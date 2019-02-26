Miami Dolphins
Trade Up, Stay Put, Or Trade Down
Miami’s Many Draft-Day Options
With an infinite number of permutations facing the Dolphins this April, Chris Grier could accurately be subbed-in for Zach Galifianakis’s GIF in the legendary comedy, ‘The Hangover.’
As 256 picks are made over a three-day period (seven of those property of the Miami Dolphins) the avenues to navigate up or down the board makes for a variety of different approaches. While it’s impossible to cover every single scenario, the front office will play mock draft games of their own to best prepare for the biggest weekend on the 12-month football calendar.
Here, we’re going to explore what the draft could look like in three different events:
1.) Miami trades up.
2.) Miami stays put at pick 13.
3.) Miami trades down
Trade Up Option
One player, and one player only, would institute a move up the board. The more I unpack the strategies of Chris Grier on draft day, or the assumed learned theories of Flores and company, the less likely the Kyler Murray splash seems.
If the new brain trust can pull it off, however, the franchise will never be the same. As was stated in the Football Strategies column from Sunday, Bill Belichick’s Patriots were flexible enough to go outside of their standard operating procedures in unique circumstances.
Kyler Murray is a unique circumstance.
From the scouting report I wrote on Murray in January, the electrifying quarterback masks a lot of holes on the offensive side of the football – the film and the analytics both support this theory.
This one special, enigma of a player affords Miami the opportunity to put off the general draft-day approach for one year. If the ‘Phins can pull off the deal to go get the Oklahoma product, that likely leaves the rest of the draft pretty barren.
A Murray trade almost certainly costs the Dolphins pick 48 and quite possibly pick 78. With picks 116 and 151, Miami will likely search to bolster the secondary or offensive line in this fictional scenario.
Stay Put at 13 Option
Poll 32 franchise’s fan bases and you’re likely to come back with at least 30 results in favor of trading down. Group me in with the majority because the least attractive option, of the three listed, is staying put. Go all in on the quarterback or accumulate picks to kick the can down the road.
If Miami are to stay put, the likelihood of a quality defensive prospect sitting on the board at 13 is tremendous. Ed Oliver (Houston) is often available in mock drafts – he’s a supreme talent that fits a big need. If Michigan’s Rashaan Gary makes it that far, he too qualifies.
The board will almost certainly offer a blue-chip cornerback prospect at this position. Georgia’s DeAndre Baker, LSU’s Greedy Williams, and Washington’s Byron Murphy are all jockeying for top-cornerback honors, but only one is a plain fit for Miami’s approach (Baker).
Suffice to say that the Dolphins likely end up with defensive line or cornerback help is the team stays at 13. Here’s a four-round mockup of what the Dolphins are looking at in that scenario:
Option 1 – The D-Line:
- (13) DL Ed Oliver/Rashaan Gary (Houston/Michigan)
- (48) DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Johnathan Abram, Nasir Adderley, Rock Ya-Sin, Julian Love (Florida, Mississippi State, Delaware, Temple, Notre Dame)
- (78) OL Elgton Jenkins, Ben Powers, Michael Deiter (Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Wisconsin)
Option 2 – The DB:
- (13) CB DeAndre Baker, Greedy Williams, Byron Murphy (Georgia, LSU, Washington)
- (48) SAF DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Johnathan Abram, Nasir Adderley, (Florida, Mississippi State, Delaware)
- (78) DL Charles Omenihu, Chase Winovich, Zach Allen, DeAndre Walker (Texas, Michigan, Boston College, Georgia)
You can mix and match those pairings however you see fit.
Trade Down Option
The purpose of this exercise is to set expectations for what Miami might do come draft-day. A simple copy-paste from the “stay put” option would be a legitimate procedure for the prospects in play in this third scenario.
Under Chris Grier and Brian Flores, Miami will stay true to the board they develop. That means that if the top player on the Dolphins’ board is available, that player will be the pick – even if the general population bemoans the selection as a reach.
