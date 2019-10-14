Miami Dolphins
What Went Right in Week 6
In a year in which our biggest concern was beating the Washington Redskins, there isn’t too much Miami Dolphins fans can get excited about.
But after 5 weeks, there are a few bright spots that can help us get through the doldrums of this football season.
Though this fan base is torn between winning and losing, it’s safe to say that we all want this organization to rise out of this mediocrity and land back into relevancy once again. And to do that, you just might have to lose the most irrelevant game so far this season.
See what actually went right for the Dolphins in Week 6 down below:
Winning the #1-Overall Pick
This game against the Washington Redskins could have had disastrous repercussions on the Miami Dolphins franchise.
At 0-5, and after firing their head coach, Jay Gruden, last week, the Redskins looked poised to take over as the worst team in the NFL.
Thankfully, Miami prepared for such a lackluster opponent by ensuring Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard was inactive with an “injury”.
Sure, he had been nursing a knee “injury” all week, but let’s be honest, if the Dolphins were competing for a playoff spot this year, Howard would have started and finished that game.
On the two point conversion the Dolphins practiced it with Mark Walton not Kenyan Drake during the week.
— Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) October 13, 2019
But that could have meant that the Dolphins would record a win, and after spending the past 20 years chugging along the railroads of mediocrity, it’s about time we sacrifice one worthless win for the opportunity to finally emerge successful.
Thankfully, Kenyan Drake channeled his inner Kalen Ballage and dropped a screen pass that was right in his hands on the Dolphins’ final offensive play of the day.
When all is said and done, I think this is what most fans are looking for: play competitive football without ruining the #1 overall pick. It would be nice for the Dolphins to get one win this year, just don’t do it against the Redskins or Cincinnati Bengals, please.
Don’t Say My Name
Normally, you want to hear your players praised for the productive plays they make. But in some instances, not hearing anything at all can be equally as promising.
On a day where the Dolphins run defense allowed an average of 4.39 yards-per-carry, it’s tough to say the defensive line did well. But overall, it looks like Christian Wilkins is going to be a solid defensive tackle for this team.
Although Wilkins has just 9 solo tackles on the year (to go along with 0 sacks, 0 QB hits, and 0 tackles-for-a-loss), he has shown steady improvement and has yet to be a detriment to this defense.
Christian Wilkins whacks Brandon Scherff. The rookie is getting better every week. Also, Raekwon doing his thing being the strongest dude on the field. pic.twitter.com/rF28jqEMHK
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 13, 2019
We’ve said this before, but when you’re working with practice squad players around you, it’s tough to shine – especially when the opposing offensive line puts an extra man on you.
Between Davon Godchaux and Wilkins, Miami has two good, young defensive tackles that should be here for the foreseeable future (then again, we thought that about Vincent Taylor as well).
We could sing Godchaux’s praises, but he seems to be the only player living up to the potential placed before them. If he wasn’t so damn good the past two years, he might actually be a pleasant surprise. Instead, this is what we’ve come to expect from Godchaux. Next to Xavien Howard, I think it’s safe to say Godchaux is the best defender on this team.
Greener Pastures
If the transaction solely revolved around dealing Kiko Alonso for Vince Biegel, it would still be considered a win. Now add in the fact that Miami was able to shed cap space, upgrade a draft pick and obtain a player who’s both younger and better, and you have one of best trades Chris Grier has made as General Manager.
Not the outcome we wanted, but proud of the way we came out and competed. #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/CEawWgzYqU
— Vince Biegel (@VinceBiegel) October 13, 2019
Now, it’s only been 5 games, and Biegel may very well slow down a little bit, but for all the times we chastise Grier for making the wrong move in this situation, we need to acknowledge that he essentially conned the New Orleans Saints in this deal. Some times Jeff Ireland taketh, and some times Jeff Ireland giveth right back. But no, this still doesn’t make up for Dion Jordan (or the Dez Bryant embarrassment).
Are we about to witness DeVante Parker‘s best season in a Dolphins’ uniform? Though this is partly by default (due to the underwhelming years previously), Parker has been a productive player for the Dolphins this year.
No, he hasn’t entirely evolved into a threatening #1 receiver, but I’m going to pin that on the atrocious quarterback play more than Parker. He has had some inexcusable drops so far this season, but he has a few highlight-reel catches that overshadow his misplays.
Fitzmagic? @DeVanteParker11 hauls it in! #FinsUp #WASvsMIA
📺: FOX
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app
Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/xLc7ljuEnj pic.twitter.com/lU0jkGXurn
— NFL (@NFL) October 13, 2019
Parker is currently on pace to have the second-most receiving yards of his career (by a slim margin; 732 projected yards vs 744 receiving yards in 2016) and the most touchdowns of his career (by a relatively wide margin; projected 7 TDs vs 4 TDs in 2016).
