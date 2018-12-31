Miami Dolphins
Under New Executive VP, Chris Grier, Dolphins Introduce Future Plans
When he woke up Monday morning Chris Grier was the General Manager of the Miami Dolphins. With the exact details of his responsibilities shrouded by the presence of an Executive VP, Grier likely didn’t know the potential wreckage he was driving into on his Monday commute.
Unexpected to most, Stephen Ross acted swiftly. Reports of Adam Gase’s dismissal became public knowledge around 10 A.M. EST. Still, a cloud of mystery hovered about the next moves this once proud organization would enact in the coming days.
Or, in this case, the coming hours.
Ross took to the podium with Chris Grier. The announcement was made that the former General Manager would take a promotion up to the head of all football operations.
The man whose job Grier takes over, Mike Tannenbaum, has been re-assigned to a non-football working role within the organization. Essentially, he’s Jack Barker from Silicon Valley. Or Milton from Office Space – whichever you prefer, probably age-dependent.
Grier sat alongside Ross as the pair answered questions regarding Miami’s vision and plan going forward. Ross, visibly weary, announced his intentions to be a hands-off owner. Entrusting everything on the football side to a scout that rose up through the ranks within the organization.
“When you talk to people in the NFL, he’s one of the most respected people in the league. He’s been here a long time and he’s earned the respect of everyone in the organization. I’m confident that I already have the best person for this job.”
Ross’ glowing review of Grier isn’t unique.
Grier, the son of former Patriots Executive Bobby Grier, has worked alongside some of the more illustrious names in NFL lore.
Beginning as an intern in 1994, Grier was promoted to a position as a regional scout from 1995-1995. Bill Parcells, Bill Belichick and Pete Carroll were each able to call Grier a colleague during his tenure with the Patriots.
Grier would migrate south to Miami for eight years (2000-2007). Then when his former boss, Bill Parcells, signed on with Miami, Parcells made Grier the director of college scouting.
With Parcells leaving the franchise three years into his contract, Grier remained in the same role through the 2015 season.
After being named General Manager in 2016, Grier is now in the same chair previously occupied by Tannenbaum and Parcells before him.
Walking down Grier’s memory lane serves a purpose. Grier, himself, addressed the media today to talk about his vision moving forward.
“I’m not [going to] just throw it out there for you guys, but look at who I started with,” Grier said about his roster building philosophy. “Parcells, Carroll, Belichick, Saban a lot of those guys influenced me and I still talk to them.”
As a fly on the wall during the Saban, Cameron, Sparano, Philbin and Gase eras, Grier has seen it all. And the breadcrumbs of those mentors brings his philosophy largely to one area.
Defense.
Seeing the failures of previously renowned offensive guru Adam Gase (and may as well toss the milquetoast Joe Philbin into that pairing), Grier figures to turn back to his roots. Parcells defines the old school while Saban, Belichick and Carroll’s programs are featured defensive stalwarts.
Miami has made quick work of identifying a list of coaching interviews to conduct over the coming days and weeks. Before we uncover those candidates, a few more quotes from the 12-minute presser from Monday.
Stephen Ross [paraphrasing]:
– The decision to move on from Adam [Gase] was made last night (Sunday).
– Today, we are no further than when I bought the team. We have a good young roster and attacked the remaining issues with some older free agents and a few draft picks. But to continue to operate under that practice would be the definition of insanity. We’ve done the same things over and over since I’ve been here and it lands us in that 6-10 to 10-6 range – that’s not good enough. It’s time for the organization to take a different approach.
– Tom Garfinkel has done a terrific job with making the game day experience great for the fans. With that, and the stadium renovations, we’re proud of that, but we aren’t proud of what we’ve done on the football field.
– We want to build a sustainable winner. Even if it takes some time, we’re going to look to build this thing the right way.
– Chris Grier is more qualified to do this job than anyone we could’ve found. He will have total responsibility, make all the football decisions and report to me. The Head Coach will report to Chris.
