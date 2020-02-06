Miami Dolphins
X Off The Hook… For Now – Domestic Violence Charges Dropped
Dolphins fans looked at their social media accounts in shock late last year, as headlines popped up on their screens which stated that Pro-Bowl CB, Xavien Howard, had been charged with allegations of domestic violence.
Things seemed warming up for the fan-favourite and lockdown cornerback, with the recent audio release of a 911 call made by Howard’s fiancée which intimated that he had a history of physical outbursts.
It is being widely reported today, that any formal charges to made against Xavien Howard have been dropped.
As @amberw790 reported, the domestic violence case against Xavien Howard has been dismissed, per his attorney Michael Grieco.
Whilst this might mean that Xavien will no longer face any legal processing over the allegation, there is still the very real likelihood that he may face NFL discipline in terms of a fine or suspension following the league’s own investigation.
Time will give an indication as to the extent of the truth behind the initial allegations once the NFL – and even Brian Flores – has decided to take any action and impose any punishment.
Although the state attorney will no longer pursue the allegation against Xavien Howard, the NFL can still investigate and possibly suspend Howard based on its findings
In May 2019 the Miami Dolphins agreed to a record-setting 5 year contract extension for Howard in May 2019, worth over $75m – which made him the highest paid CB in the league – setting him to be an integral part of their defensive future and overall team leadership.
For now, fans should hope that the legal proceedings were dropped for the right reasons, but any information at this stage regarding the situation is likely to be kept in-house between the league office and Dolphins’ HQ.
It should – however – be another thing for fans to keep a close eye on, in what will inevitably be a busy off-season for the Dolphins.
Miami Dolphins
The Three-Pronged Approach to Miami’s Rebuild – The Development Phase
The draft and free agency catch all the headlines, but these players stand to provide the Dolphins with the biggest boost of all
Worst to first is a common occurrence in the NFL. In a league of ultimate parity, overnight successes are becoming more frequent. And it’s no longer the Cinderella that backs its way into a home playoff game by winning a substandard division; the 49ers will play for a World Championship just 13 months removed from a 4-12 campaign.
The AFC East may very well be open for business again for essentially the first time since 2002. Yes, the 2008 Dolphins fit the criteria of a punchless darling come January, but Tom Brady would return the ensuing fall for an encore to the dynasty that covered the first half of the new century.
The Bills qualified for the playoffs on the back of a stingy defense. Their stay at the party was short-lived as Buffalo were bounced due in large part to a mediocre offense led by a shaky quarterback. Sam Darnold gets more praise than Josh Allen, but he’s been unequivocally worse in his two years as a starter.
For Miami to assert itself into the mix as divisional contender, it simply has to excel in three areas this offseason. Three areas that provide all 32 clubs with an opportunity to improve its caliber from the year prior. Those areas are:
1.) Free Agency
2.) The Draft
3.) In-House Development
The first two are self-explanatory. The draft is the heartbeat of an NFL organization. Free agency can be used to supplement a team on the cusp of greatness, but also to import ready-made scheme fits.
The only way to ensure those first two avenues bear fruit is through coaching and development. And that’s where the third bullet point checks in.
See, the Texans sold their soul for the right to get embarrassed by Patrick Mahomes in the divisional round. The future of that team, despite the presence of an elite quarterback, appears bleak – they have minimal resources to make the necessary upgrades to a defense that simply can’t run with the Mahomes and Lamar Jackson’s of the world.
Commend Dolphins Owner Stephen Ross for his introspective nature last offseason. The ability to take a step back and recognize that his modus operandi was not producing results, and taking the road less traveled to avoid a Texans situation is beyond admirable.
Where Houston have stacked division titles in a weak AFC South, their prompt playoff exits reveal the pitfalls of a plan built on shortcuts. Ross, like all owners, wants a program that sustains success. He avoided the temptation of instant gratification and put his trust in a head coach who in his first year unanimously earned the respect of the league.
Just like the 49ers with Kyle Shanahan, Ross has preached patience to allow Brian Flores to establish his program, and hopefully produce the same unstoppable cog that the 49ers have become as a conference champion.
