Where Things Went Wrong for Ryan Tannehill in Miami
Why the Dolphins’ First, Round-One QB in 29 Years Ultimately Failed
“Ryan Tannehill has an extremely strong arm and throws a tight spiral. He can make every NFL throw and his outstanding athleticism translates well to the football field”
The physical traits were unanimously marveled at by scouts and pundits alike back in the 2012 NFL Draft. With elite velocity on the most difficult throws, and athleticism to burn the defense with his legs, it was never an issue of physical shortcomings for Ryan Tannehill.
So why didn’t it work out in Miami? Why did it take the Dolphins seven years to make a decision on the former eighth overall pick in 2012? Why were the flashes of brilliance met by maddening moments of head-scratching valleys?
“You’re going to get everyone fired.”
That was a direct quote pulled from a heated exchange between former Dolphins Offensive Coordinator Bill Lazor and Tannehill from the 2015 season. It was later revealed that Lazor often put together his game plans without the input of his starting quarterback – a rather mind-boggling approach in a league driven by preparation.
In hindsight, seven years in, Lazor was right. Tannehill lasted the better part of a decade in Miami. He survived four play-callers, two head coaches, and three general managers.
Turn on any Dolphins game from those seven years and its more-likely-than-not that the broadcaster will remind the viewer that Tannehill was a receiver-turned-quarterback at Texas A&M.
Of course, Tannehill was always a quarterback. He was recruited to play quarterback, he practiced as a quarterback, and participated in the quarterback meetings. Rather than sit on the bench as a freshman and sophomore, Tannehill decided to contribute as a wide out at College Station.
But you wouldn’t know about his time spent as a quarterback from his playing style. Tannehill often missed reads, misidentified robbers or disguises in coverage, and was regularly guilty of the back-breaking mistake. Any time Tannehill faced a Rex Ryan Buffalo Bills defense, or the Baltimore Ravens under Dean Peas, it resulted in a loss and multiple turnovers by the quarterback (coaches known for disguised coverage and intense pressure packages).
Tannehill’s off-field exploits as a biology major in college, and aspiring orthopedic surgeon post-playing career, convinced the Phins’ faithful that he was an astute quarterback between the ears.
Studying, however, only shows a discipline for the job – it’s not an indicator that the player can apply the practical knowledge in a game-situation. It’s one thing to know how the play is designed and what the coverage is supposed to do against that design, but it’s entirely another to process new information in the heat of the moment.
Even in year-seven, Tannehill struggled with this aspect of the game.
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) March 10, 2019
Detractors will point back to the embarrassing moment on HBO’s Hard Knocks when Tannehill wasn’t aware of the divisional alignment.
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) March 10, 2019
It’s unfair to derive, from this video, that Tannehill would never be able to put things together from a processing standpoint. Though it is evident that he’s measured in his approach. Like a lot of the book-smart population, Tannehill takes a beat longer to process what he’s learned and how to quickly apply it to the situation at hand. The lack of feel, or a lack of natural instincts to play the position, can slow reactions by a half-second – an eternity in the world of football.
A better snapshot of Tannehill’s poor decision making in the line-of-fire, a clip from the same episode of Hard Knocks. Wearing his red quarterback practice jersey, Tannehill takes off on a broken play and lunges for a first down.
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) March 10, 2019
Not only is Tannehill unaware of how massively ignorant that decision was in the moment, he doesn’t process the advice of veteran Quarterback David Garrard after the fact.
Those clips, on their own, are anecdotal at best. Fortunately, hindsight gives us seven years of applicable examples.
An example of a less-than-ideal locker room presence was offered on social media Thursday. A peak behind the curtain regarding Tannehill’s unpopularity among former Dolphin teammates was issued by. fellow 2012 classmate, Olivier Vernon. Vernon’s defense of Robert Quinn left Tannehill in the wake and provided the bat signal for Mike Wallace and Sean Smith to disparage the soon-to-be former Dolphins Quarterback.
