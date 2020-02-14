Miami Dolphins
Top 5 Miami Dolphins of 2019
The Miami Dolphins weren’t supposed to be a productive team in 2019.
A team meant to lose every game somehow ended up with a 5-11 record; simultaneously sabotaging their draft status and leaving us with a promising future at the same time.
Brian Flores, the former scout, scoured the transaction wire every day in an attempt to uncover potential “acorns” – as one former general manager infamously put it. And with a keen eye for development, his constant shuffling and retooling paid off for him.
You might think a 5-11 team wouldn’t have too many options for a Top 5 list, but the Dolphins were littered with productive “surprises”. Most have promising futures, while some have already solidified themselves as perennial starters.
Take a look at our top 5 Miami Dolphins of 2019 down below. If you’d like to see who made our list of top 5 most disappointing players of 2019, click here.
5) Davon Godchaux
After two elite seasons, we’ve come to expect nothing less out of Davon Godchaux.
Starting 16 games for the second year in a row, Godchaux has continued to ascend as one of the best defensive tackles in the NFL. If the Dolphins weren’t so busy staying out of the lime light, Godchaux would be a household name across the nation.
His 52 solo tackles were tied for the most in the NFL among interior defensive linemen. His 2 sacks, 75 total tackles and 7 QB hits are all improvements over his 2018 campaign, which already had fans clamoring to extend the young, former 5th-round pick.
Though some might point to Miami’s overall defensive rushing numbers as a sign that Godchaux (and Christian Wilkins) weren’t good at their jobs, that’s wildly misleading. Godchaux was stout in the middle of the defensive line; inadvertently tasked with absorbing double teams and giving players like Vince Biegel or Jerome Baker room to blitz.
davon GODchaux is a disruptive force. this play never had a chance. pic.twitter.com/Icc92mJhCA
— josh houtz (@houtz) December 31, 2019
It’s quite possible that Godchaux is lower than he should be on this list, simply because we take his performance for granted.
4) Mike Gesicki
I’m going to hold my hand up high and admit that I thought Mike Gesicki was going to be an absolute bust for the Miami Dolphins.
More-notorious for not staying on his feet than Brian Hartline, Gesicki overcame a (very) rough rookie season and turned into a reliable seam threat for Ryan Fitzpatrick.
Gesicki finished the year with 51 receptions, 570 receiving yards (an 11.2 yards-per-reception average) and five touchdowns – the first of his career. He proved to be a mismatch against linebackers; and whether he lines up in the slot or on the outside, the Dolphins are going to take advantage each time they see him 1-on-1 against an LB.
Mike Gesicki shook him down the sideline 😱😱 @mikegesicki pic.twitter.com/z7eS4Um7nB
— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 3, 2019
Athletic and deceptively quicker than we might realize, Gesicki honed his route running and displayed a much better catch radius than what we saw his rookie year. The image of Brent Grimes wide-eyed after Gesicki went up for a touchdown says more than a thousand words – but if nothing else, it tells us that the Miami Dolphins have a legitimate tight end.
Brent Grimes tho @MiamiDolphins pic.twitter.com/D6StUYIn2d
— Mr. Smith 👑 (@ChrisSmithPFN) December 2, 2019
3) Vince Biegel
Vince Biegel came to Miami as a complete afterthought.
The Dolphins traded incumbent linebacker Kiko Alonso to the New Orleans Saints in an effort to alleviate cap space in 2020. In return, they received a little-known, former 4th-round pick who was about to play for his third team in 3 years.
For all the grief we’ve given Chris Grier over his scouting, we have to give him a ton of credit for this one. Saying the Saints got fleeced is an understatement.
In 13 games (4 starts) with the Saints, Alonso recorded 31 tackles, 0 sacks, 3 tackles for a loss (TFL) and 2 QB Hits. In 15 games (10 starts), Biegel accumulated 57 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 7 TFL, 13 QB Hits and an interception to boot.
"My precious." – Vince Biegel#MIAvsNYG #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/h6hRsKTZn7
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 15, 2019
Biegel was such a force at linebacker, that Dolphins fans forgot he was going to be a free agent this offseason and just assumed they had him for years to come. Most of us hope the Dolphins find a way to keep Biegel around at a reasonable (yet worthy) price. The growth he, Raekwon McMillan and Jerome Baker can make with another year together could all together eliminate the need to use assets on a linebacker in the near-future. Especially when the team will get Andrew Van Ginkel back for a full, healthy season.
