Setting the Edge: Miami’s New Additions Up Front
It’s no secret that Miami’s defense was bad last year. The Dolphins ranked 32nd in the league in points allowed, mostly due to giving up 102 points in the first two games alone. Their run defense, which was an eyesore under Vance Joseph and Matt Burke during the Adam Gase tenure remained problematic in Brian Flores’s first year. Miami gave up 135.4 yards per game, 27th in the league, and 4.2 yards per carry, 22nd in the league. Not good.
Miami’s pass defense wasn’t sterling by any means. Injuries to Xavien Howard, Reshad Jones and Bobby McCain hurt. Trading away Minkah Fitzpatrick didn’t help. But I think we all can appreciate that Miami’s passing defense progressed throughout the year despite having to field a secondary that consisted of: Eric Rowe playing two positions, Nik Needham, Ryan Lewis, Ken Webster, Tae Hayes, Nate Brooks, Adrian Colbert, Walt Aikens, and Montre Hartage at various points.
The Dolphins will have a hopefully healthy Xavien Howard and Bobby McCain back. They signed the premier free agent corner in Byron Jones, drafted Noah Igbinoghene in the first round and drafted Brandon Jones in the third. They also signed safeties Clayton Fejedelem and Kavon Frazier, who have some starting experience in the past with Cincinnati and Dallas respectively. Things are pointing up more solidly in the back end of the defense.
But what about the additions to the front?
The interior players from last season remain largely intact with Davon Godchaux, Christian Wilkins, Jerome Baker, and Raekwon McMillan all returning. Zach Sieler only played in three games but looks promising and his Week 16 performance against the Bengals was arguably the best game for a Miami defensive lineman since Cameron Wake was still on the roster. Kyle Van Noy will likely play a good chunk of his snaps off the ball, as he did under Brian Flores in 2018. Elandon Roberts will at the very least be good depth up the middle.
And the edges of the defense?
First, I think it’s important to distinguish that Miami uses both defensive ends and outside linebackers as edge defenders in different formations. So, to label them all as EDGE players, as seems to be common practice these days, is a bit misleading as it relates to the Dolphins defense. My purpose for this article is to breakdown how the Dolphins got better on the edges this offseason and what we can expect from them in 2020. Here’s whose on the roster right now:
Defensive Ends
Shaq Lawson
Avery Moss
Emmanuel Ogbah
Jason Strowbridge
Curtis Weaver
*Emmanuel Ogbah, Jason Strowbridge and Shaq Lawson all can play tighter techniques to the ball when called upon (ex: 3, 4i, 4 and in some cases 0).
Outside Linebackers
Vince Biegel
Trent Harris
Andrew Van Ginkel
Kyle Van Noy
*Kyle Van Noy will very likely see snaps off-the-ball as a traditional ILB in addition to edge reps as an OLB. Biegel and Van Ginkel will also get snaps as stand-up DEs (ex: standup 5 or 6 tech in a 3-3-5 Bear front)
If you’ve read my articles on LockedOn before, you’ll know that I believe we’ll see Brian Flores defense really take shape this year. When Flores ran the Patriots defense in 2018, his most used formations were the 4-2-5 (307 snaps), 3-3-5 (226 snaps), 3-2-6 (132 snaps), and 4-3 (97 snaps). Last year’s use of the 3-4 I think was more built out of necessity. Miami’s edge players were bad at setting the edge, and with their ever-changing personnel I think Patrick Graham used more 3-4 looks because it was easier to coordinate. I think this year, with the improved personnel, we’ll see more of what Brian Flores was running in New England in 2018.
One note to consider is that prior to the bye week, we saw more examples of the 4-2-5 and 3-3-5 formations, often with the same personnel. Below are two screenshots from Miami’s Week 3 game against Dallas.
Standard 4-2-5
DL: Moss, Godchaux, Wilkins Harris
LB: Baker, Eguavoen
3-3-5 formation with 4-2-5 personnel
D-line: Moss, Godchaux, Wilkins, Charlton (OLB)
LBs: Baker, Eguavoen
3-2-6 formation with three DEs (Ruby)
D-line: Biegel, C. Harris, Moss
LBs: Baker, Eguavoen
4-3 Over
D-line: Moss, Wilkins, Godchaux, C. Harris
LBs: Eguavoen, McMillan, Baker
* Note Miami will play under and even looks out of 4-3 personnel.
Let’s get one thing straight. Miami’s defense is very multiple. They will play these formations with non-traditional personnel. For example, if we go back to 2018 when Brian Flores was calling the Patriots Defense, watch their Sunday Night Game against the Packers. New England opens that game with 4-2-5 personnel but using three DEs in the grouping. They used Trey Flowers as a 3-technique on 1st and 2nd downs that drive. Miami will do similar things, for instance, they had Taco Charlton line up as an OLB in their 3-3-5 look seen above.
My gut feeling is that this year, Miami’s defense will more closely resemble the 2018 Patriots in terms of what they deploy, both in formations and in personnel packages, than it will resemble anything Miami ran last year post-bye week.
For a more in-depth look at that, I’ll reference you to this piece I wrote in February of 2019 shortly after Brian Flores was hired. Inside the Film Room.
The remainder of this piece will cover the following additions Miami made this offseason and how they will fit: Emmanuel Ogbah, Shaq Lawson, Kyle Van Noy, Jason Strowbridge, and Curtis Weaver.
As a whole, this group should give Miami much improve ability up front on the edges of the defense. Primarily, Ogbah, Lawson, Van Noy and Strowbridge should provide an immediate shot in the arm for the run defense. The first three and Curtis Weaver should all prove to be better pass-rushers than anyone Miami deployed on the edge last year, be it a DE or OLB.
Emmanuel Ogbah
First things first about Ogbah. He’s big. And he’s long. At 6’4” 275lbs he’s got 35.5” arms and 10” hands. He’s got power and some explosiveness – 35.5” vert and 121” broad jumps. These are things to note about him. Ogbah was having a really nice year with the Chiefs notching 5.5 sacks before an injury cut short his 2019 campaign. He uses that length and power really well to set the edge against the run, and those long arms have come in handy as he’s got 20 career deflected passes.
In this first clip, you’ll see Ogbah (#90) at LDE for the Chiefs. His play recognition here is excellent as he feels the tackle release to setup for a screen. Ogbah slows his rush immediately and looks to get into the pass lane. The Jaguars had a double screen called and Foles goes the opposite way.
