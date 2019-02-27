Miami Dolphins
What Did Brian Flores Say at the Scouting Combine
Brian Flores has been the Miami Dolphins head coach for less than 4 weeks, and it’s safe to say that he has a lot on his plate.
Pardon me if I talk in cliches for the remainder of this post, it’s just something Flores has established very well (possibly learning from a certain predecessor). At times, his press conference at the Scouting Combine this morning was merely a string of run-on cliches tied together by a punctuation mark or two.
One of his quotes went something like: “this is a team game, all the way, through and through”
Indeed, Mr. Flores, indeed.
But teasing aside, Flores sounded confident, genuine and formal as he gave us a rundown on his time in Florida and the state of the Miami Dolphins as it currently stands; though I warn you up front, he didn’t reveal all too much.
Though there is one thing the tape illuminates that text simply cannot, and that’s the fact that Flores is a good speaker. You can tell he will be able to navigate certain situations (that Adam Gase was unable to) simply due to his comfort level in front of a room of people.
Flores’ thoughts on egos – something Miami fans are used to recently:
“If I’m going to tell my team to not have egos it has to start with me”
“A lot of the things I learned in New England were (about) putting the team first, something that was important to me was putting together a staff that doesn’t have egos”
On the team he wants to build:
“We want to build a tough team, a smart team, a team that can play under pressure; our entire organization needs to know that”
“If you put the team first, if football is very important to you, you have a shot at being part of what we’re trying to accomplish”
“Fundamentally sound; coach them hard. This is a demanding league, we have to be demanding on our players, they need to understand that”
“Camaraderie and being able to communicate and being aligned is very important”
“Chris (Grier), myself and our coaching staff and our personal staff is aligned in the players we’re looking for; in the team we want to build”
However, he never once revealed the type of team he wants to build or the type of players he’s looking for.
On putting a staff together:
“I wanted people that are smart, that are mentally tough. I want our staff to reflect what I would like to see from our team…guys that can communicate well; that was one of my main objectives putting the staff together”
On hiring Patrick Graham (to be the defensive coordinator):
“Pat is someone I have a lot of respect for. Smartest guy in the room; great friend of mine, we’ve spent plenty of time together. I feel good about him as a coach and as a teacher, but I feel great about our entire coaching staff”
“Having done it for a year, it’s not just one person; you get a lot of help from different people; it’s definitely a collaborative effort”
On evaluating the current roster:
“There’s definitely a good group of players here. A lot of this process has been about evaluating our current roster”
“If you don’t know what you have, it doesn’t make a difference”
“We’re trying to get better in every area; I wouldn’t say there’s one thing”
On transitioning from winning a Super Bowl to becoming a Head Coach 1-day later:
“I wouldn’t call it (a) smooth transition, but it’s been a good transition”
“It feels good in aqua”
Someone ‘corrected’ him and said that the color was Teal, but I could care less what color pallet his lands on, just bring back the old school jerseys.
“It’s a dream come true. I’ll never feel like I’ve arrived. This isn’t the finish line, this is the starting line for me”
On what he wants to do at Quarterback:
“I think we need to be ready for any and all situations. If that’s the situation then that’s the situation. I think we’re always developing players. We’re in a business where we’re all looking to improve.”
Traits he looks for in a Quarterback:
“Guys who are accurate; leadership. (Guys that) have a command of the office. Mobility is great”
Though he made it sound like mobility is great as an ‘added bonus’ more than as a requirement.
On Kyler Murray:
“Had a very good year this year; he’s a phenomenal athlete”
On Ryan Tannehill:
“Right now everything is ‘in-process’; everything is on the table.”
