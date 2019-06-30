Miami Dolphins
Top 10 2019 Miami Dolphins Training Camp Battles
Inherent competition is a hallmark engrained in the foundation of all great NFL organizations. Avoiding complacency and developing an environment that encourages contention for reps, come September, has a tendency of breeding success.
For the 2019 Dolphins, competition is a byproduct of the new operating procedure. With an approach to buy low, in hopes to uncovering hidden gems, few starting positions are spoken for when the team hits the practice field later this month.
Xavien Howard and Laremy Tunsil head a short list of players written into the lineup with pen; these are the 10 most important battles of training camp and the preseason.
1. Quarterback – Ryan Fitzpatrick vs. Josh Rosen
Starting this list anywhere else would be disingenuous. Rosen is going to start at some point — likely sooner than later — but the nature by which he earns the gig could be telling. Unless he changes his colors in year-fifteen, it’s plausible to assume Fitzpatrick will have mountainous highs and benching-worthy lows.
Of course, the path Rosen takes to seize the starting job will be forgotten if he irrefutably earns his “Chosen One” moniker, but failing to top the journeyman in August would be an ominous start to his second chance in Miami.
Projected Opening Day Starter: Ryan Fitzpatrick
2. Cornerback – Everyone but Xavien Howard
Between Bobby McCain and Minkah Fitzpatrick, the slot corner position is spoken for. The two will rotate there, at safety, and out wide on the perimeter. Joining Howard as prominent fixtures at corner, the Dolphins have something of a mystery bag to round out the other 3-4 spots on the positional depth chart.
Eric Rowe is the most accomplished of the group, though his medical history is alarming (27 games missed the last three years). Rowe gets first crack at the job but a crop of young, intriguing options will force Rowe to show out early and often.
Second-year undrafted free agent Jalen Davis showed the most bite down the stretch, but he’s best suited to play inside. Torry McTyer saw the most action on the outside while rookie Cornell Armstrong cut his teeth on special teams, and occasional perimeter corner duty.
Cordrea Tankersley is perhaps the biggest mystery on the roster. After an impressive rookie season, 2018 went as poorly as Tankersley could’ve imagined. Poor performance and an ACL injury puts the former third-round pick’s future in jeopardy. There’s a distinct possibility that Tankersley begins the season on the P.U.P. list.
Keep an eye out for undrafted rookie Nik Needham. The former UTEP Miner has excellent feet and his college tape is chocked full of man-coverage reps that saw him steal the opposition’s soul.
The same could be said for third-year corner Jomal Wiltz. Wiltz spent last year with the Patriots working under former Pats — and current ‘Phins CB Coach — Josh Boyer.
This group will produce a starter that plays the majority of the defensive snaps, but also depth contributors that see playing time in a new, defensive-back-heavy scheme.
Projected Opening Day CB Depth Chart: Howard, Fitzpatrick/McCain, Rowe, Armstrong, McTyer, Needham (Tankersley on PUP, eligible for activation after week-six).
3. Offensive Line (Three Spots) – Jesse Davis vs. Michael Deiter vs. Chris Reed vs. Jordan Mills
The thought process behind eliminating potential challengers to Daniel Kilgore can be questioned, but the team’s faith in the eight-year vet cannot. He and Tunsil will coast into opening day starts while the rest of the line-up requires some untangling.
The four suitors each offer similar traits. Durability, versatility, and the mean steak that can help this offense cultivate the desired mentality based in toughness.
Davis was Miami’s only 16-game starter on the line last season. Deiter started more games than any lineman in Wisconsin history and Mills is working on a 49-game starting streak. Perhaps the best of the bunch, Chris Reed, was a career backup with the Jaguars searching for his first opening day start.
Deiter excelled at left guard, Reed showcased his biggest flashes at right guard and Davis’ limited action at right tackle in 2017 was perhaps his best work as a pro.
Projected Opening Day Offensive Line: Tunsil-Deiter-Kilgore-Reed-Davis
4. Primary On-Ball/Off-Ball Combo Role – Charles Harris vs. Nate Orchard
Two years removed from first round pick status Charles Harris finds himself in dire straits. The new scheme will call for conversion players that can play five-tech, seven-tech, and stand-up as on-ball linebackers. Harris showed flashes early in his rookie season to fill that role, but fell out of favor in 2018.
