Miami Dolphins
Where Would The 2019 Dolphins Be With Lamar Jackson?
Since the retirement of Dan Marino, the Miami Dolphins’ quarterback story has been one of frustration and division. With no replacement player able to even glimpse the franchise level set by Marino, fans continue to dwell on the past, clinging to the glory of his record setting career as well as the haunting despair of the franchise’s past poor choices (Culpepper over Brees) and sub-par draft picks.
This year is no different, as it sees the sensational Lamar Jackson skyrocket from the practice field to the heights of NFL super-stardom.
It was widely reported that Dolphins’ owner, Stephen Ross was never really happy with the outcome of the first round of the 2018 draft.
Miami held the 11th overall pick and whilst the team still lacked a true direction for the future, the choice of rookie was up for debate. Uncertainty loomed around the position concerning the return of Ryan Tannehill and the team had reached a metaphorical fork in the road when it came to deciding how they intended to proceed.
We all know how the events unfolded that night, as the Dolphins selected DB, Minkah Fitzpatrick from Alabama. Touted as Nick Saban’s ‘favourite son’, the selection was even widely applauded by Dolfans and the media in general with Minkah being considered a Top-10 talent.
But behind the scenes – before the Dolphins’ card had been turned in to the Commissioner – there was unease at the Dolphins’ top position regarding the decision. Stephen Ross voiced his preference was for the Dolphins to trade back from the 11th spot to acquire more draft picks and to select QB, Lamar Jackson.
Ultimately, Ross relented and deferred to the conviction of his employed ‘brain trust’ of Mike Tannenbaum, Adam Gase and Chris Grier – eventually swayed that Minkah Fitzpatrick was simply too good to pass up…
Whilst showing occasional flashes of brilliance in Miami, Minkah has since demonstrated his abilities and defensive prowess in the short time since joining the Pittsburgh Steelers on 16 September 2019 with 30 tackles, 12 assists, 2 forced fumbles and 5 INTS for 130 yards and 1 TD.
Some 240 miles SE of Pittsburgh, Lamar Jackson, the 32nd overall selection in the 2018 draft accelerates towards the position of league MVP following yet another stellar performance, a 45-6 victory on MNF against the LA Rams.
Through 11 games this season, Jackson has thrown for 2427 yards, 24 TDs, 5 INTs (66.9% completion) and a 111.4 QB rating. In addition, he leads his team in rushing yards with 876 yards on 124 carries for a further 6 TDs.
How things can change in less than a year, when the right plan is in place and when it actually works.
This time last year, Ravens’ coach John Harbaugh was reportedly on the hot seat in Baltimore as their 2018 campaign unfolded. Since bringing a Super Bowl title to Baltimore in 2012 led by an outstanding post-season performance from Joe Flacco, the Ravens had failed to maintain their dominance in a competitive AFC North. Joe Flacco had become a shell of his former self, and the 2012 Super Bowl MVP show was a distant and faded memory. He was benched late in the season for the young rookie as the Ravens stuttered and stumbled to a 10-6 finish with Lamar Jackson at the helm, ended by a Wildcard loss to the LA Chargers.
For most NFL teams which dwell in the habitats of perpetual mediocrity, a 10-6 finish and a playoff appearance would be considered a positive thing.
For those accustomed to the taste of victory and the shine of the Lombardi Trophy, it is a painful mark of failure. To them, falling so short marks a need for change rather than offering a solid foundation for the following season.
The way the Baltimore Ravens changed themselves and built new foundations for success has been nothing short of spectacular.
Ravens’ Offensive Co-ordinator, Greg Roman, was elevated to the position this season after spending 2018 as the team’s TE coach and Assistant Head Coach. NFL fans may recall that Roman had previously been the OC for the San Francisco 49ers under Jim Harbaugh en route to the brothers facing off in Super Bowl XLVII.
At the time, the 49ers had reached the Championship game with Colin Kaepernick – another dual threat quarterback – under center, after he had stepped in to replace the injured Alex Smith.
Over the 13 games he played in 2012, Kaepernick threw for 1,814 yards, 10 TDs and 3 INTs (62.4% completion), whilst rushing for 415 yards (avg 6.6 yards per carry) and 5 TDs.
With Lamar Jackson, OC Greg Roman has developed a scheme from scratch built entirely around the electric second-year QB. The verbiage of the plays has been constructed in tandem with Jackson to ensure the quarterback has full understanding and full control of the offensive system.
Everything about the offense has been designed with Jackson in mind, utilising the abilities of a dominant and athletic offensive line headlined by Ronnie Stanley, Marshal Yanda and Orlando Brown. It promotes a bulldozing running game and a vertical passing game incorporating blazing speed and playmaking tight ends. John Harbaugh has built a complementary defense and running game to support Jackson’s skills ensuring he can make the most of his ability on each and every play. It is a team built on speed and aggression, synonymous with the Ravens’ historically established mentality.
So, how does this all fit in with the Miami Dolphins?
