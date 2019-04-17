Miami Dolphins
Using Snap Counts to Decipher the Miami Dolphins Biggest Needs
In an era of sub-package football, which positions are in most dire need for the Dolphins?
Professional football has undergone a transformation over the last decade; long gone are the days of the depth charts defined by starters and backups. Stepping into the forefront, in lieu of that antiquated model, are role-specific rosters constructed with an eye on matchups and frequent player rotation.
Even double-digit years into the making, this is still something of a lost concept on the casual fan. Ricky Williams touching the football 872 times over a two-year span is as ancient as the Dolphins actually featuring a premier offensive skill player.
Every position, outside of quarterback, offensive line, defensive back and one — maybe two — linebackers, will feature a bevy of players responsible for a variety of jobs. Sub-packages, special teams, particular matchups; the bottom tier of the 53-man roster has never been more important in football.
All offseason, we’ve been relying on the Patriots model to best forecast what this new Dolphins product will look like – after all, four of the 14 (29%) position coaches are Foxboro defects. Even with a pinch of variety from former Packers Linebackers Coach, and new Dolphins Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham, the “Belichickian” influence is inevitable.
Chad O’Shea made due with minimal resources in his Wide Receivers’ Room during his Patriots tenure. New Assistant Quarterback’s Coach, Jerry Schuplinski, worked with Tom Brady and aided in the development of the young quarterbacks, behind Brady, on New England’s roster.
Fluid defensive fronts cascading from a base 4-2-5 alignment, and some variation of the Earhardt & Perkins scheme, are safe bets to make-up Miami’s new defensive and offensive systems.
We start on offense.
Quarterback:
|Player
|2018 Patriots Offensive Snaps %
|Tom Brady
|98%
|Brian Hoyer
|2%
Hoyer played during mop-up duty in 2018 – this position requires no explanation. It does, however, harken back to a discussion about the value of drafting quarterbacks in the middle rounds. With the success rate of first-round QBs under a coin flip, and plummeting each round thereafter, the best case scenario for signal callers drafted on Friday or Saturday is typically a viable backup. In that same ideal scenario, the backup will never see the field.
Dak Prescott, Derek Carr, Jimmy Garappolo, Russell Wilson, Nick Foles, Kirk Cousins, Colin Kaepernick, Andy Dalton, Tyrod Taylor – those are the non-first-round quarterbacks to start multiple opening days (factoring in 2019 opening day) from the last decade. This group makes up less than 10% of the QBs drafted outside of the first round.
QBs selected outside of R1 the last 3 years
Mason Rudolph
Kyle Lauletta
Mike White
Luke Falk
Tanner Lee
Danny Etling
Alex McGough
Logan Woodside
DeShone Kizer
Davis Webb
C.J. Beathard
Josh Dobbs
Nate Peterman
Brady Kaaba
Chad Kelly…
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) April 15, 2019
Miami currently has Ryan Fitzpatrick, Jake Ruddock, and Luke Falk in-house. Frankly, the solution to either starter or backup is not presently on Miami’s roster.
Running Back:
|Player
|2018 Patriots Offensive Snaps %
|James White
|54%
|Sony Michel
|29%
|Rex Burkhead
|13%
|Kenjon Barner
|4%
|Jeremy Hill
|1%
|James Develin (FB)
|36%
There isn’t a backfield in football the utilizes a more diverse set of skills, across a multitude of backs, than the way New England did (and does). White is among the best third-down backs in the league, Michel was a promising (though banged up) rookie, Burkhead offers a spell, and Develin is a wrecking ball of an up-back.
Kenyan Drake is capable of playing the James White role.
Kalen Ballage could easily step into the Sony Michel role.
But then what? The Dolphins, assuming they’ll use two-back sets with at least a modicum of frequency, need a Develin type, along with a third back capable of playing in all three phases (runner, receiver, and pass protector) in the mold of Rex Burkhead.
Wide Receiver:
|Player
|2018 Patriots Offensive Snaps %
|Chris Hogan
|72%
|Julian Edelman
|67%
|Josh Gordon
|50%
|Phillip Dorsett
|36%
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|21%
These numbers are skewed rather substantially by injury and suspension. Edelman missed four games for using illegal PEDs while Gordon was an in-season add who failed to finish the year on the active roster. Ideally, New England would’ve operated with those three receivers (Hogan the add-on) as their primary players out wide.
Patterson was a gimmick option (screens, reverses, ball carrier, etc.) while Matthew Slater and Riley McCarron both failed to top 20 reps.