Chris Grier [paraphrasing]:
– It’s important to have an aligned vision with the Head Coach. I’m not going to be rigid in my views and dismiss new ideas, but we need to have the same vision.
– It’s about knowing who we want to be and staying with that vision and building this thing the right way.
– The process begins immediately, as soon as we’re done with this press conference.
The term immediately shouldn’t have been taken lightly – Grier meant it. Since that press conference, the Dolphins have announced their interest in interviewing five separate candidates for the vacant Head Coach position.
Vic Fangio –
Tied to Head Coaching jobs in the past, Fangio has instead kept to his craft of coaching dominant defenses – and boy did he ever in 2018. Fangio will not be available until the Bears are eliminated from post-season contention (they play Sunday vs. Philadelphia), but his work transforming that side of the football was instrumental in Chicago’s first trip to the post-season since 2010.
Fangio does two things; chew gum, and built great defense – and he’s all out of gum. Fangio directed the number one defense in the NFL in 2018, up from his 2017 work where he had the Bears in the top 10.
Those big jumps took some time as the Bears ranked 20th and 24th in total defense in Fangio’s first two years. The 2014 defense Fangio took over was 30th in the NFL.
The story was the same in San Francisco prior to his arrival. A good defense in 2010 (13thoverall), Fangio’s four years brought back two second-ranked defenses, a third-ranking and a fifth-ranked squad in 2014.
Fangio was at the forefront of the coaching vacancies around the league in 2017, but declined to move on because of what he was building in Chicago. He also felt that coaching defense in Chicago was a privilege and something he didn’t take lightly.
Fangio spent one year at the college ranks with Jim Harbaugh (who brought him to San Francisco for the 49ers job thereafter). Prior to that, Fangio was on John Harbaugh’s Baltimore Ravens staff in 2008 and 2009 (a holdover from Brian Billick’s Ravens’ staff).
Fangio, age 60, has been coaching football since the 1970’s. He’s never been the Head Coach anywhere, but neither was Bruce Arians until his Coach of the Year 2012 season with the Indianapolis Colts.
“He’s an evil genius.” – Khalil Mack
“He’s a mob boss – the godfather all the way.” – Aaron Lynch
“Lord Fangio,” as he was referred to in San Francisco, has the admiration of his players and coaches alike.
Eric Bieniemy –
The next in line from the recent lineage of offensive geniuses, Bieniemy is the latest apple to fall from the Andy Reid Tree. With the success of Matt Nagy in Chicago, Bieniemy will likely have his pick of Head Coaching gigs this off-season – if that’s what he desires.
Bieniemy just took a good offense and turned it into a revolutionary one in Kansas City. The running backs coach from 2013-2017, Bieniemy took over the offense along with new Quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Under Bieniemy, Mahomes threw for more than 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns.
His first year as a coordinator in the NFL brought back number one ranks across the board. Total offense, scoring percentage, scoring offense and yards-per-play, nobody outdid Kansas City’s 35.5 points-per-game in 2018.
A second-round draft pick in 1991, Bieniemy played for nine years before returning to his alma matter, Colorado, to coach the running backs. Playing with the Eagles in 1999 Bieniemy established a relationship with Andy Reid that would turn into a coaching job 13 years later.
Following up Reid’s mantra of being a teacher above all, Bieniemy is a stickler for the details.
And it works.
Eight of the 11 Head Coaches from the Reid Coaching Tree have gone on to make the playoffs. Three of them went to a Super Bowl (Ron Rivera) and two of them won it (Doug Pederson and John Harbaugh).
“He yells, he screams, he says funny things and it is awesome. We have affectionately termed these funny things Bieiniemyisms.”
“We rushed for 13 hundred yards last year, and don’t get me wrong, for the average back, that’s good year, but not for us. That’s extremely s——.”
