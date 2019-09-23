What Went Right in Week 3

Outplaying Dallas in the first half, injuries, mistakes lead to third straight blowout loss for the Dolphins

Covering the spread indicates beating expectations, and even though the Dolphins first road game under Brian Flores ended in another lopsided result, it was decidedly the best performance of the season for Miami.

Stat Dolphins Cowboys Total Yards 283 476 Rushing 72 235 Passing 211 241 Penalties 5 (35 yards) 8 (100 yards) 3rd/4thDown 4/18 (22.2%) 5/10 (50%) Sacks For 1 3 TOP 29:04 30:56

Dropped passes, lack of ball security, shuffling a banged up offensive line, and some curious officiating kept Miami from capturing its first lead this season. Instead, Josh Rosen’s impressive first half led to only six points, and a four-point deficit going to the locker room.

Miami’s offensive surge (comical phrasing when considering NFL-wide perspective) led to the best time of possession mark this season, and sparked a spirited defensive effort. The Miami D picked off Dak Prescott and held the Cowboys to 10 first half points.

Major improvements today pic.twitter.com/sL2kxgSxqo — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 22, 2019

As the offense stalled out in the second half, the wheels fell off for the defense for a third consecutive week, including an ejection for Miami’s best player, Xavien Howard.

Finding positives in blowouts is tricky, and as disingenuous as it might sound, there were plenty Sunday in Dallas.

Let’s go position-by-position.

Quarterback

As a detractor of Josh Rosen’s long-term staying power in Miami, it’d be easy to point to the box score and say I told you so, but that’s faulty analysis. Rosen played a good game Sunday with toughness, leadership, generally sharp accuracy, mobility, and a much better sense for the game than we saw all camp.

Miami’s pass protection was better in the first half than it had been for two weeks, but Rosen was still forced off the spot to extend plays, which he did. Rosen had his second, maybe third touchdown dropped in the last two weeks when Preston Williams couldn’t pull down perfect pylon shot.

What an absolutely dime by Rosen. Perfect timing and trajectory, come on Preston. pic.twitter.com/LrNlyGUo8H — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 22, 2019

It’s easy to launch arrows at Brian Flores and his staff for waiting on Rosen, but the growth we saw was tangible. Those physical traits — the way the ball comes off his hand, and an improving, inherent sense for pressure were never the reason he didn’t win the job — it was the mental side of things, which are coming along nicely.

Rosen is a precious asset to the Dolphins. It still seems impossible that he can do enough to push the front office off the QB class next April — he’ll have to at least win a couple of games to get Miami off the number one pick alone — but playing like he did Sunday increases his league-wide value, which only stands to benefit the Dolphins.

Running Backs

This position group was thought to be a stacked stable of versatile weapons by many, but it has been among the most disappointing positions in the early going.

Kalen Ballage is showing the lateral agility of a Cadillac. That, with his spotty vision, makes for a very uneventful play when he touches the ball — he seems to go down on first contact every time (he made the first tackler miss only twice on 45 opportunities last season).

Kenya Drake maintains his explosive, dual-threat nature, but the same mistakes persist for the fourth-year player. Poor ball security, spinning his back into the defense with only one hand on the ball on a goal-to-go run, dropped passes, occasional gaffes in pass protection — it’s not good enough.

Wide Receivers

Preston Williams has the tools to be a number-one wide receiver. Xavien Howard said that, scouts that preferred him as a priority UDFA said that, his production has — at times — said that. But he needs to catch the damn football. Catching the ball is supposed to be the easy part, and Williams continues to get open, only to lack finish.

The FOX broadcast mentioned that Williams and Rosen are best buddies, and that chemistry shows up regularly. Williams’ line-of-scrimmage release skill set is pretty impressive, and he understands how to chase blind spots and stack defensive backs.