Less than 18 months ago, the Dolphins had the chance to draft Lamar Jackson. He was there for the taking at 11 and the Dolphins could just have easily have traded back to land him later in the first round.
And now Stephen Ross has little option but to sit back along with the rest of the world and marvel as Lamar Jackson tears up the league with unprecedented success, filling up the stands at M&T Bank Stadium, with Super Bowl hopes bounding through the streets of Baltimore.
Whilst John Harbaugh was once on the hot seat, he’s now perched on a block of solid ice as the Ravens seem to have quickly set themselves up for long term success.
As much as Lamar Jackson is firmly established within a system to highlight his incredible skillset, the Ravens’ model is not one which the Dolphins can – or could have – replicated to the same degree. There is a reason the Dolphins have historically struggled so mightily when facing the Ravens and it isn’t just because of the quarterback position.
The Ravens have been purpose-built over the past decade, like a well maintained car tweaked and repaired with authentic, matching parts. The Dolphins, on the other hand, have tried to fix their team with misfit spares and failing cast-offs taken from whatever other high-end motor they could find, hoping it would fit.
That process finally came to a close when Stephen Ross accepted the irreparable state of his own franchise.
2018’s coach, Adam Gase, had wanted to stay and build a winner ‘now’, but even the ever-hopeful Ross did not foresee this as a viable option. The hefty contracts handed out by Mike Tannenbaum were not producing a level of on-field success relative to their costs. The team lacked any semblance of an identity and Ryan Tannehill had now become the punching bag for a divided fanbase.
Ross knew that the rot ran deep and elected for a total rebuild.
But what if Ross had gained his way, and the Dolphins had drafted Lamar Jackson in the first round?
Let’s try and look into the mystical crystal ball to see what might have happened to the Dolphins offense.
First of all we would have to make some assumptions regarding a number of the team’s moves which have since happened:
- The Dolphins draft Lamar Jackson in 2018 either at 11 or through a trade back.
- The rest of the 2018 draft would have remained the same, in which they did nothing to help the OL.
- Adam Gase remains the head coach after 2018, trusted with developing his QB.
- Mike Tannenbaum remains the GM.
- It’s debatable whether the Laremy Tunsil trade still happens or not, but for the sake of this scenario, we’ll imagine he stays.
- Kenny Stills therefore stays too.
- Ja’Wuan James still leaves in Free Agency.
- The rest of the offensive line? Likely stays the same quality as it is now.
- DeVante Parker would have been released.
- Kenyan Drake, purposely limited under Adam Gase, likely would still be gone by this point. We’ll imagine he was traded in any event, likely with another veteran brought in.
Whether Jackson could have succeeded in Miami probably comes down to the offensive scheme under Adam Gase and likely-would-be-returning OC, Dowell Loggains.
For 7 years, we watched Miami Dolphins quarterbacks struggle to stay alive behind a depleted offensive line. The sacks and injuries piled up raising nothing but questions as to how the Dolphins would approach the team’s most important position.
Heading into the 2019 season, the Dolphins were projected to have in the region of $14m in cap space. So they were never destined to be big spenders and it is extremely unlikely that they would have been able to fortify the offensive line with any real quality and they still would have needed to sign Laremy Tunsil to an extension.
In view of the roster turnover, the Dolphins are still carrying a grand total of $62,436,902 of dead money through the 2019 season.
The question remains as to whether Gase have even wanted to play Jackson?
Stubborn in nature, with a strong affinity for Ryan Tannehill, Gase was quick to blame everyone and everything but his own scheme for the team’s failures. He was desperate to keep Tannehill as a pocket passer, bringing in Brock Osweiler to be his backup.
In a scheme built for Tannehill, with few designed QB runs, no power running game, no playmaking TE, a handful of diminutive receivers and zero protection, Jackson would have no option but to scramble for his life on every play.
Ultimately there can be no real confidence that the Dolphins under Adam Gase would have been willing to build an entire scheme around Jackson as the Ravens have done. Even if they had wanted to, the Dolphins did not possess remotely the same caliber of players to do so, or even the capital to acquire them.
As the Dolphins embark on their rebuild, we even now see Tannehill having success with a system built to suit his needs and a strong running game.
Not for one second am I suggesting that Tannehill is currently playing on the level of Lamar Jackson, but he is yet another example of how the Dolphins in their previous state had no real direction of how to handle development of a quarterback or any other talented players.
Whilst there always remains the chance that Lamar Jackson could have suppressed my scepticism and brought new life to Miami, I just can’t look back at the ‘what-could-have-been’ by copying and pasting the Ravens’ current success onto the 2019 Miami Dolphins.
Although Stephen Ross hasn’t got the quarterback whom he desired in 2018, he has now torn down the front office and (indirectly) the roster to enable the Dolphins to build an offense using the Ravens’ blueprint for success – identify a quarterback, and build the whole team and scheme around him to support his skill set optimise every chance of success.
Chad O’Shea, with a depleted roster has already shown a higher propensity for scheming and utilising players than we saw under Adam Gase/Clyde Christensen/Dowell Loggains and even though the running game remains a league worst behind the persistently awful offensive line, the team has been on a general upward trajectory with promising play calling and design.
