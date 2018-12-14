Miami Dolphins
Week 15: Rooting Guide and Staff Predictions
Week 14 proved to be one of the most memorable in Dolphins history, as the “Miami Miracle” propelled the Dolphins to a dramatic victory over New England.
As memorable as it was, the only other favorable result around the league was the Ravens losing to Kansas City, as the Colts and Titans also kept themselves in playoff contention by notching wins.
Week 15 is a critical week for much of the NFL, as many teams are still alive in their respective playoff races. In the AFC specifically, there are five teams vying for the final two playoff spots. Who should you root for in these matchups? Here are the games to keep an eye on, with the team Miami should root for in bold for emphasis.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. EST
John Harbaugh announced Lamar Jackson will start over a healthy Joe Flacco on Sunday, which means this could be the official passing-of-the-torch moment for the Ravens (7-6). Tampa Bay is still mathematically in the NFC playoff race at 5-8, but facing a focused Ravens team at home is a tall order.
Dallas Cowboys at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. EST
The Cowboys are coming off an intense divisional win over the Eagles, and the Colts (7-6) are hot after a huge win over the Texans. The Dolphins would benefit greatly if the Cowboys came away from Lucas Oil Stadium with a victory, dropping the Colts to 7-7. The Cowboys could control their own destiny by winning the NFC East, something they are in prime position to do.
Tennessee Titans at New York Giants, 1 p.m. EST
This is a potential trap game for the Titans (7-6), as the Giants have improved steadily as the season has gone on. Even without Odell Beckham Jr., the Giants can win with a good running game and just enough defense. The Titans are coming off an impressive win over the Jaguars and will also likely try to establish their running game early. This one could go either way, but let’s hope the Giants find a way to win this one.
Miami has a tough game this week, as playing in Minnesota is no walk in the park. The Vikings fired offensive coordinator John DeFilippo this week after an ugly performance on Monday night vs. Seattle, which could benefit the Dolphins. How will the game turn out? Our staff takes a shot at predicting it:
Will Rogers:
After the Miami Miracle I, like many Dolphins fans, am still somewhat on a high. That high has me feeling that the Dolphins can do no wrong but I know I cannot be that naive.
When the Dolphins play the Vikings in Minnesota it’s going to be a true test for the Dolphins defense. It’s looking like Xavien Howard will not play so the guys next in line really need to step up to stop the powerful Vikings offensive weapons.
This matchup could go either way but like I said I’m riding that high. I believe that the Dolphins can win this one and the taste of the playoffs will become sweeter.
Prediction: Dolphins 28, Vikings 24
Skyler Trunck:
Since Tannehill has returned, this offensive is firing on almost all cylinders averaging the 8th most points per game in that span. However, this will be the best defense this offense has seen in that span. Add in the offense averaging nearly 8 points less on the road this season, it’s hard to feel great about this matchup.
Minnesota is currently ranked 5th in yards allowed and 11th in points allowed. When you watch this team and look at them on paper, the talent on this defense certainly illustrates these ranks are no fluke.
The reason Minnesota isn’t winning as much as last year is due to their offense, and more so their offensive inconsistencies. Like Miami, Minnesota fans know all too well what it’s like to have a sub-par (at best) offensive line and the effects it has on an offense.
In attempt to salvage their offense, Minnesota fired their supposedly up-and-coming offensive coordinator, John DeFilippo, this last week.
It’s easy to think Miami won’t score many points in this matchup given their success on the road and against a defense this stout. What is difficult to predict in this matchup is how this Miami defense will hold. Minnesota running back, Dalvin Cook, has been scripted out of most games, which is odd considering he’ll be one of the more talented backs Miami sees this year. If Minnesota’s new offensive coordinator features a heavy run attack, it may be hard for Miami to stay in this game.
I have hard time going against what I’ve seen all year from this Miami Dolphins team, especially with the absence of Xavien Howard for another week.