Harris battles with journeyman Nate Orchard to fulfil this paramount role in Brian Flores’ defense. Harris needs to win the competition and produce this season or he could go the way of fellow former Dolphins first-round edge, Dion Jordan.
Tank Carradine could factor into this competition as well, though his primary duty will be as a base five-tech with the task of setting the edge in the running game.
Projected Opening Day Combo DE/LB: Charles Harris
5. X Wide Receiver – Devante Parker vs. Brice Butler vs. Preston Williams
Annual offseason-camp MVP Devante Parker has the inside track to fend off last year’s in-season acquisition, and 2019’s offseason-camp MVP (Butler and Williams). With the top three receivers on the depth chart functioning as combo (inside/outside) speed players, Miami needs one of these three to assert their position as the primary X receiver.
Parker returns — humbled — on a reduced contract. Reports of Parker’s re-centered focus will fall on deaf ears until he consistently produces on Sundays. Butler provides quality depth while the upside with Williams is apparent. Williams was a former five-star recruit that found himself in trouble away from the field before turning Colorado State into his own personal highlight reel location.
Projected Opening Day X: Devante Parker
6. Seventh Game Day Active OL – Everyone Beyond the Top Six
Ideally the seventh offensive lineman that dresses on game day never sees the field, but the war of attrition that is the NFL makes that hope merely a pipe dream. Declaring Jordan Mills as the sixth-man, there’s a considerable drop-off on paper.
Zach Sterup has longevity with the team on his side, but with Mills functioning as a swing tackle there might not be room. The same is true of sixth-round pick Isaiah Prince. Tony Adams has the benefit of playing in New England with the former Pats staffers, Kyle Fuller has minimal experience, Michael Dunn and Jaryd Jones-Smith come over from the defunct AAF, and a threesome of UDFA’s round out the unit.
Projected Opening Day Seventh Man: Shaq Calhoun (UDFA Miss St.)
7. Third Running Back – Myles Gaskin vs. Mark Walton vs. Patrick Laird vs. Kenneth Farrow
A lot talent and project presides on this list. Kenyan Drake and Kalen Ballage are set to carry the load for Miami, but this system will feature as many as five backs (including a fullback).
Myles Gaskin amassed more than 1,200 yards all four years as a Husky, while Mark Walton was a hometown hero before continuous knucklehead behavior saw the former Hurricane quickly fall out of favor in Cincinnati. Those are the two favorites, but Laird and Farrow will not go away quietly.
Projected Opening Day #3 RB: Myles Gaskin
8. Interior Defensive Line Depth – Jamiyus Pittman vs. Kendrick Norton vs. Joey Mbu
Christian Wilkins, Vincent Taylor, Davon Godchaux, Akeem Spence and Adolphus Washington figure into the rotation prominently. The remaining potential spot will go to an unproven player.
Pittman was a priority UDFA last season who earned a cup of coffee midseason (45 snaps) with the ‘Phins. Norton joined the team last December while Mbu spent time on the Packers practice squad under new Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham.
Mbu is built like a house and has the requisite traits to give the Dolphins 200-300 snaps as a two-gapping nose.
Projected Sixth Interior Defensive Lineman: Joy Mbu
9. Sub-Package Linebacker – Andrew Van Ginkel vs. Chase Allen vs. Mike Hull vs. Jayrone Elliot
The first three linebackers are cut and dry (McMillan, Baker, Alonso). As is the case with the defensive line, linebackers in this new defensive will asked to perform specific roles — roles they inherently succeed with.
Van Ginkel has a shot to carve out considerable playing time through his versatility and prowess with modern-day football traits (coverage and blitzing). Allen and Hull are run-stuffers that operate between the B-gaps — they will likely battle for the right to backup Raekwon McMillan.
Jayrone Elliot is Miami’s closest copy to Kyle Van Noy in New England. He has worked with Patrick Graham in the past and has produced in a similar defense in Green Bay.
