The Aftermath: Dolphins 27 Patriots 24

Snap Counts, Grades, Metrics, and Other Phins Notes

Foreword:

As we develop a weekly content schedule for the season, I wanted something to bridge the gap between the Sunday night game breakdown column and the Tuesday film review. So, here we are with a smorgasbord of information, statistics, snap counts, and whatever is prudent to the Dolphins game from the Sunday prior.

We’ll dive into the game data from Pro Football Focus, Pro Football Reference, grab some quotes from the player’s and coach’s pressers, and continue to provide the most comprehensive coverage on the Miami Dolphins you can find.

Dolphins-Patriots

Team Stats

Since the Dolphins made the jump from the AFL to the NFL in 1970, the team has won four or fewer games just twice (2004 and 2007). The 2019 season promised to join those records in the abyss of this franchise’s lowest points with an insurmountable task Sunday in Foxboro.

Instead, the Dolphins shocked the betting world by overcoming three-score-underdog status for the most improbable win in the NFL in nearly three decades. And they did it by having the third most successful passing day of the season against the NFL’s stingiest defense.

Despite facing pressure on 31 of his 50 drop backs, Ryan Fitzpatrick took just two sacks, didn’t turn the ball over, and moved the chains 26 times — New England averaged allowing just 15 first downs coming into the game. The Patriots held 10 passers under 200 yards, by Fitzpatrick went over 300 yards, including a game-winning, 13-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to put the quintessential bow on this trying season.

The Dolphins made winners of all bettors on their season win total (which never eclipsed 4.5 wins, even before the trades of Laremy Tunsil, Kenny Stills and Minkah Fitzpatrick). They made fools of all the analysts that called their effort — their entire operation — a disgrace to the game. And in doing so, the Dolphins forced New England into a game on Wildcard Weekend for the first time since the 2009 loss to Baltimore.

Ryan Fitzpatrick, despite starting just 13 games, posted his third-highest yardage total in his 15-year career. The Dolphins finish 27th in total offense, 12th in passing, last in rushing, and 25th in scoring.

Miami finishes with the 18th-most efficient red zone offense in the league, and the 34.3% third down conversion rate ranks 28th in football.

The team’s defensive rankings dipped to irreparable levels in the first month of the season. Allowing better than 30 points in each of those four games, the Dolphins defense only allowed 30 or more points in four of the final 12 (this excludes Buffalo’s onside kick return that gave the Bills 31 points that day).

Sunday was Miami’s best effort. The Dolphins used eight defensive backs for a total of 301 snaps in the win. Seven of the eight players (Eric Rowe the exception) were either undrafted rookies, or players that were acquired in-season for the Fins.

The result, an 88.4 passer rating for Tom Brady — on-track with his season mark, but nearly 10 points lower than his career figure in that department.

Miami finishes the season 30th in total defense, 26th in passing, 27th in rushing, and last in scoring. The Dolphins red zone defense finished 27th in preventing touchdowns, and the 41.8% third down conversion rate allowed ranked 24th in the NFL.

Flores’ defense finishes 11th in blitz frequency, 21st in knockdown percentage, and last in hurry rate, pressure rate, and sacks. The Dolphins 109 missed tackles were 10th most in the league, but nobody was on the field more than Miami’s defense.

The “Takes No Talent” mantra was effective. The Dolphins had the fourth-fewest penalties assessed for the fourth fewest yardage total in the NFL.

Offense:

Snap Counts:

Player Snaps (% of Offensive Snaps) QB Ryan Fitzpatrick 68 (100%) RB Patrick Laird 61 (89.7%) RB Samaje Perine 6 (8.8%) FB Chandler Cox 1 (1.5%) WR Devante Parker 67 (98.5%) WR Albert Wilson 67 (98.5%) WR Isaiah Ford 53 (77.9%) WR Mack Hollins 2 (2.9%) TE Mike Gesicki 51 (75%) TE Durham Smythe 27 (39.7%) OL Julie’n Davenport 68 (100%) OL Michael Deiter 68 (100%) OL Daniel Kilgore 68 (100%) OL Shaq Calhoun 68 (100%) OL Jesse Davis 68 (100%) OL Adam Pankey 8 (11.8%)

Miami’s health along the offensive line was sustained through the final game, as all five starters played wire-to-wire, yet again. Pro Football Focus credited the Patriots with 19 pressures, but other outlets say that number was in the 30’s.

