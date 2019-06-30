Top 10 2019 Miami Dolphins Training Camp Battles

Inherent competition is a hallmark engrained in the foundation of all great NFL organizations. Avoiding complacency and developing an environment that encourages contention for reps, come September, has a tendency of breeding success.

For the 2019 Dolphins, competition is a byproduct of the new operating procedure. With an approach to buy low, in hopes to uncovering hidden gems, few starting positions are spoken for when the team hits the practice field later this month.

Xavien Howard and Laremy Tunsil head a short list of players written into the lineup with pen; these are the 10 most important battles of training camp and the preseason.

1. Quarterback – Ryan Fitzpatrick vs. Josh Rosen

Starting this list anywhere else would be disingenuous. Rosen is going to start at some point — likely sooner than later — but the nature by which he earns the gig could be telling. Unless he changes his colors in year-fifteen, it’s plausible to assume Fitzpatrick will have mountainous highs and benching-worthy lows.

Of course, the path Rosen takes to seize the starting job will be forgotten if he irrefutably earns his “Chosen One” moniker, but failing to top the journeyman in August would be an ominous start to his second chance in Miami.

Projected Opening Day Starter: Ryan Fitzpatrick

2. Cornerback – Everyone but Xavien Howard

Between Bobby McCain and Minkah Fitzpatrick, the slot corner position is spoken for. The two will rotate there, at safety, and out wide on the perimeter. Joining Howard as prominent fixtures at corner, the Dolphins have something of a mystery bag to round out the other 3-4 spots on the positional depth chart.

Eric Rowe is the most accomplished of the group, though his medical history is alarming (27 games missed the last three years). Rowe gets first crack at the job but a crop of young, intriguing options will force Rowe to show out early and often.

Second-year undrafted free agent Jalen Davis showed the most bite down the stretch, but he’s best suited to play inside. Torry McTyer saw the most action on the outside while rookie Cornell Armstrong cut his teeth on special teams, and occasional perimeter corner duty.

Cordrea Tankersley is perhaps the biggest mystery on the roster. After an impressive rookie season, 2018 went as poorly as Tankersley could’ve imagined. Poor performance and an ACL injury puts the former third-round pick’s future in jeopardy. There’s a distinct possibility that Tankersley begins the season on the P.U.P. list.

Keep an eye out for undrafted rookie Nik Needham. The former UTEP Miner has excellent feet and his college tape is chocked full of man-coverage reps that saw him steal the opposition’s soul.

The same could be said for third-year corner Jomal Wiltz. Wiltz spent last year with the Patriots working under former Pats — and current ‘Phins CB Coach — Josh Boyer.

This group will produce a starter that plays the majority of the defensive snaps, but also depth contributors that see playing time in a new, defensive-back-heavy scheme.

Projected Opening Day CB Depth Chart: Howard, Fitzpatrick/McCain, Rowe, Armstrong, McTyer, Needham (Tankersley on PUP, eligible for activation after week-six).

3. Offensive Line (Three Spots) – Jesse Davis vs. Michael Deiter vs. Chris Reed vs. Jordan Mills

The thought process behind eliminating potential challengers to Daniel Kilgore can be questioned, but the team’s faith in the eight-year vet cannot. He and Tunsil will coast into opening day starts while the rest of the line-up requires some untangling.

The four suitors each offer similar traits. Durability, versatility, and the mean steak that can help this offense cultivate the desired mentality based in toughness.

Davis was Miami’s only 16-game starter on the line last season. Deiter started more games than any lineman in Wisconsin history and Mills is working on a 49-game starting streak. Perhaps the best of the bunch, Chris Reed, was a career backup with the Jaguars searching for his first opening day start.

Deiter excelled at left guard, Reed showcased his biggest flashes at right guard and Davis’ limited action at right tackle in 2017 was perhaps his best work as a pro.

Projected Opening Day Offensive Line: Tunsil-Deiter-Kilgore-Reed-Davis

4. Primary On-Ball/Off-Ball Combo Role – Charles Harris vs. Nate Orchard

Two years removed from first round pick status Charles Harris finds himself in dire straits. The new scheme will call for conversion players that can play five-tech, seven-tech, and stand-up as on-ball linebackers. Harris showed flashes early in his rookie season to fill that role, but fell out of favor in 2018.

Harris battles with journeyman Nate Orchard to fulfil this paramount role in Brian Flores’ defense. Harris needs to win the competition and produce this season or he could go the way of fellow former Dolphins first-round edge, Dion Jordan.

Tank Carradine could factor into this competition as well, though his primary duty will be as a base five-tech with the task of setting the edge in the running game.