Eric is a phenomenal football coach. I can’tcan’tspeakspeak for other people on that,butyougoout,openthedoorandtalktoeverybody. At the Senior Bowl, I talk to guys and say let’s talk some ball. As long as a guy loves ball, he’s got aptitude and is willing to work, I’m all in on it, man, and that’s what Eric is.” – AndyReid
Bieniemy won’t be available for at least two weeks – his Chiefs are onto the Divisional Round of the playoffs.
Mike Munchak –
The only man on this short-list with NFL Head Coaching experience, Munchak has earned the admiration of multiple teams in the league with coaching vacancies.
Munchak took over the Pittsburgh OL job in 2014 after being dismissed from Tennessee (as the HC). During his time in Pittsburgh, Munchak has turned mounds of clay into one of the best offensive lines in the NFL – most notably with Alejandro Villanueva. The massive six-foot-nine, 320-pound tackle was a project after serving as a Captain in the US Army – now he’s one of the best in the business.
“What makes Coach Munchak, great first and foremost, is that he’s a great person. He’s a person that has a great set of values that works harder than anybody. He’s a person that truly understands the game from a technical aspect. He’s not going to really worry about things that just happen in football where other coaches might spend too much time thinking about those little mistakes.
He’s such a good person and he’s such an admirable man in every single way. The way he behaves, the way he carries himself. He’s very consistent, treats everybody the same. He’s always the same person. It gets to the point where you really don’t want to let him down. You want to play your best for him.”
There probably doesn’t need to be another character reference beyond that one.
Munchak was an underwhelming 22-26 with the Titans. He never found a quarterback (the team traded up for Marcus Mariota the year after his dismissal) and, frankly, never had a roster worth much more than the middling .500 returns he provided.
Brian Flores –
A member of Bill Belichick’s staff since the 2004 season, Flores has worked his way up the ranks. From a scouting assistant, pro scout, all the way up to the Defensive Coordinator in 2018, Flores is well-versed in the scope of an entire football operation.
With a patchwork group on the defensive side, Flores coached the Patriots defense up to the 7th lowest yards allowed in 2018. Only five teams allowed fewer points than Flores’ defense.
Something this blog has harped on is the lack of teaching being done by Miami coaches. The first thing Bill Belichick references with Flores is his ability to do just that – teach.
“I think Brian and our defensive staff has done a good job in teaching the players and installing our system,” Belichick said.
“I’m excited for where he’s at right now,” said safety Duron Harmon. “He’s worked to put himself in this position.”
“Obviously, the football knowledge is 100 percent there,” Jordan Richard said. “But he has so many other qualities that you have to respect.”
Flores won’t be available for two weeks at the earliest – his Patriots have a first-round playoff bye.
Kris Richard –
Coordinating the defensive passing game and coaching the DBs in Dallas, Richard’s connection to Chris Grier goes through Pete Carroll.
Richard spent the first 10 years of his coaching career in Seattle. He was promoted to Assistant Defensive Backs Coach in 2009 when Carroll arrived and his ascension would continue at a rapid pace.
Richard became the Defensive Backs Coach in 2012 before taking over as the full time Defensive Coordinator in 2015.
Coaching the Legion of Boom could entice Richard to look at what Miami has to work with in the secondary. Xavien Howard (Richard Sherman), Minkah Fitzpatrick (Earl Thomas), Reshad Jones (Kam Chancellor) could make up an intriguing defensive scheme for Richard to build in Miami.
“He’s got a great presentation about him,” [John] Schneider said. “He’s got a great way of teaching guys like in a real, clear concise manner not like guys are having their heads spinning. That’s probably the best way to describe it.
“He’s had rooms where he’s had a lot of strong, alpha personalities, and he handled it.”
Richard’s Cowboys play the Seahawks Saturday in the NFC wildcard round.
As we know, both of the Harbaugh brothers bear a special interest to Stephen Ross. If the Ravens are eliminated from the post-season on Sunday, expect the rumors around a trade between Baltimore and Miami to resurface for the services of John Harbaugh.
Lincoln Riley is still nothing more than a hot name at this point on the college landscape. Iowa State Head Coach Matt Campbell declined an interview with the New York Jets, but remains open to the idea of a jump to the league.