With Lamar Jackson, the Dolphins certainly wouldn’t be in the position they are now with a multitude of draft picks and projected cap space. The more likely scenario is that they would have remained in stagnant position, gambling on Jackson being able to bail them out, rather than being able to do all they can to support him.
They would be stuck between a rock and a hard place when it comes to deciding how to proceed with Lamar Jackson. They could have continued to overpay mediocre talent, with an under-utilised run game and lacklustre play design under Adam Gase simply hoping for the best.
Or alternatively they could have offloaded talent and contracts as they have done in order to build for the future leaving him with little chance of success, similar to the Arizona Cardinals who have brought in a QB to a talent-depleted team. Even through Kyler Murray was reportedly a more accomplished passer than Lamar Jackson, the team as a whole is not built to match the Ravens’ success despite a scheme purposely built for Murray’s talent.
Looking back in despair and wishing that Miami drafted Lamar Jackson is natural for Dolphins fans. However, it simply can’t be trusted that the Dolphins front office in their previous incarnation would have had the mindset to incorporate the changes needed to see Lamar Jackson reach his current dizzying heights. With neither the versatility, draft capital nor cap space to support such a radical deviation from Miami’s usual approach it is impossible to state with any confidence that the Dolphins would now be settled with their franchise quarterback.
Lamar Jackson’s unprecedented success is a perfect storm in Baltimore, but one which would likely have ultimately developed into nothing more than a relative breeze down in South Florida.
‘Hoping for the best’ is what has landed the Dolphins in the sticky, stagnant puddles of mediocrity. They have now taken the opportunity to make a radical change.
It is time to stop looking back to the past and begin looking towards the future.
FINS UP.
Miami Dolphins
The Aftermath: Dolphins 24 Browns 41
Snap Counts, Grades, Metrics, and Other Phins Notes
Foreword:
As we develop a weekly content schedule for the season, I wanted something to bridge the gap between the Sunday night game breakdown column and the Tuesday film review. So, here we are with a smorgasbord of information, statistics, snap counts, and whatever is prudent to the Dolphins game from the Sunday prior.
We’ll dive into the game data from Pro Football Focus, Pro Football Reference, grab some quotes from the player’s and coach’s pressers, and continue to provide the most comprehensive coverage on the Miami Dolphins you can find.
Dolphins-Browns
Team Stats
There are five games left in 2019 for Miami. After a miserable first quarter of the season, an encouraging five-game run gave fans something to hang their hats on regarding Miami’s disciplined, progressing nature. Now, two games removed from the pair of victories, the Dolphins might be out of answers for this December stretch-run.
The secondary is beyond decimated, and might’ve lost another player Sunday to injury (Ken Crawley). The same is true of the Dolphins backfield. A stable of unproven backs that’re trying to create yardage behind an offensive line who’s only accolade this season has been its health.
Per ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe, Miami’s 63.2 rushing yards per game would be the lowest total in the NFL since the 1946 Detroit Lions. Sunday’s results brought Miami to the bottom in yards-per-carry as well — the 3.1 YPC is .1-point lower than Adam Gase’s New York Jets ground game.
Ryan Fitzpatrick celebrated his 37th birthday and 200th touchdown pass on Sunday. The Dolphins passing game ranks 26th with 201.7 yards-per-game. Miami still ranks bottom in team passer rating with a 71.0 mark in one of the game’s most important stats (a measure of the passing game in totality).
It gets worse.
Miami have allowed a league-worst 46 sacks, and the 3.9 adjusted net yards per pass attempt also brings up the rear.
There are some positives. Miami are now 30th in scoring (up from 32nd) with 14.8 points per game. The Phins are 8th in red zone touchdown conversion rate with an impressive 63% mark scoring touchdowns inside the 20-yard-line.
The Dolphins rank 24th on third downs with a 34% conversion rate.
The Browns game did not improve and of Miami’s defensive metrics. The Dolphins pass defense ranks 22nd, but that’s largely a function of the run defense getting ran over. Miami ranks 31stin rushing yards per game, and 25th in yards per rush.
The Phins’ 45 QB hits are last in the league, the same is true of Miami’s 14 quarterback sacks. Suddenly, Miami are missing more tackles. The 70 missed tackles ranks 16th, though two fewer missed tackles would rank Miami 10th in that department, with a logjam of teams in the 68-69 missed tackle range.
The Dolphins are tied for last in quarterback pressure rate (Seattle) at 17.3%, and are alone at the bottom in hurry rate (6.2%). Miami’s 7.7% quarterback knockdown rate ranks 10th in football.
