Why there are discrepancies in the Miami Dolphins projected draft picks

Since the retirement of Dan Marino, the Miami Dolphins’ quarterback story has been one of frustration and division. With no replacement player able to even glimpse the franchise level set by Marino, fans continue to dwell on the past, clinging to the glory of his record setting career as well as the haunting despair of the franchise’s past poor choices (Culpepper over Brees) and sub-par draft picks.

This year is no different, as it sees the sensational Lamar Jackson skyrocket from the practice field to the heights of NFL super-stardom.

It was widely reported that Dolphins’ owner, Stephen Ross was never really happy with the outcome of the first round of the 2018 draft.

Miami held the 11th overall pick and whilst the team still lacked a true direction for the future, the choice of rookie was up for debate. Uncertainty loomed around the position concerning the return of Ryan Tannehill and the team had reached a metaphorical fork in the road when it came to deciding how they intended to proceed.

We all know how the events unfolded that night, as the Dolphins selected DB, Minkah Fitzpatrick from Alabama. Touted as Nick Saban’s ‘favourite son’, the selection was even widely applauded by Dolfans and the media in general with Minkah being considered a Top-10 talent.

But behind the scenes – before the Dolphins’ card had been turned in to the Commissioner – there was unease at the Dolphins’ top position regarding the decision. Stephen Ross voiced his preference was for the Dolphins to trade back from the 11th spot to acquire more draft picks and to select QB, Lamar Jackson.

Ultimately, Ross relented and deferred to the conviction of his employed ‘brain trust’ of Mike Tannenbaum, Adam Gase and Chris Grier – eventually swayed that Minkah Fitzpatrick was simply too good to pass up…

Whilst showing occasional flashes of brilliance in Miami, Minkah has since demonstrated his abilities and defensive prowess in the short time since joining the Pittsburgh Steelers on 16 September 2019 with 30 tackles, 12 assists, 2 forced fumbles and 5 INTS for 130 yards and 1 TD.

Some 240 miles SE of Pittsburgh, Lamar Jackson, the 32nd overall selection in the 2018 draft accelerates towards the position of league MVP following yet another stellar performance, a 45-6 victory on MNF against the LA Rams.

Through 11 games this season, Jackson has thrown for 2427 yards, 24 TDs, 5 INTs (66.9% completion) and a 111.4 QB rating. In addition, he leads his team in rushing yards with 876 yards on 124 carries for a further 6 TDs.

How things can change in less than a year, when the right plan is in place and when it actually works.

This time last year, Ravens’ coach John Harbaugh was reportedly on the hot seat in Baltimore as their 2018 campaign unfolded. Since bringing a Super Bowl title to Baltimore in 2012 led by an outstanding post-season performance from Joe Flacco, the Ravens had failed to maintain their dominance in a competitive AFC North. Joe Flacco had become a shell of his former self, and the 2012 Super Bowl MVP show was a distant and faded memory. He was benched late in the season for the young rookie as the Ravens stuttered and stumbled to a 10-6 finish with Lamar Jackson at the helm, ended by a Wildcard loss to the LA Chargers.

For most NFL teams which dwell in the habitats of perpetual mediocrity, a 10-6 finish and a playoff appearance would be considered a positive thing.

For those accustomed to the taste of victory and the shine of the Lombardi Trophy, it is a painful mark of failure. To them, falling so short marks a need for change rather than offering a solid foundation for the following season.

The way the Baltimore Ravens changed themselves and built new foundations for success has been nothing short of spectacular.

Ravens’ Offensive Co-ordinator, Greg Roman, was elevated to the position this season after spending 2018 as the team’s TE coach and Assistant Head Coach. NFL fans may recall that Roman had previously been the OC for the San Francisco 49ers under Jim Harbaugh en route to the brothers facing off in Super Bowl XLVII.

At the time, the 49ers had reached the Championship game with Colin Kaepernick – another dual threat quarterback – under center, after he had stepped in to replace the injured Alex Smith.