2) Jerome Baker
Arguably Chris Grier’s best draft pick, Jerome Baker has evolved into one of the best all-around linebackers in the league. You can consider that an overstatement, but his versatility, durability and play-making ability make him a prime candidate to burst into the national spotlight in 2020.
I hate losing more than I like winning.
— Jerome Baker Jr. (@Lastname_Baker) February 7, 2020
Baker and Eric Rowe were the only players who logged over 1,000 snaps last season (1,079 for Baker, 1,071 for Rowe).
After a rookie season that showed a ton of promise, Baker’s sophomore season ended with 124 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 5 QB hits, 2 forced fumbles, 4 passes defended and 1 interception. Versatile in coverage, as a spy, diagnosing the run, and when he blitzes, Baker may be the real Swiss-Army knife of this Dolphins’ defense.
Jerome Baker is one of the more fun delayed rushers in the league. Poor Hoyer 😅 pic.twitter.com/ddrxfwTbHi
— Ian Wharton (@NFLFilmStudy) November 11, 2019
The biggest question we now have to ask is: what do the Miami Dolphins do with Jerome Baker? He’s still two years away from free agency, but if his 2020 season is any improvement over what we’ve seen, Baker is going to command A LOT of money when he enters the final year of his rookie deal.
Don’t let Baker turn into another Olivier Vernon, Jarvis Landry or Lamar Miller. Pay the talent you successfully scouted and maintain a sense of culture and camaraderie.
Honorable Mentions:
Christian Wilkins:
Christian Wilkins came to the Miami Dolphins with a ton of charisma and a jovial personality unmatched by any top draft pick that came before him.
From the moment the 315lbs linebacker did a split after Clemson won their national championship in 2018, to the time he had Roger Goodell go up for a chest bump after he was drafted, Wilkins was a beloved figure.
Dolphins first-round pick Christian Wilkins said he doesn’t have a car. He’s borrowing his girlfriends car and is in the market for one. He’s super cheap so dealerships might want to holla for a sponsorship/advertisement deal. Maybe he can do a split in a commercial. pic.twitter.com/d8aZbZd5Y4
— Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) July 26, 2019
But personality can only take you so far, and when the season started Wilkins needed to back up his charity work and infectious smile with the brutality necessary to win at the line of scrimmage. And boy did he live up to it.
Wilkins may not have finished with the most-gaudy numbers, but they’re still impressive nonetheless. For his rookie season, Wilkins totaled 56 tackles, 2 sacks and 2 passes defended. He’s caught every pass ever thrown to him (1), and it even resulted in a touchdown.
His 888 total snaps (between defense, special teams and the 2 he accumulated on offense) are noteworthy for a rookie defensive tackle.
The other 1st-round defensive linemen in 2019 finished with:
- Quinnen Williams (3rd-overall): 577 total snaps
- Clelin Ferrell (4th): 716 snaps
- Ed Oliver (9th): 572 snaps
- Wilkins (13th): 888 snaps
- Brian Burns (16th): 609 snaps
- Dexter Lawrence (17th): 866 snaps
- Jeffery Simmons (19th): 368 snaps
- Montez Sweat (26th): 817 snaps
- Jerry Tillery (28th): 436 snaps
The 2019 draft class was stacked on the defensive line, and yet, the Dolphins may have managed to draft the best one of the bunch midway through the round.
Nik Needham:
The Miami Dolphins signed Nik Needham as an undrafted free agent with the hope that he would provide depth for a position group that already featured plenty of expensive and starting-caliber players within it.
Instead, the Dolphins add another commodity to that list.
Competing for playing time with players like Xavien Howard, Eric Rowe, Bobby McCain, Minkah Fitzpatrick and a plethora of other roster invitees, Needham had an excellent camp, but found himself just missing the final 53-man roster.
That didn’t stop him from honing his craft and earning a promotion from the practice squad one day before the Dolphins were set to take on the Washington Redskins in Week 6.
Needham went on to start the final 11 games of the season, and ended the year with 2 interceptions, 11 passes defended, 1 forced fumble, 1 sack and 54 total tackles.
YEAR ☝🏾 pic.twitter.com/gJj1BYQqyr
— Nik Needham (@FoetyGlock) February 14, 2020
As a rookie cornerback, you’re expected to be picked on, but Needham was bullied by the refs more than he was by opposing quarterbacks. Questionable calls against Needham towards the end of the year put a slight damper on his otherwise stellar season.
Though in the eyes of some Dolphins fans, that erroneous (non-existent) pass interference penalty that was overturned on the final drive during the New York Jets loss was a blessing in disguise.
