What Does the Xavien Howard Extension Mean for Miami? For X?

Dolphins fans are all too familiar with the NFL’s snowball effect. One move can forever shift the course of a franchise — the name Drew Brees is really all that needs to be said.

Xavien Howard, by virtue of his position, won’t carry the legacy-impacting effect that Brees inflicted on the Dolphins, the Saints and the Crimson Tide. Still, a record-setting contract sends waves through the program piloted by Chris Grier and Brian Flores.

What does it mean for the organization? For Xavien? For the cornerback room? We’ll start with the team.

What it means for Miami

I’d be surprised if they have any intentions of being bad for long. 2019 might be more of a step back year, but I doubt the brass views 2020 outside of any other approach than the “playoffs or failure” minimum that most teams adhere to. The ‘Phins pushed assets into 2020 to make this happen; they are more than set financially.

A significant cause for the financial freedom to get this done, is the minimal commitment to two quarterbacks over the next two seasons. Josh Rosen will probably play out his contract in Miami, almost regardless of the results, because he’s still cheap through 2021 — even for a backup.

That kind of flexibility allows the franchise to take care of the homegrown products that have proven their worth in the program. That message that reverberates throughout the locker room, a point made by ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe.

Xavien Howard is one of the most respected players in Dolphins locker room. You better believe players notice who gets paid, and you’ll have a long line of his teammates saying Howard was right guy to make team’s highest-paid player. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) May 10, 2019

What it means for Xavien

Now, the NFL’s interception leader in 2018, can go back to capturing souls without the impending unknown of an expiring contract. It means that, for three years, Howard will be in a Dolphins uniform, then options likely open after the 2021 season. The structure of the deal pays Howard $51 million of the $76.5 million total in the first three years, then takes a steep decline in guarantees. At that point the team and player usually revisit.

Howard, a second-round pick in 2016 — 38th overall — earns a considerable raise. The Baylor product was due to make just over $1 million in 2019, would now make an annual salary of more than $15 million per year if he sees the end of the contract.

What it means for the cornerback room

Between Eric Rowe, Cornell Armstrong, Torry McTyer, Jalen Davis, and a healthy Cordrea Tankersley, someone needs to step up. With Howard, and Bobby McCain, collectively eating up ~$70 million the next three years, the budget doesn’t exactly call for a pricey number-two corner.

Miami effectively structured the room with the intentions of finding a cheap option; a requirement to offset the cost of the other two starting corners.

Rowe is a proven talent, but he misses more games than he plays. McTyer, Armstrong, and Davis all got their feet wet in 2018 while Tankersley’s injury puts his status up in the air. The battle to back up Rowe, in the highly likely event that his body fails to hold up, will be one of camp’s most intriguing…and most important.

Howard’s extension is the first dollar of an imminent spending spree. Miami, prior to this deal, were flush with 2020 cash – roughly $120 million. With 12 draft picks and an open checkbook, Grier’s Dolphins could undergo a massive, speedy facelift from the Adam Gase administration to Brian Flores’ rookie year.

Or maybe it won’t.

Pro-bowl snub Laremy Tunsil is likely up next. Receiver/Returner Jakeem Grant is due after 2019, as is Running Back Kenyan Drake.

Miami’s rebuild is off and running. Each previous reset eventually led to the same destination. The common theme of them all — dating back to the brief Nick Saban stint — foundations built on temporary solutions and limited foresight. That Band-Aid approach ultimately handcuffed the organization, preventing it from offering an extension of this nature.

That element, if nothing else, has certainly changed.

