Xavien Howard Placed on Injured Reserve

Dominant first half undone by Dolphins season-long bugaboo, the dreaded second half

Through six games, no team in the Super Bowl era had a worse second-half point-differential than the 2019 Miami Dolphins. Racing out to a 14-point lead Monday night, a curious coaching decision to close up the first stanza shrank the lead to four, followed by another treacherous second act. The result keeps Miami on-track for next year’s first pick in the NFL Draft.

Stat Dolphins Steelers Total Yards 230 394 Rushing 60 158 Passing 170 236 Penalties 5 (45 yards) 9 (70 yards) 3rd / 4thDown 3/10 (30%) 6/14 (42.9%) Sacks For 2 4 TOP 24:42 35:18

It’ll be a challenge to play the moral-victory-card for another nine weeks, but this Dolphins team is showing more fight than previous squads. Teams that, under different coaching direction, were competing for postseason positioning.

The ESPN team referenced a Ryan Fitzpatrick quote late in the broadcast on Miami’s growth the last few weeks. “The growth has been so significant. Where we came from day-one up until now, guys are really buying in,” the 15-year-veteran said.

I was with the team for the duration of training camp, and I saw a team that worked. A team that drilled fundamentals. A team that preached the same, diligent working mindset regardless of the circumstances. A coach that preached toughness, competition, dealing with adversity, and all the clichés you’ll hear, but rarely see put into action.

Coach Brian Flores has, somehow, gotten that message to stick with this team. Down to Bobby McCain, and a handful of UDFA’s and street free agents in the secondary, Miami were competing with a team whose playoff lives were still on the line heading into this game.

I made the declaration — assuredly prematurely — in August, and today, I feel even more confident in that soapbox shout…Miami got it right with Brian Flores.

Miami put up a quick 14 on a Steelers defense that had allowed an average of 17.5 points per game over the last month. They put the clamps on Juju Smith-Schuster, so long as Xavien Howard was in the game, and the rest of the Pittsburgh offense through the first 29-and-a-half minutes of the game.

A curious decision to dial up a zero-blitz at the end of the first half might cause some consternation over that comment, but it does make one wonder what the true intentions are of this season’s entire operation.

Yeah, this is either the worst call Brian Flores has ever made, or his best (tank). Inexcusable zero blitz in that situation. pic.twitter.com/yDONhynqUo — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 29, 2019

The moral victory comes from an impressive showing that still keeps the team out of the win column. Hurl your deplorable fan remarks at me if you must, but I know what the result of Tua Tagovailoa playing quarterback in this scheme will be. I’ve seen the other side, and it’s glorious, Dolphins fans.

Have faith. This team is playing hard. It has bought into the message of the coaching staff, and will be an attractive destination for free agents and all those rookies next season.

Incremental progress, and obtaining the first pick in next year’s draft — those are the goals for this season.

And Miami are earning a 4.0 in both categories at the mid-term.

Let’s get to the individuals.

Quarterbacks

Ryan Fitzpatrick has earned the second year of the contract he signed with Miami this offseason. It’ll cost the Phins $5.5 million — an absolute bargain for a quarterback that can come off the bench and win a game in a pinch — but more importantly, it’ll keep one of the brightest minds in football inside the Dolphins Quarterback Room next year.

Fitz is ballin’ tonight. Stresses the defense by attacking the LOS and creates space in the 8-man coverage as a result. Also nice call to help Jesse Davis against Watt. Seems obvious, but some coaches don’t do that. pic.twitter.com/qRwq596prY — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 29, 2019

Fitzpatrick has taken well to Chad O’Shea’s quick-strike attack. Utilizing pre-snap shifting and motion, along with playing into tendencies, creates passing lanes on timing routes with which Fitzpatrick continues to excel.

I’m so excited about Chad O’Shea. Fitz to Wilson for 6 pic.twitter.com/PCC2yr5MUv — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 29, 2019

He’s making plays off-script, he’s managing the huddle, and he’s producing points for a Dolphins offense that was lifeless with Josh Rosen under-center. Fitzpatrick did commit three turnovers in the game, but two of them weren’t his fault, while the third was an arm-punt on third down.