Over the 13 games he played in 2012, Kaepernick threw for 1,814 yards, 10 TDs and 3 INTs (62.4% completion), whilst rushing for 415 yards (avg 6.6 yards per carry) and 5 TDs.

With Lamar Jackson, OC Greg Roman has developed a scheme from scratch built entirely around the electric second-year QB. The verbiage of the plays has been constructed in tandem with Jackson to ensure the quarterback has full understanding and full control of the offensive system.

Everything about the offense has been designed with Jackson in mind, utilising the abilities of a dominant and athletic offensive line headlined by Ronnie Stanley, Marshal Yanda and Orlando Brown. It promotes a bulldozing running game and a vertical passing game incorporating blazing speed and playmaking tight ends. John Harbaugh has built a complementary defense and running game to support Jackson’s skills ensuring he can make the most of his ability on each and every play. It is a team built on speed and aggression, synonymous with the Ravens’ historically established mentality.

So, how does this all fit in with the Miami Dolphins?

Less than 18 months ago, the Dolphins had the chance to draft Lamar Jackson. He was there for the taking at 11 and the Dolphins could just have easily have traded back to land him later in the first round.

And now Stephen Ross has little option but to sit back along with the rest of the world and marvel as Lamar Jackson tears up the league with unprecedented success, filling up the stands at M&T Bank Stadium, with Super Bowl hopes bounding through the streets of Baltimore.

Whilst John Harbaugh was once on the hot seat, he’s now perched on a block of solid ice as the Ravens seem to have quickly set themselves up for long term success.

As much as Lamar Jackson is firmly established within a system to highlight his incredible skillset, the Ravens’ model is not one which the Dolphins can – or could have – replicated to the same degree. There is a reason the Dolphins have historically struggled so mightily when facing the Ravens and it isn’t just because of the quarterback position.

The Ravens have been purpose-built over the past decade, like a well maintained car tweaked and repaired with authentic, matching parts. The Dolphins, on the other hand, have tried to fix their team with misfit spares and failing cast-offs taken from whatever other high-end motor they could find, hoping it would fit.

That process finally came to a close when Stephen Ross accepted the irreparable state of his own franchise.

2018’s coach, Adam Gase, had wanted to stay and build a winner ‘now’, but even the ever-hopeful Ross did not foresee this as a viable option. The hefty contracts handed out by Mike Tannenbaum were not producing a level of on-field success relative to their costs. The team lacked any semblance of an identity and Ryan Tannehill had now become the punching bag for a divided fanbase.

Ross knew that the rot ran deep and elected for a total rebuild.

But what if Ross had gained his way, and the Dolphins had drafted Lamar Jackson in the first round?

Let’s try and look into the mystical crystal ball to see what might have happened to the Dolphins offense.

First of all we would have to make some assumptions regarding a number of the team’s moves which have since happened:

The Dolphins draft Lamar Jackson in 2018 either at 11 or through a trade back.

The rest of the 2018 draft would have remained the same, in which they did nothing to help the OL.

Adam Gase remains the head coach after 2018, trusted with developing his QB.

Mike Tannenbaum remains the GM.

It’s debatable whether the Laremy Tunsil trade still happens or not, but for the sake of this scenario, we’ll imagine he stays.

trade still happens or not, but for the sake of this scenario, we’ll imagine he stays. Kenny Stills therefore stays too.

therefore stays too. Ja’Wuan James still leaves in Free Agency.

still leaves in Free Agency. The rest of the offensive line? Likely stays the same quality as it is now.

DeVante Parker would have been released.

would have been released. Kenyan Drake, purposely limited under Adam Gase, likely would still be gone by this point. We’ll imagine he was traded in any event, likely with another veteran brought in.

Whether Jackson could have succeeded in Miami probably comes down to the offensive scheme under Adam Gase and likely-would-be-returning OC, Dowell Loggains.

For 7 years, we watched Miami Dolphins quarterbacks struggle to stay alive behind a depleted offensive line. The sacks and injuries piled up raising nothing but questions as to how the Dolphins would approach the team’s most important position.

