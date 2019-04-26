Miami Dolphins
What the Miami Dolphins are Getting in Christian Wilkins
Intelligent, accomplished, athletic and the nicest guy you’ll ever meet, Christian Wilkins provides a glimpse into the future of the Miami Dolphins as an organization
“He was extremely scared…at first. He even referenced the kindergarten cop option”
Ashley Robertson, the principal of James M. Brown Elementary School in Walhalla, South Carolina, couldn’t control her emotions when she learned that a Clemson football star would be substituting for her kindergarten class.
For multi-talented, well-cultured Defensive Lineman Christian Wilkins, an opportunity to educate children was not one he was willing to pass up. “Professionalism,” Robertson quickly replied when asked what stood out about Wilkins in an elementary school environment. “You could tell it wasn’t for the fanfare, he was there for the kids and he took the job very seriously.”
That should come as no surprise. The 23-year-old, with two undergraduate degrees and a Master’s degree, fills out a trophy case with both athletic and academic hardware.
Clemson’s unquestioned leader, Wilkins celebrated a pair of National Championship wins during his four-year run at Death Valley. The National Football Foundation didn’t mince words when describing the All-American Defensive Lineman.
It’s that commitment, determination, and character that prompted Brian Flores, Chris Grier and the Miami Dolphins to call Wilkins name with the 13th pick in Thursday’s NFL Draft — it also served as an imperative trait to Clemson’s title-winning season this past fall.
The 2019 Tigers’ season faced an early obstacle when the starting quarterback position was in some peril. Turning the keys over to five-star Freshman Quarterback Trevor Lawrence was brilliant, in hindsight, but getting Lawrence in the right head-space was instrumental for the second championship in three years.
“It showed me he had my back,” Lawrence said when the two shared a breakfast the morning after the 18-year-old captured the starting QB job. Wilkins’ teammates make it clear that the decision to send big number 42 to that breakfast was a no-brainer.
“He comes to work every day, but he comes with a smile on his face and a couple jokes,” Linebacker Tre Lamar said. “It’s always great to have the guy with jokes when everyone’s dead tired and you don’t know how you’re going to get through the next period or run. But having a guy like [Christian] makes it easier.”
Wilkins is cognizant of his leadership skillset and the importance of said skill in this sport. “I feel like what makes me a good leader now is because I was a good follower when I was young,” Wilkins said. “I did a good job of recognizing the aspects of people’s leadership styles that I could take and the ones I could definitely leave and put my own twist on it,” Wilkins said.
TOUCHDOWN RUNS AND FAKE PUNTS?!
Christian Wilkins isn’t your typical DT. pic.twitter.com/eX2aRe3b6f
— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 26, 2019
Character, without talent, won’t get a football player very far. Wilkins is capable of leading because of the on-field example he sets for the rest of the team.
A Clemson Tiger is headed to South Beach
Dolphins select Christian Wilkins No. 13 overall pic.twitter.com/0ryLjoW0wi
— Bleacher Report NFL (@BR_NFL) April 26, 2019
Daniel Jeremiah raved about Wilkins in his most recent top-50 list on NFL.com.
Jeremiah, and his podcast (Move the Sticks) co-host Bucky Brooks spent plenty of time during the run-up to the draft effusively praising Wilkins skill set.
“You just don’t see guys this talented and athletic up front. He can play anywhere from a 0 technique to the 9-tech. He can play over the nose, or all the way outside and play defensive end. He has outstanding first step quickness, balance, and body control,” Brooks said.
Jeremiah continued on the podcast speaking about the strengths and scheme fits for Wilkins. “You don’t want him to sit and two-gap, you want him to get up field. Quickness, effort, and he can collapse the back side as well as anyone as a run defender. The quick feet, quick hands, he’s loose, he can get in gaps and be disruptive there – I think he’s one of the 10 best players in this draft.“
Wilkins has been impressing coaches since his days as a youth football player. Gary Dougherty — Wilkins High School Football Coach in Framington, Massachusetts.
“When I first met Christian he was a freshman,” Dougherty said. “I put him in against my two-time captain, division-two college commit, and Christian whooped him so bad he made the kid cry.”
“He had a reputation of being the nicest kid off the field, and the meanest kid on the field,” Dougherty said. He’s driven, he’s always had a love for football, he’s athletic, was a great basketball player and he’s the smartest guy on the field. He was the best player I ever coached and it wasn’t close.”