Baylor Head Coach Matt Rhule has been linked to some NFL jobs – he turned around a Baylor program that was headed for utter purgatory following a 1-11 season and its own scandalous nature.
Pat Fitzgerald (Northwestern) is another name that has been mentioned for HC jobs in the NFL. Colts DC Matt Eberflus, Saints Assistant HC Dan Campbell and Dolphins Special Teams Coordinator Darren Rizzi all figure to garner interest as well.
We’ll have you updated with any and all changes the Dolphins make in the coming days both on LockedOnDolphins.com and the Locked On Dolphins podcast.
Miami Dolphins
Mike Tannenbaum Reassigned; Chris Grier Promoted
We’ve been speculating it for weeks (months? years?) now, but the Miami Dolphins have finally made a decision: Mike Tannenbaum has been reassigned within the organization and is no longer the Executive Vice President of Football Operations.
With the position now open, Chris Grier has been promoted from General Manager to Director of Football Operations.
Congratulations, Chris Grier. The Miami Dolphins today announced Grier will oversee football operations reporting directly to owner Stephen Ross.
A tumultuous tenure that started before his official hiring in February of 2015, Tannenbaum tried to build the exciting franchise Stephen Ross always wanted when he rolled out the orange carpet. Instead, we’re stuck in neutral.
We all saw what was coming prior to the 2015 hiring. Ross was consulting with all of his various football peers on the state of his team. Miraculously, all of these ‘has-beens’ that he consults seem to not hold any roles in the NFL, yet, Ross wonders why the team is still mediocre. It’s not the lone fault of the head coach or the general manager (or in this case, the executive VP), but it all trickles up to one person who can be blamed for this fiasco, and that’s Stephen Ross.
He can maneuver his pawns however he likes, but the business mogul is no mastermind in the football industry. Outmatched beyond anything money can buy, Ross needs to understand that HE is the one doing things wrong, not his underlings below him.
In a vacuum, Adam Gase, Chris Grier and Mike Tannenbaum could have worked as a trio, but Grier has been here since 2000, Tannenbaum effectively here since 2014, and Adam Gase was the last to arrive in January, 2016. While they’ll all say they cohesively work together, it’s tough to form a unified plan when each entity is interviewing years apart from each other (meaning, I’m sure Tannenbaum went into Ross’ office with a “plan” to sell the owner on why he should be the Executive VP/GM. Same for Adam Gase as well as Chris Grier when he wanted a promotion. None of these plans could have possibly matched years apart).
Tannenbaum’s history with the New York Jets told us he was going to be wild and bold.
Known to make a splashy move and create headlines, Tannenbaum’s first order of business was to sign Ndamukong Suh to the largest defensive contract in the history of the NFL at the time of his signing (6-years, $114m, $60m guaranteed).
His orchestration of back-to-Back AFC Championship teams seems to have been forgotten due to the comedy Mark Sanchez provided the league. Tannenbaum surprised everyone when he traded up to obtain the 5th overall pick in the 2009 draft which he used to select Sanchez. That was the only component holding him back from a potential Super Bowl (thank god).
Coincidentally enough, a quarterback would also be Tannenbaum’s undoing in Miami, except this time, he didn’t get a chance to make a drastic change. His patience (or his trust in his head coach’s patience) failed him; though it may be a good thing, because if retained, you get the feeling Tannenbaum would montage anything to get his quarterback and save his job.
Below is a short list of good and bad moves Tannenbaum made during his Dolphins tenure:
Tannenbaum’s good moves:
- Trading for Andre Branch
- Trading 5 draft spots to get Kiko Alonso and Byron Maxwell (2016 playoffs don’t happen without them)
- Taking the (PR) hit on Laremy Tunsil (pun intended)
- Signing Isa Abdul-Quddus (you forgot about him, didn’t you)
- Trading for William Hayes
- Trading for Daniel Kilgore
- Trading Dannell Ellerbe and a 3rd-round pick for Kenny Stills
Tannenbaum’s bad moves:
- Signing Ndamukong Suh to a large contract that required the team to annually maneuver money around to fit Suh on the team. They cut their losses short prior to this season, but it wasn’t without a hefty hit to their salary cap space in 2018 and 2019. Suh is set to cost more salary cap space than 95% (and possibly 100%) of the team.
