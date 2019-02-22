Miami Dolphins
Top 5 Miami Dolphins of 2018
In a year full of things to forget, the Miami Dolphins were able to produce some players we could be proud of.
While we probably could have reduced the list from 5 to anything lower than that, we were able to muster up enough reasoning to warrant 5 (extremely) productive players for this team in 2018.
You can probably predict who’s going to be on this list, as there weren’t many players that exceeded expectations, though figuring out which 5 performed above the others might not be an easy thing to forecast.
In conjunction with our Top 5 Most Disappointing Players of 2018, we bring you our Top 5 Players of 2018; take a look at the players that made our list, and feel free to slot them where you’d like:
5) Minkah Fitzpatrick
Minkah Fitzpatrick wasn’t the only rookie or sophomore to shine on the Dolphins. Among all of the negativity, Dolphins fans can find solace in the fact that this team does have a pretty nice group of young, core players.
Fitzpatrick’s season was virtually as productive as players like Davon Godchaux, Vincent Taylor, Jerome Baker and others, so why is he on this list and the others are not?
Versatility and positional impact have a lot to do with Fitzpatrick’s importance on this team. Don’t get me wrong, Miami suffers mightily if they do not have one of those other players mentioned, but they don’t dissolve as quickly as they do if they don’t have Fitzpatrick.
A man brought to this team (allegedly) without a position, Fitzpatrick found himself saving the Dolphins at safety, slot corner and boundary corner. How is it that we have players on this team that are unable to understand their coverage assignments (looking at T.J. McDonald, Byron Maxwell in 2017 and – it pains me to say it – Bobby McCain in 2018), yet Fitzpatrick provides blanket-coverage at three different positions?
Minkah Fitzpatrick takes it back for six!
(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/XuHr6DUs49
— Pro Football Focus (@PFF) December 16, 2018
Not to mention, Fitzpatrick’s ability to diagnose and disrupt a play is as impressive as his open-field tackling. The pick-6 he had against the Minnesota Vikings wasn’t necessarily a bad pass by Kirk Cousins. Look at the initial freeze-frame of the clip above. Cousins’ arm is already cocked and Fitzpatrick is currently being occupied by the tight end. Within the next 1-2 seconds, Fitzpatrick will have shed his block and read Cousins’ throw, leading to the pick-6.
His football acumen is heads-and-tails above others and it’s absolutely fascinating to watch.
Fitzpatrick is a tremendous bright spot for this team and the only way you believe the Dolphins got this selection wrong is if you believe the team should have traded up for either Sam Darnold or Josh Allen (or even Baker Mayfield). A young, prime corner back provides the perfect compliment to (or replacement for…) Xavien Howard.
Why is he so high (or low, depending how you view it) on the list then?
Fitzpatrick had some instances where he was exposed in coverage, though not enough for us to get disgruntled. In fact, outside of a few rookie mistakes, Fitzpatrick looked nothing like a rookie and easily outperformed 4-year corner Bobby McCain. Just imagine how much he’ll evolve with a real NFL offseason under his belt.
4) Albert Wilson
How bad was the 2018 season that Albert Wilson played in only 7 games, and is still considered one of the top 5 Miami Dolphins of the year…and it’s not even like he’s #5. The only reason he isn’t higher is because he played just 44% of the season; otherwise, he’d still be running into 1st-place on our list of top Dolphins.
Kenny Stills has been a productive player for the Dolphins, but when was the last time Miami had a receiver that could outperform the opposing cornerback on almost every play? Jarvis Landry was phenomenal, but was never really a mismatch. Mike Wallace was a (bad) deep threat. Brandon Marshall was a (poor) #1 wide receiver whose hands were stiffer than Jakeem Grant‘s.
Wilson isn’t tall like Randy Moss, he isn’t fast like Desean Jackson, and he isn’t the big-bodied receiver you can’t outbox like Calvin Johnson Jr. was. Wilson’s agility and shiftiness have cornerbacks desperate to keep up with him on a route.
OMG. ALBERT. WILSON.
📺 » @NFLonFOX#CHIvsMIA #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/amIvd1PPkF
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) October 14, 2018
I don’t want to put Wilson in the same class as those other receivers; but it’s hard to deny the impact Wilson had on the Dolphins season. He is the sole reason why this team was viewed as a playoff team throughout the beginning of the season. Ryan Tannehill flourished off of his ‘yards after the catch’ (YAC), and this offense actually produced an undercover #1 receiver.
