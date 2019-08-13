Miami Dolphins
Will Jadeveon Clowney End the Defensive End Drought
A former #1 overall pick is available, and the Mike Tannenbaum-less Miami Dolphins are nibbling at the bait cast before them. Should they bite?
Jadeveon Clowney was the 1st-overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft, and the Houston Texans are dangling him out on the trade market rather than having to pay the top-notch defensive end when he hits free agency in 2020.
In theory, the Dolphins NEED defensive end help, and acquiring one of the better defensive ends in the game will help solidify what is arguably the weakest position on Miami’s roster.
With that said, this move may be wrong for all the right reasons:
Ending This Historical Drought
Since Chris Grier was promoted to the Director of College Scouting in 2007, the Miami Dolphins have had a horrendous stretch of defensive ends.
That’s not to say that every defensive end over the past decade has been terrible, but the situation is just short of pathetic; and it’s safe to say the situation is currently dire.
Some players performed adequately, but their paychecks were worth grossly more than their performance warranted. Others cost valuable assets, and they yielded less results than players drafted lower than them.
Of course, Grier may not have personally selected or acquired each player, but to some degree he must have had a hand in it. You aren’t the Director of College Scouting without having an opinion in the matter. To be fair, I’ll give Grier a pass on the failed free agents until he became the general manager in 2016. Then it’ll be safe to assume each trade, signing and draft pick had gone through him in some capacity.
Notable Defensive Ends Chris Grier has acquired since 2007:
- Andre Branch
- Cameron Wake
- Charles Harris
- Dion Jordan
- Jared Odrick
- Kendall Langford
- Mario Williams
- Olivier Vernon
- Phillip Merling
- Robert Quinn
Circling back around to this discussion that's been going on. For anybody interested, the isolated nat sound (no announcers) definitely has Andre Branch yelling "bodybag" as Taylor Lewan left the field.
— Dave Foster (@DaveFoster17) September 10, 2018
Cameron Wake is obviously the cream of the crop with this group, but his signing probably has more to do with luck than it does Grier’s ability to identify defensive end talent.
Wake played two seasons for the Canadian Football League’s BC Lions (2007-2008) and still made their All-Decade team. He was voted the most-outstanding defensive player those years as well. Just about every football team was interested in his services, and Miami won out. We can reward Grier for this signing, but he was the Director of College Scouting when Wake went undrafted and was subsequently an afterthought – banished to the CFL.
Neither poached nor signed when the New York Giants let Wake go in 2005, it took substantial evidence and numerous accolades for Wake to come to Miami. It wasn’t because a scout saw something worth investing in.
Other than Wake, Grier’s best defensive ends are either Olivier Vernon or Kendall Langford. Both of whom were 3rd-round picks that outperformed their draft status, though neither was ever viewed as elite pass rushers. Vernon was paid handsomely, but his statistics never validated the contract he earned with the Giants.
Given Grier’s history of overpaying for menial defensive end talent, I’d be perfectly fine if we waltzed right past this potential trade and carried on towards the regular season.
Admittingly, this logic should have nothing to do with Jadeveon Clowney. If I used this logic with quarterbacks, the team would never find a resolution because every candidate would be a failure. But I have to admit that I’m a bit queasy about any deal that revolves around a defensive end; especially one involving a coveted draft pick such as Miami’s 1st-rounder in 2020.
So why would this be a bad trade for the Dolphins?
Burning Through Assets
While the allure of a prized defensive end can be tempting, it may be best to look elsewhere.
The Dolphins have the cap space to acquire Clowney and pay him handsomely, but is he one of the top 3 players on this team? Is it worth tying up all of this money into Xavien Howard, Clowney, and, within a year, Laremy Tunsil? You could argue that Reshad Jones‘ contract will soon come off the books and we can “transfer” that money to Clowney, but that’s a tough move to make because you’ll need to replace Jones and T.J. McDonald somehow. If your answer to that question is Minkah Fitzpatrick and Bobby McCain, then how are we solving the rest of the secondary?