Running Back

Mark Walton’s encore showing was a letdown. He only caught half of his six targets for 19 yards and rushed for just 35 yards on 11 carries — he also put the game-clinching fumble on the turf.

Kalen Ballage lacks any creativity in his game. He’ll get exactly as many yards as the offense blocks, and even then he’ll leave yardage on the field. There was a huge hole opened up off the right side early in the third quarter, and Ballage managed a three-yard run getting dragged down from the backside pursuit. He had three carries for eight yards.

Wide Receivers and Tight Ends

Preston Williams dropped another pass. He’s making mistakes every week, a function of our earlier report that Williams does suffer from lapses in concentration. Aside from that, he consistently wins inside and stacks defensive backs on in-breaking routes — a specialty of a certain college quarterback whose eligible for the draft next April.

Preston Williams play action dig is easy money. Audio on. pic.twitter.com/SBbMPo2Jz4 — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 29, 2019

The same is true of Devante Parker tonight, minus the drop issue. Parker caught six-of-eight targets for 59 yards, and consistently creates separation on those digs, slants, and square-in routes.

Allen Hurns’ only catch was an impressive touchdown. He bulldozed his way through a trio of Steelers defenders to extend Miami’s lead to 14 points in the first quarter.

Yeah, the Dolphins are the “morally reprehensible” team out there tonight. pic.twitter.com/re8K6ydjjZ — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 29, 2019

Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe had quiet games — two catches and 10 yards for Gesicki. Although the not-know-for-blocking tight end did have a couple of nice seals in the run-game.

Nick O’Leary is trending in the wrong direction. With the score 14-3, and the ball in plus-territory, O’Leary dropped a pass that wound up getting intercepted. The Steelers would cash that possession in for at least a 10-point swing, maybe 14. He was out-snapped by both Gesicki and Smythe last week.

Offensive Line

Jesse Davis isn’t cut out to play tackle. I thought he was, I was wrong. He’s consistently a step slow off the edge against speed rushes, and Miami regularly has to help him.

This wouldn’t have been that much of an issue with Laremy Tunsil — one of the game’s best left tackles — but J’Marcus Webb is the weak link of the Miami O-line. He’s had a challenging season as a street free agent.

Michael Deiter and Shaq Calhoun worked on pulling drills after practice every day in August, and it shows. They both excel in that area, but there are a lot of fine points of their respective games, mechanically, that need to be worked out. I’d like to see the all-22 before giving definitive grades on either.

Big Shaq (RG) getting some work done in space on the screen. pic.twitter.com/c1X0DdjLMa — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 29, 2019

The same is true of Evan Boehm. To be perfectly frank, I don’t have an evaluation for him in this game — I will with the all-22 podcast later in the week.

Defensive Line

John Jenkins has been a find for this Dolphins team. He was giving Maurkice Pouncey all he could handle, including one holding call, a solo tackle and a batted pass at the line-of-scrimmage. He’s impossible to move more than one gap, and he gets consistent penetration both against the run and pass.

John Jenkins has played well in limited action. pic.twitter.com/wbMD0XnMNx — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 29, 2019

Davon Godchaux had a difficult night. He was relatively easy to displace throughout the game, but he did have two tackles.

Robert Nkemdiche was activated, but he’s not in football shape yet. The Steelers often had the newest Dolphin with his back turned to the play, trying helplessly to locate the football.

Christian Wilkins continues to show up with a couple of pure power reps each game, and I thought he played pretty well for the most part. Still, the pass rush remains nonexistent.

Wilkins and McMillan team up for a nice stop. Audio on. pic.twitter.com/VNJzpc0Hdz — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 29, 2019

Linebackers

Vince Biegel is feasting in this defense. He’s splitting double teams, he’s working over the edge and back underneath to flatten, he’s blitzing with a purpose, and he’s winning one-on-one pass rush situations. We’ll show you a couple of clips here, including a zone coverage into the flat, where he passes off and closes down on the intended receiver. Impressive work for the guy that only cost Miami fellow Linebacker, Kiko Alonso.