Preston Williams winning with nuance against a very good corner. Little hop step gets him in position to stack Awuzie on the in-breaking route. pic.twitter.com/D427nexqFH — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 22, 2019

Jakeem Grant’s issue is similar to Williams — drops on offense and special teams. He dropped a simple screen today and muffed another punt, but he did show a proclivity for finding soft sports in the underneath zone, and was a fixture of the game plan. That needs to continue for the season to see if he can withstand a heavy workload for 16 games.

Allen Hurns was laid out on a brutal hit from Jeff Heath. He entered the concussion protocol and was very slow to walk off the field. Keep him in your thoughts.

Devante Parker made a gorgeous one-handed stab on a takeoff route. He has fast become a favorite of Rosen as well, as the quarterback will search for his tall receivers into the boundary with one-on-one coverage working down the sideline. Parker is mostly effective at stacking the corners in this situation, as he did here on this beautiful one-handed catch.

Kenyan Drake just knocked Robert Quinn back to Miami. And Devante Parker… do this more. pic.twitter.com/u9rwQ6bwz4 — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 22, 2019

Tight Ends

Durham Smythe made several impressive blocks, including some new wham action that was not part of the prior game plans. The wham invites a defensive tackle up field without a direct block, and Smythe’s job is to peel back and surprise the penetrating tackle with a wham block.

Mike Gesicki was hardly involved in the game plan as a pass catcher — he didn’t have the most favorable of matchups against the versatile Cowboys linebackers and safeties, plus Miami often went max protection. Gesicki did catch all three of his targets, all be it for nine yards.

Offensive Line

The first half commentary would be all positive, especially when the already depleted group had to shuffle again after Jesse Davis was lost with an injury (no word yet on the extent of the injury).

Michael Deiter, who has been progressing nicely at left guard, kicked outside to tackle, and that’s a position he’s simply not suited to play. Miami had to slide protection to deal with the speed of Robert Quinn off that edge, and it weakened the rest of the group.

Shaq Calhoun filled in for the second comrade down — Danny Isidora — we’ll have more on his performance in the film review later this week (admittedly didn’t get a great look at his work).

Daniel Kilgore had an excellent first half, but as it did for the entire group things regressed for him after the break.

Evan Boehm came off the bench and made his case for getting into the starting lineup, he played as well as any of the linemen in the game.

J’Marcus Webb was good save for a few reps, he’s been something of a godsend to this line the last two weeks. The group is barely hanging on, and that final thread might’ve torn if not for Webb’s inclusion.

Defensive Line

Apparently I started a feud between Davon Godchaux and Dallas Defensive Back Jourdan Lewis. Despite the 235 yards on the ground for the Cowboys, Godchaux often displayed the traits that will earn him a new contract under this regime.

Whew boy. Davon Godchaux just gave Travis Fredric all he can handle. pic.twitter.com/Z7z1CgaxOs — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 22, 2019

Davon retweeted the above video, with a quote about him playing with the best line in football, which Lewis took exception to. Godchaux’s sheer power, low pad level, and strength at the point of attack allows him to lock out, disengage, and disrupt gaps in the running game.

The same was true on multiple reps for Christian Wilkins. Miami’s freaky-athletic first-round pick played with speed and quickness at Clemson, but he’s showing a penchant for the read-react, two-gap scheme this Dolphins staff wants to employ.

Christian Wilkins is whoopin’ ass today. pic.twitter.com/mzSXF9u58g — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 22, 2019

The rest of the line was not great. The John Jenkins honeymoon might be over. As good as he was last week, he was that bad today.

Charles Harris was schemed unblocked a couple of times by Kellen Moore and the Dallas offense — that tells you about all you need to know about his reputation around the league. He did put a hit on Prescott, but it was one of those unblocked reps.

Taco Charlton made some hustle plays, including Miami’s lone sack when coverage held up and forced Dak to flee the pocket.

Linebackers

Jerome Baker might need some help at the position next year, but he’s definitely a hit going forward. Among some bad reps, Baker made some “wow” plays, including an impressive coverage rep on Zeke Elliot with a two-way go.