Projected Backup Linebacker Depth Chart: Van Ginkel, Elliot, Allen
10. Tight End Depth – Nick O’Leary vs. Durham Smythe
Mike Gesicki and Dwayne Allen figure in as the top two tight ends, but their job descriptions couldn’t be more polarizing. The battle to round out the position behind them features similar skill sets in 2018 in-season acquisition O’Leary, and 2018 fourth-round pick Smythe.
With the re-introduction of the fullback in Miami, O’Leary’s work as an H-back might give him a leg up, but Smythe is hardly a slouch as an inline blocker.
Projected #3 TE: Nick O’Leary
Most of these battles might only have a minimal impact on the 2019 Dolphins, but each has an opportunity to go a long way in rounding out the long-term depth of this football team. Under new leadership, role players will become the norm in Miami. This requires 53 men that have transparent jobs and the focus to excel at those specific tasks.
Expectations might not be in Miami’s corner this summer, but the foundation of this new regime will be built in 2019, and it all begins with training camp.
Scouting Reports
Face of the Franchise Series: Best of the Rest
Two decades removed from his retirement, the Miami Dolphins are still in-search of Dan Marino’s replacement
Tua Tagovailoa Scouting Report
Jake Fromm Scouting Report
Justin Herbert Scouting Report
Jordan Love Scouting Report
Best of the Rest
Foreword:
7,094 days, 308 games. That arduous, ceaseless waiting period spans the time from Dan Marino’s last buckle of the chin strap, to present day. The Packers and Colts were fortunate enough to hand the ball from one legend to another without skipping a beat. For Dolphins fans, Marino’s retirement coincides not only with the turn of the century, but with the downturn of the once winningest franchise in professional sports.
Chad Pennington’s 2008 MVP runner-up season sits a mere blip on the radar of futility. Ryan Tannehill teased fans for five years before an injury brought all hope to a fiery end. Daunte Culpepper was the worst consolation prize ever contrived and John Beck, Chad Henne, and Pat White each qualify as second-round busts.
The misery feels perpetual yet, somehow, not defeating. At least the Dolphins got the bat off the shoulder this offseason by taking a crack at Josh Rosen, but his rookie tape leaves plenty to be desired. A first-round signal-caller is the odds-on-favorite for Miami in next April’s draft; a class brimming with quarterback talent.
If patience truly is a virtue, then Dolphins fans have waited long enough. The collective has earned the right to unanimously appoint the next hero of professional football in South Florida. No more arguments, no more debates; just an unequivocal beast of a quarterback capable of willing the aqua and orange to victory on any given Sunday.
The same way #13 did for so many years.
Over the summer we will look at the top quarterback prospects entering the 2019 college football season.
Now, for the group battling to infiltrate the top four QBs — the best of the rest.
The Best of the Rest
Any prospect with professional aspirations would prefer to enter his final college season with considerable fanfare and expectations. More attention equals more eyeballs, and more eyeballs equals more opportunity to make an impression.
That’s not to say that expectations are the only path to a Thursday night selection during the NFL’s three-day draft extravaganza. Far from it. With the ever-changing landscape of the college game, each of the last two draft classes saw unknown signal-callers rise from afterthought, to bells of the ball.
Baker Mayfield was — at best — a distant fourth behind Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen and Josh Allen entering the 2017 college football season. Kyler Murray was signed, sealed, and delivered to the Oakland A’s and off the radar of NFL scouts entirely. Yet, a short eight months after college football’s opening Saturday, both were standing on the podium with the commissioner before any of their peers.
Tua Tagovailoa is the prohibitive favorite to earn the honorable distinction of first overall pick. Dominant performances at a prominent school will have that affect.
Justin Herbert’s rare physical skills have scouts fawning over Oregon football this fall, while Jordan Love will garner similar jaw-dropping attention.
Then there’s the polished and professional Jake Fromm.
These four quarterbacks will take the field next month and begin their (potentially) final chapters before their NFL dreams are realized.
So who is the pick the rocket up the draft board from seemingly nowhere? The options are vast, and we’ll cover them right now (in no particular order).
