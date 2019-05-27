Miami Dolphins
Who is Kenyan Drake?
Miami’s Starting Running Back is Due for a new contract…and yet, we hardly have a beat on the kind of player Drake is
Common themes develop amidst rampant coaching and regime overhaul in the National Football League. Perhaps the most detrimental among the negative repercussions is the lack of home-grown development.
For an organization that spent seven years seeking a conclusion to the question, “is Ryan Tannehill the answer at quarterback?” it’s hardly a surprise that so few draft picks have made it to second contracts.
Kenyan Drake’s rookie deal expires next March. Three years into his career, the former Crimson Tide Running Back’s legacy is entirely undetermined. Drake has flashed big play potential in all phases (runner, receiver, pass protection, return game). He’s taken the backseat to Jay Ajayi’s breakout campaign. He’s battled for snaps with Damien Williams. He’s led the league in rushing yardage for an entire month and, most recently, he remitted the workhorse label to a 35-year-old position-mate.
Over the course of his three years, there are essentially two versions of Kenyan Drake. The version that led all backs in rushing yards in December 2017, and the majority version that has been more of a spell back than clear-cut workhorse.
The 2019 season could take on the theme of an extended preseason; the Dolphins have certainly positioned the roster in the mold of an elongated tryout. Unlike the mass amount of bodies — without proven NFL lineage — at defensive back, and on either side of the trenches, the tailback stable provides a clear number-one.
And that number-one is Kenyan Drake.
But before the Dolphins make a decision on a contract extension for the fresh-legged, 25-year-old, it’s imperative to gather evidence from the past three years. Why was the 2016 third-round pick regularly regarded as an afterthought? Drake’s production-to-usage ratio suggests that he should’ve seen the football a hell of a lot more.
We start in 2016, Drake’s rookie season. He made his first career start, and only start of the year, in a week 3 game against the Browns.
Despite an impressive opening drive (technically the second drive; the first ended after two plays), Drake was lost in the shuffle of a rotation. Drake carried the ball on three consecutive plays for 22 yards. The Phins would hit plays of 13-yards, and 26-yards (the latter a touchdown) on the next two snaps after the rookie back churned out a hard-fought 22.
Kenyan Drake started his first game in week 3 2018, and from the first series, he showed the talent he brings. (3 consecutive plays, different blocking schemes). pic.twitter.com/DT6HjbgTgN
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) May 27, 2019
After his 9-carry, 37-yard performance, Drake would see only 9 carries from week’s 4-14. Miami earned narrow victories throughout that exhilarating playoff run, two of which were sparked by big plays from the rookie back.
In a limited role, Drake was integral on two of Miami’s narrow wins in the 2016 playoff season. pic.twitter.com/5GKlLLavFW
— Locked On Dolphins (@LockedOnPhins) May 27, 2019
The following season — Drake’s second — offered the ultimate dichotomy. Coming into the year, it was no surprise that Drake would play second-fiddle to a pro-bowl back coming off a 1,200-yard season. Prior to the Ajayi trade on Halloween, Drake carried the ball 9 times through those 7 games (6 of which came in mop-up duty in the Baltimore beat down).
Even with Ajayi a thousand miles north, and donning a jersey several shades of green darker, Drake was elevated to a time-share with Damien Williams. Drake hit the ground running with his first 100-yard day (104 yards) on just 15 touches, with an encore showing in Carolina that came up 8-yards shy of the century mark.
Then, Williams suffered a season-ending shoulder injury — and Drake went off. Without looking over his shoulder, Drake’s NFL workload nearly doubled over the final month of the 2017 season. After playing 293 snaps through his first 27 career games, Drake became Miami’s workhorse playing 291 snaps over that five-game stretch.
Drake responded with 594 total yards and two touchdowns. He carried the ball 91 times (18.2 per game), a colossal change from his first 27 games in which he carried the rock 75 times (2.8 per game).
By now, every Dolphins fan is aware of Drake’s history by the numbers. But the reason you read Locked On Dolphins is for the why behind the result — so that’s where we turn next.
