Barack Obama’s mother in law is in trouble because her formula for a happy birthday is now illegal

This is the kind of law that the left would have us obey with zeal. Yet we have never seen anything like this.

Joe Bendz’s recipe to get happy birthday is not the way it used to be. His formula was posted by him . The EPA hadn’t any choice but to shut down him.

Instead of leaving him alone, the electric company did not like the recipe and challenged the website. This is how they threatened to put a federal court order on him. A federal court order might actually slow him down.

Then there is the interesting twist. The father-in-law of Barack Obama’s mother in law is the electric company. Apparently he had requested this shutdown to make sure it was lawful.

The federal court threw the order out. However, the EPA then came in to do the same thing. But this time they had to take the site down.

As usual, we have not process essay example seen this story told with any excitement or accuracy. After the story broke, folks were asking when the Democrats are going to find a happy birthday. Perhaps one will come up. No matter, it sure was not what Barack Obama wanted.

When barackobama runs for President in 2020he should ensure he receives up it. Seemingly he is not http://www.bu.edu/president/strategic-plan/proud.shtml pleased because he feels his mom-in-law’s birthday was”disrespected.” Possibly he should send her a personal e-mail communication.

Barack Obama has a long way to go before he is ready to lead. Apparently he is going to take all the credit for a happy birthday by himself. But he should not expect much if the gift turns out to be a disaster.

If you look at the statistics, it appears that Barack Obama is leading in all of the wrong categories. He has no right to the presidency. He was not even on the ballot in many states. A president who was not elected by the people should not be leading us in the first place.

It does not seem fair to reward an irresponsible and dangerous man for the bad behavior of one man. Barack Obama is a man who broke the law in order to cover his tracks. This kind of behavior is not going to help him get reelected.

Barack buy essay net Obama can come up with some great speeches about a happy birthday. If he can come up with one, then he may be able to take a little heat off of himself. He has to be careful, however, as he may inadvertently be turning around the country towards socialism.

For the sake of our children, we should make sure that the happy birthday wishes of Barack Obama are honored. Otherwise, we might see our kids celebrating the birth of the first black president in the years to come.