Ogbah 1 pic.twitter.com/GZtjKLU7EO
— Kevin Dern (@KevinMD4) May 11, 2020
Clip number two shows Ogbah’s ability to affect the passing lanes. His rush against Ronnie Stanley seems a bit off, and I think this may have been a game-planned spy attempt as the Chiefs blitz a corner from that side. If it’s not, then Ogbah has good recognition to stop his rush and drop into the passing lane and get his hands up to deflect Lamar Jackson’s pass for an incompletion.
Ogbah 2 pic.twitter.com/urE7sgEYsC
— Kevin Dern (@KevinMD4) May 11, 2020
Against the Packers, Ogbah showcases his length and speed in this pass-rush. He uses his long arms well to engage Bryan Bulaga in a bull-rush move. He’s able to start to turn the corner and executes a rip move to free himself and sack Aaron Rodgers.
Ogbah Sack pic.twitter.com/bXMtpwdkNo
— Kevin Dern (@KevinMD4) May 11, 2020
In our final clip of Emmanuel Ogbah, we’ll see him against the Vikings. Here he’s able to set a hard edge against LT Riley Rieff and he’s able to get upfield enough to force Dalvin Cook to cut inside into traffic where he’s stopped for a short gain.
Ogbah edge set pic.twitter.com/5h0lg2d1RD
— Kevin Dern (@KevinMD4) May 11, 2020
Overall, Ogbah’s a guy that is going to set a hard edge and has some pass-rush ability. While I get that Dolfans may be upset that 91 isn’t “retired” the way 54 and 99 are, I think it’s fitting as he’ll be deployed like how the Patriots deployed their #91 Deatrich Wise. Ogbah can play on the edge all three downs. He’s long enough and strong enough to play tighter techniques inside. There are a number of reps of him at a 4i-technique being able to stop the run. It wouldn’t surprise me if Miami tries to utilize him as an inside rusher on 3rd downs, much like the Patriots did with Wise. The plus for Ogbah is that he’s a better athlete. He’ll be able to collect some wins as a pass-rusher from 6, 7 and 9 technique looks on 1st and 2nd downs in addition to setting the edge against the run.
Shaq Lawson
Another player coached by Marion Hobby here. Shaq is a player that’s had an odd start to his career. Drafted by the Rex Ryan coached Bills, he wasn’t a super scheme fit there and dealt with some injuries. Starting only 17 career games, none in 2019, Lawson carved out a nice niche for himself in the rotation-happy Bills D-line last year. My thought is that he is going to get opportunities to replicate some of the looks that Trey Flowers did for the Patriots and continues to be put in with the Lions, coached by Matt Patricia, who runs another Patriot-styled scheme.
Our first clip of Shaq is against the Dolphins in Week 11. He’s going to be lined up outside RT Jesse Davis in what you’d call a ghost-6 technique (similar to a Wide-5 if you’re still on the Matt Burke vernacular from the wide-9). Lawson’s a bit slow off the snap, but he’s able to make himself small and is able to cross Jesse Davis’s face with a quick swipe move and makes a tackle for no gain.
Shaq pic.twitter.com/CYDynFHkal
— Kevin Dern (@KevinMD4) May 11, 2020
The second clip isn’t necessarily a great pass-rush rep, but the reason I want to showcase it is because of where Lawson’s aligned. He’s in a 3-technique look against RG Evan Boehm. Lawson does a nice job hand-fighting with Boehm, eventually getting free inside despite giving up more than 50lbs to Boehm. This is important because Miami incorporates a lot of the 3-3-5 looks and 3-2-6 looks in passing situations that necessitate DEs being able to play inside. A lot of the pass-rush games, which we’ll see when I talk about Kyle Van Noy, come from a wider edge player coming around into the backside A or B gap. Lawson’s ability to get push in the pocket here is key in executing those games, and in this rep he’s able to get in Fitzpatrick’s face to help force an incompletion.
Shaq 2 pic.twitter.com/N6132XUdM2
— Kevin Dern (@KevinMD4) May 11, 2020
We’ll move to Buffalo’s week 12 matchup against the Broncos for our next rep. Part of the pass-rush games that is so important in this defense it the ability for players to be able to rush inside and get into A and B gaps. Here Lawson is lined up in a 4-technique over Broncos LT Garrett Boles. He gets a good jump on the snap and is able to cross into the backside A gap, beating the LG across his face to get middle pressure and a sack against Brandon Allen.
Shaq sack pic.twitter.com/OZMaLRHljZ
— Kevin Dern (@KevinMD4) May 11, 2020
Our final clip of Shaq Lawson comes from the Bills vs. Patriots Game in Week 16. You probably already know what it is. Lawson’s lined up in a 5-technique and reads the fake jet sweep play and is able to stop Sony Michel for a big loss. He’s able to fight inside of the double-team block by the LT and WR from a nasty split. This shows Lawson’s get-off and is play recognition skill. He makes a great play tracking this down from inside. At worst, even if he misses the tackle, he’s mucked the play long enough for the CB to be able to force this back inside where it’s going to get a very minimal gain if anything.
Shaq TFL pic.twitter.com/nppH8gsyI5
— Kevin Dern (@KevinMD4) May 11, 2020
Overall, I think Emmanuel Ogbah might end up being the better of the two DEs signed for Miami. Especially at the start. But I think there’s more to unlock with Shaq Lawson. If Marion Hobby can get him to work on his explosiveness of the snap and getting that more consistent, that will go a long way toward helping him. He’s a strong end capable of lining up in tight techniques like 3, 4i and 4. He’s shown ability to rush interior gaps, and that ability may lend itself to doing some, let’s say unique, things that Trey Flowers got to do with the Patriots, like playing a 0-technique in some of their LB heavy nickel looks and in their “playground”/radar defense. While I’m not sure Lawson will get looks like that off the bat, I think that’s something feasible down the road a bit if he can make his get-off more consistent and continue to develop his hand fighting abilities.
Kyle Van Noy
The Dolphins had to, HAD TO get better on the edges of the defense. Case in point they signed two DEs and drafted two more. Brian Flores spoke after the Draft about how players not filling the stat sheet doesn’t mean they had a bad game. I believe that was in reference to Miami drafting Raekwon Davis. But it could be applied to Kyle Van Noy.