Julie’n Davenport led the way with five, and Michael Deiter had four pressures allowed. The challenging season for the left side of the line comes to a disappointing end.

Jesse Davis closed out a strong December to emphatically state his case for the right tackle position next season and beyond. Davis surrendered two pressures, both hurries. In the month of December, Davis allowed only 10 total pressures (7 hurries, 3 hits, 0 sacks) and committed just one penalty during the final two months of the season.

Shaq Calhoun’s only pressure allowed was a sack, and he finished with the second-best run blocking grade in the game (Dieter #1).

Adam Pankey’s eight snaps came exclusively in heavy packages (six offensive linemen on the field). Pankey was clean in four pass pro reps, and his four run blocking snaps earned him the highest run-blocking grade on the team (aside from Durham Smythe).

Smythe closed out the year strong as a run blocker. He graded higher than 70 on PFF in that department in three of the final five games with a pair of elite grades.

Mike Gesicki averaged 5.3 yards after the catch, but just 5.0 yards per target.

Devante Parker was nearly unstoppable, largely against the game’s premiere cornerback. Parker caught eight of 11 targets, averaged 4.3 yards after the catch, and averaged 12.5 yards per target. Parker caught seven of nine targets against Stephone Gilmore for 119 yards and five first downs. Gilmore entered Sunday allowing just 6.5 yards per target, Parker got him for 13.2 YPT.

J.C. Jackson emerged as one of the game’s premier slot corners this season, but that meant nothing to Isaiah Ford. Ford caught four of five targets against Jackson, three of which moved the chains.

Ryan Fitzpatrick came up aces in every possible category. His 75.3 passer rating while under pressure was his low-mark. He hit a 112.3 passer rating when not pressured, and a 92.0 rating against the blitz. He completed 3-of-7 passes beyond 20 yards for 76 yards. His 99.6 total passer rating and 7.8 yards per pass were the third highest marks against New England this season (Lamar Jackson and Deshaun Watson).

Once again, Patrick Laird averaged the fewest yards after contact (1.9 Sunday). Samaje Perine finished with a 3.2 average, and Fitzpatrick landed at 3.0 on his scrambles. Two of Laird’s 11 runs moved the chains.

Defense:

Snap Counts:

Player Snaps (% of Offensive Snaps) DL Christian Wilkins 43 (70.5%) DL Davon Godchaux 36 (59.0%) DL John Jenkins 28 (45.9%) DL Zach Sieler 12 (17.6%) DL Charles Harris 9 (14.8%) DL Avery Moss 2 (3.3%) LB Jerome Baker 61 (100%) LB Andrew Van Ginkel 60 (98.4%) LB Trent Harris 56 (91.8%) LB Calvin Munson 40 (65.6%) LB Sam Eguavoen 15 (22.1%) LB Deon Lacey 1 (1.6%) DB Nik Needham 61 (100%) DB Eric Rowe 61 (100%) DB Adrian Colbert 61 (100%) DB Tae Hayes 40 (65.6%) DB Nate Brooks 30 (49.2%) DB Walt Aikens 28 (45.9%) DB Montre Hartage 20 (32.8%) DB Steven Parker 6 (9.8%) WR Mack Hollins 1 (1.6%) lateral play

Christian Wilkins earned PFF’s top grade for Miami. He did it without a pressure on the quarterback, but both of his tackles were run stops. Davon Godchaux made four tackles, all for run stops. John Jenkins had the only pressure from the defensive line (a hurry), but he was the 20th-graded player on the team.

Jerome Baker had the worst grade of all Dolphins defenders. He had one pressure on six pass rush snaps, made seven tackles (one for a run stop), and missed one.

Andrew Van Ginkel had the best day as far as I’m concerned. He ended with seven tackles, four for run stops and two for loss. He hit Brady twice and allowed just four yards receiving.

Tae Hayes arrived in Miami less than two weeks ago. Sunday, he pitched a shutout with no catches on six targets.