San Francisco tapped into all three phases of our roster-building tripod to improve the operation. All-Pro Cornerback Richard Sherman arrived via free agency. Nobody else in the league would pay a fullback the cost of doing business with Kyle Juszczyk. His annual salary is more than double the next highest-paid fullback, but is still a drop in the bucket for a player so essential to Shanahan’s scheme.
The 49ers used the draft to curate a star-studded core led by a dominant front four.
Nick Bosa arrived requiring no development – an instant success. But that wasn’t the case for Arik Armstead. It wasn’t the case for 2017 UDFA Kendrick Borne. It wasn’t the case for primary interior offensive line backup Ben Garland, who replaced Weston Richburg in week 15 with almost no fall-off.
These players all satisfy the third, and perhaps most integral pillar of a successful rebuild – in-house development. Safeties Jaquiski Tartt and Jimmie Ward both produced career-years with high-marks in snaps played. Go up and down San Francisco’s roster and you’ll find a cast of relatively unknowns elevating their respective games to new levels.
That’s where Miami can expedite the rebuild. We know the Dolphins will add blue chips via the draft and free agency. We know they’re going to round out the roster with better depth and produce an unquestionably better roster – in resounding fashion – than the one we saw last year.
Finding Miami’s equivalent of Bourne, Armstead, Ward and the like, requires a certain level of squinting for the casual fan. But for the astute fan, the evidence is there for a presumed jump from several holdovers from Miami’s 5-4 finish to the 2019 season.
LB Andrew Van Ginkel
After starring in training camp, Van Ginkel would spend the first 10 games of his career on the injured reserve. It was well within reason to assume that his rookie season would serve as a medical redshirt, until the final two games.
Andrew Van Ginkel played 125 snaps the final two games of the season, and contributed with eight total tackles, three for loss, two quarterback hits, and a penchant for excelling in all phases of the position. pic.twitter.com/AhM65XiPeg
Van Ginkel played 125 snaps combined in the penultimate Bengals game and season finale in Foxboro. He doubled his quarterback hit-figure (2 to 4) and picked up eight tackles (three for loss). Van Ginkel always excelled blitzing off the edge and falling into the hook zone and flat in coverage, but his run defending raised plenty of questions. In the video breakdown, you see some examples of Van Ginkel absorbing blocks, disengaging, and making plays in the ground game.
In the New England finale, Van Ginkel registered an 89.0 coverage grade and all four of his tackles came within two yards of the line-of-scrimmage. The week prior against the Bengals, he graded a season-high 68.0 against the run, adding two more run stops (tackles within 2-yards of the LOS).
RB Myles Gaskin
An average of 3.7 yards per carry won’t keep a back employed in the NFL for long, but proper context demonstrates Gaskin’s value down the stretch. Kenyan Drake was at 4.5 YPC, and Mark Walton 3.8, but neither of those two matched Gaskin’s ability to create his own yardage.
Gaskin averaged 3.2 yards after contact (yards gained after forcing a missed tackle). Drake averaged just 2.49 and Walton 3.08. Both of those players departed Miami mid-season, leaving just Kalen Ballage and Patrick Laird in the backfield stable with Gaskin. Ballage rushed for 1.8 YPC and 1.49 yards after contact on average. Laird went for 2.7 and 1.8 after first contact.
Myles Gaskin led all Dolphins backs in average yards after contact. The vision, patience, and change of direction skill-set allowed him to create yardage despite a running scheme that rarely opened up lanes. pic.twitter.com/NC5YM4kjqv
Gaskin has been a production machine since he arrived on campus in Seattle at the University of Washington. Four straight years of 1,200-plus rushing yards were a product of his crafty running, excellent vision, and ability to change the angle on tacklers in a pinch. His production in impossible circumstances to close the season bodes well for his projection next year and beyond.
WR Isaiah Ford
The sun was about to set on Isaiah Ford’s career as a Dolphin late into the 2019 campaign, but as so many of his teammates did, Ford took advantage of the unique opportunity afforded to this young Dolphins roster. Every day in training camp, Ford was out with Kenny Stills taking extra reps at the end of practice, working on his timing with Ryan Fitzpatrick. It took a while, but that chemistry finally synced up in December.
