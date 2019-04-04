Miami Dolphins
What Trading Up Would Look Like for the Miami Dolphins
The NFL Draft is officially less than a month away, but what if the Miami Dolphins pick a lot earlier than we expect?
Surprise trades happen every year in the NFL Draft, and this year will be no exception.
2019’s draft class possess two top-tier Quarterbacks and multiple game-changing defensive talents such as Nick Bosa, Quinnen Williams, and Ed Oliver. If Miami falls in love with a player they believe could change the franchise (such as Kyler Murray or Dwayne Haskins), then which teams would they call and what price would they have to pay?
Jimmy Johnson created a draft pick value chart during his time with the Dallas Cowboys; this chart gives a numerical value to every pick in the draft based on the round and overall draft pick. Since its creation in the 90’s, the chart has changed over the years, but it is still used as a reference tool for teams around the league.
Using this draft chart, we will try to identify the price Miami will have to pay to move up in the draft.
Miami currently holds:
- 1st round pick (13) – 1150 points
- 2nd round pick (16) – 420 points
- 3rd round pick (15) – 195 points
- 4th round pick (14) – 62 points
- 5th round pick (13) – 30.6 points
- 7th round pick (19) – 1 point
- 7th round pick (20) – 1 point
The Dolphins will also hold multiple picks in the 2020 draft after they are awarded some compensatory picks after this upcoming season.
Chris Grier and company are starting a rebuild and can add players from the roster to trade negotiations; players such as Xavien Howard and Kenny Stills could yield a high value. Two teams Miami could target when trying to facilitate a trade are the Oakland Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Oakland is currently undergoing a massive rebuild ever since Jon Gruden has taken control; and although they already have 3 first-round draft picks in the 2019 class, they could add even more by trading down with Miami. Oakland holds the 4th overall pick in the draft, so trading up from #13 would not be cheap for Miami – and Oakland could demand a king’s ransom.
Jacksonville is fresh off a disappointing 2018 campaign, but isn’t far from their AFC Championship loss in 2017. Jacksonville’s time to win is now, as they will need to pay multiple superstars in the coming years and have recently signed Nick Foles to a big contract. That being said, they still have some holes on the roster that need addressed, such as the offensive line.
Jacksonville holds the 7th overall pick and most likely could still trade back to #13 and select a dominate offensive line prospect – then take the additional picks from Miami and add depth to their roster.
Oakland’s 4th-overall pick values at 1800 points, while Miami’s 13th-overall pick values at 1150 – a difference of 650 points for Miami to make up.
The Raiders currently have needs at EDGE, LB, WR, and CB, so Miami could also add a player to help make up the difference. Players such as Kiko Alonso, Kenny Stills, and maybe Charles Harris could be of interest to the Raiders, but for this example, we will use only draft picks.
Example trade:
- Miami receives pick #4 (1800 points)
- Oakland receives pick #13 (1150 points), pick 48 (420 points), pick 116 (62 points), and 2020’s 4th and 5th round picks (estimated at 110 points in total)
This trade brings Miami within about 50 or so points of 1800, but this gives Oakland a plethora of picks for 2019 and additional picks for 2020. Trading up all the way to number 4 will be costly, and although the trade won’t look exactly like this it will require Miami to dive deep into its pockets.
Jacksonville’s 7th-overall pick is valued at 1500 points, which would require Miami to make up 350 points to move up to number 7.
Jacksonville’s most notable need is on the offensive line, and Miami doesn’t have anyone to offer in that position group. The Jaguars have already invested heavily in Nick Foles, so they can address the offensive line at pick 13 and with the additional picks they acquire from Miami.
Example trade:
- Miami receives pick #7 (1500 points), pick 178 (19.8 points)
- Jacksonville receives pick #13 (1150 points), pick 48 (420 points)
This scenario has Miami overpaying about 50 points, but I would expect Jacksonville to be fielding calls from the Cincinnati Bengals and Denver Broncos as well.
Although this trade is substantially cheaper, it comes with uncertainty, as Dwayne Haskins is sought after and waiting until he falls to #7 could be unrealistic.
The Miami Dolphins have lived in mediocrity for far too long, it’s time to break free and take some risks. Do Chris Grier and company pick up the phone and make the call? If they do, you’ll hear about it here on LockedOnDolphins.com as we keep you up to the minute on everything that is Miami Dolphins.
Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins Could and Should Draft a Running Back
The Miami Dolphins have a nice running back stable on their roster. They have the enigmatic Kenyan Drake and they have former rookie, Kalen Ballage. The two, in theory, should quantify as your projected two starters at the position slated to share time.
However, this is a new regime, a new regime that no doubt has the faith from the fans to utilize Kenyan Drake much more than Adam Gase could ever dream. Also, with Ballage’s effective end to last season, you would think he’s going to get a lot of opportunity to display that and more this upcoming season. My point here is, that none of that matters.