Not sure if it’s Chad O’Shea‘s play calls, the rehabilitation, the different quarterbacks under center, or Parker’s evolution, but Albert Wilson has been virtually nonexistent in this offense while Parker (and Preston Williams) has been the focal point. I expect Parker and Williams to both be here in 2020, with Jakeem Grant being the #3 receiver (due to his recent extension). As for Wilson? I expect him and his $10.83m salary cap hit to be gone by 2020 (it comes with a $1.3m dead cap hit).
Run Right Back
Local product Mark Walton has been a pleasant surprise for Miami this year. While most of us expected Kalen Ballage to snatch the starting role away from Kenyan Drake, it’s Walton who has given Drake the most run for his money.
Drake is quietly having a solid season, even if the explosive plays are nonexistent and his two-point conversion attempts are deflating.
Currently, Drake is averaging 3.7 yards-per-carry (YPC) and 7.2 yards-per-reception (YPR). These aren’t gaudy numbers, but when you stack them up against this offensive line and quarterback play, you can’t ask for much more.
Although Walton hasn’t seen as many touches as Drake, he’s been just as productive. With 4.44 YPC and 8.25 YPR, Walton has proven that he can handle himself in the NFL.
If the number of snaps each RB has received over the past few weeks is any indication of how the coaching staff views these players, it’s clear Walton is well above Ballage.
While it’s possible these numbers diminish with more touches, Walton can also flourish and solidify himself as the #1 running back going into 2020. Right now, it certainly isn’t going to be Ballage, and the chances Drake remains in Miami after this season (when he becomes a free agent) is slim-to-none.
If you thought Minkah Fitzpatrick was disgruntled with how the coaches used him, imagine how Drake must feel.
Miami Dolphins
Tua Yards Away, One Step Closer – Miami-Washington Week 6 Recap
Dolphins 2-Point Conversion Fails, Team Falls to 0-5
It’s difficult to imagine a better game-script for the Dolphins fan that finds him/herself in the cumbersome position of rooting for better draft positioning. A chance to win on the game’s final play, a strong effort and overall improvement, but the ultimate prize remains unspoiled for a team in transition. For the first time this season, the box score didn’t tip heavily in the opposition’s favor.
|Stat
|Dolphins
|Washington
|Total Yards
|271
|311
|Rushing
|84
|145
|Passing
|187
|166
|Penalties
|5 (45 yards)
|6 (56 yards)
|3rd / 4thDown
|5/16 (31.3%)
|2/11 (18.2%)
|Sacks For
|0
|5
|TOP
|32:39
|27:21
The Dolphins were dead in the water under the direction of second-year quarterback Josh Rosen. His three quarters of work produced a pair of interception, five sacks and three points from the Dolphins offense.
Enter Ryan Fitzpatrick.
The fired-up Fitzmagic passed for 132 fourth quarter yards en route to two Dolphin touchdown drives. The final play of the game — a failed two-point conversion dropped by Kenyan Drake — was the third bizarre play in critical situations during Miami’s ferocious surge.
A common play in today’s league — especially from Chad O’Shea’s New England influence — Drake short-motioned into the formation behind a pair of bunched receivers. The throw was a little bit off Drake’s back hip, but the back never secured the ball, ending the play before it had ever a chance.
#Dolphins ran the same 2-point play that the #Vikings ran against the #Bears two weeks ago
Both failed… pic.twitter.com/79taexe74a
— Adam Patrick (@Str8_Cash_Homey) October 13, 2019
On an earlier third down and nine, nine-year veteran Center Daniel Kilgore rolled a snap to Fitzpatrick that killed the drive. The possession prior, Fitzpatrick threw a hook-up route over the middle to Mike Gesicki, who had already been thrown to the ground. If any of those three plays is executed, Miami probably comes out of this game with a victory.
I was talking with @cochran108 about the “0-16 moment,” what will it be? So far, it’s this pic.twitter.com/IHL2fR3lo6
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 13, 2019
Though out-gained for the fifth-consecutive game, the Dolphins moved the chains 21 times to Washington’s 13 first downs. Miami also won the time-of-possession battle for the first time, and scored multiple touchdowns in a game for the first time.
There was enough energy and excitement to fulfil the quota for an admirable Dolphins effort, but the scoreboard not only keeps Miami in the driver’s seat for the first pick of the draft, it essentially gives the Dolphins a two-game buffer over Washington.