Isaiah Ford earned the praise of coach Flores late in the season because of his aptitude within the system. We saw that developing in training camp as he worked extra with Fitzpatrick every day after practice. That trust paid off in December. pic.twitter.com/7vCiXrTQtn
Originally, it appeared the effort was all for not; Ford had two catches through 13 weeks. Over the final four games Ford caught 21 passes, and his efficiency was considerable for a player who’s production was primarily from the slot. He caught 72.4% of his targets for an average of 8.1 yards per target. His 2.00 yards per route ran ranked 43rd in the NFL and his catch-rate ranked inside the top 40.
iOL Michael Deiter
Rookie offensive linemen struggle as much as any other first-year players – it’s a massive adjustment. Deiter was drafted with the expectation of solidifying the left guard position, a tall order for a third-round pick. Amidst the struggles, Deiter showcased some strengths – none more notable this his durability. Deiter started 54 consecutive games at Wisconsin and would’ve been in the lineup for all 16 in 2019, but was benched for the Jets game.
Michael Dieter’s difficult rookie season was not devoid of success. He showed a penchant for excelling on combination blocks, double teams, pulling, and hitting blocks at the second level. pic.twitter.com/7A6K6490xm
There’s some nastiness to Deiter’s game. He’s proficient at the second level, primarily on combination blocks. Some seasoning, and better play on both his inside and outside post, should accelerate the learning curve of one of the best linemen in Wisconsin history.
DL Zach Sieler
Claimed off waivers from the Ravens, Sieler played the final three games for Miami, starting one in week 16 against the Bengals. Sieler went off in that game. He registered a sack, seven tackles, two passes defensed, five run stops and three quarterback pressures.
Zack Sieler damn near put together a season’s worth of highlights in just 78 reps for Miami last season. Play side 3-technique shedding blocks and stopping the run, chasing down wide zone from the backside, and a swim move and bull rush to be two blockers en route to the QB. pic.twitter.com/rOksmJqs4N
Sieler exhibits all the traits that translate to success in this Dolphins defensive scheme. He’s enormous at 6-6, 290 pounds. He’s long with 34-inch arms and an athletic profile that ranks in the 90th-percentile in most metrics for interior defensive linemen.
DL Jonathan Ledbetter
Playing his last down in week-one, Ledbetter is a forgotten man by many Dolphins fans. After earning a starting job through camp and preseason, the undrafted rookie produced from the word go. Ledbetter made four run stops in his lone showing, two QB pressures, and a sack in his NFL debut.
Look at the heavy hands from Ledbetter. pic.twitter.com/uX5fx3foLO
Ledbetter won in the same way Sieler did late in the year – length and strength. He’s a quality candidate to play the heavy end position, vastly improving Miami’s run defense on the edge.
DT John Jenkins
Jenkins might not belong on this list as he steadily contributed all year, but because it was mostly dirty work that goes unrecognized, we’ll give the big fella his due. He’s not a premier pass rusher by any sense, but he’s a tree stump that can slant and twist better than his athletic profile would suggest.
Power, quickness, position versatility. That’s John Jenkins, and why he’s a fit in the Dolphins defense. pic.twitter.com/2wXlZp5JiZ
Jenkins’ 70.8 overall PFF grade ranked second on the Miami defense (of players with at least five games played). He made 21 run stops on 274 run-play downs – a run-stuff percentage of 7.7%, per PFF.
DB Jomal Wiltz
The metrics will not bode well for Wiltz, but there’s plenty of tape to point to upside with this young defensive back. He played safety and slot, showcasing the versatility required to excel in Brian Flores’ defense.
Jomal Wiltz flies to the football, plays multiple positions, he’s a sure tackler, and has the short memory and competitive nature to compete on every single rep. pic.twitter.com/f4XNIb3IaY
Wiltz was a sure-tackler that could present value as the sixth defensive back in dime packages. He can play off the ball, come down and cover man-up, and his ability to rally serves the defense well on third-down-and-long.
CB Tae Hayes
The sample size is small, but Hayes showed the confidence and skills to play cornerback in the modern era. Hayes allowed three receptions on 16 targets in his two games with the team.
Tae Hayes played 107 reps for Miami, was targeted 16 times and allowed just 3 receptions. pic.twitter.com/9P2KHePyCW
In addition to the coverage skills, Hayes made three tackles within two-yards of the L.O.S., and he defended two passes. Playing primarily on the outside (90 snaps), Hayes does play inside as well (16 reps in the slot).