Hmm 🤔… Sorry sir but what has Tannehill done compared to Robert Quinn? A solidified pass rusher that plays the right side. For the ppl that don’t know ( that’s the best OT’s on the offensive line ). Don’t disrespect Quinn like that sir! They’re in different boats 🚣🏽♂️! https://t.co/oSU2u7oa1T
— Olivier Vernon (@oliviervernon54) March 14, 2019
Lol they have the quiet man talking it’s real out here 😂😂😂
— Mike Wallace (@Wallace17_daKid) March 14, 2019
We already covered Bill Lazor’s less-than-impressed sentiment towards the leader of his 2014 and 2015 offense.
It was widely known that Tannehill’s best, most translatable trait at an early age was his ability to throw from outside the pocket. Still, Joe Philbin and Mike Sherman prohibited Tannehill from playing outside the framework and structure of the offense.
Tannehill was accurate on 81% of his throws outside the pocket vs. 70% on cumulative throws during his rookie season. Still, Sherman called plays that rolled Tanenhill outside, by design, less than 6% of the time. That number, miraculously, decreased in year-two prior to Sherman’s dismissal.
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) March 11, 2019
Fast-forward to 2016 when Adam Gase brought his complex version of the Earhardt & Perkins scheme (previously perfected by Peyton Manning) to Miami. The Dolphins stumbled to a 1-4 start and the offense sputtered in back-to-back low-scoring performances against the Bengals and Titans respectively.
Then, in week six against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Gase adapted his offense to a 12-personnel-heavy, play-action attack. Tannehill and the offense took off under back-to-back 200-yard rushing performances by Jay Ajayi.
Miami would win seven of the next eight games and Tannehill’s passer rating eclipsed triple digits in those eight games (the second such stretch of his career (2014)).
But that’s when things reverted back to old ways. Tannehill, at his absolute professional peak, took a shot to the knee by Cardinals Defensive Tackle Calais Campbell. As a result, Tannehill would miss the next 20 games (including Miami’s playoff game that season) and return more than 630 days later.
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) March 11, 2019
The first video in this column comes from that game. Gase, who insisted to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington, that [Gase] “had Tannehill exactly where [Gase] wanted him – [Tannehill] is going to have a monster year,” tried once more to get his quarterback up-to-speed in the tempo, shotgun-based attack.
Miami’s offense was good enough in the first three games of the year, but bottomed out entirely the following two games in New England and Cincinnati. Tannehill would miss the next five games before returning with a shoulder held together by Scotch Tape.
Behind Tannehill, the Dolphins offense ranked near the bottom of the league in all major offensive categories including third down percentage and yards-per-game.
Pre-injury, at his best, Tannehill was a highly gifted quarterback that oozed upside. Before Tannehill arrived, Miami was a hotbed of lousy quarterback play. With a new opening day starter just about every year post-Marino, Tannehill provided Miami something they did not reciprocate – stability. Perhaps things could’ve been different if the Dolphins offered a semblance of said-stability, or if the team ever managed to put together an offensive line better than bottom-tier.
Even as Tannehill’s biggest proponent, and perpetuator of his 2016 season providing a sign of change, it’s time to admit that the former Aggie was ultimately a failure as a Dolphin.
Today, that is undeniable. Onto the next.
Spurned Again – Miami Misses Out on Teddy Bridgewater
The Dolphins were left at the alter, once again, this time by renewed Saints Backup Quarterback, Teddy Bridgewater. Spurning the Saints after a handshake deal was reported on Monday, Teddy Bridgewater visited with the Dolphins on Wednesday, only to return to New Orleans to accept a contract to backup Drew Brees.
Bridgewater, a Miami native, flirted with the idea of a homecoming since his footing in Minnesota became uncertain. Following the 2016 catastrophic knee injury that would sideline the quarterback for nearly two full seasons, Bridgewater’s career went from promising, to rerouting down a more circuitous path.
Those flirtations, the breadcrumbs of hints, were laid out on Bridgewater’s Twitter account. We detailed that chain-of-events last October on Locked On Dolphins.