Did we draft a rookie quarterback who will be cheap for 4+ years? Did we draft cheap, talented rookies to fill positions elsewhere? How are you solving this offensive line without spending money? How are you going to pay for Davon Godchaux or Vincent Taylor, who will be thinking about their next contracts after the 2019 season?
At 30 years old, Justin Houston was just signed by the Indianapolis Colts for $12m-a-year. Clowney, who will be 27 before the 2020 season begins, is expected to earn much more than that.
Clowney is also expected to cost a 1st or 2nd-round draft pick to obtain. Not to mention you can’t actually extend him right now because his 5th-year option was picked up by Houston. So you’ve now spent an extremely high draft pick – one you were trying to hold onto in case you wanted to draft an elite college QB prospect – without having the security of keeping your newly acquired defensive end past this upcoming season.
Quenton Nelson vs Jadeveon Clowney
Quenton Nelson vs Jadeveon Clowney

Advantage: Nelson
— NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) January 5, 2019
Draft picks = cheap labor.
Trading draft picks for expensive workers is extremely counterproductive when you’re a team looking to rebuild. This is the kind of move you make when you’re one player away from a championship (eg: the Los Angeles Rams or New England Patriots).
Holding onto the draft picks AND maintaining your cap space gives you Gumby-like flexibility when it comes to constructing your team.
Of course, Clowney is a good defensive end, no one is going to dispute that. He may not have a single season with double-digit sack totals, but he has averaged 20 QB hits a season over the past 3 years. Or in other words, over the last 3 years, Clowney has averaged 3 more QB hits than total QB Hits Charles Harris has accumulated his first two seasons combined (17).
How much of this had to do with Clowney’s skill versus the Houston Texans’ strong defensive line is another story. Remember when the Texans were supposed to be the scariest defense in the game upon pairing Clowney with J.J. Watt?
With Watt virtually out of the lineup in both 2016 and 2017, Clowney did just fine; tallying 6.5 and 9.0 sacks respectively. His QB Hits also rose from 17 to 21. These statistics are both promising and productive, but are they worth a contract that will likely treat him as the best defensive end in the game? No.
Between draft capital and his expensive contract, fitting Clowney on the Miami Dolphins is going to be rough. You want all of the stellar players you can obtain, but you have to do it in a logical manner. Clowney fits the bill as a top player, but its illogical to add him to the current roster (in its current state).
The best course of action the Dolphins can take is to be patient and wait for Clowney to become a free agent at the end of the 2019 season. You’ll still have to pay him to be one of the best defensive ends in the game, but you still have the luxury of using your top draft picks for a franchise quarterback.
And right now, I’d say that’s the course this team should be attempting to navigate. For once, let another team acquire the expensive (albeit, elite) player. I mean, has Mike Wallace, Brandon Marshall and Ndamukong Suh taught us anything?
Personnel Package Lineups, Snap Counts, Other Tuesday Phins Notes
Explaining Miami’s New Defensive Scheme, Advanced Metrics and Snap Counts from Thursday, Other Oddities
Miami’s opening preseason game victory is five days old, but there is still plenty of meat left on the bone. Adequate information from the analytics, the film, and from the Dolphins own phony depth chart provides us with a cornucopia to chew on in an attempt to better forecast the future.
With two separate pieces breaking down the film of Miami’s 90-man, three-hour public audition, we turn today to the aftermath. We’ll detail what the snap count totals mean, match each of the primary package lineups to the correct personnel, and we’ll demonstrate specific jobs on the offense and defense.
Offensive Snap Counts and Advanced Data
Nine players surpassed 35 snaps on Thursday, most of them offensive linemen. Quarterback Josh Rosen’s 42 reps were third most, and evident of two things:
1.) If he were to start the game, Miami would have to choose between giving Rosen a quick hook, or holding out Ryan Fitzpatrick entirely — neither option is satisfactory since Fitzpatrick needs the reps in a new offense.