Van Noy may be the most important free agent signing and his impact will likely be rivaled only by Byron Jones for the hidden benefits they bring to the defense. Why do I say this? It’ because of the many different things Brian Flores and Josh Boyer will be able to do on defense because of Van Noy.
First, he’s able to play ILB, and play it quite well. He can do this in 4-2-5 looks where he’s paired with someone. He can do it in 3-3-5 looks where he’s the guy.
Here you can see him lined up behind Adam Butler in a 3-3-5 look. The interesting thing to note here is that the Patriots had 4-2-5 personnel on the field with Deatrich Wise, Butler and Adrian Clayborn up front. They used Trey Flowers as an OLB in this look opposite Dont’a Hightower.
You want him to rush off the edge? No problem. Here in this GIF you can see the Patriots “playground” defense. Van Noy will be on the left side and rushes outside the left tackle.
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) February 18, 2019
In this clip against Dallas from 2019, we’ll see the Patriots in a 2-4-5 look (which is a 4-man front, but with OLBs instead of DEs. Miami rain this a lot against Philly and in Week 17 against the Patriots last year). Jason Witten shifts over to Van Noy’s side and Kyle is able use his arms, get extension and maintain good leverage to set the edge and help with the tackle as other defenders arrive to make the stop. Textbook!
KVN edge set pic.twitter.com/i3xEDC8pVv
— Kevin Dern (@KevinMD4) May 11, 2020
Going back in time to 2018 against the Vikings, I want to give you two plays that were back-to-back in the game. First, we see Van Noy lined up over the RT. At the snap he’s going to drop into the short middle and read Kirk Cousins. He follows Cousins’ eyes to TE Kyle Rudolph and Van Noy just sits down in the zone right in front of him and Adam Butler gets a sack. That’s a hidden play there because Rudolph was open until Van Noy flowed that way.
KVN coverage pic.twitter.com/c0K7kRQlqG
— Kevin Dern (@KevinMD4) May 11, 2020
But the real treat to Van Noy’s game is his prowess with pass-rush games. This is the very next play. The Patriots are in their 3-2-6 look, Diamond, but have RE Adrian Clayborn lined up head-up on TE Kyle Rudolph, whose got a short split. Clayborn helps reroute him at the snap then rushes (something we could see Ogbah and Lawson do?). But watch Van Noy here. He’s going to be lined up off-ball over the Vikings RT. He feints a rush upfield, stops and then loops around to the backside A gap. Adam Butler and Dont’a Hightower crash towards the strongside to effectively set “picks” (Ogbah, Lawson, Raekwon Davis, Wilkins) to allow Van Noy the free run at Cousins. Van Noy unloads on him and forces an incompletion.
KVN pressure pic.twitter.com/SkZgcyUMEg
— Kevin Dern (@KevinMD4) May 11, 2020
He doesn’t notch a tackle, sack or pass deflection. Merely a pressure here. But his ability do run these pass-rush games is OUTSTANDING. Watch the 2018 AFC Championship Game and the Super Bowl victories.
Want one more? Okay, fine you’ve got me! This is in the Super Bowl victory over the Rams on a 3rd down in the first half. The Patriots are lined up in a 4-2-5 look, their marble concept (DB inserted over the nasty split or TE) and Van Noy is the MLB. He simply sits in the underneath zone and takes away two different receivers – almost like a spy. Then Jared Goff scrambles and Van Noy explodes to chase him down for a 14 yard loss on a sack!
KVN sack SB pic.twitter.com/voVH1imtON
— Kevin Dern (@KevinMD4) May 11, 2020
I expect Kyle Van Noy to be featured in multiple roles in this defense. Remember the picture of Miami’s 4-2-5 look way at the beginning? He can play either LB spot in that look – outside where Eguavoen is or as the MLB where Jerome Baker is. He can play ILB in 3-3-5 looks. He can set the edge as an OLB in 2-4-5 looks. You can use him in all manner of ways in pass-rush games. And regardless of where he plays, he’s very smart! You’re going to get good reps out of him. Knowing this system already will likely propel him into a leadership role on the defense, which in my view, will help younger guys like Jerome Baker, Raekwon McMillan and Andrew Van Ginkel. He can make sure they’re on top of their alignments and assignments and give them a living, breathing example of what it means to be a smart, tough and physical player. Do I sound like Coach Flores yet?
Jason Strowbridge
If you’ve followed me on Twitter leading up to the Draft, you know I’ve mentioned Strowbridge frequently as someone I’ve liked for Miami. And getting him in the 5th round is a bit of a steal in my opinion. He took on a role as a DT and 3-4 DE at North Carolina, getting minimal reps as a DE in a four man D-line. With the Dolphins, I think he’ll slot into the same position as Emmanuel Ogbah and be a part of the rotation behind him.
His experience playing tighter techniques as a Tar Heel will be one thing Miami will likely try to build on in pass-rush packages. Here’s a clip from Voch Lombardi’s film review of the Senior Bowl with Strowbridge rushing as a 3-technique.
Strowbridge Senior Bowl pic.twitter.com/MbGZqd7tKq
— Kevin Dern (@KevinMD4) May 11, 2020
Our next clip of Strowbridge comes from the Tar Heels Bowl Game against Temple. We’ll see Strowbridge lined up at LDE in a 4-man line. He’s able to use an arm over move to defeat the TE and uses his explosion to get into the gap ahead of the pulling guard and help make a TFL.
Strowbridge stop pic.twitter.com/JKTrXhJmxe
— Kevin Dern (@KevinMD4) May 11, 2020
In this clip against Virginia Tech he’s able to use quickly recognize that both the RG and RT down block and he’s able to get inside of the TE who’s trying to reach him and gets inside of the backside guard pulling. That play recognition is key and he’s able to make a tackle for no gain. Strowbridge doesn’t always exhibit the greatest get off/explosiveness off the snap, but when he does, his eyes take him to the ball well.
Strowbridge stop 2 pic.twitter.com/tjlew5s1Ts
— Kevin Dern (@KevinMD4) May 11, 2020
In our final clip, we’re looking at something subtle that I think the Dolphins will appreciate. Remember Kyle Van Noy’s pass-rush against the Vikings from above? Well, it’s plays like this from the front line that allow those pass-rush games to happen. Here we see Strowbridge lined up at 3-technique to the near side. He rushes from the B gap to the A gap and is able to occupy the RG and the C, allowing the LB to have a free run at the QB. While the LB fails to make the sack, you can see how this translates to what Miami will be wanting to do.
