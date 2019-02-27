What Did Brian Flores Say at the Scouting Combine

Brian Flores has been the Miami Dolphins head coach for less than 4 weeks, and it’s safe to say that he has a lot on his plate.

Pardon me if I talk in cliches for the remainder of this post, it’s just something Flores has established very well (possibly learning from a certain predecessor). At times, his press conference at the Scouting Combine this morning was merely a string of run-on cliches tied together by a punctuation mark or two.

One of his quotes went something like: “this is a team game, all the way, through and through”

Indeed, Mr. Flores, indeed.

But teasing aside, Flores sounded confident, genuine and formal as he gave us a rundown on his time in Florida and the state of the Miami Dolphins as it currently stands; though I warn you up front, he didn’t reveal all too much.

Though there is one thing the tape illuminates that text simply cannot, and that’s the fact that Flores is a good speaker. You can tell he will be able to navigate certain situations (that Adam Gase was unable to) simply due to his comfort level in front of a room of people.

Flores’ thoughts on egos – something Miami fans are used to recently:

“If I’m going to tell my team to not have egos it has to start with me”



“A lot of the things I learned in New England were (about) putting the team first, something that was important to me was putting together a staff that doesn’t have egos”

On the team he wants to build:

“We want to build a tough team, a smart team, a team that can play under pressure; our entire organization needs to know that”

“If you put the team first, if football is very important to you, you have a shot at being part of what we’re trying to accomplish”

“Fundamentally sound; coach them hard. This is a demanding league, we have to be demanding on our players, they need to understand that”

“Camaraderie and being able to communicate and being aligned is very important”

“Chris (Grier), myself and our coaching staff and our personal staff is aligned in the players we’re looking for; in the team we want to build”

However, he never once revealed the type of team he wants to build or the type of players he’s looking for.

On putting a staff together:

“I wanted people that are smart, that are mentally tough. I want our staff to reflect what I would like to see from our team…guys that can communicate well; that was one of my main objectives putting the staff together”

On hiring Patrick Graham (to be the defensive coordinator):

“Pat is someone I have a lot of respect for. Smartest guy in the room; great friend of mine, we’ve spent plenty of time together. I feel good about him as a coach and as a teacher, but I feel great about our entire coaching staff”

“Having done it for a year, it’s not just one person; you get a lot of help from different people; it’s definitely a collaborative effort”

On evaluating the current roster:

“There’s definitely a good group of players here. A lot of this process has been about evaluating our current roster”

“If you don’t know what you have, it doesn’t make a difference”

“We’re trying to get better in every area; I wouldn’t say there’s one thing”

On transitioning from winning a Super Bowl to becoming a Head Coach 1-day later:

“I wouldn’t call it (a) smooth transition, but it’s been a good transition”

“It feels good in aqua”

Someone ‘corrected’ him and said that the color was Teal, but I could care less what color pallet his lands on, just bring back the old school jerseys.

“It’s a dream come true. I’ll never feel like I’ve arrived. This isn’t the finish line, this is the starting line for me”

On what he wants to do at Quarterback:

“I think we need to be ready for any and all situations. If that’s the situation then that’s the situation. I think we’re always developing players. We’re in a business where we’re all looking to improve.”

Traits he looks for in a Quarterback:

“Guys who are accurate; leadership. (Guys that) have a command of the office. Mobility is great”

Though he made it sound like mobility is great as an ‘added bonus’ more than as a requirement.

On Kyler Murray:

“Had a very good year this year; he’s a phenomenal athlete”

On Ryan Tannehill:

“Right now everything is ‘in-process’; everything is on the table.”

On the Scouting Combine itself:

“My vision is really focused on this week; getting to know these players (in the combine); their strengths and weaknesses, how they fit with our team”

“Bring the culture and leadership and intelligence; I don’t care where that player comes from”

“We’re not going to be able to pick every guy we like, I understand that; just trying to get to know everyone”

“I’ve watched a good number of (games), it’s a good group. Evaluation is still on-going; we’ll meet a group of (players) this week and that’s a big part of the evaluation”

Has he had a chance to talk to Bill Belichick since the Super Bowl:

“No”

Has anyone on the New England Patriots given him advice in regards to becoming a Head Coach:

“Talked to a few different guys, (they) said it would be a blur, a whirlwind; (that there) would be a lot to do, you wouldn’t have time. Biggest thing is to be yourself, (maintain) your core values; always be true to who you are”

Flores ended the Press Conference by thanking those who have helped him throughout his head coaching search:

“Wanted to publicly thank John Wooten and the Fritz Pollard Alliance for everything they do for minority coaches”