2.) The evaluation of Rosen requires as many reps possible, and the best way to keep him in the game is to bring him on as the second act. Miami clearly wants an extended look, and can kill two birds (extended playing time, and work with the first-team) by bringing him on in relief of Fitzpatrick.
Chris Reed and Will Holden tied for the most work with 52 snaps each. Reed graded out positively in both pass block and run block, and figures in as the current backup center behind Dan Kilgore. Holden had a difficult night and the extended look could have served as his only opportunity at a swing spot.
Michael Deiter and Shaq Calhoun combined to allow four pressures (two each), while rookie Isaiah Price pitched a shutout on 16 pass blocking snaps (36 total).
The Dolphins have a lot of young, unproven players battling for jobs and the coaching staff is divvying up opportunities. The message that everyone entered this regime overhaul with a clean slate has held true, but the writing could be on the wall for three young offensive linemen.
Aaron Monteiro, Jaryd Jones-Smith and Tony Adams all played eight snaps each. The next lowest snap-count on the line came from proven veterans Jesse Davis and Kilgore (both of which surrendered zero pressures on the night).
Preston Williams’ damage came on just 23 routes — an impressive 4.17 yards-per-route-ran. Comparatively — and please note that I’m fully aware of the absurdity of neglecting the sample size — Julio Jones led the NFL in this stat last year at 2.91 YPRR.
Trenton Irwin, Michael Dunn, and Clive Walford all checked in with good games by PFF’s grading metrics — which jives with my film study, each impressed.
Defensive Snap Counts and Advanced Data
Miami’s top 14 snap-takers all come from similar backgrounds, except for one player. Charles Harris’ 35 snaps were fifth-most on the night, but the other 13 players in that neighborhood are either rookie UDFAs or minimum-cost veteran acquisitions.
Harris made a run-stop, two tackles, and applied pressure once. His work did not translate into the box score as he was more effective against the run than this data will suggest.
The man that donned the rabbit hat was also Miami’s most frequently used player. Nik Needham had a rough debut, and was forced to marinate in it; he played 53 snaps.
A handful of linebackers checked in with a half-game’s worth of work (or more). Among them, Terrill Hanks had the best night with four tackles and one run-stop — though he did allow three receptions in coverage.
The top three graded defensive players were Xavien Howard, Akeem Spence, and Jonathan Ledbetter. The Georgia product contributed with three pressures and two run-stops on 28 reps.
Fellow rookie UDFA Dewayne Hendrix was probably even better. He racked up four pressures and three run-stops on 26 reps — he was dinged for a missed tackle, however.
Jomal Wiltz, Montre Hartage, Sam Eguavoen and Tre Watson all figure into the 53-man roster as it stands right now — they all played between 30 and 48 snaps, respectively.
Jerome Baker made five tackles on 15 snaps — three of those good for run-stops (plays stopped within two yards of the LOS). Baker was not targeted in coverage and did not blitz the quarterback.
T.J. McDonald has taken well to his new role. His night included two tackles, seven yards receiving allowed on two targets, and one blitz that created a sack for Nate Orchard.
Previously asked to work backwards in coverage, play the deep half, and matchup in the slot, McDonald’s work now comes primarily flowing downhill. He has been the primary box safety in Miami’s base defense (the Big Nickel package) and has taken found a home with less responsibility.
The biggest indictment of Miami’s defensive staff last season might’ve been the use of T.J. McDonald. Here, we peep McDonald playing two-deep, working backwards, and having too much on his plate.
Fast forward to 2019 and his role is much more simple, and way more effective. pic.twitter.com/PiADLfGQqk
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 12, 2019
After months of speculation, we saw some public confirmation as to what kind of defense Miami will run under the new tutelage of Brian Flores and Patrick Graham. The varying fronts included the classic 4-3 look by-way of the Big Nickel (McDonald as the third ‘backer), 4-3 under, 3-3-5 bear front, 4-2-5, and the long-awaited dime defense (3-2-6).