The Dolphins have this position pretty well-covered at press time. Kenny Stills has been an 80-plus % player the last three seasons while Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant are itching for expanded roles. Factor in Devante Parker and Brice Butler, and one can glean that Miami will probably sit out on the WR market until late on day-three, if not entirely.
Tight End:
|Player
|2018 Patriots Offensive Snaps %
|Rob Gronkowski
|75%
|Dwayne Allen
|33%
|Jacob Hollister
|5%
This group is also skewed by the presence of an all-time great in Gronkowski. New England’s 2012 tight end deployment will likely more accurately reflect what the Dolphins will do in 2019. Gronk and Aaron Hernandez played 60% and 45% of the snaps, while two more tight ends factored in at clips of ~25%.
Mike Gesicki is going to get every opportunity to fill that 60% role while Allen, now a Dolphin, can seamlessly transition into a similar role (likely increased by 10-20% from the 33% last year).
From there, Durham Smythe, Nick O’Leary, and Clive Walford figure to compete for work in heavy personnel (13 and 12-goaline packages).
Offensive Line:
|Player
|2018 Patriots Offensive Snaps %
|OT Trent Brown
|97%
|OT Marcus Cannon
|75%
|OG Joe Thuney
|100%
|OG Shaq Mason
|85%
|OC David Andrews
|99%
|Ted Karras
|15%
Three more linemen played less than 1% of the offensive snaps. The takeaway from this list is New England’s impeccable health on the offensive line. Miami has not been as fortuitous in recent years, and with only Laremy Tunsil locked into a starting job, plenty of work remains to be done by Chris Grier and his scouting staff on the O-line.
Chris Reed, Daniel Kilgore, and Jesse Davis are currently in-line to start, but there remains AT LEAST one glaring hole at left guard (presuming Reed wins the RG job).
Now for the defense. This side of the football is far more dependent on rotation. Between conditioning and relaying sub-packages in-and-out of the game, substitutions are far more prevalent for the stop unit than the attack group.
Defensive End:
|Player
|2018 Patriots Defensive Snaps %
|Trey Flowers
|70%
|Deatrich Wise
|41%
|Adrian Clayborn
|30%
|John Simon
|18%
|Keionta Davis
|18%
|Derek Rivers
|7%
|Geneo Grissom
|2%
This position, along with interior defensive line, was the crux of this entire project. Only one player even sniffed half of the defensive snaps; showcasing where the catalyst of this defensive scheme resides – in the secondary.
Presently, Miami doesn’t have its Trey Flowers – that’s a big area of need unless the Dolphins believe Charles Harris, Tank Carradine, or Johnathan Woodard can fulfill that outside/inside position. That trio (Harris, Carradine, Woodard) likely figure into the Wise and Clayborn roles as rotational presences.
Defensive Tackle:
|Player
|2018 Patriots Defensive Snaps %
|Lawrence Guy
|50%
|Malcolm Brown
|43%
|Adam Butler
|36%
|Danny Shelton
|31%
The defensive tackle position is more about quantity than quality in this defense. With the exception of Guy, these are hefty players that work between the 0, 1, and 2-techiniques on the inside of the defense. Two-gapping tackles that thrive at stacking bodies and holding ground, this isn’t a position that requires a high resource from Miami.
Davon Godchaux and Vincent Taylor are an excellent start to rounding out the four-man rotation. With the current makeup of the Dolphins D-line, both Godchaux and Taylor could surpass Guy’s 50% play-time, while the rest of the snaps are won via competition from lesser known players on the roster (Jamiyus Pittman, Joey Mbu, Kendrick Norton).
Linebacker:
|Player
|2018 Patriots Defensive Snaps %
|Kyle Van Noy
|91%
|Dont’a Hightower
|74%
|Elandon Roberts
|41%
|Ja’Whaun Bentley
|13%
Five more linebackers took snaps in 2018, none higher than 3% of the total defensive snaps.
Ja’Whaun Bentley was off to a terrific start in his rookie season before an injury cut the campaign short. John Simon (listed among defensive ends) played a little bit of linebacker, but the overarching theme tells us this:
Two linebackers are going to play a lot of snaps in this defense, with the third ‘backer operating as a sub-package substitute.
Those two ‘backers will be Raekwon McMillan and Jerome Baker. Miami still has some work to do at the position, though Kiko Alonso likely serves as the #3 while the search for his replacement bleeds into 2020.
Cornerback:
|Player
|2018 Patriots Defensive Snaps %
|Stephone Gilmore
|97%
|Jason McCourty
|80%
|Jonathan Jones
|49%
|J.C. Jackson
|38%
|Eric Rowe
|13%
Keion Crossen and Cyrus Jones both played corner in 2018 as well, neither more than 4% of the total snaps.