Strowbridge rush pic.twitter.com/ZEK7ONpRFp
— Kevin Dern (@KevinMD4) May 11, 2020
Jason Strowbridge will need some coaching up, there’s no denying that. But his length, power and experience playing tighter techniques will come in handy. I think his workload will steadily increase as the season moves on. But at first, I think he can help spell Ogbah at Big DE in 4-man lines and might give Miami something as an interior player on 3rd down pass-rush packages.
Curtis Weaver
I think most people are aware of the “good player, bad body” stigma that Curtis Weaver’s carried throughout the Draft process. Daniel Jeremiah said as much when Miami selected him. Weaver could be a tremendous value pick for the Dolphins. I haven’t seen Boise State a lot, but Weaver seems to be strictly a stand-up DE, and I’d think that he’d be that for Miami starting off. Think Chris Long at the end of his run with the Patriots. Weaver can be a 3rd down pass-rusher right off the bat. But I think he’ll need to learn to play the run better in order to earn more snaps.
In our first clip we’ll see that Air Force brings a wing-back into pitch phase to fake an option play. Weaver is the stand-up DE nearest to us. He’s able to read that the motion player isn’t getting the ball before he fully steps into his rush. He uses a rip move to get around the RT and does a nice job turning his rush path into the QB.
Weaver sack pic.twitter.com/1pPBxS8jlu
— Kevin Dern (@KevinMD4) May 11, 2020
This clip showcases Weaver’s strength. Here he’s able to split a double team for a sack.
Weaver double team sack pic.twitter.com/Idb81EaNjP
— Kevin Dern (@KevinMD4) May 11, 2020
In the final clip with Curtis Weaver, we’ll see him use his length to set the edge against the run. Marion Hobby will be charged with coaxing this ability out of him more consistently. But when he does, this will help him see more reps.
Weaver TFL pic.twitter.com/c3G0Mt3pbv
— Kevin Dern (@KevinMD4) May 11, 2020
How all these pieces come together should be very fun to watch. Miami now has a pair of Big DEs – Ogbah and Strowbridge and a pair of Rush ends in Lawson and Weaver. Kyle Van Noy will be playing himself. We’ll also likely see guys like Vince Biegel, Andrew Van Ginkel and Raekwon McMillan get some snaps on the edge as Brian Flowers wasn’t shy about having those three play on the edge last year.
Another added benefit to this, could be that we see Christian Wilkin’s pass-rush potential unlocked more in his second season. With some of these new edge additions able to rush from multiple spots, it wouldn’t surprise me to see Wilkins benefit on twists across the line.
While I won’t make any predictions on which of these guys leads the Dolphins in sacks, I will make two others:
1) These edge defenders will help Miami’s run defense improve. A lot.
2) In terms of pass-rush and the totality of the defense, this group of guys will allow Brian Flores and Josh Boyer to run the defense the way they want to and not be constrained into boiling it down like they did in 2019.
That final point is something we as Dolfans should all be very excited about! #FinsUp
Miami Dolphins Trade Charles Harris to Atlanta Falcons
The Miami Dolphins are replacing former first-round picks with late-round prospects.
According to Jason Butt, the Falcons beat writer for The Athletic, the team has traded former 1st-round pick (22nd-overall in 2017) Charles Harris to the Atlanta Falcons for a conditional 7th-round draft pick in 2021.
BREAKING: The Falcons have agreed to trade an undisclosed draft pick to the Dolphins for edge rusher Charles Harris, per source. Harris was a first-round pick out of Missouri in 2017.
— Jason Butt (@JasonHButt) May 1, 2020
Current conditions are unknown, but they’re expected to involve Harris either making the final roster, or being active for a certain number of games in 2020.
Trading Harris comes less than 24 hours after the Dolphins released fellow 2017 1st-round draft pick (28th-overall to the Dallas Cowboys), Taco Charlton. It was widely debated which of these pass rushers the Dolphins would draft that year, naively missing out on a much-better talent (drafted 30th-overall) in T.J. Watt.
Taco Charlton ironically ends up joining the Dolphins last year after being released by the Cowboys, and instantly saw more action than Harris. In 10 games with Miami, Charlton logged 396 defensive snaps (39.6 per game); in 14 games, Harris played 429 (30.64 per game).
Hey we know that guy. Former Missouri Tiger Charles Harris gets a sack in his hometown. #Mizzou pic.twitter.com/3EUEetSOA1
— Josh Kurelac (@JoshKurelac) December 24, 2017
Charles Harris showed promise his rookie season, but was never able to grow as a pass rusher. During his three years in Miami, Harris combined to accumulate: 3.5 sacks, 34 solo tackles, 10 tackles for a loss (TFL), and 23 quarterback hits. Think Cameron Wake had a down year for the Tennessee Titans last season? In the 9 games he was active for, Wake was still able to get 2.5 sacks and 11 QB hits.
Even more detrimental than his lackluster pass rush was Harris’ inability to set the edge in the running game. Infamously being flushed out on big runs, Harris was a liability on first & second down, and couldn’t generate the necessary pass rush on third down. The team tried their luck at outside linebacker, but the results were just as disappointing.
Charles Harris shows up on Dwayne Allen’s highlight reel. pic.twitter.com/nUPwnq9aua
— Locked On Dolphins (@LockedOnPhins) March 9, 2019
Teams can never have enough pass rush in today’s NFL, making defensive end a premium position to solve. That said, when Harris was drafted in 2017, Cameron Wake was still performing at a high level, and the team extended Andre Branch to a 3-year, $24m deal less than two months before the NFL draft. Defensive end wasn’t necessarily a need, and seeing such limited production from Harris only exemplifies our disappointment over the last decade.
A likely candidate to be cut after the team drafted defensive ends Jason Strowbridge (154th-overall) and Curtis Weaver (164th-overall) in the 5th-round, receiving compensation for Harris is a pleasant surprise, and speaks to the type of shrewd moves general manager Chris Grier has made over the past year, including:
- The Laremy Tunsil haul.
- The additional 2nd-round pick Miami acquired from the New Orleans Saints in the 2019 draft that led to them drafting Raekwon Davis.
- The additional 6th-round pick they received from the Seattle Seahawks for the 5th-to-last pick in this year’s draft; which, at the bare minimum, is a 50-slot jump.