With strength of schedule serving as the only draft order tie-breaker, Washington’s likely greater S.O.S. means that if both teams finished with the same number of victories, the higher pick would go to Miami.
The only team left in Miami’s way is the 0-6 Cincinnati Bengals.
Let’s get to the individuals.
Quarterbacks
Last week, on The Locked On Dolphins Podcast, I referenced an article that featured quotes from prominent NFL Draft busts at the quarterback position. Joey Harrington and Brady Quinn discussed the difficult circumstances surrounding their respective insertions into the league. To summarize, they both feel that situations can ruin quarterbacks.
That feels prevalent in the case of Josh Rosen. From an armchair evaluator that was never big on Rosen’s game, the flaws he’s exhibiting have been developed. Consistently lifting his feet upon release, stepping out of clean platforms and into traffic, the kid has no trust in his surrounding parts or his own ability to dissect the defense.
His timing remains late, he’s not managing the pocket and finding space even at the level he was three weeks ago, and everything looks like a challenge for him in this offense.
Rosen will start going forward, I suppose, but this is broken quarterback that needs some time in the shop.
This isn’t the same Josh Rosen many draft pundits loved at UCLA. pic.twitter.com/pLp0CrlfiD
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 13, 2019
Fitzpatrick was excellent. He provided that classic, bearded spark that rejuvenates the team in a pinch. He was on-time, accurate, and navigated the same pass protection with no issues (no sacks, no turnovers).
Running Backs
The most interesting factoid from this position group came from Kenyan Drake’s post-game presser. Mark Walton began the game as Miami’s starting back, and Drake revealed that the two-point conversion play call had been repped all week by the Dolphins apparent new starter, and former Hurricane, Mark Walton.
Walton, after blowing a pass protection assignment on Miami’s first possession, was the most creative runner for the Dolphins. He averaged 5.3 yards per carry, a season-high for a Phins back, on six carries. Walton’s production was greater in the passing game. He caught another five for 43 yards, giving him 75 yards from scrimmage on the game.
The Jesse Davis tackle experiment has not gone well this year. Also, Mark Walton, do better. pic.twitter.com/WHRvnTsQCz
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 13, 2019
Drake consistently churned out yards as well (10 for 40). He added six receptions for 30 yards — he and Walton’s 15 targets made up more than a third of Miami’s target-share.
Then, there’s the forgotten man, Kalen Ballage. He had three carries and no pass targets. Though Ballage bulldozed into the end zone on a goal line plunge, he has been almost entirely phased out of the offense. He’s essentially a short yardage back at this stage — can’t catch, can’t play tailback in this offense.
Wide Receivers and Tight Ends
It was a lot of fun to see the Dolphins receivers make some plays in a functioning offense. Devante Parker’s touchdown reception was an extremely difficult catch sliding into the end zone (go out in your backyard and try to catch a ball at your knee caps in a full sprint).
Fitzmagic? @DeVanteParker11 hauls it in! #FinsUp #WASvsMIA
📺: FOX
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app
Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/xLc7ljuEnj pic.twitter.com/lU0jkGXurn
— NFL (@NFL) October 13, 2019
Preston Williams catch-rate remains atrocious (caught 2 of 6 targets Sunday), but his 21-yard stab on Miami’s final touchdown drive put the offense in scoring range.
Mike Gesicki is coming on, and I will not shut up about out from now until further notice. The athletic ability to catch contested balls up the seam should not be underplayed, and that catch he made to start that final drive was a godsend for this offense.
📽 Ryan Fitzpatrick trouve Mike Gesicki pour 30 Yards ! #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/ci3meXtUlW
— NFL France – firstdownfr.fr (@SecondDownFR) October 13, 2019
We’ll have more to say about the other tight ends in the film room session on Wednesday’s podcast.
Offensive Line
Another week of shuffling, another week of heading back to the drawing board — or is it? With Rosen in the game, the line was manhandled (five sacks). Once Fitzpatrick entered, the quarterback remained clean, and the offense produced at a rate better than league average (13 points on four drives, more than a point better than NFL average).
Jesse Davis was a tough watch at left tackle before the injury, and things did not get better working on the right side. He’s frequently a beat slow, and can’t gain the necessary depth to take on elite speed rushers. And calling Ryan Kerrigan’s speed rush elite at this stage is probably generous.
Michael Deiter remains a considerable work in progress. His tendency to get out over his skies, which makes him vulnerable to tackles that can rush effectively with lateral agility, shows up on tape each week.