That high school prowess earned Wilkins a five-star grade coming out of high school and earned him a full ride to Clemson. ESPN’s Lead Recruit Analyst, Tom Luginbill, spoke about his experience with the gifted Wilkins.
“The first thing we ask when a kid comes from an area not know for football is, we ask does he dominate the competition? The answer,” Luginbill said, “was unequivocally yes. Then, in the Under Armor All American game, he was dominant at two positions – tackle and ends”
“He played all over the field, in the kicking game, on offense, he loves the weight room, he has a galvanizing force that rallies the troops and his football character is off the charts,” Luginbill added.
So what about the on-field production?
Wilkins gets it done there too.
Christian Wilkins earned the 4th highest pass-rush grade among all interior defensive linemen, per Pro Football Focus. He was even better against the run ranking third in that category. His PFF grades improved all four years at Clemson
Part of a trio of Clemson defensive lineman in this years class, Christian Wilkins is disruptive in the run game and can create pressure up the middle in the passing game. pic.twitter.com/KGL4eY7d3y
— ESPN Player (@espnplayer) April 25, 2019
Most impressively, Wilkins average tackle depth of 0.1 yards allowed led all college football interior defensive linemen.
The scouting reports of his athletic prowess, first-step quickness, and arsenal of rush moves makes him an ideal foundation piece for this Dolphins defense under Brian Flores. In New England, Flores used Trey Flowers across the defensive formation, just as Clemson utilized Wilkins.
Even though Wilkins played end, tackle, and some fullback in college, that might not be the best route in the professional ranks. Wilkins’ true position in this Dolphins defense likely comes in the mold of a 3-technique with the occasional 5-techinique alignment.
When fatigue sets in Wilkins is sometimes guilty of losing his quickness, thus rendering him ineffective. He will, at times, get washed up into blocks or slide down the line right out of the play. He is capable of playing with heavy hands, though he needs refinement in repositioning after losing the rep initially.
As a play-side run defender, he will get stood up too high out of his stance, allowing the opponent to dictate the rep.
Wilkins combine was impressive for a man of his size. He measured as follows:
6-foot-3, 315 pounds
31 ½ arms, 9 ¾ inch hands
5.04 40-yard dash
28 Bench Reps
29.5″ Vert Jump
107″ Broad Jump
4.55 Short Shuttle
Bucky Brooks caught up with Wilkins at the combine and asked the star DT about the pride that comes with playing at Clemson. Wilkins responded by discussing the pressure [the Clemson DL] put on themselves because of the lineage of Clemson defensive linemen – then literally rattled each one of them off, one-by-one.
This pick signals a change in the way the Dolphins are going to do business. Locker room issues, unprepared teams, those are a thing of the past — Wilkins spearheads that organizational shift.
Chris Grier spoke about the addition of his latest first-round draft pick.
Dolphins GM Chris Grier on DT Christian Wilkins pic.twitter.com/miMeKlqxct
— Chris Perkins (@chrisperk) April 26, 2019
Wilkins should play a lot — and immediately. The Dolphins defensive front will feature a heavy rotation, with Wilkins at the forefront. Look for Miami’s newest player to play somewhere between 500-600 snaps as a rookie, contribute in the run game and provide a rush presence on the inside in sub-packages.
Live look at Christian Wilkins after getting drafted by the Dolphins. pic.twitter.com/njussd7fyb
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) April 26, 2019
Reasons why the Miami Dolphins Might Trade Up for a QB in 2019
Let’s get hypothetical for a second.
It’s draft day, Phins fans! I’m sure you’ve tallied every mock, read every potential scouting report, and have been doing your best Sherlock Holmes interpretation attempting to uncover all the secrets and hieroglyphics being thrown out there.
What if we threw out one more hypothetical at you? One that most would scoff at instantly, but one that has a more-realistic chance of occurring than most smokescreens you’ve witnessed the past few weeks.
Say we ignore every aspect that points the Miami Dolphins towards drafting a quarterback in the 2020 NFL draft and focus solely on 2019. Would Miami be so bold as to acquire their franchise QB this year rather than waiting a season?
Below are a few reasons why, against all of our desires, the Dolphins might trade up for a quarterback later tonight:
How Valuable is One Player?