Offense:
Snap Counts:
|Player
|Snaps (% of Offensive Snaps)
|QB Ryan Fitzpatrick
|63 (100%)
|RB Kalen Ballage
|24 (38%)
|RB Patrick Laird
|23 (37%)
|RB Myles Gaskin
|16 (25%)
|FB Chandler Cox
|3 (5%)
|WR Devante Parker
|63 (100%)
|WR Allen Hurns
|57 (90%)
|WR Albert Wilson
|30 (48%)
|WR Jakeem Grant
|3 (5%)
|TE Mike Gesicki
|57 (90%)
|TE Durham Smythe
|39 (62%)
|OL Julie’n Davenport
|63 (100%)
|OL Michael Deiter
|63 (100%)
|OL Daniel Kilgore
|63 (100%)
|OL Shaq Calhoun
|63 (100%)
|OL Jesse Davis
|63 (100%)
Miami’s offensive creativity was challenged after a pair of in-game injuries prevented the team from any 11-personnel packages. That helped elevate Durham Smythe into a more prominent role in 12-personnel, one game after he played just eight snaps.
Smythe graded O.K. in the run-game and pitched a shutout in pass protection. He was targeted once as a receiver, but the pass was broken up.
Mike Gesicki got on the board with his first career touchdown. He only caught three of his seven targets and was charged with a drop.
It was Michael Deiter’s best day in pass protection. He allowed just one pressure (a hurry) keeping his quarterback clean throughout the day.
Julie’n Davenport received good news when it was learned that Myles Garrett would not play in the game, but that didn’t stop Davenport from struggling immensely. He allowed seven more QB pressures bringing his total up to 23 on the season in just three appearances.
The other tackle position has been a weak spot as well. Jesse Davis allowed four pressures (one of them a sack).
Miami’s best run-blocking grade went to Daniel Kilgore with a less-than-impressive 62.4 mark from PFF. Shaq Calhoun was last on the non-Davenport list for run-blocking, and allowed two pressures (both hurries).
Devante Parker continues to display consistency and big-play ability. Greedy Williams was the only one to get stops on Parker (2 catches on 5 targets). Parker’s 91 yards were spread nearly equal yards across four different players in coverage (25, 23, 22, and 21 respectively on the four players). Parker averaged 5.8 yards after the catch (35 total RAC yards).
Here's a look at the AFC receiving leaders since Miami returned from the bye week…@DeVanteParker11 pic.twitter.com/VUaxpsv3cz
— Brett Brecheisen (@bbrech) November 25, 2019
Parker is averaging a career-high in yards per target (8.37), and is on-track to beat both his reception and yardage high-water marks, both set in the 2016 playoff season.
Allen Hurns dropped another pass, but continues to provide Ryan Fitzpatrick with a dependable underneath target. Hurns caught four of seven targets for 42 yards and a touchdown.
Fitzpatrick dealt with drops and pressures all day (four drops and four sacks). He had a passer rating of 3.3 under pressure (3-of-10 with 38 yards and an interception).
The running game is getting no help from the backs. Kalen Ballage is on-track to be the first back in league history with over 100 carries and less than a 2.0 average. He picked up just 12 yards after contact and did not move the chains a single time Sunday.
Patrick Laird picked up 20 yards on three carries, 10 of those coming after contact for a 3.33 YAC average. He dropped the one pass thrown in his direction.
Defense:
Snap Counts:
|Player
|Snaps (% of Defensive Snaps)
|DL Christian Wilkins
|64 (84%)
|DL Davon Godchaux
|60 (79%)
|DL John Jenkins
|55 (72%)
|DL Avery Moss
|23 (30%)
|DL Taco Charlton
|15 (20%)
|DL Gerald Willis
|8 (11%)
|LB Jerome Baker
|76 (100%)
|LB Vince Biegel
|69 (91%)
|LB Raekwon McMillan
|67 (88%)
|LB Charles Harris
|38 (50%)
|LB Sam Eguavoen
|9 (12%)
|LB Andrew Van Ginkel
|7 (9%)
|DB Steven Parker
|69 (91%)
|DB Nik Needham
|68 (89%)
|DB Eric Rowe
|59 (78%)
|DB Jomal Wiltz
|48 (63%)
|DB Ryan Lewis
|48 (63%)
|DB Ken Crawley
|36 (47%)
|DB Adrian Colbert
|12 (16%)
|DB Chris Lammons
|5 (7%)
Christian Wilkins’ progress from day-one of camp till now is encouraging. An 86% workload for an interior defensive lineman is no picnic, serving as a testament to his conditioning. And he’s not just taking up space, he’s making plays. He had four run-stops and three QB pressures Sunday, with the second best defensive grade on the team.
Top honors in that regard went to Taco Charlton, though he had one hurry and no run stops on 14 total reps.
Davon Godchaux made six more tackles, two good for run stops, and had four quarterback pressures (1 sack, 2 hits, 1 hurry).
Eric Rowe’s transition to safety continues to look like a great decision. He was targeted once in coverage (incompletion) and he made a tackle on his lone opportunity — a great play splitting a block and getting the back down in space.
Nik Needham came back down to earth. He allowed a pair of touchdowns and 87 receiving yards on 6-of-7 passing.
The linebacker play was dreadful. Raekwon McMillan, Jerome Baker and Vince Biegel combined to miss four tackles and all three of them graded 57.4 or worse, a well-below average grade on PFF. They combined for three QB pressures on 37 pass rush attempts and made just six run stops on 97 running downs.