1) DeVante Parker
It may have taken slightly longer than we originally hoped, but Ryan Fitzpatrick’s aggressive style highlighted just how elite DeVante Parker can be when you just throw him the damn ball.
Previously marred by the occasional health concern and offensive schemes that didn’t cater to his skillset, Parker was deemed a “bust” by most Dolphins fans. Drafted 14th-overall in the 2014 NFL draft, Parker was expected to transcend the offense. Instead, bubble screens became the focal point for an offense that was littered with deep threat specialists (Parker, Kenny Stills and Jakeem Grant).
DeVante Parker, my goodness! pic.twitter.com/9BpxYtrs9J
— Sports Notes (@TheSportsNotes) September 8, 2019
Parker’s recent 4-year, $40m extension is a reward not only for the production Parker put up in 2019, but for the potential Parker still has left in him.
In 16 games this season (the first time he’s been active for 16 games his entire career), Parker caught 72 passes for 1,202 yards and 9 touchdowns. In his four years prior to 2019, Parker caught a combined 163 passes for 2,217 yards and 9 TDs.
As long as he can stay healthy, and the Dolphins don’t revert back to a scared, anemic offense, you can expect annual 1,000 yard seasons from the team’s #1 receiver.
NFL Draft
A Miami Dolphins mock draft from someone who doesn’t watch football
Miami, Florida (Locked On Dolphins) – Draft season is here. You know that already.
With draft season also comes the massive influx of mock drafts now that the floodgates have opened.
But that isn’t exactly what’s going on here.
There is a mock draft, but I’ve sought help from a different perspective this time.
I have enlisted some of my friends and family members to help put together their ideal draft classes for the Miami Dolphins in the 2020 Draft.
The kicker? They don’t know anything about football.
They aren’t up to date with the Miami Dolphins, either.
But I didn’t send them into the darkness totally blind. I sent them all the link to The Draft Network’s mock draft simulator where they were at least provided with a list of positional needs for the team.
To standardize each mock, I asked all contributors to pick the Dolphins, do seven rounds, use manual mode for their choices, and use The Draft Network’s predictive board.
Let’s see how our first contributor, Person A, did with their mock draft.
(1) 5. Tua Tagovailoa – QB, Alabama
(1) 18. D’Andre Swift – RB, Georgia
(1) 26. Grant Delpit – S, LSU
(2) 39. Ross Blacklock – iDL, TCU
(2) 56. Brandon Aiyuk – WR, Arizona State
(3) 70. Cole Kmet – TE, Notre Dame
(5) 135. Nick Coe – Edge, Auburn
(5) 144. Michael Onwenu – iOL, Michigan
(5) 147. Jacob Phillips – LB, LSU
(6) 165. Colby Parkinson – TE, Stanford
(6) 177. Lavert Hill – CB, Michigan
(7) 223. Cole Chewins – OT, Michigan State
I reached out to Person A to ask some questions and get some of their rationale behind the picks (and used the quotes with their permission).
When asked about double-dipping on tight ends, Person A said, “I didn’t realize I needed one from each of the letter combinations until later.”
When asked about their reasoning for waiting until the late rounds to address the offensive line, Person A responded, “I don’t know what the offensive line is, so no, I have no reasoning.”
In response to completing the mock draft, Person A had this to say: “I have no idea what I did, but here’s my list.”
There you have it, folks.
Person B’s mock draft is coming soon…
Miami Dolphins
Top 5 Most Disappointing Miami Dolphins of 2019
The entire 2019 season can be disappointing for various reasons.
For one, the Miami Dolphins sported their worst record since their forgettable 2007 season in which they went 1-15.
Although they surprised us with 5 more wins than we expected, the team took themselves out of the running for Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow and they potentially need to use all the extra assets they acquired just to move up a couple spots for Tua Tagovailoa.
But season expectations aside, there were plenty of players that became bright spots for 2020, while others have us shaking our head. Below are the top 5 most disappointing Miami Dolphins of 2019:
5) Minkah Fitzpatrick
A player has to do something outlandish to warrant a spot on this list after just two games, but that’s exactly where we find Minkah Fitzpatrick.
Sold to us as the ultimate team player and perennial starter that could play more positions than the average fan realized existed, Fitzpatrick was nothing but a dud in 2019.