This issue of under-usage predates Drake’s professional career — he registered only 233 career carries in four years at Alabama. Bama can defend that deployment with its impressive lineage of five-star recruits at the position. During Drake’s days on campus, Alabama rostered Eddie Lacy, T.J. Yeldon, Derrick Henry, and Damien Harris.
The 2016 season is easily explained as well — Jay Ajayi was too good to come off the field.
So why was Drake less effective in 2018? Why did he fall out of favor, in favor of the legendary, seemingly ageless, Frank Gore?
Athletes press. There isn’t a single player, from the professionals to preps, that can claim he let the game come to him 100% of the time.
In 2016 Drake, although eager to impress, understood his role in the rotation. A year later, in 2017, when he was finally handed the reigns, we saw the five-star talent doing his thing in all facets of the game. Then, in 2018, when many pegged Drake as the breakthrough star at his position, he was suddenly battling for reps with a back who was coming off three consecutive seasons under 4 yards-per-carry (Drake’s three-year YPC marks are 5.4, 4.8, and 4.5 with a career YPC of 4.7).
Eager to prove the coaching staff wrong, young players will take it upon themselves to make plays outside the structure of the scheme — and that’s exactly where Drake ran into pitfalls in 2018.
That’s not to disparage his overall output — Drake produced at a high level (9 touchdowns and 1,012 yards) with the limited work (120 carries down from 133 in 2017). But Kenyan himself would be the first to admit he expected a lot more than a decrease in carries in year-three.
Let’s go to the tape:
First, the mixture of aggressive and patient running, with a penchant for finishing runs, resulted in a lot of big plays.
Kenyan Drake’s aggressive, physical style, with some excellent vision and sheer will to inflict collisions on incoming tacklers, made him the NFL’s leading rusher once he took on the starting job. A thread. pic.twitter.com/q8zrK56tsZ
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) May 27, 2019
In 2018, there were a few occasions where Drake had limited options and looked to bounce carries to the edge.
The argument that Drake pressed a little too much in 2018 in search of the big play. pic.twitter.com/MZpsV4fBNK
— Locked On Dolphins (@LockedOnPhins) May 27, 2019
Who is Kenyan Drake?
Poor blocking in 2018 was a bigger culprit than Drake’s running style. The running play calls for Drake, compared to Frank Gore’s were vastly different. While Gore’s patient and professional style went a long way, he was involved in a lot of misdirection and nuance in the Miami ground game.
For Drake, he was often left to make tacklers miss in the backfield, erase designed, unblocked defenders, and stretch the defense horizontally on outside runs.
The hypothesis coming into this film study was that Drake left a lot of yardage on the field because of poor vision and decision making. And while that happened occasionally, the majority of Drake’s short (and negative) runs were a result of poor scheme and poor blocking.
The difference between that 2017 five-game stretch, and what we saw in 2018, was the number of carries given to #32. Drake is certainly a rhythm type of runner that can wear defenses down with both his physicality and speed.
The fact that Drake was able to post a 1,000-scrimmage-yard season with his limited workload — and long spurts on the bench — speaks more to his potential than any disparaging scouting reports would lead you to believe.
The answer to the question, “who is Kenyan Drake,” is this:
The next star back in the NFL.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins: 5 Training Camp Teases to Watch For
Every off season there’s a few players who just tear it up in training camp. Last year, I was personally fooled by Mike Gesicki. He was being used in every way Adam Gase chose not to use him during the season. He was winning 1 v 1 matchups against Minkah Fitzpatrick at certain points. For about 3 years now, DeVante Parker has looked the part of a 1st round Wide Receiver every Training Camp even though when the season starts we barely see glimpses of that version. With a new season upon us I have predicted 5 players that will tease stardom during the duration of Training Camp.
- Josh Rosen, QB
- No surprise here, Rosen throws a pretty ball especially when not being pressured or in a practice setting. Beat writers and media members will be salivating at almost every throw. The recently acquired QB will be competing with recent Free Agent signing Ryan Fitzpatrick. The Dolphins 2020 NFL Draft plans are predicated on what growth Rosen shows and if he is in fact a Franchise signal caller.