Though the New England model traditionally doesn’t select offensive linemen early, the pliability to go outside of the regular model affords the opportunity to explore unique circumstances. Go no further than last April when the Pats selected Georgia Tackle/Guard Isaiah Wynn with the team’s first round pick.
Trading back opens up the distinct possibility of double-dipping in areas of need. The aforementioned line and the secondary could be hammered out in one draft class if Miami finds a dance partner. Since we went heavy on the defensive backfield in option-two, we’ll address the beef early in this scenario.
- (??) C Garrett Bradbury, OG Chris Lindstrom, OT Dalton Risner (NC State, Boston College, TCU)
- (48) SAF/DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Johnathan Abram, Nasir Adderley, (Florida, Mississippi State, Delaware)
- (Acquired Via trade down) C Erik McCoy, C Elgton Jenkins, OG Michael Deiter (Texas A&M, Mississippi State, Wisconsin)
- (78) DL L.J. Collier, DL Daylon Mack, DL Khalen Saunders (TCU, Texas A&M, Western Illinois)
These players are deemed potential scheme fits – guys that should be linked to the Dolphins over the course of the next two months. As per usual, the draft tends to shake out in unexpected way.
As the Dolphins embark on a rebuild, these next two draft classes will likely determine the fate of Flores, Grier, and everybody involved in the front office and on the staff.
Choose wisely, new brain trust.
Miami Dolphins 2019 Draft Strategies
The NFL Combine is quickly approaching, which means hoards of scouts and coaches will flock to Indianapolis to prod the next crop of NFL players.
The Dolphins are in an unenviable position year as they desperately need a franchise quarterback but are probably picking too low to have a legitimate shot at landing Kyler Murray or Dwayne Haskins.
With reports circulating that the Dolphins will “tank” in 2019 to better position themselves for a top draft pick in 2020, is there a possibility Miami would surpass a quarterback at #13 even if Murray or Haskins were to drop?
I put on my GM cap and tried out The Draft Network’s new mock draft simulator yesterday, and decided to do two 7-round mock drafts: One where the Dolphins genuinely tried to address the quarterback position and another where Chris Grier and Co. decide to fortify the rest of the roster and punt the quarterback decision to next year.
While free agency will likely change the severity of some of these needs, I took my best shot at predicting the two ways the Dolphins could potentially approach this draft with about two months to go until it starts.
Quarterback Mock Draft
A quick disclaimer before you guys come at me on Twitter: In this particular simulation, both Kyler Murray and Dwayne Haskins were already off the board when pick 13 came around. With that being said, here’s my haul for the Dolphins:
Round 1, pick 13 — Ed Oliver, DL, Houston
Round 2, pick 48 — Drew Lock, QB, Missouri
Round 3, pick 78 — Jaylon Ferguson, EDGE, Louisiana Tech
Round 4, pick 110 — Nate Davis, OG, Charlotte
Round 5, pick 141 — David Sills V, WR, West Virginia
Round 6, pick 175 — Saivion Smith, CB, Alabama
Round 7, pick 212 — Terrill Hanks, LB, New Mexico State
A few quick notes here:
- I don’t believe Drew Lock will be available in the second round. With the Giants, Jaguars, Broncos, Dolphins and Redskins all needing quarterbacks, I have a hard time seeing him even get out of the top 15 picks. But he was available and the value was too great to pass up at 48.
- I also don’t believe Jaylon Ferguson will be available in the third round. I know he won’t be able to do on-field drills at the combine, but pass rushers are a hot commodity. But again, he was there and the value was fantastic, so he’s a Dolphin.
- Terrill Hanks will likely go way before the 7th round, especially with the success Darius Leonard had last season. But again, he was there, so I took him.
All in all, I think this would be a pretty good result for the Dolphins. You add a few versatile defensive linemen in Ed Oliver and Jayon Ferguson, get your potential quarterback of the future in Drew Lock, and get a few guys who can contribute right away in Nate Davis, David Sills V, Saivion Smith and Terrill Hanks.
Non-Quarterback Mock Draft
In this mock draft, I decided to ignore the quarterback position completely. Again, Kyler Murray and Haskins were both off the board at 13, but Drew Lock and Daniel Jones were both available until around the third round, which I found interesting.
