Top 5 Marriages in Miami Dolphins History
It’s wedding week at Locked On Dolphins. In the spirit of my own nuptials, I’m reminded of the best pairings in the history of our beloved Miami Dolphins. Typically, in football, the term marriage is suited for the quarterback-head coach combination. But there have been some tremendous organizational complementary pieces during the Dolphins’ 53 years – here are my top five:
5. Ricky Williams and Ronnie Brown
This might read as a rocky start for some of the older fans. But it’s undeniable that the 2008 season, and all of its magic, was made possible by this dynamic running back duo. Whether it was Brown’s explosion during the Wildcat unveiling in Foxboro, or Williams game-tying touchdown in that memorable week 16 tilt in Kansas City, Miami hasn’t had a similar backfield since the 70’s.
4. Larry Csonka and Mercury Morris
Jim Kiick positively deserves to make this a trio, but he is once again the forgotten man. Csonka and Morris are two of the faces of the undefeated team and those dominant 70’s Dolphins clubs. Csonka, two-bar facemask and all, was the toughest son of a bitch on the field at all times. Morris, on the other hand, was electric with the ball in his hands. Together, Morris and Csonka made life a lot easier for Hall of Fame Quarterback Bob Griese.
3. Mark Clayton and Mark Duper
Still involved in the organization, you can find Clayton and Duper hanging around Hard Rock Stadium just about every Sunday. I had the pleasure of talking with Clayton before the Buffalo game in December. He talked about the screws in his fingers from Marino’s fastballs, how he’d easily post 2,000 yards in today’s NFL, and the good life of a football star in 1980’s Miami.
Clayton’s 18 touchdowns in 1984 was a record at the time. He would go on to notch five 1,000 yard seasons in an era where it was extremely uncommon to do so. Duper wasn’t a stranger to posting four digits in the yardage column in his own right – he ended his Dolphins career with four such years.
2. Jason Taylor and Zach Thomas
Playing the bulk of their careers, with repeated appearances on the NFL’s all-pro teams, during the same era, you can’t talk about one without the other. The undersized do-everything football junkie that was Zach Thomas was an excellent complement to the greatest edge rusher in team history.
During the primes of Taylor and Thomas, Miami had four defenses that ranked in the top five in scoring defense.
1. Dan Marino and Don Shula
The inspiration of this piece; today’s Dolphins fan relies on the nostalgia of better times to get through the most difficult era in team history. When they left the game (Shula after the ’95 season and Marino after ’99), Miami’s two most prominent fixtures on South Florida’s Mount Rushmore had re-written the record books.
From Marino’s magical 1984 season to Shula’s back-to-back Lombardi’s, these are the two men responsible for the proud lineage attached to football in Miami.
Whether it was Dave Wannstedt and Jay Fiedler or Joe Philbin and Ryan Tannehill, the Dolphins search to replace these two legends is nearing year-20.
And to conclude this light-hearted piece, I want to personally thank every single fan of the podcast and blog. Because of all of you, I have been able to chase this dream of mine and have the freedom to take a week off in April to finally tie the knot with the love of my life.
Dolphins Trade Robert Quinn to Cowboys
The Dolphins announced Thursday a trade of Defensive End Robert Quinn. After a peculiar free agent tour that included stops in Dallas and New Orleans, Miami sends the former all-pro to the Cowboys – for a sixth-round pick in 2020.
Sources: The #Cowboys and Dolphins have parameters in place on a trade to send pass-rusher Robert Quinn to Dallas. There are still minor issues to work out with Quinn’s agent, but the #Cowboys are expected to land a big piece on the edge of their defense.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 28, 2019
Just one year after spending a 4th-round pick on Quinn, Miami unloads the contract on their one-year rental. The 29-year-old is rumored to have a new, one-year deal, with the Dolphins likely picking up a chunk of the tab.
Quinn was a consistent run defender and registered 6.5 sacks in his lone season in South Florida. Stylistically, Quinn was probably too similar to Cam Wake with an initial burst and ability to bend the edge, but offered little by-way of a bull rush.
Shifting from the wide-9 to a variety of fronts that will ask the ends to squeeze down to the five-technique regularly, Quinn was lost in the defensive scheme shuffle.
Now, the Dolphins turn to next month’s draft to restock a barren defensive end cupboard. Currently, Vincent Taylor, Tank Carradine, Charles Harris and Johnathan Woodard sit atop the DE depth chart as we enter perhaps the most loaded class of defensive linemen in the history of the draft.
For all the latest on your Miami Dolphins, keep it Locked On Dolphins.
The Disconcerting Decision to Keep Kiko Alonso
Amidst a rebuild, Kiko Alonso’s retention casts an ominous cloud over the new regime
The Dolphins are rebuilding, there’s no refuting that. Initial steps have been taken to give the new brain trust, led by Chris Grier, all the necessary resources to assemble a winning product in Miami. Obtaining a wealth of picks and future cap considerations is only a small portion of the equation; none of this will matter if Miami makes the wrong personnel decisions going forward.