Trent Harris filled up the stat sheet with two pressures and the lone sack on Brady. He made five tackles, four for run stops, and missed one. He was tabbed for the coverage on the 38-yard touchdown pass to Elandon Roberts, but that was a team bust.

Eric Rowe finished out his strong season with a big day. He allowed just seven yards receiving and picked off Brady taking it the other way for six.

Chris Grier and Brian Flores Speak, Assistants Fired, and Putting Miami’s 5-4 Finish in Perspective

After an 0-7 start with a point differential of -161 points, the Dolphins and their depleted roster were left for dead. Closing the season over .500 wasn’t enough for a miracle playoff push, but the future is layered in hope because of the path Miami took to find those five victories — two of which were over eventual division champions in the month of December.

There were 198 starts to be had in those nine games. From the chart below, you’ll see that in-season free agent signings/trade acquisitions, along with undrafted rookies, made up 40.9% of Miami’s 198 starts during that time — players that were passed over by every team, left only for Brian Flores’ Fins.

Player Arrival Method Starts Weeks 8-17 Incumbent from 2018 75 starts (37.9%) In-Season Free Agent Addition 45 starts (22.7%) Pre-August Free Agent 19 starts (9.6%) Undrafted Rookie 19 starts (9.6%) Rookie Draft Pick 17 starts (8.6%) In-season Trade Acquisition 17 starts (8.6%) Futures Contract Signing 6 starts (3%) Total Starts 198 Starts

This chart sparks encouragement for a coaching staff that found a way to play winning football with those figures, but it also signals dramatic change. The approach to free agency and roster building was a focal point of the end-of-season presser for Flores and Chris Grier, as they addressed the media on Black Monday.

Both were asked about the offseason approach with the free agent spending cash and bevy of draft picks. In their typical Patriots descendant form, both passed the buck on saying anything of value. Grier and Flores both stated that having the money doesn’t mean you have to spend it, and they emphasized being judicious with the salary cap.

The best quote came from Grier who stated, “we’re going to add a lot of good players.” Expect the roster to see a significant overhaul this winter and spring.

Grier made it clear that the team didn’t have to find the quarterback this year. He also danced around a question that was framed specifically towards Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa. The question was about considering injury prone players, and Grier eluded to gathering the information so they can make that decision when the time comes. He also said he expects Ryan Fitzpatrick to be in training camp, along with Josh Rosen, but made it clear that feeling is in regards to today, and they are only concerned with today.

Asked to define the progress about the first year of this massive rebuild, Grier intimated the success of laying the ground work and foundation and how [Flores] excelled in accomplishing that task.

A reporter asked Flores if the assistants will be back — which we learned shortly thereafter that Miami dismissed OC Chad O’Shea, OL Coach Dave Deguglielmo, and Safeties Coach Tony Oden. He declined to answer on the future of Jim Caldwell, and stated that everyone in the organization is being evaluated, even coach Flores himself, “I probably should’ve thrown some more red flags throughout the course of the season,” Flores said with a wry smile.

Big takeaway here is that someone is hiring Josh McDaniels to be their HC and he was planning on plucking Schuplinski (Dolphins QB coach) who was headed to Indy with McDaniels. Miami did what they had to do to keep Schuplinksi. https://t.co/yZQvRXWAoQ — Joe Marino (@TheJoeMarino) December 30, 2019

Flores repeated the importance of adding players with high character. Grier was asked about Flores’ involvement in the roster building through the offseason, to which Grier replied, “He’ll be heavily involved. Brian does a great job of talking about the types of players he wants. With the players we brought in throughout the season. Brian has been very open to working through the roster, waiver wires and claims we’ve been doing. I don’t think it works without the collaboration of working together. He’ll be involved as he has been since day one.”

Flores was asked what pleased him the most about this season, and his answer referred to the team’s mental toughness up against adversity. “Dealing with disappointment or defeat, it either breaks you or makes you stronger. It made us stronger and I’m really proud of that,” Flores said.

The turning point of the season, Flores said, was the Washington game when they re-inserted Fitzpatrick back into the lineup.

The final question dealt with the early morning arrest of injured star Cornerback Xavien Howard. Flores was visibly annoyed by the situation, and only went as far as to say they are still gathering information, even with regards to Howard’s future in Miami.

