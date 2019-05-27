Who is Kenyan Drake?

Miami’s Starting Running Back is Due for a new contract…and yet, we hardly have a beat on the kind of player Drake is

Common themes develop amidst rampant coaching and regime overhaul in the National Football League. Perhaps the most detrimental among the negative repercussions is the lack of home-grown development.

For an organization that spent seven years seeking a conclusion to the question, “is Ryan Tannehill the answer at quarterback?” it’s hardly a surprise that so few draft picks have made it to second contracts.

Kenyan Drake’s rookie deal expires next March. Three years into his career, the former Crimson Tide Running Back’s legacy is entirely undetermined. Drake has flashed big play potential in all phases (runner, receiver, pass protection, return game). He’s taken the backseat to Jay Ajayi’s breakout campaign. He’s battled for snaps with Damien Williams. He’s led the league in rushing yardage for an entire month and, most recently, he remitted the workhorse label to a 35-year-old position-mate.

Over the course of his three years, there are essentially two versions of Kenyan Drake. The version that led all backs in rushing yards in December 2017, and the majority version that has been more of a spell back than clear-cut workhorse.

The 2019 season could take on the theme of an extended preseason; the Dolphins have certainly positioned the roster in the mold of an elongated tryout. Unlike the mass amount of bodies — without proven NFL lineage — at defensive back, and on either side of the trenches, the tailback stable provides a clear number-one.

And that number-one is Kenyan Drake.

But before the Dolphins make a decision on a contract extension for the fresh-legged, 25-year-old, it’s imperative to gather evidence from the past three years. Why was the 2016 third-round pick regularly regarded as an afterthought? Drake’s production-to-usage ratio suggests that he should’ve seen the football a hell of a lot more.

We start in 2016, Drake’s rookie season. He made his first career start, and only start of the year, in a week 3 game against the Browns.

Despite an impressive opening drive (technically the second drive; the first ended after two plays), Drake was lost in the shuffle of a rotation. Drake carried the ball on three consecutive plays for 22 yards. The Phins would hit plays of 13-yards, and 26-yards (the latter a touchdown) on the next two snaps after the rookie back churned out a hard-fought 22.

Kenyan Drake started his first game in week 3 2018, and from the first series, he showed the talent he brings. (3 consecutive plays, different blocking schemes). pic.twitter.com/DT6HjbgTgN — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) May 27, 2019

After his 9-carry, 37-yard performance, Drake would see only 9 carries from week’s 4-14. Miami earned narrow victories throughout that exhilarating playoff run, two of which were sparked by big plays from the rookie back.

In a limited role, Drake was integral on two of Miami’s narrow wins in the 2016 playoff season. pic.twitter.com/5GKlLLavFW — Locked On Dolphins (@LockedOnPhins) May 27, 2019

The following season — Drake’s second — offered the ultimate dichotomy. Coming into the year, it was no surprise that Drake would play second-fiddle to a pro-bowl back coming off a 1,200-yard season. Prior to the Ajayi trade on Halloween, Drake carried the ball 9 times through those 7 games (6 of which came in mop-up duty in the Baltimore beat down).

Even with Ajayi a thousand miles north, and donning a jersey several shades of green darker, Drake was elevated to a time-share with Damien Williams. Drake hit the ground running with his first 100-yard day (104 yards) on just 15 touches, with an encore showing in Carolina that came up 8-yards shy of the century mark.

Then, Williams suffered a season-ending shoulder injury — and Drake went off. Without looking over his shoulder, Drake’s NFL workload nearly doubled over the final month of the 2017 season. After playing 293 snaps through his first 27 career games, Drake became Miami’s workhorse playing 291 snaps over that five-game stretch.

Drake responded with 594 total yards and two touchdowns. He carried the ball 91 times (18.2 per game), a colossal change from his first 27 games in which he carried the rock 75 times (2.8 per game).

By now, every Dolphins fan is aware of Drake’s history by the numbers. But the reason you read Locked On Dolphins is for the why behind the result — so that’s where we turn next.

This issue of under-usage predates Drake’s professional career — he registered only 233 career carries in four years at Alabama. Bama can defend that deployment with its impressive lineage of five-star recruits at the position. During Drake’s days on campus, Alabama rostered Eddie Lacy, T.J. Yeldon, Derrick Henry, and Damien Harris.

The 2016 season is easily explained as well — Jay Ajayi was too good to come off the field.

So why was Drake less effective in 2018? Why did he fall out of favor, in favor of the legendary, seemingly ageless, Frank Gore?

Athletes press. There isn’t a single player, from the professionals to preps, that can claim he let the game come to him 100% of the time.

In 2016 Drake, although eager to impress, understood his role in the rotation. A year later, in 2017, when he was finally handed the reigns, we saw the five-star talent doing his thing in all facets of the game. Then, in 2018, when many pegged Drake as the breakthrough star at his position, he was suddenly battling for reps with a back who was coming off three consecutive seasons under 4 yards-per-carry (Drake’s three-year YPC marks are 5.4, 4.8, and 4.5 with a career YPC of 4.7).

Eager to prove the coaching staff wrong, young players will take it upon themselves to make plays outside the structure of the scheme — and that’s exactly where Drake ran into pitfalls in 2018.

That’s not to disparage his overall output — Drake produced at a high level (9 touchdowns and 1,012 yards) with the limited work (120 carries down from 133 in 2017). But Kenyan himself would be the first to admit he expected a lot more than a decrease in carries in year-three.

Let’s go to the tape:

First, the mixture of aggressive and patient running, with a penchant for finishing runs, resulted in a lot of big plays.

Kenyan Drake’s aggressive, physical style, with some excellent vision and sheer will to inflict collisions on incoming tacklers, made him the NFL’s leading rusher once he took on the starting job. A thread. pic.twitter.com/q8zrK56tsZ — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) May 27, 2019

In 2018, there were a few occasions where Drake had limited options and looked to bounce carries to the edge.

The argument that Drake pressed a little too much in 2018 in search of the big play. pic.twitter.com/MZpsV4fBNK — Locked On Dolphins (@LockedOnPhins) May 27, 2019

Who is Kenyan Drake?

Poor blocking in 2018 was a bigger culprit than Drake’s running style. The running play calls for Drake, compared to Frank Gore’s were vastly different. While Gore’s patient and professional style went a long way, he was involved in a lot of misdirection and nuance in the Miami ground game.

For Drake, he was often left to make tacklers miss in the backfield, erase designed, unblocked defenders, and stretch the defense horizontally on outside runs.

The hypothesis coming into this film study was that Drake left a lot of yardage on the field because of poor vision and decision making. And while that happened occasionally, the majority of Drake’s short (and negative) runs were a result of poor scheme and poor blocking.

The difference between that 2017 five-game stretch, and what we saw in 2018, was the number of carries given to #32. Drake is certainly a rhythm type of runner that can wear defenses down with both his physicality and speed.

The fact that Drake was able to post a 1,000-scrimmage-yard season with his limited workload — and long spurts on the bench — speaks more to his potential than any disparaging scouting reports would lead you to believe.

The answer to the question, “who is Kenyan Drake,” is this:

The next star back in the NFL.

@WingfieldNFL