Miami now has 11 draft picks in 2021, with additional draft picks coming in rounds 1, 2, 6 and 7. And this doesn’t take potential compensatory picks in mind.
A new era is certainly blossoming under Brian Flores; unfortunately, it’s evident there wasn’t much of a foundation for him to build off of.
Meet Charles Harris
💪 👊 🐬 pic.twitter.com/kUIEJRe6Xu
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) April 28, 2017
Is Brian Flores Really a Good Head Coach?
Dolphins fans everywhere are waking up giddier than a kid after their birthday. We no longer have to wonder whether or not we got the present we waited all year for. As we joyfully unwrapped the red and white gift garnered with Hawaiian leis, fans couldn’t help but feel that the future of this franchise is finally going in the right direction.
But the future of the franchise isn’t in the hands of a rookie quarterback that’s about to sit the entire 2020 season. The success of this franchise depends on the man who believes he can coach up talented players and maximize their potential. A man who takes promising athletes and turns them into football players.
That man is the head coach of the Miami Dolphins, Brian Flores.
Setting the Stage
First, it was DeVante Parker‘s ability to breakout, followed by Eric Rowe‘s prosperous stint at safety. Two players that grew under Flores’ coaching and earned contract extensions, indicating that they are part of the new core going forward.
Then there was the growth of players like Mike Gesicki and Raekwon McMillan. The team saw an emergence from Preston Williams and Vince Biegel. All while witnessing two elite players take their performance to another level with Jerome Baker and Davon Godchaux.
MIKE GESICKI ICE IN HIS VEINS!pic.twitter.com/4lOt3Hygno
— Barstool Penn State (@PSUBarstool) December 29, 2019
None of this is on accident. You could argue it’s the natural growth players should experience in the NFL, but how close were we to ousting Gesicki and McMillan from the team?
Fans were skeptical when he was hired, but Brian Flores used the 2019 season to prove that he’s a real head coach in this league.
Not just in terms of handling the media, babysitting personalities, learning the X’s and O’s, and knowing when to throw the challenge flag. Brian Flores excelled in the one area head coaches are supposed to prosper at, and that’s player development.
Nik Needham and Jomal Wiltz went from potential practice squad players to roster locks in 2020; both teetering as NFL starters before the team signed Byron Jones and drafted Noah Igbinoghene.
Other than a couple of holes scattered throughout the roster, Flores turned a potential 0-16 team in 2019 to a playoff-caliber team in 2020 (and that’s not an exaggeration).
Developing Prospects into Football Players
Ereck Flowers and Shaq Lawson were former 1st-round picks that failed for their original teams.
Flowers was released before he could finish his rookie deal with the New York Giants, and Shaq Lawson was never offered a 5th-year option, let alone the franchise tag or even a competitive offer from the team that drafted him, the Buffalo Bills.
Ereck Flowers returns home to Miami – where he was born at went to the college at the U.
Ereck Flowers pass block win rate per year:
2019 (after move to guard in Washington): 92%
2018 84%
2017 83%
— Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) March 16, 2020
After a resurgence at offensive guard in 2019 with the Washington Redskins, Flowers showed he had the talent to backup his 1st-round selection, but the evidence those 16 games provide are tiny compared to the 75 games he’s been active for throughout his career. That small sample size (16 out of 75 games) accounts for 21.33% of his career – meaning there’s another 78.67% of game tape that indicates the player should be avoided.
Shaq Lawson is a better player than his stats indicate, but there’s a reason why his original team wasn’t interested in his return; let alone having him start at defensive end in a division that luckily saw Tom Brady leave.
Lawson accumulated the most sacks (6.5), tackles for a loss (13) and QB Hits (18) of his career last season, but it’s the tape that shows more promise than the numbers.
Now the Dolphins find themselves with three very intriguing 1st-round draft picks.
The team landed the savior every Dolphins fan wanted without having to give up additional assets to acquire him, but we’d be remiss if we didn’t mention that Tua Tagovailoa still needs to grow into an NFL quarterback. Will his growth be affected by his hip injury? Will he be rusty after missing nearly half a year of football?
The Miami Dolphins select Alabama Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Get to know your rookie QB, Miami.
Scouting reports, character background, teammate testimonies, and the story of the young man fro Ewa Beach all in here. https://t.co/BtoY5AyXkr
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) April 24, 2020
Tua’s elite talent should indicate that he’ll be fine, but what about the other draft picks the Dolphins made in the 1st-round?
We all knew this team desperately needed offensive line help, and with all of the top-tier offensive tackles gone the team decided to dip down into that second-tier of talent and grabbed Austin Jackson out of USC.
Big, talented, young and raw, Jackson is only 20 years old, and has all of the potential to evolve into a mammoth left tackle. The caveat is, he still has to grow…there is no guarantee his potential will translate successfully. Ironically enough, Austin Jackson is kind of like Ereck Flowers when he was drafted out of college: raw, with all of the physical traits to become a great NFL tackle – and it never materialized (for Flowers).
After trading down 4 spots and adding an additional 4th-round pick, the Dolphins selected an under-hyped cornerback named Noah Igbinoghene. This isn’t to say that Igbinoghene isn’t a talented prospect, because I’d be excited if you told me the team drafted him, but few expected his name to be called with the 30th-pick in the 1st-round.
Miami picks up a lockdown corner
The Dolphins draft Auburn CB Noah Igbinoghene with the No. 30 pick in the #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/IzfIWRWgF3
— B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) April 24, 2020
Igbinoghene is a “smaller” cornerback at only 5’10”, but he is one of the top press-cornerbacks in the draft and Brian Flores loves to play press/man coverage on defense. Right now, Igbinoghene is projected to be a starting slot cornerback in the NFL, but there’s a chance he can move outside when he gets more experience and his body grows.
All of the players acquired by the Miami Dolphins this offseason have a ton of potential, but the only one that’s a virtual lock to perform is cornerback Byron Jones. The rest of them? They can fail just as easily as they can become elite players in the NFL.
That all depends on how good of a coach Brian Flores really is. And we’re certainly about to find out.
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) April 24, 2020
Locked on Dolphins 2020 Mock Draft – Rounds 1 & 2
The most-influential NFL draft (arguably) in the history of the Miami Dolphins franchise is set to take place in less than 8 hours, and with 5 draft picks in the first 2 rounds of the draft, no two predictions are going to be alike.