Round 1, pick 13 — Ed Oliver, DL, Houston
Round 2, pick 48 — Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State
Round 3, pick 78 — Elgton Jenkins, iOL, Mississippi State
Round 4, pick 110 — Antonie Wesley, WR, Texas Tech
Round 5, pick 141 — Anthony Nelson, EDGE, Iowa
Round 6, pick 175 — Justice Hill, RB, Oklahoma State
Round 7, pick 212 — Terrill Hanks, LB, New Mexico State
I personally am a huge fan of this haul. As you can tell, I’m a pretty big Ed Oliver and Terrill Hanks fan. I think they can both come in and contribute snaps right away. Oruwariye has the length and hips to play alongside Xavien Howard or eventually become a lockdown corner should Miami part with Howard.
Elgton Jenkins is widely considered a top-3 center/iOL prospect in this class and getting him at 78 would be a steal. Wesley has elite size and speed traits and I’d be pretty excited to see how Chad O’Shea and Karl Dorrell would develop him. Anthony Nelson is a tough, stout defender who does his job, and Justice Hill would provide quality depth at running back for the Dolphins.
What are your thoughts, Dolphins fans? Which draft haul did prefer? Would you be okay with the Dolphins skipping out on getting a quarterback this year if it means getting Tua, Herbert, or Fromm next year?
Fits and Starts of the 2019 NFL Draft–Clayton Thorson
Which 2019 NFL Draft quarterbacks fit for the Miami Dolphins, which ones could start, and which ones aren’t on the table?
Fifth up, Clayton Thorson.
Fits and Starts series
LOD Movers and Shakers
The Fits and Starts series is putting some less-common quarterback names under the microscope. We’ve heard a lot about the ring leaders of this draft class’ quarterbacks: Kyler Murray, Dwayne Haskins, Drew Lock, and Daniel Jones, but let’s not forget about the overshadowed guys. We talked about Jarrett Stidham, Jordan Ta’amu, Will Grier, and Tyree Jackson already, so let’s move on to the next name on the list: Northwestern’s Clayton Thorson.
Clayton Thorson Mini-Report
For the micro-scouting, I used the Northwestern v. Ohio State Big 10 Championship game. Going up against that defense is a tall order for any quarterback, and it was definitely a factor in the evaluation of Clayton Thorson in this matchup.
I had heard there’s a faction of Clayton Thorson truthers in the scouting community. This is based on what I saw on Twitter, so take it with a grain of salt. Clayton Thorson did not look draftable in this game and I’m sure a large part of this was because of the defense.
I looked up some highlight reels, just to get a better feel for what Clayton Thorson could do at his best, and I was still not overwhelmed with Thorson’s potential. I saw deep completions that required adjustment from the wide receiver; they weren’t on the mark.
Many of the deeper completions were also made because of broken or poor coverage or the pass catcher making outstanding. When Clayton Thorson had help, Northwestern was driving down the field, but he was more of a liability than an asset for the team.
With the poise and confidence that you can pick up on from Clayton Thorson’s pre-snap gait and live-action pocket footwork, I was expecting a much better end product from many of the passes.
Granted, Ohio State was one of the better defenses last season, but I was hoping for a better showing from Clayton Thorson. There wasn’t a lot to get excited about, and he looked like a game manager in the best instances.
He faced an uphill battle, not only with the stout Buckeye defense but also by his supporting cast. Clayton Thorson took a deep shot down the field, and while it was a low-probability pass, the receiver jumped slightly too early and the pass was intercepted.
A lot of Clayton Thorson’s success came on shorter routes. He was nickel and diming down the field on crossing, hitch and slant routes and was also the beneficiary of Isaiah Bowser and John Moten IV rushing for 150 yards.
Clayton Thorson was also the victim of poor circumstances. His second interception came after the pass rusher hit his arm as he was throwing and it ricocheted off a helmet, up into the air, and was snagged up by the defense. Another pass was tipped at the LOS and went behind the intended receiver. There wasn’t a lot of good to come from this game.