Jones, Jackson and Rowe worked inside as the primary slots. Rowe was injured after three games, and has made the migration south to Miami. Ideally, Rowe will serve in the same role as Jason McCourty while Miami’s presumed best player, Xavien Howard, takes on the Gilmore role.
Behind those two, and Bobby McCain as the primary slot corner, Miami has a glut of corners hungry for, and capable, of playing time. Between Jalen Davis, Cornell Armstrong, Cordrea Tankersley, and Torry McTyer, the Dolphins SHOULD uncover one diamond in the rough.
Safety:
|Player
|2018 Patriots Defensive Snaps %
|Devin McCourty
|96%
|Patrick Chung
|85%
|Duron Harmon
|61%
Nate Ebner and Obi Melifonwu played safety, neither higher than 2% of New England’s total defensive workload.
Safeties drive this defense. With plenty of time spent in the box, and coming down to matchup man-on-man, versatility is the key. Consider that all three of the New England safeties played more than any Patriot Defensive Lineman (sans Trey Flowers) and it’s easy to add two-and-two together.
Minkah Fitzpatrick is Devin McCourty in this defense – that one is easy. It’s finding Patrick Chung (Reshad Jones in the interim, but he’s likely moved sooner than later) while T.J. McDonald doesn’t fill any of these roles.
Miami has a definitive need at safety in a year where the picking is ripe – specifically a deep center field safety.
Earlier this week we wrote about the top storylines facing Miami in this draft. Number three was the use of the day-two picks on the positions of biggest need (outside of QB) at offensive line, defensive line, and at safety.
With perhaps the most loaded DL class in a decade, it’s safe to assume a good player will be available in the third round. The same can’t be said for offensive line, and probably not safety – though both groups are deeper than most years.
We know the quarterback position isn’t exactly fixable in 2019, outside of a blockbuster trade. Luckily, for Miami, this draft offers an opportunity to make a significant dent in the next three positions of greatest need.
In a league predicated on substitutions and role players, Miami could, conceivably, nail down a pair of 100% snap-takers with the first two picks in this year’s draft.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins begin voluntary mini-camp
Football in April is underway as the Miami Dolphins began their first day of a three day voluntary mini-camp. Coach Brian Flores said these three days are about fundamentals, technique, and basic information, Flores called this a “Teaching camp” opposed to a mini-camp. This mini-camp will center around teaching the basic information and beginning the basic installation of the new scheme and culture that is being implemented by the new regime.
There are plenty of new faces in attendance including seven former AAF players and Dural Queiroz the Brazilian defensive tackle, all which are very welcome considering Miami’s roster is very thin at the moment. There are some absentees from the voluntary mini-camp such as Jakeem Grant and Albert Wilson, both players are rehabbing from surgeries and have not been cleared to practice yet, although they have been present in meetings and eager to contribute soon. In addition to Grant and Wilson, Reshad Jones is not in attendance, this was not a surprise to Coach Flores as Reshad Jones and him have been in “constant communication.” Jones has been to meetings but decided to train and rehab elsewhere as he is still recovering from shoulder surgery that occurred in February. It has been rumored that Miami might move on from Jones and his large contract sometime in the off-season since he might not be a great fit in the new defensive scheme but this camp is voluntary as Coach Flores stated multiple times. Coach Flores stated that he isn’t worried about the players who aren’t there but instead is focused and ready for the players who are, such as Minkah Fitzpatrick. When speaking about Minkah, Coach Flores said he would play, “multiple roles” in the defense, coming off a promising rookie season this staff will have big plans on how to utilize his many talents. Xavien Howard was also in attendance which is very encouraging to see since Miami has not come to agreement on a contract extension yet, Xavien had 7 interceptions in 12 games in 2018 and is looking to get paid this offseason. The other Fitzpatrick is participating and received nothing but praise as Coach Flores stated, “Ryan’s a great leader, he’s shown that already, he’s been in this league a long time, he’s smart, works hard, embodies a lot of the qualities that we are looking for in our players.”
Miami has plenty of work to do to fill out this roster, the NFL Draft is 9 days away and there are still plenty of quality players left in Free Agency but it is encouraging to see the new coaching staff go hands on with the players that are currently here. Speaking of the NFL Draft, in 9 days the clock will start ticking, be sure to stay in tune with all the news leading up to the draft and during the draft with the Locked On Dolphins team.
Miami Dolphins
Repercussions and Benefits to Drafting a QB in Both 2019 & 2020
The biggest conundrum and worst-kept secret engulfing the entire Miami Dolphins franchise is the quarterback position.