Frustrated with the way he was utilized, and disappointed that the team was attempting to “tank” (and seemingly waste the early part of his career), Fitzpatrick demanded a trade. Most will say that Fitzpatrick won the battle, as he evolved into a legitimate defensive player of the year candidate, but the Dolphins are in a much-better position to win this war.
Minkah Fitzpatrick’s first half with the Steelers: 1 INT, 1 FF. Happiest man on the planet to no longer play for the Dolphins pic.twitter.com/4Y4PpzUB7W
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 22, 2019
If Fitzpatrick is disappointed that the Dolphins are rebuilding, what does he think the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to do with Ben Roethlisberger on the verge of retirement?
In the end, the Dolphins received a solid return for a player that wasn’t going to live up to his potential in South Florida, but everything else surrounding Minkah Fitzpatrick’s 2019 saga was dramatic and disappointing to say the least.
4) Charles Harris
This is an evergreen statement that I should just wash, rinse and repeat on an annual basis.
After two disappointing seasons, it’s not that we had too many expectations for Charles Harris, but there was still hope that Brian Flores could come in and turn the former 1st-round pick (22nd-overall) around. Unfortunately, the four-year role player found himself losing snaps to fellow 2017 draftee Taco Charlton (28th-overall).
Charlton’s final stats might indicate he was more-productive, but most of his sacks were clean-up sacks earned by someone else on the defensive line or dictated by tight coverage in the secondary. This isn’t to discourage Charlton’s production, but to show you just how far Harris has fallen.
Charles Harris shows up on Dwayne Allen’s highlight reel. pic.twitter.com/nUPwnq9aua
— Locked On Dolphins (@LockedOnPhins) March 9, 2019
In the end, Harris’ draft slot (22nd-overall) is the only reason he isn’t as disappointing as Dion Jordan (3rd-overall). For your reference, Harris has been active for 41 games and has accumulated 3.5 sacks while Jordan was active for 26 games and accumulated 3 sacks.
3) Jakeem Grant
It’s not that Jakeem Grant had a bad year, but we expected him to flourish after teasing us with his potential and subsequent contract extension in 2018.
Statistically, 2019 was Grant’s worst season (aside from his rookie year where he accumulated almost nothing). He’s supposed to be a speed threat; however, his 8.6 yards-per-reception last year was lower than DeVante Parker, Preston Williams and Allen Hurns. Some of us view Hurns as an afterthought, but his 416 yards last season were only 16 yards less than what Grant has accumulated the past two seasons combined.
Josh Rosen dropped TD Part 1 (Jakeem Grant) pic.twitter.com/voK9dPPpkm
— CatNFL (@BrianCatNFL) September 16, 2019
Currently, the Miami Dolphins are strong at wide receiver, to the point where Grant is possibly the odd-man out in 2020. Parker, Williams and Hurns may all be higher on the depth chart; add in the potential that Albert Wilson restructures his deal, and Grant becomes a luxury more than a commodity.
2) Reshad Jones
Reshad Jones is another veteran that disappointed us for reasons unrelated to his performance.
If this Dolphins team was able to win 5 games without their two-most expensive players, what could they have accomplished with both of them (Jones and Xavien Howard), Minkah Fitzpatrick, Laremy Tunsil, Kenny Stills and Ryan Tannehill?
Jones’ $17.2m salary cap hit meant the Dolphins used $4.3m in salary cap space for each game Jones was active for last season. He accumulated no turnovers, just 27 total tackles, only 1 pass defended, and allowed multiple touchdowns in coverage. Though I don’t believe Jones is “done”, his performance last year left a lot to be desired.
Dolphins fans absolutely love the hard-hitting, trash-talking safety, but it remains to be seen if he’ll still suit up with the team that originally drafted him for an 11th season. Jones is set to cost $15.6m against the cap in 2020, with a $10.2m dead cap hit attached.
Tankersley deflects the pass and Reshad Jones ends it. What a comeback! pic.twitter.com/Q26LGQeO9D
— Eric Elizondo (@EIizondo) October 15, 2017
Honorable Mentions:
Cordrea Tankersley:
Hard to fault a guy for tearing his ACL, but Cordrea Tankersley has gone from the most-promising player on the team to a forgotten former 3rd-round pick.
Once projected as a possible 1st-round cornerback, Tankersley fell to the Dolphins in the 3rd-round of the 2017 draft, and Miami capitalized on his availability. His rookie season was promising, and fans felt the team solved their secondary which consisted of Xavien Howard, Tankersley, Bobby McCain and Reshad Jones. Unfortunately, the Dolphins are still searching for an answer opposite Howard.