The “other player without a position” the Dolphins acquired this past off season, Wilson’s 335 YAC have him 51st in the league in 2018 – 3 yards shy of Kareem Hunt – but he also played less than half the games most of these other players participated in. If you take his 7-game total and trend it out into a 16-game season, Wilson would have finished with 766 YAC, good for 4th on the list – 2 yards shy of Saquon Barkley.
3) Frank Gore
At 35 years old, Frank Gore is closer to proving he’s part of the same robotic species that produced Cameron Wake than retiring from the NFL. In no regard should a football player (playing possibly the most violent position) be able to outrun and out-muscle peers over 10 years younger than him.
Now FOURTH on the all-time rushing list…
Highlights from @frankgore's 14th professional season!
What a legend. 💪🐬 pic.twitter.com/4V3ka3Farf
— NFL (@NFL) February 21, 2019
Gore alluded tacklers as often as he ran through them – the former University of Miami standout has been yearning to come back home for years, and the Dolphins finally obliged this past off season when they signed the future Hall of Famer to a $1.1m contract. And they couldn’t have spent $1m any better than they did.
The aging wonder was expected to be a backup running back originally meant to compliment Kenyan Drake‘s breakout season. A leader, a phenomenal human being, and dedicated workhorse, Gore proved he was more than just a mentor for future starting running back Kalen Ballage.
More durable than any of DeVante Parker‘s seasons, Gore’s injury in Week 15 dampened what was otherwise an excellent year for the running back. Although the overall numbers may not be overwhelming, the consistency he provided this offense is somewhat immeasurable.
On paper, you see 722 rushing yards, 124 receiving yards, and only one total touchdown on the year. But when compared to Kenyan Drake, Gore’s numbers stack up something like:
Rushing Yards per Snap:
Gore: 2.19
Drake: 0.98
Receiving Yards per Snap:
Gore: 0.38
Drake: 0.88
Total Yards per Snap:
Gore: 2.56
Drake: 1.86
Of course the argument can be made that Drake was misutilized and should have received the ball more – and you wouldn’t be wrong with that assessment. But in an offense that required progress on each play, one running back was more productive than the other.
2) Laremy Tunsil
From bong mask to bonafide stud, Laremy Tunsil has proven why he was viewed as the #1 prospect heading into the 2016 draft.
Handling the most important position on the offense next to the quarterback, Tunsil is an island all-his-own. Prior to giving up a sack with 2 games left in the season, Tunsil was nearly perfect in 2018. His ability to shutdown the opposing team’s best pass rusher on a weekly basis is an overlooked commodity on this team. It’s something we may take for granted after watching years of ineptitude grace our offensive line.
Sometimes, silence is golden, and the less you hear an offensive lineman’s name, the better off you are. Using the 5th-year option on Tunsil is probably one of the most obvious things that will happen in 2019, as the elite left tackle enters the 4th-year of his professional career. Between Howard and Tunsil hitting free agency soon, it’ll be interesting to see how the Dolphins manage this situation going forward. While it’s great to have such elite talent, it’s going to come at a premium cost – and for a rebuilding team, it may be a tough bill to pay.
You can easily interchange #1 and #2 on this list. Both players play premium positions that come with a hefty price tag. Both are young (drafted in the same draft) and both are necessary to have if you want to be a legitimate playoff team. I’d say that Tunsil’s nagging injuries throughout his career are a reason for putting him second, but that doesn’t hold too much weight when the #1 player on our list has the same issues.
Honorable Mentions
Below are a few players that exceeded our expectations this season – and can be viewed as bright spots going forward. It’s tough to say they were better than the others, as most still have flaws of their own:
Jakeem Grant – An injury late in the season keeps Jakeem Grant from making the list. A dynamic player that evolved as a receiver, Grant found the end zone as a receiver, as a punt returner and as a kick returner. His ability to line up in multiple positions at receiver (or even as a tailback) gives the defense something to hesitate about – and when your team has Kenny Stills, Albert Wilson and Kenyan Drake as play makers, the defense is going to get confused (which further exasperates how inept this offense was last year). As long as Grant can soften up his hands just a little bit more, the Dolphins might have their 2019 receiving core already intact.
