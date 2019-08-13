Will Jadeveon Clowney End the Defensive End Drought

A former #1 overall pick is available, and the Mike Tannenbaum-less Miami Dolphins are nibbling at the bait cast before them. Should they bite?

Jadeveon Clowney was the 1st-overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft, and the Houston Texans are dangling him out on the trade market rather than having to pay the top-notch defensive end when he hits free agency in 2020.

In theory, the Dolphins NEED defensive end help, and acquiring one of the better defensive ends in the game will help solidify what is arguably the weakest position on Miami’s roster.

With that said, this move may be wrong for all the right reasons:

Ending This Historical Drought

Since Chris Grier was promoted to the Director of College Scouting in 2007, the Miami Dolphins have had a horrendous stretch of defensive ends.

That’s not to say that every defensive end over the past decade has been terrible, but the situation is just short of pathetic; and it’s safe to say the situation is currently dire.

Some players performed adequately, but their paychecks were worth grossly more than their performance warranted. Others cost valuable assets, and they yielded less results than players drafted lower than them.

Of course, Grier may not have personally selected or acquired each player, but to some degree he must have had a hand in it. You aren’t the Director of College Scouting without having an opinion in the matter. To be fair, I’ll give Grier a pass on the failed free agents until he became the general manager in 2016. Then it’ll be safe to assume each trade, signing and draft pick had gone through him in some capacity.

Notable Defensive Ends Chris Grier has acquired since 2007:

Andre Branch

Cameron Wake

Charles Harris

Dion Jordan

Jared Odrick

Kendall Langford

Mario Williams

Olivier Vernon

Phillip Merling

Robert Quinn

Circling back around to this discussion that's been going on. For anybody interested, the isolated nat sound (no announcers) definitely has Andre Branch yelling "bodybag" as Taylor Lewan left the field. pic.twitter.com/HwBK7FHDiC — Dave Foster (@DaveFoster17) September 10, 2018

Cameron Wake is obviously the cream of the crop with this group, but his signing probably has more to do with luck than it does Grier’s ability to identify defensive end talent.

Wake played two seasons for the Canadian Football League’s BC Lions (2007-2008) and still made their All-Decade team. He was voted the most-outstanding defensive player those years as well. Just about every football team was interested in his services, and Miami won out. We can reward Grier for this signing, but he was the Director of College Scouting when Wake went undrafted and was subsequently an afterthought – banished to the CFL.

Neither poached nor signed when the New York Giants let Wake go in 2005, it took substantial evidence and numerous accolades for Wake to come to Miami. It wasn’t because a scout saw something worth investing in.

Other than Wake, Grier’s best defensive ends are either Olivier Vernon or Kendall Langford. Both of whom were 3rd-round picks that outperformed their draft status, though neither was ever viewed as elite pass rushers. Vernon was paid handsomely, but his statistics never validated the contract he earned with the Giants.

Given Grier’s history of overpaying for menial defensive end talent, I’d be perfectly fine if we waltzed right past this potential trade and carried on towards the regular season.

Admittingly, this logic should have nothing to do with Jadeveon Clowney. If I used this logic with quarterbacks, the team would never find a resolution because every candidate would be a failure. But I have to admit that I’m a bit queasy about any deal that revolves around a defensive end; especially one involving a coveted draft pick such as Miami’s 1st-rounder in 2020.

So why would this be a bad trade for the Dolphins?

Burning Through Assets

While the allure of a prized defensive end can be tempting, it may be best to look elsewhere.

The Dolphins have the cap space to acquire Clowney and pay him handsomely, but is he one of the top 3 players on this team? Is it worth tying up all of this money into Xavien Howard, Clowney, and, within a year, Laremy Tunsil? You could argue that Reshad Jones‘ contract will soon come off the books and we can “transfer” that money to Clowney, but that’s a tough move to make because you’ll need to replace Jones and T.J. McDonald somehow. If your answer to that question is Minkah Fitzpatrick and Bobby McCain, then how are we solving the rest of the secondary?

Did we draft a rookie quarterback who will be cheap for 4+ years? Did we draft cheap, talented rookies to fill positions elsewhere? How are you solving this offensive line without spending money? How are you going to pay for Davon Godchaux or Vincent Taylor, who will be thinking about their next contracts after the 2019 season?

At 30 years old, Justin Houston was just signed by the Indianapolis Colts for $12m-a-year. Clowney, who will be 27 before the 2020 season begins, is expected to earn much more than that.

Clowney is also expected to cost a 1st or 2nd-round draft pick to obtain. Not to mention you can’t actually extend him right now because his 5th-year option was picked up by Houston. So you’ve now spent an extremely high draft pick – one you were trying to hold onto in case you wanted to draft an elite college QB prospect – without having the security of keeping your newly acquired defensive end past this upcoming season.

Quenton Nelson vs Jadeveon Clowney Advantage: Nelsonpic.twitter.com/oFpy2vaT4V — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) January 5, 2019

Draft picks = cheap labor.

Trading draft picks for expensive workers is extremely counterproductive when you’re a team looking to rebuild. This is the kind of move you make when you’re one player away from a championship (eg: the Los Angeles Rams or New England Patriots).

Holding onto the draft picks AND maintaining your cap space gives you Gumby-like flexibility when it comes to constructing your team.

Of course, Clowney is a good defensive end, no one is going to dispute that. He may not have a single season with double-digit sack totals, but he has averaged 20 QB hits a season over the past 3 years. Or in other words, over the last 3 years, Clowney has averaged 3 more QB hits than total QB Hits Charles Harris has accumulated his first two seasons combined (17).

How much of this had to do with Clowney’s skill versus the Houston Texans’ strong defensive line is another story. Remember when the Texans were supposed to be the scariest defense in the game upon pairing Clowney with J.J. Watt?

With Watt virtually out of the lineup in both 2016 and 2017, Clowney did just fine; tallying 6.5 and 9.0 sacks respectively. His QB Hits also rose from 17 to 21. These statistics are both promising and productive, but are they worth a contract that will likely treat him as the best defensive end in the game? No.

Between draft capital and his expensive contract, fitting Clowney on the Miami Dolphins is going to be rough. You want all of the stellar players you can obtain, but you have to do it in a logical manner. Clowney fits the bill as a top player, but its illogical to add him to the current roster (in its current state).

The best course of action the Dolphins can take is to be patient and wait for Clowney to become a free agent at the end of the 2019 season. You’ll still have to pay him to be one of the best defensive ends in the game, but you still have the luxury of using your top draft picks for a franchise quarterback.

And right now, I’d say that’s the course this team should be attempting to navigate. For once, let another team acquire the expensive (albeit, elite) player. I mean, has Mike Wallace, Brandon Marshall and Ndamukong Suh taught us anything?