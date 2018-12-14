Week 15: Rooting Guide and Staff Predictions

Sports are the greatest thing in existence. Embedded life-lessons, the thrills of victory and the despair of defeat, competition compartmentalizes everything we love and loathe on this planet.

Some moments stand atop all the others. For fans of the Miami Dolphins, Sunday could be the current pinnacle. As a 31-year-old myself, I wonder if the way this week has unfolded is what it’s like to win a Super Bowl – only that feeling lasts for seven months opposed to seven days.

The moment Jimmy Cefalo shouts, “DRAKE,” in sudden realization that the third-year running back is going to beat Rob Gronkowski to the end-zone, still evokes an indescribable ecstasy.

By now, most of you reading this know how I experienced the Miami Miracle – in a way that would make any ‘Phins fan envious.

I’ll tell you my recollection of that exact moment, how I remember Jason’s reaction, and leave you with the rest of the staff’s memories of that special seven seconds.

Travis @WingfieldNFL –

I had just tweeted the ramifications of what that loss meant to the rest of the Dolphins season. It’s the greatest “this didn’t age well” tweet I have ever sent. I expected Stills to be tackled. I expected Drake to get caught from behind. But once he slipped that tackle, redirected inside and turned on the jets, it hit me.

Dolphins get 2 punts blocked, drop a crucial third down play, have a WR slide down short of the sticks costing another possession, and still came within a field goal of beating the Pats. Too bad moral victories don't count in the win column. — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 9, 2018

“HE’S GONNA SCORE! OH MY GOD, HE’S GONNA SCORE!”

We were in the same section of the usual suspects of beat writers. Everyone was searching around in a panicked disbelief of what they had just seen.

I couldn’t believe it myself. Jason (@MiamiDpunx) sure as hell couldn’t believe it. He was speechless. He struck the surrender cobra position with a blank canvas of a face as if he had just seen a ghost.

We reveled for a minute, then booked it down to the ground level to catch Belichick’s presser.

It wasn’t till about four hours later, after all of our work was done, when we got back to our rental house that we were able to properly reflect. We both agree, it would’ve been better to have been in the stands where we could’ve let loose our true emotions.

So no, that reporter was not referring to us regarding people cheering in the box. Frankly, I think he’s salty, because it was quiet in that box – outside of people expressing their disbelief just like the rest of us.

Jason @MiamiDPunx –

So there I was, chin in my hand, looking apathetically out the clear glass of the press box in front of me. The New England Patriots received the ball with about 4 minutes left and promptly drove up the field. I initially thanked them for giving me time to accept the fate that was to befall on the Dolphins 2018 season.

I could hear media pundits, NFL “experts” and various sports fans gloating about how they knew Miami wasn’t going to be a playoff team, despite most of these people picking the Dolphins to finish in the bottom tier of the league – alongside the likes of the Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars, eh……

This feeling of doubt was further reinforced when Kalen Ballage danced deep in Dolphins territory for 9 inexplicably arduous seconds, before gaining virtually no progress worth a damn.

So I sit there – head in my hand, watching the Dolphins offense muster one final play before packing in the 2018 season.

First Kenny Stills catches the pass and is nearly wrapped up – like Jesus Christmas, we couldn’t pick anyone who was actually open?

He escapes his man and pitches it to DeVante Parker; who, for whatever reason, decided to immediately pitch the ball to Kenyan Drake…..even though our 2nd highest draft pick on the field (behind Tannehill) had plenty of space in front of him in which he could have drawn a defender.

Nope. This son of a bitch wants nothing to do with the ball. I even let out an audible “Parker what are you doing” as I’m sitting in my seat because what did Parker not realize when he pitched the ball?

That Kenyan Drake had a defender right on his tail! Like broooo….our season was about to end because Parker didn’t take one second to analyze the field around him and Drake was about to get wrapped up.

But Drake is a real football player and shook that defender off almost as easily as the New York Jets screw up their draft picks.