D’Eriq King – Houston – 5-11, 195 lbs. (Senior)
The aforementioned Kyler Murray, one year after Baker Mayfield paved the way, ushers in a new way of thinking in regards to projecting passers from college to the professional ranks. King is an electric dual-threat QB — evident by his 50 touchdowns in 2018 despite missing 2.5 games with an ankle injury.
Houston's D'Eriq King
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 25, 2019
K.J. Costello – Stanford – 6-5, 215 lbs. (Senior)
With ideal size and natural arm talent Costello is a threat to climb draft boards next spring. He doesn’t have the strongest arm, but he can alter his release points and vary the velocity and touch of his throws for the circumstance. Costello took a big jump in 2018, but needs another significant climb in the mechanical portion of the game to garner first round consideration.
Stanford's KJ Costello
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 25, 2019
Khalil Tate – Arizona – 6-2, 216 lbs. (Senior)
The transition from Rich Rodriguez’s to Kevin Sumlin impacted Tate in the worst way possible. With game-breaking, dual-threat talent that rivals Kyler Murray, Tate was asked to play more within the structure of a traditional drop back game last season. The result, a dramatic efficiency drop-off across the board. Tate is electrifying with his legs and more than adequate with the arm — he’s a sleeper pick to join Tagovailoa, Fromm, Herbert and Love.
Arizona's Khalil Tate
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 25, 2019
Jacob Eason – Washington – 6-6, 230 lbs. (Senior)
Eason barely has more collegiate accolades than anyone reading this piece. He was a five-star recruit that missed two years due to injury and ineligibility after transferring; this after showing minimal promise as a true freshman at Georgia. Eason is long, and a tad gangly, but he’s an accurate thrower with ideal size for the position.
Washington's Jacob Eason (Georgia transfer).
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 25, 2019
Sam Ehlinger – Texas – 6-3 235 lbs. (Junior)
Following the trend of athletic quarterbacks taking over professional football, Ehlinger is another prototype player. He’s a threat to score on the ground on any given play, but that’s something of a cover up for some mechanical and arm talent short comings. Ehlinger exploded at the end of the 2018 season, and he needs to continue on that trajectory to vault his draft stock beyond day-three.
Texas' Sam Ehlinger
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 25, 2019
Brian Lewerke – Michigan State 6-3, 215 lbs. – (Senior)
Adding Lewerke to this list feels a little disingenuous because I’m clenching to his sophomore season. His junior year at East Lansing was an unmitigated disaster, but the processing, anticipation, accuracy, and off-script prowess were enough for some pundits to tab Lewerke as QB1 heading into 2018.
Michigan State's Brian Lewerke
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 25, 2019
Honorable Mention: Bryce Perkins (Virginia), Nathan Stanley (Iowa), Cole McDonald (Hawaii)
If expectations play out this season for the Dolphins, a first round quarterback is likely the result at the conclusion of year-one of the rebuild. The future employment of everybody associated with the Dolphins would then depend on getting that draft pick right (Brian Flores, Chris Grier, and the entire coaching and scouting staffs).
Due to the urgency and importance of this evaluation for the ‘Phins, we will be covering the college quarterback landscape throughout the 2019 season with weekly progress reports.
As always, Locked On Dolphins is your exclusive provider of analysis, commentary, and news on the Miami Dolphins.
Way Too Early 2019 QB Prospect Ranking
|(Rank) Player
|School
|(1) Jordan Love
|Utah State
|(2) Tua Tagovailoa
|Alabama
|(3) Jake Fromm
|Georgia
|(4) Justin Herbert
|Oregon
|(5) Khalil Tate
|Arizona
|(6) D’Eriq King
|Houston
|(7) K.J. Costello
|Stanford
|(8) Jacob Eason
|Washington
|(9) Brian Lewerke
|Michigan State
|(10) Sam Ehlinger
|Texas
5 Developments That Would Signal a Successful 2019 Dolphins Season
In a bottom-line business, the Dolphins can find success elsewhere in 2019
Any coach, player, or essential personnel attached to the 2019 operation of the Miami Dolphins would immediately dispel the notion of this article. While the mindset is imperative for each of the 32 organizations in the NFL to enter a new season with championship aspirations, the truth tells us that, that is simply not realistic.