Jakeem Grant has unbelievable speed pic.twitter.com/MOdNYPYSkm
— Ian Wharton (@NFLFilmStudy) October 7, 2018
Ja’Wuan James – Ja’Wuan James performed very well this past season, and after 5 years of desiring consistency from our former 1st-round pick, we may have finally received some of that in 2018. James started 15 games last season and was a bright spot at right tackle, but his career arc has him ready to miss half the 2019 season. By year, he has started the following number of games:
- 2014: 16
- 2015: 7
- 2016: 16
- 2017: 8
- 2018: 15
- 2019: ?
Like we said…developing consistency.
John Denney – Legend.
Travis Swanson – The Miami Dolphins were 7-6 and had a chance at the playoffs because Travis Swanson existed. What started out as a tumultuous tenure, Swanson smoothed out and turned into a consistent blocker during the second half of the season. Especially when you have Ted Larsen and Jesse Davis on either side of you providing little assistance, it’s interesting to see just how admirably a last-second addition to the roster performed for the team. I wouldn’t be upset if Swanson returned as the starting center for 2019.
Kenyan Drake – I was originally about to publish this piece without Kenyan Drake on this list, but that would have been foolish of me. While we expected more production from Drake than what we witnessed, it’s not his fault the offensive gameplan seemed to be unable to utilize their best playmakers with any kind of consistency. This was supposed to be his 1000 yard rushing season, and instead, he barely eclipsed 1000 offensive yards combined (finishing with 535 rushing yards, 477 receiving yards, and 1012 total offensive yards). But his 9 total touchdowns further support the visual evidence that Drake is a winner waiting to happen on every play. It’ll be interesting to see what a new head coach and offensive coordinator can get out of Drake as he enters the final year of his rookie contract.
Kenyan Drake gets a warm welcome from his teammates after the Miami Miracle 💪
(via @MiamiDolphins)pic.twitter.com/yJ7p0jJAM7
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 9, 2018
Jason Sanders – Kickers are an extremely important position on your team (ask Chicago Bears‘ fans how they feel about Cody Parkey), but it’s hard to designate Sanders a top-5 player when his biggest advantage was consistency. And it’s a welcomed consistency at that, but it would have required a dominant season to put him in the Top 5 – even during a wasted 2018.
Davon Godchaux – The former 5th-round pick continues to flourish for this team, and has earned his way into the starting lineup for 2019. The lackluster performance by the rest of the defensive line forced Godchaux into double-duty at times, as he was tasked with typically handling both the opposing center and guard on the same play. His future for the Dolphins is just as bright as….
Vincent Taylor – Miami’s former 6th-round pick could have possibly been on a brighter path than Godchaux if a foot/toe injury didn’t cut his season short to just 8 games. Vincent Taylor broke out in 2018, producing 27 total tackles, 3 tackles for a loss, 2 QB hits and 2 sacks; or in other words, more tackles, tackles for a loss and sacks than 1st-round pick Charles Harris.
Jerome Baker – Jerome Baker showed plenty of flashes that indicate he’s going to be around for awhile, but he also had enough hiccups throughout the year to label him as just a “good” player. His sophomore year should feature more development, less false-steps, and quicker diagnosis. If he’s able to shoot the gap and track interceptions like he did his rookie year, he’s only going to get better. Expect Baker to be a somewhat obvious candidate for “breakout player of the year” in 2019.
1) Xavien Howard
Welcome to the NFL, Sam Darnold. Welcome back, Andrew Luck. How did proving your mediocrity feel, Derek Carr? I see you still remember those nonexistent throwing lanes from last season and you’re avoiding treasure island, Tom Brady.
After trading up in the second-round of the 2016 draft, the Miami Dolphins selected a prototype press-cornerback they believed they could coach into a real NFL player. And for all the times we drill them for drafting the DeVante Parker’s, Charles Harris’, and Daniel Thomas‘ of the world, Xavien Howard is one they got right.