This is Brian Flores and Chad O’Shea. Do I think they see promise with Drake and Ballage? Without a doubt, but it doesn’t mean they won’t want to draft someone that fits their ideology of what they want from the running back position. It’s not a top priority, but it’s more of a need than I think most draftniks realize.
The earliest I could see us add to our backfield would be maybe round 3 but most likely round 4. Below I have listed some potential targets you could see Chris Grier target for the new Miami staff to add to their running back by committee approach. The same approach we have seen over the years in New England. I have listed their height, weight and 40 time.
- David Montgomery, Iowa State, 5’10 222lbs, 4.63
- Montgomery is cannon ball of a runner. He reminds me oddly of Ray Rice or Maurice Jones- Drew with his thick lower half. He isn’t going to break away for long runs, but he is effective as ever in gaining yards after contact and breaking tackles. With that he also has solid hands, 71 catches in 37 career games, out of the backfield so he gives you the flexibility of being in on obvious passing situations. He could easily provide a LeGarrette Blount type of role on this Dolphins roster. Admittedly, I am not sure he will be there in the 3rd
- Damien Harris, Alabama, 5’10 216lbs, 4.57
- Damien Harris was a 4-year player from Alabama. He never rushed for less than 875 yards per season and his avg yards per carry over his college career was a vast 5.8. For whatever reason, as long as he was at ‘Bama it always felt as if he never got the shine he deserved. In his senior year he also showed he can catch the ball bringing in 22 catches on the season for 204 yards. The biggest trait that will have Miami’s staff interested is security; Harris had never lost one fumble over the course of his illustrious career. That is something that I’m sure is engrained in Brian Flores’ brain after being with Bill Belichick for all those years. If he’s there Miami may consider him in the 3rd. I think Harris has Nick Chubb potential this upcoming season.
- Devin Singletary, Florida Atlantic, 5’8 203, 4.66
- The man they call “Motor.” Now, as a FAU alum I may be a little biased but also as a lifeloing Hurricanes fan, this guy reminds me of Frank Gore. He’s got that “small” label that follows him around but that does not define him. You don’t get a nickname like “Motor” for going with the flow. He’s finished his career at FAU with 3 straight 1,000 yard season. The negatives to him are his usage at FAU and his lack of receiving ability. Singletary had a lot of use at FAU coming in with 714 carries, that’s a lot. However, for a day 2 or day 3 pick, you’d be hard pressed to find someone that’s going to give you all they got like Singletary. Assuming Kenyan Drake is our number 1 receiving back, you can pair “Motor” and Ballage as your grind down running backs. As long as his pass protection is up to par, Singletary will find playing time with any team that drafts him.
- Miles Sanders, Penn St, 5’10 211, 4.49
- Going off my gut feeling as to what the current Miami staff think they need from the backfield; Miles Sanders is the guy. Will he be there? That’s the biggest question as his combine performance put him on the radar and many draftniks have him shooting up draft boards. Sanders is one of those prospects that does everything really, really well but isn’t a superstar with any one attribute. He’s an elusive runner that can catch the ball out of the backfield with the best of them. He reminds me a lot of James White from New England, he’s old reliable in the sense of catching the ball or pass protecting for your QB. His one issue is fumbling, it’s happened more than you like so you must wonder how much that will matter with his recent rise on draft boards. If Sanders is on the board come round 3 or 4, rest assured I’ll be banging the drum for him.
- Bryce Love, Stanford, 5’8 200, 4.40 (DNP @ Combine)
- Bryce Love had one of the worst-case scenarios happen when it comes to a draft prospect. He absolutely killed in 2017 with 2,118 yards rushing, 19 touchdowns, and an 8.1ypc. Then he started breaking down in 2018 with a slew of ankle injuries and ultimately a torn ACL. When healthy and able to get past the line of scrimmage, Love can be one of the most electrifying runners in this class. His main concern for teams is durability. But come the 6th or 7th round, look for Miami to take a risk on him late and see if they can help him reclaim that 2017 form.
NFL Draft
Locked On Dolphins 2019 Draft Big Boards – Linebackers
Since you can gather general draft ideas from just about anywhere, we want to focus our coverage solely on the Dolphins. What will Miami look for at each position as the rebuild begins in 2019? This series is a collection of three things:
1.) Job-descriptions required for each position to be a Miami Dolphin
2.) Travis’ personal Dolphins-centric big-board for each position
3.) Confirmed player visits (Shrine, Senior Bowl, Combine, Pro-Day, 30 visit)
Linebackers
Job Description:
This is possibly the most unique position in terms of specificity to the scheme. In Raekwon McMillan, Miami has its banger between the tackles. In Jerome Baker, the number-two linebacker that can help in coverage, blitz from any position, and outrace the outside zone attempts.
