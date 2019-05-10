Miami Dolphins
What Does the Xavien Howard Extension Mean for Miami? For X?
Dolphins fans are all too familiar with the NFL’s snowball effect. One move can forever shift the course of a franchise — the name Drew Brees is really all that needs to be said.
Xavien Howard, by virtue of his position, won’t carry the legacy-impacting effect that Brees inflicted on the Dolphins, the Saints and the Crimson Tide. Still, a record-setting contract sends waves through the program piloted by Chris Grier and Brian Flores.
What does it mean for the organization? For Xavien? For the cornerback room? We’ll start with the team.
What it means for Miami
I’d be surprised if they have any intentions of being bad for long. 2019 might be more of a step back year, but I doubt the brass views 2020 outside of any other approach than the “playoffs or failure” minimum that most teams adhere to. The ‘Phins pushed assets into 2020 to make this happen; they are more than set financially.
A significant cause for the financial freedom to get this done, is the minimal commitment to two quarterbacks over the next two seasons. Josh Rosen will probably play out his contract in Miami, almost regardless of the results, because he’s still cheap through 2021 — even for a backup.
That kind of flexibility allows the franchise to take care of the homegrown products that have proven their worth in the program. That message that reverberates throughout the locker room, a point made by ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe.
Xavien Howard is one of the most respected players in Dolphins locker room. You better believe players notice who gets paid, and you’ll have a long line of his teammates saying Howard was right guy to make team’s highest-paid player.
— Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) May 10, 2019
What it means for Xavien
Now, the NFL’s interception leader in 2018, can go back to capturing souls without the impending unknown of an expiring contract. It means that, for three years, Howard will be in a Dolphins uniform, then options likely open after the 2021 season. The structure of the deal pays Howard $51 million of the $76.5 million total in the first three years, then takes a steep decline in guarantees. At that point the team and player usually revisit.
Howard, a second-round pick in 2016 — 38th overall — earns a considerable raise. The Baylor product was due to make just over $1 million in 2019, would now make an annual salary of more than $15 million per year if he sees the end of the contract.
What it means for the cornerback room
Between Eric Rowe, Cornell Armstrong, Torry McTyer, Jalen Davis, and a healthy Cordrea Tankersley, someone needs to step up. With Howard, and Bobby McCain, collectively eating up ~$70 million the next three years, the budget doesn’t exactly call for a pricey number-two corner.
Miami effectively structured the room with the intentions of finding a cheap option; a requirement to offset the cost of the other two starting corners.
Rowe is a proven talent, but he misses more games than he plays. McTyer, Armstrong, and Davis all got their feet wet in 2018 while Tankersley’s injury puts his status up in the air. The battle to back up Rowe, in the highly likely event that his body fails to hold up, will be one of camp’s most intriguing…and most important.
Howard’s extension is the first dollar of an imminent spending spree. Miami, prior to this deal, were flush with 2020 cash – roughly $120 million. With 12 draft picks and an open checkbook, Grier’s Dolphins could undergo a massive, speedy facelift from the Adam Gase administration to Brian Flores’ rookie year.
Or maybe it won’t.
Pro-bowl snub Laremy Tunsil is likely up next. Receiver/Returner Jakeem Grant is due after 2019, as is Running Back Kenyan Drake.
Miami’s rebuild is off and running. Each previous reset eventually led to the same destination. The common theme of them all — dating back to the brief Nick Saban stint — foundations built on temporary solutions and limited foresight. That Band-Aid approach ultimately handcuffed the organization, preventing it from offering an extension of this nature.
That element, if nothing else, has certainly changed.
News
Dolphins Sign Xavien Howard to Record-Setting Contract Extension
The Miami Dolphins understand they have something rare, and they’ve wisely decided to keep him in South Florida for a long time.
According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Dolphins have rewarded cornerback Xavien Howard with a 5-year, $76.5m ($46m guaranteed) extension.
Dolphins are signing CB Xavien Howard to a record five-year, $76.5 million extension that includes $46M guaranteed, making him the highest paid CB in the NFL, sources tell ESPN. It’s the largest extension for a CB. Since becoming a 2nd-round pick, Howard has gone to one Pro Bowl.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 9, 2019
Dolphins CB Xavien Howard will receive $51 million in first 3 years of his new deal, source says. Big numbers for Howard.
— Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) May 9, 2019
Even on a team that’s “rebuilding”, having an elite, shutdown cornerback is such a desired commodity that the Dolphins wanted to maintain their former 2nd-round pick rather than trade him for future assets.
Miami drafted Howard #38 overall after giving up a fourth-round pick to move up four spots to draft the Baylor product. What initially seemed like another Dolphins 2nd-round bust quickly turned into a promising prospect. Activated for just 7 games his rookie season due to a knee injury, Howard has since started 28 out of 32 possible games and has accumulated 11 interceptions, 25 passes defended and 83 tackles over that time.