Fantastic interception from Xavien Howard. Miami will have a chance at finishing this game if they can put together a few first downs. pic.twitter.com/g7N8tJyDlz
— Ian Wharton (@NFLFilmStudy) September 23, 2018
Still misidentified as “Xavier” more often than all of those “experts” around the nation would like to admit, Howard made a household name for himself when he ended 2018 tied for the most interceptions on the season and made his first career Pro Bowl. The two other players he tied with? Played in 4 more games than Howard did.
Howard finished 2018 with the least amount of tackles of his 3-year career (including his injury-riddled rookie season in which he only active for 7 games), though that’s more of a testament to opposing quarterbacks avoiding Howard rather than Howard’s inability to make plays.
Whether or not this shutdown corner is on the team going forward remains a mystery, as it’s possible the team utilizes their biggest trade chip (alongside Tunsil) to rebuild the roster. It’s somewhat tough to justify extended a cornerback with an extremely expensive contract when his best years are going to be wasted rebuilding. For all of my business friends out there, the return on investment probably hints towards trading Howard than keeping him.
But until he’s gone, he’s one of the only players we can confidently say we’re happy to have.
NFL Draft
Fits and Starts of the 2019 NFL Draft–Will Grier
Which 2019 NFL Draft quarterbacks fit for the Miami Dolphins, which ones could start, and which ones aren’t on the table? Let’s dive into the third installment of Fits and Starts with West Virginia’s Will Grier.
Fits and Starts entries
Other LOD series
The Fits and Starts series is putting some less-common quarterback names under the microscope. We’ve heard a lot about the ring leaders of this draft class’ quarterbacks: Kyler Murray, Dwayne Haskins, Drew Lock, and Daniel Jones, but let’s not forget about the overshadowed guys. We talked about Jarrett Stidham and Jordan Ta’amu already, so let’s move on to the next name on the list: West Virginia’s Will Grier.
Will Grier Mini-Report
Will Grier is another weird one. I’m basing this mini-report on the game against Texas and I saw a lot of things I liked and a lot of things I wasn’t wild about. I knew Grier had an amazing touchdown pass at the end of the game with almost no time left, so I wanted to see some of the clutch factor Grier might’ve had.
First things first, I have seen on Draft Twitter concerns with Will Grier’s arm strength and insanely inaccurate passes from the Senior Bowl practices. Both of those issues hold some weight.
Will Grier got erratic several times during the Texas game, and I’m not totally sure why since the wild ones were on routine passes; they were easy passes to make, theoretically, but two of them were on screens. Some were underthrown, and some were way over the head of the receiver.
All throughout the game, I saw hints of lacking arm strength, but then I would see beautiful deep passes. Grier seems to have a better touch with finesse passes than he does with fastballs or bullets into tight windows. I saw way too many dying-duck passes that stronger arms could’ve gotten first downs or even touchdowns on.
I’m not sure if this is part of the problem, but Will Grier’s throwing motion and release seems labored, it’s not natural or rhythmic. Some of the wonky throws came out of his hands as if he had a pulled muscle in his back. I’m sure that can be worked on with the proper coaching in the NFL, though.
I didn’t see Will Grier go through a lot of progressions, but I did see him make passes looking at different receivers. It’s encouraging to see him make those without-looking completions since it shows that he has peripheral spatial awareness of what’s going on around him.
This brings me to my next point, which is Will Grier’s pocket presence. I thought it was good. I can’t remember seeing a sack in the game and I saw escapes and movement in the pocket to evade some pressure or making timely exits when the pocket began collapsing. I thought the footwork was good UNTIL Will Grier started his delivery, then it was a grab bag of results.
One thing I have to mention is that jugular-shot pass to win the game with 16 seconds left. That was awesome. It was a perfect pass to win the game essentially, and despite the mechanics meltdown, it was right on target. I don’t think that pass could’ve been placed an inch in any other direction and still been completed. When you boil that down, it’s worth noting that he drove down the field and got that touchdown.
The pass came on a little hop-throw; Will Grier made that pass because he jumped up and not because he had the strength to heave it while planting his feet. That could be worrisome at the next level.
Something I wasn’t expecting was the underwhelming performance from Will Grier’s go-to target, David Sills. I remember seeing three dropped passes, and they were in big moments, too. One was a touchdown that slithered out of Sills’ hands at the 11th hour. I was more perturbed by the drops than I was impressed with the catches.