With McDonald’s clips above serving as the Big Nickel and 4-2-5 example, let’s take a look at the others.
3-3-5 Bear
Diagram
Dolphins Example
4-3 Under
Diagram
Dolphins Example
3-2-6 Dime
Diagram
Dolphins Example
Ideal Defensive Lineups
Big Nickel
DL: Wilkins, Godchaux, Harris, Carradine
LB: Baker, Eguavoen
DB: McDonald, Fitzpatrick, Howard, Rowe, McCain
3-3-5 Bear
DL: Godchaux, Wilkins, Taylor
LB: Baker, McMillan, Orchard
DB: Howard, Rowe, Fitzpatrick, Jones, McCain
4-3 Under
DL: Carradine, Godchaux, Wilkins, Taylor
LB: Baker, McMillan, Van Ginkel
DB: Howard, Rowe, McCain, Fitzpatrick
4-2-5 Nickel
DL: Wilkins, Godchaux, Harris, Carradine
LB: Baker, Eguavoen (or Van Ginkel)
DB: Howard, Rowe, Fitzpatrick, Jones, McCain
3-2-6 Dime
DL: Wilkins, Taylor, Carradine (or Orchard, or Harris)
LB: Baker, Van Ginkel
DB: Howard, Rowe, Fitzpatrick, Wiltz, McCain, Jones
Ideal Offensive Lineups (Without Dwayne Allen — injury)
Quarterback: Ryan Fitzpatrick, for now.
Offensive Line (Unchanging across all formations): Tunsil-Deiter-Kilgore-Reed-Davis
11 (1 RB, 1 TE, 3 WR)
RB: Drake
TE: Smythe
WR: Stills, Wilson, Williams
12 (1 RB, 2 TE, 2 WR)
RB: Drake
TE: O’Leary, Gesicki
WR: Wilson, Grant
13 (1 RB, 3 TE, 1 WR)
RB: Ballage
TE: Smythe, O’Leary, Gesicki
WR: Williams (or Parker)
10 (1 RB, 4 WR)
RB: Drake
WR: Stills, Williams, Wilson, Grant
01 (1 TE 4 WR)
TE: Gesicki
WR: Stills, Williams, Wilson, Grant
21 (2 RB, 1 TE, 2 WR)
RB: Ballage, Cox
TE: Smythe
WR: Stills (or Grant), Williams (or Parker)
22 (2 RB, 2 TE, 1 WR)
RB: Ballage, Cox
TE: O’Leary, Gesicki
WR: Williams (or Parker)
Linebackers: The Importance Of The Dolphins’ Deepest Group
Dolphins fans have become accustomed to seeing it every week.
The big play being given up.
The converted 3rd down.
The porous defense and loose coverage.
Raise your hand if you can remember the last time the Dolphins had a defense which ranked in the top 10 in terms of yardage allowed.
I’ll wait…
If you’re there at the back with your hand in the air itching to shout about the days of Zach Thomas you’re not too far off.
Although Zach Thomas left the team in 2007, the Dolphins have not had a defensive unit which ranked in the top 10 for yards allowed since 2010, in which they managed an impressive 6th in the league. Whilst yardage was largely controlled, points were less so and they ended the year ranked 14th. Offensively, points scored counterbalanced any defensive success as the team finished in the lowly 30th spot.
Whilst the Dolphins’ offensive struggles have been charted and noted since the turn of the millennium, we’ll try to focus on the defensive group and how the Dolphins can try to return through respectability and back towards top-tier status with a lens focused on the talents of the linebackers.
The linebackers in 2010 were Karlos Dansby (78 tackles), Koa Misi (29 tackles) and Channing Crowder (33 tackles) with Cameron Wake leading the way with 14 sacks and stalwart safety Yeremiah Bell racking up 83 solo tackles.