Prediction: Vikings 20, Dolphins 17
Andrew Mitchell:
Coming off last weeks Miami Miracle game has spirits and confidence high. Which immediately worries me because we know how this can go sometimes.
Ryan Tannehill has looked stellar in his return and the play-calling has been much improved as well. While the offense has seemed to find their groove, they still are not as dominant as needed to offset our shaky defense.
However, the defense has been playing the best it has all season and that trend MUST continue as they head to Minnesota.
The Vikings have been underwhelming this season after signing Kirk Cousins in the offseason. They just recently fired John DeFilippo, the highly regarded OC they snagged from the Eagles in the offseason.
Unfortunately, this isn’t what Miami wants, if only they had kept him for one more week.
Given our defensive performances on the road and an offense looking to get on the right track, I can’t help but feel Miami falls short this week. I hope I’m wrong.
Prediction: Vikings 31, Dolphins 23
Gabe Hauari:
The Dolphins got the kind of emotional win that can turn a whole season around vs. the Patriots last Sunday. The “Miami Miracle” is a play that will go down in NFL history, and could possibly propel the Dolphins into the playoffs if they handle their business the last three weeks of the season.
However….
The Dolphins have been pretty bad on the road this season, and unfortunately I don’t see that stopping this week, especially not without Xavien Howard. The Vikings have a deep stable of receivers, and that matchup really worries me.
The Dolphins can win if they run the ball well and control the clock, and defensively they must get pressure on Kirk Cousins.
After a stinker on the road last week, the Vikings will also be motivated to play well in front of their home crowd, with a new offensive coordinator, with their playoff dreams potentially on the line.
Miami keeps it close, but I think Minnesota wins it late.
Prediction: Vikings 24, Dolphins 21
Travis Wingfield:
To see Travis' analysis and predictions, click here: https://www.lockedondolphins.com/dolphins/dolphins-at-vikings-week-15-preview/
The LOD Staff Recalls the Miami Miracle
Sports are the greatest thing in existence. Embedded life-lessons, the thrills of victory and the despair of defeat, competition compartmentalizes everything we love and loathe on this planet.
Some moments stand atop all the others. For fans of the Miami Dolphins, Sunday could be the current pinnacle. As a 31-year-old myself, I wonder if the way this week has unfolded is what it’s like to win a Super Bowl – only that feeling lasts for seven months opposed to seven days.
The moment Jimmy Cefalo shouts, “DRAKE,” in sudden realization that the third-year running back is going to beat Rob Gronkowski to the end-zone, still evokes an indescribable ecstasy.
By now, most of you reading this know how I experienced the Miami Miracle – in a way that would make any ‘Phins fan envious.
I’ll tell you my recollection of that exact moment, how I remember Jason’s reaction, and leave you with the rest of the staff’s memories of that special seven seconds.
I had just tweeted the ramifications of what that loss meant to the rest of the Dolphins season. It’s the greatest “this didn’t age well” tweet I have ever sent. I expected Stills to be tackled. I expected Drake to get caught from behind. But once he slipped that tackle, redirected inside and turned on the jets, it hit me.
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 9, 2018
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 9, 2018
“HE’S GONNA SCORE! OH MY GOD, HE’S GONNA SCORE!”
We were in the same section of the usual suspects of beat writers. Everyone was searching around in a panicked disbelief of what they had just seen.
I couldn’t believe it myself. Jason (@MiamiDpunx) sure as hell couldn’t believe it. He was speechless. He struck the surrender cobra position with a blank canvas of a face as if he had just seen a ghost.
We reveled for a minute, then booked it down to the ground level to catch Belichick’s presser.
It wasn’t till about four hours later, after all of our work was done, when we got back to our rental house that we were able to properly reflect. We both agree, it would’ve been better to have been in the stands where we could’ve let loose our true emotions.