Granted mop-up duty in the fourth quarter of a Vikings blowout in 2017, and a week-17 spot start for Drew Bress last December, Bridgewater technically hasn’t thrown a meaningful pass since a playoff game in January 2016.
Bridgewater’s most impressive film came during last summer’s preseason. Taking the bulk of the workload for the New York Jets, the former Louisville Cardinal showcased the skill set that made him a 2014 first-round draft pick. Sean Payton and the Saints were so impressed that they sent the Jets a third-round pick just to secure Bridgewater’s services as a backup to Drew Brees.
You came here for the videos, let’s jump in:
Everything in sports starts with the feet. The light base and ability to smoothly transfer his weight allows him to escape rushers and bail out failed protection assignments.
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) October 30, 2018
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) October 30, 2018
Though preseason offenses are designed simplistically, the same principles for effectively playing quarterback apply. One of those traits is the ability to hold defenders with eye-manipulation and body-positioning. Here, Bridgewater holds the backside safety on the far hash to create a throwing lane up the seam to the boundary. The pass is dropped, but the touch and spin are clear strengths in Bridgewater’s pitch arsenal.
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) October 30, 2018
The most important trait a quarterback can possess is foot-to-eye synchronicity. Whatever the passer sees, he needs to be in a position to get the football up-and-out quickly, meaning the eyes need to be hard-wired to the feet. Here, Bridgewater eschews his option to the flat knowing this frees up his target to the corner. He finishes it off with a perfectly placed ball.
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) October 30, 2018
And another subtle move to clear the defender and move the sticks on fourth down.
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) October 30, 2018
Dolphins fans are tired of their quarterback succumbing to pressure. Bridgewater stares down the barrel of the gun just long enough to let the route develop. He takes a shot but picks up a chunk of yardage in the process.
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) October 30, 2018
Those clips divulge two encouraging facts.
1.) Bridgewater’s knee is structurally sound and at no further risk for injury (beyond the regular rigors of playing professional football).
2.) There was considerable growth, in the cerebral department, from his first two years in Minnesota till now. He clearly put in the time to sharpen his sword while he was recovering from the knee and rehabbing his value as a backup.
Now, this breakdown would be incomplete if we omitted the week-17 start against the Panthers. Bridgewater was somewhat dismissed for the performance because of the final score, as well as the box score, but the tape tells a different story.
New Orleans is a run-first team even when Drew Brees is in the lineup. Carolina’s first three possessions went for touchdowns covering 11, 9, and 16 plays with the shortest drive spanning 4:51 of game clock. The Saints, in an utterly meaningless game, went to halftime down 23-0.
Bridgewater was a pedestrian 14/22 (63.6%), for 118 yards (5.36 YPA), a touchdown and a pick. His 73.7 passer rating was more of a function of a poor team performance than the quarterback derailing the operation.
First, we get a look at Bridgewater’s mechanics on a play action naked boot with a layer’s concept. This clip showcases his mechanics the alignment of all parts working in unison.
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) March 14, 2019
On the next, series the Saints would turn the ball over on downs at the +10-yard-line. Bridgewater picked up a pair of third downs – one with his legs, and the next on a contested slant to Michael Thomas.
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) March 14, 2019
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) March 14, 2019
The turnover was a mistake by Bridgewater failing to recognize the hot route working in behind the MIKE blitz. Bridgewater fades and underthrows a back-pylon shot with an opportunity for a touchdown, or an easier throw for a first down underneath the closing safety.
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) March 14, 2019
Bridgewater was left to make chicken salad regularly, and was hung out to dry by a less-than-motivated team. Injuries forced third string Left Tackle Derick Newton into the game for 48 snaps, for instance, while New Orleans started backups at Left Guard, Right Guard, and Right Tackle.
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) March 14, 2019
The final game we’ll look at is Bridgewater’s last start in Minnesota. Playing against the Seahawks in frigid Minneapolis temperatures, the game was a defensive struggle. The Vikings, behind a stout defense, kept the game plan simple and protecting Bridgewater from harm’s way. That was the philosophy throughout Bridgewater’s two years as a starter with their dominant defense and strong ground-game.