The Dolphins — like it or not — fall into the category of teams building for future success.
Since Stephen Ross’ Black Monday presser — held with the purpose of conveying sweeping organizational changes — the mantra of the 10th administration in franchise history has been the same — ‘we are only worried about today.’ Ross’ opening statements contradicted that idea, just as Miami’s offseason maneuvers have suggested something of a transitional year.
A reset. A step back. A “change from the way we’ve done things previously,” as Mr. Ross stated at that presser, was a necessary evil on the track to, “building a consistent team with sustained success.”
Any NFL team, regardless of its standing on the superiority hierarchy, will dispel any talk of Super Bowl dreams during the summer. But for the 2019 Miami Dolphins winning games is not the end-all-be-all.
Operating under protection from the end results the typical importance of the only numbers that ultimately matter — victories and defeats — Brian Flores and staff can focus on the true exigency of the 2019 season; the development of his program and young players.
Last year I wrote about the 25 most integral players to the 2018 Miami Dolphins success. In year-three, with an experienced quarterback and significant investment in veteran contracts, the only option for Adam Gase and company was to win football games.
Now, the focus takes a hard left turn. We hone in on the particular units, identity development, and most crucial aspects that must occur in 2019 to set Coach Flores up for success in the win-loss column in 2020 and beyond.
1. Raekwon McMillan and Jerome Baker Assert Their Standing
Linebackers are falling out of favor in many-an-NFL-defense, but not in this one. Versatile ‘backers helped drive Brian Flores’ defense to back-to-back championship caliber performances in the season’s two biggest games in 2018 (Super Bowl and AFCCG).
McMillan was one of Pro Football Focus’ highest graded run-defenders from October on last year while Jerome Baker flashed the pass rush skill set, speed, and coverage dynamics that helped him earn significant playing time as a rookie.
The Dont’a Hightower role — working both inside and on the ball as a rusher off the edge — has been imparted on McMillan. Baker, McMillan’s former Buckeye teammate, figures into a prominent rush role with the occasional buzz to the flat.
The Dolphins have club control on McMillan for the next two years with Baker under contract for the next three. Both have been lauded for their leadership and quick acclimation to the new scheme and program.
Anchoring the middle of the defense with 23 (McMillan) and 22-year-old (Baker) linebackers would be a sterling beginning to the construction of a championship stop-unit.
2. Discovering a Viable Counterpart to Xavien Howard
One of the many faulty pillars of the Mike Tannenbaum regime was poor financial structuring of the roster, i.e. paying exponentially above market value both starting safeties, and continually pumping financial resources into a middling pass rush.
With Xavien Howard taken care of on one corner, the Dolphins can offset his cost by uncovering a viable second perimeter starter on a cheap contract. Eric Rowe gets first crack, but a clean bill of health and quality play likely earns him a big offseason paycheck — he’s signed on the cheap through 2019.
The other, more prudent options are homegrown talents. Cordrea Tankersley entered camp in 2018 with well-earned buzz, but has had the worst imaginable ensuing 11-month stretch since that time. He’s a candidate to start the year on P.U.P (which carries a distinction to return post-week-six).
Torry McTyer is on year-three of his rookie contract from 2017 and has the most playing time to his credit. Last season was a struggle for McTyer after a strong camp earned the UDFA a spot on the depth chart.
Cornell Armstrong and Jalen Davis flashed glimpses during their rookie seasons. Armstrong more so on special teams and Davis primarily in the slot.
Former Patriots practice squad member Jomal Wiltz and undrafted rookie Nik Needham have head their names called during offseason minicamps.
Pairing Howard with a rookie contract, while the team absorbs the immediate, steep costs #25’s new deal would be a massive boon heading into 2020.
3. An Unquestioned Star Skill Player Emerges
The last time the Dolphins featured an offensive threat that forced defensive coordinators to alter their game plan was Ricky Williams nearly two decades ago. The Dolphins need that spark to resurrect an offense that has been bottom-of-the-barrel for just as long.