So no, that reporter was not referring to us regarding people cheering in the box. Frankly, I think he’s salty, because it was quiet in that box – outside of people expressing their disbelief just like the rest of us.
So there I was, chin in my hand, looking apathetically out the clear glass of the press box in front of me. The New England Patriots received the ball with about 4 minutes left and promptly drove up the field. I initially thanked them for giving me time to accept the fate that was to befall on the Dolphins 2018 season.
I could hear media pundits, NFL “experts” and various sports fans gloating about how they knew Miami wasn’t going to be a playoff team, despite most of these people picking the Dolphins to finish in the bottom tier of the league – alongside the likes of the Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars, eh……
This feeling of doubt was further reinforced when Kalen Ballage danced deep in Dolphins territory for 9 inexplicably arduous seconds, before gaining virtually no progress worth a damn.
So I sit there – head in my hand, watching the Dolphins offense muster one final play before packing in the 2018 season.
First Kenny Stills catches the pass and is nearly wrapped up – like Jesus Christmas, we couldn’t pick anyone who was actually open?
He escapes his man and pitches it to DeVante Parker; who, for whatever reason, decided to immediately pitch the ball to Kenyan Drake…..even though our 2nd highest draft pick on the field (behind Tannehill) had plenty of space in front of him in which he could have drawn a defender.
Nope. This son of a bitch wants nothing to do with the ball. I even let out an audible “Parker what are you doing” as I’m sitting in my seat because what did Parker not realize when he pitched the ball?
That Kenyan Drake had a defender right on his tail! Like broooo….our season was about to end because Parker didn’t take one second to analyze the field around him and Drake was about to get wrapped up.
But Drake is a real football player and shook that defender off almost as easily as the New York Jets screw up their draft picks.
So he gets a little open space, and at this point, people start to realize that something might actually happen. To my left, Travis is starting to say “oh my god”, and to my right, reporters are beginning to mumble excitedly.
But Drake was running sideways, not towards the end zone. He still wasn’t even in the red zone and the Patriots still had 3 defenders blocking his path to the goal line.
Then, Drake makes a quick cut up field. Now, I’m standing up and my mouth is wide open. Now, this fluke play has a chance of becoming a reality.
Suddenly someone on the Dolphins (later to be revealed as Ted Larsen) springs a block that trips up two Patriots….immediately taking out anyone who could catch Drake from behind.
Now, the reality is starting to look like a miracle. Now, Travis is getting hushed by Andy Cohen because his “oh my gods” have turned to “he’s going to score!”
Now my hands are on my head. Holy s***, this might happen. He just has to beat….HOLY S*** GRONK TRIPPED!
And as Drake passes Gronk the crowd begins to erupt. I don’t see a flag, I don’t think he stepped out of bounds, there are no whistles and players are running into the tunnel….Miami won, right? What just happened? What did I just witness?
Travis shakes me looking for any kind of reaction and all I remember is slowly turning to face him….my jaw still wide open….my hands still on my head….and I can’t mutter a word. I’m stunned silent.
I can’t believe I just witnessed one of the most historic plays in Miami Dolphins history. You’re telling me I have to go downstairs and professionally refrain from any biases as I head into the lockerroom? All we want to do is join every other fan and celebrate until the moon sets and the sun rises.
The professionalism (and desire to see Bill Belichick crushed during his press conference) kept me composed and allowed me to gather myself quick enough to catch the elevator filled with local and national writers who were all stunned.
This moment would have been amazing if I witnessed it on TV, but it was absolutely priceless being part of the Miami Dolphins as history unfolded. A huge thanks to everyone involved with the Miami Dolphins for making this moment one I’ll never forget.