Offensive Overhaul and the Quick Construction to Do So
The 2001 New England Patriots endured a massive rebuild ahead of their eventual two-decade-long run atop the AFC East, and the football world in general. Signing 23 free agents and drafting 10 rookies (three of the first four picks coming on the offensive and defensive lines) the Patriots began building Bill Belichick’s vision of a championship team.
During the course of the last 20 years, New England have had to remake itself on the fly several times. One of the many offensive archetypes the Patriots constructed was based around a pair of tight ends that perfectly complemented each other’s playing style. One of those tight ends is no longer with us — the other is now on television — but they might provide Miami with a blueprint for its own offense.
This team needs reinforcements in the worst way at quarterback, running back, and across the entire offensive line. That leaves Miami with Devante Parker, Preston Williams and Mike Gesicki to build around.
Allen Hurns received a two-year extension last week, and he’d serve nicely as the first man off the bench in Miami’s skill personnel. Number-three receivers don’t normally come off the bench, given that the NFL’s average for 11-personnel is roughly 60% of the league’s play calls. Hurns is suited perfectly to play 60% of the downs. There, he can utilize his strengths to uncover inside and against blitzes.
Miami would need its Rob Gronkowski (the run-blocking version) to fully unlock the potential of Gesicki. Perhaps that’s Durham Smythe, perhaps that player comes in free agency or the draft.
Operating under a 12-personnel base, Miami would then be left to focus its resources on the quarterback, running back and offensive line positions. The draft is littered with tailbacks, and the Phins figure to get a crack at the best quarterback in the draft with the soon-to-be top-five pick.
Miami might top the 23 free agents New England signed that year, and if training camp 2019 was any indication, Miami wants to be a power running team.
That’s just one of many, countless options the Dolphins will project ahead of the most important offseason in team history.
Miami Dolphins
Blocking the Miami Dolphins From Winning a Super Bowl
When Donald Trump said he wanted to build a wall, he was actually telling the Miami Dolphins how to build a championship contender.
You see, the real impenetrable wall that needs to be built is right in front of your franchise quarterback.
For years the Miami Dolphins have dealt with a myriad of offensive line combinations – most of which have failed mightily. It’s annually avoided by the front office, and every year it’s a pain-point for fans and starting quarterbacks alike.
As a friendly reminder, below are the offensive linemen who have started the most games at each position for the Miami Dolphins between 2015 and 2019:
Some prominent names show up on this list, but as we know, this line was never able to put it all together.
For years we watched Ryan Tannehill take a beating behind a line that, at one point, featured three first-round picks (Laremy Tunsil, Mike Pouncey and Ja’Wuan James). Sometimes, his lack of awareness or his broken internal clock caused him to take an unnecessary sack. Often times, he was brought down because one (or more) of his offensive linemen either blew their assignment or they were simply outmuscled on the play.
The Dolphins annually believed that they could get by with an average offensive line. They (mostly Adam Gase) believed their offensive gameplan was built so strategically that they could withstand a porous line. Their thinking was ‘you can’t sack the quarterback if he doesn’t have the ball’. And thus, the bubble screen purgatory we witnessed over the past three years was born.
For an OLB that's primary job is to rush the passer, Judon does a fantastic job to sniff out this bubble screen against the #Dolphins in Week 8 and puts the finish on Jarvis Landry. That's not an easy thing to do against an elusive slot receiver pic.twitter.com/5K88agsbTN
— Joe Schiller (@JoeSchiller123) June 2, 2018
Hard to convert a 3rd-and-long if your offensive line doesn’t give you an opportunity to complete a 10-yard pass.
Fans have begged and pleaded for the Dolphins to improve the worst aspect of their roster over the past decade, and their refusal to listen is a big reason why this team has participated in just one lousy playoff game over that time.
Big Men Win Big
Although fans have speculated that Miami’s offensive line is a reason for their mediocrity, there hasn’t been any evidence that shows how bad they really are. The eye test works wonderfully in this instance, but the Dolphins have been so bad for so long that we have come to dismiss poor play with a generic “that’s so Dolphins”.
I wanted to see if Miami’s offensive line has really held them back, or if we’re just using this as an excuse. Utilizing the past 5 seasons, I went back to see just how well teams with top offensive lines fared throughout the season.
Below is a breakdown of the Top-10 Offensive Lines* over the past 5 seasons:
*rankings courtesy of Football Outsiders*
A few takeaways from the numbers shown:
- The average record is 9.06 – 5.86
- Of the 50 teams shown, only 13 have losing records (with most occurring in 2015 and 2016)
- Of the 40 teams (between 2015-2018), 22 of them (55%) made the playoffs.
- Between 2017-2018, 70% of the teams listed made the playoffs.
- Of the 25 unique teams listed, how many would you say have a legitimate franchise quarterback? Meaning, how many teams had a really good quarterback that you can argue “bailed-out” a poor offensive line?