DB Montre Hartage
A late-season practice squad call-up, Hartage took something of a redshirt year to learn a new position. A two-time All Big 10 cornerback, Hartage moved to safety early in camp working behind Bobby McCain.
Montre Hartage keying the back in coverage and closes down on the screen for the TFL. Eguavoen little lateral move to draw a hold. pic.twitter.com/QTsCRDghat
His tackling grade checked in at a whopping 86.5 – the product of not missing a tackle in his 98 reps. Hartage allowed 34 receiving yards on six targets, showing a penchant for recognizing route concepts and beating the receiver to the football. He made a pass breakup on the Patriots final drive in that season-ending upset victory.
LB Sam Eguavoen
It was a difficult start for the CFL product. Eguavoen, the surprise star of training camp, struggled with the physicality of the NFL game early on, but started to flash in the areas we assumed he would late in the season.
Sam Eguavoen night have my vote for most improved Dolphin down the stretch. Lateral quickness, range and fluid hips… this all allows him to play an effective sub package linebacker role against the pass. pic.twitter.com/eo6r6HiMz9
Eguavoen is a passing-down specialist. He has enough burst to be effective as a blitzer (evident by his 23 pressures and 5 sacks on 232 pass rush downs), and he’s no slouch against the pass. Eguavoen allowed just 110 yards on 17 pass targets and had three positive coverage grades in the month of December.
It’s unrealistic to expect each of these players to make a noteworthy stride in 2020. Even if just half of that list takes its game up a notch or two, Miami’s ability to compete when the injury bug hits, to be flexible in its game plan from week-to-week, and to win regularly on special teams will improve dramatically.
What’s more, none of this accounts for potential steps taken by more high-profile players. Christian Wilkins in year-two is an exciting prospect. Vince Biegel – once his contract is sorted out – flashes a lot of promise. Mike Gesicki produced at a pro-bowl level post-bye week. Eric Rowe has a full offseason to prepare as a safety, where he was aces in 2019. Nik Needham can go from darling UDFA to bonafide number-two corner. Albert Wilson will be two years removed from the hip injury and Xavien Howard returns from the injured reserve.
If there’s one thing Brian Flores proved in his rookie season, it’s the ability to get a sum that is greater than its parts. Winning better than half of the final nine games is an accomplishment for most teams, especially one with a roster that resembled something the XFL will produce in its inaugural season. Flores’ work in his rookie year is the ultimate feather in the cap for a coach that was recognized across the league and media landscape.
The in-house development is the great unknown. Simple math tells us that Miami will find fits in the draft and free agency by the law of averages. Having that security in the player-development aspect of the program is the surest way to achieve Mr. Ross’ vision.
A vision that will produce an annual contender in South Florida.
Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa seem destined to cross paths
Miami, Florida (Locked On Dolphins) – The writing on the wall is being inscribed as we speak. The message is coming into focus, and the case for Tua Tagovailoa in aqua and orange is becoming stronger.
If you would’ve asked me about it last week, I would’ve sung the same ol’ tune that’s been on the record player for the past eight months. Get Tua Tagovailoa.
It’s the plight of every directionless team that’s caught in a slow whirlpool circling the drain. But if you find the quarterback, then they’ll take you to the promised land. That’s the panacea for a lifeless, wayward franchise, right?
And it’s one thing to wish upon a shooting star hoping that the Dolphins can get that franchise guy, but it’s another to land that generational talent at the position.
And the Miami Dolphins might be catching a break.
Until now, that’s all it was, hoping and wishing.
But something’s different now.
Something manifested on Thursday, January 30 that initiated an intertwining of fates between the Miami Dolphins and Tagovailoa.
It was recognition.
It was a flash of a silver lining that could see the Miami Dolphins get their new franchise quarterback.
Let me paint the picture.
Early on Thursday, Super Bowl Live featured the Alabama quarterback in an interview. It’s not related to anything Super Bowl, but it was a way for draftniks and fans of terrible teams to get their draft-related fix as the 49ers and Chiefs get ready to beat each other up in Super Bowl LIV.
What’s important about the interview is that Tagovailoa cleared some murky waters on his rehab and participation in the draft process.
Talking with NFL Network’s Colleen Wolfe and Michael Robinson, Tagovailoa was unsurprisingly asked about his recovery after his hip dislocation last November.