I was at work and couldn’t find a stream of the game anywhere, so I was furiously refreshing Twitter to get updates on the game. The Patriots has just kicked the field goal to go up 33-28, and I was gutted. Miami had put forth perhaps its most complete game of the season, and were still about to lose to the mighty Patriots. I went to the restroom, and when I came back, the only words that came across my Twitter stream were “MIAMI MIRACLE!”. I sat and stared at my computer for a while, not really believing my eyes or my Twitter feed. It took about 30 seconds, and then I went NUTS. It was such a crazy swing of emotions, and I’m glad Miami was on the winning side of it this time.
With the recent addition to our family in a new baby boy, my Dolphins watching was reluctantly moved to our chilly Iowa garage due to excessive noise during the game, and on a day like Sunday, my banishment from the house now makes sense. A few friends who were both Dolphins and Chiefs fans came by, and with both being big games for each other’s teams, we thought it’d be a fun to fire up the heater and get together for the games.
After a mostly great game, when the Patriots made the field goal to go up 5 with 7 seconds left, depression set in, our heads buried in our phones. However, our mood quickly changed from depression to disbelief to irrational screaming and yelling in a matter of minutes. Needless to say, many victory shots and Busch Lights were had following the Miami Miracle.
Will Rogers @WDeMottRogers –
I’m currently in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and needed to find a place that would be playing the Dolphins game. I ended up finding a nice dive sports bar. I walked in expecting a wave of Panthers fans but was met with a handful of Patriots fans.
During the game we had some friendly back and forth after touchdowns. 4th quarter, seven seconds left, I’m finishing a beer to make a quick exit when the Miami Miracle happens. I don’t say a word and just raise my hands in the air. The gaggle of Pats fans exits the bar, passing behind me muttering under their booze-soaked-breath.
What a great Sunday it was.
Reading over those notes from the lads brought the warm and fuzzies right back. Hopefully the Dolphins pay us off with a similar miracle and make a post-season push.
The Miami Dolphins Ultimate Playoff Scenario Guide – From Week 15
It’s week 15, and your Miami Dolphins are sitting well in the playoff hunt. They don’t technically control their own destiny, but they almost do when you consider how the matchups lay ahead for teams outside of their control
Let’s take a deep-dive into how each scenario could play out resulting in Miami taking a wildcard spot in the playoffs.
Assumptions and general notes for scenarios outlined here:
- NE — With a schedule of at PIT, BUF, and NYJ, no scenarios address NE losing 2 or more games
- HOU — With a schedule of at NYJ, at PHI, and JAX, no scenarios address HOU losing all 3 games
- No ties occur among teams involved in the final three weeks
- TEN and IND play in week 17 so it is impossible for both teams to win their final 3
- There are some scenarios that come down to a series opponent records. Assumption is made that favored team wins those games.
Miami win vs Minnesota, Jacksonville, and Buffalo — 10-6 record
LAC win 1 or more and NE win 2 or more and HOU win 2 or more and PIT win 3:
- If IND win 3 / BAL lose 1 / TEN lose 1 — IND takes final wildcard spot
- If TEN win 3 / BAL lose 1 / IND lose 1 — MIA takes final wildcard spot
- If BAL win 3 — BAL takes final wildcard spot
- If TEN lose 1 / BAL lose 1 / IND lose 1 — MIA takes final wildcard spot
LAC win 1 or more and NE win 2 or more and HOU win 2 or more and PIT lose 1 or more:
- If IND win 3 / TEN lose 1 — IND takes final wildcard spot
- If TEN win 3 / IND lose 1 — MIA takes final wildcard spot
- If TEN lose 1 / IND lose 1 — MIA takes final wildcard spot
LAC lose 3 and NE win 2 or more, HOU win 2 or more and PIT win 3:
- If IND win 3 / BAL lose 1 / TEN lose 1 — IND takes final wildcard spot
- If TEN win 3 / BAL lose 1 / IND lose 1 — MIA takes final wildcard spot
- If BAL win 3 — BAL takes final wildcard spot
- If TEN lose 1 / BAL lose 1 / IND lose 1 — MIA takes final wildcard spot
LAC lose 3 of 3 and NE win 2 or more of 3 and HOU win 2 or more:
- MIA takes final wildcard spot
LAC win 1 or more and NE win 2 or more and HOU win 1 of 3 and PIT lose 1 or more:
- If IND win 3 — IND takes final wildcard spot
- If TEN win 3 — HOU takes final wildcard spot
- If TEN lose 1 / IND lose 1 — MIA takes final wildcard spot
LAC lose 3 and NE win 2 or more and HOU win 1 of 3 and PIT win 3:
- If IND win 3 — IND takes final wildcard spot
- If TEN win 3 — HOU takes final wildcard spot
- If TEN lose 1 / IND lose 1 — MIA takes final wildcard spot
Note — In any scenario with a MIA 10-6 finish, how DEN or CLE finish do not matter.