Vince Biegel still ballin. Audio on. pic.twitter.com/hlJNkzGDHR — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 29, 2019

Weekly reminder that the Saints gave Miami Vince Biegel for Kiko Alonso. Watch him split the double on the top of the screen. Then you’ve got X doing what he does, running routes for dudes. pic.twitter.com/Vl2YLEtXad — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 29, 2019

Raekwon McMillan stays elite as a run-defender. It’s a lot of fun, for someone just old enough to recall true smash mouth football of an era long ago, to watch this guy play. McMillan loves to take on blocks, and effectively blows up fullbacks en route to the ball carrier.

You might wanna try someone beside Rosevelt Nix on Raekwon McMillan. pic.twitter.com/dB5GIpVC09 — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 29, 2019

Jerome Baker is gaining confidence after a slow start. He’s improving his pursuit of the quarterback, and he got home on a pick stunt that resulted in a Mason Rudolph fumble.

The pick stunt gets Baker in for his first ball production of the season (FF). Although that might’ve been Taco that gets it out, who was the one that set the pick. Check out Taco’s heavy hands moving people with his punch. pic.twitter.com/tcJdIQrPry — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 29, 2019

The man who cleared Baker with the pick was Taco Charlton, and the official credit for the forced fumble belongs to Taco. He now has four sacks since arriving in Miami, and he did so by violently denting the edge of that Steelers protection, then working back to the ball.

Defensive Backs

Xavien Howard was back with a vengeance — he snagged his first interception of the season by completely manhandling Juju Smith-Schuster on the Steelers opening drive. He got his hands on a couple of more passes, but eventually exited the game with the same nagging knee injury.

Xavien Howard doing Xavien Howard things. Just punks Juju and snatches his first pick of the year. Watch Juju try to create separation at the top of the route. No sir. pic.twitter.com/h2n8ftSbaI — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 29, 2019

The rest of this bunch fought their backsides off, but the talent disparity became more evident as the game progressed. Jomal Wiltz plays at one speed — all gas, no brakes. It did result in a bad missed tackle that extended a Pittsburgh drive, however.

Ryan Lewis had moments, so did Chris Lammons; but those two, and Nik Needham, were picked on in the second half.

Bobby McCain didn’t play the first quarter as the disciplinary result of an incident with a fan in Buffalo. By the time McCain entered the game, Miami reverted back to more off-coverage and the Steelers ate up the underneath soft spots. That coverage makes McCain largely irrelevant from his deep position.

Recap

Moral victories for Miami used to mean a narrow loss to the Patriots, or some other AFC powerhouse. They meant gutting out December wins to climb one game over .500, only to run into buzz saws down the stretch and into playoff elimination.

Now, there’s a purpose. I tweeted a thread earlier Monday about the fine details that have improved during Flores’ first year. About how Miami are consistent, how they’re structured, and how they understand the why behind their jobs and responsibilities.

The results aren’t going to come this year, and that’s okay. That was always the plan. This team is going to be better off in 2020 and beyond for having undergone this transformation. The style with which the team plays is improved, the added names in the front office bring about years of championship success and winning pedigrees.

I wanna play for this guy pic.twitter.com/3H31PgNXA6 — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 29, 2019

Be patient, Miami. You’ve waited 19 years for a playoff victory. You’re going to have to wait another, but your JV-level-talent football team has held second-half leads on the road two-straight weeks. And they did it in two of the most difficult environments to play.

Just ask Adam Gase. He was 1-3 in Buffalo and Pittsburgh with a -68 point-differential in those games. In true Gase fashion, we can point to fluky mistakes that prevented Flores from capturing victory in both tries.

Since this is a new era, one that’s unrecognizable from previous regimes, we won’t do that. But we will take our moral victory.

@WingfieldNFL