For Dolfans, it may bring back fond memories as quite an impressive and promising group, but casting an eye back over the defensive statistics, it quickly becomes clear that for the best part of a decade the Dolphins have floundered between average and awful when it comes to the defensive side of the ball.
|YEAR
|RANK (Points Allowed)
|RANK (Yards Allowed)
|2010
|14th
|6th
|2011
|6th
|15th
|2012
|7th
|21st
|2013
|8th
|21st
|2014
|20th
|12th
|2015
|19th
|25th
|2016
|18th
|29th
|2017
|29th
|16th
|2018
|27th
|29th
The rankings for yardage and points allowed are particularly difficult to digest considering the defensive investments which the Dolphins had made over those years to try and plug the abyssal gaps in its defense with the costly signings of Ndamukong Suh (2015 – 6 years, $114m), Philip Wheeler (2013 – 5 years, $25m) and Dannell Ellerbe (2013 – 5 years, $35m), failed or underwhelming draft picks and whilst simultaneously attempting to manage and get the most out of the elite talents of a one-man-wrecking-crew in Cameron Wake.
The Dolphins have since been driven and guided by the ‘offensive minds’ of Joe Phibin and Adam Gase and whilst the hiring of Brian Flores now comes with a predominantly defensive background, he has a hand in all aspects of team-building and leadership and is looking to revamp the defensive scheme and lock down opposing teams once and for all..
It is inevitable and understandable that comparisons will ultimately be drawn and assumptions made from what we known about our North Eastern foes, due to the presence of a significant chunk of their coaching staff having recently transitioned to the warmer climes of Miami. With a proven track record in New England, the importance of the linebacking group cannot be understated and it is a system which Flores hopes to install in South Florida
As with any Belichick-based defense, the linebackers played a significant role in the success of the scheme as a whole and the 2018 group gave up a respectable 20.3 points per game which (similar to the 2010 Dolphins) was good enough for 6th in the NFL and saw them through to a superb performance under the direction of Coach Flores in the Super Bowl.
Flores himself, as a significant part of that success, clearly took pride in ensuring the focus of the players was strong upon their ability to stop the run, create pressure on the quarterback and provide coverage over the middle of the field. Too many times have Dolfans cursed at their TV sets watching linebacker get beaten for an easy 3rd down conversion, with opposing receivers and running backs seemingly free to graze on the pastures in the middle of the field on each snap. It has become Flores’ primary mission to shut that down.
As the Dolphins took to the field on Thursday night for their first taste of 2019 pre-season football it offered the first glimpse into how Flores and Defensive Co-Ordinator Patrick Graham are likely to run Miami’s defensive scheme and how they intend on getting the most out of their players. As expected, the ‘base defense’ of 4-3/3-4 has evolved and the Dolphins lined up predominantly in 4-2-5 with a sprinkling of 3-2-6 and 3-3-5. It’s something which the Patriots have done very successfully during their reign of terror.
The on-field display didn’t reveal everything we can expect (or at least hope for) from the 2019 Dolphins in terms of pass rush and QB pressure, but it is still far too early for any coach to show their hand. Regardless, training camp and Thursday’s performance have highlighted some reasons for hope as well as (more importantly) areas in need of work and following the game Coach Flores was the first to pound the table for at least one major improvement:
“I thought tackling was an issue, a major issue. And it’s something that we’ll work on, it’s something that we talk about. Tackling, communication, defending the deep part of the field. It wasn’t good enough. When you don’t tackle well you’re going to give up yardage. It’s as simple as that. That’s something we’ll spend a lot of time on.”
So as training camp continues to unfold and playbook installs continue to set themselves as second nature in the minds of the roster, let’s look at who Coach Flores (and the fans) will be looking at to improve the all-important linebacking unit in 2019.
At the top of the list is Jerome Baker, the promising second year player out of Ohio State. Over the course of his debut year, Baker has transitioned into the leader of the group, making the calls from his position and the expectation is on him to run the show on defense, making calls in both the running game and in coverage. Jerome Baker made strides throughout his rookie season and enters 2019 with a greater level of responsibility, greater swagger and greater trust from the defensive coaches – he is destined to have a big year if he can stay healthy. He is the leader of the defense will be a huge factor in their ability to generate pressure. He has electric burst and a high level of speed. Whether in practice or on the field, Baker seems to play at a different pace to everyone else around him leading the team in tackles in Thursday’s pre-season matchup.
