You Have to Pick One: Brian Flores or Tua Tagovailoa

If this were an exam, every answer would be wrong.

Most of these decisions were wrong the moment they were made. They were all wrong for the future of the Miami Dolphins. If there is one thing Dolphins fans are used to this century, it’s the team’s unequivocal failure at the quarterback position.

If you have a squeamish stomach, this list may not be for you. There are going to be plenty of miserable memories and instances of false hope provided in the text below.

To start, here’s a quick breakdown of every starting quarterback since Dan Marino retired:

Note: Games Started, Starting Record and Winning % only depict regular season #s (not like there are too many playoff numbers to add). Passing TDs, INTs, Passing yards and Completion % take into account every regular season throw by that quarterback, whether they were a starter or if they came in as a backup.

A couple things to keep in mind with this list:

Rankings are based on a multitude of aspects: What did the player cost? What was their lasting impact with the team? Their overall statistical performance and starting record with the team



If this were based solely on stats, it would take mere moments to create this list. But a lot more goes into the decision to start a quarterback, and we need to take it all into account.

See how the Dolphins’ starting quarterbacks stack up since the greatest quarterback of all time, Dan Marino, retired after the 1999 season:

19) Daunte Culpepper

It isn’t his piss-poor attitude, his pathetic stats, his inability to lead the offense, or the 2nd-round draft pick the team traded away that has him ranked dead last. In fact, it’s not entirely his fault either. But we all know the story by now:

Daunte Culpepper over Drew Brees. A franchise bust over a franchise savior. Super Bowl aspirations (thanks, Peter King) versus Super Bowl champions.

The Miami Dolphins could have been set for the next decade; instead, the Dolphins grew into an afterthought while the New Orleans Saints became “America’s team” for a good stretch of Brees’ career. Daunte Culpepper can thank Nick “I’m not going to be the Alabama coach” Saban, the Dolphins’ medical staff and Randy Moss for ending up in Miami.

Culpepper is by no means “worse” than most of the quarterbacks ranked higher than him, but the decision to sign him cost the franchise more than petty cash – it cost us a decade of futility and frustration. Frustration that we still feel to this day.

Every time Drew Brees sets records, remember Nick Saban picked Daunte Culpepper over Brees when he was in charge of 2006 Miami Dolphins. Saban famously blamed team doctors as his "fall guy" rather than take responsibility for this football atrocity. — Ben Maller (@benmaller) October 9, 2018

18) John Beck

If Chad Henne was a waste of a second-round pick, then what do we call John Beck?

A quarterback who should have never been drafted as high as he was (40th-overall), Beck performed admirably in college, but no one projected him to be an NFL starter (think Brandon Weeden).

Beck never won a game for Miami, and completed just one touchdown pass in his 2-year Dolphins’ career – a career in which he was active for just 5 games in 2007 and inactive for the entire 2008 season. He was released the following offseason, and made several starts for the Washington Redskins….3 years later. Fittingly enough, he lost all 3 of those starts with the Redskins, though he did end up throwing 2 touchdown passes during that time. Progress.

17) A.J. Feeley

Another 2nd-round pick thrown straight into the garbage, A.J. Feeley was the Philadelphia Eagles backup quarterback who accumulated a 4-1 record when Donovan McNabb went down for a stretch in 2002. He didn’t play a single snap in 2003 and yet somehow, the Dolphins thought he would turn into a franchise quarterback. He didn’t.

The most memorable thing A.J. Feeley did was get traded to the San Diego Chargers for Cleo Lemon in the middle of the 2005 season. And it’s solely because Lemon completed that iconic pass to Greg Camarillo that we even know this trade existed. Otherwise, he returned to the Eagles in 2006 and got passed over by Jeff Garcia when the Eagles needed to replace McNabb again.

A 3rd-string quarterback acquired for a 2nd-round pick is the reason why Feeley is so low on this list. If it wasn’t for an even bigger waste of a 2nd-round pick, it’s quite possible he’d be lower.

16) Cleo Lemon

Cleo Lemon didn’t stand much of a chance.

Starting for a team with minimal talent at wide receiver and at running back, Lemon was left with a barren cupboard of playmakers. While it’s not entirely his fault the team went 1-15 during that season (he only started 8 games that year), he is one of the main reasons this offense was so incompetent.

I mean, lets face it, Chad Pennington came in a year later and won a division title with almost the same cast of characters. The fact that he didn’t cost much (he cost us A.J. Feeley…good riddance) puts him a step ahead of our bottom 3 players. His statline is the reason why he’s below just about everyone else.

~~~

This next group can be as interchangeable as you’d like. They’re all equally as forgettable as they are incapable of being starting quarterbacks in this league. They were mainly thrust into the role due to various other injuries or incompetencies, but that doesn’t negate the fact that they were never able to solve Miami’s quarterback problem.

~~~

15) Tyler Thigpen

After Chad Pennington suffered a season-ending injury during the 2009 season, Tyler Thigpen was acquired from the Kansas City Chiefs for a 7th-round draft pick.

A former starter for the Chiefs that went 1-10, Miami felt he could serve as Chad Henne’s backup, with the potential of replacing Henne if the sophomore quarterback didn’t pan out. Though he had an abysmal record with the Chiefs, he thew for 2,683 yards, 18 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. There was “some” promise to him.

Thigpen was active for just one game that 2009 season, and was thrust into the starting role for one game in 2010 when both Chad’s, once again, went down with injuries. After one, inept start, Thigpen was benched in favor of Henne, who was returning from his injury.