This is Washington’s… I don’t know 5th or 6th best pass rusher… just whipping Michael Deiter. pic.twitter.com/UtRSgIfK2g
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 13, 2019
J’Marcus Webb continues to struggle with speed rushes off the blindside edge, but that should be expected. After all, Webb was a street free agent. Miami found a way to help him as much as possible, but the leaks from the other side caused Miami to dial up even more max protection.
Isaiah Prince is serving the role that I always thought was best for him — sixth lineman when the formation goes heavy. I’m intrigued to look at the job he did in that role today, but I don’t have that evaluation ready just yet.
Defensive Line
Christian Wilkins is getting better as this season goes along, and that should realistically be the most important development on the roster. Wilkins’ ability to collapse pockets from the inside will determine what kind of line this group is going to be on the other side of the rebuild. He’s not getting many opportunities to do it just yet, but he’s showing up every week with impressive reps against good players.
Christian Wilkins whacks Brandon Scherff. The rookie is getting better every week. Also, Raekwon doing his thing being the strongest dude on the field. pic.twitter.com/rF28jqEMHK
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 13, 2019
Taco Charlton has replaced Charles Harris at the left defensive end position. We’ll have snap counts tomorrow, but Charlton is a fundamentally sound edge defender that typically funnels things back inside — something Harris struggled to grasp for 2.5 years.
John Jenkins put a nice move on Washington Left Guard Ereck Flowers, but was quiet for the rest of the game.
Linebackers
Raekwon McMillan is probably the team’s MVP to this point. He’s a decisive run defender that finds his fit and explodes through contact. This staff has discovered the best route for McMillan to be an effective player, and he’s rising to that challenge.
PFF’s #2 graded LB at it again. pic.twitter.com/T18I6Og97n
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 13, 2019
Jerome Baker was better in this game. He was able to put pressure on the quarterback at least a couple of times from my count, including a nifty inside move on Washington’s Left Tackle.
Vince Biegel is an interesting rush-package player — he was in the Washington backfield at times.
Deon Lacey was with Miami in camp a few summers back. He went to Buffalo and contributed on special teams, but he’s back in South Florida doing the same thing for the Dolphins.
Defensive Backs
Xavien Howard practiced throughout the week, but didn’t play Sunday, and the impact was palpable. Washington Rookie Terry McLaurin made big plays in Howard’s absence, including a touchdown against his replacement, Ken Webster.
Ken Webster is playing for Xavien Howard today. pic.twitter.com/EMV5GCWw5Z
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 13, 2019
Eric Rowe had his best game as a Dolphin. He showed recovery speed and made plays on the football a couple of times.
The same was true of rookie Nik Needham. After his call-up from the practice squad, Needham had a pass breakup and didn’t allow any catches on the day.
Excellent recovery speed here from Nik Needham. Great to see his teammates congratulate him after his difficult preseason. pic.twitter.com/cC0J9B1RNb
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 13, 2019
Reshad Jones was active against the Washington run-heavy attack. He picked up nine tackles and was a regular in the backfield.
Bobby McCain’s had a good day that included a crucial pass break-up in the end zone, but it was his profanity-laced interview post-game that caught reporter’s attention. Expressing this frustration should come as no surprise for a team captain that pours his all into this game.
Here is #Dolphins defensive captain Bobby McCain (NSFW) when asked about coming so close to their first win of the season, clearly frustrated McCain's hands and legs were shaking during the interview @NBC6Sports pic.twitter.com/jW1eMi4cM0
— Chris Fischer NBC6 (@FischerNBC6) October 13, 2019
Recap
The Fitzpatrick jolt should provide fans with some confidence in the coaching and the plan going forward. Suddenly, the passing concepts were effective, Miami found chunk plays to the backs, and Gesicki was unlocked up the seam.
Brian Flores’ and Patrick Graham’s defensive structure has been sound for the most part this season, and the defense’s effort was good enough to win. Washington scored 17 points on 12 possessions Sunday. The rush scheme, and consequent effort to fill those vacated areas, made life difficult on Washington’s antiquated offensive attack.
The Dolphins simply have to get better in multiple areas from a talent standpoint. The quarterback play, the offensive line, the interior rotation and edge rush, and secondary all need an infusion of players. The draft capital will allow Miami to put premium assets into those groups, then, and only then, can we adequately judge this Dolphins staff.
The Steelers are railroading the Chargers currently, so the dream for a pair of top-three picks will be put on hold, for now.
Miami’s battle with Cincinnati for the top pick could come down to a week 16 showdown in South Florida. The Bengals do have dates with Pittsburgh, the Jets, Dolphins, and up-and-down Browns to round out the season.