Yes, they did sign Paul Bunyan’s doppelganger, Ryan Fitzpatrick, to be the team’s “starting quarterback” in 2019, but I don’t think there are too many fans thrilled with this signing as it correlates to the overall success of the franchise.
2019 was destined to be arduous, frustrating and outright boring, so at least we know we’ll have 17 weeks of entertainment courtesy of the smartest man (Harvard graduate) to play start for so many NFL football teams (8 and counting).
And while Fitzpatrick could be Thormund Giantsbane’s stunt double in Game of Thrones, what does the future hold for Miami?
When it's time to secure that top five pick pic.twitter.com/0UfCqIBxCn
— Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) April 10, 2019
Some of us want the Dolphins to select one of the 4-6 potential 1st-round quarterbacks in this upcoming draft so we can get a head start on rebuilding our franchise. We’ve passed on a starting quarterback all these other years, and we’ve seen a productive starter come from the 1st round in virtually every recent NFL draft (all except 2013, where E.J Manual was the best QB and Mike Glennon was next-best).
By my unscientific calculation, I’d say most fans want the Dolphins to grab their quarterback in the 1st-round of the 2020 NFL draft – where there are at least 3 QBs projected to be better professional players than any QB coming out of the 2019 draft.
Miami has wasted 19 seasons since Dan Marino retired; what’s another wasted year if it means we finally end the quarterback drought?
What most fans don’t want the Dolphins to do is invest a 1st-round pick on a quarterback in 2019 and then again in 2020. Why “waste” a 1st-round pick – such a desired asset – when you can draft an elite & cheap commodity at another position; a prospect that will still benefit the eventual QB you draft to take over your team.
But what if I told you that it’s quite alright if our beloved Miami Dolphins select a quarterback in the 1st-round of the draft in back-to-back years? What if Miami took multiple chances to end the curse that has plagued this franchise longer than some of us have been alive for?
Would the plethora of fans advocating for Miami to not “waste a pick in 2019” be justified? Would the group of fans yearning for the team to get their quarterback in 2019 be validated?
The short answer is: (insert The Rock voice here) it doesn’t matter where Miami drafts their franchise quarterback, just as long as they draft the right player. We won’t know who that right player is until their career begins, so fans won’t be justified until the 2021 draft at the absolute earliest. That said, we’ve gone back the past 10 years and analyzed just how teams have fared the year leading up to them drafting a quarterback in the first round versus the year after their rookie quarterback was drafted.
Let’s just say, there’s no absolute science, but there’s no concrete reason to avoid this conundrum.
The Breakdown
Some fans see drafting a quarterback in the 1st-round of the draft as the “endgame” when it comes to finding a starting quarterback for their team. Draft a quarterback in the 1st-round of 2019, and you’re marrying yourself to that prospect throughout their rookie contract.
While that may be right for players you misdraft like Charles Harris or DeVante Parker, it doesn’t necessarily apply to quarterbacks.
Yes, you do lose a prospect at another position, so you can automatically assume that misdrafting a quarterback is a missed player somewhere else on your roster, but do we all agree that there is only one position on a team’s roster that genuinely matters?
When comparing the two seasons, we wanted to see if teams saw a noticeable gain or drop between the two years. The main purpose? To see just how much the Miami Dolphins screw themselves over in 2020 if they select a quarterback in 2019.
The prevailing thought is that the Miami Dolphins will be out of the running for a QB in 2020 if they draft a QB in 2019. Judging by how teams have fared the past decade, there is no evidence to suggest that the Dolphins will be out on a 2020 quarterback. Especially when you take into account the Dolphins current roster status and talent, I think it’s safe to say that an improvement from 7-9 is very unlikely.
Take a look at the last 10 years and see how kind (or terrible) history was to these franchises:
Note: the draft slot listed is where the team was originally slated to draft – not necessarily where they actually drafted that year (plenty of teams traded up to acquire their quarterback). We wanted to show their original draft slot as that was a better indication of the team’s success between the two years.
Some fun stats to take note of regarding this information:
- Teams moved an average of 3 draft slots lower the year after they drafted a quarterback in the 1st round (lower meaning they went from #7 overall to #10 as an example)
- Of the 31 selections, 15 teams (48%) ended up drafting within the top-10 the following year
- Of the 31 selections, only 12 teams (39%) ended up drafting later than #13 (where Miami is currently slotted to draft in 2019) the year after they drafted their QB in the first round.