What’s missing is the Kyle Van Noy type. Miami desperately needs a player of his caliber (size, length, contributions to the run-game and an effective blitzer).
Dont’a Hightower 260 lbs. 4.68 40-yard dash, 7.55 3-cone, 32.5 arm, 32 vert, 117 broad
Kyle Van Noy 250 lbs. 4.71 40-yard dash, 7.22 3-cone, 31.5 arm, 32.5 vert, 112 broad
Brandon King 220 lbs. 4.49 40-yard dash, 7.28 3-cone, 38 vert, 127 broad
Albert McClellan 235 lbs. 4.81 40-yard dash, 7.24 3-cone, 36.5 vert, 119 broad
Elandon Roberts 238 lbs. 4.60 40-yard dash, 7.23 3-cone, 36 vert, 120 broad
The two Devins will be omitted from this section.
Linebackers Big Board
|Rank
|Player
|School
|Round Projection
|1
|Juston Hollins
|Oregon
|3-4
|2
|Ben Banogu
|TCU
|2-3
|3
|Mack Wilson
|Alabama
|2-3
|4
|Blake Cashman
|Minnesota
|3-4
|5
|Bobby Okereke
|Stanford
|4-5
Reported Dolphins Meetings:
Justin Hollins – Oregon
Ben Banogu – TCU
Sione Takitaki – BYU
Joe Dineen – Kansas
NFL Draft
Locked On Dolphins 2019 Draft Big Boards – Interior Defensive Line
Since you can gather general draft ideas from just about anywhere, we want to focus our coverage solely on the Dolphins. What will Miami look for at each position as the rebuild begins in 2019? This series is a collection of three things:
1.) Job-descriptions required for each position to be a Miami Dolphin
2.) Travis’ personal Dolphins-centric big-board for each position
3.) Confirmed player visits (Shrine, Senior Bowl, Combine, Pro-Day, 30 visit)
Interior Defensive Line:
Job Description:
The heavy hands and eye discipline traits apply even more on the inside than they do off the edge. Two-gap specialists with power in their base and the ability to collapse the pocket from the interior in one-on-one opportunities will be an emphasis.
Again, we look at the build of the 2018 Patriots interior front.
Malcolm Brown 320 lbs. 5.05 40-yard dash, 7.84 3-cone, 32.5 arms, 98 broad, 29.5 vert
Lawrence Guy 315 lbs. 4.96 40-yard dash, 7.6 3-cone, 32.75 arm, 29 vert
Danny Shelton 345 lbs. 5.64 40-yard dash, 7.99 3-cone, 32 arm, 30.5 vert, 95 broad
Adam Butler 300 lbs. 5.23 40-yard dash, 7.51 3-cone, arm, 28.5 vert, 101 broad
Quinnen Williams is the only player we are omitting from this group.
Interior DL Big Board
|Rank
|Player
|School
|Round Projection
|1
|Ed Oliver
|Houston
|1
|2
|Jeffery Simmons
|Mississippi State
|1
|3
|Christian Wilkins
|Clemson
|1
|4
|Charles Omenihu
|Texas
|3
|5
|Dexter Lawrence
|Clemson
|1-2
|6
|Jerry Tillery
|Notre Dame
|1-2
|7
|Dre’Mont Jones
|Ohio State
|2
|8
|Khalen Saunders
|Western Illinois
|2-3
|9
|Renell Wren
|Arizona State
|3-4
|10
|Daylon Mack
|Texas A&M
|3-4
|11
|Gerald Willis
|Miami
|3-4
|12
|Daniel Wise
|Kansas
|3-4
|13
|Isaiah Buggs
|Alabama
|4-5
|14
|Armon Watts
|Arkansas
|4-6
|15
|Dontavius Russell
|Auburn
|5-7
Reported Dolphins Meetings:
Quinnen Williams – Alabama
Ed Oliver – Houston
Dexter Lawrence – Clemson
Jerry Tillery – Notre Dame
Armon Watts – Arkansas
Terry Breckner – Missouri
Jordan Bradford – Louisiana Tech
JOSE BELLON
April 4, 2019 at 12:23 pm
I can of disagree with you if I’m Chris Grier I would not trade up in your Scenario of trading with the Raiders you have Miami given 5 picks to move up no way not for a Team with so many needs
In the contrary If the player they really want is already gone by 13th they should trade back and get more picks but for this year not for 2020 we should concentrate in drafting DE DT OT OG LB in the first 5 rounds of this draft and a RB or WR for depth in the last 2 rounds
Them next with over 120 Million and lots of picks it will be the year to get your QB hey maybe even Russell Wilson can be a possibility