Given the Dolphins weak S.O.S., a victory shouldn’t interrupt the Miami’s collision course with the first pick next April. Washington’s remaining slate features only two more losing teams — it’s difficult to find another win for a team that survived a last-minute scare from the NFL’s unanimous doormat.
A win today would’ve made the path to the first pick treacherous. The loss instead, however, keeps Miami in the catbird seat to land Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa.
NFL Draft
Scouting College Football’s Top 2020 QB Prospects – Week 7
Recapping Week 7 of the College Football Season
During the college season, here on Locked On Dolphins, we’re going to keep an eye on quarterbacks all throughout the country. Our primary focus will be on the big four, the options that Miami will likely choose from with an early pick in the 2020 draft.
Those quarterbacks are:
Tua Tagovailoa Scouting Report
Jake Fromm Scouting Report
Justin Herbert Scouting Report
Jordan Love Scouting Report
2019 Week 1 Recap
2019 Week 2 Recap
2019 Week 3 Recap
2019 Week 4 Recap
2019 Week 5 Recap
2019 Week 6 Recap
*LSU’s Joe Burrow has been added to the prospect watch list.
We’ll go in chronological order from when the games were played.
Justin Herbert vs. Colorado,Win 45-3
Stats: 18/33 (54.5%) 261 yards (7.9 YPA) 2 TDs
Regardless of what happens throughout Justin Herbert’s professional career, he will flash moments of brilliance. The consistency of those spurts, however, remains uncertain. When the defense reacts according to the play call, it’s over. Herbert’s ability to quickly drive the ball down the field excites scouts everywhere.
Justin Herbert vs Colorado
When he escapes the pocket, he’s as dangerous as anyone. pic.twitter.com/5PH6CeR2Pd
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 12, 2019
The issue of inconsistency remains, well, consistent. Lapses in accuracy, proper mechanical alignment and anticipatory throws raise concerns over Herbert’s ability to translate at the next level. When there’s no urgency, everything is rosy. Herbert can adequately process and adjust his throw type when he’s free of adverse circumstances.
When Herbert is forced to speed things up — get away from an unexpected free rusher, anticipate a route opening up against the leverage of the defense — errors occur. Balls on the wrong hip/shoulder, late throws into tight windows, there’s a lack of trust in what he sees post-snap.
The upside is difficult to ignore, but those issues have to become hardwired corrections for Herbert to ever realize that potential.
Jake Fromm vs. South Carolina, Loss 20-17 (OT)
Stats: 28/51 (54.9%) 295 yards (5.78 YPA) 1TD, 3 INTs
The first 54 minutes of this game were a struggle from Fromm and the Georgia offense. After early success that has Fromm accomplishing whatever he wanted against the Gamecock defense — man or zone — Fromm’s decision making and location went south during a 42-minute scoring drought.
Jake Fromm vs South Carolina
Field side out route has to have one of two things: velocity, or timing/anticipation. Fromm wins with the latter and perfect location. pic.twitter.com/UynZRalLmb
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 12, 2019
The good version of Fromm showed anticipation, timing and location on point, as they all typically are. Fromm’s interception on a throwaway attempt to close out the first half started a cascade of poor football. His accuracy waned, his normally perfect communication with the receivers went awry, and Georgia trailed with just six minutes to play at home against an inferior football team. Fromm also lost a fumble on a failed quarterback-center exchange on the doorstep of the red zone.
Executing a 96-yard, game-tying drive when he had to have it speaks highly to Fromm’s character. The NFL will present adversity, and Fromm has showcased the ability to overcome hurdles. Still, at the end of the day, he made too mistakes for Georgia to win this game.
One week after elevating his draft stock ahead of Justin Herbert and Jordan Love, Fromm comes back to earth and makes one thing abundantly clear — there’s a big gap between Tua and the rest of this class.
Tua Tagovailoa at Texas A&M, Win 47-28
Stats: 21/34 (61.8%) 293 yards (8.62 YPA) 4 TDs, 1 INT
On a day where Tua wasn’t as finely tuned as we’ve come to expect, he surpasses A.J. McCarron for the career touchdown passes record at Alabama with another four touchdown day. Tua’s second touchdown was a classic example of his pre-snap acumen, post-snap mechanical alignment, and precise ball location against an A&M blitz. Quickly getting to his spot and setup, Tua throws it right in behind the blitz and right on the bullseye for a big play.
Tua Tagovailoa at Texas A&M
Slant goes incomplete, and it’s a little bit low, but the ability to get off the spot and erase the free rusher, while creating a chance for the WR, is special. This probably goes the distance if Smith hangs on. pic.twitter.com/59dUAzhe1r
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 12, 2019
The fourth touchdown was a fantastic anticipation strike to Henry Ruggs. Tagovailoa’s trust in his own eyes and processor allows him to anticipate better than any passer in the country.