On the surface, Kiko Alonso is everything a team would want in its linebacker corps. Alonso induces nostalgia by donning a cropped jersey that exposes his midriff. He hits quarterbacks and asks questions later. He racks up a lot of tackles and the football seems to find him for a few takeaways each year.
In player-evaluation, however, there’s a saying for scoreboard scouts – don’t do it. The numbers have the capacity to lie, but the film never will. Beyond the traditional stats, analytics tend to divulge more about the performances of players at positions that are difficult to quantify.
Luckily we live in an age with Pro Football Focus and their fantastic signature statistics database. Alonso’s strength is his ability to quickly knife-in when his key is correctly identified to make a stop near, or behind, the line-of-scrimmage; but even that aspect of his game is marginalized.
The bottom line is this: Kiko Alonso is a major liability.
Christian McCaffrey is going to have a monster year based on these first two games under Norv. He's featuring him early and often. Also, Alonso continues to be a major problem for Miami's defense. pic.twitter.com/r2uAGtSVKB
— Ian Wharton (@NFLFilmStudy) August 18, 2018
Alonso finished 24th among 45 qualifying linebackers in PFF’s run-stop statistic (tackles within two yards of the LOS). Raekwon McMillan, playing 173 fewer snaps than Alonso, ranked 4th in the NFL. Alonso missed a tackle per 11.6 tackle attempts – 37th among linebackers that played more than 150 snaps in 2018.
Three players on one drive showcases a few of Kiko Alonso’s many shortcomings. pic.twitter.com/oAYDhrxP3w
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) March 27, 2019
Blitzing Alonso was an entirely futile exercise. Alonso applied pressure (sack, hit, hurry) on just 5.8% of his pass rush reps – 68th among linebackers with at least 20 pass rush snaps. Of his eight pressures, only one resulted in a hit on the quarterback (7 hurries, 0 sacks).
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) March 27, 2019
Playing in coverage, although the spot-drop in Matt Burke’s complicating defense is incredibly difficult for a linebacker, Alonso was still a major liability. He allowed a reception for every 8.7 snaps he was on the field, and 1.39 yards per pass target – 18th most among all linebackers. Only two linebackers in the NFL allowed more yards after the catch than Alonso.
You can blame Alonso’s woes on coaching all you want, but the truth is that every linebacker will find himself in situations like this. It’s one thing to get ran over by Marshawn Lynch, but to get put in the spin cycle by him? Yikes. pic.twitter.com/c1whQW7yba
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) March 27, 2019
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) March 27, 2019
Only 12 traditional linebackers (non edge rushers) will make more money than Alonso’s $8.3 million cap figure in 2019. The dead cap number is nearly identical to cash owed for Alonso in 2019, so the argument “better something than nothing” applies. Alonso is signed through 2020 but Miami can save nearly $5 million off the cap by cutting the linebacker before the turn of the decade.
The Dolphins showed no hesitation to eat present-day cap hits in exchange for future assets. That approach wouldn’t apply to Alonso unless a trade partner surfaced, but his role in the new defensive scheme is entirely unfounded.
Both Raekwon McMillan and Jerome Baker are bigger parts of the Dolphins future and better players in the interim, to boot. Under Brian Flores, in 2018, the Patriots third linebacker played roughly half of the total defensive snaps.
Perhaps Coach Flores was distributing pleasantries when he referred to Alonso as a key member of this defense. For a guy that is not a part of the team’s future, retaining his services is the first move of the new regime that signals something of a red flag.
Of course, Miami can still move the linebacker before opening day. And if Alonso is on the roster for opening day 2020, this rebuild project may have been put in the wrong hands.
Complements and Conflicts
It’s not the best 53, it’s the right 53
Reshad Jones will take his place in the Dolphins Ring of Honor one day. At his peak, he was an elite strong side C-gap run-game destroyer, a timely blitzer, hook-zone robber, and a punishing finisher pursuing downhill as a tackler.
Each of those traits can be filed under the job description for a strong safety – a box safety, by today’s terms. Even in Matt Burke’s directionally-based defense from 2017 and 2018 (the safeties would alternate box and center field duties based on motion and pre-snap shifts), Jones was given opportunities to make the plays that tantalized Dolphins fans.
|Player
|Year
|Traditional Stats
|Reshad Jones
|2015
|135 tackles, 9 TFLs, 2 sacks, 5 INTs (2 TDs), 10 PBUs, 1 FR
|Landon Collins
|2016
|125 tackles, 9 TFLs, 4 sacks, 5 INTs (1 TD), 13 PBUs, 1 FR
Landon Collins received votes for Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2016. Jones’ 2015 season wasn’t even considered worthy of first-team all-pro honors. To call Jones under-rated is more than an understatement. After a dicey beginning to his career (2010 and 2011) Jones took off as one of the game’s premiere impact box safeties.