Since Tankersley has faltered, Minkah Fitzpatrick, McCain, Eric Rowe and others have attempted to man the boundary with minimal success.
Kenyan Drake:
You can pin this one on the offensive coaching staff of 2020, 2019 and everyone else since Kenyan Drake was drafted in 2016.
Given his body build, the speedy running back was never viewed as a full time solution at the position. Misused for his entire career, the Arizona Cardinals identified that they could obtain a good running back at a cheap price and poached Drake from the Dolphins for a 5th-round pick.
The Dolphins stunted Drake’s career enough that the Cardinals probably won’t receive a huge compensatory pick in return if Drake signs with another team (as he probably won’t sign a lucrative enough contract to warrant more than a 6th-round compensatory pick), but you have to wonder if Drake could have been a legitimate solution to the current running back dilemma the Dolphins face.
KENYAN DRAKE.
80 YARDS untouched to the end zone! @KDx32 #RedSea
📺: #AZvsSEA on FOX
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app
Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/csMF3GLW6Z pic.twitter.com/Wlur5xkzHg
— NFL (@NFL) December 22, 2019
This is an instance where we aren’t necessarily disappointed at the player themselves, but reminiscing about Drake reminds Dolphins fans that he’s just another player the team couldn’t maximize.
Josh Rosen:
The Miami Dolphins future franchise quarterback may not have received the fairest chance, but he didn’t warrant much of a second chance either.
Outplayed and outsmarted by veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick, Josh Rosen was given the reigns for 3 games before coughing it back up to Fitzpatrick. As we come to learn, all Brian Flores wants to do is win, and he’s going to start the players he deems gives him the best chance to accomplish that. And though it was hard to accept, we came to realize that this team wasn’t going to win with Rosen.
Josh Rosen with the pass ✅
Undrafted rookie Preston Williams with the one-handed grab ✅
(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/RGVTGIS2y2
— ESPN (@espn) August 9, 2019
Many will view this as a disappointment due to the 2nd-round pick the Dolphins gave up to acquire him, but you can’t fault Chris Grier for trying to solve the quarterback position. It’s the overall production and the fact that this fanbase has to hope for another solution that make this such a disappointing part of the 2019 season.
Aqib Talib:
Literally 0 production, c’mon man….
1) Xavien Howard
His performance hasn’t declined, but everything else surrounding Xavien Howard has led Dolphins fans to question their elite cornerback.
Juju trying to separate from Xavien Howard 😬 pic.twitter.com/NFuy7sCq1j
— new-age analytical (@benbbaldwin) October 29, 2019
In his 4-year career, Howard has finished all 16 games just once (2017). Between 2018 and 2019, Howard has started 17 games…which essentially equates to one season. Pair this injury history with a potential 4-game suspension for domestic violence, and Howard’s $75m contract looks skeptical at best.
We are all expecting Howard to bounce back in 2020, but can this really be guaranteed? Or will this just be another unfinished season for Howard?
Miami Dolphins
Buy Running Backs, Draft Offensive Linemen
Running backs may be a dime a dozen, but it’s better to spend your hard-earned silver on a veteran running back than it is an offensive lineman.
The era in which stellar running backs operated as the focal point of the offense no longer exists, and for the past decade we’ve been evolving more and more into a pass-happy league.
This doesn’t necessarily dwindle the importance of the running back position, as the Super Bowl should remind us; you still need someone to take pressure off of your starting quarterback. But just how important is a “dying” position compared to the players that protect your most-prized asset up front?
In theory, teams should spend all of their money on the offensive line and save their running backs for the bottom-half of the draft. Damien Williams of the Kansas City Chiefs and Raheem Mostert of the San Francisco 49ers – both one-time Miami Dolphins in 2015 – showed you that undrafted running backs can help carry top-tier quarterbacks to a Super Bowl.
This Super Bowl is the battle of undrafted RBs.
Raheem Mostert:
◾️Cut six times
◾️Seven teams in two years
◾️NFL’s most efficient RB
Damien Williams:
▫️MIA backup
▫️Tendered at lowest level in 2017
▫️Signed as 4th-stringer
▫️8 TDs in four KC playoff games
Only needed a shot. pic.twitter.com/PcJKduBg8x
— B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) February 2, 2020
In fact, great offensive lines further enhance the production you receive out of your running back. Just ask Ezekiel Elliot or someone like Darren McFadden who received nice contracts running behind dominant offensive lines.