He also showcased his fluid pocket mobility. Whether it’s escaping, or climbing up and wading through the trash, the only thing more dangerous than Tua on-script, is the improvising version of Tua.
The trust can lead to some mistakes and easy turnovers, however. Tua’s interception was a carbon copy of one of his INTs in the SEC Championship Game in 2018 against Georgia. Tua checked his backside read and attacked play side with the information he gathered. He was wrong in thinking the safety was bailing out. Instead, the safety robbed a dig route from Jeudy, and Tua was late with the football for an easy pick.
There were additional accuracy issues (available in the video thread) in the game, but not by a significant margin. Typically, when he makes a mistake, he erases the wrongdoing on the next play. Tua can play better, certainly, but I sometimes wonder if we hold him to an unrealistic standard.
A career 9:1 TD:INT ratio will do that (81 TDs, 9 INTs).
Joe Burrow vs. Florida, Win 42-28
Stats: 21/24 (87.5%) 293 yards (12.2 YPA) 3 TDs
Kirk Herbstreit said it best early fourth quarter after Joe Burrow beat another Gators blitz. Herbie referred to Burrow having all the answers for the looks Florida threw at him, and it led to a strong, efficient performance.
Burrow not only threw on-time and on-target within the structure of the offense, he navigated murky pockets and extended plays with big results.
Joe Burrow vs Florida
Good matchup here going after CJ Henderson with Jamar Chase. Chase gets a step and stacks him, gives Burrow a window, but it’s a little short. Great play by Henderson. pic.twitter.com/yLNsn9mnVl
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 13, 2019
Burrow’s growth in year-two in this offensive system makes for a master attacking the middle, intermediate portion of the field. Dropping the ball in behind linebackers and underneath the safeties, Burrow’s accuracy on crossing routes leads to big plays after the catch for the talented Tigers receivers.
Burrow forced his way into this discussion. The big four have become the big five and Burrow could wind up top-three if he continues this success.
Recap
We’re entering the portion of the season where we can begin to compare common opponents. Fromm earned his way into QB2 status with steady, consistent play through six weeks, but Fromm had his ugliest showing of the year Saturday.
That three-interception performance comes against a defense that Tua carved up for 444 yards and five touchdowns. The already significant gap between QB1 and QB1 increased after the performances of Tagovailoa and Fromm this weekend.
Herbert has nothing to prove against inferior foes. His physical talents are too much for poor defense, especially units that are poorly coached like Colorado. For Herbert to enter QB2 status, he’ll have to show out in adverse circumstances — something he really hasn’t done in his career.
Love was off this week; perhaps the bye week we’ll supplement his familiarity in yet another system. Burrow has passed all of his tests this season, but he still has a way to go before he’s even considered a one-year wonder.
Half way through the college football season, my quarterback big board goes:
- Tua Tagoavailoa
- Jake Fromm
- Jordan Love
- Joe Burrow
- Justin Herbert
Additional Prospect Video Threads
Alabama Linebacker, Anfernee Jennings
Anfernee Jennings fits the mold for an edge in this defense. Watch him defeat the block and make the TFL on the keeper. pic.twitter.com/TyC7iqR61l
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 12, 2019
Oklahoma Center, Creed Humphrey
Creed Humphrey is a bad dude. Locates the fifth rusher and just stonewalls him. Mirror, anchor, hand placement, mean streak… all display here. pic.twitter.com/XIlg5oG1zo
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 12, 2019
Oklahoma Wide Receiver, Ceedee Lamb
Ceedee Lamb might not be human pic.twitter.com/2IvSAQrTGg
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 12, 2019
Oklahoma Linebacker, Kenneth Murray
Oklahoma LB Kenneth Murray has the look of a modern day ‘backer. Play-speed, instincts, and sure-tackling. He’s 240 so maybe a bit under-sized for Miami, but Flores and company will like the way he plays. pic.twitter.com/vXCcqvjbtX
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 12, 2019
LSU Edge, K’Lavon Chaisson
K’Lavon Chaisson is 250 pounds, not sure if any of that is fat. He’s body beautiful, powerful, excellent COD, and can play multiple positions. Beats a block for a run-stuff here. pic.twitter.com/IFOnbvbfi4
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 13, 2019
Penn State Edge, Yetur Gross-Matos
Yetur Gross-Matos has the build (6-5, 265) the Dolphins like at the edge. Here, he beats the LG by attacking the upfield shoulder, and makes a play on the ball carrier. pic.twitter.com/yIQdyhRCJJ
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 13, 2019
Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins Aren’t Tanking, They Just Suck
Plenty of people want to tell you that the Miami Dolphins are tanking, and depending on how they’re looking at it, they’re either entirely right or woefully wrong.