- Trading for Robert Quinn and absorbing that salary cap hit
- Extending Branch and Alonso for such a high amount
- Ryan Tannehill’s recent extension (which put us in this current “26.6 salary cap vs 19m dead cap” hell we’re in right now with the QB)
- T.J. McDonald‘s early, expensive & unnecessary extension
- Anything to do with Koa Misi
- Letting Olivier Vernon and Lamar Miller leave (because you failed to sign them early and they blossomed out of your market)
Chris Grier’s promotion is interesting. With the Dolphins since 2000, Grier has had a substantial say in who the Dolphins have drafted this century. And without getting into all of the details, it’s easy to see that the Dolphins haven’t had successful drafts since he’s arrived.
How much of those decisions are his versus the general manager or head coach will never be known, but the long-respected scout continues to survive coaching change after coaching change in Miami – there must be a reason he’s so valuable.
Grier will be responsible for selecting Miami’s next General Manager.
In case you missed it, Adam Gase was also fired as the head coach of the Dolphins. Check out the latest on that departure here.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins Fire Adam Gase
It’s been a hot-button topic for the past month, and it seems Stephen Ross has made his decision. After three seasons as the Miami Dolphins head coach, Adam Gase has been fired.
Dolphins fired Adam Gase, per source.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 31, 2018
The news comes as a shock to some, and as a joy to others. Arriving as the hottest coaching candidate on the block, Gase was expected to revolutionize this offense and evolve Ryan Tannehill into a franchise quarterback.
Since taking over as head coach in 2016, Gase has compiled a 23-26 record – including 1 playoff loss. The record could have been forgiven, if not for all of the components behind the empty numbers.
After leading a team that started 1-4 to the playoffs in 2016, Gase has regressed as an offensive mind:
- In 2016, Miami was 24th in total offense (5324 yards), 26th in passing (3500 yards) and 9th in rushing (1824 yards).
- In 2017, Miami was 25th in total offense (4923 yards), 18th in passing (3535 yards) and 29th in rushing (1388 yards)
- In 2018, Miami was 31st in total offense (4638 yards), 30th in passing (2900 yards) and 18th in rushing (1738 yards)
Broken offensive linemen and bruised quarterback play contributed to anemic offenses, but a “quarterback whisperer” and an “offensive guru” should be able to improvise. Miami was 31st in 3rd-down conversions in 2018 (30.1%), just above the Arizona Cardinals who are in complete disarray, and are working with a rookie quarterback.
Insistent on calling plays, he was never seemed to be focused on the defense or what the rest of the team was doing. This led to various bouts of tension across the organization, leading to blowups from players like Byron Maxwell, Jay Ajayi, Jarvis Landry, Jordan Phillips and most recently, Reshad Jones. Kenny Stills hasn’t been too happy with this offense, and neither has Kenyan Drake.
When your most prominent players are upset, something is wrong with the structure. We gave Gase the benefit of the doubt with Maxwell, Ajayi and Landry. These are all players with heavy egos and personalities, their absence can be excused – especially when their replacements performed similarly.
But you don’t shed top talent to fit a failing scheme, and that’s what Adam Gase’s offense was by the end of the 2018 season. It’ll be interesting to see if Gase was asked to give up play-calling duties and if he said no, leading to his firing rather than receiving less autonomy.
Gase also seemed to “assemble” his team poorly. When tasked with finding a replacement for Tannehill in 2017, he went with an old buddy in Jay Cutler. Cutler was content retiring, but Gase wanted the quarterback so badly that he gave him $10m to come out of retirement and play one final season.