This game is a big nothing-burger as far away as positive/negative takeaways re: Bridgewater.
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) March 14, 2019
There’s a correlation between the two quarterbacks the Dolphins expressed interest in, and the surprising emphasis on tight ends in free agency. Bridgewater and Tyrod Taylor work best from under-center operating a play-action-based offense from 12-personnel.
In that week-17 game, the Saints ran 12-personnel with the greatest frequency (44% of all snaps). New Orleans’ second most popular package was 11-personnel, but 22-personnel and 21-personnel made more than occasional appearances.
Those groupings are defined as such:
11 (1 RB, 1 TE, 3 WR)
12 (1 RB, 2 TE, 2 WR)
22 (2 RB, 2 TE, 1 WR)
21 (2 RB, 1 TE, 1 WR)
Pro Football Focus thought better of Teddy Bridgewater than traditional statistic did during his two-year starting stint with the Vikings. He graded 14th and 19th among all quarterbacks (a big jump from his passer rating ranks of 22nd and 21st).
All things told, this was likely Miami’s last chance at a positive outcome for Miami at the position. Out of range in the draft, and a slew of also-rans to choose from in free agency, Bridgewater, at the very least, offered a semblance of upside.
More importantly, he can keep the offense on schedule and prevent the Dolphins Defense from running out of gas come Halloween.
This signing would’ve definitely been bad news for the crowd hoping Miami would wait until 2020 to try to win another football game. Bridgewater would have made this team exponentially better than anything Jake Ruddock, Luke Falk, or the middle of the draft had to offer.
Bridgewater could’ve distributed the football to Albert Wilson, Jakeem Grant, Kenyan Drake and the rest of the Miami skill guys with a grip-and-rip mentality to create big-play opportunities.
Bridgewater is a pass-first point guard with ability to hit the step-back jumper when necessary.
Dolphins sign former Hurricane Tight End
The Dolphins have signed former Hurricane Clive Walford to a one-year deal. Walford has jumped around the league since being drafted in the 3rd round by Reggie McKenzie’s Raiders in 2015. Walford has only posted 768 receiving yards on 70 receptions during his 4 years in the NFL but was a highly-touted prospect out of the University of Miami in 2015. Walford joins a very crowded Tight End room in Miami with Dwayne Allen, Mike Gesicki, Nick O’Leary, and Durham Smythe.
Stay up to date with all Miami Dolphins news and more with us here at Locked On Dolphins.
Dolphins Part Ways With Josh Sitton
It’s one and done for Josh Sitton in Miami.
The 32 year old originally signed a two year contract with the Dolphins prior to the 2018 season. The deal was worth $13.5 million dollars, but by cutting him after just one year the team will save $5 million in cap space.
Of course the team had hoped to get more out of him during his time here. He was brought in to solidify the guard position for Miami, but unfortunately it wasn’t to be. Sitton suited up in only the season opener for the Dolphins before having to undergo surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff in his left shoulder.
He contemplated not having the surgery but doctors were concerned he could suffer more serious, career threatening damage. Still having the desire to continue his career beyond 2018, he couldn’t risk that.
Despite not playing a full 16 game season since 2015, Sitton will likely still have suitors lined up for his services in free agency. If and when he is fully recovered the four time pro bowler could step in and help contribute on a team in a win now situation.
Make sure to visit LockedOnDolphins.com for all of the latest updates regarding anything and everything Miami Dolphins. Providing daily news, commentary and analysis, Locked On Dolphins is the go to place for all of your Miami Dolphins information.
Chip
March 14, 2019 at 6:27 pm
Good read. But emphasis wrong. RT needed to develop. In the rt situation would be a Kirk Cousins mid level QB. Please add up # of Head coaches, OC’s, new offenses he has had as a developing QB. Then give some stats on iTunes he has has played behind. The Dolphins Organization failed at developing and protecting a possible long term QB. Probably best for RT to get out of this dumpster fire and start fresh.