You see, each player on this football team is attempting to put forth their best effort. They are trotting onto the field branding aqua and orange with the intent of being as successful as they can be.
There may be particular instances where a player prioritizes their health over a few extra yards, but overall, they aren’t going out there just to collect a paycheck.
These people have played football their entire lives. It’s insulting to assume they aren’t trying to maximize the one thing they’ve passionately performed since they were a toddler.
It’s also insulting to assume that this fanbase is so oblivious and naive that rooting to lose means they are not a “real fan”.
jerome baker is 22-years old, which means many of us have been fans longer than he’s been alive. maybe he shouldn’t be the one telling us what a ‘real fan is’. just my opinion. pic.twitter.com/crp3gXYdnJ
— josh houtz (@houtz) October 8, 2019
When linebacker Jerome Baker called out Dolphins fans (that are actively rooting for a “tank”), he was making a fair point, but he did so without acknowledging what these fans are actually rooting for deep down.
There isn’t a single fan that genuinely enjoys losing. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to tell you that fans are rooting for one miserable season with the hope that it breeds 10 successful ones.
But Baker is right, the players are performing as hard as they can. They’re pridefully going out there and trying to build their resumes for the other 31 teams to see. These snaps will be meaningless in a few weeks (when the Dolphins are unofficially eliminated from the playoffs), but you can’t sell that to a person looking to boost (or, heck, just ensure) a paycheck going forward.
The thing is, the performance that these players are putting out there is the reason why Miami is not just 0-4, but historically one of the worst teams in NFL history.
The front office may have helped create this mess, but they aren’t the reason why people assume the players aren’t trying.
A Surprising Development
2019 was supposed to be a season filled with growth and progress. Establish who your building blocks are, and mold them into a youthful core that can lead the new franchise quarterback to victory.
But all of that growth and progress we expected to see has been virtually nonexistent. In fact, there have been more “surprises” than there have been developments that we can rely on. And while that’s great for the players we had lower expectations for, it speaks minimally for either the players we expected to develop, or the coaching staff we expected to develop them.
Raekwon McMillan has been Miami’s best linebacker so far this season. Though we have to provide the caveat that it comes with a limited snap count, McMillan has been a force in the running game. Did McMillan have too much on his plate last year? Did he finally (fully) recover from his torn ACL in 2017? Is he flourishing without the expectations? Is this really just a flash in the pan?
It’s hard to pinpoint why McMillan has improved so much this season, but this is a welcomed site to see. I’m not expecting 2020 starting middle linebacker or even an elite talent from the former second-round pick, but McMillan has gone from an afterthought to a necessity on this 2019 team.
#Dolphins linebacker Raekwon McMillan made our first-quarter all-pro team @PFF🔽
He currently leads all qualifiers at his position in overall grade (88.0) and ranks fourth in run-defense grade (84.3)💪#FinsUp pic.twitter.com/9Rrg8a5l76
— Ryan Smith (@PFF_RyanSmith) October 4, 2019
With just 121 snaps (compared to Sam Eguavoen‘s 251 and Jerome Baker’s 279), I hope defensive coordinator Patrick Graham finds a way to incorporate McMillan a bit more.
After watching the Washington Redskins and the Cincinnati Bengals for 5 weeks, fans are legitimately concerend that Josh Rosen will win too many games this year. While judging Rosen has always been one of the primary objectives of 2019, it was only 3 weeks ago that we expected Ryan Fitzpatrick to start a majority of the season because Rosen wasn’t picking up (or processing) the playbook well enough.
If it weren’t for so many dropped passes, Rosen would have a handful of highlights that make you think he’s the guy. Instead, those drops may be an omen that the Dolphins franchise quarterback isn’t currently on the roster.
But this is where the surprising storylines end. There have been plenty of other surprising developments in 2019, but none of them have been good. It’s these (lack of) developments that further explain why everyone believes the Dolphins are tanking.
Lack of Player Development
It all started somewhat shockingly before the season began when Vincent Taylor was cut. The former 6th-round pick was expected to be a starting defensive tackle for the next couple of years; instead, he was removed from the roster entirely with little explanation why.
Different coaching staffs have different philosophies and playing styles, but Taylor was a productive player with plenty of potential. Whether it was his attitude or the shape he was in when he reported to camp, Miami found a reason to remove a budding talent. Can’t blame the players for taking talent off the roster.