- Christian Wilkins, DL
- The 1st round pick will bring his big personality, passion, and play to the field come training camp. The 2019 1st round pick will be utilized by Brian Flores and his staff in a multitude of ways. Miami’s defensive scheme will be heavily utilized with versatility along the front seven. Wilkins brings a plethora of options to the table being able to dominate as an inside disruptor or even out wide as a Defensive End setting the edge.
- Kenny Stills, WR
- This could be perceived many of ways but hear me out. This offense is looking for its Julian Edelman. I think Stills is that, plus more. With him being our best pure route runner and also having some solid hands, I think it is Stills that assumes the Edelman role in Chad O’Shea’s offense. Stills is no doubt our most overall talented Wide Receiver but has had a couple mediocre seasons. Look for Miami’s offense to utilize his precision route running to find holes in the defense and give the Quarterback a reliable go-to target.
- Jerome Baker, LB
- Raekwon McMillan could’ve gone here but I think given the setting of training camp it may be the faster of the 2, Jerome Baker, that catches everyone’s eyes. Baker is my pick for most improved defender in this new defensive scheme. His ability to run sideline to sideline and be a part of passing downs means he will see the field a lot. With the defensive lineman playing a read and react role, it keeps the linebackers clean just a little longer and with Baker’s speed he can sure utilize that into big plays.
- Chandler Cox, FB
- Oh yes, my favorite of them all. ARE YOU READY FOR SOME OLD SCHOOL SMASHMOUTH FOOTBALL?! After that clip of Cox walking out to OTA’s like he was Stone Cold Steve Austin heading into the ring to dish out Stunners to the McMahon family? SIGN ME UP, my guy is going to be blowing up every defender’s spot as well as catching TDs from the QB. Cox is a great all-around fullback. He will smash lead blocks from I-Formation sets but also has flashed the ability to be reliable hands out of the backfield. I assume Cox will be a fan favorite once Camp is completed.
Miami Dolphins
Free Agent Analysis: Miami Dolphins Sign DT Adolphus Washington
The Dolphins announced Thursday the signing of Defensive Tackle Adolphus Washington. A third-round pick of Buffalo in 2016, Washington spent time with the Bills, Cowboys and Bengals in 2018.
Washington played in just five games last season finishing with one sack. He was cut from Buffalo after week-one, and was then signed off the Dallas practice squad by the Bengals ahead of the its week-five game. Washington suffered a season-ending injury in the week 10 game against the Saints.
Over the course of his three-year career Washington amassed 4.5 sacks and 62 total tackles. His career snap counts are as follows:
Adolphus Washington Career Snaps
|Season (Team)
|Washington Snaps Played
|2016 Buffalo
|330 (30.8%)
|2017 Buffalo
|509 (45.9%)
|2018 Cincinnati
|102 (9%)
The details of Washington’s one-year deal are unknown at this time. The Dolphins cut Linebacker James Burgess to make room for the 6-foot-4, 303-pound tackle.
Washington played his college ball at Ohio State with current Dolphins linebackers Raekwon McMillan and Jerome Baker. During his college career, Washington registered 13.5 sacks and 20 tackles-for-loss in addition to 3 forced fumbles. He was suspended from the Buckeyes bowl game in 2015 but has been on the straight and narrow since becoming a professional.
His college scouting report refers to exceptional quickness, get-off, and pass rush moves. He’s a bit top-heavy and lacks functional strength to take on blocks. Mike Mayock had this to say about Washington’s college tape:
According to Pro Football Focus, Washington tallied six pressures on his 58 pass rush snaps last season (10.3% PRP). He made just one run-stop on 44 reps as a run-defender.
In 2017, Washington had just one more pressure (7 total) on 265 pass rush reps (2.6% PRP). He was, however, more effective against the run registering 19 run-stops on 265 snaps. Washington figures to make plenty of trips to Brian Flores’ T.N.T. wall — he committed 8 penalties in 2017.