Projected Opening Day Combo DE/LB: Charles Harris

5. X Wide Receiver – Devante Parker vs. Brice Butler vs. Preston Williams

Annual offseason-camp MVP Devante Parker has the inside track to fend off last year’s in-season acquisition, and 2019’s offseason-camp MVP (Butler and Williams). With the top three receivers on the depth chart functioning as combo (inside/outside) speed players, Miami needs one of these three to assert their position as the primary X receiver.

Parker returns — humbled — on a reduced contract. Reports of Parker’s re-centered focus will fall on deaf ears until he consistently produces on Sundays. Butler provides quality depth while the upside with Williams is apparent. Williams was a former five-star recruit that found himself in trouble away from the field before turning Colorado State into his own personal highlight reel location.

Projected Opening Day X: Devante Parker

6. Seventh Game Day Active OL – Everyone Beyond the Top Six

Ideally the seventh offensive lineman that dresses on game day never sees the field, but the war of attrition that is the NFL makes that hope merely a pipe dream. Declaring Jordan Mills as the sixth-man, there’s a considerable drop-off on paper.

Zach Sterup has longevity with the team on his side, but with Mills functioning as a swing tackle there might not be room. The same is true of sixth-round pick Isaiah Prince. Tony Adams has the benefit of playing in New England with the former Pats staffers, Kyle Fuller has minimal experience, Michael Dunn and Jaryd Jones-Smith come over from the defunct AAF, and a threesome of UDFA’s round out the unit.

Projected Opening Day Seventh Man: Shaq Calhoun (UDFA Miss St.)

7. Third Running Back – Myles Gaskin vs. Mark Walton vs. Patrick Laird vs. Kenneth Farrow

A lot talent and project presides on this list. Kenyan Drake and Kalen Ballage are set to carry the load for Miami, but this system will feature as many as five backs (including a fullback).

Myles Gaskin amassed more than 1,200 yards all four years as a Husky, while Mark Walton was a hometown hero before continuous knucklehead behavior saw the former Hurricane quickly fall out of favor in Cincinnati. Those are the two favorites, but Laird and Farrow will not go away quietly.

Projected Opening Day #3 RB: Myles Gaskin

8. Interior Defensive Line Depth – Jamiyus Pittman vs. Kendrick Norton vs. Joey Mbu

Christian Wilkins, Vincent Taylor, Davon Godchaux, Akeem Spence and Adolphus Washington figure into the rotation prominently. The remaining potential spot will go to an unproven player.

Pittman was a priority UDFA last season who earned a cup of coffee midseason (45 snaps) with the ‘Phins. Norton joined the team last December while Mbu spent time on the Packers practice squad under new Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham.

Mbu is built like a house and has the requisite traits to give the Dolphins 200-300 snaps as a two-gapping nose.

Projected Sixth Interior Defensive Lineman: Joy Mbu

9. Sub-Package Linebacker – Andrew Van Ginkel vs. Chase Allen vs. Mike Hull vs. Jayrone Elliot

The first three linebackers are cut and dry (McMillan, Baker, Alonso). As is the case with the defensive line, linebackers in this new defensive will asked to perform specific roles — roles they inherently succeed with.

Van Ginkel has a shot to carve out considerable playing time through his versatility and prowess with modern-day football traits (coverage and blitzing). Allen and Hull are run-stuffers that operate between the B-gaps — they will likely battle for the right to backup Raekwon McMillan.

Jayrone Elliot is Miami’s closest copy to Kyle Van Noy in New England. He has worked with Patrick Graham in the past and has produced in a similar defense in Green Bay.

Projected Backup Linebacker Depth Chart: Van Ginkel, Elliot, Allen

10. Tight End Depth – Nick O’Leary vs. Durham Smythe

Mike Gesicki and Dwayne Allen figure in as the top two tight ends, but their job descriptions couldn’t be more polarizing. The battle to round out the position behind them features similar skill sets in 2018 in-season acquisition O’Leary, and 2018 fourth-round pick Smythe.

With the re-introduction of the fullback in Miami, O’Leary’s work as an H-back might give him a leg up, but Smythe is hardly a slouch as an inline blocker.

Projected #3 TE: Nick O’Leary

Most of these battles might only have a minimal impact on the 2019 Dolphins, but each has an opportunity to go a long way in rounding out the long-term depth of this football team. Under new leadership, role players will become the norm in Miami. This requires 53 men that have transparent jobs and the focus to excel at those specific tasks.

Expectations might not be in Miami’s corner this summer, but the foundation of this new regime will be built in 2019, and it all begins with training camp.