So he gets a little open space, and at this point, people start to realize that something might actually happen. To my left, Travis is starting to say “oh my god”, and to my right, reporters are beginning to mumble excitedly.

But Drake was running sideways, not towards the end zone. He still wasn’t even in the red zone and the Patriots still had 3 defenders blocking his path to the goal line.

Then, Drake makes a quick cut up field. Now, I’m standing up and my mouth is wide open. Now, this fluke play has a chance of becoming a reality.

Suddenly someone on the Dolphins (later to be revealed as Ted Larsen) springs a block that trips up two Patriots….immediately taking out anyone who could catch Drake from behind.

Now, the reality is starting to look like a miracle. Now, Travis is getting hushed by Andy Cohen because his “oh my gods” have turned to “he’s going to score!”

Now my hands are on my head. Holy s***, this might happen. He just has to beat….HOLY S*** GRONK TRIPPED!

And as Drake passes Gronk the crowd begins to erupt. I don’t see a flag, I don’t think he stepped out of bounds, there are no whistles and players are running into the tunnel….Miami won, right? What just happened? What did I just witness?

Travis shakes me looking for any kind of reaction and all I remember is slowly turning to face him….my jaw still wide open….my hands still on my head….and I can’t mutter a word. I’m stunned silent.

I can’t believe I just witnessed one of the most historic plays in Miami Dolphins history. You’re telling me I have to go downstairs and professionally refrain from any biases as I head into the lockerroom? All we want to do is join every other fan and celebrate until the moon sets and the sun rises.

The professionalism (and desire to see Bill Belichick crushed during his press conference) kept me composed and allowed me to gather myself quick enough to catch the elevator filled with local and national writers who were all stunned.

This moment would have been amazing if I witnessed it on TV, but it was absolutely priceless being part of the Miami Dolphins as history unfolded. A huge thanks to everyone involved with the Miami Dolphins for making this moment one I’ll never forget.

Gabe @GabeHauari –

I was at work and couldn’t find a stream of the game anywhere, so I was furiously refreshing Twitter to get updates on the game. The Patriots has just kicked the field goal to go up 33-28, and I was gutted. Miami had put forth perhaps its most complete game of the season, and were still about to lose to the mighty Patriots. I went to the restroom, and when I came back, the only words that came across my Twitter stream were “MIAMI MIRACLE!”. I sat and stared at my computer for a while, not really believing my eyes or my Twitter feed. It took about 30 seconds, and then I went NUTS. It was such a crazy swing of emotions, and I’m glad Miami was on the winning side of it this time.

Skyler @SkylerTrunck –

With the recent addition to our family in a new baby boy, my Dolphins watching was reluctantly moved to our chilly Iowa garage due to excessive noise during the game, and on a day like Sunday, my banishment from the house now makes sense. A few friends who were both Dolphins and Chiefs fans came by, and with both being big games for each other’s teams, we thought it’d be a fun to fire up the heater and get together for the games.

After a mostly great game, when the Patriots made the field goal to go up 5 with 7 seconds left, depression set in, our heads buried in our phones. However, our mood quickly changed from depression to disbelief to irrational screaming and yelling in a matter of minutes. Needless to say, many victory shots and Busch Lights were had following the Miami Miracle.

Will Rogers @WDeMottRogers –

I’m currently in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and needed to find a place that would be playing the Dolphins game. I ended up finding a nice dive sports bar. I walked in expecting a wave of Panthers fans but was met with a handful of Patriots fans.

During the game we had some friendly back and forth after touchdowns. 4th quarter, seven seconds left, I’m finishing a beer to make a quick exit when the Miami Miracle happens. I don’t say a word and just raise my hands in the air. The gaggle of Pats fans exits the bar, passing behind me muttering under their booze-soaked-breath.

What a great Sunday it was.

Reading over those notes from the lads brought the warm and fuzzies right back. Hopefully the Dolphins pay us off with a similar miracle and make a post-season push.