Miami loses vs Minnesota and wins vs Jacksonville and Buffalo — 9-7 record
PIT win 2 or more and DEN win 3:
- If IND or BAL or TEN win 3 — respective team takes final wildcard spot and MIA eliminated
- If IND lose 1 or more / BAL lose 1 (TB) / TEN lose 1 or more — BAL takes final wildcard spot
- If IND lose 1 or more / BAL lose 1 (LAC or CLE) or lose 2 or more / TEN lose 1 or more — MIA takes final wildcard spot
PIT win 2 or more and DEN lose 1 or more:
- If IND or BAL or TEN win 3 — respective team takes final wildcard spot and MIA eliminated
- If IND lose 1 or more / BAL lose 1 (TB) / TEN lose 1 or more — BAL takes final wildcard spot
- If IND lose 1 or more / BAL lose 1 (LAC or CLE) or lose 2 or more / TEN lose 1 or more — MIA takes final wildcard spot
- If IND lose 1 / BAL lose 2 or more / TEN lose 2 or more — IND takes final wildcard spot
PIT lose 2 or more and DEN win 3:
- If IND or TEN win 3 — respective team takes final wildcard spot and MIA eliminated
- If IND lose 1 or more / TEN lose 1 or more — MIA takes final wildcard spot
PIT lose 2 or more and DEN lose 1 or more:
- If IND or TEN win 3 — respective team takes final wildcard spot and MIA eliminated
- If IND lose 1 or more / TEN lose 1 — MIA takes final wildcard spot
- If IND lose 1 / TEN lose 2 or more — IND takes final wildcard spot
Note — LAC, HOU, and NE clinches in all scenarios here (see assumptions)
Dolphins wins vs Minnesota and loses vs either Jacksonville or Buffalo — 9-7 record
PIT win 2 or more and DEN win 3:
No scenario in which Miami makes the playoffs, but in case you’re curious, here’s how it’d look for other teams:
- If IND or BAL or TEN win 3 — respective team takes final wildcard spot and MIA eliminated
- If IND lose 1 or more / BAL lose 1 (TB) / TEN lose 1 or more — BAL takes final wildcard spot
- If IND lose 1 / BAL lose 1 (LAC or CLE) / TEN lose 1 — DEN takes final wildcard spot
- If IND lose 2 or more / BAL lose 1 (LAC or CLE) / TEN lose 1 — wildcard dependent on additional games but MIA eliminated
- If IND lose 1 / BAL lose 1 (LAC or CLE) / TEN lose 2 or more — wildcard dependent on additionalgames but MIA eliminated
- If IND lose 1 / BAL lose 2 or more / TEN lose 1 — DEN takes final wildcard spot
- If IND lose 2 or more / BAL lose 1 (LAC or CLE) / TEN lose 2 or more — BAL takes final wildcard spot
- If IND lose 1 / BAL lose 2 or more / TEN lose 2 or more — DEN takes final wildcard spot
- If IND lose 2 or more / BAL lose 2 or more / TEN lose 1 — DEN takes final wildcard spot
- If IND lose 2 or more / BAL lose 2 or more / TEN lose 2 or more — DEN takes final wildcard spot
PIT win 2 or more and DEN lose 1 or more:
- If IND or BAL or TEN win 3 — respective team takes final wildcard spot and MIA eliminated
- If IND lose 1 or more / BAL lose 1 (TB) / TEN lose 1 or more — BAL takes final wildcard spot
- If IND lose 1 / BAL lose 1 (LAC or CLE) / TEN lose 1 — IND takes final wildcard spot
- If IND lose 2 or more / BAL lose 1 (LAC or CLE) / TEN lose 1 — MIA takes final wildcard spot