So without further ado, here is who the Locked on Dolphins staff predicted the team would take:
Note: you can check out Kyle Crabb’s full mock draft at The Draft Network here. His Dolphins predictions have been posted below.
5th-overall (Round 1)
Andrew Mitchell
Selection: Tua Tagolavaia, Alabama (QB)
Summary: After all the smokescreens, debating and questioning, The Dolphins get their QB of the future. No trade up, no waiting at 18 in case of a slide due to injuries, no over thinking. They take their guy.
Chris Kowalewski
Selection: Mekhi Becton, Louisville (OT)
Summary: The Dolphins didn’t want to let go of Laremy Tunsil in 2019, but ultimately couldn’t refuse after Bill O’Brien offered to mortgage the Texans’ future in exchange for Miami’s best offensive lineman. The void left behind means that the Dolphins need to find a replacement to fortify protection for their QB and to raise them from the league’s worst rushing attack.
Gabe Hauari
Selection: Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama (QB)
Summary: The Dolphins get their man after all. Tua fits what Brian Flores looks for in a QB, and Miami rolls the dice on his health.
I keep hearing about how Tua Tagovailoa is a “risky” NFL Draft pick. Anyway, here’s what happens if you take all the most efficient college football careers of all time and put them on one chart https://t.co/vkoJnseIRC pic.twitter.com/n5h2rN262g
— Rodger Sherman (@rodger) April 20, 2020
Jason Hrina
Selection: Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama (QB)
Summary: The Miami Dolphins likely aren’t staying at #5 to select Tua Tagovailoa, but if this is their guy they need to ensure they do everything they can to get him. Don’t let the Los Angeles Charges jump you over one draft pick. Make the move to #3 and secure your future.
Kevin Dern
Selection: Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama (QB)
Summary: While I don’t rank him in the same category as Andrew Luck, Tua’s going to give Miami a good chance at their franchise QB. He seems like a good fit to mesh well with the concepts Chan Gailey brings – remember, Gailey was one of the NFL originators using RPO’s, something Tua is fantastic with – and Tua will get to learn under a pro’s pro in Fitzpatrick.
Kyle Crabbs
Selection: Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama (QB)
Summary: The Dolphins’ hunt for a quarterback ends without the need to trade up from No. 5. They have been masterful in concealing their intentions this offseason, which allows them to take their pick from a talented group of QBs.
Oliver Candido
Selection: Tua Tagolavaia, Alabama (QB)
Summary: Tua will stabilize the QB position for Miami for a decade-plus. Everything pertaining to the QB position, Tua checks the box for. His medical history will raise concerns, but Miami was able to have their doctors examine Tua’s hip prior to the draft.
Shawn Digity
Selection: Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama (QB)
Summary: Once the dust has settled, I think it’s going to be Tua Tagovailoa. The Dolphins get their quarterback of the future, and they can give him a redshirt year if Ryan Fitzpatrick gets the starting nod for 2020. Strap in for the Tagovailoa era.
18th-overall (Round 1)
Andrew Mitchell
Selection: Andrew Thomas, Georgia (OT)
Summary: Ultimately, I think Dolphins move up from this spot in hopes of landing Jedrick Willis, but Miami looks to bolster its OL with Andrew Thomas, who should plug in right away as a LT.
Chris Kowalewski
Selection: Justin Herbert, Oregon (QB)
Summary: After trading 2nd and 5th round draft picks for Josh Rosen only a year ago, the Dolphins will clearly want to bring in another prospect to compete and learn under veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick in his final year in Miami. The rumours of Herbert being considered by the Dolphins and Chargers as a top 6 pick in the draft are nothing but a smokescreen, and in this mock the Chargers were willing to outbid the Dolphins to select Tua Tagovailoa. Meanwhile, Justin Herbert fell down the board enough for the Dolphins to draft him at 18, where they are much more comfortable with the value of the pick.
Yesterday was Jordan Love re-watch. Tomorrow is Tua re-watch. Tonight is Justin Herbert re-watch.
Utah 2018 dime coming off-script. pic.twitter.com/HXXc1NyPNt
— Kyle Crabbs (@GrindingTheTape) April 21, 2020
Gabe Hauari
Selection: Josh Jones, Houston (OT)
Summary: This might be a slight reach, but the Dolphins badly need to invest in the offensive line to give Tua the best chance to stay healthy. Jones is still a little raw, but has some considerable upside.
Jason Hrina
Selection: A.J. Epenesa, Iowa (DL)
Summary: The Miami Dolphins have some talent on the defensive line, but they lack the kind of punch that’ll throw opposing quarterbacks off their rhythm. A.J. Epenesa brings the kind of versatility that Brian Flores likes in his players, and solidifies a defensive front that already features young players like Christian Wilkins and Davon Godchaux.
Kevin Dern
Selection: Ezra Cleveland, Boise State (OT)
Summary: Unless Miami makes a move up for a tackle, which to me seems unnatural for Chris Grier, I think Cleveland is the best tackle left in round one that has the length Miami desires in their tackles.
Kyle Crabbs
Selection: Andrew Thomas, Georgia (OT)
Summary: **Miami trades picks No. 18 & 39 to Cleveland for picks No. 10 & 187**
The Dolphins continue to build the best possible supporting cast around their new young quarterback — even at the cost of trading up to ensure they land one of the premier offensive tackles. Andrew Thomas is a perfect fit for Chan Gailey’s new offense.
Oliver Candido
Selection: Jerry Jeudy, Alabama (WR)
Summary: Tua’s #1 target will be joining him in Miami. Jeudy brings a chemistry with Tua, but also brings much more to the team. More of a BPA/luxury pick for Miami, but it’s hard to pass up on the talent.
Shawn Digity
Selection: Josh Jones, Houston (OT)
Summary: The top four offensive tackles will already be gone by this point, so the next best option is Houston’s Jones. Jones will be a plug-and-play addition onto the offensive line. The pick makes too much for an incomplete offensive line unit and the Dolphins taking their quarterback at five.
26th-overall (Round 1)
Andrew Mitchell
Selection: Cesar Ruiz, Michigan (C/G)
Summary: It’s clear what the weak link on this team is. They take another solid OL starter from a big program. Solidifying their offensive line for the upcoming season. Thomas – Flowers – Karras – Ruiz – Davis.