Xavien Howard is really really good pic.twitter.com/opAa3bPjdH
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 4, 2018
Howard tied for the league lead in interceptions last season (with 7), and earned his first trip to the Pro Bowl. Miami is flushed with cap space going forward, and fitting Howard into the budget was a pretty easy task. It’ll be interesting to see how the annual salaries are laid out and if Miami decides to stack the guaranteed money towards the beginning of the contract, making it easier to maneuver Howard later in his career.
This is the second straight offseason Chris Grier has rewarded a cornerback he’s drafted with a contract extension. Defensive captain Bobby McCain will be entering year 2 of a $27m extension he signed last year. With Reshad Jones set to cost $11.5 million next season, Miami needs to find some cheap gems to round out its costly secondary.
Miami Dolphins
Free Agent Analysis: Dolphins Sign Tackle Jordan Mills
Dolphins Add a Starter on the Offensive Line…Maybe
Amid speculation that the Dolphins would hit the remaining free agent class hard this week, veteran Offensive Tackle Jordan Mills signs a one-year, $3.5 million deal with Miami.
The precarious state of Miami’s current offensive line had the team in on fellow free agent Tackle Jared Veldheer. After Veldheer signed with division rival New England, Miami turns its focus to former Buffalo Bill and Chicago Bear. Mills has been a starting tackle for six years in the league.
Mills has a 53-game consecutive starts streak dating back to the end of 2015. In his six-year career, Mills has 82 starts to his name. The last three years have been built on durability for Mills — his snap counts are as follows:
|Season
|Jordan Mills Snaps Played
|2018
|1,011 (95.5%)
|2017
|1,023 (97.2%)
|2016
|1,033 (97.1%)
The Dolphins last had an offensive lineman play 1,000 snaps in 2015 when notorious Dallas Thomas played 99% of Miami’s offensive snaps that miserable season.
At 6-foot-5, 316 pounds, Mills fits the new prototype at the position and affords the Dolphins an opportunity to develop the young players at the position on the roster.
The assumed week-one starter, Mills will have to fend off Jesse Davis and potential position change (started two games at RT in 2017), sixth-round pick Isaiah Prince, incumbent swing tackle Zach Sterup, and a host of AAF and UDFA signings.
According to Pro Football Focus, Mills allowed 35 pressures in pass protection last season (25 hurries, 5 hits, and 5 sacks). The 35 pressures allowed were the 19th-most among NFL tackles in 2018. Mills was in pass protection on 606 snaps — a pressure for every 17.3 pass plays (two per game). This gives Mills a pass protection win-rate of 94.2% — which ranks outside of the top 100 among OTs.
Mills’ nine penalties ranked t-15th among all tackles in the NFL (one fewer than Laremy Tunsil). His run blocking did not grade out favorably for PFF standards; Mills was the 116thoverall run blocking tackle in football in 2018.
In 2017 Mills ranked 37th among tackles in pass protection win-rate and 111th in run blocking grade.
From my own tape study, these are my scouting notes on Jordan Mills:
– Struggles big-time with speed rushers. He doesn’t cover a much ground with his initial kick slide and, as he tries to make up ground getting into his set, he can get too narrow and off-balance. Frequently is too high in his pass set and gets out over his skis.
– There isn’t a lot of pop in the running game. He mostly tries to win with leverage as he grabs around the shoulder pads and hopes to hang on. Often times he will have to let go to prevent holding calls; he very rarely knocks his man backwards. You won’t ask Jordan Mills to do any pulling or reach blocking — he really struggles with quickness.
– When he correctly lands his hand-placement, he can lock out with length and upper body strength. Once he gets that engagement on the inside of the chest plate, the rep is over.
Jordan Mills 2018 film study thread pic.twitter.com/R4MjpVoZkC
— Locked On Dolphins (@LockedOnPhins) May 9, 2019
All things told, I don’t think he’s as much of a lock to start as many Dolphins fans might think. He has the pole position as we enter offseason workouts, but Jesse Davis is a better player at the position, it’ll just depend on whether the Dolphins want to move Davis back to tackle or keep him inside at guard.The acclimation of Chris Reed and Michael Deiter will ultimately determine whether or not Mills plays. If Reed and Deiter win the guard jobs, I’d suspect a pretty tight battle between Mills and Davis, with the latter winning the job.
At the very worst, Mills is a massive upgrade over the Dolphins previous swing tackle set up. His durability, position flexibility (left and right tackle) and passion for the game all help upgrade Miami’s roster — even if it’s not as a starter.
Miami Dolphins
7 Things to Watch at Miami Dolphins Rookie Minicamp
Previewing Rookie Minicamp in Miami
Merry football season! Well, kind of…but not really. And that’s the first of many times you’ll hear me say that over the course of the next four months. Today marks the first mandatory attendance date on the calendar in Miami’s offseason program, even if more than half of the roster — including the overwhelming majority of the starters — are still on vacation.
Nearly a third of the Dolphins current 87-man roster will descend upon the training facility in Davie for a crash course in NFL professionalism. First-time Head Coach Brian Flores is making his rookie minicamp debut as well. For Flores, and the 21 rostered players (plus a handful of tryout players), it’s all about developing a routine and an expectation for how work will get done in this new era of Dolphins football.