- If IND lose 1 / BAL lose 1 (LAC or CLE) / TEN lose 2 or more — IND takes final wildcard spot
- If IND lose 1 / BAL lose 2 or more / TEN lose 1 — IND takes final wildcard spot
- If IND lose 2 or more / BAL lose 1 (LAC or CLE) / TEN lose 2 or more — MIA takes final wildcard spot
- If IND lose 1 / BAL lose 2 or more / TEN lose 2 or more — INDtakes final wildcard spot
- If IND lose 2 or more / BAL lose 2 or more / TEN lose 1 — MIA takes final wildcard spot
- If IND lose 2 or more / BAL lose 2 or more / TEN lose 2 or more — MIA takes final wildcard spot
PIT lose 2 or more and DEN win 3:
- If IND or TEN win 3 — respective team takes final wildcard spot and MIA eliminated
- If IND lose 1 or more / TEN lose 1 or more — MIA takes final wildcard spot
PIT lose 2 or more and DEN lose 1 or more:
- If IND or TEN win 3 — respective team takes final wildcard spot and MIA eliminated
- If IND lose 1 / TEN lose 1 — IND takes final wildcard spot
- If IND lose 2 or more / TEN lose 1 — MIA takes final wildcard spot
- If IND lose 1 / TEN lose 2 or more — IND takes final wildcard spot
Notes:
- LAC, HOU, and NE clinches in all scenarios here (see assumptions)
Dolphins lose two of the next three
The Dolphins making the playoffs at this point is less likely than the Miracle in Miami happening.
To summarize, there are a lot of likely scenarios where Miami makes the playoffs. The largest takeaways that favor Miami’s playoff chances:
- Pittsburgh losing 2 of 3
- Houston winning 2 of 3
- Miami winning both AFC games – Jacksonville and at Buffalo
Bonus:
Miami can clinch with two wins after week 16 if the following happen:
- DEN and TEN lose 1 and IND lose 2 and HOU win 1 or more and BAL or PIT lose 2
Bonus #2:
Miami can take the division from the Patriots if the following happen:
- MIA win 3 and NE lose 2 or more
- MIA win 2 or more and NE lose 3
Dolphins at Vikings – Week 15 Preview
Who: Dolphins (7-6) at Vikings (6-6-1)
When: December 16 – 1:00 East
Where: US Bank Stadium – Minneapolis, MN
Weather: In Doors
Vegas Slant: Vikings -7
Dolphins-Vikings
One remarkable, unforgettable play has shifted the entire paradigm revolving around this Dolphins team. Resiliency, preparation, and a little bit of luck has propelled Miami from the despair of playing out the string of glorified exhibition games, to a legitimate playoff contender.
A victory Sunday in Minneapolis would put the Dolphins on the fast track to January football. But, in order to steal a win, Miami has to buck two negative recent trends:
1.) Winning against a quality team on the road
2.) Winning when there are expectations to do so
Miami have been up to the task in the role of spoiler in recent years. Adam Gase’s Dolphins find a way to get to the winner’s circle in one-score games (19-6 since 2016).
The big question for the opponent is the state of the offense. This will be the first time newly promoted Offensive Coordinator Kevin Stefanski will call plays in his career.