- Personally, I’d say 12. Taking into account the year in which some of these teams had top-10 OLs, I’d say the following teams had franchise quarterbacks behind their line: Atlanta, Carolina, Dallas, Green Bay, Kansas City, both Los Angeles teams, New England, New Orleans, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and San Francisco.
- The Baltimore Ravens have had a top-10 OL each of the past 5 seasons, but Joe Flacco was predominantly the quarterback during that time, and I would not consider him a franchise quarterback.
- You could argue that the Buffalo Bills have Josh Allen and he is a franchise quarterback, but I need to see a little bit more from Allen before I am fully convinced.
For comparisons’ sake, here’s where the Dolphins ranked the past 5 seasons:
Having a dominant offensive line does not guarantee a playoff spot, nor does it ensure a successful season, but it certainly does increase your chances of fielding a winning roster.
Teams that have had top-10 offensive lines but failed to accumulate much success were led by quarterbacks like Jay Cutler, Blake Bortles and Eli Manning. As long as your quarterback is competent, your team is (likely) looking at a 9-6 record and a trip to the postseason.
Now pair that productive offensive line with a real franchise quarterback and you have yourselves a perennial contender. And that’s based solely off of a handful of positions on your team.
You don’t need excellent wide receivers when your offensive line gives you a ton of time to throw, just look at the New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers or the Green Bay Packers for example.
It should go without saying, but successful offensive lines open up wider running lanes for your running backs. Look at Kalen Ballage‘s 75-yard touchdown run last season; any running back could have made it through that lane.
Kalen Ballage’s first career rushing touchdown for the #Dolphins was a good one. pic.twitter.com/m2ImTdTZ1o
— azcentral sports (@azcsports) December 16, 2018
By addressing a handful of positions you’re able to open up the playbook and make your offense that much more versatile. You can take advantage of Mike Wallace streaking down the sideline when your quarterback has enough time to let the play develop. It’s no wonder Miami’s best duo over the past 10 years is Brian Hartline and Davone Bess; possession receivers who ran pristine routes, but were never meant to catch a pass more than 10 yards down the field.
This article isn’t intended to shift priority away from a quarterback and on to a dominant offensive line. The correct answer is always the quarterback. They are, without a doubt, the one position you need to get right in order to win a Super Bowl. I think Jake Long and Matt Ryan proved that back in 2008.
But it should become increasingly evident that the next piece of the puzzle is right above the hands of your starting quarterback.
Top Players, Bottom Results
Though there is nothing sexy about selecting offensive linemen in the draft, their ass is going to be more important than most of the guys on your roster.
Most Dolphins fans are suddenly enamored with the option of selecting Ohio State defensive end Chase Young with the team’s top pick in the 2020 draft. If you’ll recall, at one point Miami had two future Hall of Famers playing side by side (Ndamukong Suh and Cameron Wake), and the best they could accomplish was 10-6.
Miami doubled, tripled and quadrupled down on the defensive line when they selected Charles Harris in the first round of the draft, signed Andre Branch to a (terrible) extension, and traded for Robert Quinn. How well did those Dolphins teams fare?
The Dolphins previously splurged on players like Mike Wallace and Brandon Marshall and yet, how well did those Dolphins teams do?
Miami once drafted Ronnie Brown with the #2 overall pick, traded for another #2-overall pick in Reggie Bush, signed a future hall of fame running back in Frank Gore, traded their future for Ricky Williams, and what have they been able to accomplish with all of them?
.@FrankGore just keeps making history. 👏 pic.twitter.com/ruOR6MoR4h
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) November 25, 2019
Former Pro Bowl tight ends Julius Thomas and Jordan Cameron provided no relief for this offense during their minimal stints.
So which position has yet to be properly addressed?
You can argue that the Dolphins have invested heavily in their offensive line at various times, and it just hasn’t worked out.
Like we mentioned earlier, there were three 1st-round picks on this offensive line at one point; with Josh Sitton and Daniel Kilgore rounding out the other spots. Between draft picks and money, the Dolphins easily allocated more than any other team in the league and they still failed miserably that season.
Other than that one year when health crumbled a valuable resource, when has Miami really tried to solve this problem?
Don’t let this team’s new franchise quarterback fall victim to the same miscalculations of yesteryear. Maybe Tannehill and Josh Rosen were never meant to be the guys, but they certainly had no chance to prove themselves when their biggest concern was surviving each play.
Miami Dolphins
Another Lopsided Loss – Dolphins Browns Recap
Familiar results making an unwelcome return, Dolphins blown out by Browns
Baker Mayfield brought his Browns offense down the field on seven plays to put the first seven points on the scoreboard at FirstEnergy Stadium Sunday against the Dolphins. Miami’s defense showed little resistance to an avalanche of points from that point as Cleveland rolled up 467 yards and 41 points on the afternoon.
|Stat
|Dolphins
|Browns
|Total Yards
|284
|467
|Rushing
|92
|147
|Passing
|192
|320
|Penalties
|8 (94 yards)
|7 (70 yards)
|3rd / 4thDown
|6/15 (40%)
|4/8 (50%)
|Sacks For
|1
|4
|TOP
|23:54
|36:06
The historical references attaching the 2019 Miami Dolphins to some of the league’s all-time worst teams were rampant in September. Linear progression, culminating in back-to-back victories, had pundits (myself included) thinking a 5-11 finish was a realistic possibility. Now, after consecutive drubbings, the top of the draft beckons once more.