Cesar Ruiz is a joy to watch as a puller – quick, vision to redirect. This is the best IOL in the 2020 #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/FY0kTKRMlb
— Brad Kelly (@BradKelly17) April 15, 2020
Chris Kowalewski
Selection: Cesar Ruiz, Michigan (C/G)
Summary: Despite the additions of Ted Karras and Ereck Flowers in free agency, the interior of the Dolphins’ offensive line is still in need of help. The selection of Cesar Ruiz brings in some positive talent to the group and versatility at either Center or Guard, whilst pleasing Dolphins owner and Michigan alum, Stephen Ross.
Gabe Hauari
Selection: Cesar Ruiz, Michigan (C/G)
Summary: An offensive line consisting of Josh Jones, Ereck Flowers, Cesar Ruiz, Ted Karras and Jesse Davis would be a stark improvement from last year’s unit.
Jason Hrina
Selection: Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota (DB)
Summary: After letting Reshad Jones go and trading Minkah Fitzpatrick, the Dolphins are relying on Eric Rowe and Bobby McCain at safety. Antoine Winfield Jr. is raw, but might just be a younger Reshad Jones. Pair him with Xavien Howard and Byron Jones on the outside, and the Dolphins feature one of the scariest secondaries in the NFL.
Kevin Dern
Selection: Ashtyn Davis, Cal (S)
Summary: Miami’s defense is predicated on playing a lot of Cover 1 looks. They have the CB tandem now with Xavien Howard and Byron Jones, and drafting a FS with Davis’s range allows them to move Bobby McCain back to nickel, rounding out one of the better secondaries in the league. Gerald Alexander, Davis’s position coach in college is also now with Miami.
This is played perfectly by Cal S Ashtyn Davis. Great range to get there and perfect hit to break it up. Davis is a DUDE. pic.twitter.com/2r1Xmy0g9v
— Rob Paul (@RobPaulNFL) October 6, 2019
Kyle Crabbs
Selection: D’Andre Swift, Georgia (RB)
Summary: Miami’s upgrades to its offense have been plentiful. This is a cherry-on-top selection that helps ensure the Dolphins’ new franchise QB will have a balanced offensive attack waiting for him.
Oliver Candido
Selection: Josh Jones, Houston (OT)
Summary: Jones steadily improved throughout his collegiate career, he also provides flexibility to the offensive line. Miami has to improve the offensive line, no matter who’s taking the snap behind the center.
Shawn Digity
Selection: Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota (DB)
Summary: The Dolphins released Reshad Jones earlier in the off-season, and they’ll look to add a new safety at some point during the draft. That’s where Winfield comes in. Consider this another plug-and-play selection; I would expect Winfield to rise to the starting position early.
The player selected above and below this sentence shows you just how hard it is to predict a player’s draft value.
39th-overall (Round 2)
Andrew Mitchell
Selection: Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota (DB)
Summary: Flores gets to add a rangey defensive back to a strong corner group. Winfield likely plays FS in the Flores defensive scheme which will move Bobby McCain back to Nickel Corner.
Chris Kowalewski
Selection: J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State (RB)
Summary: Dolphins’ RB coach, Eric Studesville and Head Coach Brian Flores spent significant time with JK Dobbins in mid-March and rumours quickly began as to their high regard for the Ohio State prospect. With 4459 yards and 38 TDs (6.2 yards per rush) spanning a 3 year college career, Dobbins will be sought-after in the early portion of Round 2 and would bring an instant upgrade to Miami’s RB group.
JK Dobbins is so explosive off of the line of scrimmage. Get him at 26 or 39, @MiamiDolphins!!! 🐬🏈🤞 pic.twitter.com/sbFHyKLg48
— Brady Hamilton (@Brady_216) April 23, 2020
Gabe Hauari
Selection: Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota (DB)
Summary: Pairing Winfield Jr. with Eric Rowe allows Brian Flores and Josh Boyer to move Bobby McCain back to slot cornerback, thus improving two positions with one pick. Winfield has the versatility to fit in perfectly with this defense.
Jason Hrina
Selection: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU (RB)
Summary: Jordan Howard was a good offseason signing, but the Miami Dolphins still need a second running back to compliment him. Adding one of college’s top running backs can help evolve Miami’s offense, making them legitimate playoff contenders with Ryan Fitzpatrick under center in 2020. Rather than reaching for an offensive line prospect that’s potentially available at #56, grab a future starting running back and get them on track to take over the backfield in 2021 – when your franchise quarterback will be starting and mistakes need to be minimized.
Kevin Dern
Selection: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU (RB)
Summary: Miami gets lucky here and nabs the perfect combo back to pair with Jordan Howard. Edwards-Helaire is terrific in the passing game and can make defenders miss in the open field. Daniel Jeremiah compared him to a “super-charged James White”. Sounds right for Miami.
Oliver Candido
Selection: Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota (DB)
Summary: Safety is a position of need, and Miami is able to grab a game-changer. Winfield Jr. may be undersized, but he’s a ball hawk with the attitude and speed to get involved in the running game. Bobby McCain goes back to the nickel, subsequently improving that position as well.
Antoine Winfield Jr. Highlights pic.twitter.com/GJyTvN5YkJ
— Mostly Always (@Mostly_Always) April 21, 2020
Shawn Digity
Selection: J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State (RB)
Summary: The Fins signed Jordan Howard, but I have a suspicion that they’ll go after one of the heavy-hitter running backs to eventually be the bell cow moving forward. My best guess is Dobbins. I think he’ll take the opportunity and run with it.
56th-overall (Round 2)
Andrew Mitchell
Selection: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU (RB)
Summary: Dolphins need to add some more talent at the RB position. CEH is a small but all around solid prospect who will compliment the addition of Jordan Howard well.
Chris Kowalewski
Selection: Ashtyn Davis, Cal (S)
Summary: Brian Flores has shown a knack for getting significant production out of DBs and a possible pairing with the rookie out of Cal State may be a fruitful one for the Dolphins. With a big need at the safety spot, Davis brings huge potential, toughness, versatility and ‘A+’ character and work ethic, ticking all of the boxes which Flores looks for in his players.
Gabe Hauari
Selection: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU (RB)
Summary: The Dolphins WILL draft a running back early in this draft, the only question is ‘how early’ and which running back they prefer. Edwards-Helaire is a nice compliment to Jordan Howard.
