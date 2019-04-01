What an Ideal Draft for the Miami Dolphins Would Look Like

Get ready Dolfans, the 2019 NFL Draft is less than a month away.

While there hasn’t been much to get excited about in terms of free agent additions for Miami, the draft will be Chris Grier and Brian Flores’ first chance to put their stamp on the roster.

This draft will be huge in turning around the fortunes of the franchise, as it looks unlikely the Dolphins find their franchise quarterback and instead look to fortify the rest of the roster.

I put on my GM cap and went to work on drafting for the Dolphins using The Draft Network’s mock draft simulator. Since the simulator does not allow you to trade picks, we will assume the Dolphins pick only where they are currently slated.

Here’s how it turned out:

Round 1, pick 13 — Ed Oliver, iDL, Houston

With Kyler Murray and Dwayne Haskins off the board, I went best player available at a position of need and took Ed Oliver. With the defense transforming to a more hybrid look, Oliver will be the perfect chess piece for Brian Flores and Patrick Graham to move around and find the best matchups for. He is a freak athlete for someone his size and, in my opinion, easily a top 10 player in this year’s class.

Round 2, pick 48 — Erik McCoy, iOL, Texas A&M

The offensive line is one of the biggest positions of need for Miami this offseason, especially after cutting Josh Sitton and losing Ja’Wuan James to Denver. Signing Chris Reed was a solid move, but the Dolphins would be wise to invest an early pick on an interior lineman. McCoy can come in immediately and start at left guard, and depending on how Daniel Kilgore plays next season, could eventually take over at center. With this pick, the Dolphins starting offensive line from left to right next season would be:

Left tackle – Laremy Tunsil

Left guard – Erik McCoy

Center – Daniel Kilgore

Right guard – Chris Reed

Right tackle – Jesse Davis

Round 3, pick 78 – Juan Thornhill, S, Virginia

The Dolphins need to add bodies to their secondary if they want to emulate what the Patriots did under Brian Flores, and Thornhill in the third round is a tremendous value. Pairing him with Minkah Fitzpatrick gives you a young and talented safety tandem to build your secondary around. If the Dolphins are then able to extend Xavien Howard, the future of the secondary would look incredibly bright.

Round 4, pick 118 – Michael Jackson, CB, Miami

Again, Miami needs to continue to add bodies to their secondary, and Michael Jackson fits the mold for what this regime likes in their cornerbacks. Adding Eric Rowe was a solid move, but he is a bit injury prone and on a one-year deal. Jackson is a long and physical corner who could benefit from some refinement of his technique. Give him to new defensive pass game coordinator/cornerbacks coach Josh Boyer for a season or two and watch him develop.

Side note: No I did not forget about Cordrea Tankersley, Jalen Davis, Cornell Armstrong or Torry McTyer in this mock draft. You can really never have too many good players in your secondary, especially when your division opponents include Tom Brady, Sam Darnold and Josh Allen. Plus, competition is a good thing and should bring out the best in each of these young players.

Round 5, pick 151 – Jalen Jelks, EDGE, Oregon

Jelks is an athletic and versatile edge player who needs to refine his technique. He represents good value in the fifth round because he can line up all over the formation and still has room for improvement. His speciality right now is his run defense, which is something the Dolphins have struggled to do for a long time now. Once he develops a pass rush plan, Jelks has the potential to become a solid contributor down the line.

Round 7, pick 233 – Jalen Hurd, WR, Baylor

Hurd is extremely raw after playing running back for a majority of his career, but he has good hands and can make plays with the ball in his hands. He will need to be taught the finer points of the receiver position (route running, stance, releases, etc.), but he is worthy of a late round flier, especially with Chad O’Shea’s background as a wide receivers coach.

Round 7, pick 234 – Terrill Hanks, LB, New Mexico State

The Dolphins have two building blocks at linebacker in Raekwon McMillan and Jerome Baker, but they need to find a third linebacker to complete that unit. It remains to be seen how Kiko Alonso will fit into this defense, or if he’ll even fit at all, so it would be wise to take a late round flier on a player with some upside. Hanks has the size and athletic ability to eventually contribute, but he must work on his technique and on the mental side of the game to ever earn starting snaps.