On the Scouting Combine itself:
“My vision is really focused on this week; getting to know these players (in the combine); their strengths and weaknesses, how they fit with our team”
“Bring the culture and leadership and intelligence; I don’t care where that player comes from”
“We’re not going to be able to pick every guy we like, I understand that; just trying to get to know everyone”
“I’ve watched a good number of (games), it’s a good group. Evaluation is still on-going; we’ll meet a group of (players) this week and that’s a big part of the evaluation”
Has he had a chance to talk to Bill Belichick since the Super Bowl:
“No”
Has anyone on the New England Patriots given him advice in regards to becoming a Head Coach:
“Talked to a few different guys, (they) said it would be a blur, a whirlwind; (that there) would be a lot to do, you wouldn’t have time. Biggest thing is to be yourself, (maintain) your core values; always be true to who you are”
Flores ended the Press Conference by thanking those who have helped him throughout his head coaching search:
“Wanted to publicly thank John Wooten and the Fritz Pollard Alliance for everything they do for minority coaches”
Dolphins New Approach to the Off Season – Boring
Waiver Wire, Undrafted Free Agents, and Avoiding the Splash
Headlines and buzz words capture the attention of the football fan that is invested enough to peruse commentary rags and rumor mills. From that fundamental idea arise half-assed attempts at labeling the Dolphins refined approached, led by Chris Grier and Brian Flores, to the off-season.
A lack of splash moves will certainly be greeted with groans in South Florida. Despite a trophy case stocked full of off-season trophies, and bereft of actual hardware, the irony will assuredly be lost on many proudly donning the aqua and orange.
You see, the mission isn’t to lose football games, or even to approach the roster building phase with a defeatist mentality. Grier and Company will simply play the hand dealt to them by the misgivings of the previous regime, headed by former General Manager Mike Tannenbaum.
That means clearing the decks. Players and contracts over-valued by Miami put the roster in bad shape from an accounting and budgeting standpoint. Spending above market-value on marginal players will eventually present consequences, and the chickens have finally come home to roost.
Grier, Flores, and Stephen Ross are aware of the difficult path ahead. The triumvirate have identified two goals that are mandatory precursors to the Miami Dolphins’ return to prominence. They are:
1.) Identifying and Acquiring the Quarterback of the Future –
Whether it happens now or in 2020, Miami’s rebuild goes only as far as the search for the most important position on the field. A good quarterback changes everything in the organization and there isn’t a scenario in existence that would prevent the new brain trust from pulling the trigger on a player they believe can provide that stability.
2.) Overturning and Appropriate Roster Allocation –
Cutting Robert Quinn doesn’t make the team better in the interim, but it allows the accounting department to pay off past debts (Josh Sitton, who will reportedly be cut, among others) and roll money ahead to a period when the ‘Phins can compete.
Kiko Alonso, Andre Branch, T.J. McDonald, there are far too many mediocre veterans paid at a level commensurate with pro-bowl caliber performances. Replacing those veterans with another crop of mid-market free agents only serves to recharge the spin on the wheel of mediocrity. Instead, Miami will scour the abyss (players cut from the other 31 teams, undrafted free agents, futures contracts, and minimum veteran contracts) to field a 53-man roster for 2019.
That’s where the disconnect between reporters and the fan base comes from. On the surface it looks like a tank. But, in reality, it’s a necessary step in the right direction towards establishing a consistent competitor.
The theme of the blog and podcast this week has been structured around the idea of maximizing the NFL’s offered resources. Compensatory picks and draft day trades; the coupon clipping of the NFL can uncover hidden gems.
Compensatory picks are awarded at the end of each winter. The formula awards draft selections to teams whose free agent spending was less than the cost of its own players departing for new opportunities – take Jarvis Landry for example. Had Landry walked via free agency, opposed to the trade, his annual $16 million contract would’ve fetched third round compensation. However, the signings of Albert Wilson and Danny Amendola would have balanced things out leaving Miami without a comp pick.
That’s where the rubber meets the road regarding the philosophical approaches of a Mike Tannenbaum compared to Bill Belichick in New England. The Dolphins were spenders under Tannenbaum and, as a result, received three compensatory pick under his reign. New England, meanwhile, accumulated 11 picks over those four years.