Entering his 3rd year in the NFL (yet only his 2nd with any regular season playing time due to an ACL tear in his rookie year) Raekwon McMillan is the setting himself to be the primary MLB in the Dolphins’ base defensive scheme. McMillan has however continued to struggle with ongoing injuries through training camp and did not see any action against the Falcons. His spot in camp has been replaced with heavy use of Sam Eguavoen – a practice monster who has also demonstrated power, speed and versatility to play multiple positions. Whilst hopes and expectations still remain equally high for McMillan, Sam Eguavoen’s practice reports have been very supportive and his confidence is expected to grow with continued playing time and reps – something which has clearly earned under Brian Flores’ close watch.
5th round rookie, Andrew Van Ginkel is a name to keep both eyes on. The Patriots had a habit of turning ‘no-name’ players into key playmakers and Van Ginkel could find himself occupying an important role as Flores’ scheme settles itself in South Beach. He is extremely versatile as a player and in a scheme which will undoubtedly change its face and adapt throughout the game, he could quickly find himself being an LBer who plays a lot of different positions and sees significant playing time. As well as bringing pressure from the edge, he has a nose for the football, can also transition inside and uses good recognition, speed and quickness in diagnosing and acting upon run plays.
Another rookie, undrafted free agent Tre’ Watson has been making a name for himself throughout training camp. With 4 tackles (2 solo) in his debut, Watson has shown throughout practice that he is a physical player with a good knack for disengaging himself from blocks and possesses a relentless pursuit.
Terrill Hanks, a rookie at 6’2’’ and 241lbs is seemingly the fastest LB on the team and his 4 tackles (3 solo) against the Falcons showed coaches and fans alike that he has the speed and ability to make his presence felt on this team and provide depth to a group which will depend on versatility and flexibility. Hanks has an opportunity to make the most of his skills in chasing down players in pursuit as well as an ability to close the edge and makes plays in the backfield.
Whilst he continues to be listed as a starter on the ‘official’ depth chart, Kiko Alonso’s hold on the position is certainly under challenge by a group of young and hungry playmakers. But no-one should be complaining about the presence of competition on any level. Whilst Kiko received his fair share of criticism at times in coverage with his ‘boom-or-bust’ approach, it will be very interesting to see how he is used in a scheme which is without question going to be a much more tightly controlled than the recent defensive plans of Matt Burke. Alonso brings a level of leadership and hard-nosed playability to the young group, which only comes with veteran experience and the loosening of a few screws.
The group closes out its depth on with the return of backups Chase Allen (injured) Mike Hull (PUP), Quentin Poling and free agent addition Nick DeLuca. As they will continue to fight for playing time on the defense and special teams, a fact which has become a little lost in the franchise’s 2019 reboot is that the linebacker group could possibly be the deepest group on the field, outside of or even equalling the WR group – something which has been a complete rarity over the recent years.
No one should expect miracles as the team prepares to enter 2019, but don’t be surprised if you see those underwhelming defensive rankings rise and continue to steadily climb under Brian Flores and a speedy, young and talented defensive group.
Monday Morning Quarterbacking the Miami Dolphins – Preseason Week 1
More Notes and Details from Miami’s Preseason Opening Win
This article will act as a notebook of sorts; a journal pertaining to the re-watch of Miami’s 34-27 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night’s preseason opener. And clip, player discussion, or deep dive you don’t see here can be located in the initial takeaways column from Thursday night.
We start this Monday Morning Quarterback recap with — well — the quarterbacks.
All three showed promise in the debut of first-time Quarterbacks Coach Jerry Schuplinski. Ryan Fitzpatrick made music going off-script, he recognized the vulnerabilities of the defense, and he made proper checks against the Atlanta rush scheme.