He is also responsible for acquiring Julius Thomas from the Jacksonville Jaguars thinking he could resurrect his former tight end’s glory from their days with the Denver Broncos. The only move Gase should receive substantial credit for is Albert Wilson. Wilson was unknown and thought to be overpaid when the Dolphins signed him; instead, he turned in one of the best 7-game stretches we’ve seen from a skill positions player in a Miami uniform.
Adam Gase was finally able to build his culture and it crumbled right before his eyes. While Gase may have deserved another chance with a healthy roster, three years of below-average offenses dictates otherwise.
The search is on for the next Dolphins head coach. Names like Rex Ryan and both Harbaugh brothers have floated around recently; we’ll just have to see how badly Ross wants a “proven” commodity. After Tony Sparano, Joe Philbin and now Adam Gase, I can’t see the Dolphins signing an unproven candidate with potential.
Miami Dolphins
Dolphins vs Bills Reaction
This game went the way of the 2018 season: disappointing, embarrassing, and with a touch of hope thrown in there at one point. But in the end, the Miami Dolphins succumb to another subpar/mediocre season.
There were some headlines going into this game. Stephen Ross is believed to be mulling Adam Gase’s fate as head coach of the organization, there’s heavy speculation that Mike Tannenbaum is out as Executive Vice President of Football Operations, and fans can easily speculate that defensive coordinator Matt Burke will be relieved of his title (assuming Gase isn’t fired).
A lot was also riding on Ryan Tannehill’s (injured) shoulders. The embattled quarterback is staring at a large dead cap hit and an even larger hit if he’s on the roster next season. After a miraculous victory against the New England Patriots had many welcoming Tannehill back, the final three games of the season were just the opposite.
Previously 3-0, 4-2 and 7-6, you had every reason to believe they would be better than their past. But alas, that would have been too optimistic or us. And as Dolphins fans, we know there’s no place for that.
Below are our thoughts on the Dolphins 42-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills:
Off With This Offense
Coming into the season, you could have pinned these final 3 games as losses. The Dolphins were playing two prior Conference Championship participants and their division rival in a frozen environment. It was always a tall task.
But these three teams collectively finished 19-27-1 on the season. And after all the promise Miami showed earlier this season, you expected them to at least compete.
Despite underwhelming performances against the Minnesota Vikings and Jacksonville Jaguars, Ryan Tannehill still had an opportunity to give the organization a real conundrum for the 2019 season. And while it’s still possible the team brings him back as the starter, he’s all but cemented his Dolphins lore.
This is something I find interesting about Tannehill: while his time in Miami will be deemed a failure, he was never viewed as a “bust”. Maybe we haven’t gotten to that part of the conversation yet, but it’s curious to see just how neutral Tannehill falls in the player spectrum (right where the Dolphins are as an organization…).
The former beacon of hope for the Miami Dolphins counted for one touchdown against the Bills, though it came as a reception. There are just so many jokes littered throughout that sequence. Even if you aren’t superstitious, there is an omen to the former college wide receiver’s biggest contribution in (possibly) his final game as a Miami Dolphin being a touchdown reception.
On the day, Tannehill finished 18/31 for 147 yards, 0 touchdown passes and 2 interceptions. He also lost a fumble. It was yet another game where the team failed to throw for at least 300 yards. Why even have wide receivers?
All eyes this off-season will be on the quarterback and what the Dolphins do at wide receiver. Their most promising players (Albert Wilson & Jakeem Grant) are recovering from some bad injuries that could alter their careers. Kenny Stills and Danny Amendola are technically signed for next season, but it remains to be seen if the Dolphins will retain them.
Other than another porous performance from the offensive line, there isn’t much to say about the offense this game. Kenyan Drake saw more touches in the final game of the season, though his rushing average will take a dip as he finished with 11 carries for 43 yards (3.9 yards-per-carry).
Kalen Ballage received a decent share of snaps as well, accumulating 47 yards on 12 carries (also 3.9 yards-per-carry). If you were wondering if the Dolphins were going to pay Drake this offseason (a year before he hits free agency), take a look at how the other running backs on the roster performed this season.