Recognized only by a few, free agency is the worst avenue for acquiring players in the NFL – it always has been. No team has executed more trades in the last two years than the New England Patriots. Trades to acquire more picks (or swap players), or signing players whose contracts were terminated (not expired) are best avenues to circumvent the compensatory formula.
Miami had the right idea in Josh Sitton (cut from the Bears, therefore not counting against the comp formula) and Robert Quinn (acquired for a fourth-round pick) even if neither move worked out. And those acquisitions provide accurate forecasts into Miami’s 2019 approach.
The list is not yet complete, but expect the Dolphins to shop primarily from the NFL transaction wire. Notable names on this list (that would be of interest to Miami) include:
Safety Glover Quinn – This makes too much sense. Though aging, and possibly demanding a sizable contract, the Dolphins could issue a decent payday without impacting the comp formula. Quinn is a plug-and-play scheme fit and still has a couple of years in the tank.
Defensive End Vinny Curry – At 280 pounds Curry would provide Miami another five-technique (also capable of bouncing outside to a seven-tech) for the wanting defensive-line-rotation. After a big contract and failed season in Tampa Bay, Curry could come at a discount.
Safety Chris Margos – Cut by the Eagles, Margos has been a special teams ace for two world champions (Philly and Seattle) after beginning his career in San Francisco. Margos played under Brett Bielema at Wisconsin and, if you’ll recall, Bielema was attached to Flores for a potential position on his Miami staff.
This list should increase tenfold over the next two weeks.
The last data point to explore in this column is the eye-popping number of undrafted free agents that make it in the league. Via Mick Smiley of CatScratchReader.com, undrafted free agents fell under the category of “regular contributor” with greater frequency than any round of the draft sans the first round.
The Patriots regularly turn undrafted players into mainstays in the league. Priority signings post-draft will be another crucial, though uncelebrated, period for this new Dolphins regime.
Winning the off-season has accomplished nothing for the Miami Dolphins in the past. Theorizing an approach is one thing, executing it is a whole different animal. Fortunately, for Miami, the days of sacrificing the future for a quick, lackluster fix appears to be over.
Fits and Starts of the 2019 NFL Draft–Brett Rypien
Which 2019 NFL Draft quarterbacks fit for the Miami Dolphins, which ones could start, and which ones aren’t on the table?
Sixth up, Brett Rypien.
Fits and Starts series
LOD Movers and Shakers
The Fits and Starts series is putting some less-common quarterback names under the microscope. We’ve heard a lot about the ring leaders of this draft class’ quarterbacks: Kyler Murray, Dwayne Haskins, Drew Lock, and Daniel Jones, but let’s not forget about the overshadowed guys. We talked about Jarrett Stidham, Jordan Ta’amu, Will Grier, Tyree Jackson, and Clayton Thorson already, so let’s move on to the next name on the list: Boise State’s Brett Rypien.
Brett Rypien Mini-Report
Brett Rypien is a perfect example of an overshadowed prospect. I’ve heard some rumblings about him, but overall I had almost forgotten that he was in the quarterback class with the talk about all the other guys.
That’s a crying shame, too, because Brett Rypien is good; he should be getting more love. Compared to the other guys I’ve covered o far, I think Rypien might be my favorite. While I don’t think the Dolphins are in the market for him at 13, I could see Rypien becoming a dark-horse first-rounder, by virtue of an extreme trade-down by a QB-hungry team or someone getting ahead of the curve of needy teams in the second round.
I like Brett Rypien more than Drew Lock and Daniel Jones, as it stands. Jones, from what I’ve watched of him so far, is getting some unwarranted attention and Rypien has somewhat fallen to the wayside.
For Brett Rypien, I watched the Boise games versus Fresno State in the Mountain West Championship and Utah State (Jordan Love caught my attention, for what it’s worth, but he’s a 2020 prospect). Rypien took me by surprise, and I’m a fan now.
One of the games actually had a feature of breaking down Rypien’s ability to go through progressions, in which he went through the first four and pulled the trigger on the fifth read. We’re off to a great start.
