he has a clean pocket and no threat of pressure, he’s something to behold. He can rip the football with heat, finesse, touch, and everything in between. Not only does he feature every pitch in the tool bag, he understands when to utilize the different type of throws required at this level.
His time as a tennis player is evident, as the quick, choppy feet allow him to step away from pressure, quickly reset, and put himself in a position to threaten the defense. He’s not going to peel out of trouble and run for first downs the way the modern quarterbacks are trending, but he has enough mobility to mitigate some pressure.
That’s not to say Rosen won’t succumb to pressure. A habit has developed where Rosen will anticipate pressure and suddenly go flat-footed. Then, throwing from an awkward platform, the ball can sail or get picked off because of the coverage closing in as he locks onto a receiver.
Rosen’s guilty of staring down his targets and failing to account for robbers and disguised coverage. A lot of his interceptions came from poor reads that allowed defenders to squat and drive on his throws.
Of Rosen’s 14 interceptions in 2018, this is how I attributed the blame:
|Cause of Interception
|Number of INTs
|Tipped Passed
|3
|His Fault (Read)
|6
|His Fault (Accuracy)
|2
|WR’s Fault
|1
|Screen Pass
|1
|Miscommunication
|1
|Total
|14
The most impressive aspect of Rosen’s game, and surely the reason he was acquired, is the ability to manipulate the defense post snap. He can displace defenders with his eyes, as well as body language to sell fakes, before he drills the ball into a tight window
This is very impressive from the Dolphins new quarterback, in his first career start. pic.twitter.com/XcKD1fyr1p
Miami acquired two tight ends in free agency, in addition to an in-season add in Nick O’Leary, AFTER the team spent second and fourth-round picks on the position in last year’s draft.
Rosen had a lot of success in three areas last season:
1.) Working in heavy personnel packages (2 and 3 TEs)
2.) Working off of play action
3.) Throwing into contested areas
You see a pattern developing between what Josh Rosen does well and how the dolphins may have equipped for the roster to have offensive success this year. pic.twitter.com/gp0Z46sQ0g
With that in mind, Miami has the ability to condense the formation, thus sacrificing some separation in the passing game in order to create better pass protection, which allows Rosen to thread the needle as he is won’t to do.
Coming into this study with rather disparaging feelings on Josh Rosen, I’m at least willing to hear the Dolphins out. I like the coaching staff that was put in place this offseason and if they think they’ve got something, then I’ll buy in.
The pause, for me, comes from the fact that all the physical traits and wow plays are shrouded by head scratching decisions and killer turnovers — and that didn’t just begin this last year in the professional ranks. Maybe Rosen can grow out of that, but I’m just not thrilled about jumping back into a relationship like that after leaving a very similar love affair with Ryan Tannehill.
More Videos:
Rookie mistake not knowing the play clock. pic.twitter.com/iKD9kbOtJk
Mechanics you like to see
Little elusiveness
Connects for the big play
NFL Draft
Miami Dolphins use third-round pick on Wisconsin OL Michael Deiter
Miami Dolphins use third-round pick on Wisconsin OL Michael Deiter
The Miami Dolphins have finally made their second actual selection in the 2019 draft pool, after the second-round trade-down and Josh Rosen excitement.
The Miami Dolphins used their third-round selection, number 78 overall, on Wisconsin iOL Michael Deiter. Deiter is one of the next big offensive-trench names from the hog molly factory that is Wisconsin.
Michael Deiter has the ability to play center or guard and should be a vital piece in this rebuilding offensive line. For now, he’ll likely plug into the left guard position and instantly help stabilize the left side with Tunsil.
Deiter is a left guard, and that has a ripple effect on the rest of the lineup. Imagine that pushes Chris Reed to right guard, Jesse Davis to right tackle, and Zach Sterup into the swing tackle position.
Tunsil-Deiter-Kilgore-Reed-Davis
Deiter is 6’6, 320 pounds and will be the Dolphins future in guarding against the new AFC East defensive monsters, like Quinnen Williams and Ed Oliver.
Some of his better traits include his athleticism, but some of his weaknesses include arm length, according to The Draft Network. For a more in-depth description of the Dolphins’ newest offensive lineman, here is the full scouting report on Michael Deiter.
The Dolphins have done a good job of addressing positions of need in their first two selection with Christian Wilkins at DT in the first and Deiter. The two draft picks so far should both be plug-and-play contributions to the team.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins Acquire Josh Rosen
The Miami Dolphins acquired a potential franchise quarterback on Day 2 of the NFL Draft, except he doesn’t come from college.
Via Adam Scheffer, the Dolphins have acquired Josh Rosen from the Arizona Cardinals. After trading down 14 spots in the second-round.
Josh Rosen is going to be a Dolphin.
In addition to the 2nd-round pick, the Dolphins send the Cardinals 5th-round pick in 2020.
After a whirlwind of an off-season for Rosen, the embattled quarterback lands in Miami. Rosen, a former five-star recruit to UCLA, was selected 10th overall in the 2018 NFL Draft.
One of the biggest knocks of Rosen coming out of college was his leadership and personality. He had the ego of a wide receiver at a position that demanded selflessness and unity.
The second layer of the trade comes from the pick Miami traded. A 4th-round pick was viewed as a steal, a 3rd-round pick was viewed as the proper value, and a 2nd-round pick was viewed as too rich.
With the 62nd-overall selection traded, the Cardinals selected UMASS receiver, Andy Isabella.