- And of those 31 selections, only 9 (29%) teams ended up picking 20th or later
- Of the 31 quarterbacks taken, 17 of them (55%) have led their teams to the playoffs
- With 11 of those 17 (65%) quarterbacks going deeper than the 1st round of the playoffs
- 5 of those 17 (29%) ended up going to the Super Bowl
- Of these 31 instances, teams ended up improving their record after they drafted their rookie QB 17 of those times (55%)
- 11 of the 31 teams (35%) did worse the year after
- 3 of the 31 teams (10%) ended up with the same record
What can we take away from all of this? There is no scientific evidence to confirm that Miami will select the right quarterback, but it also indicates that Miami wouldn’t be in a “worse spot” in 2020 if they drafted a quarterback in 2019.
Outside of Matthew Stafford in 2009, Cam Newton in 2011, and Andrew Luck in 2012 (all 1st-overall picks), the quarterback classes were pretty stale from 2009-2016. Sure, Marcus Mariota, Blake Bortles, Robert Griffin III, Tim Tebow and Teddy Bridgewater led their teams to the playoffs throughout that time, but none of those quarterbacks are necessarily viewed as franchise QBs at this time.
Though with that being said, how many of us would enjoy Jacksonville’s run to the Super Bowl? Or the Tennessee Titans upsetting the Kansas City Chiefs after Mariota caught his own pass? How electric would the fanbase have been watching RGIII and Bridgewater lead Miami to a division title? Even Tim Tebow has been a more-successful quarterback than anyone the Dolphins have had this century.
While the answer isn’t always available, it’s evident there are answers. It’s just a matter of finding a legitimate long term solution and not one of these quarterbacks who bring temporary success.
How should the Dolphins approach this dilemma? Do they make their selection and stick with it or do they finally decide that finding the right quarterback is worth the risk & hassle?
Advocating for a Quarterback in 2019
What do you have to lose?
Outside of the obvious aspect that you do not have a 1st-round talent at another position (a snowball effect that plays into the team’s total cap space when you account for the fact that you have to spend on a roster spot that would have otherwise been filled by elite, cheap talent), there isn’t much the Dolphins can lose by drafting a QB at #13.
Frankly, as long as the quarterback you select isn’t horrendous, you can still flip him for a 3rd or 4th-round pick the following year (see Josh Rosen).
If you get the selection wrong, you may have even enhanced your draft status the following year rather than hurt it; which means you’re in an even better spot to draft your franchise QB in 2020.
Of all the 1st-round QBs that have “failed” over the past decade (to keep it simple in this instance, any QB that didn’t lead their teams to the playoffs “failed”…there are 14 total QBs in this instance), 8 of those teams ended up with a lower draft pick – though that stat is a bit misleading:
- Between all 14 of those teams that “failed” to pick the right QB, they slid an average of 1.5 draft slots lower
- 8 of those 14 teams ended up picking in the top-10 the year after they drafted their QB
- Of those 8 teams that ended up with a lower pick, 3 of them had the #1 overall pick when they drafted their QB – making it pretty easy to “beat” that statistic
Assuming Miami doesn’t trade-up and make the wrong selection, all of their 2020 draft picks will still be available to use in a trade if you want to move up to grab one of the diamonds coming out of the 2020 draft. You’ll even have all of your 2021 draft picks to help make that trade a reality.
Pros:
- Potential franchise quarterback (this is kind of a big one)
- Maintain all future draft capital
- Tank properly for 2020 (if pick is wrong)
- Given Miami’s current roster and how rookie QBs perform, it’s safe to say Miami would get a better draft pick in 2020 rather than falling further than #13
- At worst, a really good backup quarterback
Cons:
- Missing 1st-round talent at another position
- Hurts cap space if player is released
- Hurts cap space by requiring team to spend on replacement for position you could have drafted
Advocating for a Quarterback in 2020
You have EVERYTHING to gain.
Sure, 2019 may solve Miami’s quarterback problem, but will it make the Dolphins a contender for years to come? Or are we looking at the potential of overdrafting the next Andy Dalton at #13 and setting ourselves up for continued (albeit, slightly elevated) mediocrity?
There’s a difference between a quarterback and a difference maker, and the 2020 draft class provides the potential for 3 outstanding difference makers to join the fray: Jake Fromm, Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert. By some accounts, even the next-tier of QBs in the 2020 draft (K.J. Costello and Jacob Eason) are better than most of the 2019 QBs coming out.
Even the Miami Dolphins front office recognizes that 2020 is the more-optimal year to set their franchise up for success. With all of these recent trades netting Miami 2020 draft picks, it seems the team is gathering all the ammunition they need to get the quarterback they want at the turn of the decade.
