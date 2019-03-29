Top 5 Marriages in Miami Dolphins History

It’s wedding week at Locked On Dolphins. In the spirit of my own nuptials, I’m reminded of the best pairings in the history of our beloved Miami Dolphins. Typically, in football, the term marriage is suited for the quarterback-head coach combination. But there have been some tremendous organizational complementary pieces during the Dolphins’ 53 years – here are my top five:

5. Ricky Williams and Ronnie Brown

This might read as a rocky start for some of the older fans. But it’s undeniable that the 2008 season, and all of its magic, was made possible by this dynamic running back duo. Whether it was Brown’s explosion during the Wildcat unveiling in Foxboro, or Williams game-tying touchdown in that memorable week 16 tilt in Kansas City, Miami hasn’t had a similar backfield since the 70’s.

4. Larry Csonka and Mercury Morris

Jim Kiick positively deserves to make this a trio, but he is once again the forgotten man. Csonka and Morris are two of the faces of the undefeated team and those dominant 70’s Dolphins clubs. Csonka, two-bar facemask and all, was the toughest son of a bitch on the field at all times. Morris, on the other hand, was electric with the ball in his hands. Together, Morris and Csonka made life a lot easier for Hall of Fame Quarterback Bob Griese.

3. Mark Clayton and Mark Duper

Still involved in the organization, you can find Clayton and Duper hanging around Hard Rock Stadium just about every Sunday. I had the pleasure of talking with Clayton before the Buffalo game in December. He talked about the screws in his fingers from Marino’s fastballs, how he’d easily post 2,000 yards in today’s NFL, and the good life of a football star in 1980’s Miami.

Clayton’s 18 touchdowns in 1984 was a record at the time. He would go on to notch five 1,000 yard seasons in an era where it was extremely uncommon to do so. Duper wasn’t a stranger to posting four digits in the yardage column in his own right – he ended his Dolphins career with four such years.

2. Jason Taylor and Zach Thomas

Playing the bulk of their careers, with repeated appearances on the NFL’s all-pro teams, during the same era, you can’t talk about one without the other. The undersized do-everything football junkie that was Zach Thomas was an excellent complement to the greatest edge rusher in team history.

During the primes of Taylor and Thomas, Miami had four defenses that ranked in the top five in scoring defense.

1. Dan Marino and Don Shula

The inspiration of this piece; today’s Dolphins fan relies on the nostalgia of better times to get through the most difficult era in team history. When they left the game (Shula after the ’95 season and Marino after ’99), Miami’s two most prominent fixtures on South Florida’s Mount Rushmore had re-written the record books.

From Marino’s magical 1984 season to Shula’s back-to-back Lombardi’s, these are the two men responsible for the proud lineage attached to football in Miami.

Whether it was Dave Wannstedt and Jay Fiedler or Joe Philbin and Ryan Tannehill, the Dolphins search to replace these two legends is nearing year-20.

And to conclude this light-hearted piece, I want to personally thank every single fan of the podcast and blog. Because of all of you, I have been able to chase this dream of mine and have the freedom to take a week off in April to finally tie the knot with the love of my life.

@WingfieldNFL