At the End of the Day
Will Grier does a lot of little things that can be fixed or cleaned up but are dragging down his draft stock, as it stands. The mechanics could be cleaned up, the footwork when throwing can be worked on and it will require some patience, but I think Grier could have a nice NFL career (I think I’ve said that all three times, so far).
Before I did the micro-scouting, I had Will Grier pegged as first-rounder based on what I watched live during the 2018 season, but I’m lowering it to the third round (a second still seems too high for him). There’s plenty to like, but there are some uphill battles, as well.
With that being said, I’d be OK with the Miami Dolphins rolling the dice on him. Will Grier is one of the more intriguing QB prospects this year–to me, at least–and there’s a little spark of a clutchness to him that I like.
I don’t think he’s the next Dolphins franchise quarterback, but I also think he’s worth testing to find out that he’s not, just to be sure.
NFL Draft
Fits and Starts of the 2019 NFL Draft–Jordan Ta’amu
Which 2019 NFL Draft quarterbacks fit for the Miami Dolphins, which ones could start, and which ones aren’t on the table?
Let’s dive into the second installment of Fits and Starts with Ole Miss’ Jordan Ta’amu.
Here’s yesterday introduction to the Fits and Starts series when I talked about Jarrett Stidham.
Here are also the latest entries in the State of the Roster and State of the AFC East series.
The Fits and Starts series is putting some less-common quarterback names under the microscope. We’ve heard a lot about the ring leaders of this draft class’ quarterbacks: Kyler Murray, Dwayne Haskins, Drew Lock, and Daniel Jones, but let’s not forget about the overshadowed guys. We talked about Jarrett Stidham already, so let’s move on to the next name on the list: Ole Miss’ Jordan Ta’amu.
Jordan Ta’amu’s 2018 Season
The senior quarterback didn’t put up great production in 2018, despite a highlight reel that might suggest otherwise. Jordan Ta’amu threw for nearly 4,000 yards but only managed 19 touchdowns (and 8 interceptions). With the bigger names like Dwayne Haskins throwing for 50, Kyler Murray for 42, and Gardner Minshew for 38, it’s discouraging to see Ta’amu’s meager 19.
The Rebels didn’t fare very well in the SEC in 2018 and finished 5-7 overall and missed a bowl berth, which isn’t a great bellwether when scouting the quarterback of that team. It can be off-putting when seeing that, even if it’s not totally fair.
Quarterback wins is a polarizing statistic, but it’s worth nothing when a quarterback plays on a team that doesn’t have a winning record during their time as a starter. In this case, Ta’amu finished at 6-6 (7 starts) in 2017 and 5-7 (12 starts) in 2018.
Jordan Ta’amu Mini-Report
I watched what I could find of Jordan Ta’amu (the Alabama game) and did some small-sample-size scouting; he has some electric throws, I’ll admit that much. The first throw of the Ole Miss v. Alabama game was a near-perfect pass to D.K. Metcalf. The first throw of Ole Miss’ second series was another impressive deep shot from Ta’amu to DaMarkus Lodge, but it was broken up by an awesome defensive play by Alabama’s Trevon Diggs.
Ta’amu started hot out of the gate in this game but quickly came back down to Earth after Alabama started running away with it. Jordan Ta’amu has a gunslinger mentality, so that’s something to tuck away when watching some of his films. He’ll try to force things if the situation gets chaotic or the team is falling behind.
Something I did notice was Jordan Ta’amu’s escapability and pocket presence. He was able to make a few shifty moves on a couple of plays and evade the initial pressure with side steps or forward steps out of the pocket.
That was refreshing to see after watching half a dozen seasons of Ryan Tannehill getting constantly caught in crumbling walls of hog mollies. But he also whiffs on trying to escape and will get sacked when there were opportunities to throw the ball away or evacuate the pocket.
Jordan Ta’amu has the ability to throw different styles of passes, which is good. I saw some fastballs on slants and some floaters with good touch on some deeper routes, but the accuracy is inconsistent and he had a tendency to throw into double or triple coverage.
The Production Conundrum
Now let’s revisit that opening-drive touchdown. Here’s the problem I have with that first pass to D.K. Metcalf in regard to Jordan Ta’amu, specifically. How much of Ta’amu’s limited production was a byproduct of an insanely talented receiving corps?
