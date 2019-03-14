Where Things Went Wrong for Ryan Tannehill in Miami

Why the Dolphins’ First, Round-One QB in 29 Years Ultimately Failed

“Ryan Tannehill has an extremely strong arm and throws a tight spiral. He can make every NFL throw and his outstanding athleticism translates well to the football field”

The physical traits were unanimously marveled at by scouts and pundits alike back in the 2012 NFL Draft. With elite velocity on the most difficult throws, and athleticism to burn the defense with his legs, it was never an issue of physical shortcomings for Ryan Tannehill.

So why didn’t it work out in Miami? Why did it take the Dolphins seven years to make a decision on the former eighth overall pick in 2012? Why were the flashes of brilliance met by maddening moments of head-scratching valleys?

“You’re going to get everyone fired.”

That was a direct quote pulled from a heated exchange between former Dolphins Offensive Coordinator Bill Lazor and Tannehill from the 2015 season. It was later revealed that Lazor often put together his game plans without the input of his starting quarterback – a rather mind-boggling approach in a league driven by preparation.

In hindsight, seven years in, Lazor was right. Tannehill lasted the better part of a decade in Miami. He survived four play-callers, two head coaches, and three general managers.

Turn on any Dolphins game from those seven years and its more-likely-than-not that the broadcaster will remind the viewer that Tannehill was a receiver-turned-quarterback at Texas A&M.

Of course, Tannehill was always a quarterback. He was recruited to play quarterback, he practiced as a quarterback, and participated in the quarterback meetings. Rather than sit on the bench as a freshman and sophomore, Tannehill decided to contribute as a wide out at College Station.

But you wouldn’t know about his time spent as a quarterback from his playing style. Tannehill often missed reads, misidentified robbers or disguises in coverage, and was regularly guilty of the back-breaking mistake. Any time Tannehill faced a Rex Ryan Buffalo Bills defense, or the Baltimore Ravens under Dean Peas, it resulted in a loss and multiple turnovers by the quarterback (coaches known for disguised coverage and intense pressure packages).

Tannehill’s off-field exploits as a biology major in college, and aspiring orthopedic surgeon post-playing career, convinced the Phins’ faithful that he was an astute quarterback between the ears.

Studying, however, only shows a discipline for the job – it’s not an indicator that the player can apply the practical knowledge in a game-situation. It’s one thing to know how the play is designed and what the coverage is supposed to do against that design, but it’s entirely another to process new information in the heat of the moment.

Even in year-seven, Tannehill struggled with this aspect of the game.

Detractors will point back to the embarrassing moment on HBO’s Hard Knocks when Tannehill wasn’t aware of the divisional alignment.

It’s unfair to derive, from this video, that Tannehill would never be able to put things together from a processing standpoint. Though it is evident that he’s measured in his approach. Like a lot of the book-smart population, Tannehill takes a beat longer to process what he’s learned and how to quickly apply it to the situation at hand. The lack of feel, or a lack of natural instincts to play the position, can slow reactions by a half-second – an eternity in the world of football.

A better snapshot of Tannehill’s poor decision making in the line-of-fire, a clip from the same episode of Hard Knocks. Wearing his red quarterback practice jersey, Tannehill takes off on a broken play and lunges for a first down.

Not only is Tannehill unaware of how massively ignorant that decision was in the moment, he doesn’t process the advice of veteran Quarterback David Garrard after the fact.

Those clips, on their own, are anecdotal at best. Fortunately, hindsight gives us seven years of applicable examples.

An example of a less-than-ideal locker room presence was offered on social media Thursday. A peak behind the curtain regarding Tannehill’s unpopularity among former Dolphin teammates was issued by. fellow 2012 classmate, Olivier Vernon. Vernon’s defense of Robert Quinn left Tannehill in the wake and provided the bat signal for Mike Wallace and Sean Smith to disparage the soon-to-be former Dolphins Quarterback.

Hmm 🤔… Sorry sir but what has Tannehill done compared to Robert Quinn? A solidified pass rusher that plays the right side. For the ppl that don’t know ( that’s the best OT’s on the offensive line ). Don’t disrespect Quinn like that sir! They’re in different boats 🚣🏽‍♂️! https://t.co/oSU2u7oa1T — Olivier Vernon (@oliviervernon54) March 14, 2019

Lol they have the quiet man talking it’s real out here 😂😂😂 — Mike Wallace (@Wallace17_daKid) March 14, 2019

We already covered Bill Lazor’s less-than-impressed sentiment towards the leader of his 2014 and 2015 offense.

It was widely known that Tannehill’s best, most translatable trait at an early age was his ability to throw from outside the pocket. Still, Joe Philbin and Mike Sherman prohibited Tannehill from playing outside the framework and structure of the offense.

Tannehill was accurate on 81% of his throws outside the pocket vs. 70% on cumulative throws during his rookie season. Still, Sherman called plays that rolled Tanenhill outside, by design, less than 6% of the time. That number, miraculously, decreased in year-two prior to Sherman’s dismissal.

Fast-forward to 2016 when Adam Gase brought his complex version of the Earhardt & Perkins scheme (previously perfected by Peyton Manning) to Miami. The Dolphins stumbled to a 1-4 start and the offense sputtered in back-to-back low-scoring performances against the Bengals and Titans respectively.

Then, in week six against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Gase adapted his offense to a 12-personnel-heavy, play-action attack. Tannehill and the offense took off under back-to-back 200-yard rushing performances by Jay Ajayi.

Miami would win seven of the next eight games and Tannehill’s passer rating eclipsed triple digits in those eight games (the second such stretch of his career (2014)).

But that’s when things reverted back to old ways. Tannehill, at his absolute professional peak, took a shot to the knee by Cardinals Defensive Tackle Calais Campbell. As a result, Tannehill would miss the next 20 games (including Miami’s playoff game that season) and return more than 630 days later.

The first video in this column comes from that game. Gase, who insisted to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington, that [Gase] “had Tannehill exactly where [Gase] wanted him – [Tannehill] is going to have a monster year,” tried once more to get his quarterback up-to-speed in the tempo, shotgun-based attack.

Miami’s offense was good enough in the first three games of the year, but bottomed out entirely the following two games in New England and Cincinnati. Tannehill would miss the next five games before returning with a shoulder held together by Scotch Tape.

Behind Tannehill, the Dolphins offense ranked near the bottom of the league in all major offensive categories including third down percentage and yards-per-game.

Pre-injury, at his best, Tannehill was a highly gifted quarterback that oozed upside. Before Tannehill arrived, Miami was a hotbed of lousy quarterback play. With a new opening day starter just about every year post-Marino, Tannehill provided Miami something they did not reciprocate – stability. Perhaps things could’ve been different if the Dolphins offered a semblance of said-stability, or if the team ever managed to put together an offensive line better than bottom-tier.

Even as Tannehill’s biggest proponent, and perpetuator of his 2016 season providing a sign of change, it’s time to admit that the former Aggie was ultimately a failure as a Dolphin.

Today, that is undeniable. Onto the next.