On the bright side, if this was Clayton Thorson’s nadir of the 2018 season, then there’s still some salvageable developmental potential. I think Thorson ends up going in the seventh round.
At the End of the Day
In short, I don’t think that Clayton Thorson is a good fit for the Miami Dolphins. Some scouts might really like him, but Thorson wouldn’t offer anything that Luke Falk and Jake Rudock can’t do.
I wouldn’t’ be surprised if a team took a late-round flier on Clayton Thorson. He could get stashed on a practice squad and developed for a few years. Maybe he ends up with an opportunity in the AAF, but I just don’t see it with Thorson and his NFL prospects.
Football Operation Strategies the Dolphins Can Borrow from New England
Three Patriots fundamentals Miami can adopt as it’s own
Though often imitated, the Patriot Way has not yet been duplicated. For Brian Flores to find success in Miami he’ll have to forge his own path and develop his own voice.
But just as any artist can draw inspiration from the work of his or her peers, the new head-honcho in Miami would be wise to borrow some of the strategic principles of his former boss, Bill Belichick.
Of the now seven assistants to defect from New England for NFL Head Coaching jobs under Belichick, Flores is the first to pluck fellow Patriot staffers. Not one, not two, but three members of the 2018 New England Patriots will join Flores in the pilgrimage to Miami. Flores, Chad O’Shea, Jerry Schuplinski, and Josh Boyer seek to elevate a franchise that has been mired in mediocrity to the same championship level of the organization from which each just departed.
Beyond the coaching staff, Foxboro-South stands impact the roster as well. Between impending free agents Trey Flowers, Malcolm Brown, John Simon, Danny Shelton, Eric Rowe,and LaAdrian Waddle, and the outside chance that a star like Dont’a Hightower becomes a cap casualty, it’s conceivable that the pillaging has only just begun.
Extracting Patriots coaches and players to implement and execute similar offensive and defensive schemes is a given, but the copycat-act could extend into football operation strategies.
Simple strategies such as greater use of dime and nickel packages on defense. Packages that render the need for more members of the secondary.
The practical, although difficult, manipulation of the draft board placing greater value on the quantity of draft picks over the quality – more swings of the bat.
Last, and far-and-away the most challenging of the three, gaming the system to assure the accumulation of compensatory picks.
Tom Brady certainly helps, but it’s the forward thinking, attention to detail, and discovering unique approaches to the current NFL system that has forged the greatest dynasty professional football will ever know. For the Dolphins it’s baby steps. Starting with division titles or perhaps consecutive playoff appearances for the first time in two decades, emulating these three practices would nudge this once proud franchise back towards respectability.
Dime and Quarter Defensive Packages
In addition to playing man-coverage more than any defense in the NFL (54% of the time), few stop-units employed dime and quarter packages more than Brian Flores in 2018. From Kevin Dern’s Defensive Scheme piece, via Chris Kouffman, the Patriots multiple defense featured the use of defensive backs with great frequency. Of New England’s 1,014 defensive snaps in 2018, 335 featured six defensive backs on the field – 33% of the time (8.8% of those included seven defensive backs and there was one singular instance where eight DBs made it onto the field).
Xavien Howard is an elite lockdown cornerback.
Bobby McCain is an above average slot cornerback.
Minkah Fitzpatrick operates as a hybrid player roaming all over the field covering eight positions – much in the mold of Devin McCourty.
Reshad Jones is a box safety with limited range and coverage skills.
Beyond those four names, what do the Dolphins have in the defensive backfield cupboard? T.J. McDonald’s lack of footspeed is far too detrimental to operate in this new scheme.
Jalen Davis displayed flashes as an undrafted rookie. Cornell Armstrong’s rookie season was spent primarily on special teams.
Cordrea Tankersley finished his woeful sophomore campaign on injured reserve with a torn ACL and Torry McTyer had a rather forgettable 2018 season.
New England’s 2018 personnel usage included seven DBs playing 30% or more of the defense’s snaps. Six of those players eclipsed 49% – half of the defense’s total snaps.
*Far right column denotes percentage of Patriots’ defensive snaps played.