But I’m here to tell you why it’s better for the Miami Dolphins to draft their offensive linemen and use their cap space on a veteran running back in free agency.
The Value of a Position
Running backs may be the sexier position, but that’s only because they have a highlight reel to accompany their career. If you were to judge power and influence by the amount of money circulating, you would be wise to look at the big guys up front.
In 2019, not a single running back cost their team more than $10m in salary cap space. If you were to look at the top-5 offensive lineman at each position last season (25 total), only 8 of them cost less than $10m against the cap.
General managers and head coaches recognize the importance of protecting their backfield, and it’s evident that the Dolphins are going to have to spend immensely if they want to patch their offensive line.
If the strategy is to save money elsewhere and spend on offensive linemen, the team is going to have plenty of open holes. While I understand that you don’t want to “overpay” for a running back, you’re going to find yourself grossly paying for one unit to be sufficient, while negating the rest of your team.
By paying a veteran running back anywhere from $5-7m, you’ve now addressed a position of need and saved your draft picks for young, cheap offensive linemen.
According to OverTheCap.com’s 2020 draft projections, the player the Dolphins select with the Pittsburgh Steelers pick (#18) is slated to make $2.71m next season. The player Miami selects with the Houston Texans 26th-overall selection is expected to make $2.44m.
Utilizing basic math, drafting a running back in either slot means he’ll already make 1/3 of what the top running backs are earning, whereas, if you draft an offensive linemen, he’ll only be making about 20% of what top linemen are currently making.
As nice as it would be to have a great college running back compliment a great college quarterback, it may not be the wisest. For teams to ensure they’re maximizing every dollar, they need to take advantage of the cheap talent that’s coming through the NFL draft.
Veteran Intangibles
Whether the player is Melvin Gordon, David Johnson, Derrick Henry, Lamar Miller or even someone like Todd Gurley, there are certain intangibles veterans bring that rookies still need to learn.
For one, veterans process the game much quicker than rookies do. As new draft picks are still trying to fit in, learn their way around the league, not step on anyone’s toes, and frankly just survive their first year, there’s a lot on a rookie’s plate from the time they finish their college season to the end of their first year.
Similar to why Miami wants to retain Ryan Fitzpatrick in a mentoring role, this young Dolphins team can use some more leadership in the huddle and on the sidelines. Having a running back come off the field and help his team identify defensive schemes and tactics is immeasurable.
Now, should all of these intangibles force a team to spend heavily on a running back? Not necessarily. You can be wild, but you can’t be dumb.
When the New York Jets paid Le’Veon Bell $52m at the age of 27, that was a dumb move.
When the Los Angeles Rams gave in and paid Todd Gurley $60m while flirting with knee trouble, that was a dumb move.
Todd Gurley must have all of a sudden lost all the stuff that made him great or they are lying about his injury…. Ain’t no way a $65 M player missed this many snaps in the Super Bowl!
— Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) February 4, 2019
When the Los Angeles Chargers refrained from giving in and didn’t pay Melvin Gordon during his holdout last season, it turned out to be a great move for them and Austin Ekeler.
The idea here isn’t to overpay for a running back that used to be a recognizable name, it’s spending just enough to ensure you have one of the better options in the NFL.
The thing is, paying for an over-the-hill running back that provides additional, outside benefits may be more beneficial than splurging on someone like Billy Turner, who was paid like a top-10 left guard last year by the Green Bay Packers.
This debate isn’t about maximizing a running back’s value as much as it is balancing the bill for your offensive line with the money you need to spend elsewhere.
Believe me, I would like the Miami Dolphins to protect their future quarterback as much as the next fan. But I don’t want to see them ruin their roster to accomplish it. Buy that running back….you can always build an offensive line.
LATEST
- Top 5 Miami Dolphins of 2019 February 14, 2020
- A Miami Dolphins mock draft from someone who doesn’t watch football February 12, 2020
- Top 5 Most Disappointing Miami Dolphins of 2019 February 10, 2020
- Buy Running Backs, Draft Offensive Linemen February 7, 2020
- X Off The Hook… For Now – Domestic Violence Charges Dropped February 6, 2020
Trending
-
Miami Dolphins2 weeks ago
The Three-Pronged Approach to Miami’s Rebuild – The Development Phase
-
Miami Dolphins1 week ago
Buy Running Backs, Draft Offensive Linemen
-
NFL Draft2 days ago
A Miami Dolphins mock draft from someone who doesn’t watch football
-
Miami Dolphins4 days ago
Top 5 Most Disappointing Miami Dolphins of 2019