Kenyan Drake is the favorite. His five-week slate of production to close 2017 is exactly what we’re looking for here. His versatile, game-breaking skill set could develop if he’s finally given the lion’s share of the workload.
Albert Wilson strung together a dominant stretch for two weeks last season before a serious hip injury stopped his breakout campaign short. Jakeem Grant flashes big-play ability regularly, but he’s yet to prove that he’s a permanent fixture as a wide receiver.
The dark horse option might be Tight End Mike Gesicki. His rookie tape is a difficult watch, but his Penn State cut-ups suggest that something is there — particularly in the red zone.
4. Two More Solutions on the Offensive Line Emerge
At press time the Dolphins have Laremy Tunsil and four question marks on the offensive line. Michael Deiter comes in with expectations, but a rookie third-round pick is hardly a slam dunk to provide a solution at a position that has been a problem for a decade-plus.
Daniel Kilgore is back after a season-ending injury. His three showing prior to the injury left plenty to be desired, however. Chris Reed is a career backup that figures into the starting right guard position while Jesse Davis returns to right tackle (he played sparingly at the position in 2017).
Truthfully, if one of these players emerges to form 40% of a competent offensive line, that should be considered a victory. If the Dolphins, however, find two solutions on the offensive front, that fits right in line with the rest of the league at a position starving for talent.
5. A Definitive Answer on Josh Rosen
It’s safe to say most who read this article expected this to come in at number one. Rosen’s evaluation checks in at number five for two reasons:
1.) The 2020 QB class is loaded.
2.) The evaluation doesn’t have to find a conclusion this season.
Quarterbacks are unique from every other position on the field. Entrusted faces of the franchise, long-term solutions, these are labels that each fan base without the elusive franchise savior craves to slap on a young signal-caller.
While the argument that, without a quarterback you’re merely treading water is valid, it doesn’t always happen overnight. Russell Wilson spearheads a group of franchise quarterbacks that were discovered in unconventional forms (Dak Prescott, Kirk Cousins, Jimmy Garappolo).
Even if Josh Rosen strikes out in 2019, and he’s greeted by stiff competition next year, that doesn’t necessarily equal the end of the road for the embattled passer. He’s under club control for three seasons, and not only is he under market-value for starting QBs, he’s cheaper than the league’s most-valued backups.
While it might not be preferable for the self-proclaimed Josh Rosen ‘Stans’, a QB depth chart that features Rosen, Fitzpatrick, and one of the prized first-round options in next year’s draft would put the Dolphins in terrific position to identify the long-term solution.
Should the Dolphins find resolutions to three or more of these critical areas of development in 2019 the season should be considered a success. The omissions of pass rusher and Minkah Fitzpatrick taking the next step towards superstardom were considered.
The reason for the pass rush omission is twofold. First, next year’s class has some elite, top-shelf talent, including a player that is a picture-perfect scheme fit (Iowa’s A.J. Epenesa). Second, the individual pass rush prowess simply isn’t a priority in this scheme.
For Fitzpatrick, there should be little doubt about his development. He’s a special player that will not come up short in his purist of becoming a household name in the league.
Of course, the Dolphins could send a massive middle finger to the entire premise of this article, and the entirety of the national media that is forecasting a rough, transitional season for Flores’ football team.
In that instance, it would probably be safe to assume that more than half of this checklist were satisfied.
Locked On Dolphins staff’s favorite current Fins player
Let’s try something a little different on this midsummer Friday. It’s always dead around this time of the year, so in a fun way to get amped up for the coming season, the LOD staff presents their favorite current Miami Dolphin and why. So without further ado, check out the team’s favorite Fins.
Jason Hrina – Kenny Stills
I’m going to preface all of this by saying this has nothing to do with his political standing. There is nothing I despise more than politics and everything it entails.
That said, Kenny Stills is one of the most selfless individuals the Miami Dolphins have ever had the luxury of calling one of their own. The amount of time and effort he puts towards people in less-fortunate situations is really something we should all strive to be like. Maybe it’s his paycheck or his platform as a recognizable figure that allows him to do all of this, but he isn’t required to go out of his way for anyone.