Jones’ Pro Football Focus Analytics:
|Year
|Overall Safety Grade
|Run-Stop Rank Among Safeties
|2012
|4th
|21st
|2013
|99th
|t-9th
|2014
|13th
|16th
|2015
|10th
|1st
|2016
|9th
|32nd (missed 10 games)
We introduce all of this evidence to showcase how criminal Jones’ usage has been in recent years. Aside from that 2013 mishap, Jones was a consistently peak performer – and he did it in the classic strong safety role.
Then, T.J. McDonald arrived halfway through the 2017 season (suspended for the first eight games). Jones reverted back to 2013’s woes graded 65th and 51st among all safeties for the 2017 and 2018 seasons.
McDonald played a similar position to Jones when he was with the Rams from 2013-2016. During that four-year period, McDonald’s highest PFF positional rank was 76th overall.
Yet, despite already rostering a far superior player at the same position, playing on a mega-contract no-less, Mike Tannenbaum saw enough of McDonald in the 2017 preseason to offer him a four-year extension.
Then, to compound things, Burke drastically altered the responsibilities for Jones in favor of McDonald.
Jones’ snap counts by position 2016-2018
|Year
|Box Safety Snaps
|Free Safety Snaps
|2016
|125 (missed 10 games)
|233 (missed 10 games)
|2017
|311
|512
|2018
|136
|560
That is a roster conflict – and Tannenbaum’s teams were full of them. Miami paid more money to its safeties in 2018 than any other team in the NFL; the result – PFF’s 51st (Jones) and 57th (McDonald) ranked safeties in the league.
You wouldn’t hire two vocalists to create rock’s song of the year. You’d hire a guitar player to complement the vocals, similar to Seattle’s operation with Earl Thomas (perhaps the greatest center-field-safety in the history of the game) and Kam Chancellor (the tone setter in the middle of the defense). Chancellor’s performance would’ve been marginalized tremendously if he were asked to play deep safety.
Tannenbaum’s strange roster construction didn’t stop at the safety group. Miami’s defensive lines ranked in 2nd and 3rd in salary commitments for the 2017 and 2018 seasons. Still, the Dolphins ranked and 27th and 29th in sacks for those two years. Sacks are hardly the ultimate barometer for judging defensive line performance, but the tape definitively supports the claim that the unit, as a whole, was largely ineffective.
Minkah Fitzpatrick is one of Miami’s best draft decisions of the last two decades – he’s a terrific player, leader and presence in the organization. His best position, slot corner, is occupied by another quality player (Bobby McCain) that received a four-year extension just two months after the acquisition of Fitzpatrick.
Again, the resource allocation is nothing short of puzzling.
Cam Wake is known for his explosive get-off and ability to bend the edge. The future Hall of Fame pass rusher made a career out of beating the quarterback to the top of his drop. His relentless pursuit caused double teams and forced the opposing QB to reset in the pocket, often times leading to a clean-up sack for the end rushing from the other side.
Wake’s prowess got Olivier Vernon paid and, miraculously, got Andre Branch paid as well. Still, Miami sought the services of another speed/explosion player known for bending the edge in Robert Quinn.
A practice in redundancy at its finest, Miami neglected to obtain an interior pocket collapser after parting ways with Ndamukong Suh. The best complement Miami could have given to Wake would have been a three-technique capable of bull rushing in synchronicity with Wake’s speed rush.
And that’s how we arrive at today’s en vogue term in football – complementary. Constructing the roster in a way that elevates players to their peak rather than pigeonholing those players into roles not best suited for their skill sets.
And Tannenbaum, to his credit, did get it right a couple of times. William Hayes, for example, was a perfect complement to Wake. Say what you will about the rookie production of Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe, but the pair are perfect complements to one another. Albert Wilson, because of his positon flexibility, is a tremendous pairing with Jakeem Grant in 12-personell packages.
Fast forward to present day: Miami rid itself of Tannenbaum and rounded out the front office, under Chris Grier, with a veritable who’s who of respected executives. The plan to supplement the current assets on the roster is already clear.
Eric Rowe’s ability to reroute and physical brand requires the need for a lot of rolled safety help in his direction – a style that only works when the other side is locked down by one single entity (Xavien Howard).
Dwayne Allen’s acquisition will free up Gesicki to detach from the formation and do away with his 2018 pass protection emphasis (his 20% pass blocking usage might be Adam Gase’s greatest indictment).
Reshad Jones’ long-term future in Miami is dubious. Miami, however, was fortunate enough to see Minkah Fitzpatrick slide into its lap in the 2018 draft. The Alabama product’s value is in his versatility – a major building block for the new regime.
Finding Fitzpatrick’s running-mate will be a primary objective of this rebuild. And it has to work out better than the past, feeble attempts to find Jones’ partner in crime.