I saw plenty of poise in the pocket. Brett Rypien was comfortable with commanding the offense and showed some cerebral ability to throw open his receivers in some cases.
His pocket presence was hit-or-miss. I saw some sacks that could’ve been avoided and I also saw some escapes and step-ups that looked like more luck than anything, but maybe he has better peripheral awareness than I’m giving him credit for.
There was a play in the second quarter of the Utah State came where Boise is in the red zone and Brett Rypien is flushed from the pocket. He rolls out to avoid the initial wave of pressure and while keeping his eyes in the end zone, he efficiently, and with little wasted movement, re-establishes his stance, finds nothing, avoids a second wave of pressure by stepping forward and eventually throws the ball out of the back of the endzone.
There were a lot of encouraging indicators during that play. He has the ability to throw the ball away, which is an underrated trait and the opposite can lead to forced passes and turnovers. The pocket presence can be one of his strengths, but I’d like to see it more consistently.
He showed a positive trait of internal time management and improvisation. He knew how much time he had from being hit, the pocket collapsing, the receivers potentially getting separation, resetting his feet and making the pass. He could weigh those options on the fly and make a judgment call when things got chaotic. The game isn’t too much for him and he has the ability to stay calm under pressure.
The arm strength is good, but not great; Brett Rypien can air it out when necessary. The accuracy isn’t stupendous, either. I saw overthrows on intermediate routes and underthrows on deeper routes. I wasn’t overly concerned about the placement though, they weren’t super errant passes, so maybe some fine-tuning can help him with that after getting some NFL coaching.
Although I can’t really tell if this affects his film, Brett Rypien has some intangibles that are worth noting. He’s a legacy prospect, meaning that he has the bloodline effect, where his uncle, Mark Rypien, could’ve acted as a quarterback mentor. He was also the starter for four seasons at Boise State, which shouldn’t be discounted.
Brett Rypien has some limitations, but they aren’t critical. Rypien has a lower ceiling than some of the other prospects in this draft class but also has a slightly higher floor. I think Rypien is the most likely out of the Fits and Starts quarterbacks to have a good career.
At the End of the Day
Here’s the kicker: Brett Rypien might be the lowest I’d be willing to settle for in this class for a starting quarterback. Kyler Murray and Dwayne Haskins are no-brainers, to me, and Drew Lock will get taken early enough that instant starting will be likely required.
I wouldn’t rush Daniel Jones into a starting role and I also don’t think he’s a great fit for Miami, but Brett Rypien might get selected early enough that the team will consider his day-one starting. In the Dolphins case, if Rypien became their pick after trading down later into the first, or if they nabbed him in the second round, I’d be accepting and cautiously excited by what we could do in a potential rookie showcase.
Trade Up, Stay Put, Or Trade Down
Miami’s Many Draft-Day Options
With an infinite number of permutations facing the Dolphins this April, Chris Grier could accurately be subbed-in for Zach Galifianakis’s GIF in the legendary comedy, ‘The Hangover.’
As 256 picks are made over a three-day period (seven of those property of the Miami Dolphins) the avenues to navigate up or down the board makes for a variety of different approaches. While it’s impossible to cover every single scenario, the front office will play mock draft games of their own to best prepare for the biggest weekend on the 12-month football calendar.
Here, we’re going to explore what the draft could look like in three different events:
1.) Miami trades up.
2.) Miami stays put at pick 13.
3.) Miami trades down
Trade Up Option
One player, and one player only, would institute a move up the board. The more I unpack the strategies of Chris Grier on draft day, or the assumed learned theories of Flores and company, the less likely the Kyler Murray splash seems.
If the new brain trust can pull it off, however, the franchise will never be the same. As was stated in the Football Strategies column from Sunday, Bill Belichick’s Patriots were flexible enough to go outside of their standard operating procedures in unique circumstances.
Kyler Murray is a unique circumstance.
From the scouting report I wrote on Murray in January, the electrifying quarterback masks a lot of holes on the offensive side of the football – the film and the analytics both support this theory.