Frankly, there isn’t much to say about Thigpen. He was always meant to be a backup, and his starting stats predominantly reinforced that. In his one start with Miami, Thigpen completed 17 passes for 187 yards and 1 interception.

Ironically enough, he outdualed Jay Cutler that game – who completed 16 passes for 156 yards and 1 interception. The Bears won that game 16-0.

14) Trent Green

The Dolphins felt they won a steal-of-a-trade when they acquired Trent Green from the Kansas City Chiefs for a 5th-round draft pick.

The team gambled on a former starter with a history of concussions and what do you know, Green suffered a concussion while attempted to block a defensive lineman on a running play and didn’t play another snap for the Dolphins.

Green accumulated an 0-5 record as a starter, though his stats were a bit more pedestrian than some of the other quarterbacks on this list. If it weren’t for his “potential” as a former QB1 in the league, Green would be lower on this list. His cost and starting stats are worse than fellow former-Chiefs counterpart, Tyler Thigpen, but it’s safe to say that Green was always the “better” quarterback.

If you didn’t know Green’s career with the Chiefs prior to the Dolphins, you’d think he’s just as incompetent as the other quarterbacks ranked below him. Still, at 37 years old, what was Miami thinking…

13) Sage Rosenfels

Never meant to be the team’s starter or savior, Sage Rosenfels was drafted in the 4th-round of the 2001 NFL draft by the Washington Redskins and was subsequently traded to the Dolphins for a 7th-round pick the following offseason.

Like Thigpen, Rosenfels was intended to be a project and a backup quarterback for this team, but like plenty of other instances you’ve read so far, the lack of success (and injuries) by Miami’s other quarterbacks thrust him into a starting role. Rosenfels never got much of a chance to succeed in Miami, going 0-2 as a starter while throwing 6 touchdowns to go along with 6 interceptions.

You can argue that Miami “messed up” by not retaining him, though I guess they had enough conviction to know he wouldn’t be a franchise starter. Still, he could have made a formidable backup for this team – similar to what Matt Moore was for 7 years with Miami. Rosenfels signed with the Houston Texans prior to the 2006 season and over his 3-year Texans’ career accumulated a 6-4 record as a starter, throwing 24 touchdown passes and 23 interceptions.

So why is he so low on this list? We’re ranking starting quarterbacks, not backups, and Rosenfels accumulated a 49.5 completion % and a 0-2 record. Pedestrian in every sense.

For what it’s worth, Rosenfels is an enlightening person to follow on Twitter (@SageRosenfels18)

12) Ray Lucas

There’s really no reason why Ray Lucas should be this high (um, low?) on a starting quarterback list. Another career-backup, Lucas is essentially the reason why the 2002 season was derailed.

After Jay Fiedler got injured, the Dolphins (5-1 at the time) ended the season 9-7 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 1996 (those were the days, folks). While you can’t expect your backup to be as successful as your starter, that 2002 Dolphins team featured studs such as: Ricky Williams, Chris Chambers, Randy McMichael, Zach Thomas, Brock Marion, Jason Taylor, Patrick Surtain, Adewale Ogunleye, Tim Bowens, Sam Madison and Olindo Mare.

That team was STACKED! All Lucas had to do was play game manager; instead, I give you this excerpt from his Wikipedia page. It’s quite….glorious:

“Lucas holds the unenviable distinction of worst single game quarterback performance by any Dolphin. On October 20, 2002, in one game against the Buffalo Bills, Lucas was responsible for 6 turnovers: 4 interceptions and 2 fumbles. He completed only 13 passes to Dolphin receivers. The player that caught the most passes from Lucas was Buffalo Cornerback Nate Clements.”

11) Brian Griese

Former Super Bowl champion* and Pro Bowl starting quarterback for the Denver Broncos, Brian Griese – son of former Dolphins legend Bob Griese – came to Miami with a legitimate chance at being the team’s savior. It seemed poetic that Bob Griese’s son could save the Dolphins from quarterback oblivion after his father amassed a 14-year Hall of Fame career with the team between 1967 and 1980.

In 51 starts with the Broncos, Griese accumulated a 26-24 record, threw for 11,763 yards, 71 touchdowns and 53 interceptions. He signed with Miami as a free agent, and when Jay Fiedler went down with another injury during the 2003 season, it seemed like everything would come full circle for the Dolphins organization. But of course, it didn’t.

Griese did win 3 of his 5 starts with the Dolphins, but threw 6 interceptions (to 5 touchdowns) during that time, and completed just 56.9% of his passes. Like Lucas, Griese played on an elite Dolphins team, and those wins were a product of the team, not his skill. Griese lasted just one season with Miami before signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

For what it’s worth, Griese never had a losing record with any of the 4 teams he played with (Denver: 26-24; Miami: 3-2; Tampa Bay: 12-9; Chicago Bears: 3-3), but he never was able to take any of those teams as far as they deserved to go either.

*Griese served as the team’s backup quarterback the year they won the Super Bowl.

2003 Miami Dolphins (10-6) Team misses playoffs again despite 10-6 record. Hilights included Thanksgiving beatdown of Dallas, Olindo Mare setting NFL record for FG & another excellent season by Ricky Williams.Unfortunately the Brian Griese experiment didnt work.Tough times ahead pic.twitter.com/Nb30xpo45a — Dolphins History (@DolphinsHistory) May 11, 2018

~~~

Check in to LockedOnDolphins.com tomorrow for our Top 10 list of starting quarterbacks since Dan Marino retired. If you thought this list was bad, get ready for an even more-entertaining list. Bottle up that frustration you still exude since the Daunte Culpepper signing, because the top-10 list may be even worse than this one.