Brandon Bolden was successful in his limited snaps, Ballage showed he could perform in the NFL. And Frank Gore was signed this pass offseason – with no prior knowledge of the playbook – and averaged 4.6 yards-per-carry for $1.1m. Unless an unhappy Drake is taking a team-friendly deal, I expect 2019 to be his last season (if he isn’t traded this off-season). This also depends on what happens at the head coaching position.
DeVante Parker was targeted three times, but didn’t have a reception on the day. The most important aspect of this is Parker’s health. He was able to make it through the game, which meant Miami did not have to guarantee the wide receiver’s $9.4m 5th-year option. I expect them to rescind that offer as soon as they realize they aren’t receiving anything in a trade.
Making Opposing Offenses Merry
The 2018 Miami Dolphins allowed the most points in team history.
Prior to the game, the defense was:
- 30th overall (391.7 yards-per-game)
- 19th passing (247.8 yards-per-game)
- 31st rushing (143.9 yards-per-game)
After Buffalo blessed the Dolphins with a victory in Miami, the team made sure to rightfully embarrass their division rivals up north. Miami actually improved on the “overall” and “passing” categories, though when your opponent is up by 30 points, there isn’t going to be a whole lot of passing.
Buffalo rushed for 166 yards (19 more yards than Tannehill threw for) as Miami’s run defense finished the year right on par with how poorly they performed the rest of the season. Despite the running numbers, Jerome Baker and Raekwon McMillan played well. Baker had a sack and 2 tackles for a loss as he capped off a stellar rookie season.
Kiko Alonso had a decent game prior to his ejection for sliding (if you call it that) into Josh Allen when the QB was going down on a run. A skirmish ensued after the play and both Alonso and Robert Quinn were ejected.
3 players ejected after this play. pic.twitter.com/QtLaPXuqMj
— Pro Football Network (@Suttonlacesout) December 30, 2018
All things considered, Josh Allen didn’t have a spectacular passing day, but he didn’t need to. Allen counted for 5 of Buffalo’s six touchdowns as he threw for three touchdowns (17/26 passing, 224 yards) and ran for two more (9 rushing attempts, 95 yards).
His accuracy will be entertaining, but his play-making ability could haunt Miami in the future. Unless the Dolphins find a way to neutralize off-the-cusp quarterbacks, Allen will have an easier time as he grows and matures as a player.
About the only thing the defense did well this year was intercept the ball. In what might also be his final game as a Miami Dolphin, Reshad Jones had a nice interception that he ran back for a touchdown. Jones also had one of the two passes-defensed that Miami had on the day.
Torry McTyer had the other, though his biggest contribution came when former Dolphins quarterback Logan “I refuse to play any other position, but here I am playing another position” Thomas nailed McTyer from the side. McTyer had to leave the game – no flags were thrown on the hit.
Miscellaneous
Now that the Dolphins lost, you can safely root for a higher draft pick. Here are the teams you want to win (in order to hop over Miami in the draft): Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos, Atlanta Falcons, Green Bay Packers, & Carolina Panthers.
How bad has Ted Larsen‘s season gone? He had the advantage of a false start and still got walloped by his man. So much so, that the referee went to call the penalty and then decided he was already embarrassed enough and let the play continue.
Ted Larsen just false started, the ref went for his flag, saw Ted getting destroyed and just decided – F it. TFL
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 30, 2018
There will be a lot to dissect and wonder about as we watch successful franchises play meaningful football games in January. How does the team resurrect this offense? How desperate does 2019 become for anyone’s job security (Chris Grier as well)? What kind of free agents can an angry lockerroom coax into signing here?
Whatever you think about, just make sure you have 8-8 in mind. It’s just easier to backtrack from there.
Daddio
Thank you Travis for all your hard work and dedication. If only all our beloved Dolphins players were so professional, we would have had far more success over the last few decades.