Despite the under-manned roster, fans (again, myself included) clutched to the promising marks in the areas of the game that take no talent. Effort, penalties, and circumventing the catastrophic errors that doom a team lacking marquee names like Miami. Sunday, in Cleveland, the Phins didn’t do anything right.
Miami more than doubled its average penalty yardage, most of which occurred in the receiver-defensive back battle when Cleveland possessed the football. Some of the flags were warranted, no doubt, but at times it seemed all O’Dell Beckham or former ‘Phin Jarvis Landry had to do was plead for referee aid.
The Dolphins defense busted early, the offense’s sputtering matched the futility, and the game was out-of-hand in a flash.
Fortunately, for Miami, the out-of-town scoreboard proved rather beneficial regarding the Dolphins’ long-term pursuit.
We’ll assess draft order in the recap; let’s get to the individuals.
Quarterback
Ryan Fitzpatrick is the prototype quarterback for this 2019 Miami Dolphins team. Passionate, exuberant, and a hefty dash of moxee makes for an entertaining three hours on an otherwise difficult viewing experience. Fitzpatrick extended several plays, moved the chains with his legs, and accessed both a pterodactyl screech and a ‘Frank the Tank’ impression that would surely earn Will Farrell’s approval. All of that coming from one touchdown celebration.
And the Frank the tank action pic.twitter.com/bcvWHFUhoA
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 24, 2019
Fitzpatrick turned the ball over twice, the first a pass off the facemask of Albert Wilson. The turnovers are inherent with him, but so is his galvanizing spirit. The energy he brings to the locker room is the extension of the coaching staff’s message required to keep this train anywhere near the tracks down the stretch. In addition to throwing for 214 yards, Fitzpatrick more than doubled Miami’s top tailback in rushing (45 yards to 20).
Running Back
It’s another week, and another dreadful performance from the ground game of the Dolphins. Kalen Ballage sits atop the throne of mediocrity with another game under two-yards-per-rush. Ballage’s statistical season truly is historic; he’s on-track to become the first back with over 100 carries and less than a two-yard average. His most entertaining moment came when he took a wildcat snap and did an impression of Brucie from The Longest Yard (Adam Sandler edition).
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 24, 2019
Patrick Laird worked in for a few reps, had a nice stat line, but nothing else. He dropped the only target headed in his direction. There’s a reason he’s not getting more work, and I’d argue the speed of the game looks a little bit much for him at this stage, especially in pass protection.
Wide Receiver and Tight End
We’ve come full circle on my Devante Parker evaluations. Miami should explore extending his contract this offseason. Parker is signed through next year, but his commitment to the craft and turnaround in this program would serve as a tremendous example for the rest of the roster. Plus, he’s only going to get more expensive.
Parker is more than just a likable figure and story, he’s a production machine. Another cool 91 yards on six grabs brings his 16-game prorated stats up to 67 receptions, 1,011 yards and six touchdowns.
Parker’s concentration on stuff like this has always been a strong suit. He damn near tapped that second foot, too. pic.twitter.com/CiLf9YNFu8
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 24, 2019
Allen Hurns is quite clearly Fitzpatrick’s next favorite option since the Preston Williams injury. Hurns doesn’t run a complex route tree — he typically uncovers on slow-developing drag routes against man or hook-ups against zone — but Fitz always knows where to find him. Four for 42 yards Sunday is right in-line with Hurns’ recent production.
The aforementioned Fitzpatrick prehistoric flying creature reference came after a Mike Gesicki touchdown — the first of his career. I was most pleased with Gesicki’s block on an outside run into the boundary Sunday, running from a double Y set. He and Durham Smythe combined to create a big lane off that outside edge.
This is really nice used of double Y’s. Audio breakdown. pic.twitter.com/CMRbpAYU2w
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 24, 2019
Offensive Line
The lack of running game is destroying any offensive progress, and those immediately stalled-out drives are wearing down an already paper-thin defense. Julie’n Davenport was back in at left tackle, and while things were better than last week, it’s still an adventure out there.
Shaq Calhoun returned at right guard for Evan Boehm, and his performance was rather forgettable. They tried to get Calhoun in space a couple of times and he whiffed. His pass protection pairing with Jesse Davis has not been good at any point this season.
Daniel Kilgore had some rough looking reps. Sheldon Richardson feasted on Miami’s interior line all game long.
Defensive Line
Davon Godchaux and Christian Wilkins are going to be a nice pairing going forward. Both made a number of plays that get over shadowed by the team’s generally ineffective run defense. They both do a great job and shooting their hands and holding the point. Godchaux got involved as a pass rusher in this one more than usual.