Washington was PFF’s 178th-ranked defensive tackle in 2017.
Washington’s film isn’t overwhelming by any stretch. He displays the initial burst and get-off to put opposing guards and centers in peril, and can redirect with active hands and counter moves as a rusher. He comes off the ball too high and times, and a lighter lower-body makes it difficult for him to fight through contact, disengage and have an impact as a two-gap defender.
He spends most of his time as a one-technique (shading off the outside shoulder of the center).
Adolphus Washington’s best trait is the interior rush. Through a variety of moves, active hands and feet, he wins with quickness, a strong punch, and impressive lateral change-of-direction. pic.twitter.com/idATY553C7
— Locked On Dolphins (@LockedOnPhins) May 23, 2019
Washington’s fit on this roster comes via the second option behind Davon Godchaux on the interior. He will likely make the opening day roster and work in as part of the second rotation behind the starters.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins that are poised for breakout seasons in 2019
The Miami Dolphins are working on rebuilding, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have some talent with some star-studded potential. Who could make the leap from average Joe to household name in 2019?
Laremy Tunsil
It’s hard to call Laremy Tunsil a potential breakout star, but that’s just a testament to his already-established talent and his still-available potential. He’s become one of the best young left tackles in the game, but I still believe that he hasn’t reached his ceiling. 2019 will be the year Tunsil goes from rising star to a household name, and establishes himself as the quintessential keystone for the Miami Dolphins, surpassing Xavien Howard as the best player on the team.
Mike Gesicki
This is an easy one. Gesicki was incorrectly used oftentimes during the Gase era and was questionably used in a high percentage of in-line blocking roles, which is not suited to his talents. He’s more in the mold of the athletic-freak tight end, and his specialty as a blocker is suboptimal. Allowing Gesicki to stretch out the field and run some routes will do wonders for his career. Gesicki has only one direction to go after his rookie season.
Jakeem Grant and Albert Wilson
This one is a double feature. And Wilson and Grant would likely not be on this list if it wasn’t for their injuries during the 2018 season. Think back to The High-Five, and you’ll have a good idea of the untapped potential there still is for an Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant 1-2 punch, so as long as they’re both recovering, then there’s plenty more to see from the two of them.
If Wilson can recover from last season’s injury in time and return to the form that he showcased before it happened, then there’s no reason to believe he couldn’t be Miami most exciting receiver. If you throw Grant into the mix, as well, the speedster combo could make some waves.
Minkah Fitzpatrick
This was another easy selection, but Fitzpatrick, who played numerous roles during the 2018 season–safety, nickel, and outside corner–has a year of experience under his belt and should hit the ground running. I wouldn’t be surprised to see him become an all-star in the defensive backfield along with Xavien Howard.
Kalen Ballage
Kenyan Drake is the obvious choice for bell-cow back for 2019, especially now that Brian Flores is the coach, but I don’t think Ballage will just sit idly by and let Drake take the starting position, though. I think this could be closer than people are thinking, and Ballage could make a strong push to be the starter with Drake entering a contract year. Kalen Ballage showed some moxie in the limited snaps he received last year and he could be primed to see some more action in 2019.
Josh Rosen
This is a homer pick for me, but there’s still plenty of reason to support the idea of Rosen breaking out. I won’t steal the spotlight on this because there’s plenty of supporting evidence for this cause by Travis Wingfield in his cumulative report covering Josh Rosen’s rookie season. There are plenty of weaknesses, but there are also a lot of qualities to get excited about. Rosen could bee the biggest breakout star in 2019.
LATEST
- Who is Kenyan Drake? May 27, 2019
- Miami Dolphins: 5 Training Camp Teases to Watch For May 24, 2019
- Free Agent Analysis: Miami Dolphins Sign DT Adolphus Washington May 23, 2019
- Miami Dolphins that are poised for breakout seasons in 2019 May 23, 2019
- Fantasy Football: Which Dolphins Players Could Lead You To Victory? May 23, 2019