Assuming the Dolphins didn’t trade any 2020 or 2021 draft capital, they will be in a prime position to grab the man they want in 2020.
Trade the farm. Trade valuable assets in 2021 and potentially 2022 if need be. We’re beyond strategically trying to draft our quarterback (no more 2nd-round picks on the Chad Henne‘s, Pat White‘s and John Beck‘s of the world). Take that risk, whatever the risk costs.
- Of the 20 quarterbacks drafted in the top-10, 11 of them took their team to the playoffs
- Of the 11 quarterbacks that were drafted in the top-5, 7 of them took their team to the playoffs
- With Baker Mayfield being one of the quarterbacks who hasn’t (yet)
- Another is Brandon Weeden, and he was technically selected 22nd overall (the Cleveland Browns originally had the 4th-overall pick in the draft, so the stat is a tad skewed. For your entertainment, after a bunch of maneuvering that spanned multiple seasons, the Browns eventually traded up to select Trent Richardson with the #3 overall selection the same year Weeden was drafted)
While there’s a chance you draft Mark Sanchez, there’s a better chance you draft a playoff-caliber quarterback. Unless Miami is tanking for Trevor Lawrence in 2021, it’s time they identify the risk they want to take and execute accordingly.
Pros:
- You’ve probably drafted someone equivalent to Eli Manning, Philip Rivers, or Ben Roethlisberger rather than someone like Jake Locker, Blaine Gabbert or Christian Ponder
- You’ve (hopefully) utilized 2019 to build a better roster around your QB so he isn’t getting sacked 184 times in his first 4 years like Ryan Tannehill did
- This also coincides with having the ability to field an expensive team that can make a deep run in the playoffs while your quarterback is cheap
Cons:
- If you get it wrong in 2020, you’ve now wasted 2-3 seasons simply misidentifying the most important position
- Quite frankly, this would absolutely justify Chris Grier being fired, and you could argue Brian Flores should follow suit
Why Not Both?
So why not take a flyer on a quarterback in back-to-back years? Are you afraid of losing out on one (potentially) really good player for the sake of waiting yet another year to take your risk?
A friendly little reminder of who the Dolphins have drafted in the 1st round since 2008:
- 2018 (11th-overall): Minkah Fitzpatrick
- 2017 (22): Charles Harris
- 2016 (13): Laremy Tunsil
- 2015 (14): DeVante Parker
- 2014 (19): Ja’Wuan James
- 2013 (3): Dion Jordan
- 2012 (8): Ryan Tannehill
- 2011 (15): Mike Pouncey
- 2010 (28): Jared Odrick
- 2009 (25): Vontae Davis
- 2008 (1): Jake Long
By drafting a QB at #13, it’s possible you miss out on someone like Laremy Tunsil or Minkah Fitzpatrick, but there’s also a solid chance you’re drafting someone like Parker or Harris.
You may end up with “very good” players like Ja’Wuan James or Mike Pouncey, but would you rather have someone like James or Pouncey, or would you rather take a minimal risk to get this franchise to the point where it can have back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 2002-2003?
Pros:
- Multiple quarterbacks on your roster giving you security or a huge trade chip
- There is virtually no detriment to your future cap space, given the rookie contracts
- Unless Miami royally screwed it up, you can exhale and enjoy the next decade of your football fandom knowing the Miami Dolphins have the right player at the right position
Cons:
- Missing a 1st-round pick at another position
By the way, the last time the Dolphins had a losing season before 2003 was 1988. Before that? 1976. You know why? The team had legitimate franchise quarterbacks.
While there is logic behind waiting until 2020, there isn’t much preventing the team from getting a head start in 2019. Confidence? Stagnating quarterback development? I guess those are a couple of concerns if you give a quarterback competition (at least those were the main reasons for avoiding competition for Ryan Tannehill), but the Miami Dolphins need to identify a player that can lead them to, at the very least, a playoff victory.
At this point, we aren’t necessarily asking for a Super Bowl. Hope would be a good start. Drafting a quarterback in 2019 provides hope. Drafting another quarterback in 2020 virtually guarantees success.
Couple of AFC East QBs playing 🏌🏼♂️. Only one missing … @tombrady. pic.twitter.com/zWuIf6QSGx
— uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) April 12, 2019
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins 2019 Draft Weekend Storylines
Searching for compelling stories in the NFL is not difficult. Even for a franchise willingly sacrificing the interim, in hopes of a better tomorrow, the Miami Dolphins are flush with intrigue.