This one special, enigma of a player affords Miami the opportunity to put off the general draft-day approach for one year. If the ‘Phins can pull off the deal to go get the Oklahoma product, that likely leaves the rest of the draft pretty barren.
A Murray trade almost certainly costs the Dolphins pick 48 and quite possibly pick 78. With picks 116 and 151, Miami will likely search to bolster the secondary or offensive line in this fictional scenario.
Stay Put at 13 Option
Poll 32 franchise’s fan bases and you’re likely to come back with at least 30 results in favor of trading down. Group me in with the majority because the least attractive option, of the three listed, is staying put. Go all in on the quarterback or accumulate picks to kick the can down the road.
If Miami are to stay put, the likelihood of a quality defensive prospect sitting on the board at 13 is tremendous. Ed Oliver (Houston) is often available in mock drafts – he’s a supreme talent that fits a big need. If Michigan’s Rashaan Gary makes it that far, he too qualifies.
The board will almost certainly offer a blue-chip cornerback prospect at this position. Georgia’s DeAndre Baker, LSU’s Greedy Williams, and Washington’s Byron Murphy are all jockeying for top-cornerback honors, but only one is a plain fit for Miami’s approach (Baker).
Suffice to say that the Dolphins likely end up with defensive line or cornerback help is the team stays at 13. Here’s a four-round mockup of what the Dolphins are looking at in that scenario:
Option 1 – The D-Line:
- (13) DL Ed Oliver/Rashaan Gary (Houston/Michigan)
- (48) DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Johnathan Abram, Nasir Adderley, Rock Ya-Sin, Julian Love (Florida, Mississippi State, Delaware, Temple, Notre Dame)
- (78) OL Elgton Jenkins, Ben Powers, Michael Deiter (Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Wisconsin)
Option 2 – The DB:
- (13) CB DeAndre Baker, Greedy Williams, Byron Murphy (Georgia, LSU, Washington)
- (48) SAF DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Johnathan Abram, Nasir Adderley, (Florida, Mississippi State, Delaware)
- (78) DL Charles Omenihu, Chase Winovich, Zach Allen, DeAndre Walker (Texas, Michigan, Boston College, Georgia)
You can mix and match those pairings however you see fit.
Trade Down Option
The purpose of this exercise is to set expectations for what Miami might do come draft-day. A simple copy-paste from the “stay put” option would be a legitimate procedure for the prospects in play in this third scenario.
Under Chris Grier and Brian Flores, Miami will stay true to the board they develop. That means that if the top player on the Dolphins’ board is available, that player will be the pick – even if the general population bemoans the selection as a reach.
Though the New England model traditionally doesn’t select offensive linemen early, the pliability to go outside of the regular model affords the opportunity to explore unique circumstances. Go no further than last April when the Pats selected Georgia Tackle/Guard Isaiah Wynn with the team’s first round pick.
Trading back opens up the distinct possibility of double-dipping in areas of need. The aforementioned line and the secondary could be hammered out in one draft class if Miami finds a dance partner. Since we went heavy on the defensive backfield in option-two, we’ll address the beef early in this scenario.
- (??) C Garrett Bradbury, OG Chris Lindstrom, OT Dalton Risner (NC State, Boston College, Kansas State)
- (48) SAF/DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Johnathan Abram, Nasir Adderley, (Florida, Mississippi State, Delaware)
- (Acquired Via trade down) C Erik McCoy, C Elgton Jenkins, OG Michael Deiter (Texas A&M, Mississippi State, Wisconsin)
- (78) DL L.J. Collier, DL Daylon Mack, DL Khalen Saunders (TCU, Texas A&M, Western Illinois)
These players are deemed potential scheme fits – guys that should be linked to the Dolphins over the course of the next two months. As per usual, the draft tends to shake out in unexpected way.
As the Dolphins embark on a rebuild, these next two draft classes will likely determine the fate of Flores, Grier, and everybody involved in the front office and on the staff.
Choose wisely, new brain trust.