By comparison, Miami’s defensive back deployment in 2018 under Matt Burke was a far cry from New England’s modernized model.
*Far right column denotes percentage of Dolphins’ defensive snaps played.
Only five Dolphins DBs eclipsed that 30% threshold. What does all of this mean? Big changes are coming.
Miami needs at least three more competent defensive backs on the roster. That could come from development and growth of the aforementioned untested names, but it likely needs to feature new blood – probably high in April’s Draft.
Manipulating the Draft Board
A popular complaint when suggesting Miami’s need for secondary parts are the vast needs across the rest of the roster. With only the mandated seven draft picks at Miami’s disposal, another operation from the “Patriot Way” could join the migration south.
Of New England’s nine draft picks in 2018, eight selections were made as a result of a trade. This is not a new practice for the NFL’s Evil Empire. In 2017 the Pats executed nine draft day trades besting 2016’s four trades.
You see, everything the Patriots do is based in analytics and research. The talking heads on television, Twitter scouts, even NFL executives – each will lament the difficulties of hitting on draft picks. A crap shoot, of sorts. A proverbial 50/50 shot in the draft, at best.
If each pick is equally destined to fail as they are to succeed, why not afford yourself more swings of the bat? Baseball is ruled by analytics. The advanced metrics say that each position a player moves down in the batting order will, over the course of a season, cost said player 30 plate appearances.
Mike Trout is the most dangerous man in the world with a bat in his hand. Traditionally, the greats are slotted to bat in the third-position in the order. Trout bats second, however, increasing the plate appearances he will see in a season.
What the Patriots do on draft weekend is no different. Instead of spending the high pick on a blue chip prospect, New England will move back, acquire picks, and select two players they deem fits for the scheme and issues a training camp competition.
This practice extends beyond the draft as New England has recently turned Malcolm Butler and J.C. Jackson into integral parts of a defense – both undrafted free agents.
Focusing on the Compensatory Pick Process
The other oddity of New England’s draft day antics is the number of compensatory picks awarded each year.
In 2016 four of the Pats’ nine draft picks were compensatory selections. A year later New England only received one comp pick and the 2018 season didn’t bring back any due to the 2017 signing of shutdown corner Stephone Gilmore.
But now, in 2019, New England landed a pair of third-round comp picks, a sixth-rounder and a seventh-rounder.
This formula is easier to navigate and the system is easier to game when Tom Brady is sitting perched atop the roster. There are two practices that contribute to New England’s constant hand in the cookie jar when it comes to compiling extra draft choices.
1.) Balking on big contract extensions for their own, homegrown talent – The beauty of an impenetrable scheme is the inflation of statistics for marginal players. Danny Amendola’s name is synonymous with success and production largely because of his time in New England. Rather than paying him at a level commensurate with that production, the Pats allowed him to walk and scooped up a draft pick as a result, without missing a beat in the wide receiver’s room.
2.) Signing players that were cut rather than contractually expired – The formula for comp picks can be exploited by avoiding the market of players whose contracts expired, and rather focusing on talent that was cut from a non-expiring contract. New England snatched Jason McCourty off the open market after the Browns cut the cornerback. New England played McCourty on 80% of their defensive snaps – quality production without disrupting the comp formula.
Perhaps most admirable of the Patriots many little schemes and devises to get an edge is the fluidity of their own program. These core principles are commonly adhered to, but unique circumstances allow Belichick and company to be amendable to their foundation.
So when Darrelle Revis becomes available, the Pats will spend the money and win a championship with “The Island” as the focal point of the defense.
Or when the Bills are foolish enough to let the game’s best cover corner (in 2018, at least) in Stephone Gilmore walk, the Pats go back to the Revis-like-well and win another championship on the back of a lockdown corner.
It’s important to reiterate that Brian Flores must establish his own identity in Miami if they are the chosen AFC East foe to dethrone the Pats. At the same time, ignoring the lessons learned from 15 years in the Patriots revolutionary program would be disingenuous and an attempt at reinventing the wheel.
After all, this is a copycat league.