The angle route from the back is one of the toughest for an LB to defend, Jerome Baker does a bang up job here. Audio on. pic.twitter.com/ItyxItouyv — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 22, 2019

He also made the Dolphins play of the day by chasing down a screen pass to the other side of the field, fighting through a wall of Cowboys, and preventing a first down on third-and-long.

I can’t tell you how incredible this play is by Jerome Baker, but I’ll try. Throw the screen away from him, he lets the block take him there and fights through a wall of Cowboys to prevent the first down. pic.twitter.com/0UXeHV0aIZ — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 22, 2019

Sam Eguavoen had his best game of the year, but things are still coming along slowly for the training camp star. He’s taking too many false steps, sticking to blocks, and not excelling in his area of expertise, coverage. He made seven tackles on Sunday.

Vince Biegel has earned more playing time, and rightfully so. He’s coming down off the edge to help the outside run game, and he’s a big part of Miami’s sub-package pressure looks.

Defensive Backs

Xavien Howard’s horrible day ended with an ejection, but he looked largely disinterested in the game. He was beat for a pair of touchdowns and a couple of additional long plays by Dallas’ star wide out, Amari Cooper.

Don’t see this very often. pic.twitter.com/WihtwOGaiu — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 22, 2019

Eric Rowe was better in this one, but Jomal Wiltz had another rough day that ended with a groin injury — the result of him trying to chase a tight end that got lost in coverage.

Bobby McCain picked off his first pass in his new role, and fellow safeties Johnson Bademosi and Steven Parker had excellent first halves working in this new coverage scheme. Bademosi made a pair of plays — one in man coverage working over a pick on a mesh concept, making a third-down tackle short of the sticks.

Johnson Bademosi is having a nice game. First that reroute on Witten on Dallas’ first drive, now he works over the mesh concept and makes a drive-ending tackle. pic.twitter.com/X0C6OLQNEh — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 22, 2019

Bademosi’s other standout play was in coverage on Jason Witten. He rerouted the big tight end and nearly created an interception for Parker, who did well to drive on the football.

Johnsom Bademosi was a special teams exclusive player in Houston, but here he does well to disrupt the timing on the tight end, allows Steven Parker to drive on the crosser and force the FG, damn near picks it. pic.twitter.com/hKwUjOVkrp — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 22, 2019

Recap

While the offensive line was healthy, moving the ball wasn’t an issues between the 20’s. Things bogged down in the red zone, including a trio of running plays inside the five that probably could’ve used some more deception, but the offense looked functional for the first time all season

Aside from the red zone calls, the plan held firm. Chad O’Shea’s quick-strike staples, and clever concepts to play off of prior looks created some big plays in the Dolphins passing game — particularly on this backside over route from Preston Williams leaking out behind play action.

It’s a copy cat league, awesome design by Chad O’Shea. Kyle Shanahan did this leak concept last week with Marquise Goodwin — O’Shea adds a flea flicker to it and sneaks Preston Williams into space. More nice work from Rosen. pic.twitter.com/tMSyqvhdJq — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 22, 2019

The coverage plans that have made the Patriots so successful have shown up from time-to-time here in Miami, especially on Sunday. The Miami defense was excellent in the red zone in the first half, and that’s an endorsement to the schemes that drop seven and eight into coverage, forcing the quarterback to thread tight windows.

More growth from the quarterback, continued execution of the new schemes, and cutting back on the mental mistakes and penalties were all signs of progress. Cleaning up the physical mistakes and simple execution is the next step, one that should inspire hope if all of these things can become regular occurrences this season.

The Dolphins stayed in the game with one of the NFL’s best team, and probably should’ve taken a lead into the halftime break. This league is certainly not one for moral victories, but with a team that is challenging to be the most talent-challenged group in league history, there are silver linings.

Considering the expectations this season, clutching for silver linings is all we’ve got.