According to Daniel Jeremiah, of the Move the Sticks Podcast, the majority of NFL franchises are operating on multi-year visions these days. Miami used to operate on a one-year, cumulative mentality that used the pairing of the draft and free agency to shore up present holes on the roster. Now, the hope is this -broaden the scope into a multi-year approach that will net more impactful players regardless of position.
General Manager Chris Grier’s first year (out from under the wing of Mike Tannenbaum) at the controls has brought back praise from some of the staunchest, long-time Dolphins killjoys.
Can't believe I'm saying this but the #Dolphins are doing *work.* Have a chance to become one of the most interesting teams in the NFL over the next few years if they keep this up.
— Evan Silva (@evansilva) March 15, 2019
April admiration, however, does not lead to wins in the fall and winter. If Miami can’t acquire a handful of contributors in the next two drafts, with two or three showcasing all-pro potential, it’ll be back to the drawing board as we approach decade number three of futility.
These are the equations, staring back at Grier and company, that will undoubtedly grab the headlines post-draft weekend.
Will Miami Finally Trade Down?
Poll 32 NFL fan bases and the results will assuredly bring back a desire to “trade out” from the vast majority – it has certainly been the preferred course of action among ‘Phins fans the last decade.
Last year it was the owner, Stephen Ross, who put his fist through a proverbial door when the scouting staff overruled his desire to move back and, instead, capitalize on a blue chip player falling in Minkah Fitzpatrick.
The 2017 draft hardly presented an opportunity to move back and 2016 was a no-brainer with Laremy Tunsil’s infamous slide. The 2014 draft irked nearly every donner of the aqua and orange when Ja’Wuan James was picked, and classified as a reach.
The point is that it takes two to tango…or something like that.
Most pundits, and even league executives, believe there are roughly 15 first-round talents in this year’s pool. That’s not to disparage the players with a second-round grade; I, personally, quite fancy that portion of the draft. But if there are just 15 players worth sticking around for, then a few questions materialize:
– Which player would have to survive the first 12 picks for Miami to pass up an offer that would put extra picks in Grier’s pocket?
– Which team wants to dance with the ‘Phins?
– Which player has to be there to entice said team to come up? Is it a quarterback?
Running through multiple scenarios I’ve found that the crop to choose from is usually not as attractive as a plot to move back and acquire additional picks. For that reason, it seems highly likely that Miami will in fact find a partner to take the 13th pick off their hands, and trade back for the first time since 2010 (12th pick for the 28th and a second-rounder – resulting in Jared Odrick and Koa Misi).
Projected Answer: Yes, Miami will move off of the 13th pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.
What’s the Plan Beyond Ryan Fitzpatrick?
Most years, the quarterbacks beyond Kyler Murray would be regarded as day-two options. Just as Christian Ponder, Blaine Gabbert, Jake Locker, E.J. Manuel and so many others before have been vaulted into unwarranted waters, the same is about to happen with a few passers.
Drew Lock, Daniel Jones, and even Dwayne Haskins’ tape all showed enough flaws to generate serious pause about their long-term, franchise quarterback ability.
Scouts see this, we see this, and the Dolphins surely do too. If the 2019 season isn’t as much about winning as it is putting the future of the franchise in better position, then none of the quarterbacks make sense – at all.
Even in the best-case-scenario where Haskins or Lock, in a Dolphins uniform, plays to their rookie peak potential, the 2020 class is likely far more attractive than the presumed incumbent from the 2019 draft.
Fitzpatrick’s durability is a concern; or is it? If Fitzpatrick goes down before Halloween, do we trust that the third or fourth best quarterback from this class will rescue the season? Or even show enough growth, on this rebuilding roster, to solidify the position going forward?
The best option, from where I sit, is to roll into camp with the quarterback position as is. Any attempt to strengthen that portion of the roster is merely a half measure simply by consequence of the circumstances. Only one quarterback can play at a time; if he’s not an obvious solution, then he’s a problem. Other positions offer more flexibility with rotational contributors and multiple starters within those position groups.
Projected Answer: The plan lies in 2020 – Miami passes on the 2019 QB class entirely, with a possible exception in the search for a long-term backup QB.
Which Wanting Unit Will Miami Address On Day Two?
Miami’s current starting offensive line goes as follows:
Laremy Tunsil
A Parking Cone
Daniel Kilgore
Chris Reed
Jesse Davis
The Dolphins defensive line rotation looks like this, at press time:
Davon Godchaux
Vincent Taylor
Akeem Spence
Charles Harris
Tank Carradine
Johnathan Woodard
Reinforcements are in need, and a third position needs augmentation in its own right. Consider that Reshad Jones and T.J. McDonald are likely in the final year of their Dolphins careers. Also, in a defense that puts bodies in every gap to shut down the run game, and puts immense pressure on its safeties in coverage, Minkah Fitzpatrick needs an interchangeable, rangy, running-mate to make this defense truly flourish.