The 2020 quarterback class is light years ahead of the 2019 class. Kyler Murray is expected to be the #1 quarterback taken, with Dwayne Haskins projected to be the 2nd QB off the board. Interesting thing is, Murray is projected to be worse than the top-3 quarterbacks coming out next year; Haskins would obviously be projected even lower.
Why splurge for a lesser quarterback? Guess it depends how much of a downgrade you think you’re getting.
The thought here is that trading up to select one of these quarterbacks in the 2019 draft will cost substantially less than it will next season.
Any trade is going to be closer to resembling the trade Jeff Ireland made with the Oakland Raiders back in 2013 (Dion Jordan) – where he only gave up a 2nd-round pick to move up to #3 overall – rather than reflect the Washington Redskins trade in 2012 where they gave up most of their future for Robert Griffin III.
Redskins-Rams trade, Redskins received 2 overall pk 2012
Rams
2012 Redskins 1st & 2nd rd pk
2013 Redskins 1st rd pk
2014 Redskins 1st rd pk
— Mike Jurecki (@mikejurecki) August 31, 2015
That RGIII-type of trade is what the Miami Dolphins will be looking at next year if they sit anywhere outside of the top-5.
Sure, all of those 2020 quarterbacks offer a safer chance at being elite, but do the 2019 quarterbacks bring the Dolphins more value because they have all the extra picks to build around their new quarterback? Rather than desperately trying to fit whatever 3rd & 4th-round picks they have left into the starting lineup?
Future Assets
Unless you selected the next Baker Mayfield, and your selection led your team to a decent record (in which case, you’re very happy with your pick), chances are, your rookie quarterback is going to struggle.
The reaction on the other end of the line was pretty good too!@bakermayfield #NFLDraft #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/C6jZOxnmTh
— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) April 23, 2019
So much so, that you’ve now set yourself up to draft a top-5 prospect next season. With that top-5 pick comes the luxury of trading down with one of the team’s that desperately want one of the quarterbacks everyone is enamored with.
The situation spells instant profit for Miami; they can get an absolute haul if they wanted to trade down next year. Talk about being able to build an entire roster around a rookie quarterback. This is the kind of trade that allows a franchise to properly rebuild.
This trade just comes with the caveat that you better have gotten your rookie quarterback in 2019 right. That’s a pretty big caveat.
And that’s where a man’s job security is taken into consideration…
Securing Your Future
Steve Wilks was just fired by the Arizona Cardinals after drafting a rookie quarterback (Josh Rosen). It also happened to Jeff Fisher and the Los Angeles Rams a couple seasons ago (Jared Goff). We used to think that drafting a rookie quarterback extended your leash, but that may not necessarily be the case.
We hope the Dolphins have a concrete plan in mind, and if the plan they sold to Stephen Ross was to focus on 2020, then any amount of losing isn’t going to get them fired.
But we all thought Adam Gase, Mike Tannenbaum and Chris Grier (part 1) had a plan, and those plans never seem to go as intended.
Who knows what Brian Flores and Chris Grier (part 2) will have to endure prior to the 2020 draft occurring. Are they that confident that their seats are as cool as Winterfell, or do they still have a fire lit under them for 2019?
Can Flores and Grier afford a 2-14 season on their resume? One that will ultimately leave the fans happy, but will cause a ton of discomfort, frustration and “that’s so Dolphins” along the way.
As a business, even if the losing is intended, it creates negative PR. Stephen Ross is a business man before anything else and business might change one calendar year from now.
Source: Stephen Ross is pushing for Ryan Tannehill http://t.co/n32Hw0Gb
— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 23, 2012
Quarterbacks print money for franchises. Does Ross allow his bright football minds to build the way they planned, or do dollar signs get in the way of the overall prize?
Verdict
Although it would bring instant excitement, and save us from an empty season of losing, I highly doubt Miami trades up to select a quarterback in 2019.
If a specific prospect they like falls to them at #13, do they take them? That’s more likely. They may deem their 1st-round pick worthy of that risk – simply because they can get a “redo” in 2020…..the year that actually matters.
It’s hard to ignore all the moves Miami is making towards 2020. It would be the biggest smokescreen in the history of the NFL draft if Miami fooled everyone and jumped up to get a QB this year. I just don’t think it’s going to happen.