Heading into the 2019 season, the Dolphins were projected to have in the region of $14m in cap space. So they were never destined to be big spenders and it is extremely unlikely that they would have been able to fortify the offensive line with any real quality and they still would have needed to sign Laremy Tunsil to an extension.

In view of the roster turnover, the Dolphins are still carrying a grand total of $62,436,902 of dead money through the 2019 season.

The question remains as to whether Gase have even wanted to play Jackson?

Stubborn in nature, with a strong affinity for Ryan Tannehill, Gase was quick to blame everyone and everything but his own scheme for the team’s failures. He was desperate to keep Tannehill as a pocket passer, bringing in Brock Osweiler to be his backup.

In a scheme built for Tannehill, with few designed QB runs, no power running game, no playmaking TE, a handful of diminutive receivers and zero protection, Jackson would have no option but to scramble for his life on every play.

Ultimately there can be no real confidence that the Dolphins under Adam Gase would have been willing to build an entire scheme around Jackson as the Ravens have done. Even if they had wanted to, the Dolphins did not possess remotely the same caliber of players to do so, or even the capital to acquire them.

As the Dolphins embark on their rebuild, we even now see Tannehill having success with a system built to suit his needs and a strong running game.

Not for one second am I suggesting that Tannehill is currently playing on the level of Lamar Jackson, but he is yet another example of how the Dolphins in their previous state had no real direction of how to handle development of a quarterback or any other talented players.

Whilst there always remains the chance that Lamar Jackson could have suppressed my scepticism and brought new life to Miami, I just can’t look back at the ‘what-could-have-been’ by copying and pasting the Ravens’ current success onto the 2019 Miami Dolphins.

Although Stephen Ross hasn’t got the quarterback whom he desired in 2018, he has now torn down the front office and (indirectly) the roster to enable the Dolphins to build an offense using the Ravens’ blueprint for success – identify a quarterback, and build the whole team and scheme around him to support his skill set optimise every chance of success.

Chad O’Shea, with a depleted roster has already shown a higher propensity for scheming and utilising players than we saw under Adam Gase/Clyde Christensen/Dowell Loggains and even though the running game remains a league worst behind the persistently awful offensive line, the team has been on a general upward trajectory with promising play calling and design.

With Lamar Jackson, the Dolphins certainly wouldn’t be in the position they are now with a multitude of draft picks and projected cap space. The more likely scenario is that they would have remained in stagnant position, gambling on Jackson being able to bail them out, rather than being able to do all they can to support him.

They would be stuck between a rock and a hard place when it comes to deciding how to proceed with Lamar Jackson. They could have continued to overpay mediocre talent, with an under-utilised run game and lacklustre play design under Adam Gase simply hoping for the best.

Or alternatively they could have offloaded talent and contracts as they have done in order to build for the future leaving him with little chance of success, similar to the Arizona Cardinals who have brought in a QB to a talent-depleted team. Even through Kyler Murray was reportedly a more accomplished passer than Lamar Jackson, the team as a whole is not built to match the Ravens’ success despite a scheme purposely built for Murray’s talent.

Looking back in despair and wishing that Miami drafted Lamar Jackson is natural for Dolphins fans. However, it simply can’t be trusted that the Dolphins front office in their previous incarnation would have had the mindset to incorporate the changes needed to see Lamar Jackson reach his current dizzying heights. With neither the versatility, draft capital nor cap space to support such a radical deviation from Miami’s usual approach it is impossible to state with any confidence that the Dolphins would now be settled with their franchise quarterback.

Lamar Jackson’s unprecedented success is a perfect storm in Baltimore, but one which would likely have ultimately developed into nothing more than a relative breeze down in South Florida.

‘Hoping for the best’ is what has landed the Dolphins in the sticky, stagnant puddles of mediocrity. They have now taken the opportunity to make a radical change.

It is time to stop looking back to the past and begin looking towards the future.

FINS UP.