Linebacker Sam Eguavoen was expected to become a future starting linebacker for this team. And while he’s still raw, he hasn’t shown the same level of potential that fellow former CFL transfer Cameron Wake displayed when he joined Miami.
Next to John Denney, Jason Sanders was the only player you had unwavering confidence in.
Sanders has missed as many kicks through 4 games than he did in all of 2018. After making 18 of 20 kicks (and 35 of 36 PATs) in 2018, Sanders has made just 4 of 7 FGs so far this season. Are we adding kicker to the list of holes this team has to plug in 2020?
Jerome Baker hasn’t lived up to the preseason hype. Is it the extra work stacked on his plate? Is it just a sophomore slump?
Troymaine Pope got swallowed up for a loss of two on this play, but look at Forrest Lamp (#77) on the left side. Absolutely eats up LB Jerome Baker. pic.twitter.com/Z8bNHQpNw9
— Gavino Borquez (@GavinoBorquez) October 1, 2019
We expected Baker to be a jack-of-all-trades linebacker who could cover the pass, stunt the run and rush the quarterback. So far, he seems a bit over his head. Granted, he receives minimal help around him, but this defensive front isn’t that much weaker than last season’s.
It’s safe to say that we all expected Baker to be a bit better at this point. If you’re going to “call out” the fanbase for cheering on long term success at the expense of short term misery, you better make sure your performance gives those fans a reason to think otherwise.
If Baker was meant to do everything up front, Bobby McCain was expected to be a Swiss army knife in the secondary. Not only has that experiment been subpar, but it appears more and more like McCain is a player without a position rather than a player that can do it all. It just makes me wonder what McCain “could have been” if the coaching staff left him in his natural slot cornerback position all these years.
After receiving a 4-year, $24m contract extension this offseason, Jakeem Grant has gone from a threatening #3 receiver – and a menacing kick returner – to a player that becomes cringeworthy when the ball is in the air. There isn’t a single person reading this that is confident when the ball is headed in Grant’s direction. Yet, just last month we felt we had a competent wide receiver for the next 3+ years.
Josh Rosen dropped TD Part 1 (Jakeem Grant) pic.twitter.com/voK9dPPpkm
— CatNFL (@BrianCatNFL) September 16, 2019
There was LOTS of hype around Kalen Ballage when camp broke this offseason. He looked faster, quicker, more-toned and ready to take the #1 running back role from Kenyan Drake. Instead, Ballage has contributed more touchdowns to the opposing team than he has recorded himself. His 1.5 yards-per-carry (YPC) isn’t entirely his fault, as the offensive line in front of him is pedestrian at best, but that logic doesn’t seem to fit Drake’s 3.6 YPC or Mark Walton‘s 3.9 YPC.
@heathcummingssr Here is your Kalen Ballage montage as requested pic.twitter.com/dR3I3wfHCT
— Steve Dillon (@pittsbrgh4ever) September 17, 2019
I don’t need to tell you that Ballage has been a disappointment, I think we’ve all come to that conclusion the moment he ducked away from an RB screen pass coming his way.
What the Fans Want
Fans are tired of witnessing performances like this.
Every team has draft picks that flame out, but the Dolphins seem to load up on under-performing players. Is it this team’s “culture”? Is it terrible ownership? Is it terrible scouting?
Easily enough, 20 years of mediocrity can be summed up by the quarterback position. And right now, there are two entities that have identified that obtaining an elite quarterback solves ineptitude: fans and the Front Office.
If you were to say that the players are tanking, you’d be terribly wrong. If you were to say that the intellectual minds that make decisions for the Miami Dolphins are tanking, you are absolutely right.
You don’t trade away a cornerstone left tackle, your best wide receiver, your most-experience linebacker, and a handful of other assets if you’re trying to win as many games as possible.
Reshad Jones and Xavien Howard may not miss as many games if every game was crucial.
Reshad Jones, Xavien Howard, Jakeem Grant among many Dolphins limited in practice with injuries
— Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) October 9, 2019
These are active decisions made (or heavily suggested) by the Front Office. They’re not asking the players to under-perform, they’re doing a good job of that themselves.
When all is said and done, it’s possible this coaching staff is the reason for the lack of development. They could all be in over their heads, and Brian Flores is just a temporary band-aid that allows the next coach to reap the benefits of stocked draft picks and abundant cap space.
I understand that it’s deflating to watch your team’s fanatics root against you, but their apathy isn’t the most disappointing part of the 2019 season. Give the fans a reason to cheer, and you might actually be reciprocated with applause.