Luckily, for the ‘Phins, these positions are stocked better than a Y2K bunker on December 31, 1999. On the offensive side, prospects like Chris Lindstrom, Erik McCoy, and Elgton Jenkins provide day-one starter potential.
Flip it over to the other side of the trenches, and you’ll find a similarly attractive list. Charles Omenihu, Chase Winovich, and L.J. Collier, among others, would compete for opening day starter status in Miami.
Finally, and perhaps the deepest, the crop of safeties. Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Johnathan Abram, Juan Thornhill, Nasir Adderley, and Darnell Savage headline a class that goes even deeper than the respective offensive and defensive line groups.
By deductive reasoning, if we are to believe Miami will acquire more picks and pass on a quarterback, Chris Grier will have at least three picks to decide from this fruitful crop. Realistically, Miami could put an end to the offensive line woes if two of those picks go in that direction, and both picks pan out.
Or, do the Dolphins find it pertinent to pair Fitzpatrick with a safety to get the most out of its most prized acquisition of the offseason, Coach Brian Flores?
With the majority of New England’s pass rush coming from the scheme over the years, and the devaluing of players like Chandler Jones and Trey Flowers, is the need at the defensive edge position all that pressing?
Projected Answer: Miami wants a strong running game and quality protection for its future face of the franchise at QB; thus, the offensive line is prioritized, along with one of these safeties, while the defensive line is put third in tow.
Will Any Veterans Be Traded?
The aforementioned final years of Reshad Jones and T.J. McDonald as ‘Phins could come home to roost even sooner. Both have difficult contracts to trade, but that didn’t stop the Dolphins from moving Ryan Tannehill and Robert Quinn back in March.
Wiping bad contracts off the books has been the mantra of the first step of this rebuild. Jones, McDonald, and other veterans rumored to be available (Kenny Stills, though his contract is more team-friendly) ought to be on notice.
Projected Answer: Reshad Jones is dealt on Saturday for a future draft pick, purely for the purpose of removing future cash commitments.
How Much 2020 Capital Will Miami Acquire?
With 12 picks already in the chamber for the 2020 draft, Miami has flexibility to maneuver around the board next April. The issue, however, is a lack of firepower to make considerable head waves in the first round (no additional first or second-round picks in 2020).
That, along with bullet point #1 (stating a potential lack of interest from other teams to come up in round-one) could result in Miami taking future draft picks in lieu of immediate selections.
Moving back down the first round latter might require a second-round pick, or maybe even a first-round pick in 2020.
Projected Answer: Miami’s trade back WILL net an early 2020 draft pick (rounds 1-3).
How Busy Will Miami Be On Saturday’s Post-Draft UDFA Feeding Frenzy?
After the AAF pillaging, Miami are still 23 players short of the 90 allowed to enter training camp. The Dolphins currently have seven draft picks; even with multiple trades down the board, a dip into the UDFA market is a necessity for the Dolphins.
This is where regional scouts typically get a larger voice in the room. All those lonely, fall nights on the road traveling to see players deemed afterthoughts by most finally pay off once the draft dust settles. When agent’s phones are buzzing off the hook early evening Saturday, the incoming number will often read 305.
Projected Answer: Very, very busy. Even favorably assuming the Dolphins pick up three additional picks, there will still be 13 roster vacancies.
When the papers and dot-coms publish post-draft recaps, the term “sexy” isn’t likely to precede the term “Miami Dolphins.” But it’s this draft, both in player acquisition and future resource accumulation, that will forever set the foundation for this new Dolphins regime.
LATEST
- Using Snap Counts to Decipher the Miami Dolphins Biggest Needs April 17, 2019
- Defensive Backs to Keep An Eye On April 16, 2019
- Miami Dolphins begin voluntary mini-camp April 16, 2019
- Repercussions and Benefits to Drafting a QB in Both 2019 & 2020 April 16, 2019
- Miami Dolphins 2019 Draft Weekend Storylines April 14, 2019
Trending
-
Miami Dolphins5 days ago
Miami Dolphins mock draft review: CBS Sports
-
Miami Dolphins2 weeks ago
What Trading Up Would Look Like for the Miami Dolphins
-
Miami Dolphins1 week ago
Raekwon McMillan – Miami’s Front Seven Lynchpin
-
NFL Draft2 weeks ago
Miami Dolphins’ predraft visits and their potential context clues