It goes complete because the lack of edge pressure, but take a look at Davon Godchaux over-powering JC Tretter here. pic.twitter.com/IHn37BXxtp
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 24, 2019
I’ll never be able to explain why on earth Freddie Kitchens dials this up, but Christian Wilkins’ ability to flatten almost leads to diasaster for Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/cr9trBGIvW
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 24, 2019
Charles Harris is listed as a linebacker, but his sack came as a true edge position in this game. He reset the tackle with an up-field stab, then transitioned underneath with a successful bull rush. He’s made a few plays in each of the last three games.
Charles Harris picks up a sack. Over-sets the RT and wins inside with power. pic.twitter.com/TIDU9vFHlH
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 24, 2019
Gerald Willis made his Dolphins debut, and he looked like a rookie. He was rolled out of the ground game on a couple of occasions.
Linebackers
This position has turned into a problem the last two games. Last week, the group was without Raekwon McMillan, but his return was unceremonious Sunday. McMillan was not his usual, heat-seeking self. He was absorbing contact, opposed to dishing it out, and it resulted in some big runs where he could’ve shut the play down near the line.
Jerome Baker is going to be an interesting case study going forward. He does a lot of things well, but he really doesn’t jive with the Dolphins want out of their linebackers. He’s not big enough to consistently fit the run, and he’s not a good enough rusher to consistently make an impact against the pass.
Andrew Van Ginkel made his debut, though I don’t recall seeing him out there for any defensive snaps — unless that happened late in the fourth. He did, however, make a nice stop on kickoff team.
The Ginkster! pic.twitter.com/GWQ2W4YsmI
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 24, 2019
Defensive Backs
Just five days after placing Bobby McCain and Reshad Jones on the injured reserve, the Dolphins secondary were exploited. Even on the plays with good coverage, the Browns expensive receiving corps made plays.
Ken Crawley got attacked downfield before he left with an injury, then it was Ryan Lewis’ turn to play the victim. Lewis actually fared well with some positive reps, including a ricochet interception.
Nik Needham had moments too; moments of good and bad. It looked like the rookie’s confidence was shaken on some questionable early penalties, and it’s difficult to blame him for that. O’Dell Beckham doesn’t need help against rookie defensive backs, but he got it any way.
Eric Rowe makes plays every week against the opposition’s tight end, and he’s been heavily involved in the run fits this defense asks of its strong safety. He’s in-line for a new contract, preferably as one of three safeties that plays a lot on Sundays (Miami will need to import the other two).
Eric Rowe continues to play well. pic.twitter.com/XFY4koPqWX
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 24, 2019
Jomal Wiltz makes Miami a much better tackling team, but he got turned around by Landry in the slot a few times.
Hell of a play here by Jomal Wiltz. Beats Landry’s block, stretches the fly sweep out and makes the tackle. pic.twitter.com/fWpvkluMH4
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 24, 2019
Steven Parker was a beat late in coverage on a few occasions.
Recap
It’s difficult to extract a lot of positives from this game. The slow start and sloppy showing were two things Dolphins fans thought to be a thing of the past. The uptick came from Miami’s best third quarter of the season, in which the Phins outscored Cleveland two touchdowns to none.
Injuries continue to leave a thin roster even more decimated than the week prior. Jakeem Grant and Albert Wilson both left the game hobbled — Grant’s apparently serious, as he left on a cart. The running back room is already bare bones, working behind an offensive line that just isn’t at an NFL level, and now the receiver group is down to Parker and Hurns.
Add that to a defense that’s lost all five starters on the back end for the season, and a front-seven that never had a shot at generating a pass rush, and December is looking rather bleak.
Or is it?
Miami received plenty of help near the top of the draft with Sunday’s out-of-town results. Washington notched its second win of the season, catapulting Miami into the third position of the draft. The Dolphins still sit behind the Giants solely on strength of schedule tie-breakers.
The Jets and Bucs picked up their fourth wins of the season respectively, giving Miami a bit of a cushion in the top five. If Miami loses the final five games, they are assured to pick no worse than second in April’s draft.
Cincinnati’s decision at the top of the draft would then dictate Miami’s foreseeable future.
It’s going to be a fascinating offseason.
LATEST
- Where Would The 2019 Dolphins Be With Lamar Jackson? November 27, 2019
- The Aftermath: Dolphins 24 Browns 41 November 26, 2019
- Blocking the Miami Dolphins From Winning a Super Bowl November 25, 2019
- Another Lopsided Loss – Dolphins Browns Recap November 24, 2019
- Scouting College Football’s Top 2020 Quarterback Prospects – Week 13 November 23, 2019
Trending
-
Miami Dolphins2 weeks ago
Brian Flores – The Solution to Miami’s Two-Decade-Long Problem
-
Miami Dolphins2 days ago
Blocking the Miami Dolphins From Winning a Super Bowl
-
Miami Dolphins2 weeks ago
Should the Miami Dolphins be interested in signing Colin Kaepernick?
-
NFL Draft3 days ago
Scouting College Football’s Top 2020 Quarterback Prospects – Week 13