Both teams are in need of a win to keep their playoff hopes intact. The winner will feel great about their chances to make the final push, while the loser can start thinking about renting their U-Hauls and setting winter tee-times.
Vikings Scheme
Offense:
This portion of the column is essentially a blank canvas. Previously the Quarterbacks Coach, new play caller Kevin Stefanski has been on the Vikings staff since 2006. He began his stint in the same role held by Dwight Schrute of Dunder Mifflin (Assistant to the Head Coach).
Since his arrival 12 years ago, Stefanski has coached the quarterbacks, tight ends, running backs and the quarterbacks again. He’s clearly well-respected by the Vikings organization.
How do you plan for an offensive scheme that has literally never been published? The key for Matt Burke and the Dolphins defense will be focusing on the individuals. The Vikings will strip things down and put their star players in position to do the things that made them stars.
For Adam Thielen, this means working the perimeter of the field with out-breaking routes. Stefon Diggs will almost assuredly lean on his curl-route prowess to lull Miami into a false sense of security before trying his patented double move.
Lastly, Stefanski will put Kirk Cousins in advantageous situations. Expect the Vikings to make a concerted effort to run the football, create some rolling pockets and get the ball out Cousins’ hands quickly.
Defense:
The Seattle tape could be a misnomer because of the Seahawks’ antiquated offense. Extra linemen in the heavy package far more frequently than the norm, Minnesota played a stack-and-shed defense that allowed the linebackers to shoot gaps.
This would counter some of Miami’s more successful plays. The Dolphins have made haste on the inside trap with the tight end wham, but that only works against an aggressive one-gap penetrating defense.
Miami has also recently begun pulling the backside guard and tackle in more of a power-scheme. This would be effective in allowing Miami to climb to the second level and pick up chunk yardage on early downs.
One thing that hasn’t changed, in this Mike Zimmer defense, is the A-gap presence of the linebackers. They’ll bring Eric Kendricks and friends down into that position leaving it up to the offense to figure out if it’s legit or simply a bluff.
Interior pressure is the name of the game for this Vikings defense. Miami must find a way to mitigate that aspect of this swarming Vikings defense if they are to sustain offensive success.
Zimmer will always mix and disguise his coverages on the back end. The coverage revolves around the physicality and athleticism of All-Pro Safety Harrison Smith. He will rob the backside over-route, match the tight end man-up, cover the slot, drop into a two-deep look – he gives them ultimately flexibility.
The Players
Offense:
Kirk Cousins was signed to get the Vikings over the playoff hump. Ironically, Cousins’ biggest pitfalls come when the lights are the brightest – in primetime games. The embattled passer has been the brunt of fan criticism due in large part to his $84 million fully guaranteed contract.
Cousins greatest struggles come under pressure, something Minnesota does a poor job of preventing. He’s under duress more than any other quarterback in the NFL and has a pedestrian 83.4 passer rating when the heat is on.
Minnesota’s offensive line is, for lack of a better term, offensive. For starters, Right Tackle Brian O’Neill is questionable, giving Cam Wake a potential match-up against a backup. That backup, Rashod Hill has played just as much as the two starters, however. The threesome has surrendered 87 pressures on 1,204 pass pro reps (13.8% pressure rate). Comparatively, Ja’Wuan James and Laremy Tunsil’s combined pressure rate is 5%.
The Vikings interior pass protection is much better. That trio’s percentage is 5.7% pressure allowed, but they’ve also ushered one of the game’s worst ground attacks. Mike Remmers’ PFF run blocking grade is 75th among NFL guards. Center Pat Elflein is 42nd among centers via the ground game.
Receivers Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen are both all-pro candidates. The latter averages an astonishing 9.02 yards per target and is 11th in the NFL with 2.19 yards per route ran. There isn’t a route in the tree that either can’t win on any given snap.
Defense:
The front-seven is loaded. Danielle Hunter is a game-wrecker. He’s tied for third in the league with 13 sacks, he’s top-10 in pressure rate, and he more than holds his own against the run.