“I feel very good. We’re on pace to make a full recovery,” Tagovailoa responded.
When asked about his participation in the draft process, namely, the Combine, Tagovailoa stated, “My main goal is not to win the 40, not to win the bench press, but to win my medical.”
“I’m going to go over there looking to win my medical and then go in and interview with the teams. That’s pretty much what I’m going to do. And then hopefully there’s a pro day down the line, either late March or early April.”
Tagovailoa’s prognosis is looking good as he works his way back, but that’s not the real meat and potatoes of the Miami Dolphins-Tua Tagovailoa connection.
Shortly after Tagovailoa’s interview, Andy Slater revealed a significant nugget regarding the quarterback’s draft selection.
Tua wants to get drafted by the Dolphins?
Early Thursday on radio row, @FoxSports640 producer @sdiener86 told Tua’s dad he hopes his son gets taken by Miami.
Tua’s father said “so do we.”
That’s crystal clear, no reason to speculate.
There’s no need to flesh out the quote. It’s almost straight from the horse’s mouth.
And I’d like to let all the Dolphins fans stop and revel in those words, but there’s more.
The faction of Miami Dolphins who wanted Tua Tagovailoa all along might want to have a seat for this one.
Later on Thursday evening, Tagovailoa’s agent, Leigh Steinberg, shot out a bombastic bon mot at the Bengals’ expense to fortify a certain idea: Tua Tagovailoa and his family want the Dolphins to draft him.
The two quotes feed off of each other. Not only does Tagovailoa’s father want the Dolphins to select his son, but Steinberg also makes it sound like stakeholders don’t want him to be taken by Cincinnati.
They’re just snippets, quotes, and nuggets at this point, but they’re all little bellwethers pointing toward the epicenter of a Tua Tagovailoa-Miami Dolphins collision course.
Buckle up. The two trains will intersect in just a few months.
Miami Dolphins
24 Things Miami Dolphins Fans Should Be Grateful For
Nobody heard the news about Kobe Bryant‘s death and believed it. There’s no way it could be true. Moments turned to minutes as most of us stood stoically still, dumbfounded and in denial.
And I think even now, most of us still are. Even with all of the facts clearly laid out we don’t believe the events that took place Sunday morning actually occurred. We clutch for answers; for something to validate what happened. All without taking into account that we are lucky enough to clutch our loved ones at the end of the night.
You don’t have to attend a sermon or read the biblical text of your choice to confirm that gods exist; one of them was walking among us this entire time.
The legendary basketball star transcended not only the four major professional sports leagues, but he transcended sports itself. All you need to say is “Kobe” and people will know who you were talking about; no Bryant needed.
Some people bickered whether or not he was the best basketball player of our generation. Whether Kobe or Michael Jordan were more-clutch. Whether Kobe or Shaquille O’Neal was the reason for the Los Angeles Lakers dynasty. Not realizing the luxury we all have; to be so healthy, happy and well-off that our biggest “issue” is whether or not we can convince that random stranger across the United States whether or not Kobe or LeBron James was better this decade.
These past 24 hours have made us realize that those trivial arguments mean nothing compared to the joy and luxury that is life.
Though this won’t lift any hearts or nullify the sympathy we feel, this list can, at the very least, give us something else to think about:
- The Miami Dolphins have been with us since 1966, and though we have had plenty of ups-and-downs, they have always been there. They have never changed cities. Never changed names. Changed logos a couple of times, but the aqua and orange has been in a staple in all of our lives for over 50 years. We take it for granted, but the Miami Dolphins – and sports in general – ground us more than we realize. They might piss us off, but they keep us sane, and none of us really realize that we’d be lost without them.
- Tom Garfinkel hears what you have to say and he listens to what the fans really want. The Dolphins annually upgrade their in-stadium amenities so fans and families can enjoy a memorable experience. How many of you remember your first time in a ball park, arena or stadium? I bet you’re reminiscing about that day right now. You know who won, what the score was and which snacks you chowed down on. For some people, it’s their first and only time they will be able to see or afford a live, in-stadium experience, and the Miami Dolphins do everything they can to ensure all of it is perfect.