He missed one throw to Mike Gesicki, and an apparent miscommunication with Kalen Ballage derailed a play that might’ve been a long touchdown with better execution. All of Fitzpatrick’s work is explained in this video.
Ryan Fitzpatrick throw-by-throw thread. Audio on
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) August 11, 2019
Then there’s the challenger. That term might apply to Josh Rosen only for a few more days. After a rocky start that saw the embattled second-year pro throw one bad pick, and another pass that could’ve been turned over, Rosen rebounded.
He excelled in areas that previously concerned this armchair analyst. His quick set-up-and-throw strikes were on time, in rhythm, and on target. He challenged the field vertically, he spun the ball nicely between the numbers, and he evaded many a compromised pocket. (Open thread for all videos (6 in total)).
Josh Rosen throw-by-throw thread. Audio on
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) August 11, 2019
One reason for signing a Ryan Fitzpatrick is the voice he provides the quarterback room. A room that will need veteran direction both this year with Josh Rosen, and likely next year with a high draft pick joining the crowded room.
The relationship between Rosen and Fitzpatrick is a budding one, and should satisfy Dolphins fans two-fold.
One, Fitzpatrick’s quick-study nature, and recognition of any potential coverage a defense can throw at him, has caught the attention of Rosen.
Two, Rosen shows a requisite level of excitement when discussing that side of the game — the X’s and O’s of this complex sport.
Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post asked Rosen, post-game, where his overall comfort level is compared to two weeks ago. Rosen noted the growth, but also mentioned the level that 15-year pro Ryan Fitzpatrick is at, and the benefit of that experience in the room helping Rosen one day match that cerebral prowess.
Josh Rosen on his growth from the start of camp to now, and the benefit of having Ryan Fitzpatrick in the QB room.
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) August 11, 2019
If this truly is a competition, and the coaches aren’t dead set on starting Fitzpatrick against the Ravens on September 8, then Rosen needs to work with the first-team. At first, he wasn’t worthy of that promotion, but as the last two weeks have unfolded, Rosen’s play garners work with the ones — perhaps even a start on Friday in Tampa Bay.
The first play Fitzpatrick’s second video breakdown shows what might’ve been an errant route by second-year back Kalen Ballage. Reports from spring camp detailed how Ballage was having his issues with picking up the passing game concepts of the new offense. This is speculation — since we’re not in the actual coach’s meetings — but I’d venture to guess that Ballage wasn’t in the right position on the hot read from Fitzpatrick.
Fitzpatrick also had a misfire to Tight End Mike Gesicki, but that one was on the quarterback. Gesicki, for all the slander coming his way for a slow start to camp, impressed on Thursday night. We take a look at a three-play sequence where Gesicki shows a few promising traits.
The coaching change will certainly take him off the inline classic Y look more than he was last year, but he’s still going to have to do it periodically. Here, he does enough to impede the defender en-route to the ball carrier.
Then, a pair of routes showcase matchup wins against players not physically fit to cover an athlete like Gesicki. Click on the video to see all three of these plays (with audio).
Mike Gesicki sequence showing the matchups he can create, a nice block in the run game, and stacking the DB with some speed on an overthrow from Fitz.
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 11, 2019
By now we know that Preston Williams is not only on the 53-man roster, he might be a starting receiver come opening day. He’s winning with size and catch radius, and with strong hands. He’s also stacking defensive backs, and utilizing subtle moves that you see in an established veteran.
In this video, we’ll see Williams get caught in two-way arm bar with the defensive back. Williams uses that leverage to give a subtle shove (and don’t get it twisted, that’s never going to be called — it’s a great move by the receiver) and force the defensive back to reset the rep. Then, we’ll see Williams high-pointing skill set, and strong hands, but take a listen to the audio from Dolphins CEO Tom Garfinkel about the man responsible for the Williams signing.
Preston Williams — wins with size, strong hands, catch radius, but also some nuance in his route running.