Hunter’s fellow sack-master on the other side is having a down year by his own standards (outside the top-100 in PRP). Everson Griffen had to step away from the game to deal with some mental health issues earlier this season, so the fact that he’s back doing what he loves is a win in and of itself.
Harrison Smith is the straw that stirs the drink for the Vikings. On consecutive snaps against the Patriots two weeks ago, Smith carried Josh Gordon up the seam step-for-step in man coverage, then chucked Rob Gronkowski at the line of scrimmage.
Smith is a punishing run defender that rarely misses a tackle. In coverage he allows a paltry passer rating against of just 68.1 on the season. His safety-mate, Anthony Harris, has three interceptions and has yet to allow a touchdown in coverage this season.
Xavier Rhodes has been playing through an injury all year and his production has suffered. He normally travels with team’s top receivers, but Miami doesn’t really feature a prominent number-one. Kenny Stills is the top option for Rhodes to attempt to lock out of the game and, frankly, that’s a match-up that stylistically favors Minnesota.
Eric Kendricks fits the bill of a modern day linebacker with elite coverage skills, but he’s not much of a thumper against the run.
Those run-stuffing duties fall on the shoulders of Linval Joseph and Sheldon Richardson. The pair have combined for 34 run stuffs – top five among interior D-linemen combinations.
While Kendricks is a menace in coverage, Anthony Barr has been exposed by offenses with similar personnel groupings as Miami.
The Medical:
Dolphins Wednesday Report:
DNP: WR Danny Amendola, CB Xavien Howard
Limited: QB Ryan Tannehill, RB Kenyan Drake, LT Laremy Tunsil, WR Devante Parker, RT Ja’Wuan James, CB Cornell Armstrong, SAF T.J. McDonald
Vikings Wednesday Report:
DNP: WR Chad Beebe
Limited: LB Eric Kendricks, CB Trae Waynes, TE David Morgan, RT Brian O’Neill, RG Mike Remmers, Sheldon Richardson
The Concerns:
Miami’s offensive line played perhaps its best game of the season in Sunday’s win over the Patriots. The front-five will have to match that effort against the terrorizing front of the Vikings. Interior pressure will wreck the Miami offense and make points impossible to come by.
On the other side, the possibility of Xavien Howard missing his second straight game could equal some considerable mismatches outside for Diggs and Thielen. Even if the Dolphins push Minnesota into third-and-long, the duo’s ability to separate quickly could lead to another frustrating money-down conversion rate for the opposing offense.
The Opportunities:
Pressure, pressure, pressure. Getting Cousins off his spot and forcing him into one of those bone-headed mistakes he seems to make on a weekly basis would go a long way towards a road upset.
Minnesota’s defense is stingy, but Miami has found ways to scheme yardage on the ground against some of the better run-stuffing teams in football. From there, Miami can roll out advantageous personnel packages and put the rabbit hat on LB Anthony Barr with passes to the backs (Kenyan Drake).
The Projected Result:
The set-up for this game is fascinating. Whoever comes away victorious heads towards Christmas feeling terrific about their playoff chances (both teams play games against inferior competition in week 16 (a home game for Miami)).
For Miami, the challenge will be getting back up after the most dramatic ending to a football game in the history of the NFL. It will be a testament to the coaching staff if Miami can start fast (after all, they have scored on three consecutive opening possessions).
On the flip side, the Vikings return home on a short week off a game against a physical Seattle team. Expectations of the new play caller are a total mystery, but this team should be desperate playing at in their loud building.
The Dolphins need an early lead and win on special teams. After some gaffes last week (two blocked punts), Darren Rizzi should have his unit rearing to go. This game will be decided by a field goal and with the Vikings issues at the position (Dan Bailey 16/23 vs. Jason Sanders 16/17), Miami wins another game in dramatic fashion.
Dolphins 20
Vikings 19