It’s the same reason why I was always a fan of former Phins Michael Thomas and Frank Gore. Their dedication to the South Florida community and those around the world have always stuck with me. I can see Christian Wilkins being the next Dolphins player to exude such selfless behavior; I mean, he already does! It’s only going to grow from here.
While Stills may not put up the most-gaudy numbers, nor is he a national figurehead like Jarvis Landry used to be, his charity, selflessness and ability to disregard his celebrity status for the benefit of others has always made me a huge fan of Kenny Stills.
Andrew Mitchell- Albert Wilson
My favorite current player, amongst so many options, is Albert Wilson. There’s so many guys I like; Tunsil, Howard, Drake, Minkah, Bobby McCain, and Kenny Stills to name a few.
However, Albert Wilson hails from where I was raised, Port St. Lucie, Florida. He balled out at one of my high school’s rival teams, Port St. Lucie High. Wilson would dominate as a running back/quarterback hybrid and then go onto college and make his way onto the Kansas City Chiefs roster.
Before his injury last season, he was arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL! His insane quickness and pure speed help him create separation from defenders. Pair that up with his ability and ability to make defenders miss and you have a dangerous weapon when in open space.
My local area has produced talents like Kevin Smith (Detroit RB), Jamar Chaney (Eagles LB), Khalil Mack (Bears DE) and of course Wilson. While Mack is the biggest known name, if Wilson stays healthy all season he could 100% contend for that title!
Gabe Hauari – Christian Wilkins
Chris Kowalewski – Kenyan Drake
Whether as a result of conflicts with coaching staff (Jay Ajayi, Jarvis Landry), money issues (Ndamukong Suh) or not factoring into the franchise’s future plans (Ryan Tannehill, Cameron Wake) the past couple of seasons have seen the exodus of a number of Miami’s most popular and talented players. It’s almost at that point where I’m afraid to buy any more Dolphins jerseys because I don’t want to curse anyone else on the team – a throwback Reshad Jones jersey hangs precariously in my cupboard as the final current one.
Kenyan Drake is safe for now, as I’ll leave his jersey in stores and (together with countless other fans) be eternally grateful for his electric on-field play in the ‘Miami Miracle’. There’s plenty to like about Drake and he has a humble nature which encourages you to root for him. He didn’t complain (at least not publicly) when the Dolphins brought in Frank Gore and openly embraced the opportunity to learn from a future HOF’er.
Kenyan was on Good Morning Football about a month ago dissecting the Miami Miracle and the first thing he spoke about was the team effort which the play required, heaping praise on Ted Larsen for his key block which allowed room to make the highlight score.
I think it’s very indicative of the franchise’s view of Kenyan that Tom Garfinkel and Stephen Ross collaborated to pay for the return of the Miami Miracle ball and gave it to him as a present. However, although hugely appreciative to see its return, Drake maintained that the play was a team accomplishment and, as such, its rightful place remained at Hard Rock Stadium.
A threat to score any time he touches the ball, Drake is bottled lightning and fans everywhere should be clamouring to see more of him on the field. A quiet warrior, in the same image as Cameron Wake (another all-time favourite) he’s the lead-by-example type of player who you can’t help but want to see succeed.
Kevin Dern – Laremy Tunsil
Travis Wingfield- Minkah Fitzpatrick
Shawn Digity – Ryan Fitzpatrick
FitzMagic is just a colorful one-of-a-kind character that I would love to meet one day. He’s been an NFL journeyman so his career is unorthodox, but he has made his hay on the zeniths of a crazy roller coaster ride, and I’ve enjoyed the chaos of it all.
I went and bought a FitzMagic x Miami Dolphins shirt almost as soon as the Dolphins signed him. I’m all-in on the Fitzpatrick experience for 2019. And I’ll especially enjoy any of the locker room antics like last year in Tampa Bay when he hijacked DeSean Jackson’s wardrobe and wore it out to the media presser and uttered the quoteworthy “We just gotta stay humble”. Classic Fitzpatrick.
I’m looking forward to his on-field wackiness and his off-field bravado.