- Jason Jenkins has enhanced the genuine love and devotion the Miami Dolphins put into their local communities. We are lucky enough to look at the Miami Dolphins as our favorite football team, but some children look at the Miami Dolphins as a reason to be warm, comfortable and happy at night. Sometimes the world makes you think that no one cares. The Miami Dolphins make it a point to show these communities that someone really does care about them.
- Stephen Ross is willing to invest his own money in the football team, the stadium, and the community. We have an owner that not only yearns for a winning product, but an owner that realizes that owning a football team goes beyond the 22 players that are on the field.
- Brian Flores is a coach that ONLY wants to win.
- Chris Grier is a general manager that is only going to make moves that benefits the future of this franchise, even if it means the public perception will be against him (as it was evident with the Laremy Tunsil and Minkah Fitzpatrick trades). Grier could operate desperately and wildly. Instead, the team is more important than the job or the title.
- Reshad Jones wanting to be a life-long Miami Dolphin, despite the fact that the team didn’t experience much success during his tenure.
- Watching Cameron Wake unleash the beast after every sack…which is almost as deadly as a mamba snake.
- The fact we get to root for one of the best defensive players of all time as he tries to get elected into the Hall of Fame this Saturday. Though he should be a sure-fire Hall of Famer, we are all uncomfortably unsure if Zach Thomas will make it. But whether or not he does, we should all realize how fortunate we were to have watched #54 proudly perform in aqua and orange – as an elite, all-decade player – for 12 years.
- For Don Shula, his burgers, and the fact that you can still see him happily living his life at the ripe young age of 90.
- For having the only undefeated team in the history of professional sports. For showing us that hard work, dedication, perseverance, and properly calculated risks can reap the greatest rewards.
- Dan Marino flipping off the Chicago Bears and their almost-perfect season in 1985. That sometimes, with all of its negativity, life can be beautifully poetic.
- Bobby McCain‘s charisma and jovial spirit that we all want to see more of. Some fans might see this as corky, but his free-spirit is refreshing to see and lightens up an otherwise violent game.
- The health of everyone on our team, and how fortunate we are that career-threatening injures such as Alex Smith‘s and Ryan Shazier’s have been mostly avoided. We can all speculate over a player’s worth and if they should be retained or cut based off of their health and performance, but none of us strain our bodies the way athletes do, just to have strangers analyze how much all of that hard work should pay off.
- How Kendrick Norton is alive to tell his tale, no matter how tragic it is.
- How we can bicker about minuscule aspects of our football team on social media without ever stopping to realize how fortunate we are to have a cell phone or a laptop, how we have internet, and how we have enough free time to not only view social media but interact with others on it as well.
- Being able to laugh about Adam Gase despite his team outperforming ours in 2019. It shows that we are not simply looking at results and we have the free-thinking ability to deduce our own opinions based on what we see.
- That we can vividly argue whether or not the Miami Dolphins should draft Tua Tagovailoa, Jordan Love, Justin Herbert, Jake Fromm, Jalen Hurts or someone else, because it means the most-troublesome thing we have on our minds doesn’t actually/directly affect us and we are able to think about other things in this world.
- Getting agitated after you purchase a jersey of a player who leaves the team shortly after. It means we have expendable income and enough clothes on our back that we can afford a replica of someone else’s name.
- I have no idea what defensive scheme the Miami Dolphins are going to deploy next season, but thankfully I can think 8 months ahead and don’t have to worry about where I’ll sleep tonight, if I’ll be able to eat, and whether or not I’ll be warm.
- For all of the players that put themselves through the physical pain they endure every week, risking life-long complications and discomfort just for our entertainment.
- For the crazy, overpriced NFL TV packages that are out there. It might be the worst aspect about Capitalism, but it also means we have the ability to watch our favorite football team without restriction or fear of government retaliation. There are lots of amendments and laws we can argue about, but at least we can argue about them openly.
- That we are all able to read this article, because it means we’re healthy and our problems are trivial compared to what others are going through.
- The future for the Miami Dolphins looks bright, and how we are all blessed to be able to witness it.
Rest in Peace, Kobe Bryant. Your legacy will live on for all eternity.
And may we also never forget the other victims in this tragedy.
Regardless of who you root for, which side you’re on, or what your ideology is, nothing is worth more than your ability to live your life happily. Make sure you do everything you can this week to take advantage of that.