I mean, I’m pretty sure D.K. Metcalf is a superhero after the picture of him in the weight room circulated last week. Ta’amu was one of the biggest beneficiaries of having one of the best pass-catching groups in college football. You can see a similar reaction to mine from Field Yates below.
D.K. Metcalf is Mel Kiper Jr.’s top ranked wide receiver, linebacker, defensive end, strong safety and tight end prospect in this year’s draft. pic.twitter.com/NLcob3O97D
— Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 11, 2019
D.K. Metcalf will be WR1 in a lot of cases once the Combine comes and goes, so it’s definitely beneficial to have that kind of talent on the team. DaMarkus Lodge and A.J. Brown were also on the team.
Ole Miss is going to have three wide receivers drafted in the 2019 NFL Draft and there’s an argument that all three of them are in the top 15 of the position. Since I’m not primarily talking about the wider receivers, I’ve included profiles of them from The Draft Network.
With the triple threat at WR, Jordan Ta’amu also had a highly-regarded tight end, Dawson Knox. There is four Day 1 or 2 talents catching passes from Ta’amu during 2018. What gives? I’d actually love to hear from Ole Miss fans on this. I don’t’ know the Ole Miss program very well, so I’d like other opinions on the state of the Ole Miss program. There’s certainly no denying the talent they have.
At the End of the Day
I saw flashes from Jordan Ta’amu that makes me think he could niche out a nice NFL career, but then I’d see two plays that make me think the opposite of that, like losing a fumble after not sliding or trying to force a pass when losing by several scores.
I see Matt Moore or Ryan Fitzpatrick from what I saw of Jordan Ta’amu. He’ll be a journeyman backup in the league for several years and will play good in…fits and starts, but I have reservations about his starting potential and longevity in the league. Ta’amu could be one of the next faces of the AAF, though ( I don’t mean that as an insult).
I don’t think he’s a good fit for the Miami Dolphins. Jordan Ta’amu will be a Day 3 pick and I predict him going in the 5th round.
Miami Dolphins
State of the Roster – Safeties
Jump to:
Quarterbacks
Running Backs
Wide Receivers
Tight Ends
Offensive Line
Defensive Ends
Defensive Tackles
Linebackers
Cornerbacks
Safties
Prelude
The 2019 off-season schedule had an unusual beginning for the Miami Dolphins. Not that the once proud, winningest organization in the NFL is suddenly new to coaching turnover (quite the opposite, rather). It’s the timing of the hire that provides the distinction from Stephen Ross’ three other head coaching appointments.
Typically, when the incumbent or new staff is in-place by Early-January, the roster dominoes begin to take shape. Waiting for Brian Flores to win his fifth Lombardi Trophy delayed that process by a month.
Now, with the majority of Coach Flores’ staff settling into their new offices, we can begin to speculate and forecast what will transpire over the next three months.
It’s not hyperbole to say that these next three months are the most important of Chris Grier’s professional career. Miami’s new General Manager is charged with resurrecting a franchise that, in the last 15 years, has fallen from the peak of the winning percentage mountain top, all the way down to fifth place on that obscure, yet illustrious list.
In this series we are going to explore the current assets on the roster and what their futures hold. Plus, we’ll explore the free-agency market and point out scheme fit pieces the Dolphins might seek to add in April’s draft.
Safeties
Current Cash Owed: ~ $20.7 Million
NFL Average: ~ $9.7 Million
Players Under Contract – 2019 Cash Owed:
Reshad Jones – $13.1 M
Reshad Jones belongs in the Dolphins Ring of Honor one day, but this could be headed for a messy divorce. Jones, alone, makes more money than the average safety room in the NFL and his medical history is concerning.
Matt Burke had Jones playing out of position and, as a result, his production took a hit. If someone will take the contract on, moving on from Jones makes the most sense, as he’s miscast in the new scheme. Those attempts will likely prove futile and Jones will be the ‘Phins’ box safety.
Jones’ Projected 2019 Action: Box Safety (after failed attempts to trade)
Minkah Fitzpatrick – $1.2 M
Miami’s defense will go as the former Jim Thorpe Award winner goes. Aside from an occasional hiccup, Fitzpatrick had a spectacular rookie season. He attacks the screen game as well as anyone, has elite range, and is a sticky cover guy in the slot.