The work expands beyond the football field. Class will be in session in the film room, nutrition will be a focal point, and the players will get familiarized with the weight room and everything the Nova Southeastern University facility has to offer.
We will hear from the coaches and players post-practice about the training sessions. These are the seven things we are looking forward to as the chinstraps are buckled and we get a taste of Miami’s 2019 rookie class.
1. Christian Wilkins Dominance from the Word Go
If you checked out our 360 episode on Wilkins, you heard the stories about the first time he showed up on his high school football team as a freshman. Wilkins made an all-league, team captain cry after a few reps.
That’s the aim for Wilkins from the moment Miami hits the practice field. His elite traits, most notably the quickness, should provide more than enough to put a hurting on Miami’s laundry list of undrafted free agent offensive linemen.
Wilkins enters camp, not only with a stranglehold on the distinction for best rookie, he could conceivably return to OTAs, with the veterans, as Miami’s best defensive lineman — and it all begins today.
2. The Quick Development of those UDFA Offensive Linemen
The good news, for the four undrafted free agents up front, is the opportunity each will get to face one of college football’s most dominant presences. If any of the four: Shaq Calhoun, Kirk Barron, Aaron Monteiro, or Ryan Anderson, can hold their own against the Clemson alum, it will serve as an opportunity to earn more reps during OTA’s later this month.
Miami’s interior offensive line positions are wide open, and with a glut of previously acquired developmental prospects treading water thus far in their NFL careers, this group of newcomers have to be excited about the opportunity.
3. Miami’s Offensive Line Draft Picks
Michael Deiter has been penciled into a starting position by every human proudly donning the aqua and orange. With 54 college starts, Deiter astonishingly became one of Miami’s most experienced lineman the moment he was selected in the third-round. The rookie is lauded for his fundamentals and technical refinement, and if Miami wants to avoid a disastrous season offensively, Deiter needs to stick — expeditiously.
Three rounds later, the Dolphins made Ohio State Tackle Isaiah Prince the latest developmental offensive line selection. Prince has the traits and build coaches will love, but his college tape suggests he has a long way to go before earning meaningful NFL reps. Dominating UDFA Defensive Linemen Dewayne Hendrix and Jonathan Ledbetter would be a good start for Prince.
4. The Reintroduction of the Fullback in Miami
Before the team can even assigned him a uniform number, Chandler Cox is already a fan favorite in Miami. The multi-purpose fullback is sprinkling nostalgia dust on Dolphins fans thinking back to the days of Lousaka Polite.
Cox, along with fellow seventh-round draft pick Myles Gaskin, should give this Miami class a lot of juice in 21-personnel packages.
5. Speed at Linebacker
Andrew Van Ginkel has an opportunity to carve out a sub-package role on the 2019 Dolphins defense. With only two of the linebacker positions vehemently spoken for (Raekwon McMillan and Jerome Baker), Van Ginkel’s mission to eat into Kiko Alonso’s snaps starts today.Van Ginkel excels in pass coverage and blitzing the quarterback, but it’s undrafted Miami native Terrill Hanks that provides the punch. Hanks, a hammer of a hitter, can scoot in his own right — when healthy; Hanks has been battling an ankle injury all spring — and he returns to his hometown with what he describes as a “mountain (replacing the proverbial chip) on his shoulder.”
6. Preston Williams Emerging as a Challenger to Devante Parker, Brice Butler
The Dolphins frontline receivers are all burners (Kenny Stills, Albert Wilson, Jakeem Grant). Devante Parker is here on a one-year, cheap, prove-it deal while Brice Butler is making only a fraction of Parker’s salary. Preston Williams is a similar build with potentially equal raw traits to the former first-round pick (Parker). The former five-star high school recruit has dealt with his fair share of off-the-field obstacles and, if he can straighten up, he has an opportunity to make Miami’s 53-man roster.
7. Josh Boyer’s Undrafted Free Agent Cornerback Conquest
Boyer, another Patriots defect, can lay claim to the development of both Malcom Butler and J.C. Jackson in New England. The pair of undrafted corners were instant success stories as rookies, and Boyer (Miami’s new Cornerbacks Coach) gets his hands on another trio of longshots (UTEP’s Nick Needham, Boise State’s Tyler Horton, and Northwestern’s Montre Hartage.)
It’s not quite the return of football, but any pigskin is welcomed this time of year. OTA’s begin at the end of this month and that’s the last real taste we have before training camp in Late-July.
Happy start of football season, ‘Phins fans. Kind of. But not really.
LATEST
- What Does the Xavien Howard Extension Mean for Miami? For X? May 10, 2019
- Dolphins Sign Xavien Howard to Record-Setting Contract Extension May 9, 2019
- Free Agent Analysis: Dolphins Sign Tackle Jordan Mills May 9, 2019
- 7 Things to Watch at Miami Dolphins Rookie Minicamp May 9, 2019
- Miami Dolphins have signed all but one drafted rookie May 9, 2019