Jason Hrina
Selection: Willie Gay Jr., Mississippi State (LB)
Summary: Some will consider this a reach, but Willie Gay Jr. brings an athletic linebacker to a unit that is going to see Vince Biegel and Raekwon McMillan receive a pay raise in 2021. With a Jerome Baker extension looming in 2021 or 2022, and Kyle Van Noy already costing $12.75m annually, the Dolphins will need to use some draft assets for the middle of their defense. Gay isn’t just a cap strategy, but he also allows Miami to use Baker and Von Noy off the edge more often, essentially adding to Miami’s pass rush.
Kevin Dern
Selection: Robert Hunt, Louisiana (OG)
Summary: Miami’s not usually known for taking prospects from smaller schools, but I think they roll the dice on Hunt here. Hunt has experience playing RT in college, but can slide inside to RG and compete with Deiter, Calhoun and Isidora.
Oliver Candido
Selection: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU (RB)
Summary: Miami adds Clyde Edwards-Helaire to the backfield to pair with Jordan Howard. A balanced and patient runner who, with Howard, can tire out teams under the HardRock Stadium blistering sun.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire is a stud. Will he be there at 45 for the Bucs? pic.twitter.com/NhOamQyy5o
— JC Cornell (@CornellNFL) April 18, 2020
Shawn Digity
Selection: Lloyd Cushenberry III, LSU (OG)
Summary: The Dolphins select another offensive lineman; this time it’s Cushenberry from LSU. He’ll slide into right guard and be another early starter for a reinventing offensive line.
Mock Draft by Writer
Andrew Mitchell:
Round 1, #5: Tua Tagolavaia, Alabama (QB)
Round 1, #18: Andrew Thomas, Georgia (OT)
Round 1, #26: Cesar Ruiz, Michigan (C/G)
Round 2, #39: Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota (DB)
Round 2, #56: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU (RB)
Chris Kowalewski:
For the record, Tua Tagovailoa would be my preferred pick at #5 for the Dolphins. Like a large proportion of fans, I’m itching for the Dolphins to swing the bat and take a chance on a special prospect at the team’s most important position. I’d rather not see them having accumulated all this draft capital only to play it ‘safe’ with a lesser talent when it comes to the question of unforeseeable durability. If selecting Tua needed a move up to #3, I’d still do it.
It’s no secret that Miami has been interested in Tua since he burst onto the scene with a National Championship victory. But opinions could easily, and genuinely, have changed in light of a slew of unfortunate injuries and it’s inevitable (and only right) that Chris Grier and Brian Flores should have also considered a variety of other possible plans and options as to how to build the team.
I’m not in charge of the Dolphins’ draft or have any remote impact upon what they could decide to do. I’ve only sat on the couch at home to watch the Dolphins struggle in recent years with an absent, injured QB and various iterations of incompetent backups, protected by a turnstile of an offensive line. The Dolphins are a team with several key needs and spent 2019 acquiring the draft capital needed to develop for the future.
These predictions assume that the Chargers see themselves as only a QB away from truly competing and are willing to outbid the Dolphins to move up, trading with the Lions for the 3rd overall pick and Tua Tagovailoa.
So on that basis, I can only project what I *think* the Dolphins’ front office *might* do in the first couple of rounds of the draft, using TheDraftNetwork.com’s Mock Draft Simulator.
It might not be exactly what I want them to do… but it may well be a possibility.
Round 1, #5: Mekhi Becton, Louisville (OT)
Round 1, #18: Justin Herbert, Oregon (QB)
Round 1, #26: Cesar Ruiz, Michigan (C/G)
Round 2, #39: J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State (RB)
Round 2, #56: Ashtyn Davis, Cal (S)
Mekhi Becton has been linked to the Miami Dolphins for a while. Reps like the one below are why. What do we think of Becton Dolphins fans? #BrawlNetwork
— Dolphins Brawl ™️ (@DolphinsBrawl) April 21, 2020
Gabe Hauari:
Round 1, #5: Tua Tagolavaia, Alabama (QB)
Round 1, #18: Josh Jones, Houston (OT)
Round 1, #26: Cesar Ruiz, Michigan (C/G)
Round 2, #39: Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota (DB)
Round 2, #56: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU (RB)
Jason Hrina:
Round 1, #5: Tua Tagolavaia, Alabama (QB)
Round 1, #18: A.J. Epenesa, Iowa (DL)
Round 1, #26: Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota (DB)
Round 2, #39: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU (RB)
Round 2, #56: Willie Gay Jr., Mississippi State (LB)
Kevin Dern:
Round 1, #5: Tua Tagolavaia, Alabama (QB)
Round 1, #18: Ezra Cleveland, Boise State (OT)
Round 1, #26: Ashtyn Davis, Cal (S)
Round 2, #39: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU (RB)
Round 2, #56: Robert Hunt, Louisiana (OG)
The 49ers hosted LT Ezra Cleveland for a meeting.
He film is boring because it just seems too easy for him. Very athletic and a lot of similarities to McGlinchey playing style. pic.twitter.com/5QMBGRhS9N
— John Chapman (@JL_Chapman) April 11, 2020
Kyle Crabbs:
Round 1, #5: Tua Tagolavaia, Alabama (QB)
Round 1, #18: Andrew Thomas, Georgia (OT)
Round 1, #26: D’Andre Swift, Georgia (RB)
Oliver Candido:
Round 1, #5: Tua Tagolavaia, Alabama (QB)
Round 1, #18: Jerry Jeudy, Alabama (WR)
Round 1, #26: Josh Jones, Houston (OT)
Round 2, #39: Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota (DB)
Round 2, #56: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU (RB)
Shawn Digity:
Round 1, #5: Tua Tagolavaia, Alabama (QB)
Round 1, #18: Josh Jones, Houston (OT)
Round 1, #26: Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota (DB)
Round 2, #39: J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State (RB)
Round 2, #56: Lloyd Cushenberry III, LSU (OG)
Percentage of snaps that resulted in a QB Pressure for a few notable tackle prospects. #NFLDraft
Josh Jones – 1.2%
Tristan Wirfs – 1.5%
Andrew Thomas – 2.2%
Austin Jackson – 2.4%
Isaiah Wilson – 2.5%
Jedrick Wills – 3.1%
Mekhi Becton – 3.8%pic.twitter.com/iNg5PN4d0w
— Matt Gajewski (@Matt_Gajewski) April 20, 2020