He will do a little bit of everything in Brian Flores’ and Patrick Graham’s defense. Fitzpatrick is a great candidate to wear the captain’s patch as he embodies everything Miami’s new staff is preaching.
Fitzpatrick’s Projected 2019 Action: Free Safety, Big Nickel, Perimeter TE and Slot Matchup
T.J. McDonald – $5 M
The Dolphins gain nothing by cutting McDonald, but eating dead cap is a better option than forcing a square peg into a round hole. McDonald is too slow to play safety in this defense – there’s no way around that.
Mike Tannenbaum strikes again as Miami has to eat the entirety of the salary for a player that was paid way too soon.
McDonald’s Projected 2019 Action: Cut
Walt Aikens – $1.4 M
Aikens has bounced back-and-forth between safety and corner his entire career. He’s a try-hard player when he’s forced into the lineup by way of injury, but he’s often exposed when asked to play defense. Aikens is a pro-bowl level special teamer, however.
Aiken’s Projected 2019 Action: Special Teams Captain
Pending Free Agents – 2018 Salary
Maurice Smith – $555 K (Exclusive Rights)
Despite a strong showing in a 2017 game against the Raiders, and an even better showcase this past pre-season, Smith was consistently an afterthought under the previous regime. Smith’s fortunate are about to change as his rangy skillset should be better appreciated by the new staff.
Smith gets a contract and a chance to compete for sub-package duties (dime defense).
Smith’s Projected 2019 Action: Re-signed, competing for DIME safety
2019 Safety Free Agent Market:
Another position of need, another position Miami might have its hands tied from a budget standpoint. Last year’s safety market was more than buyer-friendly but that likely changes in 2019.
Earl Thomas, Landon Collins, LaMarcus Joyer head a class of diverse, big-money prospects. With Fitzpatrick and Jones in-tow for another year, Miami desperately needs to find its MOF (middle of the field) safety. Maurice Smith will fight like nails for that job, but the ‘Phins could look to fill it with an outside candidate.
Free agent options are limited, but we can keep an eye on Glover Quinn (Detroit), Adrian Amos (Chicago), Clayton Geathers (Indianapolis), and Jimmie Ward (San Francisco) among others.
2019 Safety Draft Class:
Last year’s crop of rookies was stellar. This year’s class isn’t as top-heavy, but it’s impressive nonetheless. The best part, for the Dolphins, is the scheme fit of some of these newcomers.
Florida’s Chauncey Gardner-Johnson fits the bill entirely. Nassir Adderley from Delaware does as well, though he may hear his name called on the first night. Deionte Thompson is in similar company, but he could be ticketed for a top-10 selection.
The Dolphins also need to find their Patrick Chung. The best comparison to Chung in the college game is Johnathan Abram. Abram hits everything that moves and can cover tight ends.
2019 Safety Prediction:
On paper Miami looks to be alright at this spot but, in reality, this position could be in for a major overhaul. The former Patriots staffers will bring the dime and quarter defensive packages south and that requires more bodies. It also requires different bodies as Jones and McDonald aren’t scheme fits.
Minkah Fitzpatrick will be the catalyst for the position and Jones will likely be on the roster whether the Dolphins like it or not. That just leaves the center field position and, depending on how the draft board falls, Miami could shock its fan base and address it early.
#1 Safety – Minkah Fitzpatrick
#2 Safety – Reshad Jones
#3 Safety – FA/Rookie (Glover Qunn, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson)
#4 Safety – Maurice Smith
Depth/ST – Walt Aikens
LATEST
- Fits and Starts of the 2019 NFL Draft–Will Grier February 22, 2019
- Top 5 Miami Dolphins of 2018 February 22, 2019
- Fits and Starts of the 2019 NFL Draft–Jordan Ta’amu February 21, 2019
- State of the Roster – Safeties February 21, 2019
- State of the AFC East February 20, 2019
Trending
-
Miami Dolphins5 days ago
Inside the Film Room – Dolphins New Offensive System
-
Miami Dolphins7 days ago
Dolphins Sign a Pair, Including a Former 2nd Rounder
-
Miami Dolphins4 days ago
Inside the Film Room – Dolphins New Defensive Scheme
-
Miami Dolphins1 week ago
5 Most Disappointing Miami Dolphins of 2018