Also, check the audio at the end where Tom Garfinkle credits Assistant GM Marvin Allen for finding Preston. pic.twitter.com/a3CqmVJaMD
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 11, 2019
There were a lot of tips in regards to what the Dolphins defense will look like going into the season. We’ve covered it throughout training camp here on the site and podcast, and while things went vanilla early on, Brian Flores couldn’t contain himself for an entire 60 minutes.
The Miami defense showed a variety of fronts and coverages. The 4-3 big nickel (T.J. McDonald as the third backer) appears to be the “base” defense — they primarily operated out of that formation. The fronts/formations included 4-2-5 (big nickel), 4-3 under, 3-2-6 (dime) and the 3-3-5 bear looks.
This included a new package of plays for Sam Eguavoen that we hadn’t previously seen in camp. Eguavoen, functioning almost primary as an off-ball ‘backer in practice, lined up off the edge, acted as a true rusher, fell into the hook zone, and made his run-fits as a stack ‘backer. He was also a focal point of the special teams’ units — more on that in a moment.
More nuance shined through by way of Miami’s downfield coverage schemes. A third down throw-away was the result of sound, bracket coverage executed perfectly with trail technique. Here, you’ll see Cornell Armstrong play under the slot and funnel the route right into his help — by way of Safety Montre Hartage.
New coverage concepts with zone brackets on 3rd and long. Underneath trail funneling into help — well executed by Armstrong and Hartage.
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 11, 2019
Armstrong was a lone bright spot among a position that struggled in the depth department (Torry McTyer also played well, for what it’s worth). Armstrong is probably up next in line to compete for work behind Eric Rowe. Nik Needham struggled, but Armstrong showed the traits that this coaching staff will like on this red zone fade with a two-way go built in.
Cornell Armstrong is probably next up to compete for the 3rd perimeter corner behind X and Rowe. Nice rep here. Audio on
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 11, 2019
Miami’s special teams’ units have been pretty consistent since camp began. The primary fixtures of each unit includes the following: Eguavoen, Armstrong, Williams, Andrew Van Ginkel, Walt Aikens, Durham Smythe, Chandler Cox, T.J. McDonald, the return men (Ballage, Drake, Ford), and Terrill Hanks.
Hanks, another impressive UDFA, has consistently made an impact on the defensive side as well. Here he is stacking and shedding the edge in the run game.
Terrill Hanks stack and shed. He's had an awesome camp.
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 11, 2019
On offense, Miami ran plenty of 12-personnel looks (1 back, 1 TE, 2 WRs), and often did so unbalanced (both TEs to the same side of the formation). And we can praise Miami’s new defensive and coverage scheme for various occasions on Thursday night, but we need to point out the kinks as well. Here, on Atlanta’s first drive, the Dolphins bust a coverage that could’ve led to a wide open touchdown if the quarterback would’ve seen the bust.
Communication busts a coverage on a 3rd and 1 down around the goal line. Audio on.
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 11, 2019
The search for offensive line help might not have to go beyond the current roster. Rookie Isaiah Prince earned himself a promotion with a strong game. He’s aggressive, something of a mauler, and he showed marked improvement in his kick slide and pass sets compared to what was available on his college tape.
Three-play sequence for Isaiah Prince. The big man had an impressive debut.
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 11, 2019
Now, with 10 practices under my belt, and a game in in the rear view mirror, it’s time to update the white board. This is the board that I work off of during podcasts, radio segments, and during my writing — it’s my cheat sheet. I color coordinate based on snap count expectation in the regular season, but for now, we’ll stick with player projection terms.
The color coding is in the bottom left corner, and the definitions are as follows:
Blue Chip – Elite player at their position. Likely a pro-bowler or better.
Plus-Starter – Better than the league average player at his position.
Viable Vet – League average, maybe a little better, maybe a little worse. Reliable.
Potential – Unlocked potential we haven’t seen yet, largely unknown at this stage.
JAG/ST – Just a guy, or special teams exclusive. Replacement level.
Thin Ice – Not for long
PUP – Physically Unable to Perform
